Teplizumab induces persistent changes in the antigen-specific repertoire in individuals at risk for type 1 diabetes

Persistence of clinical responses to teplizumab and changes in immune cell subsets. We followed the 76 participants with stage 2 T1D (i.e., ≥2 positive autoantibodies with dysglycemia) who had enrolled in the TN10 anti-CD3 mAb (teplizumab) trial to determine whether a single 14-day course of teplizumab treatment would delay progression to the clinical diagnosis of stage 3 T1D. The median follow-up time was 80.46 months (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177492DS1). The median time to diagnosis with clinical stage 3 T1D was 52.2 (95% CI: 30.5–86.7) months in the teplizumab and 27.3 (95% CI: 9.5–48.4) months in the placebo group (P = 0.0026, log-rank test) (Figure 1A). At the end of the follow-up, 16 of 44 (36%) had not been diagnosed with stage 3 T1D versus 4 of 32 (12.5%) in the placebo group (P = 0.03 Fisher’s exact test). Among the teplizumab-treated participants, 17 were classified as responders because they remained undiagnosed or were diagnosed with stage 3 after 60 months. The other 27 participants were classified as non-responders.

Figure 1 Persistence of clinical responses to teplizumab. (A) Kaplan-Meier curve showing the progression from stage 2 T1D to stage 3 T1D in TN10 study participants who were treated with teplizumab (n = 44) or placebo (n = 32). Median times to development of stage 3 T1D: teplizumab, 52.2 months (95% CI: 30.5–86.9); placebo, 27.3 months (95% CI: 9.5–48.4) (log rank P = 0.0026). (B–D) Percentage of CD4+ T cells (B) and CD8+ T cells (C) and ratio of CD4+ to CD8+ T cells (D) by flow cytometry in clinical responders (n = 17) and non-responders (n = 27) to teplizumab treatment (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by repeated-measures ANOVA corrected for the baseline values). Mean ± SEM from the mixed model is shown.

We analyzed the changes in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after treatment with placebo or teplizumab (n = 65) and among the teplizumab-treated patients (n = 38) who were classified as responders or non-responders by flow cytometry. The CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cell counts did not change significantly in either treatment arm (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, within the CD3 compartment, we found statistically significant differences in the relative frequency of the cells in teplizumab-treated responders and non-responders. In the responders, there was an increase in the percentage of CD4+ cells at 6 months (P < 0.05) (Figure 1B) and in the CD8+ cells at 3 months (P < 0.01) (Figure 1C). The ratio of CD4+ to CD8+ cells was decreased at 3 months in the responders (P < 0.01) (Figure 1D).

Cellular signatures and responses 3 months and 18 months after treatment with teplizumab. To determine changes among cell subsets, we analyzed by scRNA-Seq the transcriptomes of cell subsets from teplizumab- and placebo-treated patients collected at the baseline (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 7 placebo) (Supplemental Figure 2B), 3 months (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 7 placebo) (Supplemental Figure 2C), and 18 months (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo) (Supplemental Figure 2D). In our analysis, we excluded genes that were significantly different between the study arms before treatment. We annotated 5 major cell clusters based on the expression of key identity genes: CD8+ T cells (CD8Ahi, CD3Dhi, CD3Ghi), CD4+ T cells (CD8A–, CD3Dhi, CD3Ghi), B cells (CD79Ahi, MS4A1hi), monocytes (CD14hi, FCGR3Ahi), and dendritic cells (PLD4hi, LILRA4hi) (Supplemental Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3).

In the CD4+ T cells, after removal of baseline differences, there were 408 and 1,566 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (Supplemental Table 1) at 3 and 18 months, respectively. We subdivided the CD4+ cells and analyzed the differences between teplizumab and placebo in the subsets differentiating CD4+ effector from CD4+ memory and naive T cells that were maintained as a cluster owing to the limitation in the number of cells (Figure 2, A and B). There was enrichment of pathways related to antigen presentation, immune regulation, non-canonical NF-κB and IFN-γ signaling, and T cell exhaustion in both effector and memory CD4+ T cells at both time points (Figure 2C). The frequency of DEGs among the annotated Tregs was insufficient to infer differences in pathways. At 3 months, there was increased expression of genes involved in T cell stimulation, e.g., STAT5A, STAT3, and ICOS (Figure 2D). At 18 months, these pathways were no longer enriched in the teplizumab-treated patients, but JAK1–3 signaling was enriched in effectors (Figure 2C). In addition, at 18 months, key genes involved in immune regulation such as TGFB1, NR4A2, RUNX3, and RUNX1 were increased in expression (Figure 2E). There was decreased expression of genes associated with T cell receptor (TCR) signaling, CD3G and CD3E, suggesting reduced T cell activation at 18 months (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Changes across time in CD4+ T cells after teplizumab treatment. (A and B) 3D UMAP visualization of CD4+ cells at 18 months. Points represent individual cells, and colors denote treatment arm (A) and clusters (B) as labeled (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo). (C) Heatmap showing the z score of the pathways with statistically significant differences in the CD4+ T cell clusters at 3-month (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 7 placebo) and 18-month visit (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo). The pathways were inferred based on the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between teplizumab and placebo groups and selected based on adjusted P < 0.05 by IPA software. Blue scale denotes grades of prediction of lower enrichment, while red scale indicates higher enrichment of the pathways based on the z score. (D and E) Volcano plot visualization of the DEGs in teplizumab versus placebo in the CD4+ T cells at 3 months (D) and 18 months (E). The dashed lines identify average log 2 fold change (log 2 FC) ≥ |0.2| and adjusted P value < 0.05. (F) Heatmap showing the z score of the pathways with statistically significant differences in the CD4+ T cell clusters at 18 months in the teplizumab group (n = 3 responders, n = 4 non-responders). The pathways were inferred based on the DEGs between responder and non-responder individuals and selected based on adjusted P < 0.05 by IPA software. Blue scale denotes grades of prediction of lower enrichment, while red scale indicates higher enrichment of the pathways based on the z score. (G and H) Volcano plot visualization of the DEGs in responders versus non-responders in the CD4+ T cells at 3 months (G) and 18 months (H). The dashed lines identify average log 2 FC ≥ |0.2| and adjusted P value < 0.05.

We also compared the transcriptomes of CD4+ T cells, at 3 and 18 months, between the long-term responders and non-responders, excluding the genes that differed at the baseline. There were 891 and 1,049 DEGs between these patients at 3 and 18 months, respectively (Supplemental Table 2). We found downregulation of IL7R in responders at 3 months and upregulation of CD3G and CD3E (Figure 2G), whereas at 18 months, expression of IL10RA and GATA3 were increased and IL7R, IL6ST, ICOS, and STAT3 were decreased (Figure 2H). At 18 months, we found reduced enrichment in TCR, mTOR, and NF-κB signaling pathways, whereas the MHC II antigen presentation pathway was enriched in responders(Figure 2F). The evolution of these changes suggests initial activation followed by reduced signaling pathways in the responders.

We categorized CD8+ T cells into subclusters of memory, effector, and naive subsets (Figure 3, A and B). After filtering of the baseline differences, there were 412 and 702 DEGs in the total CD8+ T cells at 3 and 18 months, respectively (Supplemental Table 1). Using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA), we found variations in pathway enrichment among the subsets at both time points (Figure 3C). Teplizumab treatment was associated with the enrichment of IFN-γ signaling in effector and naive cells and enhanced antigen presentation pathway within effector and memory CD8+ T cells. By 18 months, there was predicted decrease in TCR signaling and IL-2 expression in CD8+ effector T cells, while naive and memory CD8+ T cells continued to exhibit enriched pathway activity. Additionally, NF-κB signaling was enriched at 18 months in the memory CD8+ cells. By gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), we detected an enrichment of pathways indicative of exhaustion, such as PD-1 signaling and CTLA4 signaling, but also of IFN-γ signaling at 3 months (Figure 3D) in the CD8+ effector T cells, whereas these pathways (IFN-γ and IFN-α response) were reduced and TGF-β signaling was increased at 18 months (Figure 3E). EOMES expression was increased in the teplizumab group in CD8+ T cells at 3 months, and the number of EOMES+ CD8+ T cells was higher at 18 months in the teplizumab group (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Changes across time in CD8+ T cells after teplizumab treatment. (A and B) 2D UMAP visualization of CD8+ cells at 18 months. Points represent individual cells, and colors denote treatment arm (A) and clusters (B) as labeled (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo). EM, effector memory. (C) Heatmap showing z score of pathways with statistically significant differences in the CD8+ T cell clusters at 3 months (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 7 placebo) and 18 months (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo). The pathways were inferred based on the DEGs between teplizumab and placebo groups and selected based on adjusted P < 0.05 by IPA software. Blue scale denotes grades of prediction of lower enrichment, while red scale indicates higher enrichment of pathways based on the z score. (D) GSEA of the total CD8+ effector T cell cluster in teplizumab versus placebo DEGs at 3 months with enrichment in genes belonging to PD-1 signaling (enrichment score [ES] = 0.79, P = 0.003), CTLA4 signaling (ES = 0.75, P = 0.007), IFN-γ response (ES = 0.08, P < 0.001), and IFN signaling (ES = 0.60, P = 0.02). (E) GSEA of total CD8+ T cell cluster in teplizumab versus placebo DEGs at 18 months with less enrichment in genes belonging to IFN-γ response (ES = –0.4, P = 0.001) and INF-α response (ES = –0.48, P = 0.01) and higher enrichment in TGF-β signaling (ES = 0.8, P = 0.003). (F) Violin plot representing average expression of EOMES in CD8+ T cells at 3 months in teplizumab (n = 7) and placebo (n = 7) (P < 0.05) and the number of CD8+ T cells expressing EOMES at 18 months in teplizumab (n = 7) and placebo (n = 6) (P < 0.05). (G and H) Volcano plot visualization of DEGs in teplizumab versus placebo in CD8+ T cells at 3 months (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 7 placebo) (G) and 18 months (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo) (H). The dashed lines identify average log 2 FC ≥ |0.2| and adjusted P value < 0.05.

Consistent with the pathway analysis, there was increased expression of genes related to activation (IFNG), cytokine activity (CXCR3, CXCL8), and downregulation of IL7R at 3 months (Figure 3G). At 18 months, there was a statistically significant reduction in the expression of cytotoxicity-associated genes (e.g., GZMA, GZMH, ISG15, IL2RG, TNF) with an increase in others associated with CD8+ T cell activation (CD44, APOBEC3G) (10–12), regulation (e.g., TGFβ1), and cell death (PDCD5) (13) but a decrease in genes associated with expansion (IL7R, IL2RG) (Figure 3H).

We found 908 and 520 DEGs at 3 and 18 months, respectively, in a comparison of responders and non-responders in the teplizumab group (Supplemental Table 2). Interestingly, genes related to immune activation (IFNG, TNF, IL6ST) were upregulated in comparison with the non-responders at 3 months (Figure 4A). At 18 months, a pathway analysis comparing CD8+ T cells between responders and non-responders inferred reduced TCR signaling, NF-κB, STAT3, and AKT pathways, which are involved in cell activation, and reduced IFN-γ, TCR, and non-canonical NF-κB signaling but, in effectors, increased TGF-β pathways and ERK/MAPK signaling at 18 months (Figure 4, B and C). Consistent with the reduced enrichment in TCR signaling at 18 months, genes integral to TCR signaling, such as CD3D, CD3G, and CD3E, were reduced in responders versus non-responders at 18 months (Figure 4D). These findings again show a change in the characteristics of CD8+ T cells from 3 to 18 months after treatment resulting in reduced cell activation particularly among teplizumab responders.

Figure 4 Changes across time in CD8+ T cells after teplizumab treatment in responders versus non-responders. (A) Volcano plot visualization of the DEGs in responders versus non-responders in CD8+ T cells at 3 months (n = 3 responders, n = 4 non-responders). The dashed lines identify average log 2 FC ≥ |0.2| and adjusted P value < 0.05. (B and C) Heatmap showing the z score of the pathways with statistically significant differences in the CD8+ effector and CD8+ T cell clusters at 18-month visit in the teplizumab group (n = 3 responders, n = 4 non-responders). The pathways were inferred based on the DEGs between responder and non-responder individuals and selected based on adjusted P < 0.05 by IPA software. Blue scale denotes grades of prediction of lower enrichment, while red scale indicates higher enrichment of the pathways based on the z score. (D) Volcano plot visualization of the DEGs in responders versus non-responders in CD8+ T cells at 18 months (n = 3 responders, n = 4 non-responders). The dashed lines identify average log 2 FC ≥ |0.2| and adjusted P value < 0.05.

To validate these findings, we compared, by bulk RNA-Seq, gene expression and pathway analysis in total PBMCs from a second subcohort of participants using samples collected from additional patients at baseline (n = 9 teplizumab, n = 5 placebo), 3 months (n = 10 teplizumab, n = 3 placebo), and 18 months (n = 3 placebo, n = 2 teplizumab) (Supplemental Table 3). We again filtered out the differences between the participants before treatment. Among the 309 DEGs at 3 months (Figure 5A), we identified increased expression of EOMES, IFNG, CXCL5, and CCL4, related to immune activation. Our pathway analysis also showed enrichment of IFN-γ signaling and AKT signaling (Figure 5B). When teplizumab-treated responders (n = 4) and non-responders were compared at 3 months, we found increased expression of EOMES, as well as PDCD1, LAG3, and TIGIT (Figure 5D), and enrichment in IL-2, IL-10, and cytokine signaling (Figure 5C). At 18 months, TGFB1 expression remained increased, but expression of IFN-γ pathway genes like IFI44, IFI6, and IFI27 was reduced (Figure 5E). These findings confirm an enrichment in genes and pathways associated with immune activation at 3 months followed by expression of genes related to immunoregulation and exhaustion at 18 months.

Figure 5 Cellular signatures and responses after teplizumab. (A) Volcano plot visualization of the DEGs in teplizumab versus placebo at 3 months (n = 10 teplizumab, n = 3 placebo) from bulk RNA-Seq. The dashed lines identify average log 2 FC ≥ |0.2| and P value < 0.05. (B and C) Bubble plots showing the z score and P values of the pathways with statistically significant differences in the teplizumab versus placebo groups at 3 months (n = 10 teplizumab, n = 3 placebo) (B) and in responders versus non-responders (n = 6 non-responders, n = 4 responders) in the teplizumab group at 3 months (C). (D) Volcano plot visualization of the DEGs in responders versus non-responders at 3 months from bulk RNA-Seq (n = 6 non-responders, n = 4 responders). The dashed lines identify average log 2 FC ≥ |0.2| and P value < 0.05. (E) Volcano plot visualization of the DEGs in teplizumab versus placebo at 3 months (n = 10 teplizumab, n = 3 placebo) and at 18 months (n = 2 teplizumab, n = 3 placebo) from bulk RNA-Seq. The dashed lines identify average log 2 FC ≥ |0.2| and P value < 0.05.

We also compared DEGs in the patients before and after teplizumab with those in a published database from healthy controls whose scRNA-Seq had been analyzed at our center (n = 6, 4 males, 2 females, mean age = 11.3 years) (14) (Supplemental Figure 4). There were more than 2,000 DEGs and 120 pathways that were significantly different with IPA analysis between the patients and healthy controls (HCs) when compared before and 18 months after treatment in both study arms. In comparison with patients at enrollment, there were fewer differences after treatment with teplizumab than with placebo in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, suggesting that changes that had occurred in the placebo group over 18 months were fewer with teplizumab treatment (Supplemental Table 4).

IL-7 receptor expression and long-term responses to teplizumab. We found reduced expression of IL7R in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from teplizumab- versus placebo-treated patients at 3 and 18 months (Figures 2 and 3 and Supplemental Table 1) and in the teplizumab-treated responder versus non-responder CD8+ cells by scRNA-Seq at 18 months (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 2). We confirmed these findings by flow cytometry and observed statistically significant reduced expression of CD127 in effector memory RA (TEMRA) and central memory (CM) CD8+ T cells at 3 months (P < 0.01) and a reduced frequency of CD127+ CM CD8+ T cells at 3 and 6 months (P < 0.01, P < 0.05) (Figure 6, A–C). To understand the clinical relevance of this finding, we compared the time to diagnosis with stage 3 T1D in teplizumab-treated patients with CD127 expression below (low MFI) and above the median expression of CD127 on EMRA CD8+ T cells from placebo-treated patients at 3 and 18 months (Figure 6, D–F). Teplizumab-treated patients with lower expression of CD127 on EMRA CD8+ T cells at 3 and 18 months had a longer median time to diagnosis with stage 3 disease (log rank P = 0.046 and 0.017), respectively (Figure 6, D and E). In a Cox regression analysis without censoring the data, lower expression of CD127 on EMRA CD8+ T cells at 3 months was associated with a slower progression of the disease (P = 0.05) (Figure 6F). Even when dividing the teplizumab-treated patients by the median expression of CD127 on EMRA CD8+ T cells in the teplizumab-treated group, at 3 and 18 months, those with lower expression had longer median times to progression to stage 3 disease (at 3 months, below the median: 86.9 months [n = 17], above median [n = 16] versus 31.9 months [P = 0.04, log-rank]; at 18 months, below the median: 87 months [n = 16], above the median 47 months [n = 16][P = 0.092 log-rank]).

Figure 6 CD127 expression levels predict response to teplizumab. (A–C) Flow cytometry data of TN10 trial showing the difference in the MFI of CD127+ EMRA CD8+ T cells (TEMRA CD8+ T cells) (A), MFI CD127+ CM CD8+ T cells (B), and percentages of CD127+ CM CD8+ T cells (C) between teplizumab and placebo at different time points (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, n = 38 teplizumab, 28 placebo). The means + SEM from the mixed model are shown. (D) Kaplan Meier curves showing the difference between the median time to onset of T1D in teplizumab-treated patients with values above or below the median of the MFI of CD127 on TEMRA CD8+ cells in the placebo-treated patients at 3 months. The median times to stage 3 T1D were 83.2 months in the teplizumab-treated patients with MFI CD127 on CD8+ TEMRA cells below the median (n = 25) and 24.5 months for those above the median (n = 8) (log-rank P = 0.046). (E) The same comparison based on the median MFI of CD127 on CD8+ TEMRA cells in teplizumab-treated patients at 18 months. The median times to stage 3 T1D are 83.2 months with MFI below the median (n = 26) and 42.6 months with values below the median (n = 6) (log-rank P = 0.017). (F) Cox regression model showing the association between the time to diagnosis with stage 3 T1D based on a quantitative measure of the MFI of CD127 on TEMRA CD8+ cells in the teplizumab-treated group at 3 months (n = 32) (P = 0.05).

Differentiation of CD8+ T cells is affected by teplizumab treatment. These studies indicated that there were changes induced by teplizumab treatment that evolved after treatment. CD8+ T cells are thought to be the effectors in the disease, and therefore, to identify how drug treatment changed the trajectory of CD8+ T cell differentiation, we performed a pseudotime analysis of these cells at 18 months in the 2 treatment arms. Cells were pseudo-colored in each uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) embedding based on their pseudotime values from 0 to 20 in the effector branch and from 0 to 7 in the memory-1 and memory-2 branches, and expression in associated plots showed relative cell distribution frequency of the genes as a function of pseudotime (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 5). A pseudo-temporal ordering of cells from Monocle on the co-embedded CD8+ T cells at 18 months in both treatment groups was extracted, and a developmental trajectory was estimated to the latest stages of differentiation. We assigned functional features based on known gene expression (15).

Figure 7 Pseudotime analysis of CD8+ T cells in the TN10 trial at 18 months. (A and B) 2D UMAPs showing the pseudotime analysis of CD8+ T cells in the teplizumab and placebo groups at 18 months (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo). Cells are colored based on the pseudotime values. (C and D) Gene expression dynamics across the pseudotime in the teplizumab and placebo groups in the exhausted and memory-2 branches of differentiation (n = 7 teplizumab, n = 6 placebo).

Among the teplizumab arm, we found a preponderance of exhausted T cells with a statistically significant change in TOX and TIGIT (q value = 0.001 and 0.02, respectively), but this was not found in the placebo arm (Figure 7C). This also corresponded with the overall shift in the T memory-2 branch, where NFATC1 and NFATC3 (q value < 0.001) were also found to have statistically significant differences in comparison with the placebo (Figure 7D). In the memory-1 branch, we found statistically significant differences in CXCR4 and FOXO3 in the teplizumab group (Supplemental Figure 5). These results were consistent with our DEG and pathway analyses suggesting features of exhaustion and regulation among CD8+ T cells 18 months after treatment.

Effects of teplizumab treatment on the frequency and repertoire of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. We analyzed the effects of drug treatment on autoantigen-specific CD8+ T cells. We prepared CD8+ T cell libraries and compared the frequency of antigen-reactive cells (detected by IFN-γ production) in the 2 treatment arms using published methods to determine their relative frequency among antigen-experienced (i.e., CD45RO+) and -naive (i.e., CD45RA+) CD8+ T cells (16) (Figure 8A). There was an increase in the frequency of wells reactive with autoantigens among the CD45RO+CD8+ T cells at 18 months that was greater than in the teplizumab treatment arm (from 25.8% ± 7.3% of wells at baseline to 51.1% ± 9% in placebo vs. 24.0% ± 8% in teplizumab; difference in least-square means 27.2% ± 11.3%, P = 0.025). The frequency of autoantigen-reactive CD45RA+ cells did not increase in the placebo treatment arm over time and was not different in comparison with the teplizumab-treated patients (Figure 8, B and C).

Figure 8 Effects of teplizumab treatment on antigen-reactive CD8+ T cells. (A) Schematic experiment design for the T cell libraries. (B and C) CD8+ T cell library analysis of antigen-specific T cells. Total antigen-reactive wells from libraries of CD45RA+ (B) or CD45RO+ (C) T cells from teplizumab-treated (n = 10) and placebo-treated (n = 12) patients (*P = 0.025 by repeated-measures ANOVA with correction for the baseline). (D–G) Analysis of frequency of library wells reactive to each of the peptides used in the CD8+ T cell libraries: CD45RO+ ZnT8-reactive CD8+ T cells (D), CD45RO+ PPI15-reactive CD8+ T cells (E), CD45RO+ GAD65-reactive CD8+ T cells (F), and CD45RO+ EBV-reactive CD8+ T cells (G) from teplizumab-treated (n = 10) and placebo-treated (n = 12) individuals (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by repeated-measures ANOVA with correction for the baseline). Mean ± SEM from the mixed model is shown.

To identify which autoantigen reactivities accounted for these changes, we compared the frequencies of the CD8+CD45RO+ T cells that were reactive to each of the 6 peptides that were used for challenge. The frequency of wells with reactivity to ZnT8 showed a statistically significant increase at month 6 in placebo- versus teplizumab-treated patients (difference in least-square means for teplizumab vs. placebo, 8.6% ± 3.4%, P = 0.019), and likewise there was an increase in the frequency of wells responsive to PPI15 (difference in least-square means for teplizumab vs. placebo, 6.2% ± 4.1%, P = 0.15) and GAD (difference in least-square means for teplizumab vs. placebo, 9.5% ± 5.3%, P = 0.085) at month 18 (Figure 8, D–F). The frequency of the RA+ cells that were reactive to the same peptides did not change significantly.

Curiously, unlike the frequency of the wells with autoantigen-reactive CD8+ T cells, which was lower in the teplizumab-treated patients, the frequency of the wells with EBV-reactive (i.e., EBNA) CD8+ T cells increased (from 42.6% ± 13.4% of wells at baseline to 95.6% ± 15.2% of wells at month 18) and was statistically significantly higher than in placebo at months 3 (P = 0.0025), 6 (P = 0.01), and 18 (P = 0.004) in the 5 teplizumab-treated patients who were known to be EBV seropositive at study entry compared with the 4 EBV seropositive placebo-treated patients (Figure 8G). (We pooled both CD45RO+ and RA+ cells because some EBV memory cells may express CD45RA [i.e., TEMRAs].)

These effects on autoantigen-reactive cells may have entailed depletion, or prevention of expansion, of existing cells, or the appearance of new cells. To determine whether antigen-reactive CD8+ T cells that were present before treatment were eliminated, we sorted antigen-specific T cells from the T cell libraries with class I MHC tetramers that were loaded with the diabetes antigen peptides from positive wells from different study visits and tracked the sequences of the Vβ chains from those cells before and after treatment. We did not find sharing of Vβ chain sequences between patients when we compared the sequences of tetramer-sorted cells reactive to the same peptides, i.e., the sequences were private. We determined the relative frequency of the sequences at each study visit in the wells that showed positive responses to the same peptide. In both treatment groups, some sequences were present at each of the study visits, whereas new sequences were detected at later times. In addition, some sequences that were present at the baseline were not detected at later visits. In the drug treatment group, some sequences persisted at high frequency whereas others declined (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). We found the same general pattern of TCR Vβ chain sequences in the placebo group — there was emergence of novel sequences along with the persistence of certain more dominant sequences (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Based on our findings of reduced IL-7R (CD127) on CD8+ T cells in the teplizumab-treated patients, these data suggest that, rather than depletion, teplizumab treatment blocked the growth of the autoantigen-reactive cells that were present before treatment but expanded in the placebo group.