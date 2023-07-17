Connections between ApoE, sleep, and Aβ and tau pathologies in Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, affecting 6.7 million people in the United States alone (1). While therapeutic agents targeting the two main pathologies, extracellular amyloid-β (Aβ) plaques and intracellular tau neurofibrillary tangles, are in development, and three anti-amyloid antibodies have either been given FDA approval (aducanamab, lecanamab) or will be submitted for approval soon (donanemab), there is still a need to understand the risk factors for AD and their contribution to disease etiology. AD risk factors are both genetic and environmental, with probable interactions between them. In this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. (2) used AD mouse models to begin to understand the complex relationship between the strongest AD genetic risk factor, the apolipoprotein 4 (APOEε4) allele, and an environmental factor, chronic sleep deprivation.

Sleep disturbances are common in patients with AD and can play a role in institutionalization (3), but actually begin before cognitive decline in the presymptomatic stage of AD (4). AD mouse models show that sleep deprivation increases Aβ deposition, whereas promoting sleep by blocking the orexin receptor can decrease amyloid pathology (5, 6). Sleep also affects tau: acute sleep deprivation increases extracellular tau, and chronic sleep deprivation increases the spread of AD-tau aggregates (7).

While sleep disruption has a clear worsening effect on both Aβ and tau pathologies, Wang and colleagues sought to understand the interaction between sleep deprivation and the main genetic risk factor for AD, the APOEε4 allele (2). The APOE genotype strongly affects AD risk, as individuals who carry APOE4 are substantially more likely to develop AD than are individuals with APOE3, the most common allele (8). APOE4 is also associated with increased risk of sleep disturbances such as obstructive sleep apnea (9), which causes intermittent hypoxia and disrupted sleep patterns. In addition, the effect of the APOEε4 allele on sleep disruption is associated with the severity of AD (10).