Localized translation and sarcomere maintenance requires ribosomal protein SA in mice

Proximity-dependent labeling identifies components of translational machinery at sarcomeric Z-lines. To investigate the proteomic composition of sarcomeric Z-lines and identify the factors involved in localized translation, we employed the BioID2 proximity labeling assay using Cypher (LDB3), a known Z-line protein, as bait. For this purpose, we generated a fusion construct between Cypher and the promiscuous biotin ligase BioID2. We then transduced neonatal rat ventricular cardiomyocytes (NRVMs) with an adenoviral vector encoding for Cypher-BioID2 or control virus expressing BioID2 alone. To confirm the correct subcellular localization of our fusion construct, we first performed immunofluorescence staining that demonstrated that Cypher-BioID2 fusion construct closely matched the known localization pattern of endogenous Cypher at the sarcomeric Z-lines, whereas BioID2 alone displayed a more diffuse cytoplasmic staining (Figure 1A). We then used 3 independent samples for each group, each containing 12 million cardiomyocytes, and purified biotinylated proteins using streptavidin-coated magnetic beads after 18 hours of incubation with biotin. Western blot analysis of the extracted cardiac proteins, using a streptavidin probe confirmed the successful biotinylating of proteins and showed distinct sets of labeled proteins in the Cypher-BioID2 sample compared with the BioID2-alone control samples (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Cypher-BioID2 is localized to the Z-lines and biotinylates specific proteins. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images of NRVMs transduced with adenoviruses encoding for either Cypher-BioID2 (bait construct) or BioID2 (control construct), with the boxed area magnified to show Z-line localization of Cypher-BioID2 and a diffuse cytoplasmic localization for BioID2 alone. Samples were immunostained for cardiac troponin (red), BioID (green), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. The higher-magnification images were magnified 5.5 times the original. (B) Western blot analysis of biotinylated proteins using IRDye800-Streptavidin showing different biotinylated patterns for cardiomyocytes transduced with BioID2 or Cypher-BioID2 and minimal biotinylation of the untransduced negative control sample. Each lane was loaded with 100 μg protein lysate.

Pulled down proteins were trypsin digested on beads and subjected to mass spectrometry analysis. The proteomic analysis identified 135 proteins significantly enriched in the Cypher-BioID2 sample compared with the BioID2-alone control using a cutoff of more than 2-fold enrichment (log 2 fold change ≥ 1) and t test P < 0.05 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174527DS1). As expected, LDB3 (Cypher), which served as the bait, was the most abundant and most significantly enriched protein in the bait group. Proteins known to be localized to the Z-line, such as α-actinin (ACTN2) and titin (TTN), were also significantly enriched in the bait group. On the other hand, highly expressed proteins known to be localized to the M-line, such as MYOM1 (Myomesin1) or OBSCN (Obscurin), were significantly more abundant in the control group, demonstrating that we have specifically enriched for a Z-line nanodomain. Additional proteins significantly enriched in the bait group included RPSA and ribosomal protein L38 (RPL38).

Figure 2 Proximity labeling with Cypher-BioID2 identifies Z-line proteins and components of the translational machinery. (A) Volcano plot of proteins identified by mass spectrometry showing the log 2 fold change in protein abundance with Cypher-BioID2 versus BioID2 alone and the t test –log 10 (P value) of the difference significance. Dashed horizontal lines show the ≥2 and ≤2 cutoffs for fold change, and the vertical dashed bar shows the P < 0.05 cutoff for significance. Proteins highlighted in red are those with a fold change ≥2 and P < 0.05 that were used for further pathway enrichment analysis. Other proteins were denoted as nonsignificant and are shown in gray. Several proteins identified as significant are highlighted. (B) Pathway enrichment analysis of BioID2 significantly enriched proteins (fold change ≥2 and P < 0.05) showing fold enrichment of GO terms associated with cytoskeletal elements of the sarcomere and with ribosomes and protein translation. The number of proteins identified for each term is shown as a circle, and the –log 10 of the false discovery rate (FDR) is color coded. (C) Unsupervised clustering of enriched GO terms showing identified proteins were predominantly associated with two groups — cytoskeletal sarcomere proteins or ribosomal components. The enrichment FDR of specific GO terms is shown. (D and E) Representative immunofluorescence images (D) and line scan (E, white line) analysis of isolated adult rat ventricular cardiomyocytes stained for α-actinin (red), RPSA (green), and DAPI (blue), showing localization of endogenous RPSA to both sides of the Z-line identified with α-actinin. Scale bar: 10 μm.

To gain insight into the protein groups associated with the Cypher-BioID2 significantly enriched proteins (fold change ≥2 and P < 0.05), we performed an enrichment analysis using gene ontology (GO) terms. The analysis indicated that the Cypher-BioID2–associated proteins were significantly enriched in several terms, including ribosome and sarcomere Z-line, further confirming our previous observation that the Z-line region contains a protein translation nanodomain (Figure 2B). There is an inherent overlap among GO terms, as a given protein can be associated with multiple terms. We therefore also employed an unsupervised clustering approach with the aim of identifying distinct clusters of enriched GO terms. This analysis revealed two major clusters of protein functions. The first cluster consisted of pathways related to translational machinery, such as ribosomal proteins and ribonucleoprotein complexes. The second cluster included pathways involved in cytoskeletal elements, particularly those associated with sarcomeric structures (Figure 2C). All Cypher-BioID2–enriched proteins are also shown in a STRING analysis (Supplemental Figure 1).

Of the identified proteins, we decided to concentrate on RPSA. RPSA is considered a ribosomal protein that has acquired the function of laminin receptor during evolution. Although its function in the heart is not known, it was reported to bind both ribosomes and the microtubular system (10). We also studied RPL38, a known component of the 60S subunit of the ribosome. We performed immunofluorescence staining of RPSA in adult rat cardiomyocytes as well as 3-dimensional reconstruction of Z-stacked images showing that RPSA was aligned on both sides of the α-actinin–containing Z-lines (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Video 1). This result further validates our proximity labeling approach and confirms that RPSA is localized to sarcomeric Z-lines.

Loss of RPSA disrupts localized translation and sarcomeric integrity in cultured cardiomyocytes. The localization of RPSA on both sides of the Z-line suggested that in cardiomyocytes this protein has a ribosomal rather than a laminin receptor function. We therefore asked if RPSA is required for localized protein translation in the sarcomere and for sarcomere maintenance. We used siRNA to knockdown Rpsa in NRVMs or knocked down Rpl38, a known ribosomal protein, as a control. The efficacy of the Rpsa knockdown was validated by quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR), which demonstrated an approximately 85% reduction in Rpsa and approximately 82% reduction in Rpl38 mRNA levels compared with the nontargeting negative control siRNA group (Figure 3A). A reduction in RPSA protein levels was also confirmed using Western blotting (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Rpsa knockdown disrupts localized translation in cultured cardiomyocytes. (A) Gene expression analysis with RT-qPCR of Rpsa and Rpl38 following siRNA-mediated knockdown compared with control siRNA. Expression was normalized to Gapdh. n = 3, and 8 biological samples per experimental group pooled from 3 independent experiments. (B) Western blot analysis with densitometric analysis of RPSA protein expression showing an approximately 70% reduction in RPSA protein level compared with control following siRNA-mediated knockdown. n = 6 biological samples per experimental group from 3 independent experiments. (C) NRVMs were incubated with OPP to label nascent proteins 48 hours after treatment with negative control (top), Rpl38 (middle), or Rpsa (bottom) siRNAs. Representative images of staining for OPP-labeled nascent proteins (green), α-actinin (red), and DAPI (blue) show disruption of localized protein synthesis following Rpsa knockdown but not following Rpl38 knockdown or under control conditions. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Cartoon illustrating a structure with decreased homogeneity (top, score = 0.959) and a structure with increased homogeneity (bottom, score = 0.977). (E and F) Homogeneity scores for translation from the OPP signal (E) and for the sarcomeric structure from the α-actinin signal (F), showing increased homogeneity implying decreased localization following Rpsa knockdown but not following Rpl38 knockdown or control siRNAs. (G) Colocalization analysis between the OPP and the α-actinin signal showing significantly decreased colocalization between translation and the Z-line after knockdown of Rpsa. n = 79, 87, and 116 cells per group pooled from 4 independent experiments. **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA test (E–G). Data are presented as individual values, with box plots displaying the median and 25th and 75th percentiles.

To assess the effect of Rpsa or Rpl38 knockdown on localized protein translation, the control and knockdown cells were incubated with O-propargyl-puromycin (OPP), a puromycin analog that labels newly translated proteins, for 60 minutes. Cardiomyocytes were fixed, and OPP-incorporated nascent peptides were labeled using Alexa Fluor 488 by a Click reaction and immunostained with antibodies against sarcomeric ACTN2 to examine the sarcomeric structure. This analysis revealed a major disruption in localized protein synthesis with knockdown of Rpsa but not with knockdown of Rpl38 or control siRNA knockdown (Figure 3C). The sarcomere structure on the other hand appeared largely intact.

To quantify these changes, we used an automated image processing approach inspired by the Sarcomere Texture Analysis method (11). These custom tools segment cells from multichannel immunofluorescence images and employ algorithms to quantify two aspects of the sarcomeric structure, namely homogeneity and colocalization of different markers. Homogeneity score is a measure of the uniformity of signal distribution in the image, with a higher score indicating a more diffuse signal distribution, and a lower score indicating a more localized distribution (Figure 3D). This unbiased automated analysis showed that the knockdown of Rpsa resulted in a statistically significant increase in homogeneity in the OPP signals (Figure 3E), indicating a loss of localized protein translation with a shift toward more diffuse translation. While our visual analysis did not reveal a major disruption in the sarcomere organization, our automated analysis of ACTN2 staining demonstrated an impairment (Figure 3F). The automated analysis also revealed a significant decrease in the colocalization between the ACTN2 and OPP signals after Rpsa knockdown (Figure 3G), indicating a much greater loss of sarcomeric localized translation relative to the changes in sarcomeric structure. In contrast with these findings, the loss of RPL38 did not affect the localization of translation or the integrity of the sarcomere. Altogether, these data indicate that the loss of RPSA results in the loss of sarcomeric Z-line protein translation and a likely secondary loss of sarcomere structure in cardiomyocytes.

Loss of RPSA results in cardiac dysfunction in vivo. We next wanted to study the consequences of RPSA loss in cardiomyocytes in vivo. We first used mice generated by crossing the Rosa26-Lox-stop-Lox-Cas9–knockin mice, which have a floxed-STOP cassette preventing the expression of the downstream CAS9 endonuclease from a CAG promoter knocked in the Rosa26 locus, and the β-actin–driven CRE recombinase strain, resulting in mice with ubiquitous and strong expression of CAS9 under the control of the CAG promoter in multiple tissues, including the heart. Studies at The Jackson Laboratory showed that constitutive CAS9 expression does not result in any detectable toxicity or morphological abnormalities (12). To achieve Rpsa knockout we injected neonatal (3–5 days after birth) mice with AAVs encoding for sgRNAs targeting exons 3, 4, and 5 of the Rpsa gene, in equal proportions (Supplemental Figure 2A). The resulting mice are genetic mosaics in which the fraction of cardiomyocytes with Rpsa knockout in the heart depends on the transduction efficiency, and we refer to these mice as unconditional Rpsa-knockout mice. For controls, we injected mice with an AAV encoding for a nontargeting sgRNA sequence. We confirmed the CRISPR/CAS9–mediated gene editing in the Rpsa gene in the mouse heart tissue using a T7 endonuclease I (T7E1) assay at the age of 3 months (Supplemental Figure 2B). We analyzed these unconditional Rpsa-knockout mice at the age of 3 months. Echocardiography analysis was consistent with dilated cardiomyopathy with increased diastolic and systolic left ventricular dimensions, decreased wall thickness, and reduced systolic function (Figure 4, A–F). Gravimetric analysis supported these findings, showing an elevated heart weight–to–body weight ratio (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 Knockout of Rpsa in vivo results in cardiac dysfunction. (A–F) Echocardiographic assessment of mice with unconditional CAS9 expression transduced with AAVs encoding for sgRNAs targeting Rpsa or control sgRNAs. Analysis shows Rpsa-knockout results in cardiac dilation with increased left ventricular internal diameter at end diastole (LVIDd), wall thinning with decreased interventricular septal and left ventricular posterior wall diameters at end diastole (IVSd and LVPWd), decreased contractile function with increased left ventricular internal diameter at end systole (LVIDs), and decreased fractional shortening (FS%). Heart rate (HR) was unchanged. n = 11 and 12 mice per group, and a mean of 3 measurements for each mouse. (G) Gravimetric analysis showing increased heart weight normalized to body weight (HW/BW) after Rpsa knockout. n = 11 and 12 mice per group. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. Data are presented as individual values with box plot displaying the median with 25th and 75th percentiles.

To ensure that the phenotype resulted from cardiomyocyte cell autonomous loss of Rpsa we next used the parental Rosa26-Lox-STOP-lox-Cas9–knockin mouse line. These mice were similarly transduced with AAVs that encode for the sgRNAs targeting Rpsa, or control sgRNA, and also expressed HA-tagged nuclear localized CRE under the control of the chicken cardiac troponin T promoter to delete the STOP cassette and express CAS9, specifically in cardiomyocytes. We also confirmed the CRISPR/CAS9–mediated gene editing in the Rpsa gene in the mouse heart tissue using a T7E1 assay in these conditional mice at the age of 3 months (Supplemental Figure 2C). We analyzed mice with cardiomyocyte-specific CRE expression at the age of 1, 3, and 6 months by echocardiography (Figure 5, A–F). Interestingly, the fractional shortening was mildly increased in the Rpsa-knockout mice at the age of 1 month. The cause of this increase is not clear and may represent a compensatory neurohumoral response to pathological changes in these hearts. By the age of 3 months there was a trend toward dilation and reduced systolic function, and the same phenotype as in the unconditional Rpsa-targeted mice was fully manifested at the age of 6 months, with significant chamber dilation and reduced function. The delay in the development of overt cardiomyopathy in the conditional Rpsa-knockout mice may be due to decreased efficiency of the troponin T–driven CRE-expressing AAVs compared with the germline β-actin–driven CRE or due to the added effect of Rpsa deletion in noncardiomyocytes in the unconditional Rpsa-knockout mice. Nevertheless, these data confirm that Rpsa knockout induces cardiomyocyte cell–autonomous dilated cardiomyopathy phenotype.

Figure 5 Cardiomyocyte cell autonomous loss of Rpsa results in cardiac dysfunction and cardiomyocyte atrophy. (A–F) Echocardiographic assessment of mice with Lox-stop-Lox-CAS9 transduced with AAVs encoding for sgRNAs targeting Rpsa or control sgRNAs and troponin promoter–driven HA-CRE expression to knockout Rpsa specifically in cardiomyocytes. Analysis shows Rpsa knockout results in cardiac dilation with increased LVIDd, decreased IVSd and LVPWd, and decreased contractile function with increased LVIDs and decreased FS percentage. HR was unchanged. n = 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, and 22 mice per experimental group; mean of 3 measurements per mouse. (G–P) Gene expression analysis by RT-qPCR shows an increase in markers of cardiac stress and hypertrophy (Nppa, Nppb, Myh7, Myh7/Myh6 ratio) as well as in markers of fibrosis Fn1 and Col1a1 in Rpsa-knockout hearts. Tnni1 and Tnni3 gene expression had no statistically significant alteration. Expression data are normalized to Gapdh. n = 2, 3, and 4 mice per age and experimental group; 2–3 technical replicates per mouse. (Q–T) Representative images and quantitative analysis in Rpsa-knockout hearts showing decreased cardiomyocyte width, length, and area in targeted HA-CRE–positive cardiomyocytes, indicating atrophy, and an increase in nontargeted HA-CRE–negative cardiomyocytes, indicating hypertrophy. Sections were stained with WGA (light green), HA-tag antibody (red) to identify nuclear HA-CRE, and DAPI (blue) for nuclei. n = 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, and 60 cells from 2–3 mice per group. Scale bar: 20 μm. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001, by Student’s t test (A–P) or 1-way ANOVA test (R–T). Data are presented as individual values, with box plots displaying the median with 25th and 75th percentiles.

We next assessed changes in gene expression in ventricle tissue using RT-qPCR at the age of 1 and 3 months in these mice (Figure 5, G–P). Although echocardiography did not show significant changes at the age of 1 or 3 months, the fetal genes Nppa and Nppb, encoding ANP and BNP, respectively, and Myh7 were upregulated, suggesting cardiac stress. Similarly, markers of the fibrotic reaction Fn1 and Col1a1 were upregulated. Acta1 trended for upregulation and Myh6 trended for downregulation, but these changes were not statistically significant. At the age of 3 months, Nppa and Myh7 remained elevated, as was the Myh7/Myh6 ratio, but Fn1 and Col1a1 were no longer significantly elevated. There were no significant changes in Tnni1 or Tnni3 levels. These findings are consistent with dilated cardiomyopathy that started to develop at an early age.

For microscopic analysis, we first stained cardiac sections from both Rpsa-knockout and control mice at the age of 6 months with antibodies for HA-tag and wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) (Figure 5, Q–T). As the mice are genetic mosaics, only some cardiomyocytes were transduced and showed Rpsa knockouts, and we used the HA staining to identify the transduced cardiomyocytes through their HA-CRE nuclear signal. In control mice, HA-positive and HA-negative cells displayed no significant difference in area, width, or length. However, in Rpsa-knockout mice, HA-positive cells were significantly smaller compared with HA-positive cells in control mice and had significantly smaller area, width, and length. On the other hand, HA-negative cells in Rpsa-knockout mice were significantly larger in area, width, and length compared with HA-negative cells in control mice. The percentage of HA-positive cardiomyocytes in Rpsa-knockout hearts was approximately 15% and did not differ between the age of 1 and 6 months (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), and similarly, we could not find apoptotic cardiomyocytes on TUNEL staining (Supplemental Figure 3C). Together, these findings show cell atrophy in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes and a compensatory hypertrophy of the untransduced cardiomyocytes in the mosaic Rpsa-knockout hearts, without any evidence for significant cell death of Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes.

Loss of RPSA results in loss of localized translation and loss of ribosome localization in vivo. Next, we wanted to see if loss of RPSA resulted in the loss of localized protein translation in cardiomyocytes in vivo. We intraperitoneally injected 3-month-old Rpsa-knockout and control mice with OPP (0.049 mg/g), and after 1 hour, we sacrificed the mice, harvested the hearts, and performed cryosections. The OPP labeling was performed by a Click reaction on the sections, and the cells were costained for the HA-tag to identify the nuclear HA-CRE in the transduced cells. As we have previously shown (7), the OPP staining displays a characteristic striated pattern, reflecting localized sarcomeric protein translation in wild-type cardiomyocytes. When compared with HA-positive cardiomyocytes in control mice, Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes lacked this localized pattern indicating that the loss of RPSA markedly reduced sarcomeric localized translation (Figure 6, A and B). The cross-striated pattern of the OPP signal was quantified by measuring the mean amplitude of a line-scan across cardiomyocytes’ long axis, and Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes showed significantly lower amplitude indicating a more diffuse signal (Figure 6C). Quantification of the density of the OPP signal showed that while translation activity was reduced in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes, as compared with cardiomyocytes transduced with control sgRNA, the OPP signal was still significantly higher in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes than in mice with Click reactions but without OPP (NC.1) or mice with OPP but no Click reaction (NC.2), (Figure 6D). These analyses indicate that loss of RPSA results in disruption of localized translation at the sarcomeres but not a complete abrogation of protein translation.

Figure 6 Rpsa knockout disrupts local sarcomeric protein translation and sarcomere integrity in vivo. (A–D) OPP-injected mosaic Rpsa-knockout and control mice were stained for OPP (white) and HA-CRE (red) to label nascent proteins and targeted cardiomyocytes, respectively. Representative images show OPP localized sarcomeric translation pattern in control mice (A). In Rpsa-knockout mice, the localized sarcomeric translation is lost only in targeted cardiomyocytes (B). Yellow arrowheads mark targeted nuclei. DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Line-scan quantification in targeted cardiomyocytes confirms the loss of localized sarcomeric translation in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes. n = 2 mice per group; n = 57 and 88 cardiomyocytes. (D) The translational activity in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes, assessed by OPP cytoplasmic integrated density, is reduced yet higher than the negative control samples (NC.1- no OPP or NC.2- no Click labeling). n = 2 mice per group; n = 63, 64, 70, and 75 cardiomyocytes. (E–J) Representative images and analysis showing disrupted ACTN2 and MYH staining in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes, quantified by the increased percentage of the sarcomere-free area. n = 2 mice for control sgRNA, n = 3 mice for the Rpsa-knockout group, n = 56 and 64 (I), n = 39 and 42 (J) cardiomyocytes. (K and L) Western blot and densitometry analysis after Rpsa siRNA–mediated knockdown in NRVMs showing significantly reduced sarcomeric protein levels (MYBPC3, ACTN2, TNNI3) and α-tubulin (TUBA) but not in the nonsarcomeric proteins (GAPDH, VDAC1, SDHA). n = 4 biological samples from 3 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA test (D) or Student’s t test (C, I, J, and L). Data are presented as individual values, with box plots displaying the median with 25th and 75th percentiles, and bar graph (mean ± SD).

The loss of sarcomeric localized translation is expected to result in the loss of sarcomeric proteins. To assess this loss, we immunostained sections with antibodies against ACTN2 or myosin heavy chain (MYH), together with HA-tag to identify transduced cardiomyocytes. This analysis showed that the cytoplasm of Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes largely lacked these sarcomeric proteins, with some remaining signal in the cell periphery (Figure 6, E–J). To further confirm and quantify the loss of sarcomeric proteins, we knocked down Rpsa expression in cultured NRVMs with Rpsa or control siRNAs. While the knockdown of Rpsa resulted in a significant loss of the sarcomeric proteins MYBPC3, ACTN2, and TNNI3 or the nonsarcomeric protein tubulin, the levels of the mitochondrial proteins VDAC1 or SDHA remained mostly unchanged (Figure 6, K and L).

To verify that RPSA was indeed associated with the ribosomal complex we performed polysome profiling from normal mice heart extracts. Western blot analysis from these fractions showed that RPSA was associated with both monosomes (80S) and polysomes (Supplemental Figure 4A). The association of RPSA with polysomes indicates it is part of the ribosome complex actively engaged in mRNA translation. Costaining of sections from control mice administered OPP for RPSA showed that RPSA was localized on both sides of the OPP-incorporated nascent proteins at the sarcomere (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), further supporting the association of RPSA with active translation adjacent to the sarcomere Z-line.

We next asked if the loss of localized translation resulted from impaired ribosome localization in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes. We used dual single-molecule fluorescent in situ hybridization (smFISH) with probes directed at the ribosomal 18S RNA to identify ribosomes and probes targeting the Cre mRNA sequence to identify transduced cells in 6-month-old mice. While HA-CRE signal was nuclear due to the nuclear localization signal in CRE proteins, the Cre mRNA signal was expected to be both nuclear and cytoplasmic and showed a perinuclear accumulation. In both control and Rpsa-knockout mice, Cre-negative cells maintained a typical striated pattern when probed for 18S rRNA, indicative of normal ribosomal localization (8) (Figure 7). However, in Rpsa-knockout mice, Cre-positive cells exhibited a loss of this striation pattern, showing a disruption in the normal sarcomeric localization of ribosomes. RPSA loss disrupted ribosome localization but did not eliminate ribosomes, explaining why localized translation was lost in the OPP assay while protein translation was not completely abrogated. We also examined mRNA localization using dual smFISH with probes directed at polyA to identify mRNAs and probes targeting the Cre mRNA (Supplemental Figure 5). In control cardiomyocytes, mRNAs displayed the expected cross-striated distribution (7) (Supplemental Figure 5). Due to the small size of the Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes, we could not reliably quantify and determine if the mRNA distribution in these cells was intact but in some knockout cardiomyocytes we could observe a cross-striated pattern.

Figure 7 Rpsa knockout disrupts sarcomeric ribosome localization in vivo. (A and B) Dual smFISH with probes for ribosomal 18S RNA (white) and Cre mRNA (red) was used to visualize ribosomes and targeted cardiomyocytes, respectively. Representative images show sarcomeric cross-striated pattern of ribosomes localization in both targeted and untargeted cardiomyocytes in negative control mice (A). In Rpsa-knockout mice, the sarcomeric localization of ribosomes is lost in targeted Cre-positive cardiomyocytes, while untargeted cells are normal (B). High-magnification images (magnified 6.5 times the original image) of the boxed areas showing untargeted cytoplasmic Cre mRNA–negative cell (gray rectangle) and targeted cytoplasmic Cre mRNA–positive cell (light red rectangle) for both the negative control (A) and Rpsa-knockout (B) hearts. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C and D) The intensity of ribosomal 18S RNA FISH signal along the cardiomyocytes in the boxed areas shows sarcomeric periodicity in both the targeted (light red line) and untargeted (gray line) cardiomyocytes in negative control mice (C). In Rpsa-knockout mice (D), the sarcomeric periodicity of ribosomes is lost in the targeted Cre-positive cardiomyocyte (light red line), while the untargeted cell has normal periodicity (gray line). (E) Line-scan quantification confirms the loss of localized sarcomeric 18S signal in Rpsa-knockout cardiomyocytes. n = 2 mice per experimental group; n = 49 and 83 cells. ****P ≤ 0.0001, by Student’s t test. Data are presented as individual values, with box plot displaying the median with 25th and 75th percentiles.

The N-terminal domain (amino acids 1–209) of RPSA is globular highly conserved region that shares high resemblance to the prokaryotic ribosomal proteins S2 (RPS2) family (10). This region was shown to be sufficient for ribosomal binding. The C-terminal domain (amino acids 210–295) is absent in prokaryotes and has an intrinsically disordered structure. We therefore wanted to verify if the C-terminal domain of RPSA was sufficient for localization to the sarcomere. We expressed HA-tagged mCherry-RPSA-C-terminal fragment 210–295 in mice using AAVs. A staining of cardiac sections from these mice with anti-HA and anti-ACTN2 antibodies showed that the C-terminus of RPSA was sufficient to localize the construct at the same location as endogenous RPSA and ribosomes, on both sides of the Z-line (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). A biochemical study showed that RPSA directly binds tubulin with high affinity (13), suggesting this interaction was mediated by the C-terminal domain of RPSA. Our protein quantification showed that knockdown of Rpsa resulted in reduced tubulin levels in cardiomyocytes (Figure 6, K and L), but staining of microtubules in Rpsa-knockdown cardiomyocytes showed that, although the levels of microtubules appeared lower, the overall distribution patterns did not change (Supplemental Figure 6C). In contrast, the disruption of the microtubular network in cultured adult rat ventricular cardiomyocytes (ARVMs) by either colchicine or nocodazole resulted in loss of RPSA sarcomeric localization and perinuclear accumulation of RPSA (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). These observations support the role of microtubules in RPSA localization to the sarcomere.