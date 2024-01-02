Human fertilization in vivo and in vitro requires the CatSper channel to initiate sperm hyperactivation

The activity of CatSper in human sperm can be determined by a simple motility-based test. To elucidate the role of CatSper in human fertilization, we set out to develop a laboratory test that identifies patients with defective CatSper function. Lowering the extracellular Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+] o ) to nanomolar levels renders mouse (27) and human sperm (43, 44) immotile. In mouse sperm lacking CatSper, the cessation of motility by low [Ca2+] o is abolished (27), demonstrating that it requires functional CatSper. We tested whether this holds true for human sperm. An aliquot of the ejaculate from donors with normal CatSper function was diluted tenfold with control (HTF+) or Ca2+-free HTF buffer (HTF0Ca, [Ca2+] o < 20 nM), and the ensuing change in the fraction of motile sperm was monitored over time. In control buffer, the fraction of motile sperm remained constant, whereas in Ca2+-free buffer, it decreased exponentially with a time constant (τ) of 27 ± 11 minutes (mean ± SD, n = 9) (Figure 1A). In Ca2+-free buffer containing the CatSper-inhibitor RU1968 (45), the decrease was abolished (Figure 1A), indicating that it requires functional CatSper. Of note, in human sperm, CatSper is activated by steroids and prostaglandins (46–49), and whereas inhibition of CatSper abolished the motility decrease in Ca2+-free buffer, it was accelerated about 4-fold upon progesterone activation of the channel (Figure 1A). We surmised that the action of low [Ca2+] o on human sperm motility can be harnessed to assess the activity of CatSper by an end-point motility test.

Figure 1 Development of a motility-based test to assess the activity of CatSper in human sperm. (A) Changes in the fraction of motile sperm (mean ± SD) upon dilution of semen samples from donors in Ca2+-free HTF (HTF0Ca) (diamonds; n = 9), HTF0Ca containing progesterone (10 μM) (triangles; n = 9), or HTF0Ca containing the CatSper-inhibitor RU1968 (15 μM) (squares; n = 6), relative to the fraction of motile sperm determined upon dilution of the respective semen sample in control HTF+ (circles, n = 9) at t = 0 (set to 100%). An exponential decay curve was fitted to the change in the fraction of motile cells averaged over all replicates. (B) CatSper-Activity-Indices (CAI) determined 15 minutes after dilution of semen samples from donors (n = 12) in HTF+ (Buffer A) and HTF0Ca containing progesterone (triangles) (Buffer B) or Buffer B also containing RU1968 (15 μM) (squares). (C) CAI values from semen samples of men undergoing semen analysis (n = 2,286); the dotted line indicates the CAI threshold, i.e., values above and below were considered indicative of normal and defective CatSper function, respectively. Patients with confirmed loss or impaired CatSper function (see Figure 2) are labeled C1–C9 and indicated with a color-coded circle.

As a proof-of-concept, we diluted the ejaculate from donors with HTF+ (Buffer A) and HTF0Ca containing progesterone (Buffer B). After 15 minutes, the fractions of motile sperm in A and B were determined and a CatSper-Activity-Index (CAI) was calculated (see Methods), which ranged from 70–100; however, when Buffer B was fortified with RU1968, the CAI decreased to under 40 (Figure 1B), reflecting that inhibition of CatSper preserves sperm motility in Buffer B. These results supported the notion that the activity of CatSper in human sperm can be assessed by this motility-based test, which we refer to as the CatSper-Activity-Test.

The CatSper-Activity-Test identifies patients with defective CatSper function. We next performed the CatSper-Activity-Test over a period of 3 years on 2,286 men undergoing semen analysis. For more than 99% of the men, the CAI was over 40 (Figure 1C), which we regarded as indicative of normal CatSper function; prototypical CatSper-mediated Ca2+ signals recorded in sperm from a representative sample of 48 of those men supported this assumption. In 16 men subjected to the CatSper-Activity-Test, the CAI was, however, similar to that in donors upon inhibition of CatSper, i.e., less-than or equal-to 40, indicative of defective CatSper function (Figure 1C). Of these men, 7 were, however, false positives, i.e., their sperm also showed prototypical CatSper-mediated Ca2+ signals. By contrast, a series of follow-up experiments confirmed that 9 men — referred to as patients C1–C9 (Figure 1C, color-coded circles) — indeed featured defective CatSper function. Sperm isolated from ejaculates of patients C1–C8 lacked the Ca2+ signals evoked by progesterone-, prostaglandin E1-, or alkaline-activation of CatSper in sperm populations (Figure 2, A and B, colored traces and circles); the Ca2+ signal evoked by the Ca2+ ionophore ionomycin was preserved. For patients C1 and C2, the lack of CatSper-mediated Ca2+ signals was validated on the single-cell level (Supplemental Figure 1). Electrophysiological recordings revealed that sperm from patients C1–C8 also lacked CatSper-mediated membrane currents (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, in sperm from patient C9 (Figure 1C, light green circle), CatSper-mediated Ca2+ signals (Figure 2, A and B, light green traces and circles, respectively) were about 5- to 10-fold reduced in amplitude and featured an atypical mono- rather than biphasic waveform (Figure 2A); CatSper-mediated membrane currents were also largely, but not entirely, abolished (Figure 2, E and F). Thus, whereas sperm from patients C1–C8 lacked functional CatSper, patient C9 featured a severely impaired CatSper function. These results demonstrate that a fraction of men undergoing a fertility workup suffer from defective CatSper function, which can be identified by the CatSper-Activity-Test.

Figure 2 Ca2+ signals and membrane currents in sperm from patients with impaired or loss of CatSper function. (A) Representative Ca2+ signals in sperm from donors and patients C1–C9 (color coded) evoked by progesterone (3 μM), PGE1 (3 μM), or NH 4 Cl (30 mM) relative to the maximal signal amplitude evoked by ionomycin (3 μM) (set to 1). (B) Mean (± SD) maximal signal amplitude evoked by progesterone (gray; donors n = 11, C1-C8 n = 1, C9 n = 3), PGE1 (orange; donors n = 10, C1,2,4-8 n = 1, C9 n = 3), or NH 4 Cl (blue; donors n = 6, C1,2,8 n = 1, C9 n = 3) relative to that evoked by ionomycin (set to 1). (C) Representative whole-cell currents recorded from a sperm cell of a donor and patient C6 in extracellular solution containing Mg2+ and Ca2+ (HS) and in Na+-based divalent-free solution (NaDVF), evoked by stepping the membrane voltage to –100mV, +100 mV, and +150 mV from a holding potential of –80 mV. (D) Steady-state current amplitudes (NaDVF) at +100 mV and –100 mV in sperm from donors (black, n = 10) and patients C1–C8 (color coded, n = 1). (E) Representative whole-cell currents recorded from patients C6 (black) and C9 (red) in NaDVF, evoked by stepping the membrane voltage from to –100mV, +100 mV, and +150 mV from a holding potential of –80 mV. (F) Steady-state current amplitudes at +150 mV and –100 mV in NaDVF in sperm from patients C1–C7 and C1–C8, respectively, (color coded; n = 1) as shown in C (consider the scales of Y-axes) compared to patient C9 (light green, n = 3). Data on Ca2+ responses and membrane currents in sperm from patients C1–C5 comprise data from ref. 44, reporting on these patients for the first time, combined with data from additional experiments.

Of note, we successively optimized the CatSper-Activity-Test during the course of screening to minimize and, finally, avoid false positives (Supplemental Figure 2). Moreover, additional experiments using ejaculates from donors and patients lacking functional CatSper as a tool indicate that the test distinguishes best between normal versus loss of CatSper function when the fraction of motile sperm is determined 60 minutes after dilution in the test buffers. However, additional studies are required to determine the test’s sensitivity and specificity using these optimized conditions.

Defective CatSper function is linked to germline mutations in CATSPER genes. Genetic workup revealed that patients C1–C8 shared a homozygous deletion of the CATSPER2 gene on chromosome 15 (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 3, and Supplemental Table 2). In patients C1–C5, the deletions were similar on both homologous chromosomes and involved, except for patient C5, the homozygous deletion of the CKMT1B and STRC genes (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3). In patients C6–C8, the homologous chromosomes exhibited distinct deletions, resulting in heterozygous deletion of STRC and CKMT1B (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3). Patients C1 and C2 are brothers; their parents as well as another brother are heterozygous carriers of the deletion, whereas their sister is homozygous (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Genetic aberrations identified in patients with impaired or loss of CatSper function. (A) Schematic depiction of chromosome 15, magnified region q15.3 including genes and the identified deletions (filled color-coded bars) in patients C1–C8, but not patient C9. All positions according to hg19/GRCh37. (B) Schematic depiction of chromosome 1, magnified region q44 and compound-heterozygous variants (see panel D) (c.536G>A and c.2394_2399del) of CATSPERE (NM_001130957.2) identified in patient C9. (C) Family pedigree of patients C1 and C2. Their sister is also homozygous for the deletion at 15q15.3, whereas their mother, father, and third brother are heterozygous carriers. (D) Family pedigree of patient C9, demonstrating that the father and mother are carriers of the missense variant (c.536G>A) and in-frame deletion (c.2394_2399del), respectively. Of note, in ref. 44, we previously showed array-CGH data from patients C1–C5, reporting on the deletion of CATSPER2 in these patients for the first time.

Patient C9 carried the compound-heterozygous nucleotide variants c.536G>A and c.2394_2399del in the CATSPERE gene (NM_001130957.2) on chromosome 1 (Figure 3B), inherited from the father and mother, respectively (Figure 3D). The, according to gnomAD, novel c.536G>A variant causes a potentially deleterious amino acid substitution p.(Gly179Glu) (CADD score = 25.7). The variant c.2394_2399del causes an in-frame deletion of 2 amino acids p.Met799_Ala800del, features an allele frequency of 0.001183 (gnomAD), and has already been described in association with CatSper-related male infertility (40, 41).

In summary, homozygous deletion of CATSPER2 (CATSPER2–/–) underlies the loss of CatSper function in patients C1–C8. The severely impaired CatSper function in patient C9 is almost certainly due to the variants in CATSPERE.

CATSPER2–/– patients are normozoospermic, but infertile, and require intracytoplasmic sperm injection to father a child. Next, we assessed the clinical phenotype of the patients. Patients C1–C7 were normozoospermic, i.e., sperm number, motility, and morphology were within reference limits (Table 1 and Supplemental Video 1), demonstrating that deletion of CATSPER2 and loss of CatSper function do not affect spermatogenesis (36, 40, 42). In patients C8 and C9, sperm number and motility were also within reference limits, but both featured mild teratozoospermia.

Table 1 Semen-analysis parameters of patients C1–C8 with CATSPER2–/– and patient C9 with CATSPERE c.536G>A / c.2394–2399del

Patients C1–C6 and C8 had never conceived a child naturally and presented with unexplained primary couple infertility. Moreover, in these patients, not only natural conception, but also MAR via ovulation induction (OI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and/or IVF failed (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 3). The 3 normozoospermic patients with proven (40, 42) or presumed (36) loss of CatSper function described before also failed to fertilize upon IVF. Importantly, for patient C5, an IVF/ICSI attempt was documented by video microscopy, providing unprecedented insights. Ten minutes after joining the gametes, sperm were already found bound to the oocytes’ surfaces, which, after 24 hours, were enveloped by sperm (Figure 4A and Supplemental Video 2). However, none of the 5 oocytes subjected to IVF were fertilized (Figure 4B). This total fertilization failure indicates that the sperm failed to penetrate the zona pellucida, thus matching the phenotype of mouse sperm lacking CatSper in IVF (5). Supporting this notion, ICSI performed on 15 oocytes in parallel to the IVF yielded 9 fertilized oocytes (Figure 4, C and D), corresponding to a 60% fertilization rate. Similarly, in patients C1–C4, C6, and C8, fertilization was only achieved by ICSI, which resulted in live births (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 3). Importantly, patients C7 and C9 were childless, but did not present due to suspected infertility; the identification of the defective CatSper function and underlying genetic aberrations came as incidental findings. Altogether, these results demonstrate that loss of CatSper function causes, according to standard fertility workup, unexplained infertility involving OI, IUI, and IVF failure.

Figure 4 Microscopic documentation of medically assisted reproduction with CATSPER2–/– sperm. (A) Representative micrograph of an oocyte with CATSPER2–/– sperm from patient C5 attached to the zona pellucida (indicated by arrows in the inset), taken after overnight incubation of sperm and oocyte for in vitro fertilization. (B) Representative image of 1 of the 5 oocytes subjected to IVF, none of which was fertilized (total fertilization failure). (C) Representative micrograph of an oocyte with an inserted glass pipette containing a CATSPER2–/– sperm cell from patient C5 (indicated in the inset) for ICSI. (D) 9 out of the 15 eggs injected with CATSPER2–/– sperm developed 2 pronuclei (representative example) indicating fertilization. Scale bars: 30 μm.

Table 2 Outcome of medically assisted reproduction in patients C1-C8 (CATSPER2–/–) and patient C9 (CATSPERE c.536G>A / c.2394–2399del)

Stratification of the study participants (Supplemental Figure 4) revealed that 1.2% of normozoospermic men presenting with couple infertility featured defective CatSper function. Assuming that in half of the infertile couples including a normozoospermic man, the infertility is rather due to a female factor, we estimated a prevalence of 2.3% for CatSper-related male-factor infertility among couples presenting with unexplained infertility (Supplemental Figure 4).

We further examined whether patients lacking CATSPER2 and STRC (STRC–/–) exhibited sensorineural deafness. Audiometry, indeed, revealed a mild-to-moderate hearing impairment in patients C1–C4 (Supplemental Figure 5), confirming that they have the deafness-infertility syndrome. The cause of their hearing impairment was not known to the patients before. This is not surprising. Although it is well-known that variants in STRC represent the second most common genetic aberration causing mild-to-moderate hearing loss, with a prevalence of approximately 4% (39), the gene is still not routinely assessed in the genetic workup of hearing impairment. Therefore, deletions of STRC and, thus, also the deafness-infertility syndrome are largely underdiagnosed. Expectedly, in patient C5 with unaffected STRC and patient C7 with a heterozygous STRC deletion (STRC+/–), the audiogram was within normal limits (Supplemental Figure 5). For STRC+/– patients C6 and C8, we did not obtain an audiogram, but neither patient reported impaired hearing.

Loss of CatSper function affects sperm hyperactivation and migration in viscous media. Next, we set out to unravel the pathomechanism underlying the infertility of CATSPER2–/– patients and OI, IUI, and IVF failure, which almost certainly rests on the failure of sperm to penetrate the egg coat. To this end, we investigated the motility of their sperm, referred to as CATSPER2–/– sperm, in a population and on the single cell level. First, we diluted the ejaculate of donors, which were used as control samples, and patients with HTF+ and quantified the basal sperm-motility parameters in population by computer-assisted sperm analysis (CASA) (Figure 5A). The individual motility parameters were largely similar in CATSPER2–/– and control sperm (Figure 5B), rendering loss of CatSper function undetectable by CASA. However, when averaged over all donors and patients, beat-cross frequency (BCF; reflecting the beat frequency) and indicators of the linearity of the swimming path (i.e., linearity [LIN] and straightness [STR]) were slightly enhanced in CATSPER2–/– sperm (Figure 5B). Thus, sperm lacking functional CatSper tend to swim somewhat straighter and with slightly higher beat frequency. Next, we isolated, via swim-up, noncapacitated, motile sperm from the ejaculate of donors and patients with CATSPER2–/–, tethered their head to the surface of a recording chamber, and analyzed their flagellar beat using the SpermQ software (50) (Figure 5, C–E). Compared with control sperm, CATSPER2–/– sperm beat with slightly higher frequency and reduced amplitude (Figure 5, C–E), matching the outcome of CASA. These minor anomalies, however, do not explain the infertility and IUI/IVF failure, but rather demonstrate that CatSper does not play a critical role in the control of basal motility features (36, 40, 42). Supporting this notion, in a previous study using motile sperm isolated from the ejaculate of some of the patients with CATSPER2–/– characterized in detail herein, we showed that loss of CatSper function does not affect rotational motion and rheotaxis either (44).

Figure 5 Analysis of basal motility and flagellar beat of control and CATSPER2–/– sperm. (A) Illustration of swimming path and kinematic parameters of a sperm cell determined by CASA. Curvilinear velocity (VCL) represents the frame-to-frame track of the sperm head, from which the average-path velocity (VAP) is calculated. The beat-cross frequency (BCF) is the frequency at which the sperm track crosses the VAP path. The amplitude of lateral head displacement (ALH) is the average deviation of the head from the VAP path. The straight-line velocity (VSL) is derived by charting a direct path between the first and last head position in the image sequence. The linearity (LIN), straightness (STR), and wobble (WOB) are indicators for the linearity of the path trajectory. (B) Scatter plots (mean ± SD) of kinematic parameters of control (black triangles, n = 22) and CATSPER2–/– sperm from patients C1–C8 (color-coded circles, n = 1). (C) Scatter plots (mean ± SD) of the beat frequency of single head-tethered control sperm from donors (black triangles, n = 29 from 6 experiments) and patients with CATSPER2–/– (color-coded circles, n = 30 from 3 experiments). (D) Maximal beat amplitude (mean ± SD) along the arc length of the flagellum of the head-tethered control (black, n = 29) and CATSPER2–/– (red, n = 30) sperm analyzed in C. (E) Scatter plots (mean ± SD) of the maximal beat amplitude of the control (black triangles, n = 29) and CATSPER2–/– sperm (color-coded circles, n = 30) reported on in C and D. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

Next, we studied whether CATSPER2–/– sperm are able to undergo hyperactivation; in mice, hyperactivated sperm motility initiated by CatSper is required to penetrate the egg coat and, thus, for fertilization in vivo and in vitro. However, the role of CatSper in human sperm hyperactivation has remained controversial (9, 10). We first determined whether spontaneous hyperactivation that develops during capacitation — a maturation process of sperm inside the female genital tract — is impaired or even abolished in CATSPER2–/– sperm. To this end, we incubated motile sperm in capacitating HTF buffer (HTF++) and determined the fraction of hyperactive sperm by CASA. In donors, the fraction of hyperactive sperm was 12.2% ± 6.1% (n = 17), whereas it was only 0.8% ± 1.0% (n = 10) in patients with CATSPER2–/– (Figure 6A), demonstrating that loss of CatSper function abolished spontaneous capacitation-induced hyperactivation (see also Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 6 Capacitation- and progesterone-induced hyperactivation of control and CATSPER2–/– sperm. (A) Scatter plot (mean ± SD) of the fraction of hyperactivated control sperm from donors (black triangles, n = 17) and CATSPER2–/– patients (color-coded circles, n = 10 experiments with sperm from patients C1, C2, C5, C7, and C8) upon incubation under capacitating conditions. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test with Welch´s correction. (B) Paired plots of the fraction of hyperactivated control sperm before (basal) and after treatment (5 minutes) with progesterone (5 μM) determined by CASA (n = 5). (C) Change of the fraction (mean ± SD) of hyperactivated control (black, n = 5) and CATSPER2–/– sperm (blue, n = 3, i.e., 3 experiments with sperm from patient C5) evoked by mixing with progesterone (gray bar), corrected for the fraction of hyperactivated sperm determined after mixing with HTF++ alone (set to 0 at t = 0 seconds), and determined by a custom kinetic CASA technique. Experiments were performed with sperm incubated under capacitating conditions. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test versus the respective controls (t = 0 s).

We next studied the action of progesterone on the swimming behavior and flagellar beat of capacitated control and CATSPER2–/– sperm using microfluidics- and optochemistry-aided motility and flagellar-beat analyses. In fact, whether progesterone evokes hyperactivation and whether this can be detected by CASA have been long-standing controversial issues (10, 51). Indeed, when determined 5 minutes after stimulation, progesterone did not significantly increase the fraction of hyperactive sperm (Figure 6B). Considering the transience of progesterone-induced Ca2+ signals (see Figure 2A), we surmised that motility responses might also be rather transient. Therefore, we combined CASA with microfluidics to study changes in sperm motility in a time-resolved fashion (see also Supplemental Figure 7). Mixing of control sperm with progesterone evoked a rapid, transient rise in hyperactivation. Within 15 seconds, the fraction of hyperactive sperm increased by 9.4% ± 5.3% (n = 5) and then declined again, settling within 120 seconds on a slightly elevated level that was, however, not significantly different from levels observed upon mixing with HTF++ alone (Figure 6C). This time course indeed resembles that of progesterone-induced Ca2+ responses (Figure 2A). In CATSPER2–/– sperm, the progesterone-evoked hyperactivation was abolished (Figure 6C), demonstrating that functional CatSper is required.

To scrutinize this finding by an independent technique, we studied the action of progesterone on the flagellar beat of individual capacitated head-tethered sperm. To this end, we bathed the sperm in HTF++ containing caged progesterone (45, 52) and analyzed their motility and flagellar beat before and after uncaging progesterone with a brief UV flash. In general, for head-tethered sperm, the flagellar beat and its inherent asymmetry resulted in an oscillatory rotational motion around the attachment point (Figure 7, A and B) (53, 54). We determined the rotation velocity as well as frequency and amplitude of the oscillation (Figure 7, A and B) in control and CATSPER2–/– sperm before and after uncaging progesterone (see also Supplemental Videos 3 and 4). Before uncaging progesterone, CATSPER2–/– sperm featured a slight but insignificant enhanced beat frequency and reduced beat amplitude compared with control sperm, whereas the rotation velocity was similar (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8). In control sperm, uncaging progesterone decreased the beat frequency by 3.1 ± 1.5 Hz (n = 9), whereas the beat amplitude and rotation velocity increased by 4.9° ± 7.4° and 95° ± 69°∙s–1 (n = 9), respectively, suggesting a switch to hyperactive motility (Figure 7B, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Video 3). In CATSPER2–/– sperm, progesterone did not affect these motility parameters (Figure 7B, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Video 4).

Figure 7 Progesterone-induced changes in flagellar beat frequency and amplitude of control and CATSPER2–/– sperm. (A) Representative time-lapse overlays of 3 beat cycles before (Caged) and after (Uncaged) uncaging progesterone (2 μM) of a pivoting head-tethered capacitated control sperm from a donor. (B) Representative change of angle θ over time (solid line, upper panels) with the corresponding slope (dotted line) and fitted sine wave of the oscillation (lower panels) of control (black, left panel) and CATSPER2–/– sperm (gold, right panel) from patient C1 before and after uncaging progesterone. The corresponding frequency and amplitude of the flagellar beat were derived from the fitted sine wave, and the rotation velocity, Ω (°·s–1) were derived by the slope of the change of θ over time. The mean values (± SD) for 9 sperm from donors and patient C1 are provided in Supplemental Figure 8.

To determine whether progesterone affects also the asymmetry of the flagellar beat, we superimposed images of individual head-tethered sperm recorded during a beat cycle and analyzed these quasi stop-motion images (Figure 8A). Before uncaging, the flagellar beat was largely symmetric in both control (Figure 8A, cyan) and CATSPER2–/– (Figure 8A, gold) sperm. In control, but not in CATSPER2–/– sperm, uncaging progesterone induced an increase in beat amplitude and a highly asymmetrical, whip-like beating pattern, which are hallmarks of hyperactive motility (Figure 8A). The changes in beat asymmetry were quantified by determining an asymmetry index (Figure 8, B and C); asymmetry-index values of 0 and 1 indicate perfect beat symmetry and maximal asymmetry, respectively. Prior to uncaging progesterone, the asymmetry index was similarly low in control and CATSPER2–/– sperm (0.25 ± 0.11 versus 0.24 ± 0.11, n = 8) (Figure 8D). Progesterone increased the asymmetry index in control sperm by approximately 2.5-fold, whereas, in CATSPER2–/– sperm, if there was any change at all, the asymmetry index slightly decreased (Figure 8E). Altogether, the motility and flagellar-beat analyses show that loss of CatSper function abolishes both spontaneous and progesterone-induced hyperactivation.

Figure 8 Progesterone-induced changes in flagellar beat asymmetry of control and CATSPER2–/– sperm. (A) Representative overlays of a single beat cycle of a control (cyan) and a CATSPER2–/– (gold) sperm before (caged) and after uncaging (uncaged) of progesterone (2 μM). (B) AUC outlined by the beat envelope above (↑AUC) and below (↓AUC) the head-midpiece axis of a control sperm before and after uncaging progesterone used to derive an asymmetry index (see Materials). (C) Paired plot depicting the corresponding asymmetry index of the flagellar beat of the control sperm shown in A and B. (D) The asymmetry index (mean ± SD) of the basal flagellar beat of control (black, 2 donors n = 8) and CATSPER2–/– sperm (gold, patient C1 n = 8) before uncaging of progesterone. (E) The change in the asymmetry index (mean ± SD) relative to the asymmetry index immediately before (set to 0 at the mean of t = –10 seconds and 0 seconds) and after uncaging of progesterone of control (black triangles, 2 donors n = 8) and CATSPER2–/– sperm (gold circles, patient C1 n = 8). ***P < 0.001, ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test versus the respective controls (t = 0 s).

We also studied the migration of sperm into a viscous medium using a modified Kremer’s sperm-mucus penetration test. An open glass capillary containing HTF++ fortified with methylcellulose was partially submersed in a suspension of sperm incubated under capacitating conditions in HTF++ (Figure 9A). In the absence of progesterone, numbers of control and CATSPER2–/– sperm penetrating the viscous medium were similar (Figure 9B), demonstrating that penetration into viscous medium, per se, does not require CatSper (40, 42). In the presence of progesterone, the number of control sperm was enhanced by about 1.7-fold (Figure 9, B and C), confirming that progesterone facilitates the migration into viscous medium (40, 42, 55–57). This progesterone action was abolished in CATSPER2–/– sperm (Figure 9, B and C), demonstrating that it requires functional CatSper (40, 42).

Figure 9 Viscous-media penetration of control and CATSPER2–/– sperm. (A) Experimental layout of the modified Kremer’s sperm-mucus penetration test. Glass capillaries filled with methyl cellulose solution in HTF++ fortified with either DMSO (vehicle) or progesterone (3 μM) are placed in tubes containing capacitated sperm in HTF++ fortified correspondingly with DMSO or progesterone. After 1 hour, the number of sperm reaching the 2-cm mark were counted. (B) Paired plots of the number of control (black triangles, n = 10) and CATSPER2–/– sperm (color-coded circles, n = 10) from 4 independent experiments with sperm from patients C2, C5, C7) at 2 cm in the presence of the vehicle (V) or progesterone (P). (C) Fold change in the number of control (black triangles, n =10) and CATSPER2–/– sperm (color-coded circles, n = 10) at 2 cm in the presence of progesterone, relative to the vehicle (set to 1); ***P < 0.001, paired t test.

For fertilization, human sperm might also need to undergo acrosomal exocytosis (58). We studied acrosomal exocytosis using FITC-labeled pisum sativum agglutinin (FITC-PSA) as a marker (Figure 10A). Spontaneous and ionomycin-induced acrosomal exocytosis were similar in control and CATSPER2–/– sperm (Figure 10B), confirming that it is not affected by loss of CatSper function (ref. 42; see also ref. 36 for contrasting information). To elucidate the role of Ca2+ influx via CatSper, we studied the action of progesterone, which, in most (42, 45, 56, 57, 59–62) but not all (63, 64), previous studies sufficed as a stimulus for acrosomal exocytosis and was abolished in sperm lacking functional CatSper (42). Under our experimental conditions, for unknown reasons, the fraction of acrosome reacted control sperm was not significantly enhanced by progesterone (Figure 10B), which precluded scrutinizing the role of Ca2+-influx via CatSper for acrosomal exocytosis.