Neutrophil-enriched gene signature correlates with teplizumab therapy resistance in different stages of type 1 diabetes

Low-dose anti–mouse CD3 stably reverts recent-onset T1D in NOD mice. Five consecutive injections of low-dose anti–mouse CD3 mAb (2.5 μg – clone 145-2C11) were given to a cohort of 32 NOD mice with recent-onset (RO) diabetes, resulting in an overall disease remission rate of 47% compared with untreated diabetic control mice (n = 13), which remained hyperglycemic and were euthanized at humane endpoints (P = 0.001) (Figure 1, A and B). In this partial response treatment model, the R mice were characterized by glycemic levels that returned to normal (11.1 mmol/L) within 2 weeks of therapy initiation, whereas NRs and untreated diabetic mice exhibited oscillating glycemic values that did not return to normoglycemic levels (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Anti–mouse CD3 study design. (A) RO NOD mice with blood glucose levels above 11.1 mmol/L were treated with anti–mouse CD3 antibody (2.5 μg/day) for 5 consecutive days. Blood glucose concentrations were monitored 3 times per week for 28 days following treatment initiation. At day 28, mice were classified as Rs or NRs on the basis of glycemic control. Pancreas and peripheral blood samples were collected at this time point for further analysis. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve shows the percentage of remission from disease of RO NOD mice after anti–mouse CD3 therapy. Black and white symbols indicate treated and untreated samples, respectively. (C) Individual glycemia levels of untreated mice, anti–mouse CD3 R mice, and anti–mouse CD3 NR mice during the study follow-up are shown in yellow, blue, and red, respectively. Normoglycemia threshold (11.1 mmol/L) is depicted by the red line. In B, the Mantel-Cox log-rank test was used for statistical comparison between groups.

Low-dose anti–mouse CD3 modulates innate and adaptive immune subsets in peripheral blood and the pancreas. To explore the mechanism of action of anti–mouse CD3 therapy and its effect on peripheral blood and pancreas-infiltrating immune cells, we exploited cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes sequencing (CITE-Seq) technology. Using a large panel of 190 DNA-barcoded antibodies, we performed multimodal immune cell phenotyping by simultaneously examining the complete transcriptome and surface proteome at the single-cell level (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176403DS1). We obtained high-quality data from FACS-sorted CD45+ leukocytes isolated from paired peripheral blood and pancreas samples obtained from RO NOD mice (n = 4) as well as from R (n = 4) and NR (n = 3) mice 28 days after anti–mouse CD3 therapy (Supplemental Figure 1A). The CITE-Seq dataset comprised 111,907 single cells, with a total of 24,795 genes and was balanced across the 3 biological conditions (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Applying unsupervised principal component analysis (PCA) based on RNA and protein expression, clusters in the resulting 2D uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) representation consisted of different cell types, identified as the major immune cell populations present in peripheral blood and pancreas (Supplemental Figure 2A). Cell type identities were assigned based on the differential expression of signature genes and proteins (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). We observed a clear distinction in immune cell distribution between peripheral blood and pancreas, with myeloid lineage cells predominantly present in peripheral blood and lymphocytes primarily infiltrating the pancreas, underscoring the divergent compositions of immune cells in these 2 compartments (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We observed the most significant differences in immune cell proportions when comparing paired peripheral blood and pancreas specimens from individual mice, regardless of outcome (Supplemental Figure 2E). Next, we analyzed the proportions of immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas, taking into consideration the metabolic outcome. Notably, we observed similar proportions of all major cell types across the RO, R, and NR samples, indicating their presence in all conditions. However, minor variations were detected, specifically, in peripheral blood, where NK or CD8+ T cells (NK/CD8+ T cells) had a higher prevalence in anti–mouse CD3–treated R and NR samples compared with RO samples. In the pancreas, the frequency of DCs was lower in R compared with RO samples (Supplemental Figure 2D). These findings highlight the consistent presence of the major cell types across the analyzed biological conditions. However, large variations existed in their proportions in peripheral blood and pancreas, indicating the importance of comparing both tissues when studying the therapy outcome.

A gene signature enriched in NK/CD8+ T and innate immune cells in both peripheral blood and pancreas correlates with anti–mouse CD3 therapy success in NOD mice. To identify a blood-based gene signature associated with an anti–mouse CD3 therapy response, we performed a differentially expressed gene (DEG) analysis comparing the gene profiles of peripheral blood leukocytes between R and NR samples. The volcano plot displayed the upregulated (633 genes) and downregulated (174 genes) genes in R compared with NR samples following anti–mouse CD3 therapy, as determined using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni correction (P < 0.05) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 3). The upregulated and downregulated DEGs were then separately assessed to elucidate their unique biological processes. Gene Ontology (GO) pathway analysis of the upregulated genes showed their involvement in diverse regulatory networks, including immunological processes, apoptosis, cell death, cell activation, and intracellular protein and electron transport (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 2 Blood-based R signature in anti–mouse CD3 R mice and its cellular origin. (A) Volcano plot illustrating DEGs comparing the peripheral blood leukocytes of R and NR samples. Red dots and labels indicate upregulated genes, while gray dots and labels indicate downregulated genes that were statistically significant (P < 0.05). The log-transformed FC values are reported on the x axis, and the –log 10 -transformed values of the adjusted P values are shown on the y axis. P values were obtained by Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni correction (Seurat function FindMarkers). (B) hypeR pathway analysis performed on upregulated DEGs in circulating leukocytes of Rs. Assessment of relevant pathways was done utilizing the hallmark gene sets from the MSigDB as a reference. (C) Heatmap presenting the normalized expression levels of the top 50 genes comprising the R signature, represented using the z score. (D) Box plots representing the R signature score calculated in peripheral blood (left) and pancreas (right) RO, R, and NR samples. The mean expression of the genes comprising the R signature in each individual cell was calculated using the Seurat function AddModuleScore. Boxes represent the median (center line) and extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles (bottom and top lines, respectively); whiskers extend from the minimum to the maximum value. (E) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the R signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. (F) Dot plot showing the expression of individual genes comprising the R signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. (G) Dot plot showing the average expression of the R signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. (H) Violin plots comparing the expression levels of the R signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. In D, the Mann-Whitney U test was used for statistical comparison.

To narrow down the selection from the initial pool of 633 upregulated genes, a ranking analysis, determined through the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni correction (P < 0.05), identified the top 50 upregulated genes with the highest discriminatory capacity in terms of the anti–mouse CD3 therapy response in R versus NR samples, constituting the “R signature” (Figure 2C). To evaluate the efficacy of the R signature in identifying the anti–mouse CD3 therapy response, we calculated signature scores by combining all single cells (pseudobulk) for each biological replicate in peripheral blood samples. As expected, the R samples exhibited significantly higher scores than did the NR samples, whereas the RO samples had scores resembling those of the NR samples. Interestingly, a similar trend was observed when scoring the peripheral blood gene signature to pseudobulk immune cells in the pancreas (Figure 2D). After establishing the R signature, we further investigated the cell types contributing to its expression. In peripheral blood, we found that, apart from NK/CD8+ T cells, innate immune cells like monocytes, DCs, and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) expressed the R signature, as evidenced by their high scores (Figure 2, E and H). CD8+ T cells had a memory/cytotoxic phenotype with traits of exhaustion characterized by the expression of Tigit, Eomes, and Klrg1 (Supplemental Figure 3C), which was consistent with the gene signature described in the human AbATE study (10). The same cell types — NK/CD8+ T cells, monocytes, DCs, and pDCs — also expressed the R signature in the pancreas, demonstrating uniformity across tissues (Figure 2, F–H). Additionally, when examining individual genes comprising the R signature, we observed a concordant expression pattern between peripheral blood and the pancreas for each cell type (Figure 2G).

A gene signature enriched in neutrophils in peripheral blood and pancreas correlates with anti–mouse CD3 therapy resistance in NOD mice. GO pathway analysis identified that the genes downregulated in R compared with NR samples were linked to various pathways, including lymphocyte cell activation, positive regulation of cell activation, and lymphocyte-mediated immunity (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 3). A ranking analysis, as determined through the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni correction (P < 0.05), of the downregulated genes in R compared with NR samples led to the selection of the top 50 downregulated genes with the highest discriminatory capacity in terms of anti–mouse CD3 therapy resistance, constituting the NR signature (Figure 3C). The signature score was calculated as described above. In both tissues, R samples had significantly lower scores compared with RO samples. R samples also had a lower score, yet not reaching statistical significance, when compared with NR samples (Figure 3D). The downregulated genes associated with anti–mouse CD3 therapy resistance were also downregulated in the pancreas samples. We identified neutrophils as the main contributors to the NR signature (Figure 3E). Both peripheral blood and pancreas-infiltrating neutrophils predominantly expressed these genes, with a similar expression level for most of them across both compartments (Figure 3G). The UMAP projection reflected these results, with a strong and uniform expression in neutrophils in both peripheral blood and pancreas and a mild expression of the NR signature in basophils in peripheral blood only (Figure 3, F–H).

Figure 3 Blood-based NR signature in anti–mouse CD3 R mice and its cellular origin. (A) Volcano plot illustrating DEGs comparing peripheral blood leukocytes of R and NR samples. Blue dots and labels indicate downregulated genes, while gray dots and labels indicate upregulated genes that were statistically significant (P < 0.05). The log-transformed FC values are reported on the x axis, and –log 10 -transformed values of the adjusted P values are shown on the y axis. P values were obtained by Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni correction. (B) hypeR pathway analysis performed on downregulated DEGs in peripheral blood leukocytes of R samples. Assessment of relevant pathways was conducted utilizing the hallmark gene sets from the MSigDB as a reference. (C) Heatmap presenting normalized expression levels of the 50 genes comprising the NR signature, represented using the z score. (D) Box plots representing the NR signature score calculated in peripheral blood (left) and pancreas (right) of RO, R, and NR samples. Mean expression of the genes comprising the NR signature in each individual cell was calculated using the Seurat function AddModuleScore. Boxes represent the median (center line) and extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles (bottom and top lines, respectively); whiskers extend from the minimum to the maximum value. (E) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the NR signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. (F) Dot plot showing the expression of individual genes comprising the NR signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. (G) Dot plot showing the average expression of the NR signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. (H) Violin plots comparing the expression levels of the NR signature in the main immune cell types in peripheral blood and pancreas. In D, the Mann-Whitney U test was used for statistical comparison.

NK/CD8+ T cell– and neutrophil-enriched gene signatures correlate with C-peptide kinetics 6 months following teplizumab therapy in stage 3 T1D. To explore whether parallel immune communities linked to anti–mouse CD3 therapy outcomes were present in humans, we analyzed published bulk whole blood RNA-Seq data from the AbATE study, in which two 14-day courses of teplizumab, 12 months apart, were evaluated in individuals with stage 3 T1D (10). We first assessed the kinetics of the C-peptide AUC at baseline, 6 months, and 12 months after the start of teplizumab therapy, but prior to the administration of the second course of teplizumab. While the C-peptide AUC was comparable between the groups at baseline, the clinical outcome was already evident 6 months after teplizumab therapy, with a significant difference between Rs (n = 14) and both NRs (n = 16) and untreated controls (Cs) (n = 15) (Figure 4A). A continuous decrease in C-peptide levels persisting until 24 months after therapy initiation was observed in the Cs as well as in the NRs, despite a second teplizumab regimen initiated 12 months after the first regimen in the latter group (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 R signature and NR signature 6 months after teplizumab therapy in stage 3 T1D and their cellular origin. (A) Box plots representing the C-peptide AUC as absolute values at baseline (left panel), the percentage relative to baseline at 6 months (middle panel), and 12 months (right panel) after teplizumab therapy. Plots show data for untreated controls (C) (yellow, n = 15), R (blue, n = 14), and NR (red, n = 16). Boxes represent the median (center line) and extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles (bottom and top lines, respectively); whiskers extend from the minimum to the maximum value. (B) UMAP plot of immune cells from the peripheral blood of stage 3 T1D donors (n = 4). Clusters are color coded to define the different cell types identified using top variable genes and unsupervised clustering. (C) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the R signature – AbATE Month 6 in peripheral blood immune subsets. (D) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the NR signature – AbATE Month 6 in peripheral blood immune subsets. (E) Violin plot showing the average expression of the R signature – AbATE Month 6 in peripheral blood immune subsets. (F) Violin plot showing the average expression of the NR signature – AbATE Month 6 in peripheral blood immune subsets. In A, the Mann-Whitney U test was used for statistical comparison.

We next analyzed at the patient level the correlation between gene expression and the C-peptide AUC percentage of baseline, 6 months after teplizumab therapy. This analysis unveiled 274 genes positively correlated with the C-peptide AUC at 6 months, constituting the R signature – AbATE Month 6. The key genes associated with teplizumab response within the R signature – AbATE Month 6 (Supplemental Table 4) overlapped with the previously described EOMES-associated signature identified in the AbATE study (10). We cross-connected the R signature – AbATE Month 6 with whole blood scRNA-Seq data from individuals with stage 3 T1D (Figure 4B). Cell type identities were determined on the basis of the differential expression of signature genes (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 5). Substantiating previous findings, NK/CD8+ cytotoxic T cells with characteristics of exhaustion, defined by the expression of TIGIT, EOMES, and KLRG1 (Supplemental Figure 6A), were associated with clinical response to teplizumab 6 months after therapy, as also indicated by their elevated scores for the R signature – AbATE Month 6 (Figure 4, C–E).

We also discovered 112 genes that were negatively correlated with the C-peptide AUC percentage of baseline 6 months after teplizumab therapy, forming the “NR signature – AbATE Month 6” (Supplemental Table 4). We cross-connected the NR signature – AbATE Month 6 with whole blood scRNA-Seq data from individuals with stage 3 T1D and exposed neutrophils as the main contributors to the NR signature – AbATE Month 6. We annotated 5 neutrophil subsets on the basis of key DEGs: neutrophils 0 (expressing CAMP, LNC2, MMP9, PAD4, S100A12); neutrophils 1 (expressing ADGRG1, ADGRG3, SMPD3); neutrophils 2 (expressing ADGRG3, CSF3R, CXCR2, IL1B, MMP9, PAD4, S100A12); neutrophils 3 (expressing CSF3R, CXCR2, IL1B); and neutrophils 4 (expressing IFIT1, HERC5, IL1B, RSAD2). These neutrophil subsets were further characterized according to select markers of maturation (CFS2RB, CSF3R, CXCR1, CXCR2); inflammation (CXCL8, SOD2, IL-1B, TLR1, TNFAIP2); IFN signaling (HERC5, IFIT1-5, IFI44, ISG15); and antigen presentation (HLA-DRA, HLA-DRB1, HLA-DM, CD74) (14–16) (Supplemental Figure 6B). On the basis of this classification, we found that the neutrophils 1 subcluster expressing antigen-presenting markers, typically expressed by DCs, was the main cell type contributing to the expression of the NR signature – AbATE Month 6 (Figure 4, D–F).

A neutrophil-enriched baseline gene signature is linked to teplizumab resistance in stage 3 T1D. Despite the success of teplizumab in stage 3 T1D, its efficacy remains restricted to a subset of patients, highlighting the need for predictive markers in clinical trial design. Therefore, we reanalyzed bulk whole blood RNA-Seq data collected from the participants treated in the AbATE trial prior to the start of therapy. We correlated gene expression at baseline with changes in the C-peptide AUC percentage of baseline at 12 months after teplizumab therapy. This analysis revealed 224 genes positively correlated and 359 genes negatively correlated at baseline with the C-peptide AUC, representing the “R signature – AbATE Baseline” and the “NR signature – AbATE Baseline,” respectively (Supplemental Table 6). Notably, NK/CD8+ T cells and plasma cells, followed to a lesser extent by T cells, B cells, monocytes, and DCs, emerged as the primary contributors to the R signature – AbATE Baseline (Figure 5, A–C). Interestingly, neutrophils exhibited the highest expression of the NR signature – AbATE Baseline (Figure 5B), particularly the neutrophil subclusters 1–4 (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5B). These patterns were further underscored when we ranked the immune subsets according to baseline expression of the R signature – AbATE Baseline and NR signature – AbATE Baseline (Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 R signature and NR signature prior to teplizumab therapy in stage 3 T1D and their cellular origin. (A) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the R signature – AbATE Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (B) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the NR signature – AbATE Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (C) Violin plot showing the average expression of the R signature – AbATE Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (D) Violin plot showing the average expression of the NR signature – AbATE Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (E) Dot plot illustrating the average expression of the R signature – AbATE Baseline across peripheral blood immune subsets, ranked from highest to lowest expression. (F) Dot plot illustrating the average expression of the NR signature – AbATE Baseline across peripheral blood immune subsets, ranked from highest to lowest expression.

A neutrophil-enriched baseline gene signature is linked to teplizumab resistance in stage 2 T1D. As teplizumab is presently only approved to delay the onset of stage 3 T1D in individuals with stage 2 disease, we also reanalyzed bulk whole blood RNA-Seq data from the TN10 study, in which teplizumab was evaluated in individuals with stage 2 T1D (1), correlating baseline gene expression profiles with time to clinical diagnosis. Given the variability in disease progression rates among placebo-treated individuals, we excluded genes correlated with disease progression in the placebo group. This identified 877 genes positively and 731 genes negatively correlated with time to diagnosis in teplizumab-treated participants, defining the “R signature – TN10 Baseline” and “NR signature – TN10 Baseline,” respectively (Supplemental Table 7). As in the AbATE study, the R signature was enriched in T cells, B cells, monocytes, and DCs (Figure 6, A–C). Interestingly, the NR signature was predominantly expressed by the neutrophils 1 subcluster, as well as by B cells and basophils (Figure 6, B–F).

Figure 6 R signature and NR signature prior to teplizumab therapy in stage 2 T1D and their cellular origin. (A) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the R signature – TN10 Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (B) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the NR signature – TN10 Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (C) Violin plot showing the average expression of the R signature – TN10 Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (D) Violin plot showing the average expression of the NR signature – TN10 Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (E) Dot plot illustrating the average expression of the R signature – TN10 Baseline across peripheral blood immune subsets, ranked from highest to lowest expression. (F) Dot plot illustrating the average expression of the NR signature – TN10 Baseline across peripheral blood immune subsets, ranked from highest to lowest expression.

Cross-study evidence reveals a neutrophil-enriched baseline gene signature that is associated with teplizumab resistance across different stages of T1D. We next investigated whether the baseline response signatures from the stage 2 and stage 3 T1D studies shared common DEGs. We found 169 overlapping genes positively correlated and 60 genes negatively correlated at baseline with outcomes, representing the “R signature – Combined Baseline” and “NR signature – Combined Baseline,” respectively. Apart from NK/CD8+ T cells, other T cells, B cells, monocytes, and DCs also expressed the R signature – Combined Baseline (Figure 7, A and C), whereas neutrophils were the main cell types expressing the NR signature – Combined Baseline (Figure 7, B and D). Further support for these patterns came from ranking immune cell subsets according to their baseline expression of the 2 signatures (Figure 7, E and F).

Figure 7 Combined R and NR signatures prior to teplizumab therapy in stage 2 and 3 T1D and their cellular origin. (A) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the R signature – Combined Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (B) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the NR signature – Combined Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (C) Violin plot showing the average expression of the R signature – Combined Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (D) Violin plot showing the average expression of the NR signature – Combined Baseline in peripheral blood immune subsets. (E) Dot plot illustrating the average expression of the R signature – Combined Baseline across peripheral blood immune subsets, ranked from highest to lowest expression. (F) Dot plot illustrating the average expression of the NR signature – Combined Baseline across peripheral blood immune subsets, ranked from highest to lowest expression.

A robust feature selection and predictive elastic net logistic regression modeling pipeline identifies a 26-gene predictive signature to teplizumab response in stage 2 and 3 T1D. To identify a predictive gene signature for teplizumab response in different stages of T1D, we built a pipeline based on elastic net logistic regression modeling. Briefly, both datasets were integrated, and the integrated count matrix was used to train elastic net logistic regression models. The models were trained on 70% of the samples, with 10 different penalties (α) and a regularization parameter (λ) calculated for each model to give the minimum mean cross-validated error (Figure 8A). Each model was run 100 times with a bootstrap resampling strategy to assess feature selection stability. Moreover, the training dataset was randomly resampled 200 times to assess modeling stability and to select the features that were the least sensitive to the sampling variability. The pipeline identified 26 features that were stably selected across all α and resampling, and a median coefficient was calculated for each feature (Supplemental Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 8). A “response score” could then be calculated for each sample, with 13 genes positively (ZNF667, TRBV10-2, C8orf58, DUSP5, NR1H3, ABHD14A, FUT11, TRAPPC4, NCR3, DCXR, HLA-DRB5, IL2RG, ACTG1) and 13 genes negatively (GAS7, RBBP6, TRAPPC6B, PIGM, NHLRC3, ZNF141, CARF, KANSL1L, SCRN3, KIF28P, P2RX5-TAX1BP3, ZNF790-AS1, CCDC13) influencing the score (Figure 8B) and constituting an “R predictive signature” and an “NR predictive signature,” respectively. Most genes in the R predictive signature were predominantly expressed by NK/CD8+ T cells and B cells (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 7B). In contrast, genes in the NR predictive signature showed broader expression across cell types, with the highest expression observed in the neutrophils 1 cluster and basophils (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 7C). The response score effectively distinguished R from NR to teplizumab treatment (Figure 8E). This score was not significantly influenced by sex or age (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Notably, we observed a stronger response to teplizumab in individuals who were HLA-DR4+ (Supplemental Figure 8G) or had anti-GAD65 antibodies (Supplemental Figure 7I). In contrast, the presence or absence of other HLA types (Supplemental Figure 7, F–H) or additional autoantibodies (Supplemental Figure 7, J–L) was not associated with treatment response.

Figure 8 Baseline predictive response score associated with a clinical response to teplizumab outcome in stage 2 and 3 T1D. (A) Average cross-validated deviance changes with λ for different α values across all resampling. (B) Effective weight of the response score features. Each bar represents the mean absolute contribution of an individual gene to the overall score across all samples, reflecting the gene’s relative importance in the predictive model. (C) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the R predictive signature in peripheral blood immune subsets. (D) UMAP plot displaying the expression of the NR predictive signature in peripheral blood immune subsets. (E) Box plots depicting the response score at baseline in Rs (green box, n = 33) and NRs (yellow box, n = 39) from the AbATE (red dots, n = 30) and TN10 (cyan dots, n = 42) studies. Boxes represent the median (center line) and extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles (bottom and top lines, respectively); whiskers extend from the minimum to the maximum value. (F) Distribution of the AUC from 1,000 samplings of 20 random individuals from the full dataset to evaluate the predictive performance of the response score. (G) Stacked bar charts showing the proportion of Rs and NRs with a response score below and above threshold in the AbATE and TN10 studies. In E, the Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used for statistical comparison.

To obtain a less biased and more robust estimate of the predictive performance of the response score on future samples, we performed 1,000 iterative receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analyses. In each iteration, we randomly selected 20 samples from both studies (AbATE and TN10), reshuffling the sample set each time to assess variability and generalizability across different subsets (Supplemental Figure 7M). The AUC was consistent across these 1,000 samples, and the average AUC was 0.97 (Figure 8F). Overall, the mean sensitivity was 93%, and the mean specificity was 98%. Finally, we applied our predictive response score to the AbATE and TN10 studies separately with a threshold of –0.01 and observe a 6% and 8% false-negative rate and a 7% and 6% false-positive rate, respectively (Figure 8G).