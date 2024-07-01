Keeping it fresh: ribosomal protein SA sustains sarcomeric function via localized translation

In this issue of the JCI some of these unknowns were addressed by Haddad et al., who identified the localized Z-line interactome (9). In their article, the authors utilized a BioID2 proximity-labeling approach in neonatal rat ventricular myocytes (NRVMs) using Cypher (LDB3) as bait. Many structural and ribosome-related proteins at the Z-line niche were identified, with ribosomal protein SA (RPSA) showing significant enrichment (9). Notably, RPSA localized to either side of α-actinin–containing Z-lines. This study differs from a Z-line proximity-labeling study by Ladha and colleagues, who used an endogenously fused BirA*-ACTN2 construct in stem cell–derived cardiomyocytes (10). Although RPSA was not found in the Ladha study, Haddad and colleagues postulated that this difference in protein niche may be due to the difference in NRVMs versus stem cell–derived cardiomyocytes or to spatial neighborhoods, as ACTN2 and Cypher reside in spatially distinct Z-line locations, with RPSA residing more toward either Z-line edge. Another confounding factor not discussed by Haddad et al. relates to the methods used between the two studies. The proximity-labeling method used by Haddad et al. may have revealed additional low-affinity relationships due to usage of an overexpressed Z-line protein, as opposed to the methods used by Ladha et al. that utilized an endogenously tagged protein. Nevertheless, Haddad et al. showed that, in vitro, RPSA was necessary for sarcomeric alignment and localization of ribosomes and nascent peptides (9).

Reportedly, RPSA has dual functions, as a nonintegrin laminin receptor and as a component of the 40S ribosome, and some authors have hypothesized that the N-terminus binds ribosomes and the C-terminus binds laminin, a component of the extracellular matrix (ECM) (11). The sites of Z-line attachment to the ECM, called costameres, are essential for myofibril nucleation and formation (12). As costameres experience a different combination of forces compared with other Z-lines, there are presumptive differences in the protein maintenance. Haddad et al. show localization of RPSA throughout the cell, so an important continuation of this work will be to tease out subcellular Z-line niche differences in translation regulation.