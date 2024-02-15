Yoda1 opens the lymphatic path for craniosynostosis therapy

During the early stages of human infancy or postnatal stages in mice, the skull vault undergoes rapid expansion to accommodate the growing brain. This process is associated with an increase in blood plasma and CSF volumes as well as intracranial pressure (ICP). The primary expansion of the skull takes place at the cranial sutures situated between the bones, which coincides also with the development of the major MLVs (4–6).

Craniosynostosis (CS) is characterized by premature fusion of one or more cranial sutures, leading to a distortion in the developmental shape of the skull. Depending on the severity, CS may be complicated by increased ICP, airway obstruction, feeding difficulties, and exorbitism (6). Over 20% of CS cases result from single gene mutations or chromosomal abnormalities. TWIST1 haploinsufficiency is a common defect in CS associated with Saethre-Chotzen syndrome. TWIST1 encodes a basic helix-loop-helix transcription factor, which, among many other functions, regulates the expression of fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFRs). Gain-of-function mutations of FGFR2 and FGFR3 are also commonly found in Alpers and Muenke-type CS syndromes, respectively (6).

Increased ICP is a major concern in CS. Normal ICP in humans is around 10 mmHg, but it may increase because of TBI, stroke, brain tumors, or other pathologies. When ICP increases above 20 mmHg, it can impair CNS perfusion, resulting in neuronal damage (7). ICP increase in CS has been proposed to arise via hydrocephalus, cranio-cerebral disproportion, airway obstruction, and venous hypertension, but their relative contributions are unclear (8). Recently, CS and mutations in TWIST1 were also shown to cause CV malformations, which may result in increased ICP. Such CV malformations were also observed in a more profound mouse model of Saethre-Chotzen syndrome, in which one Twist1 allele possesses a loss-of-function mutation and the other Twist1 allele is deleted in the periosteal dura and sutures (known as Twist1fl/–;Sm22a-Cre mice) (9). Mechanistically, it appears that the CV malformations develop as a secondary consequence of the skull malformations via a crosstalk among the skull progenitor cells (SPCs), dura, and CV endothelial cells, involving BMP signaling (9). The extent to which MLVs regulate ICP is not yet known, but the Tischfield group has previously shown that Twist1-related CS models also exhibit regionally impaired MLV growth and expansion and impaired CSF drainage to deep cervical lymph nodes (dcLNs) (10), suggesting that defective MLVs may contribute to increased ICP. However, despite a lack of MLVs in superior and basal parts of the skull, ICP is normal in the K14-VEGFR3-Ig transgenic mice in which the lymphangiogenic VEGF-C/D growth factor signaling pathway is inhibited (2). On the other hand, increased ICP was shown to contribute to MLV dysfunction in TBI (11). Thus, it was not known to what extent decreased skull size, impaired CV outflow, and defective MLVs functionally interact in the context of increased ICP.