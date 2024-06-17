SUCNR1 regulates insulin secretion and glucose elevates the succinate response in people with prediabetes

Pancreatic β cells express SUCNR1. We first analyzed Sucnr1 mRNA levels in metabolic tissues from mice (Figure 1A), confirming Sucnr1 expression in the total pancreas, albeit at low levels compared with white adipose tissue and liver, in agreement with previous reports (20, 21, 38). Immunohistochemical staining of pancreas sections revealed a higher SUCNR1 protein abundance in islets than in exocrine tissue in both human and mouse samples (Figure 1B). To gain insight into the cell type–specific expression of SUCNR1 in pancreatic islets, we examined its mRNA levels in the 2 major cell populations: α and β cells (39). Results showed that Sucnr1 was specifically expressed in β cells from rat islets (Figure 1C). Gene expression regulation differs across tissues, and particular factors may influence SUCNR1 expression in human islets. In silico analysis of the human SUCNR1 gene using the Islet Regulome Browser (40) identified NKX2.2, FOXA2, and NKX6.1 as putative regulators of SUCNR1 expression, which are key transcription factors for β cell identity and function (41–43). Bioinformatics analysis also revealed SUCNR1 expression in a published RNA-Seq library from human islets (44). Finally, the SUCNR1 locus and its surrounding regions contained several single-nucleotide polymorphisms identified in patients with T2D in a genome-wide association study data set (45) (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 SUCNR1 is expressed in islets and β cells. (A) Sucnr1 mRNA levels analyzed in subcutaneous white adipose tissue (scWAT), visceral WAT tissue (vWAT), and liver, pancreas, and muscle tissue from male mice by quantitative PCR (n = 3–4). (B) Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of SUCNR1 in male human and male mouse pancreas sections, and chromogranin A IHC staining or H&E staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Analysis of Sucnr1 mRNA expression in α and β cells isolated by FACS from male rat islets (n = 4). (D) In silico study of SUCNR1 gene expression regulation by genomic sequences and specific human adult islet transcriptional factors, and single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with T2D localized within or surrounding the SUCNR1 locus. TFBS, transcription factor binding site. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

SUCNR1 expression in islets is regulated in human obesity and T2D. To evaluate whether Sucnr1 is regulated in the pancreas in different metabolic states, we first assessed its expression in total pancreas tissue from rodent models of obesity and T2D. We observed a trend for elevated expression in diet-induced obese (DIO) mice and a further trend increase in expression in diabetic (db/db) mice (Figure 2A). Comparable but significant results were obtained in human pancreatic islets from patients with obesity/T2D in 2 independent cohorts, without significant changes in the levels of GLP1R (Figure 2B; donor information in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173214DS1). These results were confirmed at the protein level in human islet lysates (Figure 2C; donor information in Supplemental Table 2). In addition, we found a positive correlation between SUCNR1 mRNA/protein levels in islets and the body mass index (BMI) of the human donors (Figure 2D). Overall, these data indicate that islet SUCNR1 is associated with changes in metabolic status, implying a potential role of this receptor in the pathophysiology of metabolic disorders and T2D.

Figure 2 SUCNR1 levels in islets are dysregulated in obesity and T2D. (A) Sucnr1 mRNA expression in the entire pancreas of wild-type mice fed normal chow diet (NCD) and high-fat diet (HFD) and db/db mice on NCD (n = 4–5). (B) SUCNR1 and GLP1R mRNA expression in islets from healthy donors (n = 7) and donors with obesity (n = 3). (C) SUCNR1 protein levels in human islet lysates from healthy donors (n = 6) and donors with obesity (n = 3) and T2D (n = 7). (D) Linear correlations between the BMI of donors and SUCNR1 mRNA (n = 10) and protein (n = 16) expression. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. control (Student’s t test in A and B, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons in C, or Pearson’s correlation coefficient in D).

β Cells sense extracellular succinate and release insulin in a SUCNR1-Gq-PKC–dependent mechanism. We next explored a potential link between hyperglycemia and the succinate/SUCNR1 axis in β cells. Glucose catabolism increases the intracellular levels of succinate in β cells through pyruvate oxidation via the TCA cycle (46). We observed that high-glucose exposure of the mouse-derived β cell line MIN6 stimulated succinate release to the extracellular medium (Figure 3A). As pancreatic β cells can regulate their behavior in response to glucose, we analyzed Sucnr1 expression in MIN6 cells cultured at different glucose concentrations, and found that glucose increased Sucnr1 expression in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3B). This result was confirmed at the protein level in the human β cell line EndoC-βH1 cultured at increasing glucose concentrations (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 The succinate/SUCNR1 axis enhances glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in β cells. (A) Succinate quantification in the conditioned medium (CM) of MIN6 cells cultured in low- or high-glucose conditions (n = 6). (B) Sucnr1 mRNA expression in MIN6 cells stimulated with different concentrations of glucose for 3 or 24 hours (n = 4). (C) SUCNR1 protein levels in EndoC-βH1 cells stimulated with different concentrations of glucose for 24 hours (n = 6). (D) Insulin quantification in the CM of MIN6 cells stimulated with succinate or cis-epoxysuccinic acid (cESA) at 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose (n = 4). (E) Insulin secretion in glucose-stimulated insulin secretion assays in EndoC-βH5 cells stimulated with 500 μM succinate or 50 μM cESA at 0 mM or 20 mM glucose, determined in the CM by ELISA (n = 4). (F) Insulin secretion in EndoC-βH5 cells incubated with a human-specific SUCNR1 antagonist (1 μM NF-56-EJ40) and 500 μM succinate or 50 μM cESA (n = 4). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. basal conditions; ###P < 0.001 vs. succinate (Student’s t test in A, ANOVA with Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons in B–E, or ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons in F).

Our findings that β cells might increase their sensitivity to extracellular succinate by increasing SUCNR1 expression in response to glucose in a dose-dependent manner prompted us to investigate whether SUCNR1 activation impacts insulin secretion. We observed that extracellular succinate significantly potentiated (20% increase) glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) in MIN6 cells (Figure 3D). Even though succinate in culture medium takes an anionic form, and as such is widely considered as non-cell-permeable (16), we also used the synthetic SUCNR1 agonist cis-epoxysuccinic acid (cESA), which has a lower EC 50 compared with succinate (47), to exclude any intracellular effects of succinate induced by its uptake into cells via dicarboxylic acid transporters (48, 49). Results showed that cESA similarly augmented insulin secretion under high glucose (Figure 3D).

The effect of succinate as an extracellular insulin secretagogue was confirmed in EndoC-βH5 cells, which, compared with other commonly used human β cell lines, do not present limitations regarding the expression of some GPCRs (i.e., GLP-1R) (50, 51). EndoC-βH5 cells showed an increase in insulin secretion when SUCNR1 was activated by extracellular succinate or cESA under conditions of no glucose (1.5-fold or 1.3-fold increase, respectively) and high-glucose conditions (1.4-fold increase for both) (Figure 3E). To further demonstrate that the effect of succinate on insulin release is dependent on its extracellularly driven signaling properties, we cotreated cells with the human-specific SUCNR1 antagonist NF-56-EJ40 (52) during the GSIS assay. Acute receptor antagonism completely blocked succinate-induced insulin secretion in the presence of high glucose (Figure 3F), confirming that the insulinotropic effect of extracellular succinate is dependent on SUCNR1.

We next investigated the underlying mechanism of insulin release by SUCNR1 in β cells. While SUCNR1 transduction pathways remain largely elusive (53), it is increasingly recognized that they are cell and context dependent. We thus challenged MIN6 cells with succinate or cESA and analyzed several canonical proteins that might integrate GPCR signal transduction. Results of Western blotting revealed a succinate-dependent increase in the phosphorylated forms of AKT and the novel and atypical PKCs, PKCδ and PKCζ, respectively, which was accompanied by the differential phosphorylation of ERK1/2 and p38 MAPK (Figure 4A). Concomitant with this activation, there was an increase in phosphorylated CREB and phosphorylated (inactive) GSK-3α/β. As β cells are sensitive to changes in [Ca2+], we also assessed Ca2+ mobilization in MIN6 cells upon SUCNR1 activation using a fluorometric assay to measure real-time changes in intracellular Ca2+ ([Ca2+] i ). We first challenged low-glucose-cultured MIN6 cells with additive doses of succinate, observing no changes in [Ca2+] i . However, when glucose in the culture medium was increased to 16.7 mM, [Ca2+] i was progressively mobilized with increasing additions of succinate (ANOVA after glucose addition P = 0.0126). As cells were exposed to increasing succinate levels before high-glucose stimulation, we studied the succinate effect on Ca2+ mobilization immediately after glucose addition. Notably, we also observed a significant glucose-dependent succinate dose-response effect on [Ca2+] i in MIN6 cells at lower extracellular succinate doses, which reached significance at 800 μM succinate (ANOVA after glucose addition P = 0.0013) (Figure 4B). Expanding on our analysis of MIN6 cells, we examined the influence of succinate on perifused mouse pancreatic islets. Similarly, succinate exhibited no noticeable impact on [Ca2+] i when islets were exposed to non-stimulatory glucose concentrations, such as 2.8 mM. Since glucose elicits submaximal to maximal Ca2+ responses at 16.7 mM in mouse islets (54), which could complicate further assessments of Ca2+ effects, we addressed the impact of succinate on glucose-induced Ca2+ signals at 8 mM. As shown in Figure 4C, 8 mM glucose elicited the characteristic initial Ca2+ transient followed by oscillations. Notably, the incorporation of succinate at these conditions augmented the amplitude of these Ca2+ oscillations, indicating increased Ca2+ mobilization (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 SUCNR1 activation in β cells induces proximal signaling and Ca2+ mobilization, and is dependent on Gq and PKC pathways in β cells. (A) Western blot analysis of several phosphoproteins in MIN6 cells stimulated with 500 μM succinate or 50 μM cESA at different time points (n = 4–5). (B) Ca2+ mobilization in MIN6 cells stimulated with glucose and succinate assessed by Fura-2 AM fluorometric ratio. Left: Representative trace and quantification of the response to sequential increases in succinate concentration before and after high glucose exposure (n = 4). Right: Representative trace and quantification of the response to succinate concentrations elevated similarly after high glucose exposure (n = 6). (C) Intracellular Ca2+ mobilization in perifused islets from wild-type C57BL/6 male mice assessed by Fura-2 AM fluorometric ratio. Left: Representative trace of 1 mM succinate’s effect on intracellular Ca2+ mobilization at a basal glucose concentration (2.8 mM), followed by exposure to 16.7 mM glucose (n = 7 islets from 3 mice). Right: Representative trace and quantification of 1 mM succinate’s effect on intracellular Ca2+ mobilization at 8 mM glucose (n = 7 islets from 2 mice). (D) Insulin secretion in EndoC-βH5 cells incubated with 500 μM succinate and 1 μM of PKC inhibitor Gö 6983 (n = 4). (E) Insulin secretion in EndoC-βH5 cells incubated with 500 μM succinate and 1 μM of Gq inhibitor FR900359 (n = 4). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, succinate vs. basal condition; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, cESA vs. basal condition or an inhibitor vs. succinate (ANOVA with Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons in A and B, paired Student’s t test in C, or ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons in D and E).

Within the framework of neurohormonal amplification pathways, PKC activation is almost universally accepted as a major mechanism of GPCR-stimulated insulin secretion (55, 56). To discern the contribution of this family of serine-threonine kinases to SUCNR1-induced insulin secretion, we treated EndoC-βH5 cells with the pan-PKC inhibitor Gö 6983, and found that it partially blocked insulin release stimulated by succinate in high-glucose conditions (Figure 4D). Several G proteins are known to mediate GPCR signaling upon receptor activation (57). Given our finding that PKC signaling is implicated in SUCNR1-induced insulin secretion, we assessed the involvement of Gq, which is situated upstream of PKC (58). We used FR900359 to inhibit Gq activity in EndoC-βH5 cells, observing a complete blockade of succinate-induced potentiation of insulin release (Figure 4E). Overall, our data suggest that the succinate/SUCNR1 axis is a regulator of insulin secretion in a Gq- and PKC-dependent manner.

Specific β cell ablation of SUCNR1 induces glucose intolerance due to β cell impairment. To further study the function of SUCNR1 in pancreatic β cells in vivo, we generated mice with β cell–specific Sucnr1 deletion. We crossed mice carrying a conditional Sucnr1 loxP-flanked locus (Sucnr1fl/fl) with knock-in heterozygous transgenic mice in which the Cre recombinase gene is introduced at the initiator codon of the Ins1 endogenous gene locus (Ins1Cre/+). Accordingly, Ins1Cre/+ mice do not show recombination in the brain and have glucose homeostasis and body weight gains similar to those of wild-type mice (59). The resulting offspring included both control mice (Ins1+/+ Sucnr1fl/fl, referred to as Sucnr1fl/fl or control mice) and mice with β cell–specific Sucnr1 ablation (Ins1Cre/+ Sucnr1fl/fl, referred to as Sucnr1-βKO mice) (Supplemental Figure 1). These mice were born in a typical Mendelian fashion with no recognizable morphological differences between genotypes (data not shown). Immunohistochemical staining revealed a pronounced decrease in SUCNR1 content within pancreatic islets of Sucnr1-βKO mice (Figure 5A). No differences between genotypes were evident on a normal control diet (NCD) in terms of body weight, glucose and insulin tolerance, and insulin secretion at 16 and 54 weeks of age (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 5 SUCNR1 in β cells is required for preserving insulin secretion and glucose homeostasis in HFD-fed male mice. (A) IHC staining of SUCNR1 in pancreas sections of control and Sucnr1-βKO mice accompanied by serial H&E staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Body mass of control and Sucnr1-βKO mice under HFD for 8 weeks (n = 8–9). (C) Blood glucose levels in control and Sucnr1-βKO mice in fasted or random-fed conditions (n = 8). (D) Plasma insulin levels in control and Sucnr1-βKO mice in fasted or random-fed conditions (n = 7–8). (E) Morphometric analysis of control and Sucnr1-βKO mice by H&E staining (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Morphometric analysis of control and Sucnr1-βKO mice by immunofluorescence staining with insulin and glucagon and counterstaining with DAPI (n = 3–4). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Intraperitoneal (i.p.) and oral glucose tolerance tests in control and Sucnr1-βKO mice (n = 6–7). Displayed are the blood glucose levels, AUC, plasma insulin (n = 5–6), and GLP-1 levels (n = 5). (H) Insulin tolerance test in control and Sucnr1-βKO mice (n = 6–8). (I) HOMA-IR for control and Sucnr1-βKO mice (n = 5). (J) Insulin secretion in isolated islets from control and Sucnr1-βKO mice stimulated with or without 1 mM succinate or 100 μM cESA at 2.8 or 16.7 mM glucose (n = 5 islet pools from 5–6 mice). Data are presented as mean ± SEM or as box-and-whisker plots indicating median, first and third quartiles, and maximum and minimum values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. control mice, comparing experimental groups in orally administered mice, or in indicated pairwise comparisons; ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 comparing experimental groups in i.p.-administered mice (Student’s t test in B, E, F, and I comparing 2 groups, or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test for multiple comparisons in C, D, G, H, and J).

We next challenged control and Sucnr1-βKO mice to an HFD to investigate whether a diet-induced metabolic stress phenotype existed. We found no differences in body weight between groups after 8 weeks of HFD feeding (Figure 5B). Remarkably, Sucnr1-βKO mice showed an overall higher diet-induced hyperglycemia than control mice, which was particularly significant in random-fed conditions (Figure 5C). Simultaneously, Sucnr1-βKO mice showed lower plasma insulin levels, which was also notably significant in random-fed conditions (Figure 5D). In a general morphometric examination of the pancreas using H&E staining, we observed a trend toward decreased islet mass in Sucnr1-βKO mice compared with control mice (Figure 5E). This pattern was also observed in the analysis of β and α cell mass by immunofluorescence in an additional cohort of mice (Figure 5F). Nonetheless, neither of these trends reached statistical significance.

To question whether specific β cell disruption of Sucnr1 affected glucose response in an obesity context, we performed a glucose tolerance test (GTT) in mice fed an HFD. To consider potential differences in incretin-induced responses in β cells, we independently challenged mice to an intraperitoneal (i.p.) GTT and an oral glucose gavage GTT (OGTT). Results showed that the glucose response was higher in Sucnr1-βKO mice than in control mice for both tests, which was accompanied by a reduced insulin secretory response. These differences were not associated with changes in the glucose-associated GLP-1 response in Sucnr1-βKO mice on HFD (Figure 5G). Likewise, no appreciable changes were observed in insulin sensitivity measured directly by an insulin tolerance test (Figure 5H) or indirectly by assessment of the homeostasis model assessment index of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) (Figure 5I).

To assess whether altered circulating insulin levels stemmed from impaired β cell function in vivo, we measured insulin secretion in isolated islets from control and Sucnr1-βKO mice. Under NCD conditions, islets from control mice demonstrated increased insulin secretion following succinate exposure in contrast to the secretion induced by high glucose alone, a phenomenon that was absent in islets from Sucnr1-βKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). In mice challenged with an HFD, islets from control mice showed enhanced insulin secretion upon SUCNR1 activation with succinate or cESA during high-glucose conditions. Conversely, such a response was completely blunted in islets from Sucnr1-βKO mice (Figure 5J). Altogether, these data demonstrate that SUCNR1 plays an essential role in insulin secretion in vivo, particularly in an obesity context.

Succinate functions as a hormone and is associated with the potentiation of insulin secretion in humans. To explore the physiological significance of succinate as an insulin secretagogue, we investigated the potential link between circulating succinate kinetics and pancreatic β cell function in response to an OGTT and to an isoglycemic intravenous glucose infusion (IIGI) in a cohort of individuals with normal glucose tolerance (NGT) or individuals without NGT according to the American Diabetes Association criteria (60) (Figure 6A; clinical and anthropometric data in Table 1). As expected, individuals in the non-NGT group had higher fasting plasma glucose and 2-hour glucose during the OGTT and were insulin resistant. Accordingly, these patients had higher glucose excursions during both OGTT and IIGI, which were accompanied by higher insulin and C-peptide responses (Figure 6B). Analysis of the insulin secretion rate (ISR) revealed no significant differences between groups during fasting, although an upward trend was observed in the non-NGT group (Figure 6C). Conversely, stimulated ISR was higher in the non-NGT group during both OGTT and IIGI (Figure 6D), which agrees with relative hyperglycemia and the characteristic hyperinsulinemia of insulin-resistant states. These differences were not associated with variations in the estimated β cell glucose sensitivity (Figure 6E). Notably, there was a tendency toward elevated fasting levels of ciraculating succinate in the non-NGT group when compared with the NGT group (Table 1). However, it is important to consider that the control group includes individuals with varying degrees of overweight. This aspect may contribute to the observed trend not reaching statistical significance, potentially masking the differences previously reported in individuals with obesity (61, 62). No differences were found between groups in terms of the GLP-1 response (a recognized factor of the amplifying pathway) to the glucose challenge, independently of the route of glucose administration (Figure 6F), or the total incretin effect (Table 1). Strikingly, however, the succinate response to glucose, which was found to be higher after nutrient passage through the gut (similar to GLP-1), was significantly higher in the non-NGT group than in the NGT group (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Succinate response is heightened in patients without NGT and is associated with potentiation of insulin secretion. (A) Study cohort and study schematic. (B) Plasma glucose, insulin, and C-peptide levels during the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) and isoglycemic intravenous glucose infusion (IIGI) in patients with NGT (n = 12) and those without NGT (non-NGT; n = 18). (C) Fasting insulin secretion rate (ISR) in NGT and non-NGT groups. (D) ISR during OGTT and IIGI tests in NGT and non-NGT groups. (E) β Cell glucose sensitivity represented as a dose-response function between ISR and glucose concentrations for both groups. (F) Plasma GLP-1 levels during OGTT and IIGI for both groups. (G) Plasma succinate levels during OGTT and IIGI for both groups. (H) Incretin-related potentiation calculated during OGTT in relation to IIGI for both groups. (I) Potentiation calculated during IIGI for both groups. (J) Correlation between the potentiation factor mean and the AUC of succinate during IIGI for both groups (n = 30). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 comparing OGTT and IIGI; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 comparing NGT and non-NGT individuals (paired and unpaired Student’s t tests in C, D, F, and G, Mann-Whitney U test in D, F, and G, Wilcoxon’s test in D, F, and G, 2-way ANOVA tests in E–I, or Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient in J).

Table 1 Clinical and anthropometric data of the individuals included in the study

According to the GLP-1 response (Figure 6F), incretin potentiation was similar between groups during the OGTT (P = 0.7118) (Figure 6H). Contrastingly, during the IIGI, in which the incretin effect is considered negligible, the curve of glucose-induced potentiation exhibited a modest decrease in individuals with NGT, while conversely, there was a slight increase in individuals without NGT over time (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6I). To determine whether succinate is associated with insulin secretion potentiation, we performed a correlation analysis between the potentiation ratio and the succinate response during the IIGI. A significant correlation between both variables was observed (Figure 6J). Overall, this analysis indicates that succinate is associated with insulin secretion in humans, which may be particularly relevant to the hyperinsulinemia developed in insulin-resistant states.