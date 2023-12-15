Strengthening bonds via RyR2 inhibition helps immune suppression

Tregs have reduced activity of cysteine proteases called calpains, with the Treg-specific reduction in m-calpain activity mediating long-lived Treg-DC adhesion that is dependent on LFA-1 and ICAM-1 interactions (10). The protease activity of m-calpain is regulated by calcium in a poorly defined process. To explore the underlying mechanisms, Wang and colleagues first examined whether basal calcium oscillations were different in CD4+CD25+ Tregs versus CD4+CD25– Tconvs and found a marked reduction in Tregs (9). Next, the authors compared the expression of multiple proteins involved in calcium regulation in Tregs versus Tconvs and revealed reduced expression of RyR2, a component of a Ca2+ release channel located within the sarcoendoplasmic reticulum, in Tregs. These results suggested that RyR2 expression was reciprocally associated with calcium oscillations and the strength of interactions with DCs in Tregs versus Tconvs. To test whether the reduction of RyR2 activity enhanced interactions between Tconvs and DCs, the authors next employed pharmacological inhibition (using JTV519, which prevents Ca2+ release) or shRNA-mediated depletion of RyR2 in Tconvs. These treatments reduced basal calcium oscillations and increased Tconv-DC interactions, with such observations being comparable with those in Tregs.

From a functional perspective, the authors showed that both Tregs, which possessed a low baseline expression of RyR2, and RyR2-deficient Tconvs were able to outcompete antigen-specific Tconvs for binding to antigen-bearing DCs in vitro. Such an effect was associated with reduced DC-mediated Tconv proliferation, indicative of an improved suppressive capacity in the absence of RyR2. To extend these observations to physiologically relevant settings in vivo, Wang and colleagues next employed adoptive transfer of RyR2-deficient Tconvs (versus wild-type Tconvs or wild-type Tregs) into multiple immune-mediated disease models, including infection or inflammatory models (herpes simplex virus-1 infection, ovalbumin-induced [OVA-induced] airway inflammation, and dextran sulfate sodium–induced colitis), a cancer model (MC38 adenocarcinoma), and an autoimmune model (scurfy mice). In all of these systems, RyR2 deficiency in Tconvs conferred protection against inflammation and immune hyperreactivity to a largely similar extent as Tregs (9). Collectively, the authors establish that RyR2-coordinated calcium oscillations dictate the capacity for Tregs and Tconvs to bind DCs, with lower RyR2 expression being associated with enhanced binding and improved suppressive function (Figure 1).