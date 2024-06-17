RNA-binding protein PCBP2 regulates pancreatic β cell function and adaptation to glucose

PCBP2 is posttranscriptionally upregulated in islets during high-glucose incubation and regulates glucose-adaptive insulin secretion. Based on mining of a publicly available human islet proteomic data set, we raised the RBP PCBP2 as a potentially glucose-induced protein (23). To determine whether PCBP2 levels could be modulated by glucose and to provide a platform for further study, we examined PCBP2 in murine, wild-type islets exposed to elevated levels of glucose. Interestingly, we observed that PCBP2 increased about 2.5-fold in these stimulated islets as compared with their low-glucose-treated counterparts (Figure 1A). A time course experiment revealed that high-glucose culture conditions increased PCBP2 in a time-dependent manner in mouse islets, with a maximal approximately 3-fold PCBP2 induction occurring at 72 hours of culture (Figure 1, B and C). PCBP2 levels did not further increase in response to higher levels of glucose, and dosing islets with a range of physiologically relevant levels of glucose also confirmed the induction of PCBP2 as glucose dependent (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172436DS1). Under low-glucose conditions, PCBP2 expression was lower in insulin-positive cells than in non-β cells, whereas expression was similar across all islet endocrine cell types under high-glucose conditions (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting that glucose regulation of PCBP2 levels specifically occurs in the β cell lineage. Further, PCBP2 subcellular localization did not appear to change under different glucose conditions (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 1 PCBP2 is posttranscriptionally upregulated in islets incubated with high glucose. (A–C) Western blot and quantification showing PCBP2 levels in mouse islets from 7- to 9-week-old wild-type male mice incubated in 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose for 48 hours (n = 3) (A) and 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose for 24, 48, and 72 hours (n = 3) (B and C). (D) Decreased Pcbp2 transcript levels in mouse islets from 7- to 8-week-old wild-type male mice incubated with 16.7 mM glucose for 48 hours (n = 3). (E) Representative Western blot showing reduction in PCBP2 levels at indicated times after addition of cycloheximide (CHX) to mouse islets from 8- to 10-week-old wild-type male mice. CHX was added after culturing for 72 hours in 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose. (F) Quantification of PCBP2 t 1/2 in islets incubated with 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Student’s 2-tailed t test (A, D, and F); and *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Holm-Šidák post hoc test (C).

We next considered the mechanism by which glucose modulates PCBP2. Despite increased PCBP2 during high-glucose challenge, the Pcbp2 transcript was decreased (Figure 1D). The decoupling between protein and mRNA changes pointed to glucose posttranscriptionally modulating PCBP2 abundance. To determine whether glucose influences PCBP2 protein stability, we treated murine islets preincubated with low or high glucose with the translational inhibitor cycloheximide and measured the turnover of PCBP2 protein in both groups. Culture in high glucose decreased the rate of decay of PCBP2 and increased the half-life of PCBP2 from about 50 hours to about 200 hours, indicative of increased stability (Figure 1, E and F).

Glucose can augment or impair β cell insulin secretion depending on the timing and severity of exposure (2); therefore, we sought to define how high-glucose culture conditions driving increased PCBP2 levels impacted β cell function. We assessed insulin secretion of wild-type islets that had been preincubated with low or high glucose for 24, 48, and 72 hours (Figure 2A). The islets were then acutely challenged with increasing glucose concentrations to assess overall insulin secretion, IBMX to assess cAMP-mediated amplification of insulin secretion, and potassium chloride (KCl) to examine release of the readily releasable pool of insulin granules. Islets preincubated with high glucose generally exhibited augmented insulin secretion both basally and in response to acute stimuli, and this augmentation was similar in magnitude across 24, 48, and 72 hours of preincubation (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3A). Insulin secretion was amplified more than 10-fold in response to 25 mM glucose challenge in islets pretreated with high versus low glucose. Similarly, KCl stimulation elicited a greater than 2.5-fold insulin secretion response in high- versus low-glucose-precultured islets, and this response was sustained across each preincubation time point. The IBMX response diminished over time in islets preincubated with low glucose, but was maintained in islets pretreated with high glucose, suggesting that high glucose supports β cell processes necessary for cAMP-mediated insulin secretion. Insulin content was also increased in islets precultured with high glucose (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 2 β Cell–specific depletion of Pcbp2 blunts IBMX augmentation of insulin secretion during glucose adaptation. (A) Schematic of batch incubation time course to examine changes in β cell function during high glucose exposure conditions leading to maximal PCBP2 abundance. (B) Static insulin secretion profiles of islets from 13- to 17-week-old wild-type male mice preincubated with 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose for indicated time periods and stimulated with 2.8 mM glucose, 25 mM glucose ± 0.1 mM IBMX, and 30 mM KCl for 45 minutes (n = 3–4). (C) Schematic of batch incubation experimental design to examine the functional requirement of PCBP2 in glucose-adaptive insulin secretion. (D) Static insulin secretion profiles of transduced islets with non-targeting shRNA (shNT) or shRNA targeting Pcbp2 (shPcbp2) preincubated with 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose. Islets were acutely stimulated with 2.8 mM glucose, 25 mM glucose ± 0.1 mM IBMX, and 30 mM KCl for 45 minutes (n = 3). *P < 0.05 by Student’s 2-tailed t test (B); and *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Holm-Šidák post hoc test (D).

To examine the role of PCBP2 in the augmentation of insulin secretion during sustained high-glucose challenge, we employed a lentiviral construct driving mCherry and a non-targeting shRNA or a shRNA targeting Pcbp2 from the rat insulin promoter to allow for β cell–specific depletion of Pcbp2 in primary murine islets (24) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To determine how depleting Pcbp2 impacted glucose adaptation of insulin secretion, insulin secretion was measured from transduced islets preincubated with low or high glucose for 72 hours (Figure 2C). As expected, insulin secretion was amplified more than 4-fold in response to acute stimulation with 25 mM glucose, IBMX, and KCl from control islets that had been preincubated with high glucose (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 5). Islets with shRNA-mediated depletion of PCBP2 and pretreated with high glucose exhibited a similar augmentation of insulin secretion by 25 mM glucose and KCl; however, the augmented IBMX insulin secretory response was diminished. By contrast, glucagon secretion was normal during acute IBMX stimulation of Pcbp2-deficient islets (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Altogether, these results indicate that high-glucose culture conditions promoting increased PCBP2 augment β cell stimulus-coupled insulin secretion and that Pcbp2 is required for glucose adaptation of the amplification pathway of insulin secretion.

RNA sequencing identifies glucose-regulated gene programs in β cells. We next sought to determine the molecular changes to the β cell during stimulation in high-glucose culture conditions. To address this question, we first crossed a RIP-Cre β cell–specific deleter strain with mice harboring the Cre-inducible Rosa26tdTomato reporter allele to selectively label the β cell lineage (termed tdTomato), providing the means to purify β cells that have undergone Cre-mediated recombination (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Islets isolated from tdTomato mice were then incubated in low and high glucose for 72 hours to maximally induce PCBP2 abundance followed by FACS enrichment of the tdTomato+ cell populations and RNA sequencing. In tandem, RIP-Cre mice were crossed with mice carrying loxP Pcbp2 alleles (termed Pcbp2βKO) (25), resulting in efficient (~80%) depletion of PCBP2 specifically in β cells as determined by coimmunofluorescence for PCBP2 and insulin in adult islets (Figure 3, A and B). Pcbp2βKO mice were then crossed with tdTomato mice (termed Pcbp2βKO tdTomato), and islets from Pcbp2βKO tdTomato mice were subjected to the same glucose exposure paradigm, tdTomato+ cell purification, and RNA sequencing strategy as that of islets from tdTomato mice (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 RNA sequencing of FACS-purified β cells during high-glucose incubation identifies glucose-regulated gene programs. (A) Model of Cre-mediated recombination of the Pcbp2 conditional allele. The top diagram represents the Pcbp2 locus (boxes represent UTRs, bars represent protein coding exons, and arrow represents transcriptional start site) with inserted loxP sites (red triangles). The bottom diagram represents the Pcbp2 locus following RIP-Cre–mediated recombination and remaining loxP site (red triangle). (B) Coimmunofluorescent staining of PCBP2 and insulin on adult islets from 7- to 8-week-old Pcbp2fl/fl and Pcbp2βKO mice showing efficient deletion of PCBP2 in β cells (scale bars: 50 μm). (C) Schematic showing strategy to isolate control and Pcbp2-deficient β cells cultured with high-glucose culture conditions promoting maximal PCBP2 levels for transcriptomic analysis. (D) Principal component analysis (PCA) of RNA-sequenced samples showing glucose treatment and genotype drive separation and clustering of samples (n = 3–5 per group). (E) Volcano plot (top) and heatmap (bottom) showing genes with transcript levels significantly altered by high-glucose challenge in control β cells. (F) Heatmap plot of terms overrepresented in the processes upregulated by glucose in control β cells.

Principal component analysis (PCA) of RNA-sequenced samples revealed that glucose culture conditions and genotype accounted for the first and second highest proportions of overall sample variation, respectively, and that our replicates clustered together according to these experimental conditions (Figure 3D). To define the molecular changes resulting from stimulating β cells with high glucose, we performed differential gene expression analysis of control β cells treated with high glucose. Consistent with our PCA analysis, we found a substantial number of genes that were altered in response to high glucose exposure, with 1,981 and 1,933 genes down- and upregulated, respectively (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 1). To comprehensively define the molecular pathways affected by exposing β cells to glucose, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), a method that determines whether sets of functionally related genes show linked directionality changes between 2 conditions (26). Hierarchical clustering of upregulated pathway terms revealed an abundance of processes with terms related to hormone production and protein production and secretion (Figure 3F), consistent with the enhanced insulin secretion observed after preincubation with high glucose in our batch incubation analysis (Figure 2B). In contrast, downregulated processes were involved in RNA processing and posttranscriptional gene regulation (Supplemental Figure 7C), which may be a novel feature of β cell adaptation to glucose. Thus, our RNA sequencing approach captured glucose-regulated features in the β cell.

PCBP2 impacts glucose-dependent and glucose-independent gene programs. Given that glucose modulates PCBP2 (Figure 1, A and B), we next investigated whether PCBP2 played a role in shaping the transcriptomic response of β cells to glucose. We first compared the transcriptomes of control and Pcbp2-deficient β cells during high-glucose induction of maximal PCBP2 abundance, which revealed significant changes in the transcript abundance of 603 genes (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2), of which 439 and 164 exhibited decreased and increased transcript levels, respectively. GSEA identified pathways implicated in regulating key steps in insulin secretion that were downregulated in mutant β cells under high-glucose incubation, including cAMP responsiveness, vesicle organization, regulation of calcium ion transport, synapse organization and function, and membrane docking (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). In contrast, upregulated processes were involved in cellular replication (Supplemental Figure 9), which may signify a role for PCBP2 in shaping β cell replication.

Figure 4 PCBP2 impacts sets of mRNAs encoding proteins required for sustaining and adapting β cell function. (A) Volcano plot showing genes with significantly altered mRNA levels between control and mutant β cells during high-glucose challenge. (B) GSEA plots showing pathways implicated in governing β cell function downregulated in mutant β cells during high-glucose preincubation. (C) Clustering analysis of PCBP2-regulated genes across control and mutant β cells under low- and high-glucose conditions. (D) Enriched motif found by MEME motif discovery in the 3′-UTRs of transcripts altered with Pcbp2 deficiency during hyperglycemia. (E) Top match for aligned motifs corresponding to a known PCBP2 binding motif.

To determine whether the PCBP2-regulated genes were also regulated by glucose, we compared the expression of these genes in control and mutant across low- and high-glucose preincubation conditions. Unbiased hierarchal clustering across these conditions raised 5 clusters of genes with distinct patterns of gene regulation (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 10, A–E). We identified a large cluster of genes (yellow cluster) that were unaffected by glucose treatment in control β cells but were downregulated irrespective of glucose treatment with Pcbp2 deficiency. Genes mapping to this module have links to cAMP production and signaling (Gpr26, Cftr, Hcn1, Adgrg6, Adgrd1, Adgrf1, Adgrf5), synapse formation and activity (Syt10, Kirrel3, Pdzrn3, Syndig1, Cast), insulin secretory vesicles (Rph3a, Rab3c), and regulators of membrane potential and calcium signaling (Kcnj5, Hcn1, Cftr, Lrrc8, Actn2, Chrn7a). Another large cluster of genes (green cluster) contained genes whose upregulation by glucose in control β cells was blunted by Pcbp2 deficiency. Examination of this cluster revealed genes linked to processes similar to those of the yellow cluster, including cAMP signaling (Crem, Prkar1a, Pde8b), synapse activity (Bsn, Ntrk2, Lrrtm2), membrane potential (Kcnf1, Slc26a3), intracellular calcium flux (Casq2, Reep5), and insulin granule formation (Chgb). The orange cluster harbored a smaller set of genes that were primarily downregulated in mutant β cells incubated with high glucose (Supplemental Figure 10D). We also found in this module a handful of genes with roles in vesicle transport (Rin1, Fam110c), ion transport (Cnih3), and synapse regulation (Il1rap). In contrast to the clusters with downregulated gene patterns, our clustering analysis raised modules of genes that were mainly unaffected by glucose in control β cells but were upregulated irrespective of glucose treatment in mutant β cells (blue cluster; Supplemental Figure 10D) or were uniquely upregulated in mutant β cells with high glucose exposure (black cluster; Supplemental Figure 10E). Interestingly, we found several genes with roles in cell division and replication mapped to these clusters (Ccnb1ip1, Ccne2, Ncapd2, Supt16, Trip13, Nsl1, Fgf9). Together, these data implicate PCBP2 in coordinating glucose-dependent and -independent gene regulation to regulate important processes in the β cell.

To examine how PCBP2 impacts the mRNA levels of genes in our data set, we searched the 3′-UTR of the 603 dysregulated transcripts for the presence of PCBP2 binding motifs. PCBP2 can influence steady-state levels of mRNAs through 3′-UTR regulatory control, and the presence of PCBP2 binding sites in this region has linked PCBP2 to posttranscriptional regulation of motif-containing target mRNAs (27). To identify motifs, we used the Multiple EME for Motif Elicitation (MEME) motif-finding algorithm to perform de novo motif analysis to identify enriched motifs in the 3′-UTRs of transcripts altered with Pcbp2 deficiency following glucose challenge (28). Further, to discriminate between motifs that are general features of 3′-UTRs versus uniquely enriched in the 3′-UTRs of our set, we performed a MEME motif search using a background of an equal number of randomly sampled 3′-UTR sequences from transcripts with no changes in abundance. Remarkably, our motif search returned a single, 18-nucleotide cytosine-rich sequence that was enriched in the 3′-UTRs of the transcripts of 255 genes impacted by loss of PCBP2 (Figure 4D). To investigate the relevance of this motif to PCBP2, we searched this motif against a database of curated RBP motifs and found that the top match to our de novo motif was that of a curated PCBP2 motif (Figure 4E). Altogether, these results point toward direct PCBP2 binding playing a role in regulating the abundance of mRNAs that regulate the functional state of β cells.

Pcbp2 deficiency in vivo impairs insulin secretion. Our RNA sequencing analysis implicated Pcbp2 in key processes that modulate β cell insulin secretion. Therefore, we sought to determine the functional requirement of Pcbp2 in the β cell. We generated age- and sex-matched cohorts of Pcbp2βKO and littermate controls. Pcbp2βKO mice were born at normal Mendelian ratios, survived well into adulthood, and exhibited no differences in body weight gain and ad libitum blood glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). In contrast, Pcbp2βKO mice were glucose intolerant when challenged with a glucose bolus, and this defect was more subtle in females, likely because of the protective effects of female sex steroids on glucose homeostasis (29) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Peripheral tissue insulin sensitivity was normal (Supplemental Figure 13), in agreement with β cell–specific genetic alterations. Further, Cre recombinase expression and Pcbp2 loxP insertion had no effect on glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 14), supporting Pcbp2 deficiency as the primary driver of the observed glucose intolerance. Consistent with the glucose tolerance defect, Pcbp2βKO mice showed reductions in acute glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (Figure 5B). β Cell mass was normal (Figure 5C), indicating a β cell functional defect.

Figure 5 Deleting Pcbp2 in β cells impairs glucose homeostasis and insulin secretion. (A) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test on 7- to 8-week-old male mice (n = 11 Pcbp2fl/fl; n = 17 Pcbp2βKO). (B) Acute in vivo glucose-stimulated insulin release in 7- to 8-week-old male mice (n = 20 Pcbp2fl/fl; n = 14 Pcbp2βKO). (C) Quantified β cell mass from 7- to 8-week-old male mice (n = 7 Pcbp2fl/fl; n = 4 Pcbp2βKO). (D) Dynamic insulin secretion of isolated islets from 7- to 9-week-old male mice challenged with 4 mM amino acid mixture (AAM), increasing amounts of glucose (3 to 25 mM), high glucose (25 mM), and 0.1 mM IBMX, and 30 mM KCl (n = 3 Pcbp2fl/fl; n = 3 Pcbp2βKO). (E) AUC measurements of total insulin secretion in response to high glucose ± 0.1 mM IBMX and 30 mM KCl (n = 3 Pcbp2fl/fl; n = 3 Pcbp2βKO). (F) Insulin content in isolated islets from 7- to 8-week-old male mice (n = 5 Pcbp2fl/fl; n = 4 Pcbp2βKO). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák post hoc test (A and B) and by Student’s 2-tailed t test (C–F).

To directly examine the functional defect, we performed ex vivo perifusion assays of Pcbp2βKO and Pcbp2fl/fl islets. Islets were first perifused with an amino acid mixture to stimulate β cell insulin release and to prime these cells for better insulin release from subsequent stimulation (30). Glucose was then added in steps of low (3 mM), intermediate (8 mM), and high (16.7 mM/25 mM) concentrations followed by IBMX and KCl. Amino acid challenge induced a burst in insulin release that was reduced about 50% in Pcbp2βKO islets compared with control islets, as determined by area under the curve (AUC) quantification (Figure 5, D and E). In contrast, these mutant islets displayed a normal insulin secretion profile in response to 3 mM, 8 mM, and 16.7 mM glucose challenge but an approximately 30% reduction in response to 25 mM glucose (Figure 5, D and E). Potentiation of insulin secretion by IBMX was about 50% reduced in Pcbp2βKO islets, and KCl-stimulated insulin release was similarly blunted (Figure 5, D and E), indicating defects in cAMP-amplified insulin secretion and the readily releasable pool of insulin granules, respectively. Insulin content was slightly reduced, by about 18% (Figure 5F). Thus, Pcbp2 deficiency impairs insulin secretion to an array of insulin secretagogues and reduces the capacity of glucose-stimulated insulin secretion, agreeing with the findings of our RNA sequencing analysis.

Intracellular calcium flux and insulin granule ultrastructure and dynamics are impaired in the setting of Pcbp2 deficiency. The KCl defect in our perifusion data pointed toward Pcbp2-deficient β cells harboring defects in release of the readily releasable pool of insulin granules (Figure 5, D and E). Supporting this notion, our transcriptomic analysis demonstrated that Pcbp2 deficiency downregulated processes that impact readily releasable pool dynamics, including calcium ion transport, vesicle organization, and membrane docking and exocytosis (31). Therefore, we followed up on whether these key processes were perturbed with loss of Pcbp2.

It is well established that all insulin secretagogues converge on modulating either the availability or efficiency of intracellular calcium to elicit insulin secretion, making calcium signaling indispensable for insulin release. Given the critical nature of this cation and the observed downregulation of several regulators of calcium ion homeostasis (Kcnj5, Hcn1, Cftr, Chrn7a, Lrrc8, Actn2) in mutant β cells across basal and glucose-adaptive conditions, we next performed intracellular calcium signaling measurements in Pcbp2βKO and control islets. Paralleling the paradigm used in our perifusion experiments, we measured intracellular calcium flux as determined by Fura-2 AM islets exposed to low, intermediate, and high glucose steps followed by IBMX and KCl. Strikingly, Pcbp2βKO islets exhibited blunted calcium intracellular flux in response to all administered insulin secretagogues, and AUC quantification showed that overall calcium flux signal was reduced about 30% (Figure 6A). Thus, impaired calcium flux contributes to the defective insulin secretion in Pcbp2-deficient β cells.

Figure 6 Pcbp2-depleted β cells exhibit defective intracellular calcium flux, increased numbers of immature insulin granules, and decreased insulin granule docking. (A) Intracellular calcium flux and corresponding AUC measurements from islets isolated from 7- to 9-week-old mice challenged with 4 mM amino acid mixture (AAM), increasing amounts of glucose (3 to 25 mM), high glucose (25 mM), and 0.1 mM IBMX, and 30 mM KCl (n = 6 Pcbp2fl/fl; n = 5 Pcbp2βKO). (B) Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) image showing individual insulin granules from control and Pcbp2-deficient β cells from 8- to 9-week-old mice. Red arrows indicate immature insulin granules, whereas red arrowheads indicate mature insulin granules (scale bars: 400 nm). (C and D) Quantification of number of immature insulin granules (C) and insulin core areas (D) in control and mutant β cells (n = 24 images from 3 pooled mice per genotype). (E) TEM imaging showing docked insulin granules in control and Pcbp2-deficient β cells marked by dashed white lines from islets from 7- to 9-week-old mice (scale bars: 400 nm). (F) Quantification of number of docked insulin granules in β cells from each genotype (n = 24 images from 3 pooled mice per genotype). *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, and F); and ****P < 0.0001 by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test (D).

We next sought to determine whether changes in insulin granule dynamics were altered in Pcbp2βKO islets. Transmission electron microscopy was performed on β cells from control and Pcbp2βKO islets. Morphometric analysis revealed that Pcbp2-deficient β cells harbored increased amounts of enlarged, secretory vesicles exhibiting diffuse, light gray cores as compared with controls (Figure 6B, red arrows).

When quantified, mutant β cells harbored an approximately 1.7-fold increase in the number of these abnormal vesicles (Figure 6C). Interestingly, these secretory vesicles matched the morphometric criteria of immature insulin granules, which exhibit diffuse, light gray and enlarged core areas as opposed to the packed, electron-dense cores of smaller mature insulin granules (32). This parallel observation suggested that Pcbp2-deficient β cells harbored increased amounts of immature insulin granules. Supporting this notion, we found an increase in the size distribution of the core areas of the insulin granules harbored in Pcbp2-deficient β cells (Figure 6D). Further, we found that Pcbp2βKO islets had reduced proinsulin content, a trending increase in the ratio of proinsulin to insulin content, and decreased expression of the proinsulin-converting enzyme Pcsk1 (Supplemental Figure 15, A–C), features that have been linked to increased pools of immature insulin granules (33, 34). The ultrastructure analysis of mutant β cells further revealed an approximately 20% reduction in the number of insulin granules within 200 nm of the plasma membrane (Figure 6, E and F, dashed white lines), indicating a slight reduction in the docked pool of insulin granules. These results demonstrate that PCBP2 is required to maintain the proper architecture and dynamics of insulin secretory granules in the β cell. Taken together, these data indicate that PCBP2 regulates multiple components of the insulin secretory pathway and that a combination of defects contribute to the impaired insulin release from Pcbp2-null β cells.

PCBP2 regulates insulin vesicle, exocytosis, and insulin gene expression. To investigate mechanisms by which PCBP2 impacts its regulated mRNAs, we first selected a panel of genes with links to insulin granule maturation, trafficking, and membrane docking for further study based on the defects observed in Pcbp2βKO islets. Using CRISPR/Cas9 targeting to effectively ablate Pcbp2 expression in the Min6 β cell model (Supplemental Figure 16), we confirmed that Pcbp2 deficiency reduced the mRNA abundance of all genes in this panel (Figure 7A). We next selected Rph3a as a candidate for further mechanistic investigation since it is key player in docking and fusion of insulin granules and was raised as a putative PCBP2 interactor in our motif analysis (35). RNA immunoprecipitation with α-PCBP2 antisera followed by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) revealed a more than 5-fold enrichment of Rph3a mRNA compared with that of the housekeeping gene Hprt in PCBP2 immunoprecipitates (Figure 7B). We next determined that PCBP2 stabilized Rph3a expression by treating control and Pcbp2-deficient Min6 cells with the transcriptional inhibitor actinomycin D for 12 hours and then measuring the transcript abundance of Rph3a in both groups. This approach revealed that depleting Pcbp2 reduced Rph3a transcript abundance compared with that of control Min6 cells, indicative of decreased mRNA stability (Figure 7C). Thus, PCBP2 regulates Rph3a expression by binding and stabilizing the Rph3a transcript.

Figure 7 PCBP2 regulates insulin granule, exocytosis, and insulin genes. (A) RT-qPCR of select PCBP2-regulated genes in Min6 cells with CRISPR-mediated depletion of PCBP2 (n = 3). (B) PCBP2 interaction with the mRNA encoding RPH3A compared with that of Hprt housekeeping gene (n = 7). (C) Rph3a transcript levels in Pcbp2-depleted Min6 cells following transcriptional inhibition with actinomycin D (n = 3). (D) Normalized expression of Ins1 and Ins2 genes in RNA sequencing of FACS-isolated control and Pcbp2-deficient β cells during low and high glucose exposure. (E) Ins1 and Ins2 transcript levels in Min6 cells cultured in 5.5 mM glucose with Pcbp2 depletion. (F) PCBP2 interaction with mRNAs encoding insulin relative to that of housekeeping control Hprt in Min6 cells (n = 6). Control values in B are presented in F. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by Student’s t test (A–C and E), edgeR differential analysis (D), and 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák post hoc test (F).

Our findings of reduced insulin and proinsulin content in Pcbp2-mutant islets raised the possibility that PCBP2 also directly impacts insulin gene expression. Indeed, Pcbp2-null β cells exhibited markedly reduced Insulin 1 (Ins1) and a trending reduction in Insulin 2 (Ins2) levels (Figure 7D). Intriguingly, the influence of PCBP2 on these mRNAs occurred under basal but not during glucose-adaptive conditions. To confirm that PCBP2 impacts Ins1 and Ins2 levels under low-glucose conditions, we used Min6 cells cultured long-term in low-glucose-containing medium (5.5 mM) and used a shRNA to effectively deplete Pcbp2. In accord with our transcriptomic findings, we observed approximately 50% reduction in Ins1 and Ins2 with loss of Pcbp2 (Figure 7E). Interestingly, Ins1 and Ins2 harbor a conserved cytosine-rich sequence in their 3′-UTRs (36) (Supplemental Figure 17), suggesting that the regulation of PCBP2 of the insulin mRNAs involves direct binding. Accordingly, we found more than 10-fold enrichment of Ins1 and Ins2 mRNAs in PCBP2 immunoprecipitates (Figure 7F). Taken together, these findings implicate PCBP2 as having direct impact on mRNAs pivotal for insulin production and secretion.

PCBP2 is induced by glucose in human islets and is downregulated in T2D. Finally, we investigated whether our findings had relevance to human islets and T2D. We first incubated primary, nondiabetic human islets with high glucose levels and found that this stimulation induced a more than 2-fold increase in PCBP2 protein abundance (Figure 8A). This induction mirrored our finding in mouse islets and demonstrates an evolutionary conservation for the glucose regulation of PCBP2. We also observed that PCBP2 was reduced about 50% in human islets from organ donors with T2D as compared with islets from age-matched, nondiabetic donors (Figure 8B and Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that PCBP2 could play a role in the pathophysiology of T2D. Indeed, the genes whose mRNA levels were downregulated with loss of PCBP2 significantly overlapped with genes altered in islets from diabetic db/db mice (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 18A; P = 1.73 × 10–13), which include several regulators of membrane potential (Kcnf1, Kcnk10, Kcna2), cAMP signaling (Grp135, Pde7b, Cftr, Adgrg6, Adgrf5, Adgrd1, Star, Igfbp5, Stc1), synapse machinery formation (Synpr, Bsn, Myo5c, Cttnbp2), and insulin granule formation (Chgb). Further, the PCBP2-regulated genes overlapped those altered in human islets cultured in a type 2 diabetic milieu of palmitate and/or high glucose (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 18A; P = 3.068 × 10–3, P = 5.06 × 10–6) and in islets from human donors with T2D (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 18A; P = 3.06 × 10–3) (37–39). Among these common genes, we found regulators of cAMP signaling (Crem, Pde8b) and membrane potential (Kcna2, Kcnj5). Interestingly, the vesicle docking and membrane fusion regulator Rph3a, which we found bound and stabilized by PCBP2 (Figure 7, B and C), was among the common genes altered in islets from human subjects with T2D and islets exposed to palmitate.

Figure 8 PCBP2 is glucose-induced in human islets and downregulated in T2D. (A and B) Representative Western blot showing PCBP2 levels in human islets incubated in either 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose for 48 hours (n = 4 individual donors) (A) and in human islets from control donors (nondiabetic; ND) and donors with T2D (n = 10 control; n = 6 T2D) (B). (C) Upset plot showing overlap of genes with decreased transcript levels with Pcbp2 deficiency during high glucose exposure with those altered in murine and human islets in type 2 diabetic conditions. (D) Venn diagram comparing PCBP2-regulated genes with genes with T2D-associated SNPs in the NHGRI-EBI Catalog. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s 2-tailed t test (A) and hypergeometric tests with FDR-adjusted P values (C).

Lastly, 34 of the PCBP2-regulated genes contained T2D-associated single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) or mapped to intergenic SNPs linked to T2D in the curated National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) GWAS Catalog (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 18B; P = 1.31 × 10–3), further underscoring that PCBP2 impacts genes with important roles in shaping glucose homeostasis. Intriguingly, the PCBP2-regulated genes with T2D-associated SNPs were primarily enriched in cellular features relating to synaptic and exocytotic vesicles (Rph3a, Syt10, Rab3c, Syndig1, Cttnbp2, Ntrk2, Myo5c; Figure 8D), further bolstering the major influence of PCBP2 on shaping gene expression important for insulin granule ultrastructure and dynamics. Taken together, these findings point to a role for PCBP2 in human islet glucose adaptation and in T2D pathogenesis.