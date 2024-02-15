Piezo1 agonist restores meningeal lymphatic vessels, drainage, and brain-CSF perfusion in craniosynostosis and aged mice

ICP is increased in Twist1 CS mouse models. Raised ICP is a primary concern in CS, causing neurological complications and cognitive deficits (24, 25). Injury models show that raised ICP is associated with transient, pathological changes to MLVs that hinder drainage (12, 13). However, the effects of pathological, chronically raised ICP — as seen in conditions such as CS — on MLV development and drainage have not been investigated. We addressed this by inactivating a single copy of Twist1 using Sm22a-Cre, both of which are expressed in periosteal dura and sutural mesenchyme, but not MLVs (22, 23). Approximately 56% (18 of 32) of Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre adult mice had unilateral or bilateral coronal synostosis, with partial or full fusion of the sutures, the former more common (Figure 1, A–C). ICP was significantly increased in young adults aged 2–4 months, similar to previous findings in Twist1+/– mice, which are also used to model syndromic CS (26) (Figure 1F). In agreement, ICP was also increased in our Twist1+/– mouse models aged 2–4 months (Figure 1F). Coronal synostosis was more penetrant in Twist1+/– mice (approximately 76%, or 23 of 30), with a greater proportion showing full unilateral and/or bilateral synostoses (Figure 1D). In Twist1+/– mice without suture fusion, ICP was normal (Figure 1, E and F). Thus, both Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice can have CS associated with raised ICP.

Figure 1 Twist1 haploinsufficiency in cranial sutural mesenchyme causes CS and raised ICP. Representative reconstructed CT scans from 2-month-old adults showing normal skull and suture morphology in a Twist1+/FLX control (A) versus Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre (B and C) and Twist1+/– mice with (D) or without (E) suture fusion. (B) Near-complete unilateral fusion of the right coronal suture (red arrowhead). (C) Partial bilateral fusion with full and partial fusion on the left and right coronal sutures, respectively (red arrowheads). (D) Complete bilateral fusion (red arrowheads) accompanied by fusion of the frontonasal suture (asterisk) and a deviated nasal bone. (E) Twist1+/– mouse without suture fusion. The orientation of the coronal sutures is flatter and more ‘box-like’ (black arrowhead). (F) ICP is raised in Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice with CS but is normal in Twist1+/– mice without suture fusion [Twist1+/FLX (n = 7); Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre (n = 6); Twist1+/+ (n = 3); Twist1+/– (n = 4); Twist1+/– no fusion (n = 5)]. CorS, coronal suture; SS, sagittal suture. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01. 2-tailed unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (left) 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test (right). Scale bar: 5 mm.

CS affects MLV growth and sprouting in the absence of dura and venous sinus malformations. We previously reported that sprouting and expansion of MLVs along the TVS was reduced in homozygous Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre mice. These mice are more severely affected than Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice, with regionalized absence of mineralized bone in the calvarium, hypoplastic dura, and loss or hypoplasia of the TVS (22). We speculated that hypoplasia of the dural extracellular matrix and/or loss of growth factor signaling from venous smooth muscle may have exerted deleterious effects on MLVs.

The TVS were not missing nor hypoplastic in Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice and showed normal smooth muscle coverage, the latter of which is also consistent with Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre homozygotes (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171468DS1) (22). The dura and arachnoid membranes, as labeled by Crabp2, appeared qualitatively normal at the dorsal midline in Twist1+/– newborns (Supplemental Figure 1D). In juveniles and adults, the dural membrane was not hypoplastic and could be peeled off the skull in 1 piece (Supplemental Figure 1E), which was impossible in Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre homozygotes due to its hypoplastic state. Given the absence of overt changes to dura and surrounding venous vasculature seen in Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre mice, we asked whether MLV growth and sprouting was also affected in Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice.

Numerous loops and sprouts were present in control mice along the TVS at postnatal day 17 (P17), especially at or near regions where ‘hotspots’ are found in adults (Figure 2A). Hotspots are important for immune cell and macromolecule uptake and show increased branching and complexity along the TVS and at the confluence (5). Interestingly, MLV networks were affected in both Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice, similar to homozygous Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre mice. MLV coverage and average vessel diameter was reduced along the TVS, as was growth at the sinus confluence and SSS. Sprouting along the TVS was significantly reduced, especially at locations where hotspots were forming (Figure 2, A and B). Raised ICP was also evident in mice with CS by this time (Figure 2B). Thus, CS perturbs the growth and sprouting of MLVs, even in the absence of dura and venous sinus malformations.

Figure 2 CS affects MLV sprouting, expansion, and long-term maintenance. (A) Representative images from P17 mice. Sprouting and expansion of MLVs along the TVS is reduced in mice with CS and raised ICP. (B) Quantification of percent area fraction of Lyve-1 [Twist1+/+ (n = 10); Twist1+/– (n = 7)], number of sprouts [Twist1+/+ (n = 10); Twist1+/– (n = 6)], and levels of ICP at P17 [n = 5/genotype]. (C) Compared with controls (left), MLVs along the SSS and TVS (arrows) are hypoplastic in Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre:Prox1-tdTomato (right) and Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice (center). Hotspots along the TVS are poorly formed or missing (asterisks). (D) Quantification of percent area fraction [Twist1FLX/+ and Twist1FLX/+:Sm22a-Cre (n = 6); Twist1+/+ (n = 9) and Twist1+/– (n = 8)] and average vessel diameters along the TVS [Twist1+/+ and Twist1+/– (n = 8)] and at hotspots [Twist1+/+ and Twist1+/– (n = 8)]. (E and F) A small subset of CS mice shows signs of vessel hyperplasia [Twist1+/– (n = 3)]. (G) In 8–10-month-old adults, dorsal MLVs are further regressed, especially at the sinus confluence and along the SSS (arrow). (H) Quantification of Lyve-1 percent area fraction [Twist1+/+ (n = 6); Twist1+/– (n = 9)], average vessel diameter along the TVS [Twist1+/+ (n = 6); Twist1+/– (n = 10)], and growth from the CoS [Twist1+/+ (n = 6); Twist1+/– (n = 10)]. (I) Basal MLVs along the SgS and PSS are hyperplastic in Twist1+/– mice with CS. (J) Quantification of average vessel diameter and the percent area fraction of MLVs along the PSS and SgS [Twist1+/+ (n = 10); Twist1+/– (n = 9)]. SSS, superior sagittal sinus; TVS, transverse sinus; CoS, confluence of sinuses; hsp, hotspot; SgS, sigmoid sinus; PSS, petrosquamosal sinus. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 2-tailed unpaired t test (B, D, H, and J), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test (F). Scale bars: 200 μm (A); 1 mm (C); and 500 μm (E, G, and I).

MLVs show morphological changes in young adult mice with CS and raised ICP. Previous findings in 2–3-month-old Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre mice revealed hypoplastic MLV networks along the TVS and SSS (22). In 2–4-month-old Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice with bilateral, full unilateral, or partial unilateral (at least 50%) coronal synostosis, dorsal networks along the TVS and SSS were also hypoplastic with reduced branching and complexity (Figure 2, C and D). Hotspots along the TVS were either hypoplastic or missing on one or both sides (Figure 2C). Vessel complexity and area coverage at the sinus confluence and along the SSS were also reduced. By contrast, MLVs were normal in mutant mice without synostosis and raised ICP (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Interestingly, MLVs along the pterygopalatine and middle meningeal arteries appeared normal despite poor development of neighboring vessels patterned along the venous sinuses (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). These results suggest MLVs along arterial vessels are spared in CS, and that their development and/or maintenance might be differentially regulated from those that grow along the venous sinuses.

Next, we asked if MLVs show pathological changes in different genetic forms of CS. We developed a model for Apert Syndrome using mice that permit conditional activation of a constitutively active Fgfr2 receptor (Fgfr2S252W), the most common mutation found in syndromic CS (27). Fgfr2+/S252W:Sm22a-Cre adult mice had full to partial fusion of the sagittal suture and full to partial — unilateral or bilateral — fusion of the coronal sutures (Supplemental Figure 3A). ICP was significantly increased in adults (Supplemental Figure 3B). Furthermore, dorsal MLV networks were hypoplastic and also missing hotspots (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Thus, pathological changes to MLVs occur in other forms of CS with raised ICP.

Dorsal MLV networks prematurely regress as CS mice age. The majority of 2–4-month-old adult mice with full unilateral or partial/full bilateral fusion had hypoplastic dorsal networks. On rare occasions, some mice showed signs of vessel hyperplasia at the sinus confluence and/or at hotspots along the TVS (Figure 2, E and F). Interestingly, following blunt trauma, acutely raised ICP causes transient increases in vessel coverage and the numbers of loops and sprouts around hotspots (12). This suggests that dorsal MLV networks are undergoing pathological changes in CS that may be influenced by environmental stressors (i.e., ICP). Considering that these pathological changes may continue to progress, we characterized the effects of chronic ICP on dorsal MLVs in middle-aged Twist1+/– mice at 8–10 months. Compared with younger adults, these networks were more affected. Hotspots along the TVS were rudimentary or completely missing and vessel coverage at the sinus confluence and proximally along the SSS was further reduced (Figure 2, G and H). Remarkably, these phenotypes are similar to mice aged approximately 20–24 months (16, 17), although they are present at least 1 year earlier in CS models. Thus, dorsal MLVs continue to regress and age prematurely in CS.

Basal MLVs demonstrate early onset hyperplasia in CS. MLVs near the skull base along the petrosquamousal and sigmoid sinuses are a major outflow route for CSF (Supplemental Figure 1H) (16). Although dorsal networks show regression in aged mice, basal lymphatics become hyperplastic for unknown reasons. We previously reported that basal networks were hyperplastic in some Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre mice (22). In 2–4-month-old adult CS mice, basal networks appeared relatively normal, despite affection to dorsal networks. However, basal networks were hyperplastic in middle-aged Twist1+/– mice (8–12 months), especially along the petrosquamosal sinus (Figure 2, I and J). This result is striking because WT mice only show this phenotype by approximately 24 months of age (16), at which time CSF flow/turnover is reduced and drainage to the dCLNs declines (14, 17). Thus, MLVs in middle-aged mice with CS show signs of precocious ageing, with premature regression of dorsal vessels coupled with hyperplastic basal networks.

CSF flow to perisinusoidal dura and the dCLNs is reduced in CS. Growth and sprouting of peripheral lymphatics require increasing ISF and laminar flow (7, 8). We hypothesized CS and raised ICP may affect the flow of CSF to perisinusoidal dura, impinging upon the development of MLVs along the venous sinuses, which receive access to CSF. We injected a 45 kDa ovalbumin tracer into the cisterna magna of Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice at P17 and sacrificed them 1 hour later. Tracer accumulation was seen where hotspots are typically located, suggesting that they are already present by the time of weaning (Figure 3A). In CS mice, flow to perisinusoidal dura was reduced (Figure 3, A and C). In 2–4-month-old controls, tracer was also localized to branched hotspots along the TVS and sinus confluence (Figure 3B). In CS animals, we found less tracer in perisinusoidal dura surrounding dorsal and basal MLVs and less accumulation at hotspots (Figure 3, B and C, Supplemental Figure 2, B and C, see also Supplemental Figure 1H for orientation). These results suggest limiting CSF access to perisinusoidal dura may affect the growth and sprouting of MLVs.

Figure 3 CSF flow to perisinusoidal dura and the dCLNs is reduced in mice with CS. (A and C) Following injection of 45 kDa ovalbumin tracer into the cisterna magna, juvenile P17 mice with Twist1 haploinsufficiency and CS (bottom panel in A) show a significant reduction in tracer deposition in perisinusoidal dura compared to unaffected littermates (top panel), especially at regions where hotspots form (arrowheads) [Twist1+/+ (n = 7); Twist1+/– (n = 6)]. (B and C) In 2–4-month-old adults, tracer deposition in perisinusoidal dura surrounding dorsal MLVs is significantly reduced. Flow to perisinusoidal dura surrounding basal vessels is also reduced (arrowheads) [Twist1FLX/+ (n = 5); Twist1FLX/+:Sm22a-Cre (n = 6)]. See Supplemental Figure 1H for additional orientation. (D) Representative images show that tracer drainage to the dCLNs is significantly reduced in Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre, Twist1+/–, and Fgfr2+/S252W:Sm22a-Cre mice with CS. Pink shows the 45kDa ovalbumin tracer and blue is Dapi. (E) Quantification of percent area fraction of ovalbumin tracer in dCLNs [Twist1FLX/+ (n = 5); Twist1FLX/+:Sm22a-Cre (n = 6); Twist1+/– (n = 5); Fgfr2+/+ (n = 4); Fgfr2+/S252W:Sm22a-Cre (n = 5)]. SSS, superior sagittal sinus; TVS, transverse sinus; hsp, hotspot; SgS, sigmoid sinus; PSS, petrosquamosal sinus. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01 2-tailed unpaired t test (C; E, right). 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test (E, left). Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 200 μm (B); 200 μm (D).

We previously showed that Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre homozygous mice had less drainage of CSF macromolecules to the dCLNs (22). We asked whether drainage to the dCLNs was similarly reduced in 2–4-month-old Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre, Twist1+/–, and Fgfr2+/S252W:Sm22a-Cre mice. We injected 45 kDa ovalbumin tracer into the cisterna magna and sacrificed mice 1 hour later. The dCLNs showed less tracer in CS mice (Figure 3, D and E). Notably, tracer deposition in the dCLNs and perisinusoidal dura was normal in Twist1+/– mice without suture fusion, consistent with normal levels of ICP and intact MLV networks (Supplemental Figure 2, B–F). These results prompted us to reassess our original findings in homozygous Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre mice (22). Like Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre and Twist1+/– mice, ICP was increased and there was less tracer in perisinusoidal dura (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). This indicates that pathological changes to MLVs associate with reduced access to CSF and less macromolecule drainage to the dCLNs across different genetic CS models. Overall, these changes were generally more severe in Twist1fl/fl:Sm22a-Cre mice, presumably due to the additive effects that insults from the surrounding environment exerted on top of flow deficits.

MLVs can access CSF via flow through the cerebellar tentorium. Following tracer injection into the cisterna magna of control mice, we hemidissected the skull along the dorsal midline to visualize outflow routes. As previously reported, tracer was detected at the cribriform plate and along the skull base where MLVs line the dural sheaths of exiting nerves (28–30). Tracer was also concentrated around MLVs at the rostral rhinal venous plexus. Interestingly, streaks of tracer were evident in the cerebellar tentorium, and these appeared to terminate at dorsal and basal hotspots (Figure 4A). We did not see tracer deposition in dura where MLVs grow alongside the middle meningeal arteries, consistent with previous reports (5) (Supplemental Figure 1F). This is notable, considering that arterial MLVs are not affected in CS mice, unlike vessels that grow along the venous sinuses with access to CSF. Through careful preservation of the cerebellar tentorium, we observed lymphatic vessels traversing regions where CSF tracer accumulated. These vessels appeared to terminate at lymphatic hotspots located along the TVS (Figure 4, B and E). Some tracer was found inside these vessels, whereas most was engulfed by dural macrophages (Figure 4, C and D). We also examined uptake by injecting fluorescently conjugated Lyve-1 antibody into CSF. Labeling was detected in basal and dorsal vessels (especially at hotspots), and some labeling was apparent in vessels traversing the tentorium 1-hour after injection (Figure 4, C and D). These findings are intriguing because the mechanisms by which MLVs access CSF are unclear, and it has been speculated that there may be regionalized breaks in the barrier, allowing CSF to exit (31). Thus, barrier breaks may be present in the tentorium, allowing MLVs to access CSF.

Figure 4 MLVs can access CSF via flow through the cerebellar tentorium. (A) Adult skull hemidissected along the dorsal midline. Following injection of 45 kDa ovalbumin tracer into the cisterna magna, tracer is seen draining through the cribriform plate and the skull base. Comet-like streaks of tracer are also seen in the cerebellar tentorium (tent.), as demarcated by arrowheads in the magnified boxed image on right. (B) Compressed z-stacks of a dural flatmount showing MLVs labeled with Prox1-tdTomato traversing the tentorium (denoted by arrowheads). These vessels form extensions with lymphatic hotspots located along the transverse sinus (TVS). Injecting conjugated Lyve-1488 antibody (green) or 45 kDa ovalbumin tracer (gold) into CSF via the cisterna magna shows labeling in the tentorium and also MLVs located at hotspots along the TVS and sigmoid sinus (SgS). (C and D) Corresponding magnified images of boxed regions of interest in panel B. MLVs traversing the tentorium show staining for Lyve-1488 (in vivo, green, arrowheads) and 45 kDa ovalbumin. Neighboring CD206+ dural macrophages are also labeled by the antibody and engulf the tracer. (E) Schematic overviews illustrating the orientation of the tentorium in panel B. The tentorium, a dural inflection that separates the cortex from the cerebellum and brainstem, was carefully preserved, flipped backward during coverslipping, and flat mounted on dura that underlies the interparietal bone (ip) for visualization purposes (dotted red outline). pb, parietal bone; fb, frontal bone; tb, temporal bone; SSS, superior sagittal sinus. Scale bars: 2.5 mm (A); 200 μm (B); and 100 μm (C).

CS affects CSF circulation and influx of macromolecules into the brain. Genetic, pharmacological, and surgical methods that ablate MLVs or block drainage to the dCLNs diminish paravascular (i.e., glymphatic) influx of CSF macromolecules into the brain (17). This prompted us to investigate if CSF circulation and brain perfusion were affected in CS mice. We coinjected 3 kDa dextran and 45 kDA ovalbumin tracers into the cisterna magna and visualized tracer flow by transcranial live imaging through the skull (32). In unaffected controls, tracer preferentially flowed along previously reported pathways (4, 33). Tracer was first detected along dorsal routes, with accumulation seen in the pineal recess and tentorium where MLVs reside. Approximately 15–20 minutes later, tracer in basal circulation pathways began to pool in the olfactory recess. Around this time, tracer was also seen in paravascular spaces surrounding penetrating pial arteries, indicative of brain perfusion by CSF (34) (Figure 5A). In adult Twist1+/– mice, there was typically a 5–10-minute delay in the appearance of tracer flow along dorsal routes, with less signal seen in the pineal recess and along the dorsal cortex (Figure 5, A–C). Basal flow was less affected in some mice than others, as judged by pooling in the olfactory recess. Labeling along penetrating pial arteries, especially along more dorsal regions of the cortex, was also diminished (Figure 5A). Thus, CS appeared to perturb CSF circulation along preferred dorsal pathways.

Figure 5 CS affects CSF flow and the perfusion of CSF macromolecules into the brain. (A) Representative images taken during transcranial live imaging of a 45 kDa ovalbumin tracer injected into the cisterna magna of young adult mice. Compared with unaffected littermates (top panels), Twist1+/– mice with CS (bottom panels) show a delay in the appearance of CSF tracer along preferred dorsal pathways (B). Throughout 1-hour imaging sessions, the mean sum intensity of tracer was reduced (C), especially in the pineal recess and paravascular spaces surrounding penetrating pial arteries (arrowheads) [Twist1+/+ (n = 7); Twist1+/– (n = 9)]. (D) Perfusion of CSF macromolecules into the brain is reduced in Twist1+/– mice. Magnified boxed images on the right show that tracer labeling along penetrating arteries is shallower in Twist1+/– mice compared with unaffected littermates. (E) Quantification of percent area fraction of 3 kDa dextran and 45 kDa ovalbumin in brain slices [Twist1+/+ (n = 5); Twist1+/– (n = 8)]. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01 (B and C) Mann-Whitney U test with Bonferroni correction. (E) 2-tailed unpaired t test. Scale bars: 5 mm (A); 500 μm (D).

Postmortem examination of brain tissue from Twist1+/– CS mice showed a significant reduction of 3 kDa dextran and 45 kDa ovalbumin tracers (Figure 5, D and E). Depth of tracer labeling along penetrating pial arterioles was shallower than in unaffected littermates. Similar findings were also seen in postmortem brains from Fgfr2+/S252W:Sm22a-Cre animals (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). By contrast, brain-CSF perfusion was unaffected in Twist1+/– mice without suture fusion, suggesting deficits in flow and brain-CSF perfusion are linked to synostosis (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). These results suggest that CS impedes brain-CSF perfusion and the clearance of waste and macromolecules from the brain.

AQP4 polarization to glial endfeet is reduced along penetrating cortical vessels in CS. Paravascular influx of CSF and glymphatic waste exchange are dependent upon aquaporin-4 (AQP4), a selectively permeable water channel that is polarized to glial endfeet (34). Injecting tracers of various sizes into CSF of AQP4-KO mice results in a significant loss of influx and penetration beneath the brain surface (35). We therefore asked whether the polarization of AQP4 to glial endfeet was affected in CS. We first looked at P17 cortices, at which time AQP4 polarization to glial endfeet is nearing completion (4). We found a subtle, albeit significant, reduction along large caliber vessels (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Biochemical fractionation of blood vessels with tethered glial endfeet from whole brain tissue also revealed a reduction in AQP4 protein (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). In adult animals with CS, however, we did not detect obvious differences in AQP4 immunolabeling, suggesting that polarization to glial endfeet was delayed at earlier time points. Nonetheless, colabeling with lectin and AQP4 still showed a reduction along larger caliber vessels (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Thus, CS appeared to delay and/or affect the polarization of AQP4 to glial endfeet abutting large cortical vessels, which may exert subtle effects on brain-CSF perfusion. However, this did not appear to be a major factor affecting perfusion in our models. Instead, changes to preferred CSF circulation pathways and/or insults to MLVs and drainage to the dCLNs appear more likely (17).

CS exacerbates amyloid-β pathology in 5xFAD mice. Inhibiting MLV drainage impairs brain-CSF perfusion and macromolecule clearance from the brain (13, 17, 28). Also, ablation of MLVs using Visudyne aggravates amyloid-β pathology in 5xFAD mice, which express 5 human mutations found in AD and develop amyloid-β plaques (17). We investigated whether loss of MLV drainage and brain-CSF perfusion in CS exacerbated amyloid-β deposition in Twist1+/–:5xFAD mice. In 5–6-month-old Twist1+/–:5xFAD mice, there was a significant increase in area coverage, and number and size of amyloid-β plaques in both the cortex and hippocampus compared with 5xFAD mice without CS (Figure 6, A and B). Immunostaining for GFAP and IBA1 in Twist1+/– CS mice revealed normal coverage and also microglia morphology, suggesting no changes to astro- and microgliosis under steady state (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Notably, suture fusion was very mild or nonexistent in Twist1+/FLX:Sm22a-Cre:5xFAD mice, presumably due to background strain differences. We did not see a significant increase in area coverage, number of amyloid-β plaques, and aggregate size in either the cortex or hippocampus (Figure 6, C and D). This suggests CS and corresponding deficits in brain-CSF perfusion and MLV drainage are linked to increased amyloid-β buildup in Twist1+/–:5xFAD mice.

Figure 6 CS exacerbates amyloid-β pathology in 5xFAD transgenic mice. (A) Representative images of amyloid-β in the cortex and hippocampus of 5–6-month-old 5xFAD mice with CS (top right and bottom panels) and without CS (top left, bottom left magnified image). (B) Quantification of amyloid plaque coverage, number, and size in the cortex and hippocampus [Twist1+/+:5xFAD (n = 9); Twist1+/–:5xFAD (n = 7)]. (C) Representative images of amyloid-β in the cortex and hippocampus of 5-month-old 5xFAD and Twist1FLX/+:Sm22a-Cre:5xFAD mice without suture fusion. (D) Quantification of percent area fraction of amyloid-β in the cortex and hippocampus. No differences are seen in amyloid-β coverage [Twist1FLX/+ and Twist1FLX/+:Sm22a-Cre (n = 4)]. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 Mann-Whitney U test. Scale bars: 1 mm (A); 500 μm (C).

Piezo1 activation reduces ICP and improves brain-CSF perfusion and meningeal lymphatic functions in CS mice. Raised ICP in CS may result from several factors, including craniocerebral disproportion and/or venous hypertension coupled with changes to cerebral blood flow (25). Piezo1, a mechanosensitive ion channel expressed in vascular endothelial cells and smooth muscle, is suggested to control cerebral capillary blood flow, vascular tone, and blood pressure (36, 37). This implies it may be involved in the regulation of ICP. Studies have also indicated a role for Piezo1 in the regulation of intraocular pressure (38). In addition, force exerted by unidirectional laminar flow activates Piezo1-mediated mechanotransduction signaling in lymphatic vessels to control sprouting, expansion, and long-term maintenance (7). Given that we detected Piezo1 expression in meningeal blood vessels and perisinusoidal MLVs using Piezo1tdTomato reporter mice (Figure 7, A and B), we tested whether activating Piezo1 could reduce the levels of ICP and/or help restore brain-CSF perfusion and meningeal lymphatic functions in Twist1+/– CS mice.

Figure 7 Piezo1 activation helps restore MLV functions and brain-CSF perfusion in CS. (A) Piezo1tdTomato expression (depicted in green) is detected in MLVs colabeled with Lyve-1. (B) Piezo1tdTomato expression is also found in small and large caliber meningeal blood vessels. (C) Representative transcranial time-lapse images from juvenile P30 mice treated daily with saline vehicle (top 2 panels) or 213 μg/kg Yoda1 (bottom 2 panels). Yoda1 helps restore CSF flow along preferred circulation pathways in CS mice. (D) Graphs depicting tracer mean velocity and (E) mean sum intensity in Twist1+/+ and Twist1+/– mice treated with vehicle or Yoda1 [Twist1+/+ vehicle (n = 3); Twist1+/+ Yoda1 (n = 4); Twist1+/– vehicle (n = 6); Twist1+/– Yoda1 (n = 7)]. (F) Representative brain sections from juvenile P30 mice treated daily with saline vehicle (left panels) or 213 μg/kg Yoda1 (right panels). Perfusion of CSF macromolecules into the brain is significantly improved in Twist1+/– mice treated with Yoda1. (G) Quantification of percent area fraction of 3 kDa dextran and 45 kDa ovalbumin in brain slices [Twist1+/+ vehicle (n = 7); Twist1+/+ Yoda1 (n = 7); Twist1+/– vehicle (n = 5); Twist1+/– Yoda1 (n = 8)]. (H) Representative dCLN sections from juvenile P30 mice treated daily with saline vehicle or with 213 μg/kg Yoda1. (I) Yoda1 treatment helps restore ovalbumin drainage to the dCLNs [Twist1+/+ vehicle (n = 6); Twist1+/+ Yoda1 (n = 5); Twist1+/– vehicle (n = 5); Twist1+/– Yoda1 (n = 5)], the number of MLV sprouts [Twist1+/+ vehicle (n = 6); Twist1+/+ Yoda1 (n = 5); Twist1+/– vehicle (n = 6); Twist1+/– Yoda1 (n = 8)] and percent area coverage of Prox1-tdTomato signal in dura [Twist1+/+ vehicle (n = 6); Twist1+/+ Yoda1 (n = 5); Twist1+/– vehicle (n = 6); Twist1+/– Yoda1 (n = 8)]. (J) Yoda1 significantly reduces ICP in young adult Twist1+/– mice with unilateral or bilateral CS [Twist1+/– vehicle (n = 6); Twist1+/– Yoda1 (n = 6); Twist1+/+ vehicle (n = 5)]. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. 1-way ANOVA with Bejamini-Hochberg correction (E), Dunnett’s (G and I), and Tukey’s multiple comparison test (J). Scale bars: 20 μm (A); 50 μm (B); 5 mm (C); 1 mm (F); and 200 μm (H).

Yoda1 is a small molecule agonist that has high specificity and affinity for Piezo1, lowering the mechanical threshold for channel activation (39). We treated Twist1+/– mice daily, starting at P10 until P30, with intraperitoneal injections of Yoda1. We next tested if this treatment could help restore brain-CSF perfusion in CS mice. We injected 3 kDa dextran and 45 kDa ovalbumin tracers into CSF and sacrificed mice 30 minutes later. In juvenile Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice treated with saline vehicles, CSF circulation along dorsal pathways was perturbed, similar to findings in adults (Figure 7, C–E). In postmortem brain tissue, tracer deposition was significantly reduced (Figure 7, F and G). Strikingly, in Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice treated with Yoda1, CSF flow along dorsal pathways was restored (Figure 7, C–E). Furthermore, brain-CSF perfusion was also improved, as the differences between Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice treated with Yoda1 and unaffected littermates treated with either saline vehicles or Yoda1 were no longer significant (Figure 7, F and G). We still, however, found subtle decreases in AQP4 at glial endfeet abutting large caliber vessels, which may have prevented a more complete rescue in some animals (Supplemental Figure 6G).

Next, we tested if macromolecule drainage to the dCLNs also improved. Owing to random selection of animals at P10 when suture fusion is harder to gauge because it is an ongoing process (40), MLV phenotypes in P30 Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice treated with saline vehicles were slightly less severe due to milder suture fusion (partial unilateral) in this cohort. Nonetheless, MLV sprouting and coverage along the TVS, plus drainage to the dCLNs, was improved in Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice treated with Yoda1, as differences were no longer significant compared to unaffected controls treated with vehicle or Yoda1 (Figure 7, H and I). Thus, activating Piezo1 with small molecule agonists can help rescue insults to meningeal lymphatic functions and brain-CSF perfusion in mice with CS.

We next tested whether improvement to brain-CSF perfusion and meningeal lymphatic functions could result from reducing the levels of ICP. Treating Twist1+/– mice that had either unilateral or bilateral fusion with Yoda1 reduced the levels of ICP. At 2 months of age, ICP was significantly lower in Yoda1-treated CS mice compared with CS mice receiving saline vehicle. Further, the levels of ICP in Yoda1-treated CS mice did not show significant differences compared with untreated control mice (Figure 7J). Thus, activating Piezo1 with a small molecule agonist in CS may help rescue insults to CSF flow, MLV drainage, and brain-CSF perfusion, at least in part, by reducing ICP. These findings are notable because they also suggest that raised ICP in CS may be caused, in large part, from effects exerted by the vasculature, CSF, and/or blood flow.

Finally, we asked if Piezo1 activation could restore MLV growth and sprouting in CS mice. We treated P10 Twist1+/– mice and littermate controls with Yoda1 for 7 consecutive days. In P17 Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice treated with saline vehicle, we saw less MLV sprouts and growth along the TVS, confluence, and SSS (Figure 8, A and B). However, meningeal lymphangiogenesis was improved in Twist1+/–:Prox1-tdTomato mice that received Yoda1 (213 μg/kg), as these differences were no longer significant between unaffected littermates treated with saline or those treated with Yoda1 (Figure 8, A and B). Thus, activating Piezo1 signaling in Twist1+/– CS pups can also rescue impairments to MLV growth and expansion.

Figure 8 Piezo1 activation restores MLV growth and sprouting in juvenile CS pups. (A) Representative images from juvenile P17 mice treated daily with saline vehicle or 213 μg/kg Yoda1. Yoda1 restores MLV growth and sprouting along the transverse sinuses. (B) Quantification of percent area fraction of Prox1-tdTomato signal, number of sprouts, and distance of growth from the confluence of sinuses [Twist1+/+ vehicle (n = 4); Twist1+/+ Yoda1 (n = 5); Twist1+/– vehicle (n = 7); Twist1+/– Yoda1 (n = 8)]. SSS, superior sagittal sinus; TVS, transverse sinus; CoS, confluence of sinuses. **P ≤ 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. Scale bar: 200 μm.

Stimulating Piezo1 in aged animals helps restore meningeal lymphatic functions and brain-CSF perfusion. Pathological changes to MLVs, drainage to the dCLNs, and brain-CSF perfusion in CS mice are reminiscent of findings from aged animals, which have diminished MLV drainage and brain-CSF perfusion compared with young and middle-aged adults. We tested whether stimulating Piezo1 signaling with Yoda1 could also improve MLV drainage and brain-CSF perfusion in mice aged 22–24 months. Yoda1-treated mice showed a significant increase in brain CSF-perfusion, as measured by the amount of tracer in brain tissue (Figure 9, A and B). Furthermore, MLV complexity was increased, as measured by the number of loops and sprouts along the TVS and at the confluence (Figure 9, C and D). Vessel coverage along the SSS was also increased, as was the amount of tracer in the dCLNs (Figure 9, D–F). Thus, stimulating Piezo1 mechanotransduction signaling in aged mice enhanced MLV coverage, drainage, and brain-CSF perfusion.