Dietary dicarboxylic acids provide a nonstorable alternative fat source that protects mice against obesity

A high-fat diet substituted with DC 12 increases metabolic rate and prevents obesity. To interrogate the metabolic effects of exogenous DCA consumption, male 129S1 mice were transitioned to either a high-fat diet (HFD; 33% calories from soybean oil) or an isocaloric diet containing 10% w/w DC 12 (21% calories from DC 12 , 12% from soybean oil; see Table 1 for diet composition). After initial adaptation to the DC 12 diet, food consumption stabilized and was similar between groups (Figure 1A). By day 14, body weights had significantly diverged between the groups, with DC 12 -fed mice exhibiting progressively lower body weights than HFD mice (Figure 1B). EchoMRI was used to assess total body composition after 5 weeks and 9 weeks on the diets. At both time points, fat mass was significantly reduced in the DC 12 group while lean mass was not changed (Figure 1, C and D). As a further indicator of reduced fat mass, the epididymal fat pad was excised and weighed. This fat depot was reduced approximately 50% in DC 12 -fed mice (Figure 1E). The experiment was repeated in the more obesity-prone C57BL/6J strain, which also showed reduced fat mass after consuming DC 12 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174186DS1). In female C57BL/6J mice, which are resistant to HFD-induced obesity compared with males (13), the effect of the diets on body weight and adiposity was blunted (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F). However, DC 12 did reduce fat mass at the 9-week time point in females (Supplemental Figure 1F). Finally, male 129S1 mice were challenged with an ultra-high fat diet containing 60% of calories from long-chain fat versus an isocaloric diet containing 10% w/w DC 12 (43% calories from long-chain fat, 17% calories from DC 12 ; see Table 1 for full composition). Even in the context of ultra-high fat feeding, DC 12 was able to significantly reduce body weight and fat mass while lean mass was unaltered (Supplemental Figure 1, G–J).

Figure 1 A HFD substituted with DC 12 increases metabolic rate and prevents obesity. (A and B) Male 129S1 mice (n = 6) were transitioned to a HFD or the isocaloric DC 12 diet at age 8 weeks. Food pellets were weighed every 2–3 days for 5 weeks to determine intake, and body weights were recorded every 2–3 days. (C and D) EchoMRI was used to assess total fat mass and lean mass after 5 weeks or 9 weeks of the special diets (n = 10). (E) Epididymal WAT (eWAT) was excised and weighed after 9 weeks on the diets. (F–I) HFD, DC 12 , and chow-fed control mice (n = 7–8) were subjected to indirect calorimetry after 7 days on the diets. Body weight was equal at the start of indirect calorimetry (F). Whole-body respiration was measured every 30 min over a 48 hr period (G). Panels H and I are the RER and energy expenditure calculated from the data in panel G, with each separated into night versus day cycles for statistical analysis. All graphs depict means and SDs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s 2-sided t tests.

Table 1 Composition of mouse diets

The reduced fat mass despite similar daily caloric intake suggested that DC 12 may alter metabolic rate. To test this, mice were placed on the HFD or DC 12 diets for 7 days and then subjected to indirect calorimetry. The 7-day time point was chosen to ensure that body weight had not yet diverged in the 2 groups, as body mass is a known confounding variable for rodents in indirect calorimetry (14). We also compared the 2 lipid-enriched diets to standard laboratory chow (hereafter, “chow”). At the time of indirect calorimetry, all 3 groups had similar body weights (Figure 1F). The rates of whole-animal O 2 consumption and CO 2 exhalation were both elevated in DC 12 -fed mice compared with HFD and chow mice (Figure 1G). The ratio of VCO 2 /VO 2 , known as the respiratory exchange ratio (RER), is considered an indicator of the substrate being oxidized, because fat oxidation consumes more oxygen per CO 2 exhaled than carbohydrate oxidation. Theoretical RER values range from 0.7 CO 2 exhaled per O 2 consumed, which represents a complete reliance on mitochondrial fat oxidation, to 1.0, which represents a complete reliance upon glucose oxidation. Here, during the dark cycle while mice are actively feeding, we observed the RER in DC 12 -fed mice to be similar to that of chow-fed mice and significantly higher than that of HFD-fed mice (Figure 1H). During the light cycle, while mice are mostly resting, all 3 groups displayed similar RERs. Likewise, the calculated energy expenditure in DC 12 -fed mice was significantly higher, but again only during the dark cycle (Figure 1I). The increase in metabolic rate caused by chronic DC 12 consumption likely is the cause of the reduced accrual of fat mass over time. After 5 weeks on the diets, the divergence in body mass rendered it difficult to accurately compare metabolic rate across the HFD and DC 12 groups. However, we did calculate RER, a ratio which is independent of body mass. Again, DC 12 consumption was associated with a higher nighttime RER, but not daytime RER, compared with HFD (Supplemental Figure 1K).

DC 12 -fed mice remain glucose-sensitive. Increased fat mass is well known to be associated with a syndrome of metabolic dysfunction that includes glucose intolerance and reduced mitochondrial function. Compared with HFD, DC 12 -fed mice exhibited protection against these impairments. Glucose tolerance testing was performed during the light cycle after a 5-hour fast in mice that had been maintained on HFD, DC 12 , or standard chow diet for 5 weeks. The DC 12 -fed animals cleared the intraperitoneal glucose bolus at a similar rate as chow-fed controls, while clearance was impaired in HFD mice (Figure 2, A and B). Serum insulin levels were also significantly higher in HFD mice compared with DC 12 -fed mice (Figure 2, C and D). Homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) values, calculated from the time 0 glucose and insulin concentrations as an indicator of insulin resistance, were significantly higher in HFD mice (Figure 2E). We then assessed glucose tolerance at night, in the fed-state, in HFD and DC 12 -fed mice of both sexes. In males, fed-state glucose tolerance was impaired in HFD mice compared with DC 12 -fed (Supplemental Figure 2A). In female mice the effect trended in the same direction but was not significant, likely due to their general resistance to the effects of HFD (Supplemental Figure 2B). Finally, 2 recent studies showed that HFD leads to reduced muscle mitochondrial respiratory capacity over time (15, 16). Here, muscle mitochondria isolated from DC 12 -fed animals respired more robustly than those from HFD mice (Figure 2F). Liver mitochondrial respiration did not significantly differ between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 2C). Because of declining muscle mitochondrial efficiency, HFD-fed mice have been shown to ramp up glycolytic activity in muscle during exercise, leading to a more rapid accumulation of lactate in blood (17). HFD and DC 12 -fed mice were subjected to an acute run-to-exhaustion challenge on a treadmill. The 2 groups ran similar distance and had similar blood glucose values at exhaustion, but the DC 12 -fed mice had approximately 40% lower blood lactate values at exhaustion (Figure 2, G–I).

Figure 2 DC 12 -fed mice remain glucose-sensitive. (A–D) Male 129S1 mice (n = 8–12) were fed a HFD, the isocaloric DC 12 diet, or standard chow for 5 weeks and then subjected to i.p. glucose tolerance testing (GTT) after a 5-hr fast. (E) Blood glucose and insulin data at baseline (time 0 of the GTT) was used to calculate homeostatic model assessment (HOMA) values as an indicator of insulin sensitivity. (F) Oroboros high-resolution respirometry of quadriceps muscle lysates (n = 3). Base, baseline; mal, malate; pyr, pyruvate; glut, glutamate; succ, succinate; CCCP, mitochondrial uncoupler; rot, rotenone. (G–I) Acute treadmill exercise challenge to exhaustion (n = 5). Blood lactate and glucose were measured with handheld meters within 2 minutes of reaching exhaustion. All graphs represent means and SDs. Panels B, D, and E were analyzed with 1-way ANOVA and Tukey-corrected multiple comparisons and remaining panels were analyzed with 2-sided Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Dietary DC 12 is excreted only in trace amounts and is not stored intracellularly. Previous studies dosed rats and humans with single oral boluses of DC 12 and observed approximately 3% of the dose (or less) was excreted in urine (18–20). Excretion has not been studied in the context of chronic dietary consumption. If our DC 12 -fed mice were excreting a substantial amount of DC 12 carbon, this loss of unmetabolized calories could contribute to the attenuated accrual of fat mass over time. To interrogate this issue, we began by collecting 12-hour (dark cycle) urine samples from mice fed DC 12 for 5 weeks and measuring urinary DCAs by gas chromatography mass spectrometry. We focused on DC 12 and shorter DCAs that could be unequivocally assigned as chain-shortened products of DC 12 (DC 10 , DC 8 , and DC 6 ). DC 12 itself was not detected in urine from either group. DC 10 was also not detected in HFD-fed mice but was present in trace amounts in DC 12 -fed mice. The most abundant DCA was DC 6 (adipate), a well-known marker for the fatty acid ω-oxidation pathway (5, 21), which was increased approximately 13-fold in DC 12 -fed mice (Figure 3A). DC 8 was also significantly increased in urine from DC 12 -fed mice.

Figure 3 Dietary DC 12 is excreted only in trace amounts and is not stored intracellularly. (A) Male 129S1 mice (n = 3) were adapted to either a HFD or an isocaloric DC 12 diet for 5 weeks, and nighttime urine was collected for mass spectrometry to detect DCAs. (B) Male 129S1 mice (n = 4) were adapted to the DC 12 diet over a 5 day period, with 24-hr urine samples collected on days 0, 1, 3, and 5 for mass spectrometry to detect DCAs. (C) Similarly, fecal pellets were collected from n = 3–4 male 129S1 mice on days 0 and 7 of DC 12 adaptation for mass spectrometry. (D and E) Primary hepatocytes (D) or white adipose explants (E) were incubated with 14C-labeled palmitate (C 16 ) or DC 12 for 3 hr, washed, and extracted for lipids and FAO products (n = 5).The amount of stored versus oxidized are expressed as a percentage of the total radiolabel signal detected. (F) WAT (n = 3) blotted for the mitochondrial marker Hsp60 and Ucp1; bar graphs show densitometric analysis normalized to ponceau stain. All graphs represent means and SDs. In panel B, *P < 0.05, DC 6 versus Day 0; #P < 0.05, DC 8 versus Day 0. In remaining panels: **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. All were analyzed with 2-sided Student’s t test.

To more accurately quantify the amount of DC 12 -based carbon being excreted, we followed a cohort of 129S1 mice for 5 days as they adapted to the DC 12 diet. Urine was collected from singly housed animals at 24 hour intervals and the volume recorded. Food intake was recorded. The concentration of DCAs was then determined by a more sensitive, targeted liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS) assay and multiplied by urine volume to yield absolute amounts (in μg) excreted during each 24 hour period. With this more sensitive assay, DC 12 , DC 10 , DC 8 , and DC 6 were all above the limit of detection even at baseline. For DC 12 and DC 10 , the detected amounts were very low, in nanogram amounts, and did not change significantly upon consumption of exogenous DC 12 (Figure 3B). DC 8 and DC 6 both rose dramatically and somewhat variably (approximately 100-fold) during the first 24 hours after switching to the DC 12 diet, and then declined slightly out to Day 5. Next, we collected and weighed feces over 24 hour periods in a cohort of mice at baseline (Day 0) and on Day 7, and subjected fecal pellets to our LC-MS assay. As with urine, all 4 DCAs were above the limit of detection. Interestingly, in feces, only DC 8 was significantly increased by DC 12 feeding (Figure 3C). Fecal metabolites are thought to reflect the metabolism of the microbiome, which would not normally encounter DCAs as they are not present in any common food source. This finding may reflect an incapacity of the microbiome to chain-shorten dietary DCAs past 8 carbons. Most importantly, this urine and fecal data, when combined with recorded food intake for each mouse, allowed us to estimate that approximately 0.03% of consumed DC 12 carbon is excreted in urine as partially shortened products DC 8 and DC 6 , and another approximately 0.07% in feces as DC 8 . Therefore, the amount of dietary DC 12 calories lost by excretion is inconsequential.

Based on these low excretion rates, coupled with increased energy expenditure in the dark cycle when DC 12 is being consumed, we hypothesized that DC 12 is completely oxidized as it is consumed. In other words, during the dark cycle, when insulin is high and dietary fat is normally directed preferentially to storage, mice on the DC 12 diet are actively engaged in FAO. However, the RER of DC 12 -fed mice was similar to chow-fed control and did not reflect a higher rate of FAO, which was at odds with our hypothesis. We therefore set out to experimentally test whether DC 12 could be stored intracellularly. To do this, we employed 14C-labeled DC 12 and followed partitioning to either FAO products or intracellular storage. First, primary mouse hepatocytes were incubated with either 14C-DC 12 or 14C-C 16 (as a control fatty acid) in the presence of insulin to promote storage. After 3 hours the cells were washed and subjected to chloroform-methanol extraction. For DC 12 , the radiolabel was nearly all in the aqueous layer (FAO products) and no DC 12 was stored intracellularly (Figure 3D). In striking contrast, more than 60% of 14C-C 16 taken up under these conditions was stored. In addition to liver, WAT is also a major tissue site for dietary fatty acid uptake and storage. WAT explants incubated with 14C-DC 12 contained predominantly oxidation products, and very little DC 12 was detected within the tissue lipid fraction. Again, in striking contrast, nearly all the 14C-C 16 that was taken up by WAT explants was stored intracellularly (Figure 3E). We also saw additional in vivo evidence that the DC 12 diet remodels metabolism in WAT. WAT from mice on DC 12 for 9 weeks exhibited smaller adipocyte size (Supplemental Figure 3A). Further, DC 12 induced increased expression of heat shock protein-60 (HSP60), a marker of mitochondrial abundance, and uncoupling protein-1 (UCP1) in WAT (Figure 3F). This suggests that uptake and oxidation of DC 12 within adipocytes may induce “beiging” of WAT. This finding led us to further interrogate brown adipose tissue (BAT), the major thermogenic tissue in rodents. BAT from DC 12 -fed mice had smaller intracellular lipid droplets (Supplemental Figure 3B). However, there was no change in total BAT weight, UCP1 expression, or HSP60 expression, and further, no difference was seen in core body temperature of DC 12 -fed males or females when measured at night with a rectal probe (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F).

DC 12 is metabolized using both peroxisomes and mitochondria. Fatty acid ω-oxidation, which produces endogenous DCAs, occurs strictly in the liver and kidney. What is known about the catabolism of DCAs comes almost exclusively from the study of these 2 organs, particularly the liver. The consensus of the literature is that, in liver, DCAs are metabolized preferentially by peroxisomes, although the mitochondrial FAO pathway can assist in situations of peroxisomal dysfunction (22–25). Peripheral organs such as muscle, heart, and brain have little exposure to endogenous DCAs. It is not clear to what extent they are capable of DCA catabolism or by which pathway. We set out to explore these questions in mice consuming exogenous DC 12 . First, we collected serum from mice during the night while actively consuming their respective diets (HFD or DC 12 ) and measured circulating DCAs. The concentration of serum DC 12 was increased 9-fold in mice on the DC 12 diet, confirming that oral DC 12 can at least partially escape first-pass liver metabolism (Figure 4A). Unlike urine, where chain-shortened products like DC 6 and DC 8 predominated, in serum there was no significant change in these products, although DC 6 exhibited a nonsignificant upward trend.

Figure 4 DC 12 is metabolized using both peroxisomes and mitochondria. (A and B) Male 129S1 mice (n = 5) were adapted to HFD or an isocaloric DC 12 diet for 5 weeks. Serum was collected early during the night cycle, and tissues late in the night cycle, and they were used for mass spectrometry to detect DCAs. (C and D) Proteomics results from tissues collected after 5 weeks on the diets (n = 3), expressed as log 2 of the fold-change of DC 12 -treated animals over HFD. Also see proteomics data in Supplemental Tables 1–6. Gold dots represent proteins that were significantly increased and blue dots are proteins that were significantly decreased (absolute log 2 FC > 0.58, q < 0.05), while gray are proteins with no significant change. Black lines indicate the mean of each condition. (E) Heatmap showing the absolute levels of key peroxisomal FAO proteins across the 5 different tissues. Heatmap values are means of n = 3; ND, not detected. Asterisks indicate statistically significant pairwise differences (q < 0.01), either upregulated by DC 12 diet (red font) or downregulated (green font). (F–H), 14C-labeled DC 12 or palmitate (C 16 ) were used to probe the rates of total FAO (no etomoxir) or peroxisomal FAO (etomoxir-resistant) in whole cells. All bar graphs represent means and SDs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 as determined with 2-sided Student’s t test. Liv, liver; Kid, kidney; Mus, muscle; Brn, brain; and Hrt, heart. Panel E created with BioRender.com.

Next, we asked whether DC 12 -specific catabolic products could be found in extrahepatic tissues. Five highly metabolic organs—liver, brain, heart, muscle, and kidney—were harvested at the end of the dark cycle. Mass spectrometry identified the DC 12 product DC 6 , but not DC 8 or DC 10 , in all 5 tissues, and DC 6 levels were significantly increased by DC 12 feeding (Figure 4B). This indicated that many different tissues have the capacity to catabolize DCAs, but provided no information regarding whether it occurred through peroxisomal or mitochondrial FAO. We therefore subjected these same 5 organs to proteomics to gain insight into the relative abundance of the peroxisomal FAO machinery. DC 12 significantly remodeled the proteome in liver, kidney, and muscle (Figure 4C and Supplemental Tables 1–6), which were the 3 tissues with the most robust DC 6 signals in Figure 4B. Curating known peroxisomal proteins out of this data set, it was seen that the peroxisomal content of the 5 tissues varied widely, as did the response of the peroxisomal proteome to DC 12 (Figure 4D). Peroxisomes are small organelles with under 100 proteins, believed to be present in nearly every cell type of the body (26). The total number of peroxisomal proteins we detected was 68 (liver), 57 (kidney), 38 (brain), 28 (heart), and 22 (muscle).

The peroxisomal enzymes ATP Binding Cassette Subfamily D Member 3 (ABCD3), acyl-CoA oxidase-1 (ACOX1), enoyl-CoA hydratase/3-hydroxy-acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (EHHADH), and 3-ketoacyl-CoA thiolase (ACAA1) have all been shown to play a role in peroxisomal DCA catabolism (25, 27–29). Note that there are 2 Acaa1 genes in mouse, dubbed Acaa1a and Acaa1b. Additionally, 3 other peroxisomal FAO enzymes have partial functional overlap with the above proteins and may also contribute to DC 12 oxidation: acyl-CoA oxidase-3 (ACOX3), hydroxysteroid 17-β dehydrogenase 4 (HSD17B4), and sterol carrier protein-X (SCPX) (4, 28, 30, 31). Notably, liver expressed 7 of these 8 peroxisomal FAO enzymes and kidney expressed all 8 (Figure 4E). Liver responded to DC 12 feeding by significantly upregulating ABCD3, ACOX1, HSD17B4, EHHADH, ACAA1a, and ACAA1b, while in kidney only EHHADH was upregulated. In both tissues SCPX was modestly downregulated by DC 12 (Figure 4E). In contrast to liver and kidney, muscle, brain, and heart expressed only a minimum complement of peroxisomal FAO enzymes, and at low levels (Figure 4E). Each expressed low levels of ACOX1, HSD17B4, ACAA1a, and SCPX, such that all 4 enzymatic steps of peroxisomal β-oxidation are represented. Immunoblotting confirmed the very low expression of ACOX1 in muscle, heart, and brain, and the absence of EHHADH in these tissues (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

The proteomics findings raised the question of whether peroxisomes contribute to the degradation of DC 12 in tissues outside the liver and kidney. Mitochondria have previously been shown to chain-shorten DC 12 and DC 10 , but other studies refute this (23, 24, 32). In pilot experiments with 14C-labeled DC 12 , we noted that both primary hepatocytes and primary cardiomyocytes were able to produce 14C-CO 2 when incubated with 14C-DC 12 (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). However, peroxisomal FAO does not produce CO 2 . The observed 14C-CO 2 could only arise by either the transfer of chain-shortened products from peroxisomes into mitochondria or by direct mitochondrial FAO of 14C-DC 12 . We therefore tested whether 14C-DC 12 oxidation was sensitive to etomoxir, an irreversible inhibitor of the key mitochondrial FAO enzyme carnitine palmitoyltansferase-1 (CPT1), in primary hepatocytes, primary cardiomyocytes, and differentiated myotubules. 14C-palmitate (C 16 ), a known mitochondrial FAO substrate, was evaluated as a positive control. In hepatocytes, 14C-DC 12 was oxidized at a higher total rate than 14C- C 16 (Figure 4F). The peroxisomal portion (etomoxir-resistant) was approximately 6 × higher for DC 12 compared with C 16 . In contrast, both cardiomyocytes and myotubules oxidized DC 12 in a manner that was indistinguishable from that of the mitochondrial substrate C 16 , exhibiting over 90% inhibition by etomoxir (Figure 4, G and H). We conclude that heart and muscle oxidize DC 12 almost exclusively through mitochondrial FAO.

Consumption of DC 12 does not cause dyslipidemia or fatty liver. The data presented above suggest that dietary DC 12 constitutively stimulates peroxisomal FAO in liver. Previous studies have observed increased hepatic peroxisomal FAO in HFD-fed mice and linked this increase to fatty liver (33–35). It is generally accepted that acetyl-CoA produced within peroxisomes during fatty acid chain–shortening cannot cross the peroxisomal membrane and is therefore released either as free acetate or as acetylcarnitine (36). Reesterification of acetate to acetyl-CoA in the cytoplasm might induce lipogenesis or fatty acid chain elongation. We therefore investigated whether DC 12 promotes lipogenesis and fatty liver. First, we performed pathway analysis on the deregulated proteins found in our proteomics survey described above (see Figure 4), which revealed a clear upregulation of cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis enzymes in DC 12 -fed liver (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). The upregulation of fatty acid synthesis genes was also present in kidney and muscle, although to a lesser degree (Figure 5B). However, there was no indication of dyslipidemia in DC 12 -fed mice. HFD-fed mice had, on average, 4 times more liver triglyceride than chow-fed controls after 5 weeks on the diet, while DC 12 -fed mice remained similar to chow-fed animals (Figure 5C). Supplementation of a 60% ultra-HFD with DC 12 also significantly reduced liver triglycerides (Supplemental Figure 5B). Tissue levels of saturated (C 16 ) and unsaturated (C 18:1 ) fatty acids were not altered by DC 12 feeding in liver, kidney, or muscle, nor was cholesterol (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D, and Figure 5D). At night, while the animals were actively feeding, handheld meters were used to spot-check serum cholesterol and triglycerides. Both were reduced in DC 12 -fed mice (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Consumption of DC 12 does not cause dyslipidemia or fatty liver. (A and B) Reactome pathway analysis of the proteomics data presented in Figure 4 revealed an upregulation of lipid synthesis pathways in liver of DC 12 -fed mice versus HFD (A), and (B) fatty acid synthesis proteins were also upregulated in kidney and muscle. Red asterisks denote statistically significant upregulation in DC 12 versus HFD. See also Supplemental Tables 1–6. (C) Liver triglyceride (TAG) content of 129S1 male mice on HFD or DC 12 diet for 5 weeks compared with mice fed standard low-fat laboratory chow (n = 5–6). (D) Mass spectrometry was used to measure cholesterol content in mouse tissues (Liv; liver; Kid, kidney; Mus, muscle) after 5 weeks on special diets (n = 5). (E) Liver free acetate content (n = 3–4) was determined with a colorimetric kit. (F) Proteomics identified short-chain ACSS3 as being upregulated by DC 12 in liver. All bar graphs represent means and SDs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, as determined with 2-sided Student’s t test.

Finally, we asked whether DC 12 increased the amount of free acetate or acetylcarnitine due to a drive on peroxisomal FAO. In DC 12 -fed mice, acetate levels in liver and serum were not significantly different from HFD controls (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5F). Unexpectedly, acetylcarnitine was significantly lower in serum collected from DC 12 -fed mice at night, not higher, as would be expected if liver peroxisomes were actively exporting acetylcarnitine, while daytime acetylcarnitine levels did not differ between diet groups (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Together, these findings suggest that DC 12 consumption does not cause dyslipidemia, and, further, that in liver, the 2-carbon units produced by peroxisomal metabolism of DC 12 are not being released to circulation. Interestingly, liver proteomics revealed that DC 12 induced a 6-fold increase in the abundance of acetyl-CoA synthetase-3 (ACSS3), a recently identified mitochondrial matrix enzyme capable of activating free acetate to acetyl-CoA for oxidation by the TCA cycle (37) (Figure 5F). We speculate that DC 12 may induce ACSS3 expression to dispose of acetate released by peroxisomes.

Dietary DC 12 is chain-shortened to succinyl-CoA in several tissues, but circulating succinate is not increased. Ex vivo evidence suggests that the degradation of DC 12 involves 4 cycles of chain shortening, producing 4 acetyl-CoA and a remnant DC 4 -CoA, which is better known as succinyl-CoA (10, 38). While succinyl-CoA cannot cross membranes unassisted, peroxisomes contain the enzyme acyl-CoA thioesterase-4 (ACOT4) which cleaves the CoA, yielding free succinate that readily leaves the peroxisome (39). Succinate has recently become recognized as a powerful signaling molecule that binds to the succinate receptor GPR91 on the cell surface of target tissues such as WAT and muscle to remodel metabolism within these tissues. Based on this emerging literature we hypothesized that dietary DC 12 serves as a source of succinate and exerts its protective effects against obesity via succinate signaling.

Succinyl-CoA is highly labile (40). Because of its chemical instability, succinyl-CoA spontaneously forms succinic anhydrides that chemically react with proteins to produce the posttranslational modification known as lysine succinylation (41). In vivo, protein succinylation levels change with succinyl-CoA levels (42–44). We therefore used lysine succinylation as a proxy measure for succinyl-CoA formation in DC 12 -fed mice. We began by screening tissue lysates for protein succinylation using a pan anti-succinyllysine antibody. In mice consuming the DC 12 diet, there was a marked increase in total protein succinylation in liver and kidney, but not brain, heart, or skeletal muscle (Figure 6A). In BAT we observed a slight decrease in the overall protein succinylation levels upon DC 12 feeding, whereas succinylation was modestly increased in WAT (Figure 6B). This supports data presented in Figure 3, suggesting that DC 12 promotes beiging of WAT but has little effect on BAT. We then chose liver and kidney, which exhibited the most robust change in protein succinylation, for further study. In both tissues, the level of protein succinylation took 5-to-7 days of DC 12 feeding to reach maximal levels (Supplemental Figure 6). After 5 weeks of DC 12 feeding, liver and kidney tissues were harvested for mass spectrometry to quantify changes to the lysine succinylome at the residue level (normalized to protein abundance). In both tissues, consumption of DC 12 was associated with a dramatic increase in succinylation of peptides belonging to peroxisomal proteins (Figure 6C), with average increases of 170-fold and 120-fold in liver and kidney, respectively, compared with chow-fed controls (see also Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). In contrast, the abundance of succinylation on mitochondrial proteins tended to either decrease (liver) or stay the same (kidney). More than 70% of the succinylated peptides identified by mass spectrometry in liver peroxisomes belonged to enzymes involved in fatty acid metabolism and 8 of the top 10 most succinylated proteins were fatty acid metabolism enzymes, including enzymes involved in DC 12 catabolism such as EHHADH, ACOX1, and catalase, which is the redox partner for ACOX1 (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 6 Dietary DC 12 is chain shortened to succinyl-CoA in several tissues, but circulating succinate is not increased. (A) Immunoblotting of 20 μg of mouse tissue lysates after 7 days on HFD (HF) or DC 12 diets with a pan anti-succinyllysine (Suc-Lys) antibody, with Ponceau staining as loading control. Note: To visualize muscle succinylation, 40 μg protein and a longer exposure time were needed. (B) Anti-succinyllysine immunoblotting of BAT, epididymal WAT (eWAT), and inguinal WAT (iWAT). (C) Liver and kidney extracts from mice on DC 12 or HFD (n = 4) were used for quantitative site-level succinylomics by mass spectrometry. Peroxisomal and mitochondrial peptides were curated and plotted as log 2 fold-change (DC 12 /HFD) to visualize the effects of DC 12 on succinylation in each compartment. Gold dots represent peptides with significantly increased succinylation, blue dots represent peptides with significantly decreased succinylation, and gray indicates statistical insignificance. (D) Pathway analysis of all succinylated peroxisomal proteins in liver reveals strong clustering to the fatty acid metabolism pathway; the most heavily succinylated peroxisomal proteins are depicted in E. See Supplemental Tables 7 and 8 for succinylome data sets and full protein names. (F and G) Mass spectrometry was used to measure succinate in urine and feces from male 129S1 mice during the initial 7 days of adaptation to DC 12 diet. (H) After chronic adaptation to the DC 12 diet or HFD (5 wk), mass spectrometry was used to quantify succinate in serum, urine, liver, muscle, brain, and heart. Succinate is presented as a ratio of DC 12 : HFD, and the dashed line represents no change (ratio of 1.0). (I) The ratio of succinate to fumarate represents the substrate: product ratio for the enzyme succinate dehydrogenase, the entry point of succinate in the TCA cycle. Panel F was analyzed with 1-way ANOVA and Tukey-corrected multiple comparisons, and remaining panels were analyzed with 2-sided Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Ser, serum; Uri, urine; Liv, liver; Kid, kidney; Mus, muscle; Brn, brain; Hrt, heart.

The observed compartment-specific increase in protein succinylation in liver and kidney suggests that DC 12 is chain shortened to succinyl-CoA primarily within peroxisomes of these tissues. Through the action of ACOT4, this succinyl-CoA can be released as free succinate, which could then either transfer into mitochondria for energy production or be secreted into circulation to influence metabolism in peripheral tissues. We therefore probed systemic changes in succinate. First, we profiled succinate levels in urine and feces over the first week after initiation of the DC 12 diet. Urinary succinate approximately tripled by Day 7 of DC 12 feeding (Figure 6F) in a manner that paralleled the rise of succinyl PTMs in liver and kidney. Interestingly, in feces, which are thought to reflect metabolism of the microbiome, succinate levels declined nearly 4-fold over the same 7-day period (Figure 6G). The mice were then maintained on the diet for 5 weeks, at which time serum, urine, and tissues were harvested during the dark cycle. Surprisingly, in chronic DC 12 -adapted animals, succinate levels were either significantly reduced or exhibited a nonsignificant trend in that direction (Figure 6H), arguing against the theory that succinate paracrine signaling contributes to the metabolic phenotype of DC 12 -fed animals. In the TCA cycle, Complex II (succinate dehydrogenase) converts succinate to fumarate. In liver, although the absolute amount of succinate trended downward with DC 12 feeding, the succinate: fumarate ratio (substrate: product pair for Complex II) was significantly higher (Figure 6I), which could be caused by an influx of succinate from peroxisomal degradation of DC 12 . It therefore seems likely that, in DC 12 -adapted animals, DC 12 -derived succinate is transferred into mitochondria and oxidized.

The ACOX1a isoform is required for peroxisomal generation of succinyl-CoA from DC 12 . In the studies above, we observed that DC 12 -driven succinyl PTMs accumulate in tissues rich in peroxisomes, i.e., liver and kidney. A notable exception was BAT. BAT has been reported to express ACOX1 and to conduct robust peroxisomal FAO (45, 46), yet, in our DC 12 -fed mice, BAT did not demonstrate any increase in protein succinylation. We further investigated this paradox. Using droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) to quantify the absolute number of Acox1 transcripts, we demonstrated that BAT expresses Acox1 at levels higher than liver (Figure 7A). Immunoblotting confirmed ACOX1 protein in BAT (Supplemental Figure 7). However, there are 2 isoforms of the ACOX1 enzyme, dubbed ACOX1a and ACOX1b, which are equal in size and differ only in their use of an alternative exon 3. This unusual splicing of an alternative exon is conserved from zebrafish to humans and has been suggested to have functional ramifications (47–49). Using ddPCR assays specific to each isoform, we observed that Acox1a expression was high in liver and kidney, but not in BAT, which expressed predominantly Acox1b (Figure 7B). Next, we expressed and purified recombinant human ACOX1a and ACOX1b proteins and screened for enzyme activity against increasing chain lengths of monocarboxylic acyl-CoA substrates. ACOX1a exhibited maximal activity against the medium-chain substrate C 10 -CoA, while ACOX1b had maximal activity with the long-chain substrate C 16 -CoA. Perhaps most notably, only ACOX1b was measurably active against the very long-chain substrate C 24 -CoA (Figure 7C). Strikingly, ACOX1a showed nearly 10 × higher activity with DC 12 -CoA (Figure 7D). When the enzymes were assayed kinetically, the K m of ACOX1a for DC 12 -CoA was observed to be under 5 μM compared with over 50 μM with ACOX1b (Figure 7E). Importantly, only ACOX1a has activity with DC 6 -CoA (Figure 7F), indicating that peroxisomal conversion of DC 6 -CoA to succinyl-CoA can only occur in tissues where ACOX1a is expressed. Finally, we observed that the ACOX1a isoform is specifically induced in liver by DC 12 feeding. Stable isotope-labeled peptides representing the variable exon 3 region were synthesized and mass spectrometry was used to perform an absolute quantification of the 2 ACOX1 isoforms with or without DC 12 feeding. The amount of the ACOX1a isoform doubled with DC 12 feeding, while ACOX1b did not change (Figure 7G). In liver lysates, this corresponded to a doubling of ACOX1 enzyme activity with the ACOX1a substrate DC 12 -CoA and no change in enzyme activity with the ACOX1b substrate C 24 -CoA (Figure 7, H and I).

Figure 7 ACOX1a is required for peroxisomal generation of succinyl-CoA from DC 12 . (A and B) Digital droplet PCR was used for absolute quantification of total ACOX1 mRNA transcripts (A) and the 2 key isoforms ACOX1a and ACOX1b (B), expressed as copies per μg of RNA, in mouse liver (Liv), kidney (Kid), and BAT. (C–F) Characterization of recombinant human ACOX1a and ACOX1b enzyme activities with the indicated acyl-CoA substrates. Panels C and D were measured with 25 μM substrate. (G) Targeted proteomic assay employing parallel reaction monitoring was used to quantify the absolute amount of ACOX1a and ACOX1b in liver lysates of mice fed HFD versus DC 12 diet. (H and I) ACOX1 enzyme activity (total activity, all isoforms) detected in liver lysates of mice on HFD versus an isocaloric DC 12 diet. All graphs represent means and SDs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 as determined with 2-sided Student’s t test.

DC 12 does not compromise peroxisomal function. We have shown that DC 12 dramatically increases the abundance of succinyl PTMs in peroxisomes of both liver and kidney. In mitochondria, where protein succinylation has been best studied, an increase in succinyl PTMs has been linked to decreased function of multiple enzymes (44, 50, 51). In contrast to this, one report on ACOX1 succinylation in peroxisomes suggested that succinylation may induce a gain of function rather than a loss of function (52). To our knowledge, the effect of lysine succinylation on other peroxisomal FAO enzymes, or on peroxisomal function in general, has not been studied. We therefore examined several indicators of peroxisomal activity ± DC 12 feeding. Many genetic peroxisomal disorders are characterized by an accumulation of very long-chain fatty acids and associated very long-chain metabolites, such as lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC) C 26:0 (53, 54). In DC 12 -fed mice, the amount of lignoceric acid (C 24 ) and LPC C 26:0 were unaltered (Figure 8, A and B). Another important peroxisomal function is removal of cellular H 2 O 2 via catalase. The amount of H 2 O 2 trended downward in DC 12 -fed liver while the enzymatic activity of catalase, one of the most highly succinylated proteins identified in our mass spectrometry survey, was significantly increased (Figure 8, C and D). Peroxisomes also have several biosynthetic functions, such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) synthesis, plasmalogen synthesis, and bile acid synthesis. Levels of DHA were unaltered by DC 12 feeding, as was the total amount of serum phosphatidylcholine plasmalogens (Figure 8, E and F, and Supplemental Table 9). Serum phosphoethanolamine plasmalogens were significantly elevated in HFD-fed mice compared with either DC 12 or chow-fed mice (Figure 8G and Supplemental Table 9). Finally, total serum C 24 bile acids were altered by both HFD and DC 12 diets. Total serum bile acids were significantly increased in DC 12 -fed mice compared with either the HFD or chow-fed groups (Figure 8H and Supplemental Table 10). Extreme increases (i.e., more than 100-fold) in serum C 24 bile acids have been observed as a correlate of liver injury (55). The normal range of serum bile acids in mice is 1–20 μM (56), and thus the DC 12 -fed animals are well within in the normal range with a mean level of 8.5 μM. Indeed, we observed no sign of liver injury, as liver histology was normal (Supplemental Figure 8A) and serum levels of the injury marker alanine transaminase (ALT) were not altered by DC 12 diet (Figure 8I). Chronically elevated bile acids can also induce damage to the heart (57). Again, we saw no indication of cardiac injury in DC 12 -fed animals, as indicated by normal heart histology, trichrome staining, and TUNEL staining (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D).