Donor T cell STAT3 deficiency enables tissue PD-L1–dependent prevention of graft-versus-host disease while preserving graft-versus-leukemia activity

STAT3-deficient donor T cells induce only mild and transient acute GVHD while preserving GVL activity. STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells prevented both acute and chronic GVHD (12–14), but its mechanism remains unclear and its impact on GVL activity has not been evaluated. We first evaluated its impact on GVHD and GVL activity. Whole spleen cells (5 × 106) or sorted Thy1.2+ T cells (2.5 × 106) containing both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from WT or STAT3–/– C57BL/6 donors were coinjected with T cell–depleted bone marrow (TCD-BM) (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors into lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients. The recipients were monitored for body weight changes, signs of clinical GVHD, and survival for up to 100 days after HCT. Whole spleen cells or sorted T cells from WT donors induced severe, fatal acute GVHD within 20 days after HCT. In contrast, STAT3–/– spleen or T cells induced only mild and transient or reversible acute GVHD with no evidence of chronic GVHD, and all recipients (10/10) survived for more than 100 days (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165723DS1). GVHD prevention in recipients given STAT3–/– T cells was evident with lower serum concentrations of alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), soluble suppression of tumorigenicity 2 (sST2), and IFN-γ, although only slightly lower TNF-α concentrations (Figure 1, B and C) compared with that of recipients given WT T cells. The mild and transient acute GVHD was reflected by transient body weight loss and low clinical GVHD score at approximately 7 days after HCT (Figure 1A), but no obvious tissue damage was observed in recipients of STAT3–/– donor T cells at 7 and 100 days after HCT (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Thus, consistent with previous publications, STAT3–/– T cells induce mild and transient or reversible acute GVHD with no evidence of chronic GVHD.

Figure 1 STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells prevents both acute and chronic GVHD. Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors and CD90.2+ T cells (2.5 × 106) from STAT3–/– or WT C57BL/6 donors. (A) Curves of percentages of body weight change, clinical GVHD score, and percentage survival. n = 5 (TCD-BM); n = 10 (TCD-BM+WT T cells); n = 10 (TCD-BM+STAT3–/– T cells) combined from 2 replicated experiments. (B) Serum concentrations of ALT, AST, and albumin (ALB) on day 6 are shown. n = 7–8 per group combined from 2 replicated experiments. (C) Serum concentration of IFN-γ, ST2, and TNF-α on day 6 after HCT are shown. n = 4–8 per group combined from 2 replicated experiments. (D and E) Histopathology of liver (left), small intestine (middle), and colon (right) evaluated on day 7 after HCT. Representative micrographic photos of liver, small intestine, and colon (D) and pathological scores of liver, small intestine, and colon are shown (E). Arrows point to infiltrating T cells or tissue damage area. Original magnification, ×200. n = 5 per group combined from 2 replicate experiments. Crosses indicate deaths. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using nonlinear regression (curve fit) for body weight and clinical GVHD score comparisons (A), log-rank test for survival comparisons (A), and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test for mean comparisons (B, C, and E). NS, P ≥ 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To test GVL activity of STAT3–/– T cells, irradiated BALB/c mice were inoculated i.p. with luciferase-transfected BCL1 (BCL1/Luc+) leukemia/lymphoma cells (625 × 103) and then engrafted with TCD-BM alone or TCD-BM plus STAT3–/– Thy1.2+ T cells (2.5 × 106). Recipients were monitored for BCL1 tumor growth with in vivo bioluminescent imaging (BLI) and were also monitored for survival. While all recipients (10/10) given TCD-BM alone died with progressive tumor growth by 20 days after HCT, addition of STAT3–/– T cells eliminated the BCL1/Luc+ tumor cells by 10 days after HCT, and most (6/10) of the recipients survived for more than 100 days (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells preserves GVL activity. Lethally irradiated WT BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors with or without CD90.2+ T cells (2.5 × 106 [A–F] or 1 × 106 [C and D]) from STAT3–/– C57BL/6 donors on day 0. Recipients were then challenged with i.p. injection of BCL1/Luc cells (625 × 103 [A and B] per mouse) or i.v. injection of ALL/Luc cells (40 × 103 [C and D] or 10 × 103 [E and F] per mouse) on day 0. (A, C, and E) Mice were monitored for tumor growth by using in vivo BLI after HCT. Representative BLI images of each mouse from each time point are shown. (B, D, and F) Curves of photon/second and percentage of tumor-free survival are shown. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 9–10 per group combined from 2 replicated experiments. Crosses indicate deaths. P values were calculated using nonlinear regression (curve fit) for photon/second comparisons (B, D, and F) and log-rank test for survival comparisons (B, D, and F). **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

In further experiments, we tested GVL activity against acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) cells (36), representing a disease with low susceptibility to GVL effects (37, 38). Irradiated BALB/c recipients were inoculated i.v. with ALL cells (40 × 103/mouse) and then engrafted with 1.0 or 2.5 × 106 STAT3–/– T cells. With 2.5 × 106 STAT3–/– T cells added to the graft, the ALL cells were eliminated in approximately 50% of recipients, but all the recipients given 1.0 × 106 STAT3–/– T cells had progressive tumor growth (Figure 2, C and D). For unclear reasons, 2 recipients given 40 × 106 ALL cells with STAT3–/– donor T cells died without apparent tumor growth (Figure 2C). After inoculation of 10 × 103 ALL cells, 2.5 × 106 STAT3–/– T cells were enough to prevent tumor growth in all (9/9) recipients, while all (9/9) recipients given TCD-BM alone had progressive tumor growth and died by 15 days after HCT (Figure 2, E and F). These results indicate that STAT3–/– donor T cells can eliminate ALL tumor cells when the residual tumor cells are at low levels while preventing GVHD.

To further evaluate the GVL capacity of STAT3–/– T cells in comparison with WT T cells, the recipients bearing 10 × 103 ALL tumor cells were injected with titrated numbers (2.5 × 106, 1.25 × 106, 0.625 × 106, and 0) of WT and STAT3–/– T cells. Because we had observed that 2.5 × 106 WT T cells induced lethal GVHD while the same numbers of STAT3–/– T cells did not induce GVHD but preserved GVL activity (Figure 2E), we used graded numbers of recipients (2, 3, and 5) in each experiment to avoid unnecessary use of animals. This approach also allowed us to perform in vivo BLI for all recipients at the same time. Consistently, recipients without donor T cells all died of tumor growth within 20 days after HCT. All recipients given 2.5 to 0.625 × 106 WT cells eliminated the ALL tumor cells, but the recipients given 2.5 or 1.25 × 106 WT T cells died with acute GVHD within 10 days after HCT, and the recipients given 0.625 × 106 WT T cells died with chronic GVHD within 50 days after HCT. In contrast, the recipients given 2.5 to 0.625 × 106 STAT3–/– T cells did not show obvious clinical GVHD, and nearly all recipients given 2.5 or 1.25 × 106 STAT3–/– T cells eliminated ALL tumor cells and survived for more than 100 days. A dose of 0.625 × 106 STAT3–/– T cells significantly prolonged survival, but did not eliminate ALL tumor cells (Figure 3, A and B). These results indicate that STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells prevents GVHD while preserving strong GVL activity that is mildly reduced compared with WT T cells. Taken together, these data show that STAT3–/– T cells preserve strong GVL activity against not only BCL1 tumor cells but also non–GVL-susceptible ALL tumor cells, while inducing only mild and transient or reversible acute GVHD.

Figure 3 Comparison of GVL activity of WT and STAT3–/– donor T cells. Lethally irradiated WT BALB/c recipients were i.v. inoculated with ALL/Luc cells (10 × 103 per mouse) and engrafted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors with or without CD90.2+ T cells (0.625, 1.25 or 2.5 × 106) from WT or STAT3–/– C57BL/6 donors on day 0. (A) Recipients were monitored for tumor growth by using in vivo BLI after HCT. Representative BLI images of each mouse from each time point are shown. (B) Curves of photon/second, percentages of original body weight, clinical GVHD score, and percentage survival are shown. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 10 (TCD-BM); n = 10 (+0.625 × 106 T); n = 6 (+1.25 × 106 T); n = 4 (+2.5 × 106 T) combined from 2 replicated experiments. Crosses indicate deaths. P values were calculated using nonlinear regression (curve fit) for photon/second comparisons (B) and log-rank test for survival comparisons (B). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Prevention of acute GVHD by STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells depends on target tissue PD-L1 interaction with PD-1 on infiltrating T cells. Previous studies have suggested that STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells prevents GVHD by stabilizing natural Tregs (nTregs) and induced Tregs (iTregs) and augmenting thymic production of nTregs (12, 13). To determine whether other mechanisms might contribute to prevention of GVHD, we tested to ascertain whether in vivo depletion of Tregs alters the severity of GVHD induced by WT or STAT3–/– T cells. Accordingly, deleting anti-CD25 mAbs (PC-61.5.3, 200 μg/mouse) (39) were injected i.p. on days 0, 2, 4, and 6 after HCT. Administration of anti-CD25 did not have any obvious effect on the severity of acute GVHD induced by WT or STAT3–/– T cells (Supplemental Figure 2A), although it effectively depleted Foxp3+ Tregs in the spleen and GVHD target tissues such as liver (Supplemental Figure 2B). Therefore, factors unrelated to Tregs must explain how STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells prevents GVHD.

Since host tissue PD-L1 reduced the severity of acute GVHD induced by donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells together (10), we tested to determine whether prevention of acute GVHD by STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells depends on host-tissue expression of PD-L1. Accordingly, recipients of STAT3–/– donor T cells were treated with anti–PD-L1 (10F. 9G2) or anti–PD-1 (29F.1A12) to block PD-L1/PD-1 interactions or control IgG on days 4, 6, 8, and 10 after HCT. Blockade of PD-L1/PD-1 interactions by anti–PD-L1 or anti–PD-1 resulted in lethal acute GVHD in recipients given STAT3–/– donor T cells (Figure 4A). Consistently, STAT3–/– donor T cells induced lethal acute GVHD in PD-L1–/– recipients, but not in WT recipients (Figure 4B). In contrast, STAT3–/–PD-1–/– donor T cells induced lethal acute GVHD in WT recipients (Figure 4C). The acute GVHD induced by STAT3–/– donor T cells in PD-L1–/– recipients (Figure 4, D and E) or by STAT3–/–PD-1–/– donor T cells in WT recipients (Figure 4, F and G) caused severe damage in the liver, small intestine, and colon (Figure 4, D and F, and Supplemental Figure 3) with extensive infiltration of donor T cells in those tissues, but not in the spleen (Figure 4, E and G). These results indicate that prevention of acute GVHD by STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells depends on host-tissue PD-L1 interaction with PD-1 on infiltrating donor T cells.

Figure 4 Prevention of acute GVHD by STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells requires PD-1 signaling triggered by GVHD target tissue expression of PD-L1. (A) Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) and CD90.2+ T cells (2.5 × 106) from STAT3–/– C57BL/6 donors. Anti–PD-1 (29F.1A12; 200 μg/mouse) or anti–PD-L1 (10F.9G2; 200 μg/mouse) was given i.p. on days 4, 6, 8, and 10. Curves of percentages of original body weight, clinical GVHD score, and percentage survival are shown. (B, D, and E) Lethally irradiated WT or PD-L1–/– BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors and CD90.2+ T cells (2.5 × 106) from STAT3–/– C57BL/6 donors. (B) Curves of percentage original body weight, clinical GVHD score, and percentage survival are shown. (C and F–G) Lethally irradiated WT BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors and CD90.2+ T cells (1 × 106) from STAT3–/– or STAT3–/–PD-1–/– C57BL/6 donors. (C) Curves of percentage original body weight, clinical GVHD score, and percentage survival are shown. Data combined from 2 independent experiments. (D and F) Histopathology of liver, small intestine, and colon was evaluated on day 6 after HCT, and the histopathological scores are shown. n =4–5 combined from 2 replicate experiments. (E and G) Spleen, liver, small intestine, and colon samples were collected on day 6 after HCT, and yields of H-2Kb+TCR-β+ T cells are shown. n = 6–7 combined from 2 replicated experiments. Crosses indicate deaths. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed P values were calculated by nonlinear regression (curve fit) for comparison of body weights and clinical GVHD scores (A–C), log-rank test for survival comparisons (A–C), and unpaired Student’s t tests for other comparisons (D–G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells augments tissue-specific deletion of host-reactive T cell clones and maintains tolerance of the residual T clones in GVHD target tissues in a PD-L1/PD-1 interaction–dependent manner. We evaluated the extent to which the TCR repertoire of donor T cells infiltrating GVHD target tissues was affected by STAT3 deficiency. Using TCR-CDR3-Seq analysis (40, 41) , we measured TCR repertoires of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells before HCT and in GVHD target tissues (liver and gut) at 6 days after HCT. The TCR-CDR3 diversity of T cells from WT, STAT3–/–, or STAT3–/–PD-1–/– donors before HCT were similar and highly diverse, and the data were combined into a single group of “T cells before HCT” (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). As compared with T cells before HCT, donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from the liver and gut tissues of GVHD recipients given WT T cells showed much lower TCRB and TCRA diversity, reflecting the expansion of alloreactive clones (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from the liver and gut tissues of GVHD recipients given STAT3–/– T cells or STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells showed similarly low TCRB and TCRA diversity and no statistically significant differences as compared with CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from recipients given WT donor T cells (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These results indicate that, consistent with previous reports (42, 43), acute GVHD is associated with reduction of donor T cell diversity. However, prevention of acute GVHD by STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells did not prevent reduction of donor T cell diversity, and induction of acute GVHD by STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells did not further reduce donor T cell diversity.

Figure 5 STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells augments anergy, exhaustion, and apoptosis of infiltrating T cells in GVHD target tissues in a PD-L1/PD-1 signaling–dependent manner. Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors and CD90.2+ T cells (1 × 106) from WT or STAT3–/– or STAT3–/–PD-1–/– C57BL/6 donors. (A and B) FACS-sorted donor-type CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from liver and gut were analyzed with RNA-Seq and TCR-CDR3-Seq microarray. (A) TCR-CDR3 diversity of TCRB of CD4+ and CD8+ T in the liver were compared. (B) TCR-CDR3 diversity of TCRB of CD4+ and CD8+ T in gut the were compared. (C) Heatmaps of host-reactive TCRB in liver were compared. (D) Heatmaps of host-reactive TCRB in gut were compared. TCR-CDR3-Seq measurements were performed on duplicate samples from each group. The numbers are log-transformed (base 10 with offset of 1) TCR frequency, which have been normalized to counts per million. Each sample contained lymphocytes from 3 recipients. (E–L) On day 6 after HCT, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from the liver and gut of recipients in each group were analyzed with flow cytometry. (E and I) Percentage BrdU+. n = 5–6 per group combined from 2 replicated experiments. (F and J) Percentage Annexin-V+. n = 6–7 per group combined from 2 replicated experiments. (G and K) Percentage GM-CSF+IFN-γ+. n = 5 per group combined from 2 replicated experiments. (H) Percentage FR4hiCD73hi among CD4+ T cells and (L) MFI of GzmB of CD8+T are shown. n = 5–6 per group combined from 2 replicated experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (A, B, E–L). P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA (E–L). NS, P ≥ 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

In addition, we used TCRB-Seq and TCRA-Seq to identify host-reactive clonotypes with frequencies of less than 10–5 before HCT and more than 10–4 among donor T cells from GVHD target tissues of recipients on day 6 after HCT. The host-reactive CD4+ and CD8+ T cell clonotypes in the liver and gut of recipients given WT donor T cells were markedly expanded. Many of these same host-reactive CD4+ and CD8+ T cell clonotypes were not expanded in the liver and gut of recipients given STAT3–/– or STAT3–/–PD-1–/– donor T cells (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Although the overall clonotype expansions were similar for STAT3–/– donor T cells that did not cause GVHD and STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells that did cause GVHD, approximately 15% to 30% of TCRB and TCRA clonotypes that were not expanded among CD4+ or CD8+ T cells from STAT3–/– donors were expanded among CD4+ or CD8+ T cells from STAT3–/–PD-1–/– donors (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Most (~90%) of the expanded TCRA and TCRB clonotypes represented in donor T CD4+ and CD8+ cells differed between the liver and gut with very little overlapping (Supplemental Figure 4E).

We further analyzed the tolerance status of residual donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the GVHD target tissues on day 6 after HCT. As compared with WT CD4+ T cells, STAT3–/– CD4+ T cells in the liver and gut had similar or lower proliferation rates, as indicated by BrdU+ staining, but higher apoptosis rates, as indicated by annexin V+ staining, lower pathogenic activity, as indicated by the lower frequency of cells with a GM-CSF+IFN-γ+ cytokine profile, and higher frequencies of anergic cells, as indicated by FR4hiCD73hi staining (44–46) (Figure 5, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 5). The results with STAT3–/–PD-1–/–CD4+ T cells indicated that these differences depend on PD-L1/PD-1 signaling. As compared with WT CD8+ T cells, STAT3–/–CD8+ T cells in the liver and gut also had similar or lower proliferation, increased apoptosis, lower pathogenic cytokine production, and lower granzyme B expression (Figure 5, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 6). The results with STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD8+ T cells also indicated that, with the exception of pathogenic cytokine production and granzyme B in the gut, these differences depend on PD-L1/PD-1 signaling (Figure 5, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these results indicate that STAT3-deficient donor T cells exhibit tissue-specific clonal expansion in the liver and gut, but PD-L1/PD-1 interactions limit their proliferation, induce apoptosis, or impede effector functions, thereby preventing their ability to cause GVHD.

STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells augments host-tissue PD-L1/PD-1 signaling–mediated inhibition of the GSH/Myc pathway, leading to metabolic dysfunction of T cells that infiltrate GVHD target tissues. Antioxidative GSH plays an important role in metabolic integration and reprogramming by scavenging ROS and increasing MYC pathway activity during inflammatory T cell responses (35). Therefore, we tested to determine whether PD-1 signaling alters GSH regulation of metabolic reprogramming in STAT3-deficient donor T cells from GVHD target tissues. Using RNA-Seq analysis, we compared the metabolic programming pathways of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from the liver tissues of recipients given WT, STAT3–/–, or STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells at 6 days after HCT. As compared with WT CD4+ T cells, GSH metabolism, glycolysis-gluconeogenesis, fatty acid metabolism, and oxidative phosphorylation pathways appeared to lower activity in STAT3–/– CD4+ T cells but to increase activity in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD4+ T cells (Figure 6A). The pattern was similar for GSH metabolism and oxidative phosphorylation in STAT3–/– and STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). Although STAT3–/–CD8+ T cells did not show reduction in fatty acid metabolism and oxidative phosphorylation pathways, those were still increased in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). Myc-dependent metabolic pathway activity was lower in STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells, but markedly higher in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, as indicated by normalized enrichment score (NES) (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Myc protein expression was also lower in Thy1.2+ STAT3–/– T cells than in WT T cells, but was unaffected in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Stat3 deficiency in donor T cells augments PD-1–mediated inhibition of GSH/Myc pathways and production of Mito-ROS. Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM and CD90.2+ T cells from WT, STAT3–/–, or STAT3–/–PD-1–/– C57BL/6 donors as described for Figure 5. On day 6 after HCT, CD90.2+ T cells from liver were isolated for RNA-Seq, Seahorse, immunoblotting, and flow-cytometry analysis. Data are combined from at least 2 replicate experiments. (A) NES of KEGG pathway activity of CD4+ T cells, setting the activity of WT CD4+ T cells as the reference, for comparisons with STAT3–/– and STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells. (B) GSEA plots of MYC target V2 pathway-related gene set expression in WT, STAT3–/–, and STAT3–/–PD-1–/– donor CD4+ T cells. (C) Myc protein was measured by immunoblotting. (D) Glyco-ATP, Mito-ATP, and total ATP. n = 7–14. (E) The GSH metabolism pathway is shown. (F and G) MFI of CD98 and reduced GSH of CD4+ T cells in the liver. n = 5–9. (H) Glycolysis pathway is shown. (I and J) MFI of GLUT1 and HK2 of CD4+ T cells. n = 5–9. (K) FAO pathway is shown. (L and M) MFI of CD36 and CPT1A of CD4+ T cells. n = 5–9. (N) MFI of Trx1 of CD4+ T cells. n = 5–9. (O) Representative flow cytometry pattern and mean ± SEM of percentage MitoSOXhiMitoGreenhi and percentage MitoRedloMitoGreenhi CD4+ T cells. n = 5–9. Separate experiments were performed with WT versus STAT3–/– or STAT3–/– versus STAT3–/–PD-1–/– in D, F, G, I, J, L, M, N, and results were normalized to the mean values for STAT-3–deficient cells. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by using 1-way ANOVA (C, D, F, G, I, J, L, and O). NS, P ≥ 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

With the Seahorse XF Real-Time ATP Rate Assay, which can simultaneously measure oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (Mito-ATP) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) (Glyco-ATP) (47), we compared Mito-ATP and Glyco-ATP production by WT versus STAT3–/– T cells and by STAT3–/– versus STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Supplemental Figure 8). Mito-ATP, Glyco-ATP, and total ATP production were lower in STAT3–/– total T cells than in WT cells, but were unaffected in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6D). These results suggest that STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells may augment PD-1–mediated inhibition of GSH synthesis, thereby causing metabolic dysfunction.

We dissected how STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells inhibits GSH synthesis. As described in the diagram, GSH synthesis requires efflux of l-glutamine and influx of cystine through cell membrane glutamine transporter CD98 as well as the rate-limiting enzyme GCLC (48) (Figure 6E). Cell-surface expression of CD98 was lower in STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells, but was unaffected or higher in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6F, Supplemental Figure 9A, and Supplemental Figure 10A). GSH measured by the MFI of Thiol Green staining was lower in STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells, but was unaffected in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6G, Supplemental Figure 9B, and Supplemental Figure 10B). In previous studies, an in vitro cross-linking assay showed that PD-1 signaling reduced GSH synthesis in activated CD4+ T cells (49). Thus, our results indicate that STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells augments inhibition of GSH synthesis mediated by PD-1 signaling.

Reduction of GSH synthesis by GCLC deficiency decreased TCR-driven Myc upregulation and reduced glycolysis and fatty acid oxidation (FAO) (35, 50). Glycolysis is regulated by the membrane glucose transporter Glut 1 and the rate-limiting enzyme HK2 and other related enzymes (51, 52) (Figure 6H). Expression of Glut1 protein was not affected by STAT3 deficiency, but was higher in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells (Figure 6I, Supplemental Figure 9C, and Supplemental Figure 10C). Expression of HK2 protein was lower in STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells, but was unaffected in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6J, Supplemental Figure 9D, and Supplemental Figure 10D). In a previous study, PD-1 signaling downregulated T cell Glut1 and HK2 protein expression (49). Thus, our results indicate that STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells augments inhibition of HK2 expression mediated by PD-1 signaling.

FAO is regulated by the membrane fatty acid transporter CD36 and the mitochondrial membrane rate-limiting enzyme CPT1a (53) (Figure 6K). Protein expression of CD36 was lower in STAT3–/– donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells, but was not affected in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6L, Supplemental Figure 9E, and Supplemental Figure 10E). Expression of CPT1A was not affected by STAT3 deficiency, but was higher in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells (Figure 6M, Supplemental Figure 9F, and Supplemental Figure 10F). These results suggest that STAT3 deficiency in donor T cells augments PD-1 signaling–mediated inhibition of CD36.

Mitochondria produce ROS (Mito-ROS), and its production is increased by PD-1 signaling, but decreased by mitochondrial STAT3 (Mito-STAT3) (19, 23). Although low concentrations of ROS act as signaling messengers and modify protein function or structure by oxidation, high concentrations of ROS lead to cell death (54, 55). GSH and thioredoxin-1 (Trx1) in the cytosol play critical roles in buffering ROS to allow metabolic reprogramming during T cell activation (30, 35). Expression of GSH was lower in STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells, but was not affected in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 10B). TRX1 expression did not differ among WT, STAT3–/–, and STAT3–/–PD-1–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 6N and Supplemental Figure 10G). Mito-ROS production, as indicated by MitoSOXhiMitoGreenhi staining, and Mito-dysfunction, as indicated by MitoRedloMitoGreenhi staining, were higher in STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells, but were not affected in STAT3–/–PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 6O and Supplemental Figure 10H). These results indicate that STAT3 deficiency and PD-1 signaling in donor T cells synergistically augment Mito-ROS production and reduce GSH synthesis, increasing Mito-dysfunction that can augment T cell anergy and apoptosis.

To validate the role of ROS in augmenting apoptosis of STAT3–/– donor T cells, we tested to determine whether the antioxidant reagent N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) could rescue the function of STAT3–/– T cells during stimulation in mixed lymphocyte reaction (MLR) in vitro. NAC increased the proliferation of both WT and STAT3–/– T cells. At the 20 and 40 μM concentrations tested, NAC decreased apoptosis of STAT3–/–, but not WT, T cells and decreased mitochondrial dysfunction in STAT3–/–, but not in WT, T cells (Figure 7, A–C). NAC also increased granzyme B expression in STAT3–/– CD8+ T cells (Figure 7D) and increased IFN-γ and TNF-α concentrations in the culture supernatant of STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 7E). When STAT3–/– T cells were stimulated with PD-L1–/– instead of WT host-type DCs in the MLR, the effects of NAC disappeared (Supplemental Figure 11), showing that they depend on PD-L1/PD-1 signaling. However, administration of antioxidant reagents NAC or MnTBAP had no clearly demonstrable effects, suggesting enhanced function of STAT3–/– T cells to cause GVHD in vivo (Supplemental Figure 12), although previous studies showed that antioxidants augmented acute GVHD induced by WT T cells (20).

Figure 7 Antioxidant NAC rescues allogeneic donor STAT3–/– T cell function in vitro. CSFE-labeled WT or STAT3–/– CD90.2+ T cells from C57BL/6 were cocultured with irradiated BALB/c DCs. The cells were treated with antioxidant NAC at 0, 20, or 40 μM on day 0. (A) T cells were collected on day 4 after coculture for flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, respectively. Representative flow cytometry pattern and mean ± SEM of percentages of CFSEloH-2Kb+TCR-β+CD4+ and CD8+ cells are shown. n = 3 per group combined from 3 replicated experiments. (B–D) Cells or supernatant was collected on day 4 for analysis. (B) Representative flow cytometry pattern and mean ± SEM of percentage of AnnexinV+CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are shown. n = 3 per group combined from 3 replicated experiments. (C) Representative flow cytometry pattern and mean ± SEM of percentage of MitoSOXhiCD4+ and CD8+ T cells are shown. n = 3 per group combined from 3 replicated experiments. (D) Representative flow cytometry pattern and mean ± SEM of MFI of GzmB are shown. n = 4 per group combined from 4 replicated experiments. (E) Concentrations of INF-γ and TNF-α in supernatants. n = 4 per group combined from 4 replicated experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA. NS, P ≥ 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

STAT3–/– T cells in lymphohematopoietic tissues show no significant reduction in GSH/Myc pathway activities, despite reduced expression of GSH. We compared the metabolic profiles of splenic T cells from GVHD recipients given WT versus non-GVHD recipients given STAT3–/– donor T cells. We first measured kinetics of glycolysis and OXPHOS in WT and STAT3–/– donor splenic T cells at days 0, 3, 5, and 6 after HCT (Figure 7A). The WT and STAT3–/– T cells had similar rates of Glyco- and Mito-ATP production before HCT, followed by a burst of Glyco- and Mito-ATP production in both WT and STAT3–/– donor T cells after HCT, reaching peaks on day 3 and day 6, respectively (Figure 8A). Glyco-ATP production declined between days 3 and 5, but Mito-ATP production appeared to be sustained until day 5 and then increased afterwards (Figure 8A). STAT3 deficiency had no effect on Glyco-ATP production and caused only a slight reduction in Mito-ATP production (Figure 8A). RNA-Seq analysis on day 6 after HCT suggested that STAT3 deficiency had less effect in reducing GSH metabolism, glycolysis-gluconeogenesis, and oxidative phosphorylation in CD4+ T cells from the spleen than in those from the liver (Supplemental Figure 13A). In addition, STAT3 deficiency increased fatty acid metabolism in splenic CD4+ T cells, but decreased fatty acid metabolism in hepatic CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 13A). STAT3 deficiency increased GSH metabolism in splenic CD8+ T cells, but decreased GSH metabolism in hepatic CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 13B). These differences reflect the lower PD-L1/PD-1 signaling to the donor T cells in the spleen than in the liver. Consistent with our previous report that the ratio of PD-L1–expressing host-type parenchymal cells versus lymphoid cells in the gut was more than 20-fold higher than that in the spleen early after HCT (15), we also observed that the ratio of PD-L1–expressing host-type parenchymal cells in the liver was approximately 20-fold higher than that in the spleen; in addition, the higher levels of expression of PD-L1 by hepatocytes were validated by immunofluorescent staining (Supplemental Figure 14).

Figure 8 Splenic Stat3–/– donor T cells do not have significant inhibition of GSH/Myc pathway activity. Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors and CD90.2+ T cells (1 × 106) from WT or STAT3–/– C57BL/6 donors. (A) On days 0, 3, 5, and 6 after HCT, CD90.2+ T cells from spleen were isolated for Seahorse analysis. Normalized Glyco-ATP, Mito-ATP, and total ATP production rates are shown, using mean STAT3–/– values as the reference. n = 2 per group combined from 2 replicates; each sample contained lymphocytes from 3 recipients. (B–L) On day 6 after HCT, lymphocytes from spleen were isolated for RNA-Seq, immunoblotting, and flow cytometry analysis. (B) NES of KEGG pathway activity of CD4+ and CD8+T cells are shown, setting the WT as the reference. (C) MYC target V2 pathway–related gene set expression in CD4+ (top) and CD8+ (bottom) T cells were compared between WT and STAT3–/– donors. GSEA plots are shown. (D) Myc protein in Thy1.2+ T cells was measured by immunoblotting. (E–J) Means ± SEM of MFI of CD98 reduced GSH (E), CD36 (F), CD98 (G), GLUT1 (H), HK2 (I), and CPT1A (J) of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the spleen. n = 5–7 per group combined from 2 replicates. (K and L) Representative flow cytometry patterns and means ± SEM of percentages of MitoSOXhiMitoGreenhi and percentages of MitoRedloMitoGreenhi of CD4+ (K) and CD8+ T cells (L) from the spleen of different groups are compared, n = 8–9 per group combined from 3 replicates. P values were calculated by unpaired Student’s t tests. NS, P ≥ 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

RNA-Seq analysis also showed differences in the effects of STAT3 deficiency between splenic CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells. STAT3 deficiency decreased GSH metabolism and glycolysis-gluconeogenesis in splenic CD4+ T cells, but increased these pathways in splenic CD8+ T cells (Figure 8B). Although the NES appeared to be reduced in the STAT3–/– T cells as compared with WT T cells, STAT3 deficiency did not significantly decrease Myc-dependent metabolic pathway activity in splenic CD4+ or CD8+ T cells and did not affect Myc protein expression in Thy1.2+ T cells (Figure 8, C and D), unlike STAT3-deficient T cells in the liver (Figure 6, B and C). Although GSH measured by the MFI of Thiol Green staining and CD36 was significantly lower in splenic STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells than in WT T cells (Figure 8, E and F), expression levels of CD98, GLUT1, HK2, or CPT1A did not differ significantly (Figure 8, G–J). Finally, the splenic STAT3–/– CD4+ and CD8+ T cells did not differ from WT T cells in Mito-ROS production or Mito dysfunction (Figure 8, K and L). These results indicate that, although expression of GSH in splenic STAT3–/– T cells is lower than in WT T cells, differences in GSH/Myc pathway activity and Myc protein expression are not statistically significant. In addition, STAT3 deficiency does not decrease Glyco-ATP or Mito-ATP production and does not increase Mito-ROS production or Mito-dysfunction in the splenic T cells. These results further indicate that lower PD-L1/PD-1 signaling in the splenic tissues allows the STAT3–/– donor T cells to have functional metabolic reprogramming and relatively normal function.

Mito-STAT3 deficiency alone does not effectively inhibit the GSH pathway or prevent acute GVHD. Compared with T cells from the donor spleen before HCT, T cells from the recipient spleen on day 6 after HCT had lower expression of pSTAT3-Ser727 in the mitochondria (Mito-STAT3), but those from the recipient liver had higher expression of Mito-STAT3 (Figure 9A). Therefore, we determined whether Mito-STAT3 deficiency alone is sufficient to prevent acute GVHD by testing T cells from donors with mutated Mito-STAT3 S727A. The STAT3 S727A mutation disrupts a variety of functions in mitochondria, but not elsewhere (56). Accordingly, donor T cells from Mito-STAT3–deficient STAT3-S727A mice or control WT littermates were engrafted together with TCD-BM cells from WT donors. As judged by percentage of body weight changes, clinical GVHD score, survival, and histopathology, the severity of acute GVHD did not differ between recipients given STAT3-S727A T or WT T cells (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 15). These results indicate that Mito-STAT3 deficiency alone in donor T cells does not prevent acute GVHD.

Figure 9 Mito-STAT3 deficiency alone does not reduce GSH synthesis or prevent acute GVHD. (A) Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM (5 × 106) and CD90.2+ T (1 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors. Mitochondria of CD90.2+ T cells were isolated from donor spleen before HCT and from recipient spleen (SPL) and liver 6 days after HCT. Mitochondrial STAT3 levels were measured by immunoblotting. LaminA/C, tubulin, and COX iv were used as loading controls for nuclear, cytosol, and mitochondria, respectively. (B–G) Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were engrafted with TCD-BM (5 × 106) from WT C57BL/6 donors and CD90.2+ T cells (1 × 106) from WT or STAT3–/– or STAT3-S727A C57BL/6 donors. On day 6 after HCT, lymphocytes from liver were isolated. (B) Plots of percentage original body weight, clinical GVHD score, and percentage survival. n = 3 (TCD-BM); n = 7 (TCD-BM+WT T); n = 8 (TCD-BM+STAT3-S727A T), combined from 2 replicated experiments. (C) Yields of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. n = 5–7 combined from 2 replicates. (D) Percentages of TNF-α+IFN-γ+ and GM-CSF+IFN- γ+ Th1 cells. n = 4–7 combined from 2–3 replicates. (E) Experiments were performed as WT versus STAT3–/– and STAT3–/– versus STAT3-S727A. Relative Glyco-ATP, Mito-ATP, and total ATP production rates are shown, using the mean of STAT3–/– T cells as the reference in each experiment. n = 4–6 combined from 2 replicates. (F) Percentages of MitoSOXhiMitoGreenhi CD4+ T cells and MitoRedloMitoGreenhi CD4+ T cells from different groups are compared. (G) Representative flow cytometry pattern of reduced GSH and means ± SEM of MFI. n = 4–6 combined from 2 replicates. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA (A and C–G). NS, P ≥ 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We explored mechanisms by comparing the expansion of WT, STAT3–/– (pan-STAT3 deficient), and STAT3-S727A (Mito-STAT3 deficient) donor T cells infiltrating the liver and their cytokine expression and metabolic profiles on day 6 after HCT. Pan-STAT3 deficiency decreased the yield of CD4+ T cells in the liver, but did not affect the yield of CD8+ T cells, while Mito-STAT3 deficiency alone had no effect on the yield of either T cell subset in the liver (Figure 9C). Pan-STAT3 deficiency decreased the percentage of pathogenic TNF-α+IFN-γ+ and GM-CSF+IFN-γ+ Th1 cell subsets among CD4+ T cells and decreased their production of Mito-ATP and total ATP (Figure 9, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). Mito-STAT3 deficiency did not affect the percentage of pathogenic Th1 cells among CD4+ T cells or their production of Glyco-ATP, Mito-ATP, or total ATP. Although Pan-STAT3 deficiency and Mito-STAT3 deficiency both increased Mito-ROS production and Mito dysfunction (Figure 9F and Supplemental Figure 16C), GSH expression was significantly decreased by Pan-STAT3 deficiency, but not by Mito-STAT3 deficiency (Figure 9G).

Mito-STAT3 deficiency did not affect the percentage of GM-CSF+IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells, but decreased their expression of granzyme B expression, which was similar to the effect of pan-STAT3 deficiency on granzyme B expression in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 17, A and B). Mito-STAT3 deficiency increased Mito-ROS production and Mito dysfunction in CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 17C). GSH expression was significantly decreased by Pan-STAT3 deficiency, but not by Mito-STAT3 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 17D). These results indicate that Mito-STAT3 deficiency in donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells increases Mito-ROS production and Mito dysfunction, but does not cause significant inhibition of GSH/Myc pathways or dysfunction of metabolic reprogramming of alloactivated T cells, such that these donor T cells have no impairment of their ability to induce acute GVHD.

Degradation of STAT3 in donor T cells prevents acute GVHD in a PD-1–dependent manner. STAT3-degrader SD-36 can effectively degrade STAT3 in tumor cells (57). Similarly, 24-hour culture in medium containing 40 μM SD-36 degraded STAT3 in WT and PD-1–/– T cells (Figure 10A). To evaluate the effects of STAT3 degradation on GVHD, SD-36 or solvent-treated C57BL/6 WT or PD-1–/– donor T cells (1 × 106) were cotransplanted with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) into irradiated BALB/c recipients. Recipients were treated with SD-36 (50 mg/kg) or solvent via i.v. administration on days 0 and 3 after HCT. Solvent-treated WT T cells induced lethal acute GVHD, and all (5/5) recipients died within 10 days, while SD-36–treated WT T cells induced mild acute GVHD and most (5/6) survived for more than 30 days. In contrast, SD-36–treated PD-1–/– T cells induced lethal acute GVHD, and all (6/6) died within 10 days (Figure 10B). Prevention of acute GVHD by SD-36 treatment of WT T cells was associated with lower serum concentrations of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-6, but not IL-2 (Supplemental Figure 18A), and was confirmed by histopathology (Supplemental Figure 18, B and C). Treatment with SD-36 decreased the yield of CD4+ T cells in liver and gut and decreased the percentage of pathogenic GM-CSF+IFN-γ+CD4+ Th1 and TNF-α+IFN-γ+CD4+ Th1 cells in the gut but not in liver on day 6 after HCT (Figure 10, C–E). SD-36 treatment also decreased the yield of donor CD8+ T cells in the liver and gut, decreased the percentage of pathogenic GM-CSF+IFN-γ+Tc1 cells in the gut, but not in the liver, and decreased granzyme B expression in the liver and gut (Figure 10, F–H). These results indicate that, consistent with genetic deficiency of STAT3 in donor T cells, degradation of STAT3 in donor T cells by SD-36 also prevents acute GVHD in a donor T cell PD-1–dependent manner.