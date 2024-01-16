Truncated titin is structurally integrated into the human dilated cardiomyopathic sarcomere

Heterozygous TTNtvs are the most common genetic cause of familial DCM, accounting for 15%–25% of the cases (6, 9, 10). The pathomechanism by which titin mutations induce the cardiac phenotype are under extensive research (32). Although haploinsufficiency and a dominant negative effect have recently been suggested, on the basis of proteomics analyses (22, 23), the mechanistic links from the truncated titin protein to the sarcomeric structure and function remain highly controversial and debated (33). In order to dissect the role of titin in the pathogenesis of DCM, we performed NGS, high-resolution protein analysis, and super-resolved immunofluorescence microscopy combined with sarcomere extension on cardiac explant samples from a cohort of 127 patients with clinically diagnosed DCM.

We identified TTNtvs in 15% of our patient cohort, which is in accordance with prior NGS data (6, 9, 22). We uncovered additional, non-titin-related DCM and non-DCM-causing mutations in the samples (see Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Clinical data revealed sex differences, as more men carried the truncating mutations than did women. However, the echocardiographic measurements revealed no differences between TTNtv+ versus TTNtv– DCM patients (Table 1). It is important to note that the echocardiographic data were collected just prior to heart transplantation, by which time all of the patients had developed end-stage heart failure. Furthermore, there was a variation in the sample size of the echocardiographic data due to the heterogeneity in clinical profiling. Altogether, there were no substantial functional differences between the TTNtv+ and TTNtv– DCM patients, which is in line with the recent study of McAfee et al. (23) (see also Supplemental Tables 1 and 2).

The evaluation of titin expression revealed increased titin N2BA/N2B ratios in all of the DCM samples compared with healthy donor heart data from the literature (27). We note here that we did not have any nonimplanted donor hearts for comparison and that the papillary muscle samples used as a negative control were so small that we could only use them for STED microscopy but not for electrophoresis. However, we observed no differences between the N2BA/N2B ratios in the 2 DCM groups, suggesting that the more compliant N2BA titin compensated for functional impairment in DCM despite the etiology of the disease (27). Similar to the findings of Fomin et al. (22) and McAfee et al. (23), we found that T1/MyHC was significantly (P < 0.05) decreased in the DCMTTNtv+ group, supporting the hypothesis that haploinsufficiency indeed contributed to the pathomechanism of TTNtv-induced DCM. In addition, we found significantly (P < 0.05) increased amounts of T2 in the TTNtv+ samples, which points to increased titin turnover related to the ubiquitin proteasome system, the pathogenic role of which has been suggested by Fomin et al. (22), and which needs to be clarified with further experiments. Importantly, however, we found that the integral titin amount, which included the full-length, truncated, and proteolysed proteins, was comparable in the DCMTTNtv– and DCMTTNtv+ samples (Figure 2). We were able to identify truncated proteins in the majority (11 of the 19) of the TTNtv+ samples by gel electrophoresis. The truncated proteins were revealed on the gels at the molecular weight levels expected, based on the NGS data (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). The difference in titin expression in DCMTTNtv– and DCMTTNtv+ samples, calculated as the T1/MyHC ratio (Figure 2C), was alleviated if the truncated proteins were taken into account in calculating total titin in the DCMTTNtv+ samples (Figure 2, E and G). Because the expressed amount of full-length and truncated titin proteins together was not significantly reduced in DCMTTNtv+, the specific truncated sections of the titin molecule may have harbored important functionality. Thus, the structural and mechanical consequences of the truncated titin protein must be investigated in detail.

Using Western blot analysis, we were able to establish that the additional protein bands, identified putatively as the protein products of the truncated titin gene, were indeed truncated titins rather than further degradation products of T2 (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 16). Although the M8M10 antibody, which targets titin near its C-terminus, labeled T1 and T2 exclusively (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 1 lower panel), the T12 antibody, which targets titin near its N-terminus, labeled T1 and all the additional protein fragments as well (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1, upper panel). Thus, the additional protein bands indeed corresponded to the protein products of the truncated titin genes. We note here that we could not detect truncated titins in all of the DCMTTNtv+ samples (8 of 19) and that some low-quantity truncated titin protein could be detected only by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 16). Conceivably, truncated protein was not produced in all cases (10), or in quantities so low that it remained below the detection threshold of our technique. Moreover, the quantity of the truncated proteins was uneven in spite of similar penetrance of TTNtv. Understanding how low expression of TTNtv leads to disease manifestation requires extensive further research, particularly because we do not know the exact mechanisms that lead to pathology even in cases in which the truncated protein is clearly identified. We speculate that the titin interactome (34) is sensitive to the partial loss of titin, even in amounts too small to be detected with the current proteomics methods.

To explore whether the truncated titin was incorporated into the sarcomere, we first analyzed the protein composition of washed myofibrils that were devoid of the sarcoplasm. Electrophoretic analysis of skinned and washed DCMTTNtv+ myofibril samples revealed the presence of the respective truncated titin in the myofibrillar fraction (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 2A) but not in the concentrated supernatant (Supplemental Figure 2B). The results support the findings of Fomin et al. and McAfee et al. and suggest a poison peptide mechanism (22, 23). Fomin et al. hypothesized that the truncated proteins are accumulated as intracellular aggregates (22). The study by McAfee et al. revealed TTNtv variants in sarcomere-containing cellular fractions, suggesting that the truncated titin is incorporated into the sarcomere (23). However, they could not rule out the possibility that the truncated titins are solely present as nonsarcomeric aggregates (23); therefore, whether the truncated titin molecule is structurally and mechanically integrated into the sarcomere remained a puzzling question.

To uncover the arrangement of truncated titin in the slack and extended sarcomere, we performed STED super-resolution microscopy on negative control, DCMTTNtv–, and DCMTTNtv+ myocardial tissue samples exposed to mechanical stretch and labeled with sequence-specific anti-titin antibodies (Figures 5–7, Supplemental Figures 3–6, and Supplemental Tables 11, 13–15). It is important to note that, because the truncated titin molecules do not carry epitopes that are unique with respect to the full-length molecule, the immunofluorescence microscopic results provided only indirect evidence of the truncated titin’s sarcomeric behavior. Since both the full-length and truncated titins are likely present in the sarcomere because of the heterozygous nature of TTNtv, truncated titin behavior may be inferred from the number, location, intensity and spatial width of the antibody epitope label signals within the sarcomere. We used 2 anti-titin antibodies to monitor different regions of titin. MIR labels the I/A junction of titin, and A170 is localized at the TK region, at the edge of the bare zone of the A-band. Considering that TTNtv was overrepresented in the A-band region, MIR and A170 labeled all and none of the studied DCMTTNtv+ samples, respectively (Figure 1). Such differentiated labeling allowed us to gain precise insight into the sarcomeric behavior of the truncated titin molecules.

We observed no gross structural disturbance in the DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres (Figure 5A) in comparison with DCMTTNtv– (Figure 5B) and negative control (Figure 5C) sarcomeres, and we could not detect fluorescence signal in unexpected locations, such as on the surface of the myofibrils or in between the expected epitope locations. In fact, given the overall across-the-sarcomere appearance of both the MIR and A170 epitopes, the myofilaments were in precise registry. Notably, sarcomeric structure was homogenous across the microscopic fields of view, indicating that the truncated titin molecules were distributed homogenously throughout the sample, rather than being confined to distinct sarcomeres that would appear as structural mosaicism. We successfully resolved the A170 epitope doublet, with an average separation distance of approximately 140 nm, owing to the high resolution of STED microscopy, which was tested to be approximately 40 nm in our instrument. It was important to be able to resolve the A170 epitope doublet so as to alleviate confounding of intensity measurements and to uncover the behavior of the TK region. The average intensity of the A170 epitope was reduced in the TTNtv+ samples by 23% and 33% with respect to the normal control and TTNtv– samples, respectively (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 12), whereas that of the MIR epitope remained unchanged, indicating that the truncated titin was indeed incorporated into the sarcomere, and supporting our protein analysis results for washed myofibrils. Why the A170 epitope intensity was smaller in the normal control than in the TTNtv– samples needs further investigation, but it may be associated with tissue specificities (papillary muscle) that affect antibody labeling efficiency. Finally, the lack of MIR epitope doubling suggests that the truncated titin was not only incorporated into the sarcomere but structurally integrated similarly to the full-length form.

The precise epitope localization made possible by STED microscopy allowed us to study the structural rearrangements of titin in the negative control, DCMTTNtv–, and DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres exposed to a partial functional assay in the form of mechanical stretch (Figures 6 and 7, Supplemental Figures 3–6, and Supplemental Tables 11, 13–15). The A-band titin length, measured as the MIR-to-MIR distance (Figure 6A) increased in all groups upon passive stretch (Figure 6, D–F), which supports earlier notions that the A-band section of titin is genuinely extensible (35). Interestingly, however, regression analysis revealed a significantly reduced slope in the TTNtv+ samples across the 1.8–2.6 μm sarcomere range, which points to a reduced A-band extensibility in the DCMTTNtv+ sarcomere (for statistical comparison, see Supplemental Table 7). Notably, the MIR epitope was shifted toward the Z-disk in the DCMTTNtv+ sarcomere at slack (1.8 μm) (Figure 6E), suggesting that A-band titin was more extended or, vice versa, that the I-band titin was more contracted on average (Supplemental Figure 3D) than in DCMTTNtv– sarcomeres. Notably, the A-band titin width at slack sarcomere length was smaller in both DCMTTNtv– and DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres than in the negative control sarcomeres (Figure 6F), suggesting that titin’s sarcomeric arrangement as affected in DCM, irrespective of the presence of truncation. The differences in sarcomere length–dependent MIR-to-MIR epitope distance behavior were coupled with a significantly increased MIR epitope width in the DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres with respect to both the normal control and DCMTTNtv– samples (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 11), indicating that there was a slight disarrangement among the titin molecules in spite of the gross alignment (i.e., there was no MIR epitope doubling). Presumably, the I-band section of the truncated titin molecules had become more contracted, owing to the a priori weaker A-band attachment, which resulted in the widening of the MIR epitope. Notably, the average MIR epitope width in the DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres decreased with increasing sarcomere length (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that the axial titin disarrangement may have been reduced by mechanical stretch.

The response of the TK region to sarcomere stretch was quite different in the DCMTTNtv– versus DCMTTNtv+ and negative control sarcomeres (Figure 6, H and I). While the M-line–to–TK distance remained constant in the negative control and increased with sarcomere length in DCMTTNtv– sarcomeres, it progressively decreased in DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres. The increase in the M-line–to–TK distance in DCMTTNtv– sarcomeres provides direct evidence that the TK indeed responded, probably by in situ partial unfolding (36), to mechanical stretch. Notably, the extensibility of the TK region in DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres was more than twice as large as in the entire A-band section of titin: ~20 nm extension/~60 nm initial length (Figure 6H) versus ~200 nm extension/~1,400 nm initial length (Figure 6E), which points to a differential control of titin elasticity or conformation along the thick filament. The lack of detectable TK extension in the normal control might be attributable to tissue specificity (papillary muscle) that needs to be explored further. The reduction in M-line–to–TK distance in DCMTTNtv+ is puzzling, considering that an apparent contraction in the TK region upon sarcomere stretch was unexpected. The controversial TK region behavior was coupled with a significantly (P < 0.0001) increased A170 epitope width in comparison with DCMTTNtv– sarcomeres (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that there was structural disarrangement among the fewer full-length titin molecules in the bare zone of the DCMTTNtv+ sarcomere. We note that the A170 epitope width was even greater in the normal control (Supplemental Figure 5), which may also be due to tissue specificities. It is also notable that we observed a patient-dependent variation in the mean M-line–to–TK distance (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) that showed a positive correlation with the truncated titin/T1 titin ratio (Supplemental Figure 6E), suggesting that the ratio of the number of full- versus partial-length titin molecules in the sarcomere had a functional effect on the TK region.

We propose the following model to explain our complex and somewhat puzzling observations (Figure 8). In contrast to the normal sarcomere (Figure 8A), in DCMTTNtv+ sarcomeres, different numbers of full-length and truncated titin molecules are integrated into the sarcomere, the ratio of which is controlled by the penetrance of the genetic condition. Because the anchorage of TTNtv in the A-band is compromised, the molecules are pulled slightly toward the Z-line by their intact I-band sections. Therefore, in the slack DCMTTNtv+ sarcomere, the A-band titin length is increased, and, vice versa, the I-band titin length is reduced. However, this disposition (and hence the titin disarrangement) is slight, due probably to a prestretched state of the A-band section of the truncated titin that enhances its binding within the A-band. The MIR epitopes are slightly out of register, resulting in an increase in the STED epitope profile width. Because TTNtv lacks a good portion of its A-band section and its entire M-band section, only about half of the titins contribute to the A170 signal, hence, the A170 epitope intensity is reduced. The reduced number of titins in the bare zone and M-band likely results in structural disarrangement and weakening, leading to an increase in both the M-line–to–A170 distance (by ~10 nm) and the width of the A170 epitope (Figure 8B). This pathological disarrangement is indicated in the figure, albeit in an exaggerated way, by a crooked M-band. Upon stretch (Figure 8, C and D), the apparent A-band titin length is increased, but to a smaller degree than in the DCMTTNtv– sarcomere, given the prestretched and stabilized nature of the truncated titin molecules. Accordingly, the MIR epitopes on the normal and truncated titin molecules approach each other, resulting in a relative narrowing of the STED intensity profile. The M-line–to–A170 epitope distance becomes reduced upon sarcomere stretch, which is a paradoxical phenomenon due, conceivably, to a mechanically driven ordering in the M-band. In principle, the faulty mechanosensor function of the M-band revealed here may be a major pathway leading to manifest DCM. Although some elements of our proposition, such as the prestretched and stabilized A-band portion of the truncated titin and the structurally disarranged M-band, are hypothetical and need further exploration, the model is consistent with our experimental data and provides testable predictions.

Figure 8 Schematic model of the structural and mechanical changes in the cardiac sarcomere caused by the presence of truncated titin. Gaussian functions above the sarcomere schemes indicate the intensity profiles of the anti-titin epitopes used in this work. The red arrowheads indicate the epitope positions in the respective titin molecules. The black double-headed arrows indicate the changes in measured parameters. (A) TTNtv_ sarcomere at slack. Full-length titin molecules (6 per half thick filament, shown as green lines) are present. The anti-titin epitopes are in register, and the corresponding STED profiles are of high intensity and have a narrow width. (B) TTNtv+ sarcomere at slack. Truncated titin (shown as blue lines) is incorporated into the sarcomere (3 per half thick filament on average, presumably randomly distributed). Because the anchorage of TTNtv in the A-band is compromised, the molecules are pulled slightly toward the Z-line (hence, the A-band titin length is increased). The MIR epitopes are slightly out of register, resulting in an increase in the STED epitope profile width. Because only about half of the titins contribute to the A170 labeling, the A170 epitope intensity is reduced. The M-line–to–A170 distance is slightly increased (by ~10 nm), suggesting that the M-band region is disarranged (indicated by a crooked M-band). (C) TTNtv– sarcomere after stretch. The apparent A-band titin length is increased (by ~236 nm per every micrometer increment of sarcomere length), but the MIR epitopes remain in register. The M-band–to–A170 epitope distance is increased upon sarcomere stretch, which is most likely due to structural changes in the TK domain related to its mechanosensory function (ref. 36). (D) TTNtv+ sarcomere after stretch. The apparent A-band titin length is increased, but to a smaller degree than in the TTNtv– sarcomere. The MIR epitopes on the normal and truncated titin molecules approach each other, resulting in a relative narrowing of the STED intensity profile (see Supplemental Figure 4A). The M-line–to–A170 epitope distance becomes reduced upon sarcomere stretch due to a mechanically driven ordering, indicated by a straightened M-band.

In conclusion, our results provide strong support for the notion that titin truncating variants are a major cause of familial DCM. Truncated titin molecules are incorporated and integrated into the sarcomere and likely cause small but functionally important internal structural and mechanical perturbations. The compensatory effects in the I/A junction and the faulty mechanosensor function in the M-band region of titin probably play a substantial role in the pathway toward DCM.