Fibulin-2 is an extracellular matrix inhibitor of oligodendrocytes relevant to multiple sclerosis

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined female mice since women are more susceptible to MS than men by a ratio of approximately 3:1. Besides, for the most uniform EAE development, use of female mice is recommended.

MS specimens. Postmortem frozen brain tissues from people with MS were obtained from the Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Tissue Bank situated at Imperial College, London, United Kingdom. Demyelinating lesions from the brains of 2 women (aged 50 and 42 years, MS-230 and MS-338) and 1 man (aged 43, MS-352) were analyzed for this study. The intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) tissue came from a 70-year-old male with stroke. It was collected 3 days after ICH at the University of Calgary’s Foothills Hospital.

Mice. Fibulin-2–deficient (JAX 019895), NG2CreER (JAX 008538), and MAPTmGFP (JAX 021162) mice were acquired from The Jackson Laboratory and bred in the University of Calgary animal facility.

Plasmid construction. pJEP317-pAAV-U6SaCas9gNRA(SapI)-EFS-GFP-KASH-pA, pJEP312-pAAV-CMV-SaCas9-P2A-HAFLAGHA-KASH-pA (gifts from Jonathan Ploski, Addgene plasmids 113694 and 113689), and pAAV-GFP-eGFP (gift from Bryan Roth, Addgene plasmid 50473) were used. The EFS promoter of pJEP317-pAAV-U6SaCas9gNRA(SapI)-EFS-GFP-KASH-pA was excised by AgeI and Xba restriction enzyme digestion and replaced with the GFAP promoter sequence PCR-amplified from pAAV-GFAP-GFP to generate pAAV-U6-GFAP-GFP-KASH-pA using the NEBuilder hifi DNA assembly cloning kit (New England Biolabs). Likewise, the CMV promoter of pJEP312-pAAV-CMV-SaCas9-P2A-HAFLAGHA-KASH-pA was excised by digestion with XbaI and AgeI and replaced with the GFAP promoter sequence PCR. Potential single-guide RNAs (sgRNAs) with the SaCas9 PAM sequence (NNGRR) targeting the mouse fibulin-2 gene were designed using the Broad Institute GPP sgRNA designer. Complementary oligonucleotides with appropriate overhang sequences and 5′ phosphorylation modifications 5′-P-ACCGACCCTCCTGCATGACACTTCG-3′ and 5′-P-AACCGAAGTGTCATGCAGGAGGGTC-3′ were annealed and subcloned into BspQI-digested pAAV-U6-GFAP-GFP-KASH-pA. For the nontarget control, sgRNA targeting a lacZ sequence was used (40). All plasmid constructs were verified by restriction enzyme mapping and Sanger DNA sequencing.

AAV production. AAV viral vectors containing the PHP.eB capsid were generated using the methods of Challis et al. (41). PHP.eB capsid has been engineered to efficiently transduce the central nervous system (42). Briefly, 293FT cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were grown to about 90% confluence in hyperflasks (Corning) and cotransfected with 129 μg pHELPER (Agilent), 238 μg rep-cap plasmid encoding RH10 (gift from James M. Wilson, Addgene plasmid 112866), and 64.6 μg of transfer plasmid using the PEIpro transfection reagent (Polyplus). AAVs were precipitated from medium harvested after 3 days and 5 days using 40% PEG/2.5 M NaCl in buffer containing 500 mM NaCl, 40 mM Tris base, and 10 mM MgCl 2 . The lysate was incubated with 100 U/mL salt-active nuclease (Arcticzymes) at 37°C for 1 hour and then centrifuged at 2,000g for 15 minutes. AAV was purified from the resulting lysate using an iodixanol step gradient containing 15%, 25%, 40%, and 60% iodixanol in OptiSeal tubes (Beckman Coulter) followed by centrifugation at 350,000g using a Type 70 Ti ultracentrifuge rotor (Beckman Coulter). After centrifugation, the AAVs were harvested from the 40% layer using a 10 mL syringe and 16-gauge needle, diluted in 1× PBS containing 0.001% Pluronic F68 (Gibco), and filtered using a 0.2 μm syringe filter. The AAVs were concentrated and buffer-exchanged by 5 rounds of centrifugation using Amicon Ultra-15 100-kDa molecular weight cutoff centrifugal filter units (MilliporeSigma). The titer was determined using the qPCR Adeno-Associated Virus Titration kit (Applied Biological Materials), and the purity was verified by SDS-PAGE and total protein staining using InstantBlue reagent (Expedeon).

EAE induction. Littermate female WT, heterozygous (Fbln2+/–), and homozygous (Fbln2–/–) mice (10–12 weeks old) were injected subcutaneously with 50 μg MOG 35–55 peptide (synthesized by Protein and Nucleic acid Facility, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA) emulsified in CFA (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10 mg/mL heat-inactivated Mycobacterium tuberculosis H37Ra (MilliporeSigma). A total of 100 μL emulsion was injected at 2 sites into hind flanks. Pertussis toxin (300 ng per 200 μL; List Biological Laboratories, 180) was intraperitoneally injected on day 0 and 48 hours after MOG immunization. Clinical signs of EAE were monitored daily on a scale of 0–15 (17). Remission was defined as a reduction in clinical score from peak EAE disability by at least 0.5 points for 2 consecutive days or more. Mice were euthanized with ketamine (100 mg/kg) and xylazine (10 mg/kg) injected intraperitoneally and then perfused with PBS through the left ventricle of the heart.

LPC-induced demyelination. LPC was injected into the ventral spinal cord to induce experimental demyelination as described previously (43). To induce focal demyelination in the ventrolateral white matter of the spinal cord, 1% lysolecithin (MilliporeSigma, L1381) resuspended in 0.5 μL sterile PBS was injected at a rate of 0.25 μL/min over 2 minutes. A 10 μL Hamilton 34-gauge needle was inserted 1.3 mm into the ventral spinal cord between the T3 and T4 vertebrae. Mice were then sutured and monitored until recovery. The lower cervical and upper thoracic section of the spinal cord was dissected at 7, 14, and 21 days after injection.

Collagenase-induced ICH. The procedure for collagenase-induced ICH in mice was described in a previous study (44). Briefly, a 0.5 mm cranial burr hole was made with a microdrill in the skull above the right striatum according to the following coordinates: 2.0 mm lateral and 0.8 mm anterior to the bregma. Collagenase type VII (0.05 U) dissolved in 0.5 μL of saline was injected through the hole until 3.2 mm beneath the skull, ending in the right striatum. The injection (5 minutes) was controlled by a UMP3 UltraMicroPump (SMARTouch). The needle was kept inside the brain for another 5 minutes to prevent reflux before removal. Finally, the surgical site was sutured and disinfected.

Immunofluorescence staining. Spinal cords were postfixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) at 4°C, then dehydrated in 30% sucrose solution for 72 hours. Tissues were then frozen in FSC 22 Frozen Section Media (Leica) and cut coronally or longitudinally into 20 μm sections using a cryostat (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Tissues were collected onto Superfrost Plus microscope slides (VWR) and stored at –20°C before staining.

Slides were thawed at room temperature for 15 minutes, then fixed with 4% PFA for 15 minutes. Blocking of samples was performed using horse serum blocking solution (0.01 M PBS, 10% horse serum, 1% BSA, 0.1% cold fish skin gelatin, 0.1% Triton X-100, and 0.05% Tween-20) for 1 hour at room temperature. Tissues were then incubated overnight at 4°C with diluted primary antibodies in antibody dilution buffer (PBS, 1% BSA, 0.1% cold fish skin gelatin, and 0.1% Triton X-100). After washing (3 times, 5 minutes) with PBS containing 0.1% Tween-20, slides were incubated with the fluorophore-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:400; Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories) and DAPI (1 μg/mL; MilliporeSigma) suspended in the antibody dilution buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. After washing (3 times, 5 minutes each), slides were mounted using Fluoromount G (Southern Biotech). Isotype controls and secondary antibody controls were included (Supplemental Figure 1D).

The following primary antibodies were used for immunofluorescence microscopy to identify specific targets: rabbit anti–mouse myelin basic protein (MBP) (1:200; Abcam, ab7349), rabbit anti–mouse/human Olig2 (1:200; MilliporeSigma, ab9610), goat anti–mouse PDGFRα (1:200; R&D, AF1062), mouse anti–mouse adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) (1:200; MilliporeSigma, clone CC-1, OP80), chicken anti-GFP (1:500; Aveslab, GFP-1020), rabbit anti–mouse Iba1 (1:500; Wako, 019-19741), rat anti–mouse CD45 (1:50; BD Pharmingen, 550539), rat anti–human CD45 (1:500; Invitrogen, MA5-17687), rat anti–mouse CD4 (1:100; BD Pharmingen, clone RM4-5, 56-0042-82), rabbit anti–mouse NF-H (1:1,000; Encor, RPCA-NF-H), goat anti–mouse/human GFAP (1:1,000; Novus, NB100-53809), rat anti–HA tag (1:500; Novus, NBP2-50416), rat anti–mouse CD68 (1:500; BioLegend, 137002), rabbit anti–mouse cleaved caspase-9 (1:200; Invitrogen, PA5-105271), rabbit anti–mouse Hes5 (1:200; Abcam, ab25374), and rabbit anti–mouse/human fibulin-2 (1:100; Invitrogen, catalog PA5-75510 and catalog PA5-79239). Images were captured on the Leica TCS SP8 confocal laser scanning microscope and Olympus VS110 Slide scanner. The Z-stacks of confocal images were analyzed with ImageJ (NIH). Imaris software (Bitplane) was used for 3D rendering of confocal image Z-stacks. The lesion region of interest was determined by loss of MBP staining or as a hypercellular area. A similar field was used for normal-appearing white matter.

Scanning electron microscopy. Spinal cord samples from the lower thoracic region were embedded in 4% agarose diluted in phosphate buffer (PB, 100 mM, pH 7.4) and sectioned coronally with a vibratome (Leica Biosystems, VT1200S) to a thickness of 50 μm. Sections were examined with 1% toluidine blue diluted in double-distilled water to identify the lesion and were selected for scanning electron microscopy (SEM) processing. Sections were washed with PB, then incubated for 1 hour in a solution comprising equal volumes of 4% osmium tetroxide (Electron Microscopy Sciences) and 3% potassium ferrocyanide (BioShop) diluted in PB. After washes in double-distilled water, the sections were incubated in a filtered 1% thiocarbohydrazide solution (Electron Microscopy Sciences) for 20 minutes. After washes in double-distilled water, sections were incubated in 2% aqueous osmium tetroxide for 30 minutes. The sections were then dehydrated in increasing concentrations of ethanol for 10 minutes each (twice in 35%, once each in 50%, 70%, 80%, and 90%, and 3 times in 100%) and washed in propylene oxide (MilliporeSigma) for 10 minutes 3 times. The sections were embedded overnight in Durcupan resin (20 g component A, 20 g component B, 0.6 g component C, 0.4 g component D; MilliporeSigma) and delicately placed for flat embedding on fluoropolymer films (ACLAR, Electron Microscopy Sciences). After resin polymerization, the region of interest was dissected from the embedded sections and glued onto resin blocks for ultramicrotomy using a Leica ARTOS 3D. Sections from 2–4 levels per animal (9–10 μm apart) were cut at a thickness of 73 nm and placed onto silicon wafers for SEM imaging using a Zeiss Crossbeam 350 SEM operating at a voltage of 1.4 kV and 1.2 nA current. Images of the ultrathin sections were first acquired at a resolution of 100 nm per pixel to allow for localization of the targeted lesion and its borders. The borders of the lesion were next imaged at a resolution of 5 nm per pixel for ultrastructural analyses. Images were stitched and exported as TIFs using the software Zeiss Atlas 5 (Fibics).

Images were analyzed using QuPath (v0.3.2) and ImageJ (v1.53a, NIH) software. To quantify g-ratio, the “polygon tool” in QuPath was used to trace the perimeter (micrometers) of axons, inner myelin border, and outer myelin border. Traced regions were then exported to ImageJ, where the Feret Diameter plug-in was used to calculate the diameter of each aspect of the myelinated axon. A total of 150 axons per region of interest for each animal were included to calculate g-ratio.

Spinal cord cell isolation for scRNA-Seq. EAE mice from the WT, Fbln2+/–, and Fbln2–/– groups (3 mice in each group) were euthanized with a lethal dose of ketamine and xylazine 18 days after EAE induction, and then perfused via cardiac puncture with 15 mL of HBSS (without Ca2+, Mg2+; Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 1 μM flavopiridol (MilliporeSigma) and 5 μg/mL actinomycin D (MilliporeSigma). Spinal cords were isolated and kept in 1 mL of dissection buffer containing HBSS (without Ca2+, Mg2+), 1 μM flavopiridol, 5 μg/mL actinomycin D, and 27.1 μg/mL anisomycin (MilliporeSigma). Thoracic and lumbar parts of spinal cords were cut into pieces. The single-cell suspension was prepared using a Neural Tissue Dissociation kit (Miltenyi Biotec) and gentleMACS Dissociator with Heaters (Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transcription and translation inhibitors (1 μM flavopiridol, 5 μg/mL actinomycin D, and 27.1 μg/mL anisomycin) were added to enzyme mix. Myelin debris was removed from the cell suspension using Debris Removal solution (Miltenyi Biotec). Cells were then resuspended in PBS containing 1% heat-inactivated FBS (MilliporeSigma).

scRNA library preparation. Once a single-cell suspension was generated as described above, scRNA-Seq was performed using the 10x Genomics platform with Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ reagent kits v3.1. An appropriate volume of cells, as determined from the user guide for recovery of 4,000 cells, was loaded on the Chromium single-cell controller chip. The Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ v3.1 library and gel bead kit were used to prepare scRNA-Seq libraries. Post–cDNA amplification quality control and quantification, as well as library construction quality control, were done with an Agilent Bioanalyzer high-sensitivity DNA chip for use with the Agilent 4200 TapeStation System. For sequencing, all 9 libraries were pooled and loaded at 300 pM on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 sequencing system using an S1 flow cell. A 28 bp read 1 was used to sequence the cell barcode and unique molecular identifier.

Ten–base pair i5 and i7 index reads were used to sequence the sample index, and a 90 bp read 2 was used to sequence the transcript using paired-end, dual-index sequencing.

scRNA-Seq analysis. The base call files were processed using 10x Genomics Cell Ranger v6.1 pipeline with reads aligned to the mm10 mouse reference transcriptome. The cellranger aggregate pipeline was run to generate an expression matrix with the 9 combined libraries, with the normalization setting set to “None.” The sequencing depth obtained ranged from 38,700 to 48,959 reads per cell. The generated expression matrix was then analyzed using the package Seurat v3 in R v4.2.3 (45). The expression matrix comprised 36,251 cells. The data were filtered for the following parameters: cells with more than 200 and fewer than 7,500 genes and percentage of mitochondrial genes less than 10%. After filtering, the expression matrix contained 34,395 cells. Data from all 9 libraries were then integrated and normalized with the SCTransform function in Seurat using all 23,312 features, 3,000 variable features. Cell recovery from all 3 groups was comparable (WT, 12,606; Het, 11,073; Homo, 10,716 cells). A principal component analysis (PCA) reduction was performed, and 30 significant PCA dimensions were taken into account. Clusters were determined using FindNeighbors and FindClusters function, which was performed with a resolution of 0.3. Unsupervised integrated alignment of all cells from the 9 spinal cords of EAE mice delineated 17 clusters that were present in all experimental groups (Figure 2F). Using lineage cell markers, cluster 0 was identified as border-associated macrophages based on various markers (Arg1, Lyz2, Ms4a7, Lgals3, Fabp5); clusters 1 and 6 as homeostatic microglia (Cx3cr1, Tmem119, P2ry12, Siglech); cluster 2 as activated microglia (C1qa, Cst3, Trem2, Ctsz, Hexb); cluster 3 as T cells (Skap1, Cd3g, Trbc2, Cd4, Cd8a); clusters 4 and 12 as oligodendrocyte-lineage cells (Plp1, Ptgds, Nkain2, Apod, Olig1, Mbp, Mog); cluster 5 as activated peripheral monocytes/macrophages (Ccr2, Msr1, Mrc1, Ms4a7, Ly6c); cluster 7 as dendritic cells (H2-Ab1, H2-Aa, Cd74, Napsa, Ciita, Alcam); cluster 8 as NK/NK T cells (Gzma, Klre1, Nkg7, Cd8a, Cd3e, Skap1, Trbc2); cluster 9 as neutrophils (Ly6g, Retnlg); cluster 10 as B cells (Igkc, Cd79b, Cd19, Ighm); cluster 11 as proliferating cells (His1h1b, Top2a, Birc5, Pclaf); cluster 13 as fibroblasts (Mgp, Sparcl1, Col1a2, Pdgfrb, Aqp4, Slc4a4, Igfbp7); and cluster 14 as astrocytes (Nnat, Ecrg4, Mt3, Aqp4, Gfap, Sparcl1, Slc1a2) (Figure 2, E and F; Supplemental Figure 2, A and B; and Supplemental Table 1). Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells (2,592 cells) were subset and reclustered into 7 distinct subclusters determined by 10 principal components and 0.4 clustering resolution (Figure 3A; Supplemental Figure 2, C and D; and Supplemental Table 3). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were determined through the FindMarkers functions. DEGs with a statistically significant P value less than 0.05 were included for analysis.

Sequencing and analysis of total RNA for OPCs treated with or without FBLN2. Three hundred thousand OPCs were grown on FBLN2-coated (10 μg/mL) or PBS-coated (control) wells for 6 hours in differentiation medium (3 wells per condition). RNA was isolated from cells using the RNeasy Kit (QIAGEN) with DNA removal and according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Quality and quantity of the isolated RNA were determined by TapeStation and Fragment Analyzer (Agilent Technologies). RNA was subjected to enrichment of polyadenylated [poly(A)] mRNA and cDNA synthesis, and then prepared into libraries using NEBNext Ultra II Directional RNA Library Prep Kit (New England Biolabs). Libraries were then sequenced with a NextSeq 500 system (Illumina) using a single NextSeq 75 cycle high-output run. FastQC (v0.11.5) was used to determine the quality of sequencing reads, and cutAdapt (v1.13) was used for quality trimming (q20). Kallisto (v0.43.1) was used for quantifying abundances of transcripts. Kallisto index was built with reference transcriptome GRCm39. The R package tximport was used to summarize transcript level abundances from kallisto to gene level. The R package DESeq2 was used for differential expression analysis. DEGs with adjusted P value less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant and included for analysis.

IPA. DEGs from scRNA-Seq or bulk RNA-Seq experiments were analyzed using IPA software (QIAGEN). The Core Expression Analysis based on the average log fold change ratios was performed, where both direct and indirect relationships and interaction and causal networks filtered by experimentally observed confidence were predicted.

Protein isolation and measurement of protein concentration. Protein from spinal cord tissues or cell culture was isolated using ice-cold radioimmunoprecipitation assay (RIPA) lysis and extraction buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Cell Signaling Technology). Astrocyte medium was removed, and cells left behind in each well of a 6-well plate (1 million cells) were lysed in 500 μL of cold RIPA buffer. After 5 minutes, lysate was collected using a cell scraper and then centrifuged at 15,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant containing protein was kept at –80°C. Proteins were quantified using the bicinchoninic acid assay relative to a BSA standard.

Western blot. The proteins were loaded into SDS gels (NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris Gel, Invitrogen) and run with HiMark Pre-stained Protein Standard (Invitrogen) at 250 V for 40 minutes. Then the proteins were transferred using electroblotting to an 0.2 μm PVDF membrane (GE Healthcare Life Science). The PVDF membrane was rinsed with Tris-buffered saline (TBS) containing 0.05% Tween-20 (TBST) and blocked with 10% mass per volume (m/v) skim powdered milk in TBS for 1 hour at room temperature. Rabbit anti–mouse cleaved caspase-9 (1:500; Invitrogen, PA5-105271), rabbit anti–mouse Hes5 (1:500; Abcam, ab25374), rabbit anti–mouse/human fibulin-2 (1:200; Invitrogen, catalog PA5-75510 and PA5-79239), and anti-NOTCH1 (NICD; 1:500; Invitrogen, PA5-99448) primary antibodies were added to 3% milk in TBS and incubated overnight at 4°C. The membrane was washed 5 times (5 minutes each) with TBST followed by incubation with secondary antibodies conjugated with horseradish peroxidase (HRP) for 1 hour at room temperature. The membrane was washed 5 times (5 minutes each) with TBST before visualization using ECL substrate (SuperSignal, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and imaging with the Bio-Rad ChemiDoc system. To probe for β-actin, the membrane was washed using Restore Western blot stripping buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes before blocking with 5% m/v BSA in TBS for 1 hour at room temperature. The membrane was then incubated with primary HRP–anti–β-actin antibody (Abcam) in 3% m/v BSA in TBS for 1 hour at room temperature before washing (5 times, 5 minutes each). Western blots were quantified using the gel analyzer function in ImageJ. The relative amount of protein was normalized to the actin bands and compared with the control bands.

Flow cytometry of spinal cord. Spinal cords were dissected, homogenized, and filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer (Corning). To remove the myelin debris, cells were overlaid on 90% Percoll (MilliporeSigma). Then, 37% and 30% Percoll were layered on top of the cell suspension. After centrifugation at 300g for 8 minutes at 4°C with no brake, immune cells were removed from the interface between 90% and 37% Percoll. Cells were then resuspended in serum-free staining buffer (BD Biosciences). After live/dead staining (1:1,000; Invitrogen, L23105) and Fc receptor blocking using anti–mouse CD16/32 (1:100; Mouse BD Fc Block, BD Biosciences), cells were immunolabeled with BUV395–anti–mouse CD45 (1:200; BD Horizon, 564279, clone 30-F11), BUV805–anti–mouse CD11b (1:200; BD Horizon, 568345, clone M1/70), and BUV615–anti–mouse CD3 monoclonal (1:100; BD OptiBuild, 751418, clone 17A2) for 30 minutes at 4°C in the dark. Finally, cells were washed and analyzed by Cytek Biosciences Aurora spectral flow cytometer and FlowJo software version 10.10 (Tree Star).

RNA isolation, cDNA synthesis, and real-time PCR. Total RNA was purified from cells or lumbar spinal cords using RNeasy Mini kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and stored at −80°C. The concentration and quality of RNA were determined by measurement of absorbance at 260/280 nm using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). To reduce DNA contamination, samples were treated with DNase (Ribonuclease-Free DNase Set, QIAGEN). RNA was reverse-transcribed to cDNA with 1 μg total RNA using miScript II RT Kit (QIAGEN) for mRNA expression analyses according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transcripts were quantified by real-time quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR on the QuantStudio 6 Flex Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using QuantiFast SYBR Green master mix (QIAGEN) and QuantiTect primers: Actb (QIAGEN, QT00095242), Gapdh (QT01658962), FBLN2 (Fbln2_2272567, SBM1028417), Notch1 (QT00156982), Bcl2 (QT00156282), and Bax1 (QT00102536), with the following cycling conditions: 95°C for 5 minutes and 40 cycles of denaturation at 95°C for 30 seconds, annealing at 60°C for 30 seconds, and extension at 72°C for 30 seconds. The relative expression levels were analyzed by 2–ΔΔCt method, with expression levels normalized to β-actin and Gapdh housekeeping genes.

Cell culture. Mouse oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) of over 80% purity were prepared from postnatal brains as previously described (17). OPCs were plated at a density of 1 × 104 cells per well in 96-well flat-bottom black/clear plates precoated with poly-l-lysine in oligodendrocyte differentiation or proliferation medium. Oligodendrocyte differentiation medium comprised DMEM containing 2% B27 supplement (Gibco), 1% oligodendrocyte supplement cocktail (described below), 1% GlutaMAX (Gibco), 100 μM sodium pyruvate (Gibco), 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco), 50 μg/mL holo-transferrin (MilliporeSigma), 5 μg/mL N-acetyl-l-cysteine (MilliporeSigma), 5 μg/mL insulin (MilliporeSigma), 50 ng/mL ciliary neurotrophic factor (PeproTech), 10 μg/mL biotin (MilliporeSigma), and 0.01% (vol/vol) Trace Elements B (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Oligodendrocyte supplement cocktail contained 100 mL DMEM with 1% BSA, 0.6 mg progesterone (MilliporeSigma), 161 mg putrescine (MilliporeSigma), 0.05 mg sodium selenite (MilliporeSigma), 4 mg 3,3′,5-triiodo-l-thyronine (MilliporeSigma), and 4 mg l-thyroxine (MilliporeSigma). Oligodendrocyte proliferation medium comprised DMEM containing 2% B27 supplement, 1% GlutaMAX, 100 μM sodium pyruvate, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 5 μg/mL insulin (MilliporeSigma), 10 ng/mL FGF factor (PeproTech), and 10 ng/mL PDGF and FGF factor (PeproTech).

Plates were coated with recombinant protein or PBS for 3 hours at 37°C; FBLN2 (1, 5, and 10 μg/mL; R&D Systems), FBLN1 (10 μg/mL; R&D Systems), FBLN3 (10 μg/mL; R&D Systems), or Jagged1 (2 μg/mL; R&D Systems) was diluted in PBS. Jagged1 was used as a positive control for Notch signaling (Supplemental Figure 7, I–K). To hinder signaling pathways, OPCs were pretreated for 30 minutes with different inhibitors, including Notch signaling (SAHM1, 10 μM), ROCK (Y27632, 1 μM), MEK/ERK (PD98059, 10 μM), p38 MAPK (SB202190, 10 μM), PI3K/AKT/mTOR (urolithin, 10 μM), Wnt/β-catenin (endo-IWR1, 1 μM), Src/Syk (MNS, 10 μM), BMP4 (LDN193189, 100 nM), or Smad3 (SIS3, 10 μM) inhibitor, as well as 50 μg/mL blocking antibodies against mouse β 3 integrin (CD61, Invitrogen), mouse β 1 integrin (CD29, Invitrogen), or mouse β 6 integrin (MilliporeSigma). All inhibitors were purchased from Tocris.

Human OPCs. Human brain tissues were obtained from patients undergoing surgical resection to treat intractable epilepsy as described previously (17). For human neuron culture, human fetal brain tissues from legal abortions were used to culture neurons (46). The use of the surgical material and fetal samples for the current study was approved by the Conjoint Health Research Ethics Board at the University of Calgary.

Mouse primary astrocytes were obtained from a mixed glial culture after removal of OPCs and microglia. These cells were passaged twice and cultured with decreasing concentrations of FBS (3% and 1%). Before treatment with cytokines, astrocytes were seeded in 6-well plates at 1 × 106 cells/mL in DMEM with 1% FBS overnight. Cells were treated with 10 ng/mL of cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-1β, IFN-γ, and TGF-β. Mouse cortical neurons and microglia of over 90% purity were prepared from neonatal brains as previously described (46).

Bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were prepared from femora and tibiae of C57BL/6 mice. Cells were cultured in complete DMEM (10%) and 10% L929 conditioned medium at 37°C, 8.5% CO 2 in uncoated 100 mm plastic for 8–10 days. BMDMs were then seeded in 96-well plates at a density of 5 × 104 cells per well in the same medium without L929 conditioned medium. After 24 hours, the medium was changed to serum-free DMEM, and cells were treated with LPS (100 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Conditioned medium was collected from microglia and BMDM culture to measure levels of TNF-α using an ELISA kit (Invitrogen), according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Immunofluorescence staining of cells in culture. Cells were fixed for 15 minutes at room temperature using 4% PFA, rinsed with PBS, and then permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes at room temperature. Odyssey Blocking Buffer (LI-COR) was used for a blocking step for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary antibodies were diluted in blocking buffer and added to cells. Cells were incubated with primary antibodies including mouse anti–mouse/human sulfatide O4 (1:50; R&D Systems, MAB1326), rabbit anti–mouse MBP (1:200; Abcam, ab7349), rabbit anti–mouse/human Olig2 (1:200; MilliporeSigma, ab9610), mouse anti–human MAG (1:100; Abcam, Ab89780), rabbit anti–mouse/human Iba1 (1:500; Wako, 019-19741), goat anti–mouse/human GFAP (1:1,000; Novus, NB100-53809), mouse anti–human/mouse tubulin-β 3 (1:500; BioLegend, clone Tuj1, 801202), rabbit anti–mouse cleaved caspase-3 (BioLegend, clone Asp175, 9661), chicken anti-GFP (1:500; Aveslab, GFP-1020), and rat anti-HA tag (1:500; Novus, NBP2-50416) overnight at 4°C, then washed 3 times (5 minutes each) with PBS. Cells were subsequently incubated with corresponding fluorophore-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:400; Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories) and DAPI (1 μg/mL; MilliporeSigma) at room temperature for 1 hour and washed 3 times (5 minutes each) with PBS. Cells were then imaged using ImageXpress (Molecular Devices). Data from the 12 images were averaged to a single data point per well and then normalized to control wells for each experiment.

OPC proliferation analysis. OPCs were cultured in proliferation medium supplemented with growth factors PDGFRα (10 ng/mL) and FGF (10 ng/mL) overnight. Cells were then treated with 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU; 10 μM) for 6 hours before detection of incorporated EdU by Click-iT EdU proliferation assay. After fixation and cell permeabilization, EdU staining was conducted according to the manufacturer’s instructions using the Click-iT Plus EdU Alexa Fluor 647 imaging kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). ImageXpress Micro XLS High-Content Analysis System was used for analysis of cells.

Live cell imaging of OPCs. Mouse OPCs were plated at 1 × 104 cells per well in 100 μL of differentiation medium into a 96-well flat-bottom plate coated with or without FBLN2 (10 μg/mL) in the presence of propidium iodide (PI; 1 μg/mL; Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cell survival and process outgrowth were monitored using a real-time cell imaging system (IncuCyte live-cell, ESSEN BioScience Inc.). Images of the cells were taken for a total of 48 hours at 30-minute intervals.

Cell cycle analysis. Mouse OPCs were plated at 1 × 105 cells per well in 24-well flat-bottom plates coated with PBS (control) or FBLN2 (10 μg/mL). Cells were incubated in differentiation medium for 12 hours, and then detached with Accutase (STEMCELL Technologies) and fixed with PFA 4%. Cells were stained with FxCycle PI/RNase staining solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and subjected to flow cytometry analysis. Attune NxT flow cytometry was used for analysis of cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific). FlowJo version 10.7.2 was used to analyze the data (Tree Star).

T cell proliferation analysis. Naive CD3+ T cells were isolated from single-cell suspensions of splenocytes (6- to 8-week-old C57BL/6 mice) using the EasySep Kit (STEMCELL Technologies) by negative selection. Purified cells were seeded in 24-well plates at a density of 1 × 106 cells in complete RPMI 1640 medium (Gibco). Cells were labeled with 1 μM of CFSE dye (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and FBLN2 was then added to the test group. Cells were stimulated with anti-CD3 (0.5 μg/mL) and anti-CD28 (0.2 μg/mL) antibodies (eBioscience). After 72 hours, cells were analyzed using flow cytometry (FACS Attune NxT, Thermo Fisher Scientific) to measure CFSE dilution, where a more proliferative culture would have more cycles of diluted CFSE. FlowJo version 10.7.2 was used to analyze the data (Tree Star).

Transfection of primary mouse OPCs. Freshly isolated OPCs were electroporated using the 4D-Nucleofector device (Lonza) and P3 Primary Cell 4D-Nucleofector Kit (Lonza) according to the manufacturer’s instructions in 20 μL–format Nucleocuvette strips. Cells were transfected with 2 Notch1 siRNAs (200 nM each; Invitrogen) or negative control siRNA (200 nM; Invitrogen) and 0.4 μg pmaxGFP vector using P3 Primary Cell Nucleofector Solution and program CL-133. Transfection efficiency was between 45% and 60% (Supplemental Figure 7L).

Dual luciferase reporter assay. The dual luciferase assay was carried out according to the instructions of the Notch Pathway Reporter kit (BPS Bioscience). Briefly, HEK293 cells (3 × 104 per well) were transfected with 1 μL CSL (CBF1/RBP-Jκ) luciferase reporter vector and constitutively expressing Renilla luciferase vector (positive control) using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen). Luciferase reporter vector contains the firefly luciferase gene under control of multimerized CSL responsive element. Activity of Notch signaling results in proteolytic cleavage of the Notch receptor, releasing the active intracellular domain of NICD, which goes to the nucleus and interacts with the transcription factor CSL to activate transcription of Notch-responsive genes and luciferase (Figure 6I). After transfection (12–16 hours), medium was changed, and HEK293 cells were cultured in the presence or absence of FBLN2. After 24 hours of cultivation, luciferase activity was measured using a Dual-Luciferase Assay System (BPS Bioscience) and luminometer. The ratio of firefly luminescence to Renilla luminescence was used to normalize luciferase activity.

Statistics. Microsoft Excel (v2201 Build 16.0.14827.20198) was used for collating data. All graphs were generated using GraphPad Prism 9.4.0. For comparisons between 2 groups, significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests for parametric data and Mann-Whitney test for nonparametric data. Where multiple groups were compared, 1- or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s or Tukey’s multiple-comparison test and nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test were used. EAE disease scores were analyzed with 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was applied to verify normal distribution of data. P values below 0.05 were considered statistically significant and are shown by the exact number or by asterisks in the figures.

Study approval. The use of all human tissues in this study was approved by the Conjoint Health Research Ethics Board at the University of Calgary (Ethics ID REB15-0444). All samples were collected with full written informed consent for autopsy, and their use for research was approved by the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre research ethics committee (ethical approval BH07.001). All animal work was performed with ethics approval (protocols AC21-0174, AC21-0154, AC21-0073-4) from the Animal Care Committee at the University of Calgary under regulations of the Canadian Council of Animal Care.

Data availability. Raw single-cell RNA-sequencing and bulk RNA-sequencing data are available at the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive with the BioProject accession numbers PRJNA109264 and PRJNA1106007, respectively. A Supporting Data Values file is provided as supplemental material.