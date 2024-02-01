Sustained hyperglycemia specifically targets translation of mRNAs for insulin secretion

Sustained high glucose impairs insulin translation independent of ER stress. Exposure of primary isolated human or rat islets to high glucose for 1 week increases basal secretion and impairs GSIS in human and rodent islets (14, 15, 19). We cultured hand-picked isolated primary rat islets in medium containing 16.7 mM glucose versus 5.5 mM glucose. Islets were then rested in medium with 2.8 mM glucose for 1 hour before assaying for GSIS (Figure 1A). Compared with low glucose, islets incubated in high glucose for only 4 days had increased basal insulin secretion (Figure 1B). Although the amount of insulin secreted following stimulation increased in islets exposed to sustained high glucose, the stimulation index was decreased by 69% (Figure 1B), without impact on total islet insulin content (Figure 1C). Shorter incubations in high glucose did not decrease GSIS (not shown). Exposure to high glucose over 4 days did not cause dedifferentiation or transdifferentiation, as expression of β cell identity genes was similar between the 2 glucose conditions (Figure 1D). Although global protein synthesis was unchanged between the glucose conditions (Figure 1E), sustained high glucose decreased the rate of insulin synthesis (Figure 1F). Pancreatic β cells are particularly susceptible to increased ER stress, and prolonged ER stress is detrimental to β cell function (20, 21). However, treatment with high glucose over 4 days did not increase the phosphorylation of PERK or expression of ATF4, well-established upstream regulators of ER stress (Figure 1G). Thus, 4 days of exposure to sustained high glucose decreased translation of insulin before suppression of global protein synthesis, compromised β cell identity, or sustained engagement of the unfolded protein response pathway.

Figure 1 Sustained high glucose decreases basal insulin translation in isolated rat islets. Hand-picked islets from adult Sprague-Dawley rats were cultured for 4 days in medium containing 5.5 mM (gray) or 16.7 mM (red) glucose (GLU). (A) One hour of resting in 2.8 mM GLU was followed by GSIS quantified at 2.8 mM (basal, B) and 16.7 mM (stimulated, S) GLU. (B) GSIS normalized by DNA with stimulation (Stim) index quantified as stimulatory/basal secretion. (C) Insulin content normalized to DNA. (D) Quantification of β cell markers Ucn3, Mafa, and Pdx1 relative to 18S rRNA by quantitative PCR (qPCR). (E) Cells were pulse-labeled with O-propargyl-puromycin (OPP) and analyzed by SDS-PAGE. Total protein was quantified by Coomassie stain (left), and newly synthesized protein was quantified by click-addition of Alexa Fluor 647 (right). Representative images with quantification. (F) Metabolic labeling with OPP was followed by click-biotin addition and streptavidin pull-down of nascent proteins. Immunoblot analysis of newly synthesized proinsulin (proINS) with tubulin control. (G) Representative immunoblots and quantification for ER stress markers with thapsigargin-treated (THAP-treated) control. Mean ± SEM for n = 3–4 independent experiments. *Adjusted P value (P adj ) < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc correction (B [GSIS], D, and G). #P < 0.05, unpaired t test (B [Stim index], C, and E) or ratio-paired t test (F).

MIN6 cells model chronic high glucose effects on islet insulin translation. Pancreatic islets are micro-organs that consist of several cell types, including glucagon-containing α cells, somatostatin-containing δ cells, and polypeptide-producing PP cells, in addition to insulin-producing β cells. To delineate the effects of chronic high glucose specifically on β cells and to identify a system that more readily provides sufficient material for high-throughput analyses, we modeled chronic high glucose exposure in early-passage MIN6 insulinoma cells that support robust GSIS (22). These cells are typically propagated in 25 mM glucose to sustain rapid cell growth but can be maintained for limited periods in lower glucose with slower growth. Following incubation for 24 hours in 5.5 mM glucose, stimulatory glucose caused a 10-fold increase in insulin secretion (Figure 2, A and B). Basal insulin secretion did not increase in MIN6 cells maintained in high glucose, contrary to observations in islets. However, similarly to observations in islets, the stimulation index was decreased by 59% by high glucose (Figure 2B). Although high glucose decreased insulin content of MIN6 cells, the impact of sustained high glucose on GSIS remained significant even when secretion was calculated as a percentage of insulin content (Figure 2, C and D). This did not reflect a general response to increased osmolarity, since incubation in low-glucose medium supplemented with mannitol did not decrease GSIS (Figure 2E). As observed in rat islets, β cell identity markers were similar in both glucose conditions, and sustained high glucose specifically decreased insulin translation without affecting global protein synthesis or inducing ER stress (Figure 2, F–I). Taken together, these results demonstrate that 24-hour treatment of MIN6 cells with 25 mM glucose versus 5.5 mM glucose models the effects of sustained high glucose on GSIS and insulin mRNA translation in primary islets.

Figure 2 Sustained high glucose decreases insulin synthesis in MIN6 cells. MIN6 cells were incubated in medium containing 5.5 mM (gray) or 25 mM (red) GLU for 24 hours. (A) One hour of resting in 2.8 mM GLU was followed by GSIS quantified at 2.8 mM (B) and 16.8 mM (S) GLU. (B) GSIS normalized by cell number with stimulation index quantified as stimulatory/basal secretion. (C) Insulin content per 106 cells. (D) GSIS normalized to cellular insulin content. (E) GSIS normalized by cell number following incubation in 5.5 mM GLU, 25 mM GLU, or 5.5 mM GLU with 19.5 mM mannitol (MAN, open bars). (F) qPCR quantification of β cell markers Ucn3, Mafa, and Pdx1 relative to 18S rRNA. (G) OPP pulse labeling and SDS-PAGE. Total protein was quantified by Coomassie stain, and newly synthesized protein was quantified by click-addition of Alexa Fluor 647. Representative images with quantification. (H) OPP labeling, click-biotin addition, and streptavidin pull-down of nascent proteins. Immunoblot for newly synthesized proINS and tubulin control. (I) Representative immunoblots and quantification for ER stress markers with tunicamycin-treated (TN-treated) control. Mean ± SEM for n = 3–4 independent experiments. *P adj < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc correction (B [GSIS], D, E, and I). #P < 0.05, unpaired t test (B [Stim index], C, and G) or ratio-paired t test (H).

Ribosome profiling identifies broad impact of sustained high glucose on gene-specific mRNA translation. Incubation of MIN6 cells or islets in high-glucose medium supplemented with high concentrations of the saturated fatty acid palmitate induces ER stress and has profound effects on mRNA translation (17, 18). To determine the genome-wide effects of sustained high glucose alone on β cell mRNA translation in the absence of ER stress, we compared the translatome of MIN6 cells in low versus high glucose by ribosome profiling. This RNA sequencing method is based on the principle that more efficiently translated mRNAs are associated with more ribosomes and therefore generate more ribosome-protected footprints (RPFs) upon nuclease digestion. Both RPF and total RNA libraries were sequenced from cells following treatment for 24 hours with 25 mM versus 5.5 mM glucose (Figure 3A). As observed in other ribosome profiling studies of mammalian cells (23), peak RPF fragment sizes were 30–35 bp, RPFs were enriched for open reading frames of genes compared with mRNAs, and RPF sequences showed triplet periodicity (Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 Sustained high glucose treatment has genome-wide impact on translation. MIN6 cells incubated in medium containing 5.5 mM (gray) or 25 mM (red) GLU for 24 hours were analyzed by ribosome profiling. (A) Workflow for RNA sequence analysis of ribosome-protected footprints (RPFs; translatome) and total RNA (transcriptome). (B) RPF read lengths. Boxes indicate 25th to 75th percentiles, line in middle of box is the median, and whiskers go from smallest to largest values. (C) Distribution of reads to coding sequence (CDS; hatched), 5′-UTR (open), and 3′-UTR (filled) for RNAs and RPFs. (D) Triplet periodicity of RPFs near CDS start and stop. (E–G) Volcano plots of –log FDR versus log 2 fold change (FC), calculated for 25 mM versus 5.5 mM GLU for RNA (E; dotted line FDR = 0.01), RPF (F; dotted line FDR = 0.1), and translation efficiency (TE = RPF/RNA; G; dotted line FDR = 0.1). (H and I) Representative Reactome gene sets overrepresented at a significance threshold FDR < 0.05 as upregulated (H) and downregulated (I) by 25 versus 5.5 mM glucose. Numbers of regulated genes in pathways indicated by numbers in parentheses. n = 8 independent samples per condition.

Sustained high glucose had substantial impact on the transcriptome (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 1 [supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173280DS1] for 7,117 genes that met FDR < 0.01), consistent with prior studies (16). We observed greater representation of 3′-UTR reads in the transcriptome under high glucose conditions (Figure 3C), suggesting that transcriptionally upregulated genes may have longer 3′-UTR sequences. There were also many changes in the translatome that met FDR < 0.1 (Figure 3F and Supplemental Table 2 for 2,728 genes that met FDR < 0.1). To identify genes for which glucose treatment specifically altered mRNA translation regulation, we calculated translation efficiency (TE) as the ratio of normalized RPF reads to normalized total mRNA reads per gene (Figure 3G). This measure accounts for changes in transcription and enables identification of genes for which changes in translation do not simply parallel changes in mRNA abundance. Using FDR < 0.1, we found that sustained high glucose upregulated the TE of 3,393 genes and downregulated the TE of 3,382 genes (Supplemental Table 3). Among genes for which TE was upregulated by chronic high glucose, pathways related to chromatin organization, RNA splicing, translation, deubiquitination, and M phase of the cell cycle were overrepresented (Figure 3H). Among genes for which TE was downregulated by chronic high glucose, pathways important for β cell function including insulin processing, ER-to-Golgi transport, glucose metabolism, and TCA cycle were overrepresented (Figure 3I). Thus, independent of ER stress or change in global protein synthesis rates, sustained high glucose had genome-wide effects on translation. Moreover, in addition to insulin, sustained high glucose downregulated translation of other genes required for metabolism-coupled insulin secretion.

Nascent proteomics as an independent measure of glucose-altered translation. Our ribosome profiling analysis in MIN6 cells identified a large number of genes for which translation was affected by sustained high glucose based on the ratio of RPFs to total mRNA. To corroborate and filter these results, we used an orthogonal method of translation analysis in which nascent peptides were pulse-labeled with the methionine analog azidohomoalanine (AHA), click-biotin-conjugated, enriched by streptavidin pull down, and analyzed by mass spectrometry-based proteomics (Figure 4A). (Figure 4A). Principal component analysis revealed distinct patterns of nascent protein synthesis under the different glucose treatment conditions (Figure 4B). Sustained high glucose significantly affected new peptide synthesis for many genes (Figure 4C), and this correlated well with abundance of RPF sequences in ribosome profiling (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Sustained high glucose treatment has genome-wide impact on nascent proteome. MIN6 cells incubated for 24 hours in medium containing 5.5 mM (gray) or 25 mM (red) GLU were analyzed by nascent proteomics. (A) Workflow. (B) Surrogate variable principal component analysis. (C) Volcano plots of –log FDR versus log 2 FC, calculated for 25 versus 5.5 mM GLU. (D) Correlation analysis of nascent proteomics z scores versus RPF z scores. (E and F) Overlap of proteins upregulated (E) or downregulated (F) by 25 mM versus 5 mM GLU in both TE and nascent proteomics data sets. –log FDR > 1 and log 2 FC > 20%. (G) Representative RPF gene coverage plots for SCGN and IDH2, showing no evidence for new upstream open reading frames or pausing in 25 mM GLU. n = 8 independent samples per condition. CDS, coding sequence.

To identify high-confidence glucose-driven translation changes, we examined the overlap between nascent proteomics and ribosome profiling TE, focusing on proteins for which changes in both analyses met FDR < 0.1 and 20% log 2 fold change. Based on these criteria, 207 proteins were upregulated by sustained high glucose (Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 4). However, this group did not contain “disallowed” genes, whose upregulation is known to lead to impaired insulin secretion (24). On the other hand, proteins known to function in insulin production and GSIS were found among the 183 downregulated proteins (Figure 4F and Supplemental Table 4). Given that sustained high glucose downregulates GSIS and insulin translation, we focused on downregulated proteins known to function in insulin production and metabolism-coupled insulin secretion (Table 1). As expected, translations of mRNAs for INS were downregulated. Among the other translationally downregulated proteins, SCGN (secretagogin) is an EF-hand Ca2+-binding protein that regulates F-actin dynamics, focal adhesion remodeling, and second-phase insulin secretion in β cells, and its knockdown impairs GSIS (25–27). VPS41, a component of the homotypic function and vacuole protein sorting complex, and SLC30A8, which transports zinc into insulin granules, are both required for optimal GSIS (28, 29). SLC2A2, the plasma membrane glucose transporter in rodent β cells, and IDH2, which functions in reductive flux of glutamine to citrate in the mitochondria, are critical for metabolism-coupled insulin secretion (30–32). While PFKFB3 and IGF2 were not detected in our nascent proteomics, they were significantly downregulated by high glucose in ribosome profiling and were included in further analyses given established roles in potentiating insulin secretion (33, 34). Prior studies show that knockdown or knockout of each of these genes diminishes GSIS with more modest effect or no effect on basal secretion. In our ribosome profiling analysis, RPFs for these genes were similarly distributed over the 5′-untranslated and coding regions in high- and low-glucose samples, without evidence for new upstream open reading frames or pausing in sustained high glucose (Figure 4G, representative traces for SCGN and IDH2).

Table 1 Insulin synthesis/secretion genes translationally downregulated by sustained high glucoseA

Validation of translational changes and impact on steady-state protein abundance. To confirm these chronic glucose-induced translation changes, we first quantified the ratio of mRNA associated with actively translating polysomes relative to total mRNA as a measure of TE in MIN6 cells incubated in 25 versus 5.5 mM glucose for 24 hours. Sustained high glucose decreased TE of Ins1, Ins2, Scgn, Slc2a2, Pfkfb3, Slc30a8, Vps41, Idh2, and Igf2 (Figure 5A). Actb and Tubg1 were unchanged by high glucose, consistent with lack of change in nascent protein. To determine whether changes in TE impacted protein levels, we quantified steady-state protein abundance in lysates of MIN6 cells treated with 25 versus 5.5 mM glucose. Sustained high glucose significantly decreased cellular content of SCGN, SLC2A2, PFKFB3, SLC30A8, VPS41, IDH2, and IGF2 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Translational regulation by sustained high glucose impacts protein abundance in MIN6 cells. MIN6 cells were incubated for 24 hours in medium containing 5.5 mM (gray) or 25 mM (red) GLU. (A) qPCR quantification of polysome and total RNA for Ins1, Ins2, Scgn, Slc2a2, Pfkfb3, Slc30a8, Vps41, Idh2, and Igf2, relative to 18S rRNA. Actb and Tubg1 as controls. Mean ± SEM for n = 3–4 independent experiments. (B) Immunoblot of cell lysates for SCGN, SLC2A2, PFKFB3, SLC30A8, VPS41, IDH2, and IGF2. Tubulin loading control. Tubulin for the SLC2A2 panel and tubulin for the SLC30A8 panel are identical, since they were the same lanes on the gel. Representative blots with quantification of mean ± SEM for n = 3–7 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test (A) or ratio-paired t test (B).

Although MIN6 cells were an important tool for technically challenging high-throughput discovery studies, these cells replicate rapidly, grow dispersed in cell culture, and lack the complex cellular makeup and architecture of islets. We next validated our findings in isolated rat islets using the conditions established above that impair glucose-stimulated insulin translation and secretion (Figure 1). Given the large amount of tissue needed to collect actively translating polysomes and limited number of islets, we quantified ribosome-associated (rather than polysome-associated) mRNA relative to total mRNA as a measure of TE. Sustained high glucose decreased TE for Ins1, Ins2, Scgn, Slc2a2, Pfkfb3, Slc30a8, Vps41, Idh2, and Igf2, without affecting TE of Actb and Tubg1 (Figure 6A). As observed in MIN6 cells, this led to significantly decreased steady-state protein abundance for SCGN, SLC2A2, PFKFB3, VPS41, IDH2, and IGF2 and a trend for decrease in SLC30A8 that did not reach significance (Figure 6B). Collectively, our results in primary islets and in MIN6 cells confirm findings from ribosome profiling and provide evidence that the translational regulation we uncovered has a meaningful impact on the β cell proteome.

Figure 6 Translational regulation by sustained high glucose impacts protein abundance in rat islets. Primary rat islets were incubated for 4 days in medium containing 5.5 mM (gray) or 16.7 mM (red) GLU. (A) qPCR quantification of ribosome-associated and total RNA for Ins1, Ins2, Scgn, Slc2a2, Pfkfb3, Slc30a8, Vps41, Idh2, and Igf2, relative to 18S rRNA. Actb and Tubg1 as controls. Mean ± SEM for n = 3–4 rats. (B) Representative immunoblots of islet lysates for SCGN, SLC2A2, PFKFB3, SLC30A8, VPS41, IDH2, and IGF2. Tubulin loading control. Tubulin for the SLC2A2 panel and tubulin for the SLC30A8 panel are identical, since they were the same lanes on the gel. Quantification of mean ± SEM for n = 5–6 rats. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test (A) or ratio-paired t test (B).

To investigate the clinical relevance of the observed glucose effects on translation, we analyzed TE and protein abundance following incubation of cadaveric human islets in 20 versus 5.5 mM glucose (Figure 7A). Exposure of human islets to high glucose for 2 days caused a trend for increased basal insulin secretion (that did not reach statistical significance when secreted insulin was normalized to islet genomic DNA) and significantly decreased both GSIS and stimulation index (Figure 7B), consistent with previous reports (16). Insulin content of human islets incubated in high glucose trended down (Figure 7C), and the impact of sustained high glucose on basal insulin secretion was significant when normalized for insulin content (Figure 7D). TE, as assessed by ribosome-associated/total mRNA, was decreased for INS, SCGN, PFKFB3, and VPS41 (Figure 7E). TE for SLC30A8 trended down but did not reach statistical significance. TE for IDH2 and IGF2 was unchanged. Although translation of SLC2A2 was unchanged, TE for SLC2A1, the main plasma membrane glucose transporter in human islets (35), was decreased. Consistent with findings in rodent islets, decreased TE led to decreased steady-state protein abundance for INS, SCGN, SLC2A1, PFKFB3, and SLC30A8 (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 Translational regulation by sustained high glucose impacts protein abundance in human islets. Human cadaveric islets were cultured for 2 days in medium containing 5.5 mM (gray) or 20 mM (red) GLU. (A) One hour of resting in 2.8 mM GLU was followed by GSIS quantified at 2.8 mM (B) and 16.7 mM (S) GLU. (B) GSIS normalized by DNA with stimulation index quantified as stimulatory/basal secretion. (C) Insulin content normalized to DNA. (D) GSIS normalized to cellular insulin content. (E) qPCR quantification of ribosome-associated and total RNA for INS, SCGN, SLC2A1, PFKFB3, SLC30A8, VPS41, IDH2, IGF2, and SLC2A2, relative to 18S rRNA. TUBG1 as control. (F) Representative immunoblots of islet lysates for INS, SCGN, SLC2A1, PFKFB3, SLC30A8, and VPS41. Tubulin as control. Tubulin for the SCGN panel and tubulin for the VPS41 panel are identical, since they were the same lanes on the gel. Quantification of mean ± SEM for n = 5 donors. *P adj < 0.05, pre-planned paired t test (Bonferroni’s post hoc correction, B [GSIS] and D). #P < 0.05, unpaired t test (B [Stim index] and C), paired t test (E), or ratio-paired t test (F).

To extend our findings to an in vivo model of hyperglycemia, we performed partial (90%) pancreatectomy (PX) or sham surgery in adult male rats (Figure 8A). Despite partial regeneration during the initial weeks of recovery, PX animals have sustained mild hyperglycemia and show selective loss of GSIS at 10 weeks after surgery (36, 37). As expected, PX rats had modest, but significantly elevated, fed blood glucose compared with sham animals (Figure 8B). Islets isolated 10 weeks after PX demonstrated decreased TE for highly expressed genes including Ins1, Ins2, Scgn, Slc2a2, and Slc30a8 compared with sham with no effect on TE of Tubg1 control (Figure 8C). For genes expressed at lower levels (Vps41, Idh2, Pfkfb3, and Igf2), recovery of mRNAs was insufficient to quantify TE. Steady-state protein levels were decreased for INS, SCGN, SLC2A2, and SLC30A8 (Figure 8D). Thus, sustained exposure to high glucose in a pathophysiologically relevant setting suppressed translation of key mRNAs required for metabolism-coupled insulin secretion and decreased abundance of their encoded proteins.