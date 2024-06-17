Dicarboxylic acids counteract the metabolic effects of a Western diet by boosting energy expenditure

Medium- and long-chain dicarboxylic acids (DAs) are present in higher plants and animals, deriving from the ω-oxidation of fatty acids (1). In higher plants, DAs are components of natural protective polymers, such as cutin and suberin, a support biopolyester that waterproofs the leaves and fruits, regulating the flow of nutrients and minimizing the harmful impact of pathogens (1). They are β-oxidized in specialized plant peroxisomes, called glyoxysomes, where the glyoxylate cycle, whose intermediates derive from the degradation of reserve or structural lipids, takes place (1).

The paradigm of nutrient composition acknowledges only three energy substrates: glucose, amino acids, and fatty acids. In this issue of the JCI, Goetzman et al., (2) confirmed and magnified the evidence of previous investigations establishing the presence and metabolic importance of a fourth nutrient, DAs. While metabolizable DAs are classified as medium-chain fatty acids, they possess two terminal carboxylic groups that permit the formation of dicarboxylic salts, making them easily soluble in water and promptly available as energy. Contrary to typical dietary fatty acids, DAs do not require transport within the circulatory stream, similar to triglycerides, which, as they are insoluble in water, must be incorporated into chylomicrons or lipoproteins such as very-low-density lipoproteins (VLDL) or low-density lipoproteins (LDL). DAs can be immediately β-oxidized, giving rise to acetyl-CoA and succinyl-CoA. Some diseases, such as type 2 diabetes (T2D), result in an inability to rapidly adjust energy substrate utilization and show shortage of glycogen depots in both the liver and skeletal muscle due to impaired glycogen synthesis. Instead, DAs are completely oxidized in T2D in the liver as well as in the muscle and they restore glycogen depots and improve glycemic control (3). Another important characteristic of DAs is their ability to access the mitochondria without the carnitine shuttle, a feature that facilitates complete oxidation (4).

DAs spare glucose utilization and increase glycogen stores in T2D in animal models and in humans (3–9). In fact, 10 g or 23 g of a DA with 10 carbon atoms, such as sebacic acid, added to a 450 kcal meal containing 75 g of glucose but without lipids drastically reduced the plasma glucose peak in people with T2D (3). The circulating levels of insulin in response to the meal were reduced with both amounts of sebacic acid and the rate at which glucose appeared in the circulation after eating was decreased by about 18% (P < 0.05) (3).