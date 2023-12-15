Profilin1 is required for prevention of mitotic catastrophe in murine and human glomerular diseases

Antibodies, reagents, and plasmids. Rabbit anti-profilin1 monoclonal antibody (used for immunofluorescence, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog MA5-32683); rabbit anti-profilin1 polyclonal antibody (used for Western blotting, Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3237S); guinea pig anti-nephrin polyclonal antibody (Progen, catalog GP-N2); rabbit anti-Wilms tumor 1 (WT1) monoclonal antibody (Abcam, catalog ab89901); mouse anti-WT1 monoclonal antibody (Novus Biologicals, catalog NB11-60011); rabbit anti-p21 monoclonal antibody (Abcam, catalog ab188224); mouse anti-p53 monoclonal antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2524S); rabbit anti-cyclin monoclonal D1 antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2978S); mouse anti-cyclin polyclonal B1 antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4138S); mouse anti–Ser 319–phosphorylated γH2AX monoclonal antibody (EMD Millipore, catalog 05-636); rat anti-mCherry monoclonal antibody (Invitrogen, catalog M11217); goat anti-mVenus polyclonal antibody (MyBioSource, catalog MBS448126); Hoechst (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 62249); rabbit anti-GAPDH monoclonal antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2118S); mouse anti-GFP monoclonal antibody (Roche, catalog 11814460001); Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated phalloidin (Invitrogen, catalog A12379); Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated phalloidin (Invitrogen, catalog A12381); Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated tubulin (Abcam, catalog ab195883); Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-mouse IgG antibody (Invitrogen, catalog A11029); Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-rabbit IgG antibody (Invitrogen, catalog A11034); Alexa Fluor 488 donkey anti-goat IgG antibody (Invitrogen, catalog A11055); Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-rabbit IgG antibody (Invitrogen, catalog A21207); Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-mouse (Invitrogen, catalog A11032); Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-guinea pig (Invitrogen, catalog A11076); Alexa Fluor 594 goat rat (Invitrogen, catalog A11007); Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-rabbit (Invitrogen, catalog A21245); mouse anti–mouse IgG HRP-conjugated antibody (Rockland, catalog 18-8817-31); and rabbit anti–mouse IgG HRP-conjugated antibody (Millipore Sigma, catalog AP160P) were purchased commercially. Collagen type I (bovine) was purchased from Corning (catalog 354231) for mouse primary podocyte cell culture. Collagen type I (rat tail) (catalog A10483-01) was purchased from Gibco for human podocytes cell line cell culture. Insulin-Transferrin-Selenium (ITS; catalog 41400-045) was purchased from Gibco. Diphtheria toxin (catalog D0564) was obtained from Millipore Sigma. Mouse Rrp8 lentiviral activation particles (catalog sc-430400-LAC) and mouse Rrp8 shRNA lentiviral particles (catalog sc-108234-V) were purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology. FuGENE transfection reagent (catalog E5911) was purchased from Promega. SlowFade gold antifade mountant with DAPI (catalog S36938) was purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The cell cycle phase determination kit (item 10009349) was purchased from Cayman Chemical. Adriamycin (catalog D1515) was purchased from Millipore Sigma. H 2 O 2 (item 2186-01) was purchased from Avantor Performance Materials.

Generation of mice. Pfn1fl/fl mice, in which essential coding exon1 is flanked by loxP sites, were a gift from Reinhard Fassler (Max Planck Institute, Martinsried, Germany) (17). Pfn1fl/fl mice were mated with Pod-Cre Rosa-Dtrfl mice on a C57BL/6 background, a gift from Lloyd Cantley (Yale School of Medicine) (47), to generate Pfn1fl/fl Pod-Cre Rosa-Dtrfl (Pfn1-KO) mice. Pfn1+/+ Pod-Cre Rosa-Dtrfl mice were used as controls. R26Fucci2aR mice on a BALB/c background were a gift from Ian James Jackson (MRC Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom) (12). TRAP mice on a C57BL/6 background were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (stock 022367). All generated mice were backcrossed more than 5 generations before experiments. Mouse tail genotyping was performed by PCR using gene-specific primers (Supplemental Table 1) and previously described protocols (25, 35, 48, 49).

Cell culture. Primary podocytes were isolated from P7 control mice and Pfn1-KO or Pfn1fl/fl Pod-Cre-Rosa-Dtrfl R26Fucci2aRhomozygous/homozygous mice (Pfn1-KO-FUCCI pups) and harvested as described previously in our laboratory (12, 50). Two days after the glomerular cells were seeded on collagen type I–coated (bovine) cell culture dishes, RPMI 1640 medium with L-glutamine, supplemented with 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin/100 μg/mL streptomycin, 100 mM HEPES, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 1 mM sodium bicarbonate, and 0.1 μg/mL diphtheria toxin was added, and the medium changed every other day until only the primary podocytes remain. The purity of cultured primary podocytes determined by WT1 (a podocyte marker) immunostaining was greater than 98% (data not shown). Primary podocytes at passage 1 or 2 were used in experiments.

The conditionally immortalized human PFN1-KO podocyte cell line was generated using CRISPR/Cas9 (Applied Biological Materials) transfected with FuGENE as previously described (51). Clones were obtained by limited dilution and expanded under puromycin selection. The human PFN1-KO podocyte cell line was confirmed by Western blotting and real-time PCR analysis. Cells were cultured as previously described (52). In brief, immortalized human podocytes grown permissively at 33°C in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with L-glutamine, 10% FBS, ITS supplement, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin for cellular proliferation were thermoshifted to 37°C in cell culture medium without ITS for approximately 10–14 days for cellular differentiation. All tissue culture dishes were coated with collagen type I (rat tail).

Kidney histology and quantification. Mice were anesthetized by intraperitoneal injection of ketamine and xylazine, followed by circulatory perfusion with PBS and subsequent fixation with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) through the left ventricle, either with or without 2% glutaraldehyde, for kidney histology and TEM or immunofluorescence, respectively. The 4 μm kidney sections were used for histopathology analysis with a light microscope and immunofluorescence staining, respectively. For histology, kidney sections were sent to the Yale Pathology Core Tissue Service for&E, periodic acid–Schiff, and Masson’s trichrome staining. To assess glomerulosclerosis, glomerular mesangial expansion, and the severity of renal tubulointerstitial lesions, kidney sections were assessed as previously described (13, 50). Briefly, the severity of glomerulosclerosis or glomerular mesangial expansion in each glomerulus was scored on periodic acid–Schiff–stained sections in a double-blinded manner as follows: 0, no sclerosis or mesangial expansion; 1, sclerosis or mesangial expansion of <10% of the glomeruli; 2, sclerosis or mesangial expansion of 10%–25% of the glomeruli; 3, sclerosis or mesangial expansion of 25%–50% of the glomeruli; and 4, sclerosis or mesangial expansion of >50% of the glomeruli. The renal tubulointerstitial lesions, defined as tubular dilation, tubular atrophy, proteinaceous cast formation, and interstitial fibrosis, were assessed on trichrome-stained sections using Masson’s trichrome–stained kidney sections as follows: 0, no lesion; 1, lesion of <10% of the area; 2, lesion of 10%–25% of the area; 3, lesion of 25%–50% of the area; and 4, lesion of >50% of the area. SEM was performed by the CCMI Electron Microscopy Core Facility at Yale School of Medicine. Briefly, the mouse kidney tissue samples were fixed in a solution containing 2.5% glutaraldehyde and 2% PFA in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer at pH 7.4 overnight. After rinsing, the samples were post-fixed with 1% osmium tetroxide in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer for 1 hour. Following another round of rinsing in distilled water, the samples were dehydrated through an ethanol series, starting at 30%, then progressing through 50%, 70%, 95%, and, finally, 100% ethanol. Subsequently, the dehydrated samples were transferred into a Leica 300 critical point dryer, where liquid carbon dioxide was used as the transitional fluid for the drying process, which took approximately 3 hours. The samples were then carefully oriented and attached to aluminum stubs using carbon graphite. To enhance conductivity, the samples were sputter coated with a 5 nm layer of platinum 80 and palladium 20, using a Cressington 208HR sputter coater. Finally, digital images of the samples were acquired using a Zeiss CrossBeam 550 scanning electron microscope, operating at an accelerating voltage between 1.5 and 2 kilovolts (kV). For quantitative analysis of ultrastructural changes of glomeruli examined by TEM, the number of foot processes in each glomerular capillary and the thickness of the GBM were quantified using NIH ImageJ software, as previously described (50).

Immunofluorescence. Freshly isolated mouse primary podocytes or differentiated immortalized human podocytes were seeded on collagen type I–coated coverslips, washed with 1X PBS buffer, and fixed with 4% PFA for 20 minutes at room temperature, followed by permeabilization with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 20 minutes at room temperature. Human kidney biopsy paraffin-embedded sections were first deparaffinized with xylene, followed by hydration with a decreasing gradient concentration of ethanol, as previously described (50). Mouse kidney cryosections or deparaffinized human kidney sections (4 μm) were subjected to antigen retrieval using 10 mM sodium citrate buffer with 0.05% Tween 20 (pH 6.0) for 10 minutes. After antigen retrieval, slides, and coverslips were blocked with 3% BSA in 1X PBS for 1 hour at room temperature and then incubated with appropriate primary antibodies using optimized dilution at 4°C overnight. After incubation, the slides were washed with 1X PBS 3 times, followed by incubation with the appropriate Alexa Fluor 488–, 594–, and/or 647–conjugated secondary antibodies and/or Hoechst-conjugated (cell-permeable DNA stain marker) antibody as appropriate and then mounted with DAPI Slowfade. Images were acquired using an Andor CSU-WDi spinning disk confocal microscope equipped with a Nikon Ti-E CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda 60× oil immersion objective for immunofluorescence analysis, and images were processed using NIH ImageJ software or Adobe Photoshop 2022. For quantification of podocyte density, 40 glomeruli from 5 mice in each group were evaluated by counting the WT1-positive nuclei in each glomerulus and then normalizing the WT1-positive count in relation to the calculated 3D volume of the glomerular tuft, as previously described (12, 53). For quantification of profilin1 expression in the human kidney biopsy tissue or podocyte Rrp8 expression in vitro and in vivo, the protein staining signal intensity (I protein ) was measured for the integrated intensity and area, and background intensity was measured by averaging the 3 different areas closest to the defined glomerulus or podocytes in the same field of view without specific staining (I BK ). The corrected intensity of each glomerulus or each podocyte was determined by subtracting I BK × area (A) from I protein (50). To objectively quantify the number of γH2AX foci per cell, a custom ImageJ macro was used, automating a series of commands (see attached ImageJ macro file in Supplemental Table 5). In brief, freshly isolated podocytes from WT control mice or Pfn1-KO mice, as well as WT podocytes after transduction with mouse Rrp8 lentiviral activation particles (overexpression) or mouse Rrp8 shRNA lentiviral particles (knockdown), were utilized. The podocytes were stained with γH2AX and WT1, where WT1 served as the podocyte nuclear marker. Subsequently, each image was split into individual channels. The WT1 channel underwent conversion into a binary image, enabling the determination of each nuclear area. The γH2AX channel was similarly converted, and subsequent particles within each cell were automatically calculated to determine the foci number and nuclei area in each podocyte.

Biochemical measurement of plasma creatinine, urine albumin, and urine creatinine. Mouse urine albumin levels were measured in duplicate for each sample using an albumin ELISA quantification kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Bethyl Laboratories Inc.) at an absorbance of 450 nm. Urine and plasma creatinine levels were measured in duplicate for each sample at the indicated time points above using a colorimetric quantification kit (Bioassay Systems) at an absorbance of 490 nm (Synergy LX Multi-Mode Reader, BioTek).

Western blotting. Mouse primary podocytes, Pfn1-KO podocytes transduced with mouse Rrp8 lentiviral activation particles, or differentiated immortalized human podocytes were lysed in lysis buffer containing 50 mM Tris-hydrochloride (pH 7.6), 500 mM sodium chloride, 0.1% SDS, 0.5% deoxycholate, 1% Triton X-100, 0.5 mM magnesium chloride, phosphatase inhibitor cocktail, and protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche, catalog 11697498001). Protein concentrations were quantified using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher, 23225). Equal amounts of sample protein were denatured for 10 minutes at 95°C, followed by loading to each lane, separation via gel electrophoresis on 4%–20% gradient SDS-PAGE gels, and transfer to a PVDF membrane (Millipore Sigma). The membrane was blocked with 5% nonfat milk (American Bio) or 3% BSA (Millipore Sigma) in Tris-buffered saline and 0.05% Tween-20 and incubated with appropriate primary antibodies at 4°C on a shaker overnight. The appropriate HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies were added, and signals were detected using enhanced chemiluminescence reagents (Bio-Rad) exposed using Odyssey (LI-COR Biosciences). For quantification, densitometry was performed using the NIH ImageJ software. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Clinical data. Patients with biopsy-proven proteinuric kidney diseases, including FSGS, DKD, pMN, LN, or IgAN, hospitalized in the Department of Nephrology, the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, between September 2019 and August 2022 were retrospectively assessed. In this study, 20 patients with FSGS, 26 patients with DKD, 145 patients with pMN, 33 patients with LN, and 110 patients with IgAN who had complete clinical data, glomeruli visualized under TEM, and retained urine samples during the hospitalization period were enrolled.

Determination of MC. MC is a sequence of events resulting from aberrant mitosis and is defined using the following criteria, as previously reported (6–8, 26). Criteria include the presence of multinucleation, irregular nuclei, micronuclei, abnormal mitotic spindles, or denucleation in podocytes. To quantify podocytes with MC in patients, glomerular TEM images from kidney biopsy samples of individuals with various proteinuric kidney diseases were meticulously examined by an experienced renal pathologist. If MC was observed in the podocytes within the glomerulus, the patient’s sample was categorized into the “MC podocytes” group; otherwise, it was grouped into the “non-MC podocytes” group. For the quantification of in vitro podocytes, the percentage of podocytes with MC per field of view was calculated. Subsequently, the percentages of podocytes with MC were compared, and statistical analysis was conducted to determine the significance of any observed differences.

Urine podocytes. For mice, aliquots of freshly collected urine samples from the Pfn1-KO-FUCCI and control mice were sedimented on type I–collagen coated coverslips and air dried for 20 minutes. The urine samples were fixed with 4% PFA for 20 minutes at room temperature; washed with 1X PBS; permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 20 minutes at room temperature; blocked with 5% BSA; incubated with rat anti-mCherry monoclonal antibody (1:100 dilution), goat anti-mVenus polyclonal (1:100 dilution), and rabbit anti-WT1 monoclonal antibodies (1:100 dilution) at 4°C overnight in a humidified chamber; washed with 1X PBS; incubated with the appropriate secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour; mounted with antifade mounting medium with DAPI; and analyzed by confocal microscopy.

For patients, 10 mL urine samples were centrifuged at 1,500g for 10 minutes. The excess supernatant was discarded, and 0.1 mL sediment was reserved for making a thin smear on the slide. Air drying of sediments on type I–coated coverslip glass slides was performed, and slides were fixed with 95% alcohol for 15 minutes and blocked with 5% nonfat milk. Samples were incubated with the rabbit anti-WT1 monoclonal antibody (1:100 dilution) at 4°C overnight, followed by incubation with the Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated secondary antibody (1:200 dilution) at room temperature for 1 hour, mounted with antifade mounting medium with DAPI and analyzed by confocal microscopy.

Cell adhesion, spreading, and wound healing migration assay. The adhesion assay using crystal violet staining was performed as previously described (14). Mouse primary Pfn1-KO and control podocytes or differentiated human PFN1-KO and control podocytes (incubation at 37°C for 10 days) were counted by using an automated cell counter (Logos Biosystems Inc., model LUNA-FL), and equal amounts of living cells in each well were seeded on a collagen type I–coated 96-well plate. The cells were trypsinized for 0 minutes, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes, respectively. Nonadherent cells were removed by gentle washing with 1X PBS. Then, the cells were fixed in 95% ethanol for 20 minutes. Fixed cells were stained with 0.1% crystal violet (Millipore Sigma) for 15 minutes at room temperature, washed gently in distilled water 3 times to remove the unstained crystal violet, and lysed in 0.2% Triton X-100 while shaking until a uniform color was obtained. The absorbance of dissolved crystal violet was measured using a microplate reader at 595 nm.

The cell spreading assay was conducted as previously reported in our laboratory (14). Freshly isolated primary podocytes from control and Pfn1-KO mice on P7, or human control and PFN1-KO podocytes, were seeded in collagen type I–coated 60 × 15 mm tissue culture dishes. Phase-contrast microscopy with a Nikon Eclipse TE200 equipped with Hoffman modulation and Spot RT camera (Diagnostic Instruments) was used to capture images at the beginning of seeding (0 hour), 1 hour after culture, and 2 hours after culture. The cell area at different time points was analyzed using NIH ImageJ software in a masked manner, randomly examining 25 cells per genotype for each experiment. Four independent experiments were performed.

The wound healing migration assay was performed as previously reported protocol (54). Freshly isolated primary podocytes from control and Pfn1-KO mice on P7, or human control and PFN1-KO podocytes, were seeded in collagen type I–coated 60 × 15 mm tissue culture dishes. A sterile pipette tip was used to create a central wound by scratching the cell monolayer. Subsequently, the cells were allowed to heal for 18 hours before being imaged using phase-contrast microscopy with a Nikon Eclipse TE200 equipped with Hoffman modulation and Spot RT camera. The percentage of wound healing was quantified using NIH ImageJ software. Four independent experiments were performed.

Pfn1-KO TRAP mice — podocyte mRNA isolation and RNA-Seq analysis. Purification of podocyte mRNA of Pfn1-KO TRAP mice at 3 weeks of age was performed as previously described (22, 49). Briefly, mice were anesthetized and perfused with DEPC-treated 1X PBS through the left ventricle. Kidneys were harvested, and the cortex was carefully dissected, minced into small pieces, and transferred to a prechilled RNase-free kontes pestle with tissue lysis buffer for gentle homogenization (Con-torque, Power-unit, Eberbach). NP-40 and 1,2 -diheptanoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (850306P-1g, Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.) were added, followed by centrifugation 2,000g and 17,200g at 4°C for 10 minutes, respectively. The supernatant from the lysate was prepared by immunoprecipitation (55). The affinity matrix was prepared using Streptavidin Myone T1 dynabeads (catalog 65601, Invitrogen) and biotinylated recombinant protein L (catalog 29997, ThermoFisher Scientific) with GFP antibodies 19C8 and 19F7 (Htz-GFP-19C8 and Htz-GFP-19F7, Antibody and Bioresource Core Facility/Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, USA). Freshly resuspended GFP antibodies-affinity matrix in 0.15 M KCl IP wash buffer were added to the post mitochondrial supernatant and gently end-over-end mixed at 4°C overnight. The beads were collected with a magnet, followed by washing using the 0.35 M KCl IP wash buffer to remove the unbound fractions. Then, the beads were resuspended with RLT lysis buffer containing β-mercaptoethanol and recollected using the magnet. The supernatant/bound RNA fraction was extracted and cleaned using the RNeasy kit and RNeasy MiniElute Cleanup Kit (Qiagen) following the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA quantity and quality were determined (Nanodrop Technologies). The appropriate amount of RNA samples with OD 260/280 greater than 1.9 and RNA integrity number (RIN) value greater than 7 were used for RNA-Seq analysis (Yale Center for Genome Analysis). In order to obtain enough podocyte mRNA samples for RNA-Seq analysis, each sample contained the isolated and cleaned podocyte mRNA samples from 3 mice. Two control TRAP mouse samples and 3 Pfn1-KO TRAP mouse samples were collected and analyzed.

RNA-Seq was performed in all TRAP samples. The analysis was performed as previously described (12, 22). Briefly, the raw TRAP-Seq fastq files were processed using fastp tool (version 0.20.0). Sequencing reads with low-quality bases were trimmed or filtered using the default setting. Alignment was performed for cleaned reads using STAR (version 2.7.9) and mouse reference genome (gencode version GRCm38.p6 with vM25 gene annotation). Expression quantification was performed for alignment results using featureCounts (version 2.0.0). As genes with low expression levels that represent noise were excluded before downstream analysis, we defined low expression filtering as the presence of ≥6 read counts in at least 20% of samples of expressed genes. The filtered read counts matrix was then normalized using the transcripts per million method. Detection of DEGs in control TRAP and Pfn1-KO TRAP mRNA samples was performed using R package DESeq2 (version 1.30.1); the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure was used for multiple test correction; and FDR ≤ 0.05 was used as a threshold for detection of DEGs. The Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID Bioinformatics Resources, https://david.ncifcrf.gov/tools.jsp) was used to identify functional categories for the DEGs enriched in podocytes according to the GO and KEGG pathway analysis. The most significant signaling pathways among the control TRAP or Pfn1-KO TRAP mice were produced and graphed using Metascape, a gene annotation and analysis resource (https://metascape.org/gp/index.html#/main/step1). The DEGs in the 4 top signaling pathways were screened and selected by comparison with the MGI database, and the shared DEGs in the top 4 signaling pathways were produced and graphed by using Venny software (https://bioinfogp.cnb.csic.es/tools/venny/index.html).

Quantitative real-time PCR analysis. Total RNA was extracted from the primary podocytes from Pfn1-KO and control mice (P7) or differentiated human PFN1-KO and control podocytes by using the RNeasy kit (Qiagen). The RNA was measured by spectrophotometry (Nanodrop Technologies), and 2 μg total RNA was used for reverse transcription by a high-capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems, catalog 4368814) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The quantitative PCR amplifications were performed using Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) with a 7300 real-time PCR machine. The primers used for real-time PCR are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Transduction with lentivirus. The cultured Pfn1-KO primary podocytes were transduced with mouse Rrp8 lentiviral activation particles or control lentiviral activation particles according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). The transduction efficiency was approximately 70%–80%, as determined by immunofluorescence (data not shown).

TUNEL assay. Apoptotic podocytes in the fresh kidneys of control and Pfn1-KO mice at 4 weeks of age were identified using the TUNEL assay (Roche Diagnostics GmbH) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Podocytes were identified by costaining with WT1 antibody. TUNEL-positive podocytes per glomeruli in 5 mice in each group were counted.

SA-β-gal activity staining for senescence analysis. The SA-β-gal activity in freshly isolated primary podocytes or snap-frozen kidney cryosections from control and Pfn1-KO mice was examined using an SA-β-gal staining kit (catalog 9860, Cell Signaling Technology), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Counterstaining of kidney sections was performed with nuclear fast red. The primary podocytes isolated from histone deacetylase 1/2 (Hdac1/2) double-KO mice in our laboratory served as a senescence-positive control (12).

Cellular cell cycle flow cytometric analysis. The cell cycle determination for in vitro podocytes was assayed using the cell cycle phase determination kit following the manufacturer’s instructions (Cayman Chemical). Briefly, freshly isolated control and Pfn1-KO primary mouse podocytes at P7, as well as WT podocytes after transduction with mouse Rrp8 lentiviral activation particles (overexpression) or Rrp8 shRNA lentiviral particles (knockdown), were collected using 0.05% trypsin to create a cell suspension, and cell counting was performed using an automated cell counter (Luna Dual fluorescence cell counter, model LUNA-FL). Next, the cells were fixed and permeabilized by placing them in precooled cell cycle phase determination fixative at –20°C overnight. Afterward, the cells were centrifuged at 500g at 4°C for 10 minutes and washed twice with cell-based assay buffer. Subsequently, the cells were suspended in 500 μL cell-based assay buffer containing RNase A and propidium iodide provided in the kit. Following a 60-minute incubation in the dark at room temperature, the fluorescence of the propidium iodide–DNA complex was detected using the LSR II flow cytometer (Beckman Coulter Inc.). The cell cycle distribution in each sample was then analyzed via FlowJo software, using the Watson Pragmatic algorithm (Scripps Research) to determine the cell distribution at different stages of the cell cycle.

Statistics. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. The number of replicates for each experiment is shown in the figure legends. Statistical analysis was calculated using GraphPad Prism 9.0 software. Comparison between groups was performed using a 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA as appropriate and is shown in the figure legends. All P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant, as indicated in the text.

Study approval. All animal experiments were carried out in accordance with the principles and procedures outlined in the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at Yale University (New Haven, Connecticut, USA). Studies involving human participants were reviewed and approved by the Medical Ethics Committee of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, and the approval number was 2023237. Written informed consent for this study was obtained from all participants.

Data availability. All RNA-Seq data were deposited in the GEO database (accession GSE227414). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.