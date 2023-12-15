Germline and conditional ghrelin knockout increases islet size

In this issue of the JCI, Gupta, Burstein, and co-authors demonstrated that reducing ghrelin, by germline or conditional deletion of ghrelin cells in juvenile and adult mice increased islet size, the percentage of very large islets, and β cell cross-sectional area and improved glucose tolerance through increased insulin secretion. The increased islet size as a result of ghrelin knockout was observed in mice at four weeks of age and became more pronounced at 10 to 12 weeks of age but was not apparent in neonatal mice, suggesting that increased islet size could occur when ghrelin is absent during early development. In fact, ghrelin-knockout mice challenged with a high-fat diet (HFD) had larger islet sizes and greater numbers of very large islets compared with WT mice challenged with a HFD, suggesting that decreased ghrelin was not solely responsible for islet and β cell enlargement. The authors stated that elevated β cell numbers in ghrelin-knockout mice was likely mediated by reduced β cell apoptosis as opposed to proliferation. Ghrelin-knockout mice also exhibited an increase in α cell cross-sectional area, further highlighting ghrelin’s ability to regulate islet cell abundance.

To unveil potential molecular mediators through which decreased ghrelin results in islet proliferation, Gupta, Burstein, and co-authors performed single-cell RNA-Seq of adult ghrelin-knockout mice. The four traditional islet endocrine cell types were those clusters with the lowest numbers of differentially expressed genes due to ghrelin deletion. Nevertheless, within β cells, Manf, Dnajc3, Calm1, mt-Nd2, and Gnas were among the most highly upregulated genes, while many ribosomal function genes were downregulated. Interestingly, ghrelin deletion did not alter the expression of Ghsr or the genes encoding the four main islet hormones. However, within δ cells, in which Ghsr expression was highest within islet cell clusters, Resp18, Ptn, and Arg1 were among the most highly upregulated in response to ghrelin deletion. Arg1 was also upregulated in α cells. Interestingly, activated stellate cells and endothelial cells exhibited the highest number of differentially expressed genes per cluster size in response to ghrelin deletion. While these single-cell RNA-Seq data do not provide a specific mechanism, they suggest that ghrelin has distinct transcriptional influence on each cell type within the islet. Moreover, these data suggest that ghrelin deletion influences not only gene expression within the four hormone-secreting cells within the islet, but also alters gene expression in other cell types within the islet. Thus, paracrine factors within the pancreas may contribute to the overall effect of ghrelin on glucoregulation. These data open the door for further investigation into the mechanism of how ghrelin regulates islet size and function.