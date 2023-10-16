CFTR-rich ionocytes mediate chloride absorption across airway epithelia

Lentiviral expression vectors. The cDNA for human FOXI1 (gene ID: 2299) was obtained from the DNASU Plasmid Repository (https://dnasu.org/DNASU/Home.do) (clone ID: HsCD00813494) and cloned into the pSSIN/SFFV-IRES-GFP vector (a gift from Anusha Sridharan, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA) by in-fusion cloning (Takara Bio). The resultant pSSIN/SFFV-hFOXI1-IRES-GFP plasmid was used for HIV lentivirus vector production at the University of Iowa Viral Vector Core (https://medicine.uiowa.edu/vectorcore/). The lentivirus was pseudotyped with the VSV-G envelope. Viral titers were determined by flow cytometry (TU/mL) and digital drop PCR assay (IGU/mL).

Culturing primary human airway epithelial cells and lentivirus transduction. The protocol for obtaining and culturing human airway epithelial cells was approved by the University of Iowa Institutional Review Board. Airway epithelial cells from non-CF donors were isolated from trachea or bronchi from postmortem lungs deemed not suitable for transplant, whereas CF tissues were obtained after lung transplant. The genotypes of the CF donors were c.[1521_1523delCTT];[1521_1523delCTT] (ΔF508/ΔF508, n = 7) and c.[1521_1523delCTT ];[1585-1G>A] (Δ508/1717-1G->A, n = 2). Cell suspensions were prepared in USG culture medium, a 1:1 mixture of DMEM/F12 supplemented with 2% Ultroser G (Sartorius Stedim). The cell suspension was transduced with an HIV-based lentivirus (MOI = 4) and hexadimethrine bromide (Polybrene) at a final concentration of 2 μg/mL. A VSV-G lentivirus expressing GFP served as a control. The cell-virus mixture was then seeded onto collagen-coated, semipermeable membranes (0.33 cm2, no. 3413 polycarbonate, Corning Costar Transwell Permeable Supports) and differentiated at the ALI as previously described (35). Epithelial cells were studied at least 21 days after seeding. Initial transepithelial conductance (G t ) values are reported throughout this paper and corresponding transepithelial resistance (R t ) measurements are available in the Supporting Data Values XLS file.

Genetic disruption of FOXI1 and BSND genes in human airway epithelia. The guide RNA was designed using the online software Benchling (https://www.benchling.com/) and synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). For each target gene, exon sequences from the GRCh38 (hg38, Homo sapiens) genome were used to design 20-nucleotide-long guide RNAs with a 3′ NGG protospacer adjacent motif (PAM). All guide RNAs selected had a Benchling on-target score of greater than 60 and an off-target score of greater than 50 (36–37). The online program inDelphi (https://indelphi.giffordlab.mit.edu/gene) was used to predict the frameshift frequency and further assess the on-target efficiency of the selected guide RNA sequences (38). Parameters used for inDelphi analysis included the human genome (hg38), the FOXI1 or BSND gene, and the HEK293 cell type. Guide RNA sequences with “high” or “very high” precision and frameshift frequency scores were then synthesized as crispr (crRNA) by IDT. Specific information for the guides ultimately used for experiments are in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3.

Guide RNAs were created by combining crRNA with tracrRNA (IDT, 1072532) at equimolar concentrations (100 μM), annealing them by incubating the mixture at 95°C for 10 minutes, and renaturing them to a single guide RNA (sgRNA) by returning the mixture to room temperature. Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) was prepared by combining the sgRNA and Alt-R SpCas9 Nuclease V3 (IDT, 1081058) in Dulbecco’s PBS (Gibco). To deliver guide RNA and Cas9 to human airway epithelial cells, cells in suspension from a human donor were seeded onto a collagen-coated 6-well plate and cultured in PneumaCult Ex-Plus culture medium (Stemcell Technologies). When cells reached 80% confluence, they were dissociated with TrypLE Express Enzyme (Gibco Laboratories), pelleted by 120g centrifugation for 10 minutes, and resuspended in PneumaCult Ex-Plus culture medium. Each 100 μL nucleofection reaction consisted of nucleofection buffer solution (Amaxa Basic Nucleofector Kit for Primary Mammalian Epithelial Cells, Lonza), 1 × 106 cells, 1 μL Cas9 electrophoretic enhancer (IDT, 1075915), and 7.5 μL of each RNP used. The cell suspension was electroporated with Nucleofector 2b (Lonza, AAB-1001) using its U-024 program. After electroporation, cells were seeded onto a collagen-coated 6-well plate with prewarmed PneumaCult Ex-Plus culture media and incubated at 37°C and 5% CO 2 overnight. The next day, unattached cells were washed away with PBS, and culturing in PneumaCult Ex-Plus culture medium resumed. When the cells reached 80% confluence, they were dissociated with TrypLE and 1.2 × 105 cells were seeded onto 0.33 cm2 semipermeable membranes submerged in PneumaCult Ex-Plus. After 2 days, the apical media were removed, and the basolateral culture media were changed from PneumaCult Ex-Plus to PneumaCult ALI. Cells were cultured at the ALI more than 3 weeks prior to experiments.

Genomic DNA was extracted using QuickExtract (Lucigen), and a PCR with genomic DNA was performed using a KAPA HiFi Readmix kit (Roche) and primers designed to bind regions outside of the targeted sequence (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). PCR products were confirmed by sequencing.

Adenovirus 5 expression vectors. The cmv-bsnd-pause-sffv-clcnkb-T2A-mCherry plasmid carrying the coding sequences for human barttin (barttin CLCNK type accessory subunit β; gene ID: 7809) and ClC-Kb (chloride voltage-gated channel Kb; gene ID:1188) in 2 open reading frames was synthesized by GeneScript and inserted into an adenovirus 5 (Ad5) vector at the E1 position. The resultant Ad5-cmv-bsnd-pause-sffv-clcnkb-T2A-mCherry plasmid was used for Ad5 viral vector production at the University of Iowa Viral Vector Core (https://medicine.uiowa.edu/vectorcore/). Prior to infecting differentiated human airway epithelia, epithelia were apically treated with 6 mM EGTA/10 mM HEPES to disrupt tight junctions. After 2 hours, the apical EGTA/HEPES solution was aspirated and cells were apically transduced with Ad5-CLCNKB/BSND (MOI = 30). After an additional 4 hours, the apical liquid was aspirated, and cultures were studied 5 days later.

Reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR. Primers used for reverse transcriptase quantitative (RT-qPCR) were designed and validated using standard procedures. RNA was isolated from primary cultures using TRIzol and the RNeasy kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Qiagen). cDNA was prepared using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription kit (Life Technologies) with random hexamers. Power SYBR PCR master mix (Life Technologies) was used for amplification, and the primers used are listed in Supplemental Tables 2 and 4.

Immunofluorescent staining and confocal microscopy. At the time of immunostaining, human airway epithelia were briefly washed 3 times with PBS, fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes, briefly washed 3 times with PBS, permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 for 20 minutes, briefly washed 3 times with PBS, and then blocked with 10% filtered normal goat serum (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in superblock buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 1 hour. Cultures were then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with the primary antibody diluted in blocking buffer. Antibodies used in this study include monoclonal mouse anti–human CFTR (1:50, catalog 596, CFTR Antibodies Distribution Program, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation), polyclonal rabbit anti–human FOXI1 (1:300, catalog ab153935, Abcam), polyclonal rabbit anti–human barttin (1:300, catalog ab196017, Abcam, sold under its gene name BSND). After incubation, epithelia were briefly washed 3 times with PBS and then incubated with secondary antibodies diluted in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. Secondary antibodies included Alexa Fluor 568–labeled goat anti-mouse (1:500, catalog A-11004, Life Technologies) and Alexa Fluor 647–labeled goat anti-rabbit secondary (1:500, catalog A32733, Life Technologies). The primary and secondary antibodies were applied to both the apical and basolateral surfaces of cultured cells. After briefly washing the epithelia, membranes were separated from the plastic cylinder by cutting the edges with a razor blade and mounted on slides with Vectashield with DAPI (4′,6-diamidino-2- phenylindole; Vector Laboratories, Inc.). For Figure 3A, anti-FOXI1 and -barttin antibodies were from the same species and obtained from the same channel. We could differentiate between signals because FOXI1 is nuclear, whereas barttin resides in the basolateral membranes. Fluorescence images were captured using a confocal microscope (Leica Microsystems, Inc.). Images were analyzed using ImageJ (v2.3.0/1.53f, NIH). For CFTR mAb 596, immunostaining included in Figures 1 and 2 show that the signal for CFTR mAb596 is apical on ionocytes of non-CF epithelia and cytosolic in ionocytes of CF epithelia. We did not use this antibody beyond this demonstration. The barttin antibody failed to label epithelia when the BSND gene is disrupted (Figure 7B), and the FOXI1 antibody labels the same cells as ionocyte-specific barttin (Figure 7A).

Flow cytometry. Differentiated human airway epithelia were incubated with fixable Live/Dead staining (Invitrogen) for 15 minutes before washing twice with PBS. Then, cultures were incubated with Accutase cell dissociation solution (Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc.) for 15 minutes at 37°C. Single-cell suspensions were collected and centrifuged at 250g for 10 minutes. GFP+ or mCherry+ cells could be quantified directly by flow cytometry. For antibody staining, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 minutes, and then permeabilized using the eBioscience FOXP3/Transcription factor staining buffer set (Invitrogen). Cells were blocked overnight at 4°C with 10% normal goat serum flow buffer. Antibodies were diluted in 10% flow buffer and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Antibodies included PE/Dazzle 594 NGFR/CD271 (catalog 345120, BioLegend, mouse monoclonal antibody; 1:500), P63-488 (catalog NBP3-08736AF488, Novus, rabbit monoclonal antibody; 1:1000), and BSND 568 (catalog Ab196017, Abcam, rabbit polyclonal antibody; 1:1000). After incubation with primary antibodies, cells were washed 3 times with flow buffer and resuspend in 200 μL flow buffer. Data were collected using an Attune NxT flow cytometer (Invitrogen) and analyzed by FlowJo software. Example plots are shown in Supplemental Figures 1–4.

ASL volume. ASL volumes of cultured human airway epithelia were estimated using a previously described approach where the meniscus is imaged by its attenuation of transmitted light and volume obtained from a calibration curve (39). Briefly, cultured human airway epithelia were treated overnight with 10 μM forskolin and 100 μM IBMX before imaging, and brightfield images were acquired with a Leica CTR6000 inverted microscope using the 2.5×/0.07 HC FL PLAN objective lens and Leica Application Suite 5 software. For each donor, 2–4 technical replicates were acquired per condition. Acquired intensities were analyzed using ImageJ (v2.3.0/1.53f, NIH) by calculating the area under the curve for four 1-mm line segments drawn from the edge of the filter toward its center on 4 separate sides of the filter. The ASL volume for each n was interpolated from a calibration curve using the mean technical replicate value, which included 2 to 4 condition replicates and 4 line segments for each replicate. The calibration curve was created by aspirating the ASL, and then adding normal saline of known volumes to the epithelial surface.

Liquid absorption (J v ) assay. Liquid absorption was measured using methods previously described (29). Briefly, cultured epithelia were treated overnight with 10 μM forskolin and 100 μM IBMX. Epithelia were washed with PBS, and then assayed with 10 μM forskolin and 100 μM IBMX to maximally activate CFTR. We applied 60 μL of saline buffer to the apical surface containing (mM): 137.8 NaCl, 4 KCl, 29 NaHCO 3 , 1.2 CaCl 2 , 0.6 MgCl 2 , and 1 NaH 2 PO 4 . After a 4-hour incubation at 37°C/5% CO 2 , the apical solutions were collected under mineral oil and their volume was measured with microcapillary tubes (Drummond). Some experiments contained 100 μM amiloride in the apical solution or 100 μM bumetanide in the basolateral solution during the 4-hour assay period.

Ussing chamber assays. Cultured epithelial cells were mounted in Ussing chambers (Physiologic Instruments, Inc.) and initially bathed in symmetrical Cl– buffered solutions. Symmetrical Cl– solutions consisted of (mM): 135 NaCl, 5 HEPES, 0.6 KH 2 PO 4 , 2.4 K 2 HPO 4 , 1.2 MgCl 2 , 1.2 CaCl 2 , 5 dextrose, pH titrated to 7.40 at 37°C with NaOH. Low-Cl– solutions consisted of (mM): 135 Na gluconate, 5 HEPES, 0.6 KH 2 PO 4 , 2.4 K 2 HPO 4 , 1.2 MgCl 2 , 1.2 CaCl 2 , 5 dextrose, pH titrated to 7.40 at 37°C with NaOH. The command voltage was set to 0 mV and short-circuit current (I sc ) was monitored. A periodic ±5 mV pulse was applied across the epithelium to compute transepithelial conductance (G t ). The following drugs were used in the Ussing chambers: apical amiloride (Sigma-Aldrich, 100 μM from 100 mM DMSO stock) to inhibit ENaC, apical DIDS (Sigma-Aldrich, 100 μM from 100 mM DMSO stock) to inhibit non-CFTR Cl– channels of airway epithelia (40), forskolin (Cayman Chemical, 10 μM from 10 mM DMSO stock), IBMX (Sigma-Aldrich, 100 μM from 100 mM ethanol stock), and CFTR inh -172 (Sigma-Aldrich, 10 μM from 10 mM DMSO stock). Electrophysiological assays were performed in parallel to other assays.

Statistics. Prism (GraphPad Software) was used to perform all statistical tests. For each data set, normality was tested using the D’Agostino-Pearson normality test. Depending on normality, either a paired 2-sided Student’s t test, a 2-sided Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test, or a repeated-measure 1-way ANOVA was performed. All tests and sample sizes are reported in each figure legend and all P values are reported within each figure. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. All data are presented as mean ± the standard deviation of the mean.

Study approval. All studies were approved by the University of Iowa Institutional Review Board.

Data availability. The Supporting Data Values XLS file includes values for each data point presented in the paper. Further data supporting the findings of this study are available from the corresponding authors upon reasonable request.