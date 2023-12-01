Advances in understanding the mechanism of action of adult vaccines

Since the development of vaccines for herpes zoster (HZ), there has been increasing recognition of its importance, especially to the aging population. The characteristic dermatomal pain and rash are associated with a range of complications, recently recognized to include stroke (1). The marked rise in incidence over the age of 55 is accompanied by an increasing incidence of prolonged pain or postherpetic neuralgia, recently quantified as affecting 17% of people with HZ over age 70, and is not prevented by antiviral therapy (1, 2).

HZ is caused by reactivation of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) from the trigeminal or dorsal root ganglia and after the age of 50 is associated with a progressive decline in T cell immunity, but not antibody levels against VZV, without a defined threshold (3). Early proof-of-concept studies with live attenuated varicella vaccine showed a restoration of memory T cell function, a finding that led to zoster vaccine development and clinical trials.

Two vaccines have been licensed for HZ, essentially a first-generation live attenuated zoster vaccine (ZVL) derived from concentration of the childhood varicella vaccine and a second-generation recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV) consisting of the single viral protein glycoprotein E (gE) adjuvanted with AS01B. AS01B is a combination of the Toll-like receptor 4 agonist monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) and the saponin QS21, formulated in liposomes. The efficacy of RZV against HZ and postherpetic neuralgia was greater than 90% across all age groups, including those over 80 years, and lasted for over three years. After immunization, protection persisted with an efficacy above 83% for up to eight years and then was maintained above 70% through ten years (4–7).

The efficacy of ZVL was 51% against HZ (and 65% against postherpetic neuralgia) in participants over 60 years and 41% in those over 70 years (8), but overall efficacy declined to 4% (9) to 32% (10) in effectiveness studies over eight years. However, the local and systemic reactogenicity of RZV is far higher than ZVL. RZV has now been recommended as the sole or preferred vaccine for HZ in many countries.

Until the development of RNA vaccines, primarily for COVID-19, RZV was by far the most efficacious for combating immunosenescence in older individuals (1, 11). Considering the remarkable durability of the vaccine in all age groups, RZV remains a paradigm for adult vaccines. Therefore, it is especially important to understand the immunologic mechanism of RZV for the development of other durable adult vaccines, especially in older individuals. In initial phase II studies the retained immunogenicity in the aging was due to the AS01B adjuvant combination of MPL and QS21 (12). As a further example, incorporation of AS01B into a respiratory syncytial virus, also consisting of the single viral F protein, showed a recent reported efficacy of approximately 77.5% in participants over 60 years (13).

Immunogenicity studies in the pivotal RZV trials showed T cell immunity peaks at one month and then over the next year reaches more than six-fold over baseline where it plateaus and persists for at least ten years (6, 7, 14, 15). Peak T cell responses showed mainly single or dual cytokine production, which was later superseded by polyfunctional T cell responses more suggestive of a predominant memory response (14). In contrast, ZVL induced ten-fold lower cytokine levels, short-lived responses to approximately 11 proteins in the vaccine, and also low-level responses to the key VZV gE (16–19).

Furthermore, although trial participants had previous exposure to VZV, the kinetics of T cell responses to the two-dose RZV regimen was similar to primary immunization; there were larger responses to the second RZV dose, and most of the recipients possessed consistently low T cell immunity to gE before the RZV regimen (18, 19). Readministration of RZV ten years later generated a typical anamnestic response (15). In contrast, a first dose of ZVL showed responses more typically anamnestic. Furthermore, a second dose administered 60 days later did not increase VZV-specific cell-mediated immunity compared to the first dose (20). Recent studies by Qi et al. indicate that the CD4+ T cell responses to immunization with ZVL reflect more than just a restoration of memory responses by stimulating dominant T cell clones, but also encompass an expansion of the memory T cell repertoire through recruitment of naive T cells, although these naive T cells are short lived after a single dose (17).