TTN truncation variants produce sarcomere-integrating proteins of uncertain functional significance

Recent studies, including two presented in this issue of the JCI, have utilized vertical agarose gel electrophoresis (VAGE) to evaluate expression of the TTNtv allele in human DCM myocardium and model systems. An early study, relying on linkage analysis of the TTN locus on chromosome 2q31, used VAGE to evaluate human myocardial lysates with an A-band TTNtv (c.43628insAT) (15). The presence of truncated TTN protein of the c.43628insAT allele was further corroborated by the same group in a functional study characterizing a c.43628insAT knockin mouse model (5). Indeed, the truncated TTN protein was estimated to be approximately 1% of full-length TTN. Additional studies of two TTNtv DCM cohorts also validated the presence of low-level truncated TTN species from human myocardial specimens, largely corroborating earlier work from human cardiomyocytes differentiated in vitro from an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) model derived from an individual with DCM who was a TTNtv carrier (16, 17). Now in the JCI, Kellermayer, Tordai, and co-authors (18) confirmed the presence of truncated TTN protein in additional human DCM samples, while further supporting previous studies that had demonstrated truncated TTN protein within myofibril fractions isolated by biochemical approaches (16) or by colocalization microscopy (19). In the JCI study, Kellermayer, Tordai, and colleagues question the role of TTN haploinsufficiency (18). However, the findings support a dominant-negative or poison peptide genetic mechanism for some TTNtvs (Figure 1).

Figure 1 A dominant-negative or poison peptide model accounts for how some TTNtvs may contribute to DCM pathogenesis. Heterozygous TTNtvs are the most prevalent genetic lesion identified in DCM, but the disease mechanism remains elusive. Accumulating evidence shows that some TTNtvs integrate within the sarcomere and are load bearing. At the same time, TTNtvs are also shown to reduce the amount of full-length TTN protein (haploinsufficiency). At present, either mechanism remains a plausible driver of DCM, with the possibility that both contribute in tandem.

To begin studying the functional impact of TTNtvs, McAfee et al. now report an elegant study (20). The authors developed a patient-specific, custom TTNtv antibody that was designed to specifically recognize the 32 amino acid neoepitope encoded by a DCM-associated heterozygous exon 329 frameshift mutation corresponding to the A-band structural domain (termed TTNtvA). Since the custom antibody did not bind to WT TTN protein, this tool could be used to study truncated TTN subcellular localization and to explore its functional consequences. Despite the lack of an M-line domain, TTNtvA protein was identified in skinned human cardiomyocyte fragments in the sarcomere thick filament/A-band region. This location was predicted for TTNtvA, given the position of its termination codon within the mid A-band region. To further examine the functional properties of TTNtvA protein, the research group stretched cardiomyocyte fragments from short to supraphysiological sarcomere lengths and imaged TTNtvA using the custom antibody recognizing its C-terminus. If TTNtvA were to maintain its terminal A-band positioning after stretching, and not recoil to either the Z-disc or other subsarcomere region, it could be reasonably inferred that TTNtvA could bear load across the sarcomere. Indeed, McAfee and authors observed no change in TTNtvA positioning with stretch unless potassium chloride, a thick filament disruptor, was added (20). These results demonstrate how truncated TTN can integrate into the sarcomere and bear load in a human myocardial sample. While this finding was a step forward, the functional consequences of a load-bearing, truncated TTN remain completely unknown.

To consider how truncated TTN protein impacts sarcomere structure and function, Kellermayer, Tordai, and colleagues (18) also report on an analysis of human TTNtv myocardial samples using super-resolution stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy with TTN antibodies recognizing different epitopes either common or exclusive to full-length TTN or truncated TTN. As in the study by McAfee et al. (20), imaging was performed in conjunction with mechanical stretch. In brief, Kellermayer, Tordai, and co-authors observed that truncated TTN was expressed in myofibril fractions and that mechanical stretch elicited reduced A-band extensibility and increased distance between the titin kinase domain and the M-line, suggesting putative functional consequences of TTNtvs. Their report of structural and functional consequences may need to be further validated using reagents that specifically recognize truncated TTN proteins, but it nonetheless supports a poison peptide mechanism (18).