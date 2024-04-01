A randomized first-in-human phase I trial of differentially adjuvanted Pfs48/45 malaria vaccines in Burkinabé adults

Study population. The phase I study was conducted in the Sabou health district in Burkina Faso and initiated on April 28, 2022. Two hundred seven (n = 207) volunteers were screened, and 25 were randomized to receive 3 injections 1 month (30 ± 2 days) apart of either 30 μg of the study vaccines (R0.6C-AlOH or ProC6C-AlOH) with and without Matrix-M adjuvant (15 μg) or the Euvax B, hepatitis B (Hep B), control vaccine. Volunteers in this low-dose cohort 1 received their first injection starting on May 31, 2022, at the onset of the rainy season. After Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review, volunteers not included in cohort 1 were rescreened to enroll 100 volunteers in cohort 2 (high dose), beginning on August 4, 2022, at the middle of peak transmission season. These volunteers were randomized to receive 3 injections of either 100 μg of the study vaccines (R0.6C-AlOH or ProC6C-AlOH) with and without Matrix-M adjuvant (50 μg) or the Euvax B vaccine. All volunteers completed their third vaccination for cohort 1 by September 9, 2022, and for cohort 2 by October 8, 2022. Demographics and other baseline characteristics were similar in all groups (Table 1). The study flow is summarized in Figure 1.

Figure 1 Study flow. Overview of trial flow for cohort 1 (low dose) and cohort 2 (high-dose) first-in-human trial of R0.C6-AlOH/MM and ProC6C-AlOH/MM. A total of 207 participants were screened. A total of 9 individuals did not complete the study, of whom 2 individuals withdrew their consent (groups 2A, 2C) and received only 1 and 2 vaccinations, respectively. An additional 2 migrated out the study area (groups 1C, 2B), and 4 individuals were reported as lost to follow-up (groups 2A, 2C, 2E, 2E). One individual (group 2B) tested positive for pregnancy and did not receive the third vaccine dose but has been followed up to the end of the study for safety reasons.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of study population

Clinical and biological safety. In general, the R0.6C-AlOH and ProC6C-AlOH vaccines (with or without the Matrix-M adjuvant) were well tolerated. No immediate reactogenicity (within the first 60 minutes after vaccination) was recorded in any of the vaccine groups. Local adverse events (AEs) were either mild or moderate (Tables 2 and 3), and resolved within 1 week without treatment. Pain/tenderness at the injection site was the most common AE in both cohort 1 (2 of the 60 doses; 3.3%) and cohort 2 (56 of the 240 doses; 23.3%). In cohort 2, vaccines containing Matrix-M adjuvant were more reactogenic than those without (22/120, 18.5%, vs. 34/120, 28.3%), while the difference was insignificant (P = 0.093, Fisher’s exact test). Systemic AEs were either mild or moderate and resolved within 9 days (Tables 2 and 3). Headache was the most frequent symptom in both low-dose (10 cases out of 16 events) and high-dose (12 cases out of 35) cohorts.

Table 2 Summary of adverse event frequency in cohort 1 (low dose)

Table 3 Summary of adverse event frequency in cohort 2 (high dose)

Overall, there were 7 AEs judged as being related to vaccination across all groups including the placebo group (Table 4). Headache was the most frequently reported AE to be related to the vaccination. All the AEs reported were mild to moderate in intensity. A detailed listing of unsolicited AEs is provided in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175707DS1). Overall, 118 unsolicited AEs were recorded, with 35 occurring in cohort 1 (low dose, n = 25) and 85 occurring in cohort 2 (high dose, n = 200) (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1). The highest incidence of AEs was recorded within recipients of the low dose of ProC6C-AlOH, while the lowest incidence of AEs was recorded within recipients of the high dose of ProC6C-AlOH (Supplemental Figure 1).

Table 4 List of adverse events possibly related, probably related, or definitely related to vaccination, by study arm and severity

Immunogenicity of ProC6C and R0.6C formulations in malaria-exposed adults. Vaccine-specific IgG responses were measured at baseline (day 0 [D0]), 2 weeks after each vaccination (D14, D42, D70), and 2 and 4 months after the last vaccination (D140 and D180) using the ELISA plates coated with corresponding immunogens (either R0.6C or ProC6C). The sera from control Euvax B vaccine groups (G1E and G2E) were tested against both R0.6C and ProC6C antigens. All volunteers in cohort 1 (Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 2) and cohort 2 (Figure 2 and Table 5) responded to vaccination by generating high levels of vaccine-specific antibodies. As expected for semi-immune individuals, antigen-specific IgGs against R0.6C and ProC6C were present before vaccination. The geometric mean titer (GMT) ranged from 0.9 to 3.8, and there were insignificant differences among different groups at baseline (P = 0.744 for R0.6C titers and P = 0.630 for ProC6C titers by 1-way ANOVA using log-transformed ELISA titers). At D70, R0.6C GMT increased to 8.0 (95% confidence interval [CI], 1.5 to 41.9), 41.4 (19.1 to 89.7), 7.3 (3.6 to 14.7), and 30.0 (18.5 to 48.6) for groups G1A (30 μg R0.6C-AlOH), G1B (30 μg R0.6C-AlOH/MM), G2A (100 μg R0.6C-AlOH), and G2B (100 μg R0.6C-AlOH/MM), respectively (Table 5). On the other hand, the GMT in the control groups stayed at similar levels: 1.4 (0.1 to 23.5) for G1E and 2.5 (0.8 to 7.7) for G2E (Table 5). There were significant differences among different groups (P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA), and Matrix-M adjuvant groups showed significantly higher titers than the controls at both low and high doses (P = 0.023 for G1B vs. G1E and P < 0.001 for G2B vs. G2E by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). On the contrary, insignificant differences were observed between AlOH adjuvant groups and control groups (P = 0.563 for G1A vs. G1E and P = 0.368 for G2A vs. G2E). There was no significant dose effect for the same vaccine formulations (P > 0.999 for G1A vs. G2A and P = 0.999 for G1B vs. G2B). Similar patterns of anti-ProC6C IgG responses were observed. At D70, ProC6C GMTs were 7.3 (3.3 to 16.4), 46.2 (22.4 to 95.5), 10.0 (5.2 to 19.1), and 61.8 (50.7 to 75.5) for groups G1C (30 μg ProC6C-AlOH), G1D (30 μg ProC6C-AlOH/MM), G2C (100 μg ProC6C-AlOH), and G2D (100 μg ProC6C-AlOH/MM), respectively, while the GMTs in the control groups were 2.0 (0.3 to 12.1) for G1E and 3.3 (1.8 to 5.9) for G2E (Table 5). There were significant differences among different groups (P < 0.001), and Matrix-M adjuvant groups again showed significantly higher titers than the controls (P < 0.001 both for G1D vs. G1E and G2D vs. G2E). In the case of ProC6C, the difference between G2C and G2E also reached significance (P = 0.019), while the difference between G1C and G1E was insignificant (P = 0.371). Similarly to the R0.6C data, the dose effect within the same vaccine formulation did not reach significance (P = 0.991 for G1C vs. G2C and P = 0.994 for G1D vs. G2D).

Figure 2 Vaccine-induced immunogenicity (cohort 2). The immunogenicity to the vaccine immunogens (R0.6C or ProC6C) was evaluated at each study time point (D0, D14, D42, D70, D140, and D180). Groups containing the AlOH adjuvant alone (geometric mean, red line) and AlOH/MM adjuvant (geometric mean, blue line) are plotted independently. Cohort 2 volunteers received 100 μg protein. The control group received Euvax B vaccine (Hep B, G2E) and was plotted to each vaccine immunogen (geometric mean, black line). Individual volunteers are plotted by gray lines for each group. GMT and fold increase/decrease are indicated in Tables 5 and 6, respectively. Vaccine-induced immunogenicity for cohort 1 (low dose) is provided in Supplemental Figure 2.

Since anti-R0.6C and anti-ProC6C titers cannot be compared directly, a fold increase in titers from D0 and D70 was calculated individually, then compared among different groups (Table 6). There were large variations in fold increase among individuals (ranging from 1.1- to 487.0-fold); therefore, the statistical comparisons were performed only within high-dose groups (n = 19–20 per group), not for low-dose groups (n = 5 per group). The mean fold increases in G2A, G2B, G2C, and G2D were 11.9 (95% CI, 4.2 to 19.6), 25.7 (8.0 to 43.4), 9.8 (3.8 to 15.8), and 49.2 (27.6 to 70.8), respectively. There were significant differences among different groups (P < 0.001), and the fold increase in G2D was significantly higher than those in G2A (P = 0.002) and in G2C (P = 0.001). The differences for the other group comparisons were insignificant.

Table 6 Vaccine-induced immunogenicity (fold increase and fold decrease)

As expected, GMT went down over time after D70 for all R0.6C- or ProC6C-vaccinated groups (Table 5). At D180, R0.6C GMTs decreased to 4.5 (0.9 to 21.6), 9.9 (3.1 to 31.5), 3.0 (1.4 to 6.1), and 8.1 (4.0 to 16.5) for groups G1A, G1B, G2A, and G2B, respectively, and the GMTs in the control groups were 1.9 (0.1 to 28.2) for G1E and 1.2 (0.3 to 4.4) for G2E. Only the G2B group showed significantly higher titers than the control G2E group (P = 0.034). ProC6C GMTs were 3.8 (1.8 to 8.1), 19.1 (9.0 to 40.6), 7.0 (3.7 to 13.4), and 26.9 (20.6 to 35.2) for G1C, G1D, G2C, and G2D, respectively, at D180, and the GMTs were 2.0 (0.3 to 12.8) for G1E and 2.2 (1.2 to 3.9) for G2E control groups. Except for G1C (P = 0.932), the other groups maintained significantly higher titers than the controls (P = 0.015 for G1D, P = 0.016 for G2C, and P < 0.001 for G2D). When fold decreases from D70 to D180 were calculated for the high-dose groups, mean fold decreases in G2A, G2B, G2C, and G2D were 2.7 (2.1 to 3.4), 5.7 (1.9 to 9.5), 1.5 (1.2 to 1.9), and 2.5 (2.0 to 3.0), respectively. The fold decrease in G2B was significantly higher than those in G2C (P = 0.006) and in G2D (P = 0.047), but no other significant differences were observed.

Antibody responses against R0.6C and ProC6C constituent antigens. Antibody responses against the R0.6C and ProC6C constituent antigens, including the common Pfs48/45-6C domain, were measured on D0 and D70 in the respective R0.6C and ProC6C vaccine groups. As expected, the majority of individuals had a detectable level of antibodies against each of constituent antigens at the baseline (D0), while there was no significant difference among groups (P > 0.1 by 1-way ANOVA using log-transformed ELISA titers; Figure 3). R0.6C and ProC6C vaccinations elicited a significant increase in geometric mean Pfs48/45-6C IgG levels (P < 0.0001, paired t test; Figure 3A). An increase, significant but of low magnitude, was also observed in the Hep B control group (P < 0.0001, paired t test; Figure 3A) and was likely the result of natural exposure. At D70 there was a significant difference among study groups (P < 0.0001, ANOVA; Figure 3) with ProC6C-AlOH/MM (G2D) having a higher geometric mean Pfs48/45-6C IgG concentration compared with all other groups. For the other constituent antigens, there were significant increases from D0 to D70 for all antigens in all R0.6C and ProC6C groups (P < 0.0001, paired t test; Figure 3, B–D), except for Pfs230-Pro IgG in the ProC6C-AlOH (G2C) group. At D70, all vaccine groups showed higher titers compared with Hep B, except for GLURP-R0 IgG level in R0.6C-AlOH (G2A).

Figure 3 IgG levels against the vaccine constituent antigens. IgG antibody levels against Pfs48/45-6C (A), GLURP-R0 (B), Pfs230-Pro (C), and CSP (D) at baseline (D0) and 14 days after last vaccination (D70). Each symbol represents a sample; the horizontal line represents the geometric mean. Data are shown for populations receiving either R0.6C, ProC6C, or hepatitis vaccine as indicated. Antibody levels are given as TB31F equivalence (μg/mL) for Pfs48/45 IgG and in arbitrary units (AU) for GLURP-R0, CSP, and Pfs230-Pro IgG. aSignificantly higher than D0 by paired t test. bSignificantly lower than G2D (P < 0.0001) by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. NS, not significant by 1-way ANOVA test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Vaccine antibody responses in relation to natural P. falciparum exposure. Asexual- and sexual-stage parasite densities were determined in blood throughout the study at each study visit (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). All baseline infections were asymptomatic, with no fever or any other symptom of malaria. There were no significant differences of anti-R0.6C and anti-ProC6C titers at baseline (D0) or D70 with respect to parasite presence at the respective time point (Supplemental Figure 3). Next, to determine whether concurrent malaria infections impacted the magnitude of D70 antibody, we counted the number of visits (a total of 6 visits from D0 to D70) at which an individual tested parasite positive. There was an average of 1.27 positive visits per person (Supplemental Figure 4A), and there was no difference in number of positive visits across the 4 study groups receiving the malaria vaccines (P = 0.3383, χ2 test). The fold increase (D70/D0) in anti-R0.6C and anti-ProC6C antibody responses was not affected by the number of parasite-positive visits (P > 0.5 by Spearman’s rank test; Supplemental Figure 4B).

Finally, we investigated the impact of natural malaria exposure measured as baseline antibody levels (D0) on the magnitude of D70 antibody levels using Spearman’s rank correlation. For R0.6C-immunized individuals we found a significant positive correlation between D0 and D70 anti-R0.6C IgG responses (P = 0.0169) in the AlOH group (G2A) and anti-GLURP IgG responses (P = 0.0327 and 0.0081) in the AlOH and AlOH/MM (G2A and G2B) groups, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). For ProC6C-immunized volunteers, baseline antibody levels had a significant impact on Pfs230-Pro (P = 0.0002) and CSP (P = 0.0001) D70 antibody levels in the AlOH group (G2C), while there was no similar effect in the Matrix-M group (G2D) (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Functional activity of sera in the standard membrane feeding assay. The standard membrane feeding assay (SMFA), which is the gold standard for assessing transmission blockage (10, 18, 19), was used to assess the functionality of antibodies elicited after vaccination. IgG was purified from D70 serum samples from 121 individuals representing all vaccine groups that completed the trial. Each individual data point represents percentage inhibition in oocyst density (transmission-reducing activity [TRA]) with purified IgG (15 mg/mL) from a single individual volunteer (Figure 4). The 15 mg/mL test concentration was chosen as it is the average physiological concentration of total IgGs in African American adults (20). When all purified IgGs from the high-dose cohort (100 μg) were tested, 13 of 20 individuals had high TRA (>80% TRA) and 5 others had substantial TRA (54%–79% TRA) in the ProC6C-AlOH/MM group (G2D). The level of TRA in the ProC6C-AlOH/MM group was significantly higher than those in the other 3 high-dose groups (P = 0.0002 to R0.6C-AlOH, P = 0.0051 to R0.6C-AlOH/MM, and P = 0.0001 to ProC6C-AlOH) and that in the control group (Hep B, P = 0.0015). In contrast, there were no significant differences among the other 3 high-dose groups and the control group (P > 0.9999 for all comparisons). For the low-dose cohort (30 μg), while all 5 IgGs from the ProC6C-AlOH/MM group (G1D) were tested by SMFA, only randomly selected samples (1 to 3 out of 5 per group) from the other low-dose groups were tested by SMFA. Three of five IgGs in the 30 μg ProC6C-AlOH/MM group showed >80% TRA. Because of the small sample size, statistical analysis was not performed in the low-dose groups.

Figure 4 Biological activity of antibodies. The biological activity (functionality) for each group is plotted for each volunteer at D70 from purified IgG at 15 mg/mL in the SMFA (with human complement) as transmission-reducing activity (TRA). Red symbols, groups receiving AlOH adjuvant alone; blue symbols, groups receiving AlOH/MM adjuvant. Control groups receiving Euvax B vaccine (Hep B, G1E and G2E) are combined and reported (gray circles). Cohort 1 (low dose, 30 μg protein) is indicated by open symbols and cohort 2 (high dose, 100 μg protein) by filled symbols. The median for each group is indicated by a line. DP, drug product (either R0.6C-AlOH or ProC6C-AlOH). Statistical significance is indicated among high-dose and control groups by Kruskal-Wallis test with a Dunn-Bonferroni adjustment for multiple comparisons; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we measured specific antibodies against the Pfs48/45-6C domain in the purified IgGs used for functional SMFA activity assessment. The GMT of anti-6C IgG concentration ranged from 0.4 to 7.9 μg/mL, and there were marked differences between groups (Figure 5A). The GMT was 2.5 μg/mL (95% CI, 1.4 to 4.3), 7.1 μg/mL (95% CI, 5.1 to 10.0), and 0.4 μg/mL (95% CI, 0.2 to 0.8) in the R0.6C-AlOH/MM (G2B), ProC6C-AlOH/MM (G2D), and Hep B control (G2E) groups, respectively. In this analysis, the 100 μg ProC6C-AlOH/MM formulation elicited significantly higher titers compared with R0.6C-AlOH (P < 0.0001), R0.6C-AlOH/MM (P < 0.0001), and ProC6C-AlOH (P = 0.0020) and the Hep B comparator (P < 0.0001).

Figure 5 Biological and antibody correlation. Purified IgG used above for analysis in the SMFA was also evaluated in ELISA to the Pfs48/45-6C. (A) Arbitrary units (AU) for 6C titers are reported for D70 IgGs using the Pfs48/45 mAb TB31F as a standard. Red symbols, groups receiving AlOH adjuvant alone; blue symbols, groups receiving AlOH/MM adjuvant. Cohort 1 (low dose, 30 μg protein) is indicated by open symbols and cohort 2 (high dose, 100 μg protein) by filled symbols. Control groups receiving Euvax B vaccine (Hep B, G1E and G2E) are combined and reported (gray circles). The median for each group is indicated by a line. Statistical significance is indicated between groups by Kruskal-Wallis test with a Dunn-Bonferroni adjustment for multiple comparisons; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001. (B) The biological activity is plotted in log of mean oocyst ratio (LMR) between control and test IgGs (y axis) respective to square root (sqrt) of D70 antibody levels of Pfs48/45-6C (x axis). For ease of comprehension, the y axis shows corresponding percent TRA values instead of LMR. The R0.6C groups (all individuals) are plotted in the top panel and ProC6C groups (all individuals) in the bottom panel using the same symbols as in A. The Spearman’s rank P value and correlation coefficient (R) for all individuals in each panel are shown. Antibody correlation for Pfs230-Pro is provided in Supplemental Figure 5.

For ProC6C-immunized individuals, levels of Pfs48/45-6C–specific antibodies significantly correlated (P < 0.0001, Spearman’s coefficient R = 0.6685) with the TRA, suggesting the notion that the functional activity was due to vaccine-specific antibodies (Figure 5B). On the other hand, there was no significant correlation (P = 0.0688) between Pfs48/45-6C responses and TRA in R0.6C-immunized individuals (Figure 5B). Similarly, Pfs230-Pro–specific antibodies were significantly correlated to TRA in ProC6C-immunized volunteers (P = 0.0165, Spearman’s coefficient R = 0.3557) but not in those immunized with R0.6C (Supplemental Figure 6), as the immunogen is not present in R0.6C. Thus, ProC6C is effective in eliciting functional transmission-blocking antibodies, including those against Pfs48/45-6C and the Pfs230-Pro domain, in malaria-exposed individuals.

To determine the relative role of vaccine-induced antibodies for the TRA observed with IgG from volunteers vaccinated with 100 μg ProC6C-AlOH/MM (G2D), vaccine-specific antibodies were depleted from vaccinated volunteers (G2D) and Hep B controls (G2E), and the resulting IgG preparations were tested in the SMFA. For the depletions, 4 pools were generated based on the reactivity of the individual IgGs: (a) G2D-hi (n = 6, >95% TRA), (b) G2D-lo (n = 5, <80% TRA), (c) Hep B–hi (n = 2, >80% TRA), and (d) Hep B–lo (n = 5, <50% TRA). Anti-ProC6C-specific antibodies were efficiently depleted, as each post-depletion pool showed less than 5% of anti-ProC6C antibody level compared with the pre-depletion pool as judged by ELISA (Figure 6A). When the pre- and post-depletion IgGs were tested in the SMFA, we found that G2D-Hi IgG lost activity after the depletion (changed from 98% to 29% TRA), and the difference was significant (P < 0.001) (Figure 6B). On the other hand, Hep B–hi IgG maintained similar activity before (72% TRA) and after (74% TRA) depletion (P > 0.999). As expected, the G2D-lo and Hep B–lo IgGs showed no marked inhibition in the pre- and post-depletion pools. Taken together, these results provide strong support for the idea that anti-ProC6C antibodies induced by the vaccination led to higher functional activity in the G2D group over the preexisting immunity induced by natural infections.