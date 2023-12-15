Foxp3-mediated blockage of ryanodine receptor 2 underlies contact-based suppression by regulatory T cells

Mice. All mice were on a CD45.2+ C57BL/6J background unless noted otherwise. RyR2fl/fl mice were made at GemPharmatech Co. Ltd. and verified by genotyping. CD11c-DTR/eGFP-transgenic mice were a gift from Yonghui Zhang, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tsinghua University (40). Female Foxp3+/– mice and FOXP3-IRES-RFP mice were obtained in-house. OT-II–transgenic mice, Foxp3GFP-transgenic mice, and CD45.1+ C57BL/6J mice were obtained in-house (7). CD4-Cre and Foxp3YFP-cre-transgenic mice were a gift from Chen Dong, School of Medicine, Tsinghua University (41, 42). WT mice were purchased from Beijing Vital River Laboratory Animal Technology Co. Ltd. RyR2 CKO OT-II mice were generated by crossing RyR2 conditional–KO mice with OT-II–transgenic mice. All mice were bred and housed at Tsinghua University Animal Facilities and maintained under specific pathogen–free conditions and a controlled temperature of 24°C ± 1°C, with a 12-hour light/dark cycle.

Cell lines and primary cell culture. DC2.4 cells were a gift from Kenneth Rock of UMass Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. Vero cells were from Xu Tan of School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tsinghua University. Renca cells were from Guangyu An, Chao-Yang Hospital, Beijing, China. HEK293FT cells were a gift from Wei Guo of School of Medicine, Tsinghua University. MC38 and NIH-3T3 cells were purchased from ATCC. MC38, Renca, NIH-3T3, and Vero cells were cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin. All other cells were grown in RPMI-1640 with the same supplements plus 10 mM HEPES (pH 7.0) and 50 μM β-mercaptoethanol. All cell lines were tested for mycoplasma contamination by PCR analysis. Murine CD4+CD25+ Tregs and CD4+CD25− Tconvs were isolated from spleens using the mouse CD4+ T Cell Isolation Kit (STEMCELL Technologies) and mouse CD25 Regulatory T Cell positive selection Kit (STEMCELL Technologies). Tregs and Tconvs sometimes were sorted by FACS from CD4+ splenocytes of Foxp3GFP or FOXP3-IERS-RFP–transgenic mice. Murine DCs were isolated from spleens with the mouse CD11c selection Kit II (STEMCELL Technologies). OT-II T cells were isolated from OT-II splenocytes by the mouse CD4+ T Cell Isolation Kit and sometimes sorted by FACS with an anti-TCR Vα2 antibody (eBioscience, B20.1).

Antibody and reagents. Recombinant human IL-2 was from R&D Systems. The Dual-Luciferase Report Assay System was purchased from Promega. Ultra-LEAF purified anti-mouse CD3ε antibody (145-2C11) and Ultra-LEAF purified anti-mouse CD28 antibody (37.51) for T cell activation were from BioLegend. For flow cytometric analysis, CD62L (MEL-14) monoclonal antibody was purchased from BD Pharmingen, and others (named in the next sentence) were purchased from eBioscience. The following clones were used: CD45.1 (A20), CD45.2 (clone 104), CD3 (17A2), CD4 (GK1.5), CD8a (53-6.7), FoxP3 (3G3), GITR (DTA-1), CD25 (PC61.5), PD-1 (RMP1-30), CTLA-4 (UC10-4B9), CD39 (24DMS1), TIM3 (8B.2C12), LAG-3 (C9B7W), TCR Vα2 (B20.1), CD44 (IM7), CD5 (53-7.3), Nrp1(3DS304M), Helios (22F6), IFN-γ(XMG1.2), IL-4 (11B11), IL-17A (eBio17B7), Ki-67 (SolA15), and Rat IgG2a kappa Isotype Control (eBR2a).

Western blot. The cells were collected and lysed with RIPA buffer (Beyotime). The cell lysate was centrifuged and the supernatant was collected. Total proteins were quantified with BCA Protein Assay Kit (Beyotime). After being mixed with 3′SDS loading buffer and boiled for 5 minutes, the proteins were loaded onto 7.5% or 5% PAGE Gels (EpiZyme) or 4%–12% Precast Protein Plus Gels (Yeasen). Then, the proteins were transferred onto a Nitrocellulose membrane (Pall life science/Cytiva) and immunoblotted with indicated primary (Anti-Ryanodine Receptor Antibody, C3-33, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1:1,000 dilution; anti–β-actin antibody, 2D4H5, Proteintech, 1:20,000 dilution; m-calpain large subunit [M-type] antibody, CST, 1:1,000 dilution) and secondary antibodies (Anti-mouse IgG, HRP-linked Antibody, CST, 1:5,000 dilution). Finally, the immunostained bands were detected by the Super ECL Detection Reagent (Yeasen).

Real-time qPCR. Tconvs and Tregs were cultured overnight in presence of recombinant human IL-2 for subsequent experiments unless noted otherwise. Total RNA was extracted from indicated cells using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen) and first-strand cDNA was synthesized with Reverse Transcriptase M-MLV (TaKaRa). Real-time PCR was performed using Hieff qPCR SYBR Green Master Mix (No Rox) (Yeasen). gapdh or 18S RNA was used as reference gene for normalization. The primer sequences were as follows: gapdh, 5′-CATCACTGCCACCCAGAAGACTG-3′ and 5′-ATGCCAGTGAGCTTCCCGTTCAG-3′; 18S RNA, 5′-CGGACAGGATTGACAGATTG-3′ and 5′-CAAATCGCTCCACCAACTAA-3′; Ryr2, 5′-ATGGCTTTAAGGCACAGCG-3′ and 5′-CAGAGCCCGAATCATCCAGC-3′; Ryr1, 5′-GCACACTGGTCAGGAGTCGTATG-3′ and 5′-GGGTGTAGCACAGGATTTAT-3′; Ryr3, 5′-ATCGCTGAACTCCTGGGTTTG-3′ and 5′-TTCATGTCGATGGAACTTAGCC-3′; Foxp3, 5′-CCCATCCCCAGGAGTCTTG-3′ and 5′-ACCATGACTAGGGGCACTGTA-3′; Capn2, 5′-GGTCGCATGAGAGAGCCATC-3′ and 5′-CCCCGAGTTTTGCTGGAGTA-3′; Itpr1, 5′-CGTTTTGAGTTTGAAGGCGTTT-3′ and 5′-CATCTTGCGCCAATTCCCG-3′; Trpm1, 5′-ATCCGAGTCTCCTACGACACC-3′ and 5′-CAGTTTGGACTGCATCTCGAA-3′; Trpm4, 5′-GGACTGCACACAGGCATTG-3′ and 5′-GTACCTTGCGGGGAATGAGC-3′; Trpv2, 5′-TGCTGAGGTGAACAAAGGAAAG-3′and 5′-TCAAACCGATTTGGGTCCTGT-3′; Cacna2d4, 5′-GGCAGCAAGTTATCTCCCAG-3′ and 5′-CCACAGGATGATTGGCGTCTT-3′; Ahnak, 5′-CAGCGCATCTACACCACGAA-3′ and 5′-CACTTCATGCCTTGGTATCTTGA-3′; Stim1, 5′-TGACAGGGACTGTACTGAAGATG-3′ and 5′-TATGCCGAGTCAAGAGAGGAG-3′; Pkd1, 5′-CTAGACCTGTCCCACAACCTA -3′ and 5′- GCAAACACGCCTTCTTCTAATGT-3′; Ncs1, 5′-AGCAAGTTGAAGCCTGAAGTT-3′ and 5′-GCTGGGGCAGTCCTTAATGAA-3′; Slc24a3, 5′-AGCAAGTTGAAGCCTGAAGTT-3′ and 5′-GCTGGGGCAGTCCTTAATGAA-3′; Hspa2, 5′-GCGTGGGGGTATTCCAACAT-3′ and 5′-TGAGACGCTCGGTGTCAGT-3′; P2rx7, 5′-GACAAACAAAGTCACCCGGAT-3′ and 5′-CGCTCACCAAAGCAAAGCTAAT-3′; Itgav, 5′-CCGTGGACTTCTTCGAGCC-3′ and 5′-CTGTTGAATCAAACTCAATGGGC-3′; Ccdc109b, 5′-CCACACCCCAGGTTTTATGTATG-3′ and 5′-ATGGCAGAGTGAGGGTTACCA-3′; Pln, 5′-AAAGTGCAATACCTCACTCGC-3′ and 5′-GGCATTTCAATAGTGGAGGCTC-3′; Gsto1, 5′-ATCCGGCACGAAGTCATCAAC-3′ and 5′-TGACAGATTCGGTGACCAAGT-3′; Itpr2, 5′-CTGTTCTTCTTCATCGTCATCATCATCG-3′ and 5′-GAAACCAGTCCAAATTCTTCTCCGTGA-3′; and Itpr3, 5′-CTTTATCGTCATCATCATCGTGTTG-3′ and 5′-AGGTTCTTGTTCTTGATCATCTGAGCCA-3′.

Foxp3 ChIP-qPCR. ChIP was conducted with the SimpleChIP Plus Sonication Chromatin IP Kit (CST) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Tregs and Tconvs (approximately 2 × 107 cells per assay) cultured overnight were fixed for 15 minutes at room temperature with 1% formaldehyde and then digested with 45 cycles of sonication (Bioruptor). Foxp3 mAb (eBioscience, clone 150D/E4) or control rabbit IgG antibody (CST, clone DA1E) were added to bind. Binding of Ryr2 promoter was determined by qPCR. The following primer pairs were used: Gmpr promoter, 5′-CAGCTGGAACAGCCTTGGAA-3′ and 5′-AAATGTCAAGGCCCCTGTGA-3′ and Ryr2 promoter, 5′-TGCAGGGGGACCGACC-3′ and 5′-GTCACTGCTAACCAGGATGTTCTA-3′.

Calcium imaging. T cells cultured overnight were stained with 2 μM fluo-4 AM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in Hank’s solution (Coolaber) at 37°C for 30 minutes. After washing and incubation, the cells were allowed to adhere to a poly-L-lysine–coated (0.1 mg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich) round glass slips mounted in a sandwiched chamber made in-house at room temperature. Excess nonadherent cells were removed by flushing with Hank’s solution after 15 minutes. Then, the measurement chamber was placed on an Olympus IX-73 microscope equipped with a 20× (numerical aperture: 0.8) or 40× (numerical aperture: 1.2) Olympus objective. Fluorescence Ca2+ signals were recorded as a time lapse for 20 minutes with an interval of 6 seconds. The emission signals at 468–550 nm excited by 488 nm laser were recorded with a charge-coupled device camera (ORCA-AG, Hamamatsu). Data collection was controlled by NIS-Elements 3.0 software (Nikon). The mean fluorescence intensity changes over time for individual cells were analyzed by ImageJ (NIH) and normalized to resting fluorescence F 0 (Fluo-4 F/F 0 ) after subtracting background. Calcium concentration was analyzed based on following equation for fluo-4 (43),

where F max is the fluorescence intensity at 10 mM saturating [Ca2+], the cytosolic [Ca2+] 0 is 50 nM for resting T cells (44), respectively.

Ratiometric Ca2+ imaging was performed as described previously (24). CD4+ T cells were loaded with 5 μM Cal Red R525/650 AM (AAT Bioquest) at room temperature for 30 minutes. The dye-loaded cells were then subjected to wide-field imaging. The Cal Red R525/650 fluorescence dye was excited at 488 nm, and the emitted fluorescence signal was captured at 525 nm (F525) and 650 nm (F650). For Cal Red, the intensity ratios can be converted to intracellular calcium concentration (45), based on the following equation and known dissociation constants (Kd),

where R represents the fluorescence intensity ratio F525/F650 during the experiment, in which F525 and F650 are the fluorescence detection wavelengths for the ion-bound and ion-free indicator, respectively. R max represents the ion-saturated fluorescence intensity ratio and R min represents the completely ion-free fluorescence intensity ratio. F d /F s is the ratio F max /F min at the wavelength of the Ca2+-free form of the indicator (650 nm).

Calpain activity measurement. For measurement of calpain activity, 105 T cells overnight cultured were incubated at 200 μL PBS solution containing 20 μM calpain substrate CMAC (t-BOC-Leu-Met, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at room temperature in dark. The reaction was terminated by 4% PFA (Biosharp) for up to 2 minutes after a 5-minute or 1-minute (for 4-CmC addition) incubation, and then the cells were immediately placed on the ice at least 5 minutes. Calpain activities as ﬂuorescence signals from the digested substrate were determined by Fortessa cytometers (BD Biosciences) via the Hoechst Blue channel. JTV519 (Sigma-Aldrich) was added 30 minutes before the experiment, and 4-CMC was added at the start of assay.

Flow cytometry. For surface marker detection, cells were incubated with Fc blocker (CD16/32 antibody; clone 2.4G2) for 5 minutes and then incubated with surface antibody for 15 minutes at room temperature while avoiding light. Stained cells were analyzed directly or, occasionally, after being fixed with 1% paraformaldehyde (PFA) using Fortessa cytometers (BD Biosciences) with FACS Diva software. The Foxp3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set (Invitrogen) was used for intracellular staining of mouse Foxp3, Ki67, and Helios. The Intracellular Fixation/Permeabilization Buffer Set (Invitrogen) was utilized for mouse cytokine detection. Data were analyzed with Flowjo V10.

ELISA. For IL-10 and TGF-β detection, 106 purified Tregs, Ryr2+/+ Tconvs, and Ryr2–/– Tconvs were stimulated by anti-mouse CD3ε plus anti-mouse CD28 antibodies. After 72 hours, the supernatants were collected. High-binding 96-well ELISA plates (Nunc) were coated with anti-mouse IL-10 (eBioscience) and anti-human/mouse TGF-β1 capture antibody (eBioscience) at 4°C overnight, respectively. After drying, plates were blocked with 2% BSA in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. After washing, 100 μL of diluted cell supernatant was added in triplicate wells, followed by incubation for 1 hour at room temperature. Plates were then washed with PBST (0.05% Tween20, Sigma-Aldrich, in PBS) and were incubated with anti-mouse IL-10 and anti-human/mouse TGF-β detection antibody for 0.5 hours at room temperature. TMB (eBioscience) was added (100 mL/well), and the plates were incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature in the dark, followed by the addition of H 2 SO4 (50 μL, 1 M) per well to terminate the reaction. Optical density was immediately read at 450 nm using an ELISA plate reader (Bio-Rad).

Gene KD and overexpression. Lentivirus-based shRNA was used to KD specific genes. pLKO.1 vectors purchased from shRNA library platform of Center of Biomedical Analysis of Tsinghua University were used for our all gene KD experiments. All predesigned shRNA sequences were synthesized by Ruibiotech. Then, they were inserted into pLKO.1 vector. Plasmids, including shRNA and the package constructs (pMD2.G and psPAX2), were purified from transformed E. coli with the EndoFree Plasmid Midi Kit (CWBIO). Lentivirus production was performed according to the manufacturer’s instruction. In brief, 293FT cells were cultured in a 10 cm dish with 60%–80% conﬂuency. Culture media were replaced 2 hours before DNA transfer. 5 μg pLKO.1 vector (with inserted shRNA) was transfected into 293FT cells with 2.5 μg package vectors pMD2.G and 2.5 μg psPAX2 using Neofect DNA transfection reagent (Neofect). 72 hours later, lentiviruses were harvested and added to infect T cells with Polybrene (final concentration 4 μg/mL). 48 hours after the virus infection, cells were sorted with a BD FACSAria cytometer. KD efficiency was verified by real-time PCR. shRNA sequences are as follows: control shRNA, 5′-CCGGcaacaagatgaagagcaccaaCTCGAGttggtgctcttcatcttgttgTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAcaacaagatgaagagcaccaaCTCGAGttggtgctcttcatcttgttg-3′; Ryr1 shRNA, 5′-CCGGcgtcgcatagaacggatctatCTCGAGatagatccgttctatgcgacgTTTTTG-3′and 5′-AATTCAAAAAcgtcgcatagaacggatctatCTCGAGatagatccgttctatgcgacg-3′; Ryr2 shRNA, 5′-CCGGccgctaatgaagccatataaaCTCGAGtttatatggcttcattagcggTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAccgctaatgaagccatataaaCTCGAGtttatatggcttcattagcgg-3′; Ryr3 shRNA, 5′-CCGGccgacatggttcagagagaaaCTCGAGtttctctctgaaccatgtcggTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAccgacatggttcagagagaaaCTCGAGtttctctctgaaccatgtcgg-3′; Ahnak shRNA, 5′-CCGGtgccaccatctactttgacaaCTCGAGttgtcaaagtagatggtggcaTTTTTG -3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAtgccaccatctactttgacaaCTCGAGttgtcaaagtagatggtggca-3′; Itpr1 shRNA, 5′-CCGGgcagtaggtaagaagttattaCTCGAGtaataacttcttacctactgcTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAgcagtaggtaagaagttattaCTCGAGtaataacttcttacctactgc-3′; Stim1 shRNA, 5′-CCGGgcagtactacaacatcaagaaCTCGAGttcttgatgttgtagtactgctTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAgcagtactacaacatcaagaaCTCGAGttcttgatgttgtagtactgct-3′; Trpm1 shRNA, 5′-CCGGcggagtgaacatgcagcatttCTCGAGaaatgctgcatgttcactccgTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAcggagtgaacatgcagcatttCTCGAGaaatgctgcatgttcactccg-3′; Trpm4 shRNA, 5′-CCGGgcacatcttcacggtgaacaaCTCGAGttgttcaccgtgaagatgtggTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAgcacatcttcacggtgaacaaCTCGAGttgttcaccgtgaagatgtgc-3′; Trpv2 shRNA, 5′-CCGGccaaggaacttgtttctatttCTCGAGaaatagaaacaagttccttggTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAccaaggaacttgtttctatttCTCGAGaaatagaaacaagttccttgg-3′; and Cacna2d4 shRNA, 5′-CCGGtaggaacgcaatggatattaaCTCGAGttaatatccattgcgttcctaTTTTTG-3′ and 5′-AATTCAAAAAtaggaacgcaatggatattaaCTCGAGttaatatccattgcgttccta-3′. Lower case letter sequences are targeting sequences for the intended genes.

For Foxp3 overexpression, pLVX-IRES-mcherry vectors were a gift from Xiaohua Shen of School of Medicine, Tsinghua University. For vector construction, Foxp3 was amplified by PCR using cDNA from Treg total RNA as template a with the following primers: forward primer 5′-ATCGCTCGAGATGCCCAACCCTAGGCCA-3′ and reverse primer 5′-ATCGGAATTCTCAAGGGCAGGGATTGGA-3′. The amplified fragment was gel purified, digested (XhoI and EcoRI), and cloned into the pLVX-IRES-mcherry plasmid, resulting in pLVX-Foxp3-IRES-mcherry construct. Lentivirus production harboring pLVX-Foxp3-IRES-mcherry– and Foxp3-overexpressed cell line generation was performed according to the above KD protocol. Foxp3 expression was verified by real-time qPCR.

To overexpress RyR2, we attempted to use a CRISPR transcriptional activation (CRISPRa) system. All associated vectors, including pLenti-EF1a-dCas9-VP64-blast, pLenti-sgRNA(MS2)-EF1a-zeo, and pLenti-MS2-P65-HSF1-2A-Hygro, were a gift from Qiaoran Xi, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University. BleoR sequence in pLenti-sgRNA(MS2)-EF1a-zeo plasmid was replaced with EGFP to generate Lenti-sgRNA (MS2)-EF1a-EGFP backbone plasmids. For designing and cloning sgRNA, in brief, 20-nucleotide gRNA sequences targeting the promoter of Ryr2 were designed with the CRISPR design prediction tool (ref. 46; http://crispor.tefor.net/). Selected gRNAs were cloned into Lenti-sgRNA (MS2)-EF1a-EGFP backbone plasmid by following the SAM target sgRNA cloning protocol. We generated sgRNA insertion by annealing each oligo: sgRNA-2, 5′-CACCGCCTCCGGGCCGCCAAACCCG-3′ and 5′-AAACCGGGTTTGGCGGCCCGGAGGC-3’; sgRNA-4, 5′-CACCGGTGCCCTTCCTGACCTCAAG-3′ and 5′-AAACCTTGAGGTCAGGAAGGGCACC-3′; and sgRNA-5, 5′-CACCGAGGAGCTCAGCTTCCCGCTG-3′ and 5′-AAACCAGCGGGAAGCTGAGCTCCTC-3′.

The annealing reaction was performed using T4 polynucleotide kinase (NEB) under the following conditions: 37°C for 30 minutes; 95°C for and 5 minutes; a ramp up to 25°C at 5°C/min. Diluted annealing product (1:10) was mixed with backbone vector at 1:2.5 mass ratio in Golden Gate reaction using BsmBI restriction endonuclease (NEB) and T4 DNA ligase (NEB). The program was performed on a thermal cycler: 37°C for 5 minutes, 20°C for 5 minutes and repeated for 30 cycles; and 60°C for 5 minutes. Through the above steps, a gRNA fragment was inserted between the U6 promoter and sgRNA-MS2 scaffold to result in the pLenti-sgRyR2 (MS2)-EF1a-EGFP construct. Then, pLenti-EF1a-dCas9-VP64-blast, pLenti-sgRyR2(MS2)-EF1a-EGFP, and pLenti-MS2-P65-HSF1-2A-Hygro were cotransfected into MC38 cells, and RyR2 expression was verified by real-time qPCR.

Atomic force microscopy–based SCFS. The experiments were performed as previously described using a JPK CellHesion unit (2, 47). In brief, to measure T cell–DC adhesion forces in bicellular system, DC2.4 cells were cultured on untreated glass disks. T cells were treated with 200 U/mL recombinant human IL-2 overnight. The disks were moved into an atomic force microscopy–compatible (AFM-compatible) chamber and mounted on to the machine stage. A clean cantilever was coated with CellTak (BD) and then used to glue individual T cells added to the disk. The AFM cantilever carrying a single T cell was lowered to allow T cell contact with an individual DC and interaction for 15 seconds before being moved upward, until 2 cells were separated completely. The force curves were acquired. The process was then repeated. For the triple-cell system, DC2.4 cells cultured on glass disks were pulsed with 100 μg/mL soluble OVA protein for 4 hours before experiments. IL-2–treated Tregs/Tconvs were treated with IL-2 overnight and were stained with 10 μM CFSE, and DC2.4 cells were incubated with these ﬂuorescence labeled Tregs or Tconvs for about 20 minutes before unlabeled OT-II T cells were added. Treg/Tconv-DC couples identified with an UV flashlight were then approached by the cantilever tip carrying an OT-II T cell. Treg/Tconv-mediated suppression of OT-II–DC adhesion was assayed. In each cycle, the AFM cantilever carrying a single T cell was lowered by 0.5–2 μm increments until the first force curve was generated. The T cell on the cantilever was then allowed to interact with the DC for 15 seconds before being moved upward, until 2 cells were separated completely. The incubator chamber in which the machine was housed was conditioned at 37°C and at 5% CO 2 . In all experiments, a minimum of 14 force curves were collected for further analysis. The force curves were processed using the JPK image processing software. Only round and robust cells were selected for AFM gluing. For each SCFS experiment, a T cell–DC pair was used to generate force readings from each up and down cycle over a period of several minutes; these readings are plotted. At least 3 such pairs were used for each condition.

Suppressive function in vitro. 104 purified DCs from splenocytes were pulsed with 2 μg/mL OVA 323–339 peptide, and then suppressor cells (2 × 104 Tregs or Ryr2+/+ Tconvs or Ryr2–/– Tconvs or Ryr2 KD Tconvs) were added onto DCs to occupy the latter for 30 minutes. CD25- OT-II Tconvs were stained by CellTrace CFSE (Thermo Fisher Scientific). 2 × 104 OT-II Tconvs were mixed in DC-suppressor cell culture to compete with OVA-loaded DCs occupied by suppressor cells in a 96-well U-bottom plate. The proliferation of OT-II T cells was assessed by CFSE dilution by Fortessa flow cytometry (BD Biosciences). Inhibition percentage was calculated using 1 – proliferation% and then normalized no-Treg group as 0% inhibition and the Treg group as 100% inhibition.

RNA-Seq and ATAC-Seq. For transcriptome comparison, total RNA of Tconvs and Tregs cultured overnight from WT or CKO mice were extracted and sequenced (Annoroad). Anti-CD3/CD28–activated cells were sequenced as well. For chromatin opening comparison, Tn5-based libraries were built from fixed cells and sequenced (TruePrep DNA Library Kit TD501, Vazyme). RNA-Seq FPKM files were correlated with the Pearson correlation method, and then hierarchy clustering was calculated and heatmaps were plotted using Euclidean distance. ATAC-Seq data were analyzed with deeptools (version 2.0; https://deeptools.readthedocs.io/en/develop/#) and then correlated and clustered by Spearman’s correlation. DEGs were visualized with log 10 FPKM.

Visualization and analysis of ChIP-seq data. Visible ChIP-seq data were downloaded from GEO data sets (Foxp3 in Tconvs, GSM989036; Foxp3 in Tconvs transduced to express flag-Foxp3, GSM989034). Visualization of ChIP-seq data was facilitated by IGV (v2.4.14; https://igv.org/doc/desktop/) with mouse reference genome mm8. Gene tracks were generated as screenshots in specific gene loci.

Dual-luciferase report assay. Dual-luciferase report assay was established as described previously (48). Murine Ryr2 reporter plasmid was constructed by subcloning 1,500 bp of the Ryr2 promoter into a luciferase expression pGL3 vector. The whole promoter sequence and truncated ones were synthesized, and the plasmids were confirmed by sequencing. 1.25 × 105 Foxp3-overexpressed 3T3, Renca, or A20 cells were cotransfected with 300 ng Ryr2 reporter and Renilla luciferase reporter plasmids using Neofect (Neofect). 36 hours after transfection, cell lysates were prepared and analyzed using the Dual-Luciferase Report Assay System (Promega).

Intravital imaging. For basal contact dynamics between T cells and DCs in vivo, Ryr2+/+ Tconvs (Celltrace Far Red labeled), Ryr2–/– Tconvs (TAMRA labeled), and WT Tregs (Far Red-TAMRA duo labeled) cells were i.v. transferred into CD11c-DTR/eGFP-transgenic mice, at 1:1:1 ratio, 3 × 106 cells each. Approximately 12–18 hours after transfer, inguinal lymph nodes were exposed and imaged at 37°C in the intrafollicular zone. 4D (3D stack + time) videos were imported into Bitplane Imaris software and analyzed. DC channel (eGFP-positive) area was calculated as surfaces and then set as the reference plane for T cell migration. Contacts were designated as T cell–DC distance <1 μm, and contact duration was designated as continuous contact until release (T cell–DC distance, >1 μm). For antigen-specific interactions, 6 hours after Far Red OT-II Tconv transfer, 50 μg OVA 323–339 + 1 μg LPS was injected subcutaneously in right abdomen. Both draining inguinal lymph node (right) and control node (left) were imaged at approximately 12–18 hours. For contact disruption of OT-II cells and DCs by suppressor cell occupation (Ryr2+/+ Tconvs, Ryr2–/– Tconvs, WT Tregs, OT-II Tregs and Ryr2–/– OT-II Tconvs), suppressor cells were labeled with 5 μM CellTrace Yellow (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and OT-II responder cells were labeled with 5 μM CellTrace FarRed (Thermo Fisher Scientific). A 1:1 mixture of both cells (5 × 106 each) was i.v. transferred into CD11c-DTR/eGFP-transgenic mice. For calcium fluctuation experiments, OT-II responder cells were first labeled with FarRed and then loaded with 5 μM calcium indicator FuraRed and transferred. Videos were analyzed with Imaris (Bitplane), and contacts between DC and responder T cells with or without suppressor cell occupation were analyzed.

Mixed bone marrow chimera. CD45.1 mice were bred with CD45.2 C57BL/6 mice to generate CD45.1/2 mice (the first-generation animals) expressing both the allelic variants. Mixed bone marrow chimeras were generated by i.v. injecting 5 × 105 CD45.2 CKO bone marrow cells in conjunction with an equal number of CD45.1 control bone marrow cells into lethally x-ray irradiated (2 doses of 5.5 Gy, 2 hours apart) 5-week-old CD45.1/2 recipient mice. Mice were sacrificed 8 weeks after bone marrow transplantation. Thymi, spleens, and lymph nodes from mixed bone marrow chimeras were harvested for characterization of lymphocyte development.

TCR repertoire. To assess whether Ryr2 deletion affects T cell thymic selection, T cell receptor Vβ chains of splenic CD4+ T cells from CKO and control mice were assessed using a commercial mouse TCR Vβ screening panel (BD Biosciences). Flow cytometry data collection was performed on an LSR II (BD Biosciences). Data on the expression of TCR vβ chains in splenic CD4+ T cells for peripheral TCR usage and the frequencies of CD4+ Tconvs and Tregs expressing commonly utilized TCR Vβ chains were analyzed using FlowJo V10.

H&E histology. Mice were sacrificed by necropsy. Skin, ears, livers, and other tissues were all fixed in 4% neural buffered formalin at 4°C for over 48 hours before processing. Then samples were embedded in paraffin. Five- to six-micrometer thick slides were cut. All slides were stained with H&E. Inflammation was scored as follows: 0, no inflammatory infiltration; 1, sparse infiltration; 2, obvious infiltration; 3, massive infiltration with normal tissue morphology; 4, massive infiltration with tissue deform; and 5, complete tissue destruction.

HSV-1 infection model. Herpes infection was induced by 106 pfu HSV-1 (F strain) in 20 μL PBS into hind footpads at day 0. At 3 days after injection, cells (Tregs, Ryr2+/+ Tconvs, or Ryr2–/– Tconvs) were adoptively transferred into the footpad with 2 × 105 cells/20 μL PBS. Virus titer was tested 7 days after injection with homogenized footpad tissue on Vero cells. For delayed-type hypersensitivity, the right footpad was rechallenged with UV-inactivated HSV-1 (106 pfu/20 μL PBS) at 6 days after injection, and then footpad swelling was measured at 7 days after injection, with the left footpad as control.

Asthma model. Airway inflammation was induced by OVA. At day 0 and 14, 1 i.p. injections of OVA plus alum adjuvant (100 μg + 4 mg in 200 μL PBS) were given to sensitize mice. Intratracheal OVA rechallenge (50 μg in 50 μL PBS) was repeatedly given at back of the tongue on days 21, 23m and 25. At day 23, 106 cells (Tregs, Ryr2+/+ Tconvs, or Ryr2–/– Tconvs) were adoptively transferred i.v. in 100 μL PBS. Bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) infiltrates and histology were analyzed at day 32.

DSS-induced colitis model. DSS-induced murine experimental colitis was established as described previously (49, 50). Briefly, 3 × 106 Ryr2–/– Tconvs, WT Tconvs, or Tregs were transferred into 6-week-old male C57BL/6 mice i.v. The second day, colitis was induced by oral administration of 4% DSS (w/v) (Yeasen, MW = 36,000–50,000 Da) in drinking water for 7 days followed by normal drinking water. Normal control mice were treated with PBS and were given normal drinking water. The mice were sacrificed on day 10, colons were dissected, and colon length was measured. The colons were fixed at 4°C over 48 hours in 4% PFA for subsequent H&E staining. The colon sections were examined by 3DHISTECH Pannoramic SCAN.

MC38 tumor model. The grafted tumor mouse model was established as previously described (51). Briefly, MC38 colon cancer cells were washed twice in PBS, and 5 × 105 MC38 cells in 200 μL PBS were coinjected with 106 T cells s.c. into the abdomen of 6-week-old male C57BL/6 mice after barbering. Tumor growth was monitored using a slide caliper approximately every 4–5 days from day 7 after tumor injection. The volume was calculated as (length × width × width)/2. Group 1 consisted of MC38 + PBS; group 2 consisted of MC38 + Tconvs; group 3 consisted of MC38 + Tregs; and group 4consisted of MC38 + Ryr2–/– Tconvs. There were 10 mice in each group.

Rescue of scurfy mice. The rescue of Foxp3-deficient mice was established as previously described (52, 53). Scurfy mouse genotypes were analyzed at birth with pamprodactylous-clipped tissue routinely. First, adoptive transfer of 5 × 106 purified cells (Tregs, Foxp3-deficient scurfy Tconvs, or CD25-Ryr2–/– Tconvs) was performed on day 2 or 3 of life in 50 μL PBS for i.p. injection into newborn syngeneic scurfy mice. Then, in the first 2 weeks, cells transfer was performed every 3 or 4 days and then once every 2 weeks. When transferring, the body weight of scurfy and male WT littermates was recorded and survival was monitored. Genotyping for the sf mutant gene was conducted by PCR and verified by sequencing. Primers for Foxp3 PCR were 5′-CATCCCACTGTGACGAGATG-3′ and 5′-ACTTGGAGCACAGGGGTCT-3′. For the histology, PBS and Foxp3– Tconv-infused mice were analyzed on week 3, and those from Treg- and Ryr2–/– Tconv-infused mice were on week 8–12. Skin, ear, liver, and other tissues were all fixed for H&E staining.

Statistics. The numbers of experimental repeats are shown in figure legends. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test was used for comparing endpoint means between 2 groups. One-way ANOVA with nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test was used for multiple comparisons among 3 or more groups. SuperPlots of data were generated as previously described (54). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, unless indicated otherwise. Calculation and graphing were done with Prism (GraphPad Prism 8). P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with governmental and institutional guidelines for animal welfare and were approved by the Tsinghua University IACUC.

Data availability. Sequencing data can be accessed via GEO (GSE237032). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.