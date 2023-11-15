Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor blockade impairs islet secretion and glucose metabolism in humans

Infusion of exendin 9-39 — a competitive antagonist of the GLP1R in people without type 2 diabetes — resulted in a small but significant increase in fasting glucose concentrations. This was accompanied by a lack of reciprocal increase in fasting insulin secretion, implying impairment of fasting β cell responsivity (as borne out by a decrease in ϕ b ). In addition, the absence of suppression of glucagon secretion in response to the rise in fasting glucose implies abnormal α cell function (14) during GLP1R blockade. In people with type 2 diabetes, fasting β cell responsivity was impaired to a similar degree as that in people without diabetes, but the increase in fasting glucose during exendin 9-39 infusion was more marked. This is likely explained by the fasting glucagon concentrations, which increased to a greater extent than was observed in people without diabetes and are inappropriate (14) for the prevailing (higher) glucose concentrations. Taken together, these data reinforce the relative importance of glucagon to the regulation of fasting glucose (14, 15). They also imply that pancreatic GLP-1 is more important to the maintenance of glucagon secretion in people with type 2 diabetes than it is in people without diabetes.

The greater dysregulation of fasting glucose and islet hormone secretion by exendin 9-39 in people with type 2 diabetes would be congruent with the observation of increased islet GLP-1 expression in islets from humans (4, 16) and animals (1, 3, 17) with diabetes. This would suggest that islet expression of GLP-1 is an adaptive response to compensate for the defects present in type 2 diabetes. The existence of this mechanism has potentially important implications. For example, genetic variation of the GLP1R that increases responsivity to exogenous GLP-1 in humans has been associated with a lower level of fasting glucose (18, 19). Further, our data would suggest that pancreatic GLP-1 plays a role in the regulation of fasting glucose concentrations by altering fasting α and β cell secretion. These findings also provide an explanation for the mechanism of action for DPP-4 inhibitors in the fasting state.

During the hyperglycemic clamp, where, by design, glucose concentrations were matched between study days, both insulin and glucagon secretion rates did not differ in people without diabetes. However, it is notable that the early insulin (and C-peptide) response to hyperglycemia — perhaps a surrogate of first-phase insulin response (20) — was impaired by exendin 9-39 infusion in this group. As shown before, in the absence of an oral challenge, there was no change in peripherally measured GLP-1 concentrations (7, 21, 22).

In contrast, in people with type 2 diabetes, abnormalities in insulin and glucagon secretion rates persisted during hyperglycemia — in the latter case, to the point that hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia are insufficient to suppress EGP. As expected, given the absence of a first-phase response in people with type 2 diabetes, no differences in insulin and C-peptide concentrations were observed in the initial response to glucose.

To ensure that changes in hepatic extraction of insulin do not contribute to the effects of exendin 9-39 infusion, we calculated this parameter as before (23). Exendin 9-39 slightly, but significantly, changed fasting hepatic extraction in subjects without diabetes but not in those with type 2 diabetes. These effects cannot explain the observed differences in C-peptide, or of insulin secretion rates and β cell responsivity indices derived from C-peptide concentrations. However, the mechanism by which GLP1R signaling alters hepatic extraction of insulin, and its importance, if any, will require further study.

Other investigators have reported that GLP1R signalling in the β cell enhances α cell expression of PC1/3 (24) via decreased secretion of a signaling protein (14-3-3-ζ) (25). Whether this mechanism mediates long-term benefits of treatment with GLP1R agonists or after bariatric surgery remains to be ascertained. Amino acids stimulate glucagon secretion, and, in rodents, α cell hyperplasia (26, 27). α cell dysfunction (14) and elevated concentrations of certain amino acids (28) are hallmarks or subtypes of prediabetes and diabetes, but whether amino acids stimulate PC1/3 expression and islet GLP-1 production is unknown at the present time.

We deliberately chose to use an i.v. stimulus to avoid potential confounding effects of meal-stimulated GLP-1 secretion on islet function. α cell responses to protein or fat differ from those observed in response to glucose alone (29). It is possible that, in subjects without type 2 diabetes, GLP1R blockade may produce greater abnormalities in α cell function in response to fat or protein than to glucose infusion alone. Although we were able to ascertain differences in the response to GLP1R blockade between people with and without type 2 diabetes, we may have missed defects in the α cell response to macronutrients other than glucose in people without diabetes.

Due to limitations of the experimental design, there remain some unanswered questions. For example, the participants without diabetes that we studied had a mean BMI of 32 Kg/M2 to match the characteristics of the participants with type 2 diabetes. We (30) and others (31) have previously suggested that impaired insulin action correlates with higher fasting glucagon secretion. On the other hand, more recent work suggests that α cell function is predominantly responsible for the set point of fasting glucose regulation (14). This abnormality observed in impaired fasting glucose was independent of weight or of insulin action. In the current experiment, all the individuals without diabetes had normal fasting glucose. Therefore, our data cannot provide insights into whether α cell function can be affected by GLP1R blockade in lean people with or without impaired fasting glucose.

The other concern is that exendin 9-39 might have inverse agonist effects on GLP1R that are independent of GLP-1, as was first demonstrated in an immortalized murine β cell line (32). Previously, we examined this possibility using an i.v. glucose challenge and exendin 9-39 infused at 30 and 300 pmol/kg/min (33). At the time we reported no effects on insulin secretion but noted a small effect on insulin action, although postchallenge glucose concentrations did not differ. No effects on α cell function were observed. These subtle effects were not observed when exendin 9-39 was used in the context of an oral challenge in people without diabetes (34). In addition, this would not explain the disparity in the effect of exendin 9-39 infusion in people with and without type 2 diabetes, at least in the fasting state, nor the other evidence we previously discussed for islet production of GLP-1.

The expression of PC1/3 necessary to process proglucagon to GLP-1 is increased in acute hyperglycemia and type 2 diabetes (1, 35). Interleukin-6 drives islet expression of PC1/3 in islets (36) and protects from the effects of a high fat diet (2). Conversely, IL-6 receptor blockade in humans decreases GLP-1 secretion (37). To explore whether acute metabolic stress caused by elevated FFA might modulate this mechanism, we studied a subset of individuals without type 2 diabetes, with and without exendin 9-39, during an infusion of intralipid and heparin. The magnitude of change in β cell function produced by exendin 9-39 was unaffected by acute FFA elevation. More importantly, this did not replicate the abnormalities of α cell function during exendin 9-39 infusion observed in people with type 2 diabetes. Whether an alternative stressor, or prolonged exposure, is necessary to induce pancreatic GLP-1 will require further study (See Supplemental Figure 2).

Glucagon is an insulin secretagogue acting on β cells in part via the GLP1R. Previously, it has been suggested that in people with type 2 diabetes, or perhaps in people with prediabetes more likely to progress to type 2 diabetes, increased glucagon secretion occurs to stimulate function in failing β cells (12). As we reported previously, in people without type 2 diabetes, exendin 9-39 — presumably through GLP1R blockade — decreases insulin secretion in response to glucagon (10). This is also now observed in people with type 2 diabetes. In this series of experiments, the β cell response to glucagon did not differ from that in people without type 2 diabetes. This suggests that, in type 2 diabetes, β cells do not have increased dependency on glucagon signaling via the GLP1R to maintain insulin secretion (Supplemental Figure 3).

We conclude from this series of experiments that, in humans, GLP1R blockade, in the absence of circulating GLP-1, impairs fasting α and β cell function, resulting in fasting hyperglycemia. In people without diabetes, these defects are no longer apparent in response to hyperglycemia, although the initial insulin secretory response to hyperglycemia is impaired. On the other hand, people with type 2 diabetes exhibit more marked abnormalities in the fasting state, and these defects persist in response to hyperglycemia. These data imply that intraislet GLP1R activation sustains islet responses to glucose, and it does so to a greater degree in people with type 2 diabetes.