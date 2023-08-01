Having it both ways: how STAT3 deficiency blocks graft-versus-host disease while preserving graft-versus-leukemia activity

In patients with blood cancers, the goal of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation is to unleash curative graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effects while minimizing morbidity from graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) (1). It has been challenging to disentangle the benefits of GVL from the harms of GVHD, as both are mediated by alloreactive donor T cells recognizing foreign tissue antigens. Patients receiving autologous grafts or T cell–depleted allogeneic transplants have lower GVHD rates, but higher risks of relapse. Patients who receive donor lymphocyte infusions can achieve remission of recurrent disease, but with a risk of enhanced GVHD. Current GVHD prophylactic strategies involve global immunosuppression whereby reduced GVHD severity in target tissues (e.g., gut, liver, skin, and lung) is achieved at the increased cost of leukemia relapse and impaired antiinfective immunity.

The STAT3 pathway relays signals from multiple cytokines, including IL-6, IL-17, IL-21, and IL-23, with an impact on T cell differentiation and autoimmune disorders, making it an ideal candidate for a role in alloimmunity (2). Early research on STAT3 found reduced GVHD-related mortality in mice treated with an inhibitor of STAT3 phosphorylation (2). Stat3 inactivation in CD4+ T cells prevented chronic sclerodermatous GVHD in mice and limited donor T cell accumulation in vivo while expanding Tregs and decreasing numbers of inflammatory Th17 cells (3). In other work, Stat3 deletion preserved natural Tregs and expanded induced Tregs (iTregs) to protect from acute GVHD (4). Pharmacological inhibition of phosphorylated STAT3 in human Tregs also prevented skin graft rejection in immunodeficient mice and reduced xenogeneic GVHD (5).

In this issue of the JCI, Li, Wang, et al. describe how Stat3 deficiency in donor T cells maintained potent GVL activity while preventing GVHD (6). In a major histocompatibility complex–mismatched mouse model of severe GVHD, the authors demonstrated protection from GVHD with Stat3-deficient T cells, but only in the presence of intact programmed death-ligand 1/programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-L1/PD-1) signaling. Stat3 inactivation in T cells enhanced PD-L1/PD-1–mediated inhibition of metabolic pathways in alloreactive T cells, thus interfering with metabolic reprogramming and leading to T cell dysfunction specifically in GVHD target organs (Figure 1). Because PD-L1 was more abundant in GVHD target tissues compared with lymphohematopoietic organs where hematologic malignancies mostly reside, Stat3 deficiency had tissue-specific effects that blunted GVHD in target organs, but maintained potent GVL activity. Importantly, studies comparing transplants with low doses of control and Stat3–/– donor T cells revealed a mild decrease in the GVL effects of Stat3-deficient T cells when assessed on a per cell basis. However, recipients tolerated much higher doses of Stat3-deficient T cells due to GVHD protection, thus preserving potent overall GVL activity. Past work from these authors also identified STAT3-dependent expansion and differentiation of pathogenic PSGLloCD4+ T cells in the lung and liver of recipients with chronic GVHD (7). Altogether, Stat3 inactivation had divergent effects at different body sites, thereby controlling GVHD but preserving GVL effects in lymphohematopoietic organs — one potential path toward the transplantation holy grail.