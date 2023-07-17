APOE-ε4 synergizes with sleep disruption to accelerate Aβ deposition and Aβ-associated tau seeding and spreading

SD exacerbates Aβ plaque deposition in the presence of APOE4 but not APOE3. Previously, we found that chronic SD significantly increased Aβ plaque deposition in 2 mouse models of β-amyloidosis that expressed murine Apoe (7). Murine and human apoE proteins are approximately 70% identical at the protein level and have functional differences (22). To determine whether human APOE isoforms influence SD-induced exacerbation of Aβ pathology, we studied APPPS1 mice expressing human APOE3 or APOE4 (APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4) (23). Mice were sleep deprived for 8 weeks, beginning at 4 months of age (Figure 1A), a time point when these mice have a moderate amount of Aβ pathology in the cortex. To test the effects of chronic SD on overall health, we measured the body weight of sleep-deprived mice weekly and found no changes in body weight (Figure 1B). Chronic SD significantly increased Aβ plaque deposition in the cortex, hippocampus, and thalamus of APPPS1:E4, but not APPPS1:E3, mice (Figure 1, C–F). In each brain region, the overall Aβ plaque burden increased by approximately 1.8-fold in SD male and female APPPS1:E4 mice compared with non-sleep-deprived (normal sleep [NS]) control mice (Figure 1, D–F). Similarly, we found that APPPS1:E4, but not in APPPS1:E3, mice with chronic SD had significantly increased X34+ fibrillar Aβ plaques in (Figure 2). These findings suggest that APOE4, but not APOE3, synergizes with chronic SD to exacerbate Aβ plaque deposition.

Figure 1 SD exacerbates amyloid plaque deposition in the presence of apoE4 but not apoE3. (A) Schematic of the experimental design. Four-month-old APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice were placed in an automated sleep fragmentation chamber or a normal cage (n = 12–15 per group). (B) Body weight logs under the SD condition. (C) Representative images of anti–Aβ antibody–stained (HJ3.4-biotin) brain sections from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice from the NS and SD groups. Scale bars: 500 μm. Original magnification, ×1.25 (insets). (D–F) Quantification of the percentage of area covered by Aβ staining in cortex (D), hippocampus (E), and thalamus (F). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and sleep condition). There was a significant effect of the apoE genotype and sleep condition but not of sex. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001. No other statistical comparisons were significant unless indicated. See also Supplemental Table 1.

Figure 2 SD in APPPS1 mice increases fibrillar plaques in the presence of apoE4 but not apoE3. (A) Representative images of brain sections stained with X-34 dye, which recognizes only fibrillar plaques. Brain sections were from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice from the NS and SD groups. Scale bars: 400 μm. Original magnification, ×1.25 (insets). (B–D) Quantification of the percentage of area covered by X-34 staining in cortex (B), hippocampus (C), and thalamus (D) (n = 12–15 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and sleep condition). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. No other statistical comparisons are significant unless indicated. See also Supplemental Table 1.

SD differentially affects microglial, and to some extent, astrocyte clustering and dystrophic neurite formation around plaques in an apoE isoform–dependent manner. Previous research showed that 5 days of sleep restriction promotes astrocytic phagocytosis and microglial activation in mouse cerebral cortex to potentially remove overstimulated synapses (24). We therefore investigated how chronic SD affects astrocyte and microglia clustering around plaques in APPPS1 mice with different APOE genotypes (Figure 3, A and B). First, we observed that SD differently affected astrocyte clustering in brain regions in an apoE isoform–dependent manner (Figure 3, C–E). SD resulted in a decrease in glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) astrocyte clustering around plaques in the cortex in sleep-deprived APPPS1:E4 male mice but not in female APPPS1:E4 mice as compared with the NS mice (Figure 3, C and D). In addition, GFAP+ astrocyte clustering around plaques was significantly increased in the thalamus of SD APPPS1:E4 mice but not in APPPS1:E3 mice (Figure 3E). Second, we found that clustering of ionized calcium–binding adaptor molecule 1 (IBA1) microglia around plaques was significantly decreased in SD APPPS1:E4 mice but not in APPPS1:E3 mice. This suggests that chronic SD in APPPS1 in the presence of APOE4 reduced microglial responsiveness to amyloid plaques (Figure 3, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169131DS1). Given these results, we tested whether chronic SD differentially affects the formation of BACE1+ dystrophic neurites around plaques in an apoE isoform–dependent manner, since dystrophic neurite formation is strongly influenced by reactive microglia and their ability to cluster around plaques (25). Dystrophic neurites are abnormal neuronal processes characterized by aberrant swelling that accumulates various cellular organelles and cytoskeletal/signaling proteins that are present around amyloid plaques (25). We quantified BACE1+ dystrophic neurites around plaques and found that chronic SD induced an increase in neuritic dystrophy in the hippocampus of female APPPS1:E4 mice and in the thalamus in male APPPS1:E4 mice. We observed no significant changes in dystrophic neurites due to SD in APPPS1:E3 mice (Figure 3, I–K). These results suggest that in the presence of amyloid deposition, SD combined with apoE4 results in a dysfunctional microglial state resulting in less plaque-associated microglial clustering and phagocytosis and subsequently greater damage to surrounding neurites.

Figure 3 SD in APPPS1 mice differently affects the astrocyte population, microglia clustering, and dystrophic neurite formation around plaques in an apoE isoform–dependent manner. (A) Confocal images of GFAP-labeled astrocytes (green) and neuritic dystrophy (BACE1, magenta costained around X34+ plaques (blue) in cortex. Scale bars: 40 μm. (B) Confocal images of IBA1-labeled microglia (green) and neuritic dystrophy (BACE1, magenta) costained around X34+ plaques (blue) in hippocampus. Scale bars: 40 μm. (C–E) Quantification of the percentage of GFAP+ voxels within 15 μm of plaques in cortex (C), hippocampus (D), and thalamus (E) from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice from the NS and SD groups (n = 12–15 per group). (F–H) Quantification of the number of microglial cells surrounding plaques in cortex (F), hippocampus (G), and thalamus (H) from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice subjected to the NS or SD condition. (I–K) Quantification of the percentage of BACE1+ voxels within 15 μm plaques in cortex (I), hippocampus (J), and thalamus (K) from APPPS1:E3 and APPS1:E4 mice treated with the NS or SD condition. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and sleep condition). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. See also Supplemental Table 1.

SD increases Aβ-associated tau seeding and spreading in the presence of APOE4 but not APOE3. To determine whether APOE4 synergizes with SD to exacerbate Aβ-induced NP-tau pathology, we used a previously described model of amyloid-induced tau seeding and spreading by injecting mouse brains with sarkosyl-insoluble tau aggregates isolated from human AD brain tissue (AD-tau) (25–27). Four-month-old APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice were injected unilaterally with AD-tau into the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus and overlying cortex. After 3 days of recovery from the AD-tau injection and adaptation to the new environment, the mice were subjected to 8 weeks of SD or NS conditions (Figure 4A). We measured the body weight of SD mice weekly and found no changes in the body weight of AD-tau–injected mice with or without SD, indicating no major change in health or stress (Figure 4B). Using AT8 staining, which recognizes tau phosphorylation at both serine 202 and threonine 205 (Figure 4, C and D), we observed that chronic SD increased NP-tau seeding (ipsilateral) and spreading (contralateral) in the cortex of APPPS1:E4, but not APPPS1:E3, mice compared with the same mice under NS conditions (Figure 4, E and F). We also observed a nonsignificant trend toward increased NP-tau seeding and spreading in the hippocampus of sleep-deprived APPPS1:E4, but not APPPS1:E3, mice (Figure 4, G and H). SD also significantly increased Aβ plaque deposition and fibrillar Aβ plaques in an apoE isoform–dependent fashion in the cortex and thalamus following AD-tau injection (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 4 SD in APPPS1 mice significantly increases NP-tau seeding and spreading in cortex in the presence of APOE4 but not APOE3. (A) Schematic of the experimental design. Four-month-old APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice were injected with AD-tau in the hippocampus and overlaying cortex and were placed in sleep fragmentation chambers or normal cages for 8 weeks. All experimental mice were sacrificed at 6 months of age to evaluate tau seeding and spreading (n = 13–15 per group). (B) Body weight logs with AD-tau injection (inj.) during the SD condition. (C and D) Representative images of the ipsi- and contralateral hemisphere stained with AT8+ to identify NP-tau pathology in AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 (C) and APPPS1:E4 mice (D). Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×10 (insets). (E–H) Quantification of the percentage of area covered by AT8+ staining in the ipsi- and contralateral cortices (E and F, respectively) and hippocampi (G and H, respectively) of AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and sleep condition). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. See also Supplemental Table 1.

Given that SD can increase overall plaque burden in the presence of E4 but not E3, which could in turn affect amyloid-associated tau seeding, we quantified the amount of NP-tau surrounding individual X34+ Aβ plaques (Figure 5, A and B). We confirmed that NP-tau pathology was significantly increased on a per-plaque basis in the ipsilateral cortex and thalamus but not in the hippocampus of APPPS1:E4 mice (Figure 5, C, E, and G). In contrast, no significant differences were detected in NP-tau pathology on a per-plaque basis in APPPS1:E3 mice. We also observed significantly increased NP-tau spreading at a per-plaque level in the contralateral cortex and hippocampus but not in the thalamus (Figure 5, D, F, and H). Interestingly, we observed that chronic SD did not alter NP-tau seeding on a per-plaque basis in the hippocampus of APPPS1:E4 mice, but there was significantly increased NP-tau spreading on a per-plaque basis (Figure 5F). These results are similar to those from our prior study, which showed that chronic SD in mice does not alter tau seeding in the hippocampus in the presence of murine apoE; however, it significantly increases tau spreading in a model of primary tauopathy (9). Overall, our findings suggest that chronic SD increases Aβ-associated tau seeding and spreading in an apoE isoform–dependent manner.

Figure 5 NP tau pathology is significantly increased with SD in the presence of apoE4 but not apoE3. (A and B) Confocal images of cortical AT8+ NP-tau (red) around X34+ plaques (blue) in the ipsi- and contralateral cortices of AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 (A) and APPPS1:E4 (B) mice (n = 13–15 per group). Scale bars: 40 μm. (C–H) Quantification of the percentage AT8+ volume within 15 μm plaques in the ipsi- and contralateral cortices (C and D, respectively), hippocampi (E and F, respectively), and thalami (G and H, respectively) from AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. Data are presented as the mean ± the SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and sleep condition). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. See also Supplemental Table 1.

SD significantly affects microglia clustering and neuritic dystrophy formation around plaques in an apoE-dependent manner. Given that previous studies found that microglial activation around plaques regulates the amount of neuritic dystrophy and Aβ-induced NP-tau seeding and spreading, we investigated whether microgliosis around plaques is affected by SD in the presence of Aβ-induced tau seeding and spreading (Figure 6, A and B). We observed significantly decreased IBA1+ microglial clustering around plaques in both ipsilateral and contralateral quantified brain regions of AD-tau–injected, sleep-deprived APPPS1:E4 mice compared with the NS group (Figure 6, C–H). Since previous research from our laboratory showed a strong correlation between the amount of BACE1+ neuritic dystrophy around plaques and NP-tau pathology (25), we next investigated whether chronic SD in AD-tau–injected APPPS1 mice could facilitate the accumulation of dystrophic neurites around plaques in an apoE-dependent manner. Swollen, dystrophic neural processes that contain aggregated, phosphorylated tau (p-tau) surrounding Aβ plaque deposits are a key feature of NP-tau pathology. Therefore, we quantified BACE1+ neuritic dystrophy formation around plaques by confocal imaging and found that chronic SD induced a significant increase in neuritic dystrophy, particularly in the cortex, in the presence of APOE4, but not APOE3, as compared with the NS groups (Figure 6, I–N).

Figure 6 SD in AD-tau–injected APPPS1 mice significantly affects microglia clustering and neuritic dystrophy formation in an apoE isoform–dependent manner. (A and B) Confocal image of IBA1-labeled microglia (green) and BACE-labeled neuritic dystrophy (magenta) costained around X34+ plaques (blue) in ipsi- (A) and contralateral (B) cortices from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice from the NS or SD groups (n = 13–15 per group). Scale bars: 20 μm. (C–H) Quantification of the number of microglia surrounding plaques in the ipsi- and contralateral cortices (C and D, respectively), hippocampi (E and F, respectively), and thalami (G and H, respectively) of AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. (I–N) Quantification of the percentage of BACE1+ voxels within 15 μm of plaques in the ipsi- and contralateral cortices (I and J, respectively), hippocampi (K and L, respectively), and thalami (M and N, respectively) of AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and sleep condition). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. See also Supplemental Table 1.

SD decreases perivascular polarization and mRNA and protein expression of aquaporin-4 in the presence of apoE4 but not apoE3. We found that chronic SD significantly increased Aβ plaque deposition, fibrillar Aβ plaques, and Aβ-induced NP-tau seeding and spreading in an apoE isoform–dependent manner. The specific effect of SD only in APPPS1:E4, but not APPPS1:E3, mice may have been due to the observed decrease in microglial clustering surrounding plaques in the presence of E4 but not E3 following SD. However, we wanted to explore whether additional mechanisms contributed to this phenomenon. Previous work in our laboratory showed that human apoE isoforms differentially regulate the clearance of Aβ in brain ISF of PDAPP/ApoE mice, a mouse model of Aβ amyloidosis (12). Another potential mechanism underlying the differential effects of SD in the presence of E4 could be that there are apoE-dependent differences in the clearance of ISF Aβ (28–31). The aquaporin-4 (AQP4) water channel is a major driver of glymphatic clearance and facilitates the removal of extracellular Aβ and tau from the brain ISF to the CSF (30, 31). To determine whether chronic SD in APPPS1:E4, but not APPPS1:E3, mice induces the disruption of perivascular polarization of AQP4 that could influence ISF Aβ and subsequent plaque pathology, we performed confocal analysis and quantified the volume of perivascular AQP4 surrounding platelet endothelial cell adhesion molecule (PECAM-1), also known as cluster of differentiation 31 (CD31), blood vessels (Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, we found that chronic SD significantly decreased the volume of perivascular polarized AQP4 in AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 mice as compared with the NS group (Figure 7C). We observed a nonstatistically significant trend toward a decreased volume of perivascular polarized AQP4 in SD-APPPS1:E3 mice compared with the NS group (Figure 7C). We did not observe significant changes in the volume of CD31+ blood vessels in either APPPS1:E3 or APPPS1:E4 mice (Figure 7D). After observing a decrease in perivascular polarized AQP4 in sleep-deprived experimental mice, we decided to investigate whether chronic SD affects the mRNA and protein levels of AQP4 in an apoE-dependent manner. Interestingly, Aqp4 mRNA expression was higher in the NS APPPS1:E4 mice than in the APPPS1:E3 mice (Figure 8B). SD resulted in decreased Aqp4 gene expression in the presence of apoE4, but not apoE3, relative to expression levels in NS controls, consistent with the results of the reduced perivascular polarization of AQP4 (Figure 8B). Simultaneously, we also investigated other gene expression profiles associated with disease-associated microglia (DAM), neuroinflammation (cytokines), microglial homeostasis, astrocytes, and blood vessels (Figure 8A). Evaluation of several inflammatory cytokine genes revealed no significant decrease in proinflammatory mediators such as IL-1α, IL-1β, TNF-α, and TGF-β in both SD-APPPS1:E3 and SD-APPPS1:E4 mice. Chronic SD significantly decreased the expression of homeostatic microglial genes such as P2ry12 and Tmem119 in both APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. After confirming decreased expression of the Aqp4 gene in sleep-deprived APPPS1:E4 mice, we next investigated whether chronic SD decreases the protein levels of AQP4 in an apoE isoform–dependent manner. Using a recently developed protocol (32) to separate the vascular compartment from brain parenchyma to study the entire vascular niche, including AQP4 protein, we performed purification of vessels from the cortex followed by Western blotting (Figure 8C). Vascular smooth muscle cell–specific α smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) was heavily enriched in the vessel fraction (V) (Figure 8C). By contrast, the neuronal synaptosomal-associated protein 25 (SNAP25) was mainly enriched in the parenchymal fraction (P) (Figure 8C). AQP4 was enriched in the vessel fraction, indicating attachment of perivascular astrocyte endfeet processes to the vessel fraction. Interestingly, baseline levels of AQP4 were high in APPPS1:E4 mice and were significantly decreased after SD (Figure 8, D and E). The abnormalities in AQP4 polarization and expression levels induced by SD in APPPS1:E4 mice resulted in disrupted astrocyte function as well as altered astrocyte clustering around plaques (Figure 3, C and E).

Figure 7 SD decreases perivascular polarization of AQP4 in an apoE isoform–dependent manner. (A and B) Confocal image of CD31-labeled blood vessel (red) and AQP4-labeled water channel AQP4 (magenta) costained with X34+ plaques (blue) in cortex from APPPS1:E3 (A) and APPPS1:E4 (B) mice from the NS and SD groups (n = 13–15 per group). Scale bars: 70 μm. Yellow arrows indicate a significant decrease in polarization of AQP4 around blood vessels. (C) Quantification of colocalized AQP4 and CD31 volumes in cortex from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. (D) Quantification of volume of CD31+ voxels in cortex from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and sleep condition). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. See also Supplemental Table 1.

Figure 8 SD affects AQP4 gene and protein expression in an apoE isoform–dependent manner. (A) Heatmap analysis of bulk RNA in cortices from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 male mice that were subjected to NS or SD, generated by hierarchical gene clustering based on groups (n = 6 per group). (B) Selected heatmap analysis results from each cluster. Heatmap z scores were calculated for each gene and plotted instead of the normalized expression values. (C) Western blot images of AQP4, SNAP25 (neuronal marker, mainly detected in the parenchyma fraction), α-SMA (vascular marker), CD31, and the β-actin compartment from single mouse brain hemispheres (half-cerebral cortex) from APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 male mice that were subjected to NS or SD (n = 4 per group). V, vessel fraction; P, parenchyma fraction. (D and E) Quantitative analysis of AQP4 expression levels after normalization to β-actin (D) or CD31 (E). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by a Tukey’s post hoc test (apoE genotype and sleep condition) (B, D, and E). *P < 0.05. See also Supplemental Table 1.

Aβ deposition and peri-plaque NP-tau pathology significantly affects sleep behaviors in the presence of APOE4 but not APOE3. Our previous study showed that Aβ plaque deposition disrupts the sleep-wake cycle and diurnal fluctuation of Aβ in APPPS1 mice (33). Since we observed that chronic SD increased Aβ plaque deposition and Aβ-induced NP-tau seeding and spreading in APPPS1:E4 but not E3 mice, we hypothesized that chronic SD could induce significant changes in sleep rebound behavior in the presence of APOE4 but not APOE3, corresponding to the increased Aβ deposition and peri-plaque NP-tau pathology. Sleep rebound behavior is an increase in the amount of sleep following SD. To determine whether sleep rebound behavior in APPPS1:E4 mice but not APPPS1:E3 mice is significantly affected in response to chronic SD, we performed PiezoSleep recording with chronic SD treatment using a piezo sensor lining the bottom of the sleep fragmentation chamber (Figure 9, A and B). We also investigated the sleep rebound behavior of AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice. We selected and analyzed 3 time points (24-hour military time): 1400–1700 hours (right after SD); 1800–2100 hours (right after dark onset); and 2400 to 0300 hours (after midnight) after the SD treatment time (0800–1400 hours). We also compared sleep rebound behaviors between the first week and the last week (eighth week) of the SD treatment period (Figure 9A). We observed strong trends toward decreased sleep percentages in both AD-tau–injected and non–AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 mice after the SD time (1400–1700 hours) after 8 weeks of SD treatment compared with the first week of SD. In addition, we observed strong trends toward increased sleep percentages (1400–1700 hours) in both AD-tau–injected and non–AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E3 mice after 8 weeks of SD treatment compared with the first week of SD (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We also observed strong trends toward increased sleep percentages during the dark phase (1800–2100 and 0000–0300 hours, respectively) in all experimental groups after 8 weeks of SD treatment compared with the first week of SD (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Interestingly, we observed significantly increased sleep bout lengths during the dark phase (1800–2100 and 0000–0300 hours, respectively) in AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 but not APPPS1:E3 mice after 7 weeks of SD treatment compared with the first week of SD (Figure 9, C and D). We did not observe significant changes in sleep bout lengths in the non–AD-tau–injected mouse groups (Figure 9, C and D). This suggests that significantly increased Aβ plaque deposition and NP-tau pathology in APPPS1:E4 mice may have induced decreased neuronal/synaptic function controlling sleep and wake states because average sleep bout lengths should not be high during the dark phase. Furthermore, we observed significantly lower wake bout lengths during the dark phase (1800–2100 hours) in both AD-tau–injected and noninjected APPPS1:E4 mice compared with APPPS1:E3 mice during the first week of SD (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). However, the sleep behaviors of APPPS1:E4 and APPPS1:E3 mice were similar during the last week of the SD treatment period (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Overall, these findings suggest that the APOE genotype–dependent effect of SD may have led to different changes in sleep rebound behavior in the experimental mice.

Figure 9 Aβ deposition and peri-plaque NP-tau pathology significantly affect sleep behaviors in the presence of APOE4 but not APOE3. (A) Schematic of the experimental design. Sleep-wake recording data were analyzed at 3 time points (14–17, 18–21, and 00–03) to investigate sleep rebound behaviors of APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice after SD (n = 3–6 per group). (B) Representative percentage wake plot in the SD condition. (C and D) Average sleep bout length for each group for 1400–1700, 1800–2100, and 0000–0300 hours for the first week of SD (C) and at week 8 of SD (D). F, female; M, male. (E) Schematic of the experimental design (n = 6–9 per group). (F) Representative percentage wake plot for the NS condition. (G and H) Average sleep percentage for each group for a 24-hour period, the light phase, and the dark phase in APPPS1:E4 male mice (G) and APPPS1:E4 male mice (H). 6M (control): n = 9; 6M (AD-tau inj.): n = 6. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 3-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (sex, apoE genotype, and AD-tau injection) or Student’s t test (6M (control) versus 6M (AD-tau inj.)). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. See also Supplemental Table 1.

After observing that sleep rebound behaviors in AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 mice were significantly affected, especially in male APPPS1:E4 mice, we next assessed whether Aβ-induced NP-tau pathology in APPPS1:E4 male mice exacerbates their sleep quality and quantity under non-SD conditions compared with noninjected APPPS1:E4 male mice. Using the PiezoSleep recording system (Figure 9, E and F), we investigated sleep percentages, sleep bout lengths, and wake bout lengths in AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 male mice at 6 months of age as well as noninjected APPPS1:E4 male mice at the same age, which served as the control group (Figure 9, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). To further investigate the effects of AD-tau injection, we also recorded APOE4-knockin male mice under the same conditions. Similar to our prior study, which showed disrupted sleep phenotypes depending on the level of Aβ deposition (33), we also observed that increased Aβ deposition in APPPS1:E4 male mice with AD-tau injection at 6 months of age was associated with decreased overall sleep percentages and increased sleep bout lengths as compared with APOE4-knockin (apoE4) male mice (Figure 9, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 5A and B). Interestingly, we noted a significant decrease in sleep percentages in AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 mice during the light phase compared with their control group (non–AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 mice) (Figure 9H). However, we did not see any changes in sleep percentages in the APOE4 mouse groups (Figure 9G). Additionally, we observed significantly increased sleep bout lengths in AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 mice compared with their control group (Supplemental Figure 5B). However, the wake bout length for AD-tau–injected APPPS1:E4 mice was not significantly changed compared with their control group except during the light phase (Supplemental Figure 5D). Last, we observed increased sleep bout lengths throughout a 24-hour day and during the light phase in AD-tau–injected APOE4 male mice compared with their control group (Supplemental Figure 5A). We did not see any changes in wake bout lengths in the APOE4 mouse groups (Supplemental Figure 5C). Taken together, these results suggest that tau pathology induced by AD-tau injection may differentially affect sleep behavior in mice, in the presence or absence of Aβ.

Finally, we assessed the sleep-wake regularity of several parameters such as mean sleep percentage, sleep bout length, and sleep fragmentation across 24-hour periods in APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice at 6 months of age under non-SD conditions, with the goal of providing further insight into how APOE4 may modify sleep-wake behavior. First, using the PiezoSleep recording system, we analyzed the mean sleep percentage. We found that both APPPS1:E4 male and female mice had significantly decreased mean sleep percentages across 24-hour periods compared with APPPS1:E3 male and female mice, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6A). We also found that the mean sleep bout length was significantly decreased in APPPS1:E4 male mice versus APPPS1:E3 male mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). There was no difference between mean sleep bout length in APPPS1:E4 female mice versus APPPS1:E3 female mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). Second, after exporting activity data from the PiezoSleep, which recorded the raw data, and using Clocklab software, we assessed sleep fragmentation across 24-hour periods by analyzing the intradaily variability (IV) results. We observed that APPPS1:E4 male mice had significantly more sleep fragmentation throughout 24-hour periods compared with APPPS1:E3 male mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). We did not observe significant differences in IV between the female mice in the presence of APOE4 or APOE3 (Supplemental Figure 6C). Third, we also analyzed the interdaily stability (IS) results to check inter-day regularity in sleep and wake parameters. We did not observe statistically significant differences in IS between the APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). Last, we observed no significant differences in the amplitude of activity between APPPS1:E3 and APPPS1:E4 mice (Supplemental Figure 6E).