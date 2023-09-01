The latent reservoir of inducible, infectious HIV-1 does not decrease despite decades of antiretroviral therapy

Study participants. Through discussions with care providers at HIV specialty clinics in Baltimore, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Toronto, we identified 42 PWH who had maintained suppression of viremia on very long-term ART (Supplemental Table 1). The average time between the start of a continuously suppressive ART regimen and the most recent sample date was 22.1 years (range 14.9–26.8 years). Demographics of the study population (88% male, 57% White, 33% African American, 10% other) reflect the participating clinics. Participants started suppressive ART at a mean age of 40.8 years. The mean nadir CD4+ T cell count was 161 cells/μL, and the mean age at the last sample time was 63 years.

Plasma HIV-1 RNA measurements and CD4+ T cell counts for 3 representative participants who had been on suppressive ART for approximately 25 years are shown in Figure 1. Clinical data for other representative participants are given in Supplemental Figures 1–3 and Supplemental Tables 1–3. Isolated single plasma HIV-1 RNA measurements above the detection limit (“blips”) were not considered an exclusion because they typically reflect slight transient increases in the residual viremia present in all treated PWH and not non-adherence or treatment failure (69, 70). Study participants had an average of 73 viral load measurements each over the period of suppression. The limit of detection of the assay for plasma HIV-1 RNA was 400 copies/mL for some early measurements and 20 or 50 copies/mL for more recent measurements. Remarkably, of 3,018 total plasma HIV-1 RNA measurements in these participants during the period of suppression, only 3 measurements were greater than 400 copies/mL (Supplemental Table 3). One, a blip of 15,228 copies/mL for participant R23, was assumed to be a sample or laboratory error because a repeat measurement 18 days later was below 50 copies/mL. Similarly, blips of 3,851 and 1,030 copies/mL in participants R12 and R13 were followed by negative viral load measurements 7 and 13 days later, respectively. In all, 17 of 42 participants had blips greater than 100 copies/mL. Of 3,018 measurements of plasma HIV-1 RNA, only 24 (0.79%) were between 100 and 400 copies/mL (median 141 copies/mL; Supplemental Table 3). The level of plasma HIV-1 RNA returned to below the limit of detection on subsequent visits without regimen change (Supplemental Table 3). Blips generally occurred relatively early in the course of treatment (median 3.3 years), reflecting in part issues with earlier versions of the plasma HIV-1 RNA assay. In 2005, we showed that blips of less than 200 copies/mL were often not concordant on independent testing and were not associated with new resistance mutations (69). Thus, blips represent biological and statistical variation around mean HIV-1 levels below 50 copies/mL rather than clinically meaningful elevations in viremia. All participants had plasma HIV-1 RNA levels below the limit of detection (<20–40 copies/mL) at the time of sample collection. We conclude that the study population is a set of PWH who have maintained exceptional control of viremia on ART for very long periods of time.

Resting CD4+ T cells carrying inducible, replication-competent proviruses are readily detected in PWH on very long-term ART. It has been unclear whether the reservoir decay observed during the first several years of ART continues. Therefore, we measured the frequency of latently infected cells in 42 PWH who had maintained suppression of viremia on very long-term ART using the QVOA. Resting CD4+ T cells were purified from large-volume peripheral blood samples or leukapheresis products, resulting in a combined total of over 984 million resting CD4+ T cells assayed. For 18 of the 42 participants, longitudinal analysis was possible by repeated recent sampling and/or inclusion of previous QVOA measurements by our laboratory on samples from the same donors (29, 47, 56, 71, 72). All QVOA measurements were made using exactly the same protocol except for minor modifications previously shown to give the same infected-cell frequencies (73). Remarkably, 4 participants from the 2003 study of reservoir decay during the first 7 years of ART (29) had maintained long-term suppression of viremia and were included.

Exponential viral outgrowth was detected in 54 of 61 assays on samples obtained after more than 7 years of ART (mean 20.6 years; Figure 2A). Because of the low frequency of latently infected cells, the number of purified resting CD4+ T cells obtained from some donors was insufficient to detect outgrowth. Only 7 of 61 assays (11.5%) were negative. This fraction is smaller than the fraction of negative assays in the original study of PWH on ART for less than 7 years (13.5%) (29). In most cases in which the QVOA was negative, the reservoir was also shown to be small by other assays (see below). The frequency distributions of resting CD4+ T cells carrying inducible, replication-competent proviruses as detected by the QVOA are shown in Figure 2B for the long-term ART cohort and for PWH in the original study (short-term cohort, ART for <7 years). The geometric mean frequency for positive assays in the long-term cohort was 0.62 infectious units per million (IUPM) resting CD4+ T cells, slightly higher than the geometric mean frequency for positive assays for the short-term cohort (0.54 IUPM; Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 4). This difference was not significant. This analysis includes multiple assays for some participants in each cohort. Using only the latest time point for each participant within each data set, we also found a slightly higher geometric mean frequency for the long-term cohort (0.53 vs. 0.45 IUPM), but the difference was not significant (P = 0.605 by Student’s t test on log-transformed values). The most important finding is that frequencies had not declined at the expected rate in PWH on very long-term ART. From a geometric mean value of 0.54 IUPM, decay with a half-life of 44.2 months over the long interval between the mean sampling times for the short- and long-term cohorts would give a frequency of only 0.02 IUPM (dashed line, Figure 2B), much lower than the observed frequency (0.62 IUPM; Figure 2B). Thus, our results suggest that the reservoir decay apparent over the first 7 years of ART (29, 30, 35) does not continue or is counterbalanced by another process that increases the frequency of latently infected cells.

Figure 2 Reservoir measurements in PWH on long-term ART. (A) QVOA measurements of inducible, replication-competent proviruses among resting CD4+ T cells of PWH on ART for more than 7 years (mean 20.6 years). Virus was isolated in 54 of 61 assays from 42 participants. For negative assays (open symbols), a posterior median estimate is given (88). Black line, median value; n, number of assays. (B) Violin plots of the frequencies of latently infected cells in positive QVOAs on resting CD4+ T cells from 59 PWH on short-term ART (pink) and 38 PWH on long-term ART (orange). Mean duration of suppressive ART at sampling is on the x axis. Boxes and whiskers indicate middle quartiles and maximum and minimum values, respectively. Red horizontal lines, median; black circles, geometric mean. Expected decay with t 1/2 = 44.2 months over the relevant time interval is indicated (dashed line). Short-term ART data are from the 2003 study (29). Short- and long-term frequencies were not statistically different (P = 0.54) by Student’s t test on log-transformed values. (C) Violin plots of the frequencies of intact proviruses as measured in positive IPDAs on samples from 62 PWH on short-term ART (pink) and 34 PWH on long-term ART (orange). Short-term ART data are from ref. 35 using samples obtained between 0.5 and 7 years after ART initiation. Expected decay with t 1/2 = 44.2 months over the relevant time interval is indicated (dashed line). Log-transformed values were compared using Student’s t test. (D) IPDA measurements of the frequency of intact and defective proviruses (3′ deleted/hypermutated and 5′ deleted) in resting CD4+ T cells of PWH on suppressive ART for more than 7 years (mean = 22.0 years). Bars indicate median values. For negative assays (open symbols), maximum value based on the number of cells plated is shown. Significance values for multiple comparisons with the log-transformed frequencies of intact proviruses were determined using Dunnett’s test. n, number of assays.

Intact proviruses are readily detectable in PWH on very long-term ART. To confirm that reservoir decay with a half-life of 44.2 months does not continue with prolonged treatment, we used the IPDA (34) to measure the frequency of genetically intact and defective proviruses in resting CD4+ T cells from the same 42 PWH (Figure 2, C and D). Intact proviruses were detected in 38 of 46 assays (82.6%), a slightly lower fraction than observed in a previous study of PWH on ART for less than 7 years (91.8%; ref. 35). For positive assays, the geometric mean frequency of intact proviruses for the long-term cohort was 30.3 per 106 resting CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, C and D). Because samples from the 2003 study (29) were not available for IPDA analysis, we compared the intact proviral frequencies in PWH on very long-term ART with those measured in a recent longitudinal analysis by Peluso et al. (35). For samples obtained from donors on ART for less than 7 years (mean 3.7 years), the geometric mean frequency of intact proviruses in positive assays was 122.7 per 106 CD4+ T cells (Figure 2C). This value is significantly higher than the value measured in PWH on very long-term ART (30.3 per 106 CD4+ T cells, P < 0.00189), indicating that there is some slow decay of intact proviruses over a long time interval. However, as shown in Figure 2C, the difference is much less than expected based on decay with a half-life of 44.2 months. The finding that very slow reservoir decay is detected with the IPDA but not the QVOA is discussed below. Importantly, both assays show that the decay of genetically intact proviruses does not continue with a half-life of 44.2 months in PWH on very long-term ART.

Intact proviruses constituted less than 10% of all proviruses detected in the IPDA (Figure 2D), consistent with other studies (34, 37). The median frequencies of different classes of proviruses per 106 resting CD4+ T cells (intact, 26; 3′ defective, 203; 5′ defective, 213; and total calculated on a per-assay basis, 481) were slightly lower than those measured in CD4+ T cells in a large-scale IPDA analysis of PWH on ART for an average of 7.2 years (intact, 54; 3′ defective, 322; 5′ defective, 269; and total, 755; n = 400) (37). The preponderance of defective sequences was confirmed with full genome sequencing (see below). Consistent with previous studies (34, 74), the frequency of intact proviruses in PWH on very long-term ART was substantially (~50 times) higher than the frequency of latently infected cells detected in QVOA analysis of the same samples. This difference in part reflects the fact that only a fraction of intact proviruses is induced by a single round of T cell activation in the QVOA (33, 34, 74).

We observed a significant correlation between the QVOA and IPDA measurements for individual samples from the long-term cohort (r = 0.47, P = 0.0013; Supplemental Figure 4), consistent with previous studies (34). Four of five samples for which the QVOA failed to yield outgrowth also had low reservoir size by IPDA (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that failure to detect outgrowth in some samples is generally due to low overall reservoir size rather than low inducibility.

Together, these results demonstrate that proviruses with the potential to cause rebound are readily detectable in PWH on very long-term ART and do not continue to decay at rates observed during the initial years of treatment.

After 7 years of ART, the frequency of cells with inducible, replication-competent proviruses may begin to increase. To confirm that reservoir decay observed during the first 7 years of ART (t 1/2 = 44.2 months) (29, 30) does not continue, we plotted the frequency of resting CD4+ T cells with inducible, replication-competent virus as a function of time on suppressive ART (Figure 3, A and B). Data from the 2003 study (29) were also plotted to show reservoir decay kinetics in the early years of ART. For 4 participants (R27, R29, R30, and R31) who were part of the 2003 study (29), there was virtually no change between measurements made in the initial study and measurements made after 15–27 years of ART (Figure 3A). QVOA data for all participants in the long-term cohort (Figure 3B) clearly show that after 7 years, reservoir decay does not continue. All positive assays after 13 years of ART show a higher frequency than expected for decay at t 1/2 = 44.2 months from a starting frequency of 1 IUPM.

Figure 3 Decay of the latent reservoir during very long-term ART. (A) QVOA measurements of the frequencies of resting CD4+ T cells with inducible, replication-competent proviruses in 4 PWH from the original 2003 study (29) who were sampled again after a total of 15–27 years on suppressive ART. Frequencies for the first 7 years of ART from other participants in Siliciano et al. (29) are shown by red circles. For assays with no outgrowth, the median posterior estimate of infected-cell frequency based on input cell number was plotted (open symbols). Monophasic decay with t 1/2 = 44 months is indicated by the dashed red line. (B) QVOA measurements for all participants in the current study. Lines connect longitudinal measurements in the same donor. A best fit model for segmented exponential decay (thick gray line) shows initial decay with t 1/2 = 44 months followed by an inflection at 7 years and then a slow increase (doubling time = 23 years). See Supplemental Table 5 for details. (C) IPDA measurements of the decay of intact proviruses in PWH on very long-term ART. Frequencies for the initial years of ART (red circles) were replotted from Peluso et al. (35). Results are expressed as the DNA shearing index–corrected (DSI-corrected) geometric mean frequency of intact proviruses in resting CD4+ T cells (34). For assays in which no intact proviruses were detected, results are reported as the inverse of the number of cell equivalents analyzed (open symbols). The DSI was below 0.5 for all participants. Monophasic decay with a half-life of 44.2 months is indicated by the dashed line. A model for segmented exponential decay (thick gray line) shows initial decay with t 1/2 = 46 months followed by an inflection at 7 years and slower subsequent decay (t 1/2 = 9 years). See Supplemental Table 6 for details.

We used a mixed-effects modeling approach to fit different models to the long-term decay data (Supplemental Table 5). We evaluated 3 types of models: (a) simple exponential decay, (b) segmented decays with an exponential decay until a certain time t e followed by a different exponential decay or increase after that time, and (c) biexponential models in which the second rate could be decay or an increase (Supplemental Figure 5). Model selection criteria (Bayesian information criterion corrected) indicated that segmented exponential decay models were preferred (Supplemental Table 5). For example, a model incorporating the prior findings of an initial t 1/2 of 44 months (29, 30) and an inflection at 7 years (35) provided a good fit for the data and revealed that after 7 years, there was a slow increase in reservoir size with a doubling time of 23 years (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 5). Unconstrained models showed an inflection at 3 years followed by a slow increase (Supplemental Table 5). All the biphasic models showed an inflection and subsequent switch to a very slow increase in reservoir size. However, considering the 95% confidence interval, these models are also consistent with no decay in the second phase (t 1/2 = ∞; Supplemental Table 5). Of 16 participants who had longitudinal QVOA measurements, 8 had an increase and 8 had a decrease (Figure 3B).

To provide additional evidence that the reservoir does not continue to decay with long-term ART, we used IPDA measurements to plot the frequency of intact proviruses in resting CD4+ T cells as a function of time on suppressive ART (Figure 3C). Data from the previous IPDA decay study (35), which included time points during earlier years of ART, were also plotted and included in our analysis. As with the QVOA results, most IPDA values in later years were higher than expected for decay at t 1/2 = 44.2 months. As for the QVOA data, the IPDA data were not well fit with a single exponential decay model. The best fits were obtained with segmented exponential decay models, including a model with an initial decay (t 1/2 = 46 months) and then an inflection at 7 years, similar to that reported by Peluso et al. (35) (Supplemental Table 6). Subsequently, intact proviruses decayed more slowly, with t 1/2 = 9 years. For IPDA measurements, there was statistical support for slow long-term decay, as the 95% confidence intervals did not include a decay rate of 0. In comparison with the intact proviruses, we found much slower decay for defective proviruses over time (Supplemental Table 7), consistent with other studies (35, 36, 39). Overall, measurements of the latent reservoir in resting CD4+ T cells by both the QVOA and the IPDA show that the reservoir decay evident during the first several years of ART does not continue at the same rate.

Proviral inducibility does not decrease substantially in PWH on very long-term ART. In light of recent studies of HIV-1 integration sites demonstrating selection for intact proviruses integrated into chromosomal locations associated with reduced gene expression (68), we examined the inducibility of intact proviruses in PWH on very long-term ART. Proviral inducibility has been measured as the ratio between the frequency of cells induced to produce replication-competent virus in the QVOA and the frequency of cells with intact proviruses as measured using IPDA analysis (34, 74). Consistent with previous studies (34, 74), inducibility was less than 10% (Figure 4A). We also plotted the QVOA/IPDA ratios from a previous study in which both assays were done on cells from PWH on ART for a mean of 5.9 years (34). Proviral inducibility in PWH who had been on ART for a mean of 22.4 years was not significantly different from that previously observed in PWH for a mean of only 5.9 years. For this analysis, we used data from samples for which both assays were positive. However, in samples from some donors, high frequencies of inducible, replication-competent proviruses were detected by QVOA despite intact proviral frequencies below the limit of detection of the IPDA (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4). This result indicates high proviral inducibility in some samples. When those higher ratios are included in the analysis, there is a non-significant trend toward higher inducibility for the long-term cohort. The proliferation of rare cells with highly inducible proviruses may explain why QVOA values tended to increase over the long run while the total population of proviruses remained relatively stable or decreased slightly.

Figure 4 Inducibility of the latent reservoir in PWH on short- and long-term ART. (A) QVOA/IPDA analysis of inducibility. Inducibility was measured as the ratio of the frequency of inducible, replication-competent proviruses per 106 resting CD4+ T cells over the frequency of intact proviruses per 106 resting CD4+ T cells in the same sample (QVOA/IPDA). Short-term ART data are from a study by Bruner et al. (34). The mean duration of treatment with suppressive ART at the time of sampling is shown for each group on the x axis. The geometric mean values (thick line) and statistical significance (Student’s t test on log-transformed values) are indicated. This analysis was performed using data from samples for which both assays were positive. (B) Data from A together with results from samples for which one of the frequencies was below the limit of detection (BLD). For these samples, frequencies were estimated as described in the legend to Figure 2.

Large clones of inducible, replication-competent proviruses contribute to reservoir persistence in PWH on very long-term ART. Large clones of infected CD4+ T cells arise from the proliferation of infected cells and contribute to viral persistence (40–47). We examined whether the absence of reservoir decay with long-term ART (Figure 3) is a result of infected-cell proliferation. We conducted single-genome env sequencing of viral RNA in supernatants of p24+ QVOA wells, focusing on 6 representative study participants from whom more than 10 independent viral isolates were obtained (R01, R03, R10, R16, R18, and R21). To evaluate how the inducible, replication-competent proviruses fit into the overall landscape of persistent proviruses, we also did env and near-full-length sequencing on proviral DNA from these participants. For all samples analyzed, we observed the expected participant-specific clustering of sequences (Supplemental Figure 6). For all 6 participants, the majority of viruses growing out in the QVOA were identical to isolates from other independent QVOA wells (Figure 5). These replication-competent isolates represented only a small fraction of the total pool of env+ proviruses, many of which were likely defective outside of the env region. To estimate the clonality of inducible, replication-competent proviruses, we used a previously described metric (45–47), the ratio of the number of sequences precisely matching at least 1 other sequence from the same sample to the total number of sequences obtained. The mean clonality of the inducible, replication-competent proviruses was 79.8% (range 57.1%–100%) for 7 participants with more than 10 p24+ QVOA wells (Figure 6A). Phylogenetic trees for 6 of these participants are shown in Figure 5. In comparison, the mean clonality of viral isolates from participants in 5 previous studies (45–47, 57, 75) of PWH on ART for an average of 9 years was only 52.7% (Figure 6A). The significant increase (P = 0.0071) in clonality for PWH on very long-term ART suggests that infected T cell clones generally increase in size over time on ART.

Figure 5 Large expanded CD4+ T cell clones dominate the latent reservoir of PWH on very long-term ART. Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic trees of env sequences for 6 representative participants (R01, R03, R10, R16, R18, and R21), each rooted using HXB2, are shown. Single-genome sequencing of env was performed on cDNA reverse-transcribed from viral RNA extracted from supernatants of QVOA wells scored positive for viral outgrowth (red) or on proviral DNA from resting CD4+ T cells (rCD4, gray). Near-full-length genome sequences were obtained using the same proviral DNA and are annotated as intact (yellow) or defective (blue). Genetic distance is represented by the scale in nucleotides. A measure of the clonality of QVOA isolates (see article text) is indicated as a boxed value for each participant.

Figure 6 Clonality of the latent reservoir of PWH on very long-term ART. (A) Clonality of QVOA isolates. Clonality was estimated as the fraction of env sequences that exactly matched another env sequence from an independent isolate obtained in the same QVOA. Clonality of outgrowth sequences for participants with over 10 positive QVOA outgrowth wells was compared between PWH on very long-term ART (R01, R02, R03, R10, R16, R18, and R21; orange symbols) and PWH on ART for an average of 9.0 years (red symbols) from 5 previous studies (45–47, 57, 75). In those 5 studies, clonality measurements included sequences obtained only from the first time point using the same QVOA methods with only 1 round of stimulation and from participants who experienced no analytical treatment interruptions and had no additional treatments besides ART. The mean values (thick line) and statistical significance (Student’s t test) are indicated. (B) Difference in clonality between QVOA isolates and proviral env sequences. Clonality of outgrowth sequences for very long-term ART participants with over 10 positive QVOA outgrowth wells (R01, R03, R10, R16, R18, and R21) was compared with the clonality of proviral sequences obtained from resting CD4+ T (rCD4) cells of the same participant. Statistical significance (Student’s paired t test) is indicated.

We also examined clonality in proviral env sequences. We obtained an average of 65 proviral sequences per donor and found sets of identical sequences for each donor (Figure 5). The clonality of those proviruses was 41.3%, significantly lower than the clonality of viruses that grew out in the QVOA (P = 0.0074; Figure 5 and Figure 6, A and B). The finding that replication-competent proviruses are a part of a more diverse set of proviruses, even after 20 years, demonstrates that the presence of large replication-competent clones was not due to an overall lack of reservoir diversity. Instead, infected cells must have proliferated in vivo. Viral isolates from the QVOA did not match any of the proviral sequences for 3 of the 6 participants (R01, R03, and R10), while only one QVOA sequence matched a proviral sequencing for R16, R18, and R21 (Figure 5). Thus, inducible, replication-competent proviruses detected in outgrowth assays make up a small proportion of the total diversity of the persistent proviral population. To determine whether there were differences in latent reservoir clonality for participants with high versus low levels of viral outgrowth, we also performed proviral sequencing on resting CD4+ T cells for 4 participants with 1 or 0 positive wells in the QVOA (R06, R07, R11, and R17). We obtained an average of 50 sequences per donor. The mean clonality of proviruses from resting CD4+ T cells of participants with low outgrowth was 51.5%, not significantly different from that of participants with a higher frequency of replication-competent virus (P = 0.5090; Supplemental Figure 7).

The large number of proviruses identified in proviral env sequencing but not captured by QVOA could be explained by the presence of proviruses with defects elsewhere in the genome and/or by the presence of viruses that are intact but not induced by a single round of T cell activation. Therefore, we performed near-full-length proviral sequencing for 9 participants, including those with high and low viral outgrowth (R01, R03, R06, R07, R10, R11, R16, R17, and R18). Of a total of 195 sequences, 25 had an intact env gene and were included in phylogenetic trees (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 7). However, some of these proviruses had defects elsewhere in the genome, and overall, we observed a very high proportion of defective sequences. Only 1 of the near full-length proviral sequences was fully intact (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 8). It matched the large set of 23 inducible, replication-competent proviruses detected in participant R18 (Figure 5). Many of the remaining sequences matched previously identified proviral sequences from resting CD4+ T cells but were defective outside of env. Interestingly, the largest clones identified by proviral env sequencing in participants with little or no viral outgrowth (R06 and R11) matched defective proviruses identified through near-full-length proviral sequencing. The nature of the defects is described in detail in Supplemental Figure 8 and is similar to previous reports (33, 34, 38, 76). The finding that outgrowth sequences rarely match near-full-length genome sequences stems from the large diversity of proviruses that persist in treated PWH and the large fraction of these that are defective, as observed in our study (Figure 2D) and other studies (33, 71). Thus, capturing the full genomic sequence (and the integration sites) of the expanded clones that give rise to outgrowth in the QVOA will likely require the development of novel full-length sequencing assays that have a much higher throughput than current assays. Much of the proviral diversity we captured by env proviral sequencing is likely attributable to defective proviruses, but some is due to a population of intact, non-induced proviruses.

Through sequencing of individual QVOA wells positive for viral outgrowth and single proviruses from resting CD4+ T cells, we have independently collected multiple viral variants that are the same and that may have originated from a single infected cell in vivo. Since we are sampling a small proportion of each participant’s reservoir, the observed presence of large sets of identical sequences suggests that some infected cells have proliferated extensively, which may explain why the reservoir does not continue to decay and appears to be slightly larger in PWH on very long-term ART.