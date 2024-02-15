Hyperactive mTORC1 in lung mesenchyme induces endothelial cell dysfunction and pulmonary vascular remodeling

ECs from LAM lung explants are characterized by a hyperproliferative phenotype with reduced angiogenic capacity in a 2D monoculture. To elucidate the possibility of vascular EC dysfunction in LAM, we performed histopathological analysis of diseased lung explants obtained from LAM patients with LAM at the time of lung transplantation. End-stage LAM lung explants exhibit diffuse parenchymal cysts (not shown; for an overview of LAM as a cystic lung disease, see ref. 22), lymphatic involvement, as well as remodeled vessels (Figure 1A) with concentric fibrosis of the intima and media (Figure 1B). Interspersed in the lung parenchyma are LAM micronodules consisting of mesenchymal LAM cells, which stain positive for phosphorylated ribosomal protein S6 (pS6), a marker of mTORC1 activation (12) (Figure 1C). LAM cells of mesenchymal origin are the only cell types in the LAM lung to harbor TSC2 mutations, whereas pulmonary cells of other lineages, including ECs, do not harbor TSC2 mutations. As such, ECs from both control and LAM lungs had TSC2 expression detected by dual immunohistochemistry (Figure 1D) and RNAscope (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172116DS1).

Figure 1 Characterization of pulmonary ECs from patients with LAM. Representative images of H&E- and immunofluorescence-stained LAM lung (n = 3) compared with age- and sex-matched control human lung (n = 3) showing (A) remodeled distal vasculature detected with antibodies against vWF (red) and αSMA (green) and (B) increased intimal fibrosis and medial thickening by H&E staining. DAPI was used to detect nuclei (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm and 100 μm. Insets: Original magnification, ×2. (C) Representative images of dual immunofluorescence staining of human LAM lung (n = 3) demonstrating loss of TSC2 (tuberin, magenta) expression in a LAM lesion and concurrent activation of pS6 (marker of mTOR activation, green) and DAPI (nuclei, blue). White asterisks show LAM micronodules. Scale bars: 50 μm and 100 μm. (D) Representative images of positive immunoreactivity for TSC2 protein (tuberin, magenta) and vWF (green) in ECs lining the pulmonary vasculature in both human control (n = 4) and LAM lungs (n = 4). DAPI (nuclei, blue). Scale bars: 25 μm and 50 μm. (E) LAM and control pulmonary ECs labeled with antibodies against endothelial marker vWF (green) and F-actin (rhodamine phalloidin; red). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Proliferation of control and LAM ECs over 48 hours using a crystal violet growth assay. (G) Representative images of migration of control (n = 5) and LAM (n = 5) ECs following a Boyden chamber assay. (H) Statistical analysis of EC migration quantified 24 hours after migration using 2-tailed t tests of crystal violet absorbence. (I) Representative image of in vitro angiogenesis in 2D of control (n = 6) and LAM (n = 6) ECs. (J) Total tube lengths at 24 hours of growth on Matrigel were analyzed using the Angiogenesis Analyzer plugin in ImageJ (NIH). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test.

To purify and characterize ECs, LAM lung specimens with distal pulmonary vasculature were mechanically dissected and enzymatically dissociated into single-cell suspensions as previously described (23, 24). To ensure capture of distal cells, we used only peripheral lung segments, identified by the presence of visceral pleura. Microdissection was performed along the bronchovascular bundle, and vascular ECs were isolated using antibody magnetic bead sorting and grown to confluence on fibronectin-coated plates (Supplemental Figure 1B). To confirm cell-type identity and purity, we examined expression patterns by flow cytometry with canonical lineage markers (CD45 for immune cell populations, EPCAM for epithelial cell populations, and CD31 for EC populations; Supplemental Figure 1C). An immunoblot of primary fibroblasts derived from LAM lung was notable for a significant decrease in TSC2 expression (Supplemental Figure 1D), while there were no significant differences in TSC2 protein expression in purified ECs isolated from LAM lungs compared with control lungs (Supplemental Figure 1E). Control pulmonary vascular ECs exhibited a polygonal morphology with an organized cobblestone appearance. Compared with age- and sex-matched controls, LAM-derived ECs were dysmorphic, hypertrophic, and less uniform in appearance, with increased randomly oriented actin fibers (Figure 1E).

Similar to existing studies of ECs isolated from remodeled PH vasculature (25, 26), we found that LAM ECs were more proliferative (Figure 1F) with increased migration (Figure 1, G and H), but had a reduced angiogenic capacity as measured by an in vitro tube formation assay (Figure 1I). On these 2D monocultures, LAM ECs exhibited decreased tube lengths compared with control ECs, indicating reduced angiogenic potential when grown in the absence of support cells (Figure 1J).

LAM lung fibroblasts increase the angiogenic potential of LAM ECs. As vascular ECs from LAM lungs do not harbor TSC1 or TSC2 mutations and do not have any previously known roles in LAM pathogenesis, it is unclear how mesenchymal LAM cells with constitutive mTORC1 hyperactivation alter vascular EC function. We speculated that this could occur through paracrine signaling between mesenchymal and vascular ECs. Thus, to assess EC-mesenchymal crosstalk through cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, primary ECs and fibroblasts from patients with LAM or control human lung were cocultured in 2D on fibronectin-coated 12-well plates (Figure 2A). In 2D cocultures with LAM fibroblasts, ECs from LAM lung demonstrated a very different morphology, with increased affinity for self-segregation and self-organization (Figure 2B). To investigate how EC behavior is altered by surrounding cells and the pulmonary microenvironment, we developed EC-fibroblast cocultures to interrogate cell-cell interactions and 3D EC-fibroblast cocultures to investigate cell-matrix interactions. First, ECs from LAM lungs were more proliferative than control ECs when cocultured with control fibroblasts, which increased further when ECs from LAM lung were cocultured with LAM fibroblasts (Figure 2C). Thus, LAM fibroblasts appear to have an additive effect on LAM EC growth and proliferation. Next, we assessed the ability of ECs from LAM lung to self-assemble and form endothelial tubes within 3D extracellular matrix–based (ECM-based) scaffolds (Figure 2D). When ECs were grown as a monoculture in 3D sphericals, we observed a trend toward increased EC proliferation, but a nonsignificant difference in total tube length and cell count between ECs from LAM lung and control human ECs (Figure 2E). However, when grown in coculture with LAM lung–derived fibroblasts, ECs from LAM lung developed more extensive tube networks (Figure 2F) with increased EC proliferation (Figure 2G). Taken together, the major changes in EC organization in 2D cocultures and the significant increase in cell count and tube formation in 3D cocultures suggest that mesenchymal cells from LAM lung induced EC proliferation and in vitro vasculogenesis.

Figure 2 Increased EC proliferation and in vitro vasculogenesis in 3D EC-fibroblast coculture systems. (A) Schematic for EC-fibroblast coculture experiments. (B) Representative images of EC-fibroblast cocultures in a monolayer at day 8 using primary cells isolated from LAM lung explants and age-matched control human lung. ECs were stained with vWF (green) and nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 250 μm. Original magnification, ×10 and ×20. (C) Quantification of the number of ECs per field in the EC-fibroblast cocultures. (D) Representative images of 3D control (n = 3) and LAM (n = 3) EC sphericals in serum-free Matrigel matrix. Cells were stained with rhodamine phalloidin (red) to visualize EC structures. Scale bars: 150 μm. (E) Quantification of the total number of ECs per field by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA with Siegel (Bonferroni’s) correction. (F) Representative images of 3D sphericals with control (n = 3) and LAM (n = 3) ECs grown in the presence of fibroblasts from control human and LAM lung, respectively, on serum-free Matrigel matrix. ECs were immunostained with vWF (green), and nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). (G) Quantification of ECs per field (percentage of total cells) in 3D cocultures. **P < 0.01, by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA test with Siegel (Bonferroni’s) correction for post hoc, pairwise contrasts (C, E, and G).

LAM scRNA-Seq reveals transcriptomic alterations in pulmonary vascular ECs. To assess the gene expression profile in LAM ECs, we analyzed LAM scRNA-Seq data on LAM lung mesenchymal and EC clusters. Epithelial cells, immune cells, mesenchymal cells, and ECs were identified using canonical markers (27–30). ECs were subsequently subclassified for further analysis on the basis of EC-selective markers (27, 31). Pulmonary artery ECs were characterized by high expression of GJA5 and DKK2 genes; venous ECs (VECs) by ACKR1 and HDAC9; lymphatic ECs by PROX1, capillary (CAP) ECs by ILJR (CAP1) or EDNRB (CAP2); and Car4hi (Car4+) ECs by CA4 and CD34.

In this analysis, we found increased WNT2 ligand expression in 2 mesenchymal cell populations in the LAM lung: mesenchymal alveolar niche cells (MANCs) (32) and unique LAM cells (Figure 3A). We also observed expression of the cognate WNT2 receptor Frizzled 4 (FZD4) in LAM ECs (Figure 3A). Since activation of both canonical and noncanonical WNT signaling pathways play a key role in the preservation of pulmonary vascular homeostasis (33), we confirmed the presence of WNT activation in LAM mesenchymal cells by ISH with RNAscope of the WNT pathway marker AXIN2 (Supplemental Figure 2A). In particular, WNT2 mRNA was significantly increased in LAM lung fibroblasts compared with expression in healthy human lung fibroblasts by RNAscope of WNT2 (Figure 3, B and C). This was further validated by quantitative PCR (qPCR) for WNT2 in LAM lung fibroblasts compared with control fibroblasts (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Identification of WNT2 in LAM lung mesenchyme. (A) Gene expression dot plot highlighting the unique expression of WNT2 in LAM cell clusters and MANC clusters with corresponding FZD4, a WNT2 receptor, in Car4+ EC subclusters within LAM lung. (B) Representative images of dual staining with WNT2 mRNAscope (red) ISH and αSMA (green) of LAM (n = 3) and control (n = 3) human lung. DAPI (blue) shows nuclei. Scale bars: 10 μm and 100 μm. (C) Statistical analysis of WNT2 mRNA–positive cells in control compared with LAM lungs calculated as a percentage of WNT2+ cells per total number of cells, as described in Methods. (D) Validation of WNT2 mRNA transcripts in mRNA samples isolated from the lung mesenchyme of control (n = 4) and LAM (n = 4) lungs. Data points represent relative gene expression values normalized to the expression of the ACTB gene using the ΔΔCt method. ****P < 0.0001, by nonparametric t test comparisons (C and D).

WNT2 activation of control ECs recapitulates LAM EC morphology. To assess the effect of WNT pathway inhibition on in vitro EC function, we treated LAM ECs with C82, a WNT/β-catenin pathway transcriptional inhibitor that disrupts the interaction between cyclic AMP response element–binding protein (CBP) and β-catenin (34, 35). C82 inhibition decreased EC proliferation (Figure 4A), migration (Figure 4, B and C), and EC tube formation (Figure 4, D and E). LAM EC cocultures were more susceptible to mTORC1 inhibition than were control EC cocultures, but we observed no significant difference in responses to WNT inhibition (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Inhibition of WNT suppresses EC proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis. (A) Control ECs (n = 6) and LAM ECs cells (n = 3) were treated with 1 μM of the WNT inhibitor C82 followed by a proliferation assay as described in Methods. (B) Representative images of migration of ECs from LAM lung treated with 1 μM C82 or diluent (control). Original magnification, ×10. (C) Statistical analysis of LAM EC migration calculated as the number of cells/field in control (n = 5) versus 1 μM C82-treated LAM ECs (n = 5). (D) Representative images from angiogenesis assay of control ECs and LAM ECs treated with diluent or 1 μM C82. (E) Analysis of total tube length of control ECs compared with LAM ECs was performed using the Angiogenesis Analyzer plugin on ImageJ followed by statistical analysis by 2-tailed t test, with the control condition taken as 100%. (F) Effect of 10 nM rapamycin and 1 μM C82 on EC-fibroblast cocultures. (G) EC-fibroblast cocultures of control human ECs with control human lung fibroblasts were treated with diluent (control) and stimulated with the pan-WNT pathway activator CHIR99021 (3 μM) or WNT2 (100 ng/mL). n = 3 per treatment group. Scale bars: 250 μm. (H) Statistical analysis of ECs per field (with a minimum of 4 images per well) in cocultures treated with WNT2 was performed using a 2-tailed t test, and data are presented as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001 (A, C, E, and H). Nonparametric t test (Mann-Whitney) (A and E).

When control human ECs cocultured with control human fibroblasts were treated with WNT activators (CHIR99021 or the WNT2 ligand), we noted a change in morphology that recapitulated the LAM EC phenotype and morphology (Figure 4G as compared with Figure 2B). In addition, we observed an increase in EC cell numbers (Figure 4H). Taken together, these experiments demonstrate the ability of control human ECs to adopt LAM EC morphology following WNT pathway activation.

Loss of Tsc2 in mouse lung mesenchyme causes transcriptomic alterations in ECs. Our data from human LAM samples suggest that mesenchymal LAM cells secrete increased WNT ligands, which may have subsequent effects on adjacent ECs. To test this hypothesis, we used our previously characterized and published Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2fl/fl mice (14), a model of mTORC1 hyperactivation with targeted Tsc2 deletion in lung mesenchymal cells (36). mTORC1 activation was validated by increased pS6 in pulmonary mesenchymal cells from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO versus Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2WT mice (Figure 5A). Analogous to human LAM disease, cells of mesenchymal lineages in the Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice exhibited significant loss of Tsc2 expression with concurrent hyperactivation of mTORC1 detected with pS6 antibody (Figure 5, B and C). Likewise, ECs from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mouse lung expressed Tsc2 at levels comparable to those in ECs from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2WT mice (Figure 5, D and E). We performed bulk RNA-Seq in cells from 8-week-old mice to characterize potential transcriptomic alterations in cellular lineages. Pulmonary ECs from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice showed marked upregulation in metabolic, growth, and angiogenic pathways compared with lung ECs from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2WT mice (Figure 5F). Analysis of the top differentially expressed genes in Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO pulmonary ECs showed upregulation of Wnt ligands and amplifiers including Axin2 and the Wnt receptors Fzd1, Fzd2, Fzd7, and Fzd8 (Figure 5G). The upregulation of Wnt ligands and amplifiers in ECs from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice demonstrates activation of the Wnt pathway via crosstalk from mTORC1-activated mesenchymal cells.

Figure 5 Differential gene expression in CD31+ vascular ECs from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mouse lung. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining of distal lung demonstrate pS6 positivity, a marker of mTORC1 upregulation (green) in PDGFRα (red) mesenchymal cells of 8-week-old Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO (Tsc2KO) mouse lungs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Immunoblot of Tsc2 and pS6 protein expression in Tsc2WT (n = 3 in duplicates) and Tsc2KO (n = 3 in duplicates) lung fibroblasts from 12-week-old mice. (C) Densitometric analysis of Tsc2 and pS6 levels normalized to β-actin in each lane with average levels in Tsc2WT fibroblasts taken as 1. (D) Immunoblot of Tsc2 expression in lung ECs from 8-week-old Tsc2WT (n = 3) and Tsc2KO (n = 3) mice. (E) Densitometric analysis of Tsc2 normalized to β-actin in each lane, with the average expression levels in Tsc2WT set as 1. (F) Heatmap of the top differentially expressed genes in lung ECs isolated from Tsc2WT (n = 3) and Tsc2KO (n = 3) mice. (G) qPCR of Wnt pathway activation of Axin2, ligands, and receptors in lung ECs from 8-week-old Tsc2WT (n = 3) and Tsc2KO (n = 3) mice. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test.

The transcriptome of pulmonary arterial ECs is significantly altered by Wnt signals from mesenchymal cells. We collected and analyzed scRNA-Seq data from 1-year-old Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2WT and Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice (Figure 6A). We subclustered EC populations expressing the pan-EC marker Pecam1 (Figure 6B) and mesenchymal cell populations expressing the markers Pdgfrα, Pdgfrβ, and Msln (Figure 6C). Among cells expressing the pan-EC marker Pecam1, further clustering generated previously described EC subpopulations including arterial ECs (AECs), VECs, lymphatic ECs, capillary type 1 (CAP1 or general capillary), and capillary type 2 (CAP2 or aerocyte) (Figure 6D). To determine which EC populations were most altered, we performed differential gene expression analysis and gene ontology (GO) analysis comparing each of the EC subpopulations. Compared with other EC populations, AECs were the most transcriptionally altered, with upregulation of pathways associated with vasculogenesis/vasculature development, angiogenesis, EC differentiation, EC proliferation, and blood vessel remodeling (Figure 6E). Bmp4, Pparg, and Sox17, associated with vascular remodeling in PH, were among the genes with the highest differential expression in AECs (Figure 6F). We used CellChat to analyze communication between AECs and each of the mesenchymal cell populations. The top identified interactions included Wnt pathway genes (Supplemental Figure 3) with paracrine signals to AECs from 3 mesenchymal cell populations including (a) Axin2 myofibrogenic progenitors (AMPs), (b) Wnt2-Pdgfrα cells, and (c) mesothelial cells (Figure 6G). ISH of Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO lungs was notable for concurrent mTORC1 and WNT pathway activation, with increased pS6 (Figure 6H) and Axin2 mRNA expression (Figure 6, I and J). In addition, we observed increased Wnt2 mRNA on ISH of Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO compared with Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2WT vessels (Figure 6, K and L).

Figure 6 Transcriptomic heterogeneity of ECs in Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mouse lung. (A) UMAP representation of Tsc2WT and Tsc2KO mouse lung (n = 2) scRNA-Seq, with cell populations labeled according to the corresponding cell type. (B) ECs, marked by Pecam1 and vWF expression, were reclustered into 6 subclusters. (C) Mesenchymal cells, marked by Pdgfrα, Pdgfrβ and Msln expression, were reclustered into 8 subclusters. (D) Distribution of each EC type within the EC subclusters. (E) GO enrichment analysis of the AEC cluster. (F) Violin plot demonstrating increased expression of Bmp4, Pparg, and Sox17 in AECs from Tsc2KO mice compared with AECs from Tsc2WT mice. (G) Wnt signaling pathway network (chord diagram) with incoming signal to AECs from 3 mesenchymal cell populations including Axin2 myofibrogenic progenitors, Wnt2-Pdgfrα cells, and mesothelial cells. (H) Representative images of 54-week-old Tsc2WT (n = 3) and Tsc2KO (n = 3) lung for pS6 (marker of mTORC1 upregulation; magenta); light green reflects an autofluorescence from structural proteins in lung mesenchyme. DAPI (blue) was used to detect nuclei. Scale bars: 20 μm and 100 μm. (I) Representative images of dual staining of 54-week-old Tsc2WT (n = 3) and Tsc2KO (n = 3) lung for Axin2 mRNA (magenta) and pS6 (green). Scale bars: 25 μm and 50 μm. (J) Quantification of the Axin2 mRNA data shown in I. (K) Pulmonary vasculature in both Tsc2WT and Tsc2KO with Wnt2 mRNA (magenta) and pS6 (green) from single-molecule fluorescent ISH. Scale bars: 25 μm and 50 μm. (L) Quantification of the Wnt2 mRNA data shown in K. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed t test.

mTORC1 activation selectively in lung mesenchymal cells results in pulmonary vascular remodeling, elevated RVSP, and RVH in 1-year-old Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice. Targeted mesenchymal Tsc2 deletion altered EC angiogenesis, but there were no significant effects on vessel numbers or peripheral muscularization at 12, 16, or 20 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). However, the time to completion of tube formation was substantially decreased in 8-week-old Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO ECs (Supplemental Figure 4C). These results indicate that, while there were no histopathological changes at younger ages, ECs isolated from young Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice were functionally altered by the exposure to constitutively activated mTORC1 in the pulmonary mesenchyme.

To determine whether prolonged exposure to Tsc2KO mesenchyme would further alter EC function and vascular morphology, we reassessed the pulmonary vasculature in 54-week-old mice. Analyses of 54-week-old Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO lungs (Figure 7A) revealed significant vascular remodeling compared with age-matched Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2WT control lungs (Figure 7, B and C). This was characterized by an increase in fully muscularized vessels with a subsequent decrease of nonmuscularized vessels, which was confirmed using manual counts of selective immunohistochemical staining of vessels (Figure 7B) and an automated analysis using a program that identifies vessels and calculates degree of peripheral vascularization (Visiomorph) (Figure 7C). In addition, pulmonary vessels from Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice had thicker medial walls (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 5), however, there were no differences in the total number of vessels (Figure 7E). We investigated RVSPs in 54-week-old mice by right heart catheterization and found elevated ventricular pressures in Tbx4LME-Cre TscKO mice compared with Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2WT mice (Figure 7F). Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice also had larger hearts, as measured by gross weight, with higher RV mass, as measured by the Fulton index (Figure 7G). The Fulton index, a metric of RV hypertrophy (RVH), showed that RVH was most notable in female Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice (Figure 7H). These findings were not present in mice at younger ages (Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these findings demonstrated that mesenchymal mTORC1 activation resulted in spontaneous vascular remodeling in 1-year-old Tbx4LME-Cre Tsc2KO mice.