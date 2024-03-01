Stromal Pbrm1 mediates chromatin remodeling necessary for embryo implantation in the mouse uterus

Pbrm1 deficiency in the uterus prevents embryo implantation. To investigate the physiological role of PBRM1 during early pregnancy, we examined its temporal and spatial expression in peri-implantation uteri. Immunohistochemistry documented ubiquitous PBRM1 expression in uterine stroma, glandular epithelium (Ge), and luminal epithelium (Le) during day 1 (D1), D4, and D5 of pregnancy (Figure 1A). The P 4 receptor (PR) is expressed ubiquitously in the female reproductive tract (24). To investigate the uterine function of PBRM1 during peri-implantation, conditional deletion of Pbrm1 (Pbrm1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+) in the uterus was obtained by crossing Pbrm1loxP/loxP (Pbrm1fl/fl) mice with PR-IRES-cre (PRIRES-cre/+) to establish Pbrm1cKO gene-edited mice. PBRM1 was effectively deleted in PR-expressing uterine cells, and the knockout efficacy in the uterus was confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR), immunoblot, and immunohistochemistry (Figure 1, B–D).

Figure 1 Implantation failure and female infertility after uterine-specific Pbrm1 deletion. (A) Immunohistochemical staining showing the spatiotemporal expression of PBRM1 in WT uteri on D1, D4, and D5 of pregnancy. Bl, blastocyst; S, stromal. Scale bar: 100 mm. (B) RT-qPCR analysis of Pbrm1 mRNA levels in D4 uteri from Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mice. Values are normalized to Gapdh expression and represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001, independent-sample Student’s t test. (C) Immunoblotting of PBRM1 protein in D4 Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO uteri. β-actin, load control. (D) Immunohistochemistry of PBRM1 protein in D4 Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO uteri. Scale bar: 100 mm. (E) Number of ovulated eggs in Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mice. Numbers within the bars indicate numbers of mice tested. (F) Average litter sizes of Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO female mice. Numbers within the bars indicate numbers of mice tested. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, independent-sample Student’s t test. (G) Representative images of normal embryo morphology from D5 to D6 pregnant Pbrm1cKO mice, exhibiting embryo implantation failure in the uteri beyond D5. Scale bars: 1 cm (uterus); 100 mm (embryos).

To determine the importance of PBRM1 in embryo implantation, Pbrm1cKO mice and their littermate controls (Pbrm1fl/fl) were mated with fertile WT males. Both Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO female mice ovulated a normal complement of eggs (Figure 1E), but the litter size was dramatically reduced to zero in Pbrm1cKO female mice (Figure 1F). Conditional disruption of Pbrm1 in the oviduct prevents embryo transport through the female reproductive tract after natural mating (25). Therefore, to determine whether PBRM1 is also required for uterine embryo implantation, WT blastocysts were transferred into WT, Pbrm1fl/fl, and Pbrm1cKO pseudopregnant female mice on D4 of pregnancy and analyzed on D5 and D6. Morphologically normal blastocysts were flushed from Pbrm1cKO uteri at D5 and D6. However, intravenous injection of Chicago Sky Blue dye into Pbrm1cKO mice did not detect implantation sites marked by the discrete blue dye bands observed in WT and Pbrm1fl/fl uteri (Figure 1G and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174194DS1). Shortly after embryo implantation, uterine stromal cells that surround the blastocyst undergo decidualization that is essential for normal pregnancy (3). Employing an oil-induced decidualization assay (26), the Pbrm1 mutant uteri showed a remarkably reduced decidual response (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Therefore, we conclude that Pbrm1 is required for normal embryo implantation and uterine decidualization.

Deletion of Pbrm1 derails normal uterine receptivity. The uterus is only receptive to blastocyst implantation on D4 (3, 27, 28). Embryo implantation outside of this brief window leads to abnormal pregnancies (3, 24, 28). To understand the underlying pathophysiology of implantation failure in Pbrm1-knockout mice, markers of uterine receptivity were analyzed. The failure of the Le to switch from a high to a less apicobasal polar state could cause implantation failure in Pbrm1cKO mice uterus. We determined cell proliferation and differentiation as defined by KI-67 and proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) immunostaining, respectively. As illustrated in Figure 2A, the uterine epithelium of Pbrm1cKO displayed abnormal proliferation accompanied by decreased stromal proliferation on D4. Moreover, the large number of microvilli and cilia in the Le (a signature of polarized cells), as assessed by EZRIN and acetylated α-tubulin, markedly diminishes with implantation (24, 29–31). As shown in Figure 2B, microvilli on the Le surface persisted in D4 mutant uteri, as documented by immunostaining for acetylated α-tubulin and EZRIN. Together these observations suggest impaired uterine epithelial membrane transformation from prereceptive to receptive, independently of the presence of embryos.

Figure 2 Pbrm1 deficiency disrupts uterine receptivity and dysregulates E 2 /P 4 signaling. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of KI-67 and PCNA documents an aberrant epithelial proliferation accompanied by a decreased stromal proliferation in Pbrm1cKO mouse uteri on D4. Scale bars: 100 mm. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of cilia marker acetylated α-tubulin (top panels) and microvilli marker EZRIN (bottom panels) in Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mouse uteri. Scale bars: 100 mm. (C–E) Immunofluorescence (C and D) and immunohistochemical staining (E) of receptivity marker genes document impaired uterine receptivity in Pbrm1cKO females on D4. Scale bars: 100 mm. (F) RT-qPCR analysis of implantation-related marker gene expression in D4 Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO uteri. Values are normalized to Gapdh expression level and represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, independent-sample Student’s t test.

Additionally, priming the uterus with P 4 is obligatory for E 2 to trigger the uterus to enter a receptive stage in both mice and humans (an evolutionary innovation of eutherian mammals) (1, 14). Attenuation of E 2 -mediated proliferation of uterine epithelia by P 4 is a prerequisite for successful implantation (13, 32). The expression of uterine receptivity markers responsive to E 2 include lactotransferrin (Ltf), mucin1 (Muc1), and leukemia inhibitory factor (Lif). Those responsive to P 4 include amphiregulin (Areg), Indian hedgehog (Ihh), homeobox A10 (Hoxa10), and Hand2. Both sets of marker genes were dysregulated in Pbrm1cKO uteri (Figure 2, C–F). While Lif was normally expressed in the receptive uterine Ge of Pbrm1fl/fl mice on D4, its expression was completely abolished in the absence of Pbrm1 (Figure 2, D and F). In contrast, Muc1 and Ltf were abnormally hyperactive in both luminal and glandular epithelial layers of Pbrm1cKO females on D4 (Figure 2, C and F). Hand2, which is normally expressed in the uterine stroma on D4 and required for stromal-epithelial crosstalk in establishing uterine receptivity, was also abolished in Pbrm1cKO females (Figure 2, E and F). These abnormal protein expression patterns extended to their cognate mRNAs (Figure 2F). Together, these findings indicate impaired P 4 gene regulatory activity and loss of the antagonistic influence of P 4 signaling on E 2 -stimulated epithelial proliferation in Pbrm1cKO uteri at peri-implantation.

The primary source of serum P 4 and E 2 is the ovary. Therefore, we considered the possibility that implantation failure in Pbrm1cKO females may be due to hormone imbalance, since PRIRES-cre expression is present in the corpus luteum of the ovary (Supplemental Figure 1C). However, depletion of luteal Pbrm1 exerted no apparent influence on expression of P 4 biosynthesis as reflected by cytochrome P450 cholesterol side-chain cleavage enzyme (P450scc) or 3β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase (3β-HSDII) levels (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Furthermore, serum levels of E 2 and P 4 as well as uterine expression profiles of E 2 receptor α (Erα) and PR were comparable in both Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). The PR promoter–induced cre recombinase is expressed early in the neonate (33). We analyzed the uterine morphology of epithelia, stroma, and myometrium using antibodies to cytokeratin 7 (CK7), FOXA2, and α-SMA as well as apoptosis using CASPASE-3 and γ-H2A. No differences were observed between WT and mutant mice, suggesting that uteri develop normally (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). Collectively, these observations suggest that impaired P 4 gene-regulatory defects were not due to shifts in gonadal hormone levels and uterine development.

Pbrm1 is expressed in both uterine epithelial and stromal cells, and so we sought to ascertain respective contributions to uterine receptivity and implantation. Taking advantage of Pax8-cre (Pax8cre/+) mice, we obtained conditional deletion of Pbrm1 (Pbrm1fl/fl/Pax8cre/+) specific to uterine epithelium (34). High-knockout efficacy was confirmed by immunohistochemistry (Figure 3A). Pbrm1fl/fl/Pax8cre/+ females had normal ovulations and litter sizes as well as typical embryo implantation at D5 and D6 (Figure 3, B–E). Moreover, uterus receptivity, as determined by previously established and related gene markers, did not differ between Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1fl/fl/Pax8cre/+ mice (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Together, these findings suggest that uterine stromal but not epithelial-expressed Pbrm1 is essential for normal uterine receptivity.

Figure 3 Epithelium-selective deletion of Pbrm1 leads to normal embryo implantation and female fertility. (A) Immunohistochemistry documents specific deficiency of epithelial PBRM1 in Pbrm1fl/fl/Pax8cre/+ mouse uteri. Scale bar: 100 mm. (B and C) Number of ovulated eggs (B) and average litter sizes (C) of Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1fl/fl/Pax8cre/+ female mice. Numbers within the bars indicate numbers of mice examined. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (D and E) Normal implantation in Pbrm1fl/fl/Pax8cre/+ mice compared with Pbrm1fl/fl mice as determined by Chicago Sky Blue dye injection on D5 to D6 of pregnancy. Numbers within the bars indicate numbers of female mice tested. Scale bars: 1 cm. (F and G) Immunofluorescence images of proliferation status and receptivity marker genes document normal uterine receptivity in Pbrm1fl/fl/Pax8cre/+ females on D4. Scale bars: 100 mm.

PBRM1 activates Hand2 in a SWI/SNF complex–dependent manner. To investigate underlying mechanisms by which Pbrm1 deficiency decreased uterine receptivity, mouse primary uterine stromal cells (mUSCs) were isolated from Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mice on D4. After differential plating, the purity of stromal cells was verified by vimentin and cytokeratin immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). RNA-Seq analysis identified 692 up- and 559 downregulated genes in Pbrm1fl/fl compared with Pbrm1cKO mUSCs (Figure 4, A and B). Downregulated transcripts were enriched (Gene Ontology [GO] analysis) in cell proliferation consistent with aberrant patterns observed in Pbrm1 mutant uteri. GO analysis also documented decreased chromatin accessibility, consistent with known functions of Pbrm1, a subunit of the SWI/SNF complex (Figure 4C). Some transcripts (e.g., Ptgs2, Bmpr1a, Wnt4) known to be involved in uterine receptivity and embryo implantation, including stromal P 4 -associated genes (e.g., Hsd11b1, Hoxa10, Hand2, Fkbp52), were downregulated in Pbrm1cKO mUSCs (Figure 4D). Together, these data indicated PBRM1 loss has a strong negative impact on normal physiological changes in uterine stromal cells required for embryo implantation.

Figure 4 PBRM1 promotion of Hand2 transcription is dependent on chromatin remodeling. (A) PCA plot of RNA-Seq results of uterine stromal cells from Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mice. (B) MA plots of differentially expressed RNAs in Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mUSCs. Upregulated and downregulated RNAs are shown as red and blue dots, respectively (>1.5-fold, P <0.01, Padj < 0.1). (C) The top 10 GO terms of downregulated transcripts. (D) Genes directly associated with uterine receptivity and implantation that were significantly downregulated (log 2 fold change and P value) from Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO uterine stromal cell RNA-Seq. (E) Venn diagram showing overlap among genes (n = 168) with reduction of RNA expression and differential ATAC accessibility by Pbrm1 deletion and genes with PBRM1/BRG1 direct binding. (F) Genomic distribution of overlapping genes (n = 168) that are most likely to be direct targets of the PBRM1/BRG1 complex. (G) Genome browser view of normalized RNA-Seq signals, ATAC-Seq, and PBRM1/BRG1 ChIC-Seq tracks for Hand2 in Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO primary mUSCs. Green rectangle, newly identified uterine specific enhancer regulated by SWI/SNF complex; blue rectangle, known branchial arch enhancer; black rectangle, cardiac-specific enhancer; red rectangle, promoter of Hand2; Rep 1, 2 and 3, 3 biological replicates. (H) Schematic representation of enhancer regions of Hand2 in different tissues. Hand2 uterine (site 1, red), branchial arch enhancer (site 2, green), and cardiac enhancer (site 3, blue). (I) Prediction of DNA-binding site motifs for PBRM1/BRG1 derived from ChIC-Seq data. Graph to right indicates the probability of the binding motif. (J) Renilla-normalized luciferase reporter assay to evaluate Hand2 promoter activation transfected with Hand2 WT or motif mutation vectors. Values are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). P values were calculated by post hoc pairwise t test after 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Assembled SWI/SNF complexes hydrolyze ATP to remodel chromatin. The complex can target distal enhancers to activate proximal promoters of target genes (35, 36). We performed ATAC-Seq to identify potential changes in chromatin accessibility in mUSCs. Although Pbrm1 deficiency did not disrupt global chromatin accessibility proximal to transcription start sites (TSS) (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D), it did modulate chromatin access for a limited number of cell-specific genes in uterine stromal cells. The predominant genomic distribution of differential ATAC-Seq peaks was positioned at promoter (18.9%) and introns/intergenic (40.24%/31.46%) regions that are the sites of potential enhancers (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Pathway analysis (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes [KEGG]) documented that differential ATAC-Seq downregulated peaks that overlapped with RNA-Seq downregulated genes were enriched with the signaling pathways for MAPK, RAP1, HIPPO, and WNT as well as the cell cycle. These pathways play critical roles in uterine stromal cell proliferation and establishment of embryo receptivity (Supplemental Figure 4E).

We sought to determine whether the presence of PBRM1 in the SWI/SNF complex correlated with specific gene expression in uterine stromal cells and was dependent on BRG1 to remodel chromatin. Therefore, we immunoprecipitated SWI/SNF complexes followed by sequencing (chromatin immunocleavage sequencing [ChIC-Seq]) using antibodies against PBRM1 and BRG1 in WT uterine stromal cells on D4. As indicated in Supplemental Figure 4, F and G, PBRM1 and BRG1 were predominantly positioned at gene promoters and distal intergenic regions (PBRM1 peaks: 38.21%/26.23%, at promoters/intergenic; BRG1 peaks: 30.64%/28.63%, at promoters/intergenic, respectively). To identify potential direct targets responsible for uterine receptivity defects (Figure 4E), we intersected (a) RNA-Seq downregulated genes; (b) ATAC-Seq differential peaks; (c) ChIC-Seq with antibodies to PBRM1; and (d) ChIC-Seq with antibodies to BRG1. More than 90% of PBRM1 peaks overlapped BRG1-binding sites, and we concentrated on the 168 intersecting genes in the 4 data sets. The genomic distribution of PBRM1/BRG1-binding sites and differential ATAC-Seq peaks revealed a high degree of cooccupancy at gene promoter (70.78%) and introns/intergenic regions (24.02%), which are the sites of potential enhancers (Figure 4F).

Hand2 was identified as a directly regulated gene because of decreased abundance (RNA-Seq) and decreased chromatin accessibility (ATAC-Seq) as well as direct binding by PBRM1/BRG1 (ChIC-Seq) in the promoter region and the adjacent Hand2os (opposite strand to Hand2 locus) site (Figure 4, F and G). Previous studies have demonstrated that Hand2, a stromal-specific transcription factor, is an essential regulator of uterine stromal-epithelial crosstalk that establishes uterine receptivity with an identical knockout phenotype to Pbrm1cKO (13, 14). These observations highlight HAND2 as an appropriate candidate for further investigation in the role of PBRM1 in embryo implantation.

Within 10 kbp upstream of the Hand2 gene (Hand2os) is a region rich in enhancers reported to tightly regulate Hand2 transcription. Figure 4, G and H, shows the branchial arch–specific enhancer and the cardiac-specific enhancer, both of which are essential for heart development and function (10, 11). ATAC-Seq displayed comparable chromatin accessibility differences in the Pbrm1 mutation stromal cell at these 2 identified heart Hand2 enhancer sites. In contrast, chromatin accessibility of this potential enhancer site was reduced in the PBRM1-deficient uterine stromal cells on D4. Interestingly, ChIC-Seq demonstrated substantial binding at what we believe is a newly identified site by PBRM1 and BRG1, but not at the already-reported branchial arch and cardiac-specific enhancer sites (Figure 4, G and H). In addition, the Müllerian duct is the primordial anlage of the female reproductive tract, which differentiates to form the oviduct and uterus (37). Despite the oviduct smooth muscle and uterine stromal cell origin in Müllerian mesenchyme cells, this Hand2 enhancer region has comparable levels of chromatin accessibility as well as RNA transcriptional activation in conditional null Pbrm1 and WT primary oviduct smooth muscle cell (Supplemental Figure 5). This suggests that this region is a uterine stromal cell–specific PBRM1/BRG1-regulated enhancer.

To investigate the effect of the SWI/SNF complex on Hand2 enhancer function, we identified potential binding motifs from PBRM1 and BRG1 ChIC-Seq peaks. We observed that CCAGGGCCT (motif 1), TCCCAG (motif 2), GACCACT (motif 3), and TCGGTG (motif 4) were well conserved and present in the middle of the potential Hand2 enhancer site (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). These 4 motifs were not present in the 2 known heart-specific enhancer regions (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). To investigate the role of the putative enhancer, we cloned the sequence with either WT or mutated motifs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) upstream of a firefly luciferase reporter to assay transcription driven by these constructs or the Hand2 promoter alone. Our results indicated that the WT enhancer region activates reporter transcription in human uterine stromal cells, but the null mutations of the 4 motifs substantially decreased Hand2os enhancer function (Figure 4J).

Brg1 encodes a core component of the SWI/SNF complex, which hydrolyzes ATP to remodel chromatin and is expressed in both epithelial and stromal cells at peri-implantation. To ascertain whether PBRM1 modulates the specific enhancer region in a SWI/SNF-dependent manner (Figure 5A), we generated mice with Brg1 conditionally ablated in PR-positive cells (Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+) (Figure 5, B–D). The Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+ conditional knockout female mice had normal ovulation but were infertile (Figure 5, E and F). No implantation sites were detected in the uterine horns on D5 to D6, and blastocysts were recovered from the conditional null mice because of failure to implant. Embryos in Brg1fl/fl mice had normal implantation (Figure 5, G and H). As illustrated in Figure 5, I and J, the uterine epithelium of Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+ mice displayed abnormal proliferation accompanied by substantially decreased expression of Hand2 in response to P 4 in stromal cells on D4. The ChIC-binding data indicate multiple cooccupancy of PBRM1 and BRG1 throughout the mouse genome. These observations combined with ChIC-Seq data provide evidence that PBRM1 ensures normal Hand2 expression by promoter and enhancer chromatin assembly in a SWI/SNF complex–dependent manner.

Figure 5 Uterine-specific depletion of Brg1 results in embryo implantation failure and female infertility. (A) Immunohistochemical staining documents a spatiotemporal expression of BRG1 in WT uteri on D1, D4, and D5 of pregnancy. Scale bar: 100 mm. (B–D) RT-qPCR (B), immunoblotting (C), and immunohistochemical images (D) of Brg1 mRNA and BRG1 protein levels in D4 uteri from Brg1fl/fl and Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+ mice. Values are normalized to Gapdh expression and represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). ***P < 0.001, independent-sample Student’s t test. β-actin, load control. Scale bar: 100 mm. (E) Number of ovulated eggs in Brg1fl/fl and Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+ mice. Numbers within the bars indicate numbers of mice tested. (F) Average litter sizes of Brg1fl/fl and Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+ female mice. Numbers within the bars indicate numbers of mice tested. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, independent-sample Student’s t test. (G and H) Representative images of normal embryo morphology from D5 (G) and D6 (H) pregnant Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+ mice, exhibiting embryo implantation failure in the uteri beyond D5. Numbers within the bars indicate numbers of mice with implantation sites per total tested mice. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, independent-samples Student’s t test. Scale bars, 1 cm (uterus); 100 mm (embryos). (I and J) Immunofluorescence staining of PCNA and HAND2 document aberrant epithelial proliferation and impaired uterine receptivity in Brg1fl/fl/PRIRES-cre/+ females on D4. Scale bars: 100 mm.

PBRM1/BRG1 essential for Hand2 enhancer histone modification/coactivator recruitment. To further evaluate how compromised enhancer chromatin assembly affects Hand2 transcription, we used ChIP-qPCR to analyze the newly identified putative site as well as known heart-specific enhancers. Active enhancers are defined by H3K27ac and H3K4Me1 histone marks (22, 23) and are often associated with recruitment of transcription factors GATA4 and P300 (18, 38). In WT uterine stromal cells, we observed both active enhancer marks and recruitment of cofactors, which is consistent with the site being an SWI/SNF-dependent active enhancer. In the absence of PBRM1, there was a substantial reduction of H3K27ac and H3K4me1 and poor recruitment of GATA4 and P300. There were no differences in H3K27me3 repressive marks at this enhancer locus (Figure 6A). We also observed histone modifications (H3K27ac, H3K4Me1) as well as occupancy of transcription factors (GATA4, P300) in the 2 heart-specific enhancers. However, PBRM1/BRG1 did not bind to these regions and there was no comparable reduction of histone marks or transcription factor recruitment in conditional knockout mice (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 Loss of PBRM1 decreases enhancer histone modifications and recruitment of transcriptional factors and compromises enhancer/promoter interactions. (A) ChIP-qPCR for enhancer markers H3K4me1/H3K27ac modifications and recruitment of transcriptional factors Gata4 and P300 to the Hand2 uterine–specific enhancer region (site 1) are reduced in Pbrm1cKO mUSCs. Values are normalized to input. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, independent-sample Student’s t test. (B) The same as A of the branchial arch (site 2) and (C) cardiac enhancer (site 3) regions showed no differences in the H3K4me1/H3K27ac modifications and transcriptional factor recruitment between Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO uterine stromal cells. (D) 3C interaction frequency (enhancer-promoter looping) between Hand2-specific enhancer and its promoter in Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mUSCs. LCR serves as anchor. Values are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). P values were calculated by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. (E) ChIP-qPCR result shows enriched binding of PBRM1 to the putative enhancer site upon P 4 treatment. P value was calculated by post hoc pairwise t test after 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05. (F and G) RT-qPCR analysis of oviductal (F) and uterine (G) Hand2 transcriptional levels in WT and Hand2-specific enhancer knockout mice on D4 of pregnancy. Values are represented as mean ± SEM of 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, independent-sample Student’s t test.

ChIC-Seq detected cooccupancy of PBRM1 and BRG1 in the promoter and enhancer regions of Hand2 (Figure 4, F and G), which suggested that physical interactions (looping) are essential for robust Hand2 transcription. To investigate this possibility, we used directed chromosome conformation capture (3C) with TaqMan qPCR in WT and Pbrm1cKO uterine stromal cells. Compared with Pbrm1fl/fl controls, Pbrm1 deficiency substantially compromised the enhancer-promoter interactions at the Hand2 site (Figure 6D). As documented by ChIP-qPCR, P 4 treatment facilitated PBRM1 binding to this enhancer region and ensured Hand2 transcription (Figure 6E). In Pbrm1-deficient females, exogenous P 4 supplementation could not restore normal embryo implantation (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 2). To determine whether this uterine SWI/SNF complex functioned as a transcriptional enhancer in vivo, we established Hand2 enhancer mutant mice with CRISPR/Cas9. After confirmation by DNA sequence, an enhancer deleted mouse line was obtained and designated D1017 (Supplemental Figure 6E) according to the size of the deletion. It is interesting to note the reduced expression levels of Hand2 in the enhancer mutant mouse uterus, but not oviduct, although both arise from the same embryonic Müllerian duct (Figure 6, F and G).

Taken together, these results substantiate a model that, upon P 4 priming, the SWI/SNF complex is recruited to an enhancer region of Hand2 for epigenetic modifications of histones, recruitment of transcription factors, and promotion of enhancer-promoter interactions.

Increased Fgfs/Fgfr-pErk1/2-pErα signaling in epithelium disrupts embryo implantation. Stromal, but not epithelial, PBRM1 is critical for transcription of cell-specific Hand2. This implies that the uterine stroma must communicate with the Le to affect receptivity for blastocyst implantation. Earlier reports (39–41) suggest that FGFs exert paracrine and juxtacrine responses through cell-surface FGF receptors (FGFRs) and associated docking protein complex. The factors stimulate the receptors to induce phosphorylation of specific tyrosine residues in a critical docking protein, FGFR substrate 2 (FRS2). This induces the coordinated assembly of distinct multiprotein complexes, resulting in activation of extracellular ERK and MAPK signaling cascades (12, 40–42). P 4 -induced expression of Hand2 in endometrial stroma suppresses multiple FGFs and antagonizes E 2 -induced epithelial gene expression as well as proliferation to promote uterine receptivity. Therefore, in the absence of Hand2 expression, overactivation of FGFs/FGFRs disrupts stromal-epithelial crosstalk and prevents functional transformation of Le into a receptive state (13).

RNA-Seq differential analysis indicated that mRNA levels of Fgf1, Fgf7, Fgf16, Fgf17, Fgf18, and Fgf21 were substantially more abundant in the Pbrm1-null uterine stromal cells on D4, which was confirmed by qPCR (Figure 7A). Although limited by the commercial availability of specific antibodies, we observed that FGF1, FGF17, and FGF18 were specifically produced in uterine stromal cells and were markedly upregulated upon loss of Pbrm1 (Figure 7B). Interestingly, the receptor FGFR2 is also ectopically highly expressed in the epithelial cells of Pbrm1 conditional null mice (Figure 7C). Activation of the FGF/FGFR signaling pathway in the uterus was further monitored by assessing tyrosine phosphorylation of FRS2 (p-FRS2). Only low expression of p-FRS2 was detected in WT uterine epithelium on D4. In contrast, an increased level was observed in the epithelium of Pbrm1-deficient uteri (Figure 7D). We then investigated ERK1/2 signaling downstream of FGFs/FGFRs/p-FRS2 and detected heightened activation of p-ERK1/2 in the epithelium of Pbrm1 ablated uteri on D4 (Figure 7D). The ERK1/2-dependent phosphorylation of ERα (p-ERα) at position Ser118 in uterine epithelia was present and is required for full activity of the functional E 2 receptor (ER) (13, 39). Hyperactive p-ERα (Figure 7D), E 2 regulated gene expression (Muc1, Ltf), and aberrant cell proliferation in the Pbrm1-deficient uterine epithelium (Figure 2, A–D) are consistent with this formulation. Augmented Fgfs/Fgfr-pErk1/2-pErα signaling in the Le of Pbrm1-null uteri facilitates expression of E 2 response genes. This sustains lengthened microvilli and persistent cell proliferation. The resultant inability of epithelium to transition from high to low apicobasal polarity creates a barrier that further disrupts embryo implantation.

Figure 7 Augmented Fgfs/Fgfr-pErk1/2-pErα signaling in Pbrm1-deficient uteri disrupts embryo implantation. (A) RT-qPCR of FGF family growth factors (FGF1, FGF7, FGF16, FGF17, FGF18, FGF21) in the uterine stroma of Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO mice on D4 of pregnancy. Values are normalized to Gapdh expression and represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, independent-sample Student’s t test. (B and C) Immunofluorescence staining of FGFs (FGF1, FGF17, FGF18) and FGFR2 in Pbrm1fl/fl and Pbrm1cKO females on D4. (D) Immunostaining of p-FRS2, p-ERK1/2, and p-ERα documents augmented Fgfs/Fgfr-pErk1/2-pErα signaling in Pbrm1cKO Le on D4 of pregnancy. Scale bars: 100 mm.