Granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cell activity during biofilm infection is regulated by a glycolysis/HIF1a axis

scRNA-Seq identifies prominent glycolytic and hypoxia signatures in granulocytes throughout the course of PJI. Prior work has established that PJI in both humans and our mouse model is associated with G-MDSC recruitment, which contributes to the establishment of chronic infection (17, 22–24). G-MDSCs are a heterogenous population whose features tend to exhibit a degree of context dependence (21, 37). To characterize this heterogeneity and how it evolves over time, single-cell transcriptomics was performed using a mouse model of S. aureus PJI. CD45+ leukocytes were isolated from the joint tissue of C57BL/6J mice infected with S. aureus USA300 LAC at days 3, 7, and 14 after infection, and scRNA-Seq was performed (Figure 1A). Bioinformatic analyses revealed that most cells were granulocytic in character, with a total of 10 transcriptionally distinct clusters (Figure 1B) that were uniformly represented across the time points (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174051DS1). Furthermore, a distinction between granulocytes that appeared to be immature (G-MDSC–like) versus mature (PMN-like) was identified using published gene sets (Figure 1C) (37). Most infiltrating cells were G-MDSC–like, as reflected by the lower cluster numbers (G1–G7), whereas PMNs were less abundant (G8–G10), in agreement with prior flow cytometry data from our laboratory (17, 19, 21, 23, 24). We refer to these cells as G-MDSCs and PMNs throughout the remainder of the study.

Figure 1 Longitudinal scRNA-Seq identifies G-MDSCs as the major cellular infiltrate at the site of PJI. (A) CD45+ cells were isolated at days 3, 7, and 14 after infection (n = 3,976, 3,975, and 2,111, respectively) using a mouse model of S. aureus PJI and submitted for scRNA-Seq (schematic created using BioRender). (B) UMAP of granulocytes used for scRNA-Seq analysis. G1 reflects the most abundant cluster with the fewest cells present in G10. (C) Granulocytes were identified as G-MDSCs or PMNs based on gene expression patterns.

We next interrogated this data set to identify genes and pathways that were induced following PJI using differential expression testing followed by pathway analysis with gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). At the gene expression level, many core glycolytic genes were significantly upregulated in G-MDSCs and PMNs (Figure 2A). Interestingly, genes involved in the PPP, which branches off glycolysis, were more enriched in PMNs compared with G-MDSCs (Figure 2A). At the pathway level, glycolysis and the hypoxia response through HIF1a were significantly increased in G-MDSCs, whereas the PPP was elevated in PMNs (Figure 2B). To complement these findings with an independent method, metabolic modeling with the COMPASS algorithm was performed (38). G-MDSCs and PMNs were independently analyzed with this approach prior to a statistical comparison of their resultant outputs (Supplemental Figure 2). Although predicted metabolic reactions were equally distributed between G-MDSCs and PMNs (Figure 2C), COMPASS analysis confirmed that glycolytic metabolism was significantly enriched in G-MDSCs, whereas fatty acid oxidation was more prominent in PMNs and amino acid metabolism was equivalent in both granulocyte populations (Figure 2D). Combining the predicted metabolic activities generated by COMPASS with the expression of G-MDSC and PMN gene sets allowed us to build a connection between gene expression and metabolic activity (Supplemental Figure 3B). Using this approach, the expression of G-MDSC and PMN genes, which we combined and quantified as the cellular pathogenicity and maturity scores (Supplemental Figure 3A), was strongly associated with many glycolytic and PPP reactions, respectively (Figure 2E). We found that lower pathogenicity scores (i.e., PMNs) were more linked with early reactions in the PPP (Figure 2E). To ensure that these findings could be recapitulated outside of an in silico environment, we utilized a flow cytometry–based strategy using 2-NBDG uptake as a proxy for glycolytic activity in granulocytes cocultured with S. aureus biofilm in vitro. 2-NBDG uptake was significantly increased in both G-MDSCs and PMNs after acute (30 minutes) exposure to biofilm (Figure 3A). In contrast, minimal changes in oxidative status were observed using the mitochondrial transmembrane potential dye TMRM (Figure 3B).

Figure 2 G-MDSCs infiltrating S. aureus PJI are characterized by strong glycolytic and hypoxia transcriptional signatures. (A) Expression of glycolytic and PPP genes in G-MDSC and PMN clusters identified by scRNA-Seq analysis. (B) Pathway analysis of differential expression data depicting glycolysis, hypoxia response, and PPP in G-MDSCs versus PMNs. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, correlation-weighted Kolmogorov-Smirnov with Benjamini-Hochberg correction. (C) Metabolic modeling by COMPASS using scRNA-Seq expression data in G-MDSCs and PMNs with (D) specific pathways noted. (E) Identification of glycolytic and PPP genes and their relationship to predicted pathogenicity metabolic scores in G-MDSCs and PMNs.

Figure 3 Glycolysis is increased in granulocytes following S. aureus biofilm exposure. Primary G-MDSCs and PMNs were either unstimulated or cocultured with S. aureus biofilm for 30 minutes, whereupon cells were stained with (A) 2-NBDG or (B) TMRM to monitor glucose uptake and mitochondrial transmembrane potential, respectively. (A) 2-NBDG data are represented as means ± SEM of 2-NBDG+ granulocytes. G-MDSC, n = 19 for unstimulated (unstim.); n = 21 for biofilm; PMN, n = 24/sample. ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction. (B) TMRM data are represented as means ± SEM fold change in granulocytes cocultured with biofilm versus unstimulated cells. G-MDSC, n = 20/sample; PMN, n = 16/sample. **P < 0.01; unpaired, 2-tailed t test.

Glycolysis is a key contributor to granulocyte ROS production in response to S. aureus biofilm. We next examined how glycolytic activity in granulocytes affected other metabolic features in response to S. aureus biofilm, namely ROS production. This was because scRNA-Seq identified several ROS-related genes that were significantly enriched in select granulocyte clusters in vivo, including Sod2, Nfe2l2, and Hmox1 (Figure 4A). Granulocyte ROS is produced by the action of NADPH oxidases or mitochondrial metabolism through the electron transport chain. Glycolysis generates substrates that are required for both pathways; however, it was unclear how these may be interconnected in the context of S. aureus biofilm exposure. To address this potential crosstalk, granulocytes were treated with the glycolytic inhibitor 2-DG to assess how restricting glycolysis altered ROS responses to S. aureus biofilm. Not only did 2-DG attenuate glycolytic metabolism, as reflected by a significant decrease in the percentage of 2-NBDG+ cells (Figure 4C), but it also significantly reduced mitochondrial ROS (Figure 4G) as well as its conversion to hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) (Figure 4H) in both G-MDSCs and PMNs after biofilm coculture. Furthermore, mitochondrial membrane potential was also significantly reduced following 2-DG treatment in G-MDSCs but not PMNs in response to S. aureus biofilm (Figure 4F). The reason for reduced TMRM staining in PMNs following biofilm coculture is not known; however, one explanation may be cell-type selectivity, where a reduction in mitochondrial transmembrane potential forces PMNs to rely more heavily on glycolysis. This is supported by heightened 2-NBDG uptake in PMNs following biofilm coculture compared with G-MDSCs, where the increase was lower in magnitude (Figure 3A and Figure 4C). Superoxide production was significantly decreased in granulocytes after biofilm exposure compared with that in resting cells (Figure 4D), which was interpreted to reflect rapid conversion to H 2 O 2 that was dramatically increased in this setting and was sensitive to 2-DG (Figure 4E). It is unclear why CellROX Green staining was increased in unstimulated G-MDSCs following 2-DG treatment, which was not observed in PMNs (Figure 4D). This may be unique to G-MDSCs, given their immune-suppressive characteristics, which are mediated by ROS (39, 40). This would suggest that constitutive glycolytic activity dampens ROS-generating pathways in G-MDSCs, which is supported by an earlier report documenting that the glycolytic metabolite phosphoenolpyruvate prevented excessive ROS production in G-MDSCs, but not PMNs (41). Interestingly, the metabolic changes resulting from 2-DG treatment coincided with increased granulocyte survival following biofilm exposure (Figure 4B). Collectively, these findings demonstrate the central role of glycolysis in metabolic programming of granulocyte ROS production in response to S. aureus biofilm.

Figure 4 Granulocyte glycolysis induced by S. aureus biofilm is linked to ROS generation. (A) Expression levels of ROS-related genes in granulocyte clusters identified by scRNA-Seq in the mouse PJI model. (B–H) Primary G-MDSCs or PMNs were treated with either vehicle or 2-DG for 1 hour prior to S. aureus biofilm coculture for 30 minutes, whereupon granulocytes were evaluated for (B) cell viability (G-MDSC, n = 24/group; PMN, n = 32/group), (C) glucose uptake (2-NBDG) (G-MDSC, n = 18 for vehicle and n = 14 for 2-DG; PMN, n = 9/group), (D) O 2 – (CellROX Green) (G-MDSC, n = 14 for vehicle and n = 10 for 2-DG; PMN, n = 12/group), (E) H 2 O 2 (OxiVision) (G-MDSC, n = 11/group; PMN, n = 9/group), (F) mitochondrial transmembrane potential (mtMP; TMRM) (G-MDSC, n = 15 for vehicle and n = 11 for 2-DG; PMN, n = 9/group), (G) mtO 2 – (MitoSOX) (G-MDSC, n = 18 for vehicle and n = 14 for 2-DG; PMN, n = 9/group), and (H) mtH 2 O 2 (MitoPY) (G-MDSC, n = 18 for vehicle and n = 14 for 2-DG; PMN, n = 9/group). Results, excluding TMRM, are represented as means ± SEM of positively stained cells. TMRM data are represented as means ± SEM fold change in granulocytes cocultured with biofilm versus unstimulated cells. Viability data are represented as means ± SEM of viable cells. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction.

G-MDSCs utilize glycolysis for their immunosuppressive activity. To examine the importance of G-MDSC glycolysis in shaping S. aureus biofilm development in vivo, a NP was used to deliver 2-DG at the site of PJI. Local delivery was favored over systemic administration due to the confined nature of PJI in both humans and our mouse model (22, 24) in addition to potential off-target effects of 2-DG with systemic dosing. Our NP formulation lacked a targeting moiety, as no unique surface marker has been identified for G-MDSCs because of their similarity to PMNs. However, since G-MDSC infiltrates dramatically outnumber PMNs during PJI (17, 19, 23, 24), we predicted that NP internalization would be skewed toward G-MDSCs. Indeed, this was observed, where G-MDSCs exhibited the greatest uptake of Cy5-labeled NPs in vivo compared with PMNs and monocytes (Figure 5A). Cy5 signals declined over time, in agreement with our prior report with oligomycin-loaded NPs, although biological effects were sustained (16). To assess the impact of G-MDSC glycolysis on PJI outcome, mice received 1 injection of either empty or 2-DG NPs directly into the soft tissue surrounding the joint on day 3 after infection. Importantly, this posttreatment paradigm allowed for early bacterial expansion, better modeling a translational scenario. Animals were euthanized 11 days following NP administration (day 14 after infection) to assess bacterial burden and G-MDSC functional activity using a T cell–suppression assay. As we previously reported, G-MDSCs recovered from S. aureus PJI significantly inhibited T cell proliferation (empty NPs); however, treatment with 2-DG NPs ablated this inhibitory activity (Figure 5B). Furthermore, 2-DG NP administration significantly reduced bacterial burden in the joint, femur, and implant (Figure 5C). Importantly, 2-DG did not affect S. aureus planktonic (Supplemental Figure 4A) or biofilm (Supplemental Figure 4D) growth at the same concentration delivered by NPs in vivo. Furthermore, 2-DG had no impact on S. aureus metabolism, as glycolysis, TCA cycle, PPP, and nucleotide metabolites were similar between 2-DG and vehicle-treated bacteria under both growth conditions (Supplemental Figure 4, B, C, E, and F, and Supplemental Table 2). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the reduction in bacterial burden with 2-DG treatment resulted from immune modulation and likely not direct effects on S. aureus.

Figure 5 2-DG NP reduces G-MDSC–mediated immunosuppression, enhances proinflammatory responses, and improves biofilm clearance in vivo. (A) Mice received 1 injection of Cy5-labeled NP in the soft tissue surrounding the infected joint at day 3 after infection, whereupon NP uptake was quantified on 3 consecutive days by flow cytometry. Results are represented as the percentage of Cy5+ cells for each leukocyte infiltrate. Data are represented as means ± SD. Days 1 and 2, n = 5/group; day 3, n = 3/group. (B and C) Mice received a single dose of empty or 2-DG NP at day 3 after infection, whereupon G-MDSCs were isolated from the soft tissue surrounding the infected joint at day 14 by FACS to assess (B) antiinflammatory activity by a T cell–suppression assay (data are represented as means ± SEM; T cells only, n = 11; positive control, n = 14; empty NPs and 2-DG NPs, n = 9; *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction) and (C) bacterial burden in the tissue, joint, femur and implant (data are represented as means ± SEM; n = 10 /group; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; unpaired 2-tailed t test). (D–G) CD45+Ly6G+ granulocytes were recovered by FACS from the soft tissue of mice receiving 2-DG or empty NPs at day 7 after infection (4 days following NP injection; n = 3 mice/group for each of 2 biological replicates). (D) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes, (E) enriched pathways identified by GSEA, and heatmaps of genes involved in (F) defense response and (G) immune system process pathways.

To further assess how 2-DG NP treatment altered granulocyte activation during PJI, bulk RNA-Seq was performed on Ly6G+ granulocytes recovered from mice receiving 2-DG versus empty NPs. Bulk RNA-Seq was utilized instead of scRNA-Seq, since only a subpopulation of G-MDSCs internalized 2-DG NPs (Figure 5A) and this heterogeneity could not be resolved at the single-cell level. Furthermore, G-MDSCs recovered from 2-DG NP–treated mice could no longer suppress T cell activation (Figure 5B) despite only a fraction of cells being targeted, and the abundance of G-MDSCs at the site of PJI compared with the lower number of PMNs suggested that bulk sequencing would accurately report changes in cellular activation status. Differential expression analysis revealed 214 upregulated and 4,611 downregulated genes in granulocytes recovered from 2-DG NP–treated mice compared with empty NPs (Figure 5D). Pathway analysis identified significant increases in genes involved in defense response, cytokine response, and response to protozoa in granulocytes recovered from mice receiving 2-DG NPs, providing further support that glycolysis promotes G-MDSC antiinflammatory properties. Heatmaps of defense response and immune system process pathways revealed increased expression of inflammasome (Nlrp12 and P2rx7) and type I interferon–induced (Gbps, Oas1g, Irf1 and Rnasel) and inflammatory (Ccxl9, Cxcl10, and Tnfsf14) genes in granulocytes recovered from 2-DG NP–treated animals (Figure 5, F and G). In contrast, downregulated pathways were more generalized in scope, representing cell membrane and adhesion along with signal transduction (Figure 5E). Given that G-MDSCs internalized most 2-DG NPs, which inhibited their suppressive activity and promoted proinflammatory transcriptional profiles, these findings suggest that glycolytic metabolism plays an important role in the ability of G-MDSCs to promote S. aureus biofilm persistence in vivo.

Granulocyte HIF1a is critical for promoting S. aureus PJI. In addition to glycolysis, the hypoxia response and HIF1a transcription factor pathway were among the most significantly enriched pathways in G-MDSC subsets (Figure 2B). Bone is an intrinsically low-oxygen environment that is exacerbated by infection, where O 2 levels drop to approximately 1% (42). HIF1a is a master regulator of the cellular response to hypoxia and plays a key role in immune regulation (43). Although prior work has shown that HIF1a promotes leukocyte proinflammatory activity and bacterial clearance in models of planktonic infection (44–46), we explored whether it may be detrimental in the context of biofilm infection by augmenting G-MDSC glycolytic activity. To first address this possibility in vitro, granulocyte-biofilm cocultures were treated with chetomin, an inhibitor of HIF-mediated signaling (47). In addition, parallel assessments were made under hypoxia (1% O 2 ) to model oxygen levels in infected bone (42). Like 2-DG, the increases in 2-NBDG uptake and mitochondrial H 2 O 2 elicited by S. aureus biofilm in G-MDSCs and PMNs were partly dependent on functional HIF signaling (Figure 6, A and F). Interestingly, total H 2 O 2 (Figure 6C), mitochondrial membrane potential (Figure 6D), and mitochondrial ROS production (Figure 6E) were significantly decreased by chetomin in G-MDSCs under hypoxia, whereas these measures were unaffected by chetomin in PMNs. Again, significant decreases in superoxide were detected in both granulocyte populations after biofilm exposure (Figure 6B), which was attributed to rapid conversion to H 2 O 2 (Figure 6C). Chetomin also increased granulocyte viability following S. aureus biofilm coculture compared with vehicle-treated cells (Figure 6G) without affecting S. aureus survival under planktonic or biofilm growth conditions at the same concentration (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). In general, similar metabolic changes were observed when G-MDSC–biofilm cocultures were incubated under normoxic or hypoxic conditions, except for mitochondrial membrane potential and total H 2 O 2 production, whereas PMN responses were less altered, with 2-NBDG uptake being the most affected (Figure 6). This is likely influenced by the microaerobic environment created by the biofilm even in oxygen-replete conditions. Importantly, hypoxia did not dramatically alter S. aureus biofilm growth in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4J).

Figure 6 Inhibition of HIF1a signaling attenuates granulocyte ROS production in response to S. aureus biofilm. Primary G-MDSCs or PMNs were treated with either chetomin or vehicle for 1 hour under normoxia or hypoxia (1% O 2 ) prior to coculture with S. aureus biofilm for 30 minutes under the same oxygen conditions, whereupon cells were stained with (A) 2-NBDG (glucose uptake) (G-MDSC, n = 13/group; PMN, n = 11/group), (B) CellROX Green (O 2 –) (G-MDSC, n = 11/group; PMN, n = 12/group), (C) OxiVision (H 2 O 2 ) (G-MDSC, n = 11/group, except for hypoxia/chetomin/biofilm, n = 10; PMN, n = 12/group), (D) TMRM (mitochondrial transmembrane potential; mtMP) (G-MDSC, n = 12/group; PMN, n = 9/group), (E) MitoSOX (mtO 2 –) (G-MDSC, n = 11/group; PMN, n = 12/group), and (F) MitoPY (mtH 2 O 2 ) (G-MDSC, n = 6/group; PMN, n = 10/group). (G) Cell viability data are represented as the percentage of live CD45+ cells (G-MDSC, n = 28/group, except for hypoxia/chetomin/biofilm, n = 27; PMN, n = 40/group). Results are represented as means ± SEM of positively stained or fold change (TMRM) in granulocytes cocultured with biofilm versus unstimulated cells under normoxia or hypoxia. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction.

To determine the role of HIF1a in granulocytes during PJI, Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl conditional KO mice were generated, since global Hif1a deletion is embryonic lethal (48). The Mrp8-Cre driver targets gene deletion to granulocytes (49), which includes G-MDSCs but also PMNs based on their relatedness. Characterization of G-MDSCs from Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl mice revealed reduced Hif1a mRNA and protein expression (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) and no induction of Hif1a-dependent genes under hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 5C). Targeting specificity was demonstrated by similar HIF1a mRNA, protein, and Hif1a-dependent gene expression in macrophages from Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl and Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl animals (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). After biofilm coculture in vitro, Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl G-MDSCs displayed significant reductions in glucose uptake compared with WT cells (Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl) (Figure 7A). However, 2-NBDG uptake in Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl G-MDSCs was further reduced by chetomin (Figure 7A), reflecting either effects on residual HIF1a expression (Supplemental Figure 5B) and/or the involvement of HIF1a-independent mechanisms. No dramatic differences in total H 2 O 2 (Figure 7B) or cell viability (Figure 7E) were observed between Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl and Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl G-MDSCs, whereas mitochondrial ROS (mtROS) (Figure 7C) and mtH 2 O 2 (Figure 7D) displayed divergent responses in Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl G-MDSCs. In vivo, bacterial burden was significantly decreased in Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl mice at days 7 and 14 after infection in various PJI tissues compared with Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl littermates, but was most pronounced in the femur and implant (Figure 8A). This coincided with a significant reduction in PMN influx and increased monocyte recruitment at the site of infection (Figure 8B) that was generally reflected by absolute cell counts (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 7 G-MDSC metabolic responses to S. aureus biofilm are partially HIF1a dependent. Primary G-MDSCs from Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl and Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl mice were treated with either chetomin or vehicle for 1 hour prior to coculture with S. aureus biofilm for 30 minutes, whereupon cells were stained with (A) 2-NBDG (glucose uptake) (n = 12/group), (B) OxiVision (H 2 O 2 ) (n = 4/group), (C) MitoSOX (mtO 2 –) (n = 12/group), (D) MitoPY (mtH 2 O 2 ) (n = 12/group), and (E) a UV live/dead fixable dye (viability) (n = 12/group). Results are expressed as the fold-change of each genotype normalized to resting cells. Results, excluding Oxivision staining, are represented as means ± SEM. Oxivision data are represented as means ± SD.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction.

Figure 8 Mrp8Hif1a conditional KO mice exhibit improved infection outcomes. Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl and Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl mice were infected with S. aureus, whereupon (A) bacterial burden in the tissue, joint, femur, and on the implant and (B) immune infiltrates in the soft tissue surrounding the infected joint were assessed at days 7 (n = 11 for Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl; n = 14 for Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl) and 14 (n = 12/group) after infection. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed t test.

To assess how Hif1a loss in granulocytes affected gene expression in vivo, CD45+ cells were isolated from Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl and Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl mice at days 3 and 14 after infection for scRNA-Seq. These time points were selected to evaluate how HIF1a affects leukocyte responses during planktonic infection (day 3) versus mature biofilm formation (day 14) (16). UMAP analysis confirmed our earlier scRNA-Seq data where granulocyte clusters were dominant (Figure 9A) and, importantly, the numbers of cells within each granulocyte cluster from Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl and Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl mice were equally represented across both time points (Supplemental Figure 7). Glycolysis was significantly decreased in all Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl granulocyte clusters at both time points, as demonstrated by differential expression of genes encoding glycolytic enzymes (Figure 9B), pathway analysis (Figure 9C), and COMPASS (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). Pathway analysis suggested that Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl granulocytes displayed a more proinflammatory phenotype, as revealed by significantly increased IFN signaling, TNF signaling via NF-κB, and complement pathways (Figure 9C). These changes were most evident at day 14, whereas Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl granulocytes at day 3 after infection exhibited increased expression of genes involved in cytoskeleton and leukocyte migration along with Rho GTPase activation of NADPH oxidases (Figure 9C). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that during S. aureus PJI, HIF1a contributes to enhanced glycolytic metabolism in granulocytes that paradoxically diminishes the expression of proinflammatory genes. This appears to be unique to granulocytes in the context of biofilm infection compared with the well-described effects of HIF1a on promoting macrophage proinflammatory responses (43).

Figure 9 Conditional Hif1a deletion in granulocytes significantly attenuates the expression of glycolytic genes concomitant with increased proinflammatory profiles. (A) CD45+ cells were recovered by FACS from Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl and Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl mice (n = 4 mice/group) at days 3 (n = 1,629 and 2,366 cells, respectively) and 14 (n = 2,725 and 1,991 cells, respectively) after S. aureus PJI for single-cell sequencing. The resultant data sets were integrated and clustered using a UMAP procedure. (B) Expression levels of core glycolytic genes in the most abundant granulocyte clusters (G1 and G2). (C) Pathway analysis using differentially expressed genes identified in Mrp8NullHif1afl/fl and Mrp8CreHif1afl/fl granulocyte clusters. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, correlation-weighted Kolmogorov-Smirnov with Benjamini-Hochberg correction.

Granulocytes from PJI patients display glycolytic and hypoxia signatures. To determine whether the glycolytic and HIF1a bias observed in our mouse model of PJI extended to human disease, scRNA-Seq was performed on tissues collected from patients with PJI along with paired blood samples. Blood leukocytes were used as a comparator for each subject given the fact that PJI is localized with minimal peripheral involvement (22). The demographics of the 3 subjects included in this study are presented in Supplemental Table 1. Integration of patient scRNA-Seq data revealed a predominance of granulocyte clusters (Supplemental Figure 10), in agreement with our mouse model and confirming prior studies where G-MDSC and PMN infiltrates were prevalent in human PJI tissues (22, 23). Bioinformatic analyses supported that the response to PJI was highly localized, as tissue samples displayed more gene and pathway activity relative to the blood (Figure 10A). Importantly, glycolysis and the hypoxia response were significantly increased in granulocyte clusters from PJI subjects, as evident from gene signatures (Figure 10B) and pathway data (Figure 10C) from the integrated data set, validating the findings in our mouse PJI model (Figure 2). IL-10 signaling was elevated in granulocytes from human PJI tissues, which is a major product of G-MDSCs that inhibits leukocyte proinflammatory activity to promote PJI persistence (17, 19). Interestingly, several pathways were significantly increased in peripheral blood granulocytes compared with cells that had invaded the infection site, including WNT signaling, Rho and Cdc42 GTPases, G protein–mediated events, and IFN-α response (Figure 10C).

Figure 10 Leukocytes from human PJI patients exhibit significant transcriptional changes in glycolysis and the hypoxia response. scRNA-Seq was performed on cells isolated from the blood and tissues of patients with PJI. n = 3 patients. Subject 1: n = 4,825 (blood) and n = 4,575 (tissue); subject 2: n = 4,940 (blood) and n = 6,936 (tissue); subject 5: n = 1,573 (blood) and n = 2,215 (tissue). Differential expression testing was used to identify (A) characteristic pathway utilization that was either shared or unique to each sample origin, (B) changes in glycolytic and hypoxia response genes (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; MAST with Bonferroni’s correction), and (C) top differentially regulated pathways (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, correlation-weighted Kolmogorov-Smirnov with Benjamini-Hochberg correction) between granulocytes from the blood versus infected tissue.

Since our PJI subjects represented 2 Gram-positive (S. aureus) and 1 Gram-negative (Stenotrophomonas maltophilia) species, we next determined whether unique transcriptional signatures were present for each pathogen class. In general, only a limited number of pathways were shared between the 3 subjects, with each exhibiting largely distinct signatures (Figure 11A). The only transcriptional profiles that were largely conserved for the 2 S. aureus samples compared with the Gram-negative infection were increased IFN-α/γ response and several IL-1 signaling pathways (Figure 11B). Otherwise, unique pathway expression patterns were observed for each patient sample (Figure 11B). Interestingly, the expression of several glycolytic and hypoxia response genes was significantly increased across the granulocyte clusters of all 3 subjects (Figure 11C), supporting that glycolysis and HIF1a are core transcriptional platforms during PJI regardless of the inciting pathogen. Collectively, these findings demonstrate the acquisition of glycolytic and hypoxia signatures in granulocytes once they have exited the bloodstream into the site of PJI, highlighting the highly localized nature of these infections. The conserved glycolytic and hypoxia profiles in patient samples, combined with our mechanistic studies in the mouse PJI model, suggest these pathways likely play a critical role in biofilm persistence.