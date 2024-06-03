NR2E3 loss disrupts photoreceptor cell maturation and fate in human organoid models of retinal development

Retinal organoids produce developmentally timed cell types. To determine how and when NR2E3 acts in human retinal development, we used a previously described iPSC line (20) derived from an ESCS patient with a homozygous c.119-2A>C mutation in NR2E3. This mutation causes the inclusion of a portion of intron 1, which creates a frameshift and premature stop codon following the first exon, rendering it null (referred to as NR2E3-null going forward). We previously showed that monoallelic correction of c.119-2A>C in patient-derived iPSCs by CRISPR-mediated homology-dependent repair restores the ability of photoreceptor cells to make wild-type NR2E3 transcript during retinal cell differentiation (20). To capture both developing and terminally differentiated cell types, retinal organoids were generated from no-disease control, NR2E3-null, and CRISPR-corrected NR2E3 (isogenic control) lines, and these organoids were initially sampled across a 160-day time course (Figure 1A). iPSC lines were characterized for pluripotency and genomic stability (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173892DS1), and the full NR2E3 locus of the no-disease control was sequenced to confirm the absence of potentially deleterious variants (Supplemental Figure 1J). Organoids were assayed using single-cell transcriptome profiling and immunohistochemistry (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 2). Data from cells collected on days 40, 80, 120, and 160 (hereafter referred to as D40, D80, D120, and D160) of differentiation across all 3 lines were aggregated and annotated using previously published human organoid and fetal retina scRNA-Seq data (21). Cell type emergence followed the known developmental cadence of retinal formation (1), with progenitors giving rise to cone photoreceptors and inner retinal cells first, followed by waves of rod photoreceptor and bipolar cell emergence (Figure 1B). Notably, all expected cell types, including rod photoreceptors, were observed in each line (Figure 1, C–E).

Figure 1 Modeling pathological retinal development using retinal organoids. (A) Schematic for organoid differentiation time course with scRNA-Seq. (B) Integrated and annotated cells recovered from all scRNA-Seq samples projected in 2D space using UMAP embeddings. Cells are grouped by time point of collection. (C–E) Cells from all time points are split by cell line of origin. (F) No-disease control (ND control) organoids express NR2E3 (green) in rod nuclei at D160 of differentiation. Cone photoreceptors express cone arrestin (ARR3, red).(G) NR2E3-null organoids express cone arrestin but lack expression of NR2E3. (H) Monoallelic correction of NR2E3 restores expression of NR2E3 in D160 organoids. (I–K) At D200 of differentiation, NR2E3 expression remains high in ND control and isogenic control lines and is absent in NR2E3-null samples. Scale bars: 50 μm.

NR2E3 is required for normal rod photoreceptor development (12, 22, 23) and is known to be expressed soon after the induction of its upstream activator, NRL (24). We observed the emergence of rod photoreceptors in organoids by D120 of differentiation in all 3 lines (Figure 1, B–E). We next stained for the NR2E3 protein in fixed sections of retinal organoids at comparable time points. Control organoids expressed NR2E3 in the nucleus at D160 (Figure 1F). No NR2E3 protein was detected in the NR2E3-null organoids at the same time point (Figure 1G), and monoallelic correction of the locus restored normal expression (Figure 1H). The same pattern of protein expression persisted to D200 (Figure 1, I–K), indicating that the c.119-2A>C NR2E3 mutations cause a total lack, rather than delay, of NR2E3 protein expression in human retinal organoids.

Divergent rods emerge in NR2E3-null organoids following rod commitment. Since NR2E3 is known to be required for rod photoreceptor cell formation, we next asked how NR2E3-null rods differed transcriptionally from normal rod photoreceptors. We computationally isolated the photoreceptor lineage within the data set to enable comparison of developmental lineages of rod and cone photoreceptors. D40, D80, D120, and D160 cells from all 3 lines that were annotated as Progenitors, T1, T3, Cone, or Rod (i.e., from Figure 1B) were reprocessed using potential of heat diffusion for affinity-based transition embedding (PHATE) (25), a dimensionality-reduction technique suited to maintaining the branching structure in developmental data sets. The ordering of cells in the PHATE embedding matched collection time points of the samples (Figure 2A), lending confidence to the biological relevance of this approach. Cells were reclustered and manually reannotated based on the PHATE embedding (Figure 2B) using time point and expression information of marker genes (Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition to refining the maturity of rod and cone photoreceptors (e.g., early cone, immature cone, cone), a novel cluster was also observed in the PHATE reduction that appeared largely restricted to the NR2E3-null cells (Figure 2C). Since it branched from the early rod cluster, we named these cells “divergent rods.”

Figure 2 Divergent rods emerge in NR2E3-null organoids. (A) PHATE reduction showing cells within the photoreceptor lineage. Cells are colored by time point of sample collection. (B) Cells from NR2E3-null and control lines are annotated together based on time point and PHATE-derived cluster. (C) Cells annotated based on PHATE clustering from only the NR2E3-null line. (D–F) The proportion of early and intermediate progenitors decreases uniformly across differentiation of all lines. (G–I) The proportion of maturing cones follows differentiation time point in all lines. (J) All lines form early rod photoreceptors at D80 (arrow). (K and L) Only ND control and isogenic control lines form immature and mature rod photoreceptors at D120 and D160 (arrows). (M) Divergent rods emerge by D120 and are largely restricted to the NR2E3-null line (arrow). (N) NRL expression is plotted against pseudotime for each lineage on a log scale. NRL expression is observed at comparable levels in rod and divergent rod lineages and is induced at the same point in pseudotime. The pseudotime value at which NRL expression passes 1 is shown as t NRL . (O) NR2E3 expression level across pseudotime is shown. In addition to t NRL (NRL induction pseudotime point), the point at which NR2E3 expression passes 1 is shown as t NR2E3 . The timing of NR2E3 induction is similar in rod and divergent rod lineages. (P) THRB expression level across pseudotime is shown.

To better understand the developmental origin of the divergent rod cluster, we calculated the proportion of each cell type at each time point of photoreceptor lineage differentiation (Figure 2, D–M). When cell type proportions are plotted across time, the disappearance of progenitors followed by the emergence of maturing photoreceptor cells is seen (Figure 2, D–L), indicating that proper commitment and maturation of cell types occur within retinal organoids of all 3 lines. However, emergence of normally mature rods is observed only in control lines (Figure 2, K and L), while formation of divergent rods is restricted to the NR2E3-null line (orange line) at D120 (Figure 2M). Notably, the NR2E3-null line produces early rods at D80 at roughly similar proportions to control lines (Figure 2J), counter to the hypothesis that NR2E3-null photoreceptor progenitors would be uniformly shunted into a cone cell fate prior to this developmental time point. Instead, these data support rod malformation in NR2E3-null as occurring after rod photoreceptor cell fate commitment at D80.

To further investigate the differences between normal and pathological rod differentiation, we next identified 3 trajectories through the PHATE embedding using Slingshot (26) (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E). These trajectories describe the maturation of progenitor cells into normal cones, normal rods, or divergent rods. Trajectories were used to compute pseudotime values for each cell within each lineage (Supplemental Figure 3, C–H). We plotted expression of NRL against pseudotime within each lineage (Figure 2N) and observed comparable timing and level of NRL expression in the normal and divergent rod lineages. NRL levels were markedly lower in the cone lineage. We generated similar plots for NR2E3 (Figure 2O) that show induction of NR2E3 expression following NRL induction in only the rod and divergent rod trajectories. The cone-specifying factor THRB followed a similar expression pattern in rod and divergent rod lineages, indicating that they did not acquire cone fate at the time point of normal NR2E3 induction (Figure 2P). These findings suggest that NRL-expressing divergent rods initially develop normally and that a failure in rod maturation later in development can be attributed to NR2E3 loss.

Joint multimodal sequencing of divergent rod transcriptome and chromatin accessibility. To confirm that the emergence of divergent rods was not an artifact of batch-to-batch variability of organoid differentiation and to gain information on chromatin remodeling following NR2E3 loss in rods, we performed single-nucleus multimodal sequencing on retinal organoid nuclei isolated from an independent round of differentiation (Figure 3A) of the NR2E3-null and isogenic control lines. Nuclei were collected from time points after the emergence of divergent rods (D160 and D260). Joint multimodal RNA and assay for transposase-accessible chromatin (ATAC) sequencing were performed to query the differential gene expression and accessibility of regulatory regions in NR2E3-null rods. First, nuclei were clustered and annotated on a weighted combination of ATAC and gene expression modalities (Figure 3B). Cone and rod photoreceptor nuclei were captured in both NR2E3-null and isogenic control organoids at D160 and D260, recapitulating the finding of our previous time course study (Figures 1 and 2). Using the D40–D160 gene expression data from the photoreceptor lineage (Figure 2, B and C), rod, cone, and divergent rod gene modules were computed (Supplemental Figure 4, A–J). Nuclei in the multimodal data set were scored for each module. An enrichment within the NR2E3-null rod cluster for the divergent rod gene module was observed (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). This enrichment was not observed in isogenic control rods (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). These data show that the emergence of divergent rods in NR2E3-null organoids is reproducible and robust to discovery across different sequencing modalities and rounds of differentiation.

Figure 3 NR2E3 loss disrupts rod chromatin accessibility. (A) Experimental schematic showing collection of nuclei from D160 and D260 retinal organoids for joint multimodal single-nucleus sequencing. (B) Annotated WNN-UMAP projections of cells assayed by joint multimodal single-nucleus sequencing. Both lines contribute to all cell type clusters. (C and D) Two-dimensional projection of cells based on WNN analysis of gene expression and ATAC-seq profiles. Cells split by line (NR2E3-null and isogenic control). Cells are shaded based on divergent rod gene module score, with red indicating enrichment for divergent rod module genes. (E) Differential ATAC peak accessibility between NR2E3-null and isogenic control rods. Peaks that are more accessible in the control line (i.e., closed in the NR2E3-null rods) are shown in red, while peaks that are more accessible in the NR2E3-null line are shown in blue. More peaks are accessible in NR2E3-null versus control, indicating a globally repressive role for NR2E3 in maturing rod photoreceptors. (F) Transcription factor binding motif enrichment in peaks that are inaccessible in the NR2E3-null rods versus control. Enrichment of the NRL motif indicates reliance of NRL on NR2E3 presence for binding. (G and H) Motif symbols for the NR2E3- and NRL-binding motifs used for analysis in F.

NR2E3 acts as a direct suppressor of cone-specific gene expression. Since Nr2e3 acts as a suppressor of cone photoreceptor cell fate in mice (23), we were interested in how loss of NR2E3 function in human iPSC-derived photoreceptors altered the chromatin accessibility around cone genes and caused their misregulation. After ATAC peaks were called, differentially accessible regions (DARs) between the NR2E3-null and isogenic control lines within the rod cluster were identified (Figure 3E). Notably, far more peaks were accessible in the NR2E3-null sample, indicating NR2E3’s globally repressive role (464 peaks preferentially accessible in NR2E3-null compared with control, with 73 peaks preferentially inaccessible in the NR2E3-null cells). Several of these DARs were near rod- and cone-specific genes, indicating a dual role for NR2E3 in cone gene repression and rod gene activation (Supplemental Figure 4K). We computed enrichment of known transcription factor binding motifs within ATAC peaks that were inaccessible in NR2E3-null rod photoreceptors (Figure 3F). Of specific interest were the canonical NRL- and NR2E3-binding motifs (Figure 3, G and H). The NRL-binding motif (TGCTGAC) was statistically significantly enriched in the set of peaks that become inaccessible following NR2E3 loss, while the NR2E3-binding motif was not (Figure 3F). This shows that NRL binding and subsequent chromatin remodeling require the presence of NR2E3 in at least some contexts.

Divergent rods misexpress cone- and rod-specific phototransduction genes. We next asked how the gene expression pattern of divergent rods differed from that of normal rods and cones. A differential expression test was performed in a pairwise fashion between the most mature clusters of each of 3 lineages (rods, cones, and divergent rods; see Figure 2, B and C). Remarkably, several well-described functional photoreceptor genes were misexpressed in divergent rods (Figure 4A, highlighted in red). Comparison of gene expression between NR2E3-null and isogenic control cells showed that dysregulation was restricted to rods (Supplemental Figure 5, A–N). Normal expression patterns of rod- and cone-specific genes were confirmed using scRNA-Seq data from human donor retina (27) (Supplemental Figure 5, O–V). These data indicate that these divergent rods retain rod identity and are not shunted to a cone fate in early differentiation; instead, they exist as fate-committed photoreceptor cells expressing a combination of rod and cone genes.

Figure 4 Divergent rods express a combination of rod- and cone-specific genes involved in phototransduction. (A) Differentially expressed genes between the divergent rod and rod (x axis) or cone (y axis) lineages. Compared with normal rods, divergent rods upregulate several cone-specific transcripts, as well as genes involved in synaptogenesis. Compared with normal cones, divergent rods upregulate canonical rod transcripts. Genes involved in phototransduction are highlighted in red. (B) Diagram of rod-specific (left) and cone-specific (right) components of the phototransduction pathway. Genes expressed in divergent rods are colored, and those not expressed in divergent rods are shown in gray. (C) Pathway enrichment analysis for differentially expressed genes between divergent rod and rod clusters (the x axis of A). (D) The rod-specific transducin component (GNAT1) is expressed in rod and divergent rod lineages but not in normal cones. (E) The cone-specific phosphodiesterase PDE6H is expressed in the normal cone lineage and in divergent rods across the same developmental time. (F) The rod-specific opsin RHO is expressed late in normal rod development but not divergent rods. For D–F, t NRL and t NR2E3 indicate pseudotime points of NRL and NR2E3 expression induction, respectively (as in Figure 2, O and P).

Differentially expressed genes between divergent rods and normal rods were subjected to pathway enrichment analysis to better understand the cellular changes downstream of NR2E3 loss. The top enriched pathway in the divergent rod differentially expressed genes was “phototransduction pathway” (Figure 4B), validating the observed misexpression pattern of genes such as ARR3, PDE6H, GNAT1, and GNGT1 in Figure 4A. Divergent rods expressed a combination of rod- and cone-specific phototransduction genes but failed to express either rod or cone opsin (Figure 4C). The expression of phototransduction genes along pseudotime in divergent rods compared with the normal rod and cone lineages showed that misexpression followed normal timing (Figure 4, D–F). Specifically, expression of cone genes in divergent rods temporally occurred in accordance with expression in normal cones, and expression of rod genes in divergent rods did so in accordance with normal rods. Upregulation of PDE6H in divergent rods occurred only after the time point at which NR2E3 would normally act to suppress this cone-specific gene (Figure 4E). Based on these analyses, NR2E3 loss in developing photoreceptors causes misexpression of cone- and rod-specific genes involved in phototransduction, the major function of photoreceptor cells in reception and processing of visual information.

To investigate the potential functionality of divergent rods, we next examined expression of the rod-specific opsin gene RHO. While divergent rods express NRL and the variant-containing NR2E3 at normal levels, no detectable RHO transcript was found in NR2E3-null organoids at any time point (Figure 5A). Across D160 and D260, chromatin accessibility in the RHO coding sequences and cis-regulatory sites was greatly diminished in NR2E3-null rods compared with control rods (Figure 5, B and C). These putative regulatory sites were previously shown to be bound by CRX and NRL in ChIP sequencing (ChIP-Seq) experiments performed on human neural retina (28) (Figure 5D). D160 and D260 organoids were stained for rhodopsin expression, and a similar pattern was observed wherein no rhodopsin protein was found in the photoreceptors of mature NR2E3-null organoids (Figure 5, E–J).

Figure 5 NR2E3-null rods fail to activate expression of rhodopsin. (A) Violin plots show expression of NRL, NR2E3, and RHO within rods from either NR2E3-null or isogenic control organoids (D120 and D160 combined from the multimodal sequencing experiment in Figure 2). NR2E3-null rods express the transcription factors NRL and NR2E3 at the transcript level but do not express RHO transcript. (B) ATAC coverage tracks for isogenic control organoids (D160 and D260 combined) are shown. Accessibility in regions around RHO is observed in the rod cluster. (C) ATAC coverage for the rod cluster is shown for NR2E3-null and isogenic control samples. Below coverage tracks, ATAC peaks are shown as black boxes. Lines connecting peaks to the transcriptional start site of RHO represent peak-to-gene linkages. Two peaks (P1 and P2) that are linked to RHO expression and accessible only in control rods are highlighted in red. (D) CRX and NRL ChIP-Seq tracks from adult human donor eye samples are shown aligned to the tracks in C. NR2E3-dependent peaks highlighted in C are bound by NRL in human retina. (E–G) At D160, RHO-expressing photoreceptors are observed in ND control (E) and isogenic control (G) organoids, but no RHO-expressing cells are seen in NR2E3-null organoids (F). (H–J) By D260, RHO expression increases in ND control (H) and isogenic control (J) organoids but is still absent from NR2E3-null organoids (I). Scale bars: 50 μm.

NR2E3 suppresses cone-specific gene expression in rods. To confirm that divergent rods genuinely coexpress both rod and cone genes, we subsetted the rod, cone, and divergent rod populations from the data set shown in Figure 2B and plotted cells along 2 axes for the canonical rod transducin component G protein subunit α transducin 1 (GNAT1) and the canonical cone phosphodiesterase 6H (PDE6H) (Figure 6, A–C). In both non-diseased (Figure 6A) and isogenic (Figure 6C) control samples, few photoreceptors coexpressed rod- and cone-specific genes (4% and 5%, respectively), with most cells exclusively expressing either PDE6H or GNAT1. However, divergent rods in the NR2E3-null organoids largely coexpressed both genes (25% of cells expressing either GNAT1 or PDE6H coexpressed the markers) (Figure 6B). Such coexpression of GNAT1 and PDE6H was further visualized at the protein level in mature organoids (Figure 6, D–F). Colocalization of GNAT1 and PDE6H protein in photoreceptor outer segments was never observed in the control lines (Figure 6, D and F) but was commonly observed in the NR2E3-null organoids (Figure 6E). These findings were confirmed by scRNA-Seq of late-stage (D260) organoids (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 6 NR2E3 is required for repression of cone-specific phototransduction genes. (A) Cells of the photoreceptor lineage from the ND control line are plotted based on expression level of PDE6H (x axis) and GNAT1 (y axis). Photoreceptor cells segregate by class with rods expressing GNAT1 and cones expressing PDE6H. (B) Divergent rods coexpress PDE6H and GNAT1 at high levels. No cells are observed to express only GNAT1, indicating lack of a normal rod population. PDE6H-expressing cone population is similar to controls. (C) The isogenic control line restores normal segregation of photoreceptor classes. (D) Segregation of expression of GNAT1 (red) and PDE6H (green) into rods and cones is observed in D260 ND control retinal organoids. (E) Photoreceptors from the NR2E3-null organoids exhibit colocalization of GNAT1 and PDE6H protein. (F) Segregation of expression is restored in isogenic control organoids. (G) Cells recovered from D80 and D160 organoids derived from a second ESCS patient were projected in 2D space using UMAP embeddings. Cells are shown grouped by cell type annotation derived from the first single-cell experiment (Figure 1). (H) PDE6H and GNAT1 expression in rod and cone photoreceptors isolated from organoids from ESCS patient 2 (as shown in G). The proportion of cells coexpressing GNAT1 and PDE6H is comparable to that in B. (I) ATAC coverage tracks for the rod cluster of organoids (D160 and D260 combined) are shown at the top for NR2E3-null and isogenic control samples. (J) Other cell type tracks show chromatin accessibility of the isogenic control sample. The GNAT1 locus is shown. A peak linked to expression of GNAT1 is shown boxed in red. This peak is accessible in both NR2E3-null and isogenic control rods. (K) The PDE6H locus is shown. NR2E3-null rods show accessibility at a peak normally accessibly only in cones (L). This peak is linked to expression of PDE6H. Scale bars: 50 μm.

To further confirm that divergent rod formation following NR2E3 loss of function was a generalized phenomenon and not genotype or patient specific, we differentiated an additional round of retinal organoids from an unrelated ESCS patient with a compound heterozygous genotype (c.219G>C [p.Arg73Ser]/c.932G>A [p.Arg311Gln]). Organoids from this line were sampled by scRNA-Seq at D80 and D160, and clusters were annotated via label transfer from the data set shown in Figure 1 and Figure 6G. Rod and cone populations were subsetted and plotted as in Figure 6, A–C and H. The majority of rod photoreceptors derived from the second ESCS patient organoids coexpressed GNAT1 and PDE6H, indicating that divergent rod formation occurs in different ESCS individuals with different causative genotypes.

GNAT1 is a canonically rod-specific component of the transducin complex. Accessibility at an ATAC peak near the promoter of GNAT1 was found to be significantly correlated with expression of GNAT1 (Figure 6I, red box). This peak was not accessible in non-rod retinal cells (Figure 6J). This rod-specific peak was observed in both NR2E3-null and isogenic control lines, indicating that loss of NR2E3 activity has no deleterious effect on rod-specific chromatin remodeling or transcription of GNAT1 (as previously observed in Figure 6, B and E).

Loss of transcriptional repression of a cone-specific gene at the chromatin level following loss of NR2E3 was observed in the regulatory region surrounding PDE6H (Figure 6K). A cone-specific peak linked to expression of PDE6H was observed in NR2E3-null rods (Figure 6K, red box), indicating a failure to repress expression downstream of NR2E3 loss of this cone-specific member of the phosphodiesterase complex. The same peak in this presumptive enhancer of expression was observed in control cones, but not control rods (Figure 6L, red box). Together, these results show how NR2E3-null rods fail to suppress cone genes involved in phototransduction.

Divergent rods are largely refractory to rescue by exogenous NR2E3 expression. Expression and function of developmental transcription factors must be temporally controlled to enable cellular differentiation. Divergent rods form after expression of NR2E3 is induced by NRL (Figure 4) (29). We next asked whether divergent rods observed in mature NR2E3-null organoids represent a state of paused differentiation, or a terminally differentiated cell type. Organoids were treated with adeno-associated virus (AAV) carrying either wild-type NR2E3 cDNA fused to T2A-GFP or GFP alone under a ubiquitous promoter (Supplemental Figure 6A). Treatment occurred at D130 of differentiation, after the deviation of divergent rods from the normal developmental trajectory (Figure 2). Successful transduction and expression of the transgene were confirmed by GFP expression (Supplemental Figure 6). Thirty days after treatment (D160), organoids were dissociated and processed for scRNA-Seq (Supplemental Figure 6B). Cell types were annotated (Supplemental Figure 6C), and cells expressing the AAV-derived NR2E3-T2A-GFP (or GFP alone) construct were positively identified via mapping to a custom reference genome containing GFP sequence (Supplemental Figure 6D). Transduction and restoration of NR2E3 protein expression in transduced cells were confirmed by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F).

Rod photoreceptors were binned by transgene expression, and differential expression analysis was performed between transduced and untransduced populations within the AAV-NR2E3-EGFP–treated sample (Supplemental Figure 6). Other than expression of the transgene itself, several rod-specific phototransduction genes were upregulated in rods transduced with AAV-NR2E3-EGFP compared with untransduced rods. Next, expression of PDE6H and GNAT1 was visualized in each sample (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). Coexpression of these markers was shown above to exclusively mark divergent rods in the patient organoids (Figure 6). In untransduced rod photoreceptors, all cells exhibited expression of the cone-specific marker PDE6H (Supplemental Figure 6H). A small proportion of NR2E3-T2A-GFP–expressing rod photoreceptors showed absent or diminished PDE6H expression and higher GNAT1 expression (Supplemental Figure 6I), resembling the profile of normal rod photoreceptors. Twenty-two percent (46/207) of transduced GNAT1+ rods displayed suppression of PDE6H, while 5% (39/727) of untransduced GNAT1+ rods displayed PDE6H suppression. The expression pattern of GFP-only–expressing rods resembled that of untransduced cells (Supplemental Figure 6J). Notably, most transduced divergent rods did not show appreciable downregulation of PDE6H and had an expression pattern that resembled that of untreated divergent rods (Supplemental Figure 6I). This may indicate that while a minority of divergent rods can suppress PDE6H expression following the reintroduction of NR2E3, the majority are refractory by 130 days of differentiation.

NR2E3-null divergent rods are transcriptionally distinct from NRL-null cods. ESCS is most often caused by mutations in NR2E3 (30). However, rare cases of ESCS are known to be caused by mutations in the genetically upstream rod photoreceptor–specific transcription factor gene NRL (31). A previous study of human retinal organoids lacking NRL activity described the presence of hybrid cone/rod photoreceptor cells termed “cods,” described earlier in the Nrl–/– mouse (11, 31). As NRL is the inducer of NR2E3 expression in normal rod development (23), cods lack NR2E3 expression (31). We therefore asked how divergent rods differed at the transcriptome level from cods to describe the specific contribution of NR2E3 to rod development genetically and temporally downstream of NRL. We generated scRNA-Seq profiles of D260 organoids (Supplemental Figure 7). Data were integrated with those of Kallman et al. (31), and the divergent rod and cod populations were annotated (see Methods) and highlighted (Figure 7, A and B), showing that cods cluster more closely to normal cones, while divergent rods cluster more closely to normal rods. Differential expression analysis was performed between divergent rods and normal rods from the current study and between cods and normal rods from the Kallman et al. study to remove confounding effects introduced by differences in the differentiation protocol used by each study. The fold change and percentage of cells expressing each gene are plotted for both analyses (Figure 7, C and D). While cods and divergent rods dysregulated expression of many common genes (Figure 7, C and D, yellow labels), several genes were dysregulated only in cods or divergent rods, respectively (Figure 7, C and D, lavender and blue labels). This indicates that NR2E3 and NRL regulate partially exclusive subsets of genes essential to rod development and function.

Figure 7 Divergent rod fate in the context of ESCS. (A and B) D40–D260 data from the photoreceptor lineage of the current study integrated with the same cell types from Kallman et al. (31). Cells are shown split by study and projected in 2D space using UMAP embeddings. Divergent rods are colored lavender, and NRL-null cods are colored blue. (C and D) Differential expression analysis between pathological and normal rods from each study. Genes in yellow are significantly dysregulated in both NRL- and NR2E3-null cells compared with control rods. Genes in lavender (C) are dysregulated exclusively in divergent rods. Genes in blue (D) are dysregulated exclusively in NRL-null cods. (E–G) D260 retinal organoids from the current study stained for S-opsin. NR2E3-null organoids display a modest increase in the proportion of S-opsin–expressing cells. (H and I) Between D160 and D260 the rod proportion of NR2E3-null organoids decreases while the cone proportion increases. The opposite trend is observed in controls. (J) Staining of control postmortem donor retina shows rare short-wavelength cones (S-opsin), and colocalization of rhodopsin and GNAT1 in rods. (K–N) Cropped image from J showing S-cone (black arrowheads) and rods (white arrowheads). (O) In an NR2E3 disease donor retina, no rhodopsin staining is observed, and colocalization of S-opsin and GNAT1 is present. (P–S) Cropped image from O showing photoreceptor coexpressing S-opsin and GNAT1 (white arrowheads). Scale bars: 50 μm.

In addition to a lack of normal rod photoreceptor function, ESCS is characterized by an exaggerated retinal response to short-wavelength light. Previous studies in NRL-null organoids (31) and postmortem examinations of NR2E3-associated ESCS eyes (12) have shown an increased number of S-opsin–expressing cells in the ESCS photoreceptor cell layer. However, there are drastic differences in the observed magnitude of fate conversion of rods to S-cones in NRL-null animal models versus NR2E3-null models and patient observations. NRL-null organoids exhibited a complete conversion, with seemingly all rods becoming OPN1SW-expressing cods early in development. Milam et al. (12) showed that in NR2E3 patient retinas, the number of cone photoreceptors was only increased 2-fold, with the vast majority of those expressing OPN1SW. We observed only a modest increase in S-opsin–expressing cells in NR2E3-null organoids (Figure 7, E–G) and no change in the amount of ML-opsin–expressing cells (Supplemental Figure 8, G–I). We integrated our scRNA-Seq data from D40 to D260 of differentiation to understand the late fate of divergent rods. By D260, no early or intermediate progenitors existed (Supplemental Figure 8), and the proportion of other major cell types was equivalent between lines (Supplemental Figure 8). Examining the rod cluster, we observed a decrease in the proportion of rods between D160 and D260 only in the NR2E3-null line (Figure 7H). We observed the opposite trend in the cone cluster (Figure 7I), where the proportion of cones in the NR2E3-null organoids increased between D160 and D260, decreasing in the control lines. This was not the result of proliferation of progenitor cells or death of a certain population of cell, because there was no difference in Ki67 (proliferation marker) or cleaved PARP (apoptosis marker) at D40 or D260 (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). These data suggest that a subset of divergent rods may give rise to late-born cone photoreceptors in NR2E3-null retinal organoids.

NR2E3 is not required for rod specification in an NR2E3 patient eye. The composition of the photoreceptor mosaic of patients with NR2E3 disease has previously been largely inferred from electroretinogram testing and clinical imaging (30, 32–34). Postmortem studies of patient eyes affected by NR2E3 disease have been limited to broad cone cytoplasmic markers, structural electron microscopy, and opsin staining (12, 35, 36). These studies have shown that an increased number of short-wavelength opsin-expressing cells exist in NR2E3 patient retina and that no rhodopsin-expressing cells are present. Further, the retinal architecture and opsin localization become disordered in comparison with control samples. However, these studies have not addressed whether rod photoreceptor–fated cells exist in NR2E3 patient retinas. We next asked whether the divergent rod photoreceptors we observe emerging in NR2E3 patient organoids form and persist throughout life in the NR2E3 patient retina.

We stained postmortem central retina tissue from a previously described patient with NR2E3-associated Goldmann-Favre syndrome (35) for GNAT1, rhodopsin, and S-opsin (Figure 7, O–S). In control retina, GNAT1 and rhodopsin colocalized in rod photoreceptors, while S-opsin was expressed in rare short-wavelength cones (Figure 7, J–N). In the NR2E3 patient retina, we observed strong expression of GNAT1, indicating rod commitment and persistence similar to what we observed in retinal organoids (Figure 7, O–S). As in previous studies (12, 35), we observed no rhodopsin expression within GNAT1+ cells. However, we did observe colocalization of GNAT1 and S-opsin, implying that divergent rods may express the cone opsin during life.