Recruitment of naive CD4+ T cells by the recombinant zoster vaccine correlates with persistent immunity

Demographic characteristics of the study population. This study used cryopreserved peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 5 ZVL and 16 RZV recipients who participated in a study comparing the immunogenicity of the 2 HZ vaccines (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02114333). All participants were VZV seropositive before vaccination and immunocompetent. Participants with detectable T cell proliferation after vaccination in response to ex vivo stimulation with a pool of peptides spanning the gE glycoprotein were selected for the current study among 35 RZV and 15 ZVL vaccinees with available proliferation data. They had a mean age of 59.95 (SD 9.1) years, included 12 females, and were all White non-Hispanics (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172634DS1). The demographic characteristics of RZV and ZVL recipients did not differ.

gE-specific CD4+ T cell clonotypes are more abundant and diverse in RZV than ZVL recipients. To assess the CD4+ T cell clonotypic response to RZV and ZVL, PBMCs obtained from 5 ZVL and 10 RZV recipients 1 month (peak response) and 5 years (persistent response) after the last dose of vaccine (single dose of ZVL and second dose of RZV) were labeled with a nontoxic protein-reactive dye and expanded ex vivo in the presence of gE-overlapping peptides (gE pp) before sorting dye-diluted proliferating CD4+ T cells (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 1A). The median (upper; lower quartiles) frequencies of proliferating CD4+ T cells generated by gE pp stimulation in RZV recipients at peak and persistent response were 19% (12%; 37%) and 6.9% (5.1%; 20%), respectively (Supplemental Figure 1B). Corresponding frequencies of CD4+ T cells in ZVL recipients were 5.2% (3.2%; 10%) and 2.5% (1.4%; 3.5%), respectively (Supplemental Figure 1B). At both time points, significantly more CD4+ T cells proliferated in RZV than in ZVL recipients (P ≤ 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1B) and significantly more cells proliferated at peak than during persistent responses.

FACS-purified proliferating CD4+ T cells were submitted for quantitative T cell receptor (TCR) β chain (TRB) sequencing of the hypervariable region. The TRB analyses of peak (1 month after the last doses of vaccine) and persistent responses (5 years after the last dose of vaccine) revealed both unique and shared clonotypes between the 2 time points. Counting all CD4+ gE-specific clonotypes identified at peak and/or persistent response, RZV generated a significantly higher number of unique clonotypes per input PBMCs (1 × 106) than did ZVL (P = 0.0007; Figure 1A) and had a significantly higher Chao1 diversity index, a diversity richness metric that more accurately weights minor populations such as rare TCR clonotypes (P = 0.0007; Figure 1B) (20). The comparison of the number and diversity of the gE-specific CD4+ T cell clonotypes between the 2 vaccines in each category, including peak, persistent, and lasting responses (clonotypes present both at peak and after 5 years), showed significant differences in all categories (Figure 1, C and D). The number of participants was too small to draw conclusions about the relationship with sex or age.

Figure 1 gE-reactive CD4+ T cell clonotypes selected by ZVL or RZV administration. Data were derived from 5 ZVL and 10 RZV recipients. CD4+ T cells expanded in culture for 5 days in the presence of gE peptide pools (gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 1) were submitted for TRB sequencing. (A) Combined number of unique gE-reactive CD4+ T cell clonotypes, normalized by number of stimulated PBMCs, identified in individual ZVL or RZV participants 30 days after the single dose of ZVL or 30 days after the second dose of RZV (peak response) and/or 5 years after vaccination (persistent response). (B) Diversity of the clonotypes in A using the Chao1 analytical approach, which weights minor populations. (C) Distribution of the normalized number of unique gE-reactive clonotypes present at peak, persistent, or at both time points (lasting). (D) Diversity of the clonotypes in C. The horizontal lines indicate medians in each vaccine group. P values, calculated with Wilcoxon’s rank-sum tests, are shown on each graph.

RZV recruits higher proportions of naive CD4+ T cells into the immune response than ZVL. We investigated the origin of gE-specific unique clonotypes at peak response and of lasting clonotypes by matching their TRB sequences to those of bulk memory and naive CD4+ T cells isolated before vaccination (representative gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 2). gE-reactive CD4+ T cell clonotypes expanded by vaccination that were not detected before vaccination in either FACS-purified memory or naive T cells were grouped for this analysis with the naive cells. This grouping assumes that very low frequency clonotypes unseen in either the sorted and assayed memory or naive populations were more likely to be naive than memory, as memory clonotypes were likely to already have been expanded by previous encounters with the antigen. A very low number of clonotypes present both in naive and memory CD4+ T cell pools before vaccination were also grouped with the naive T cells. Using exact TRB matching criteria at the nucleotide level, the proportion of peak response gE-specific TRB that matched exclusively to the memory data set was 3-fold higher in ZVL recipients (median 11.9%, IQR 10.2%–14.9%) than RZV recipients (median 3.7%, IQR 2.8%–8.6%, P = 0.04; Figure 2A). Conversely, RZV had a significantly higher number of matches in naive cells (96% [IQR 91%–97%] versus 88% [IQR 85%–90%] in ZVL, P = 0.04; Figure 2A). The analysis of lasting clonotypes showed similar results (Figure 2A). ZVL recipients did not show appreciable differences between memory and naive CD4+ TRB matches among peak or lasting clonotypes (P = 0.06 and 0.375, respectively; Figure 2A). In contrast, RZV recipients had significantly more matches in naive than memory CD4+ TRB, both among peak and lasting clonotypes (P = 0.002 for both subsets; Figure 3A). A sensitivity analysis excluding clonotypes present both in memory and naive CD4+ T cells from the naive/non-memory pool generated similar results (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 2 RZV expands gE-reactive CD4+ clonotypes mostly from naive and ZVL from memory CD4+ T cells. Data were derived from 10 RZV and 5 ZVL recipients. gE-reactive TRB identified at peak response (30 days after the single dose of ZVL or 30 days after the second dose of RZV) were matched to sorted naive and memory CD4+ T cells obtained before vaccination (Supplemental Figure 2). Memory indicates clonotypes exclusively matched to memory cells and naive includes all other clonotypes as described in the text. (A) Proportion of naive- and memory-matched peak and lasting clonotypes out of total peak clonotypes. Open circles represent results of individual RZV participants and closed circles of ZVL recipients with lines connecting paired results; P values for intergroup comparisons were calculated with Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test and for intragroup comparisons by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank pair test. (B) TRB clonotypes detected in sorted proliferated cells at peak only or both peak and 5-year (lasting) time points are enumerated as input and normalized to unique clonotypes per 1 × 106 stimulated PBMCs. These sequences were used to query for related TRB sequences using the TCRdist algorithm in search sets consisting of sorted memory and naive CD4+ T cell populations from prior to vaccination. The normalized number of clonotypes detected per 1 × 106 PBMCs with extended matching to TCRs detected at either peak or both time points (lasting) is indicated. Circles represent the normalized number per 1 × 106 input PBMCs of peak and lasting clonotypes detected with extended matching to have closely related TRB sequences in either memory or naive bulk sequencing repertoires and the ratio of naive to memory identification. P values calculated with Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test.

Figure 3 The frequency of lasting CD4+ T cell clones correlates with the frequency of their precursors in naive, prevaccination CD4+ T cells. PBMCs obtained at peak response and 5 years after RZV were labeled with CellTrace Violet and stimulated with gE peptides or medium for 10 days in the presence of rhIL-2 in the last 5 days of culture. On day 10, PBMCs were stained with anti-CD3, -CD4s, and -CD8 mAbs, and the proportion of peptide–MHC class II tetramer+ (Tet+) CD4+ T cells was enumerated using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 4A. For 6 participants with robust proliferated Tet+CD4+ cells at peak response and variable levels at 5 years after RZV, Tet+CD4+ T cells were enumerated in naive and memory CD4+ T cells obtained before vaccination using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 4B. (A) Shows a significant correlation between the number of CD4+ naive Tet+ T cells per 1 × 106 CD4+ T cells depicted on the y axis and their corresponding proportions of Tet+CD4+ proliferated cells at 5 years in the presence of gE peptides after subtraction of medium control depicted on the x axis. The coefficient of correlation and P value shown on the graph were calculated with Spearman’s correlation test. (B) Shows a typical representation of Tet+CD4+ proliferated cells 5 years after vaccination in the presence of medium and gE pp, as indicated on the graph (full gating tree in Supplemental Figure 4A). (C) Shows a typical representation of directly ex vivo–stained Tet+CD4+ naive cells obtained before vaccination (full gating tree in Supplemental Figure 4B).

It was recently recognized that peptide-HLA complexes can bind sequence-similar TCRs, with conservative amino acid differences in hypervariable CDR3 regions (21). This allows a related swarm of T cells to participate in the immune response against each immunogenic epitope. To capture the full potential CD4+ T cell responses after RZV or ZVL, we used a computational sequence similarity algorithm (TCRdist) (22, 23) that identified closely related TRB sequences in either memory or naive prevaccination TRB repertoires. Using a conservative definition of amino acid similarity (up to 4 chemically similar amino acid changes in the CDR3 region or a single chemically dissimilar amino acid change or deletion) (22–24) and normalized to the input number of cells, we found that RZV recipients had significantly more clonotypes in their predicted gE-reactive swarms than ZVL recipients. This was true for sequence-related TRB identified by TCRdist for both peak (median 285 per RZV recipient versus 99 per ZVL recipient, P = 0.02; Figure 2B) and lasting (53.3 versus 5, P = 0.005; Figure 2B) CD4+ clonotypes. The extended clonotypes at peak response matched to naive CD4+ T cells in higher proportions in RZV than ZVL recipients (median 75.3 per person versus 11, P = 0.01), but in similar proportions to memory T cells (median 43 per person versus 24, P = 0.1). Respective ratios of naive to memory gE-specific clonotypes were 2.04 versus 0.56 (P = 0.04; Figure 2B). The analysis of lasting clonotypes showed similar differences to the peak response, with a significantly higher number of clonotypes derived from the naive pool and significantly higher ratios of naive to memory matched clonotypes in RZV than ZVL recipients (Figure 2B). There were no significant differences in the numbers of memory-matched lasting clonotypes between the 2 vaccines (Figure 2B). A sensitivity analysis excluding clonotypes present both in memory and naive CD4+ T cells generally confirmed the results (Supplemental Figure 3B). The number of participants was too small to draw conclusions about the relationship with sex or age.

To further investigate the relationship between the persistence of gE-specific CD4+ T cell clones and their origin in naive or memory T cell pools, we used gE-specific peptide–MHC class II tetramers (Tets). RZV recipients with class II MHC types matching the available gE Tets were screened for the presence of Tet+CD4+ T cells using PBMCs from peak and from 5 years expanded for 10 days in the presence of gE pp or unstimulated controls (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4A). We selected 6 RZV recipients with greater than 1% Tet+CD4+ T cells in peak gE-stimulated cell lines after subtraction of background, which ensured that Tet+CD4+ T cells were expanded by the vaccine. Among the 6 RZV recipients, 4 had greater than 1% Tet+ gE-proliferated CD4+ T cells after subtraction of background at 5 years and 2 had less than 1% gE-proliferated Tet+CD4+ T cells at 5 years, which ensured a range of lasting responses. In these recipients, we measured the proportion of Tet+ cells among direct ex vivo naive CD4+ T cells obtained before vaccination (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4B). We found a significant positive correlation (ρ = 0.85; P = 0.03) between the frequencies of Tet+ naive CD4+ T cells and Tet+ lasting CD4+ T clones (Figure 3A). In contrast, the correlation of Tet+ memory CD4+ T cells with Tet+ proliferated CD4+ T cells at 5 years was not significant (P = 0.11).

RZV generates higher abundance of gE-specific public and related clonotypes than ZVL. A public TCR clonotype is an identical V-CDR3 amino acid sequence that is shared between 2 individuals. Public clonotypes have been associated with higher avidity, immune dominance, and better control of viral replication than private clonotypes (25–28). We enumerated public clonotypes among all gE-specific clonotypes identified in ZVL and RZV recipients after vaccination. Only a few peak and/or persistent public clonotypes were observed in ZVL recipients using exact matching as a criterion (Figure 4A). Liberalizing the analytical criteria to membership in a TCR sequence–related cluster (with a conservative TRB sequence similarity distance <13), we found 77 expanded matches at peak and/or persistent response in ZVL recipients (Figure 4B). In contrast, RZV generated more public or related clonotypes than ZVL for exact sequence match criteria (Figure 4A) and a total of 1537 using expanded criteria (Figure 4B). Restricting the expanded analysis of public clonotypes at peak responses, ZVL had 27 while RZV had 689 unique clonotypes in shared public clusters. Corresponding numbers for lasting clonotypes were 4 and 66, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, the average number of shared MHC class II alleles among DP, DQ, and DR in ZVL and RZV recipients was similar (Figure 4C), with an average of 3.6 shared alleles per participant in ZVL recipients and 3.4 in RZV recipients (Figure 4D). The discrepancy between the number of shared alleles and the number of shared gE-reactive clonotypes resulted in approximately 10-fold higher numbers of putative gE-specific public clonotypes per shared MHC class II allele in RZV compared with ZVL participants at any time point (Figure 4D), demonstrating a higher propensity of RZV to select and expand public clonotypes compared with ZVL. Illustrative amino acid sequence logo plots of 6 of the most common HLA-restricted gE-reactive CD4+ T cell clusters found in multiple participants are presented in Figure 4E.