Puzzle resolved: CFTR mediates chloride homeostasis by segregating absorption and secretion to different cell types

In this issue of the JCI, Lei Lei and colleagues (9) report on the role of CFTR in the ionocyte. Lei et al. transduced primary human airway epithelial cells with a lentivirus that overexpresses FOXI1 to increase ionocyte abundance. Subsequently, the cells were grown in culture using protocols for polarized epithelial cells. Lei and colleagues counted the number of ionocytes in the culture and measured the ASL volume. Compared with control cultures, which possessed 0.1% to 0.5% ionocytes, the proportion of ionocytes increased to about 4% and the ASL volume decreased. Alternatively, if the FOXI1 gene was disrupted, the ionocytes disappeared from the culture and the ASL volume slightly increased. Thus, ionocytes mediate the absorption of ASL. However, ASL absorption was not observed if epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) activity was blocked or if FOXI1 was transduced into airway epithelial cells from CF donors, indicating that functional ENaCs and CFTR channels are necessary to mediate liquid absorption.

Next, Lei and colleagues searched for the channel that mediates the transport of the chloride ions across the basolateral epithelial membrane and allows for liquid absorption. Since the protein barttin has been identified as a marker protein for ionocytes that is not present in any other airway epithelial cell (7, 8), Lei and colleagues studied the disruption or overexpression of the barttin gene BSND in FOXI1-overexpressing cells at the air-liquid interface. With reduced barttin levels, ASL volume increased and liquid absorption decreased, and with increased barttin levels, the opposite was observed (9). Barttin is an accessory subunit of human ClC-type chloride channels, regulating the localization, conductance, and open probability of the channel (10, 11). Lei and authors concluded that apical CFTR channels and basolateral barttin/Cl– channels mediate the transcellular flow of chloride ions. At physiological chloride concentration, the electrical gradient across the airway epithelium mainly generated by apical ENaCs and the basolateral Na-K pump will drive chloride absorption through the ionocyte (Figure 1) (9). In other words, the physiological role of pulmonary ionocytes is the absorption of liquid from the apical ASL.