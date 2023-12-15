The loss of profilin1 is catastrophic to podocytes

In this issue of the JCI, Tian, Pedigo, and colleagues provide multiple lines of evidence for the requisite role of Pfn1 in preserving podocyte health and, specifically, its role in preventing cell cycle reentry and eventual mitotic catastrophe (25) (Figure 1). First, mice with podocyte-specific deletion of Pfn1, while normal at birth, demonstrated an increase in albuminuria and worsening kidney function starting at 6 weeks of age, which led to progressive weight loss and eventual death. Interestingly, in the observational period reported by the authors, the histological evidence of glomerular injury started as early as 3 weeks, with podocyte effacement and progressive glomerulosclerosis. Because podocin, the podocyte-specific Cre driver used in this study to knockout Pfn1, is expressed during podocyte development, future studies using inducible knockout of Pfn1 in adult mice are warranted to confirm the requisite role of podocyte Pfn1 after kidney development.

Second, the loss of podocyte Pfn1 induced double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) damage, triggering chromatin instability and subsequent cell cycle reentry. The use of R26Fucci2aR mice, which enabled visualization of the cell phases, confirmed that podocytes in Pfn1–/– mice reentered the cell cycle and committed to cellular mitosis. While the knockout of Pfn1 in podocytes altered the expression of cell cycle regulatory proteins, such as cyclins D1 and B1 as well as p21 and p53, which triggered cell cycle reentry, these podocytes underwent abortive cytokinesis and detached from the glomerular basement membrane, resulting in mitotic catastrophe (25).

Third, the authors sequenced RNA from ribosomes that were in the process of translation, via affinity purification RNA-Seq, to identify mRNAs that were actively being translated in Pfn1–/– podocytes as compared with WT podocytes. Differentially expressed genes were enriched for pathways involved in RNA processing, ribonucleoprotein complex biogenesis, chromatin organization, and the cell cycle. Interestingly, among these differentially expressed genes, ribosomal RNA processing 8 (Rrp8) expression was reduced, which was conserved across all gene ontology and pathway analysis in Pfn1–/– podocytes as compared with WT podocytes. Restoring Rrp8 expression in Pfn1–/– podocytes attenuated the number of podocytes with dsDNA damage and mitotic catastrophe. In addition, Rrp8–/– alone increased dsDNA damage and mitotic catastrophe in podocytes, demonstrating the requisite role of Pfn1/Rrp8 signaling in podocytes under basal conditions. These findings are compelling and require further investigation, as ribosomal RNA processing might provide a crucial secondary mechanism for mediating the effects of Pfn1 and eventual abortive cytokinesis in mitotic catastrophe (25).

Fourth, Tian, Pedigo, and colleagues (25) observed that glomerular Pfn1 expression was reduced in proteinuric diseases and was associated with an increase in podocytes undergoing mitotic catastrophe. However, the authors observed an increase in podocytes in the urine undergoing mitotic catastrophe primarily in patients with lupus nephritis as compared with other podocytopathies. Whether this finding is largely a result of small sample size or indicative of pathogenesis in lupus nephritis remains unclear. In addition, whether podocyte mitotic catastrophe can distinguish between primary and secondary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis remains to be investigated.

While some questions remain, this study by Tian, Pedigo, and coworkers elegantly paves the way for future investigations into the essential role of actin dynamics in mediating a fundamental mode of cell death in these postmitotic cells (25).