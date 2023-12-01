Hepatitis B virus infection disrupts homologous recombination in hepatocellular carcinoma by stabilizing resection inhibitor ADRM1

HBx induces HRD by perturbing the balanced choice of DSB repair. To assess the impacts of HBV/HBx on DSB repair, an I-SceI–induced DSB system was used to measure sister chromatid repair (HR), single-strand annealing (SSA), and NHEJ efficiencies (26). T43 hepatocytes, which harbor integrated HBV genomes (5), displayed a modest decrease in HR and SSA relative to the parental HBV-free L02 cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171533DS1). To establish whether this HBV-induced HR deficiency can be attributed, at least in part, to HBx ablating CRL4WDR70, we expressed HBx in HEK293T cells and in WDR70-knockout derivatives (Figure 1A). HBx biased repair away from HR/SSA and toward NHEJ as expected. WDR70 deletion did not affect the repair profile beyond that seen when HBx is expressed in 293T cells, consistent with an epistatic relationship.

Figure 1 Interference with CRL4WDR70 by HBx induces a viral HRD. (A) Repair frequency of indicated pathways in WDR70-knockout or HBx-expressing cells relative to control cells (293T). **P <0.05 by 2-tailed t test. NS, no statistic significance. (B) Left: Example confocal images showing 53BP1 (red) and RPA32 (green) IRIF in HBx-expressing L02 cells 8 hours after IR. Soluble nuclear proteins were preextracted with 0.1% Triton X-100. Scale bar: 10 μm. Right: Pixel intensity (vertical) across the maximal central line of individual IRIFs. Precipitation of red line (53BP1) and rising of green line (RPA32) along the vertical axis indicate the central cavity. (C and D) ChIP assay depicting p-RPA32 chromatin loading at indicated distance from the DSB upon expression of gRNA (g1) targeting the PPP1R12C/p84 locus. WDR70-knockout or control 293T cells (C) and L02 cells expressing HBx (D) were cotransfected with si53BP1 or control siRNA (siScr). (E) Relative HR/SSA efficiency for L02 cells pretreated with HBx, siWDR70, or siBRCA1 and concomitant silencing of 53BP1. (F and G) Representative images (F) and quantification (G) of aberrant chromosomes in the indicated cells cotreated with olaparib (1 μM) and/or sh53BP1. (H) Giemsa staining for colony formation (left) and survival curves (right) of control L02 (HBV–) and T43 (HBV+) cells subjected to olaparib treatment. Survival at endpoints was analyzed for statistical significance. n = 3 biological repeats; error bars indicate SD; t test. (I) Survival curves for L02 and T43 cells treated with siWDR70 (left) or sh53BP1 (right) with simultaneous exposure to indicated concentrations of olaparib. n = 3 experimental repeats; error bars indicate SD; P values by t test are shown for indicated groups.

53BP1 establishes a resection barrier at DSB ends after ionizing radiation (IR). To activate HR, 53BP1 is subsequently displaced from the focal center of ionizing radiation–induced foci (IRIF) in a BRCA1-dependent manner (23). This 53BP1 loss correlates with the accumulation of ssDNA binding factor (RPA32) within the central cavity of the focus, a process that is dependent on functional resection. Upon HBV infection, HBx expression, or WDR70 loss, a reduction in the size of central cavities of 53BP1 IRIF that is positive for RPA32 was observed, indicative of impaired displacement of 53BP1 by pro-HR factors (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with the antagonistic role of BRCA1 against 53BP1 (11), HBx expression or direct compromising of CRL4WDR70 diminished attraction of BRCA1 to DSBs (Supplemental Figure 1C).

HR defects caused by BRCA1 mutations can be rescued by removal of the 53BP1-mediated resection barrier (27). Similar to this situation, in HBx-expressing cells, depleting 53BP1 restored camptothecin-induced (CPT-induced) RPA32 phosphorylation (p-RPA32) respective to controls (Supplemental Figure 1D), and similarly restored IRIF of p-RPA32 and RAD51 recombinase in cells transfected with small interfering RNA of WDR70 (siWDR70) (Supplemental Figure 1E). We evaluated DSB loading of 53BP1 in WDR70-knockout and HBx-expressing cells using chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay developed for CRISPR-induced DSBs at the PPP1R12C/p84 locus (5), where enhanced 53BP1 binding was detected at 0.5–10 kb from the break in comparison with their respective controls (Supplemental Figure 1F). When 53BP1 was concomitantly knocked down in WDR70-knockout and HBx-expressing cells, restricted p-RPA32 association within 6–10 kb from the break site was reactivated to levels comparable to those in wild-type cells (Figure 1, C and D). Resembling the revitalization of BRCAness HRD by 53BP1 depletion, simultaneous silencing of 53BP1 restored HR/SSA efficacies in HBx expression and siWDR70 cells (Figure 1E). We conclude that HBV/HBx-induced viral HRD shares the common defect with BRCAness HRD in terms of 53BP1 accumulation.

In the context of BRCA1 ablation, preferential channeling of DSB repair to error-prone NHEJ promotes the generation of toxic chromosomal structures that are exacerbated upon PARP inhibition (27, 28). Similarly, chromosomal aberrations were synergistically exacerbated in HBx-expressing L02 and T43 cells upon PARPi (olaparib) addition, and this was suppressible by 53BP1 ablation (Figure 1, F and G). Strikingly, T43 cells were hypersensitive to a range of PARPis when compared with HBV-free L02 cells (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1G), revealing a strong synthetic lethality between HBV/HBx and PARP inhibition. A second HBV+ cell line (HepG2.2.15) displayed comparable SL phenotype relative to its parental line (HepG2; Supplemental Figure 1H). This SL subtype was linked to CRL4WDR70, as siWDR70 sensitized L02 cells to PARPi but showed no additional effect on T43 cell PARPi sensitivity (Figure 1I, left). T43 sensitivity to PARPi was rescued by sh53BP1 (Figure 1I, right), reinforcing the contribution of DSB-associated 53BP1 in viral HRD induction.

Assembling CDW19S on break-associated chromatin. To establish how viral HRD is induced and CRL4WDR70 interplays with the repair machinery, we purified proteins associated with TAP-tagged Wdr70 from fission yeast, given the evolutionary conservation of CRL4WDR70 (4). Ddb1, the adaptor that links Wdr70 and Pcu4 (Cullin4 homolog), was deleted to disable the ubiquitin ligase activity, thus preventing the degradation of binding factors. MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry of sliced gel bands identified 3 categories of proteins (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1): histone species (Htb1H2B, Hht1H3.1), ubiquitination factors (note we saw low coverage for Pcu4 and abundant ubiquitin), and, unexpectedly, a range of proteins derived from 19S RP of the proteasome. The panel of RP subunits encompasses the main RP subcomplexes including PCI, MPN, and ATPase domain proteins. Notably, no peptides from the proteolytic 20S core particle were retrieved.

Figure 2 CDW19S engages DSB-proximal chromatin. (A) TAP-affinity-purified spWdr70-interacting proteins separated by gradient SDS-PAGE. Proteins identified by MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry are shown on the right. See peptide coverage in Supplemental Table 1. Subdomains of interface (Int), PCI, MPN, and ATPase (ATP) are indicated for RP subunits using human and yeast nomenclatures. IgH, heavy chain of rabbit IgG; TEV, tobacco etch virus endopeptidase. (B) Immunoblotting for p-RPA32 and H2B monoubiquitination (uH2B) in L02 cells with indicated siRNA and CPT treatment. (C) Left: Illustration for XbaI-based resection assay at the selected AsiSI-dependent DSB site (chromosome 1: 89,458,595–89,458,603). Right: Example of monitoring of ssDNA production by semiquantitative PCR. (D) Quantification for XbaI-based resection assay showing DSB processing in DIvA cells depleted for the indicated CDW19S subunits. Inset: Excessive p-RPA32 immunostaining implies hypersection in siADRM1Rpn13 RPE1 cells. Data normalized to control (siScr) with 4-OHT induction. Original magnification (inset): ×400. (E) ChIP assay 2.5 kb distal to an AsiSI-induced DSB showing break association of FLAG-tagged CDW19S subunits upon PSMD4Rpn10 ablation relative to control transfection. DIvA cells all treated with 4-OHT. (F) Left: ChIP assay for FLAG-tagged WDR70/DDB1 at indicated distances from AsiSI-induced DSB ends. Right: Representative PCR products. (G) ChIP assay of FLAG-PSMD4Rpn10 2.5 kb from an AsiSI-induced DSB upon PSMD4WT or PSMD4dUIM expression. Anti-FLAG immunoblotting is shown in the right panel. (H) Equivalent ChIP assay for indicated CDW19S subunits in the presence of PSMD4WT or PSMD4dUIM expression. (I) Top: Representative images of p-RPA32 and BRCA1 IRIF in the presence of PSMD4Rpn10 or PSMD4dUIM (4 hours after IR). Nuclei counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: 10 μm. Bottom: Quantification of fluorescent intensity or foci numbers. In H and I, PSMD4 plasmids are FLAG-less and siRNA resistant, and cells were cotransfected with siPSMD4Rpn10. (J and K) PSMD4Rpn10 enrichment upon 4-OHT induction at 0.5 kb from an AsiSI-induced DSB after treatment with the indicated siRNA or inhibitors.

Coimmunoprecipitation for WDR70/DDB1 in cells ectopically expressing FLAG-tagged 19S subunits solidified the conservation of CRL4WDR70-19S interaction in human cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Consistent with a role in DSB repair, these interactions were enhanced upon CPT treatment (Supplemental Figure 2B). A functional importance of the interaction is implied by the observation that, as shown previously for HBx expression and siWDR70 (5), depleting the proteasomal PSMD2Rpn1 subunit inhibited pro-HR events including RPA32 phosphorylation and H2B monoubiquitylation (Figure 2B). We thus conclude that CRL4WDR70 and the 19S particle form a complex (CDW19S) that influences DSB repair.

To survey the function of the CDW19S complex at DSBs, the DIvA system, where DNA breaks are generated by ER-tagged AsiSI endonuclease upon its nuclear import following 4-OHT treatment (29), was used to analyze a specific AsiSI site on chromosome 1 (89,458,595–89,458,603, reference genome hg19) by ChIP. Four hours after 4-OHT treatment, p-RPA32 was observed in control cells between 0.5 and 5 kb from the break, whereas loss of WDR70 affected distal (2.5–5 kb) but not proximal (0.5–1 kb) deposition (Supplemental Figure 2C). Distal resection (3.3 kb) was further analyzed by digestion of genomic DNA with XbaI, which is inactive on ssDNA (Figure 2C). Uncut ssDNA was quantified by PCR across the digestion site, and 4 hours after induction, control cells showed evidence of ssDNA at 1 kb and 3.3 kb from the break site. In this resection system, knockdown of the majority of CDW19S subunit genes, plus those encoding the associated chaperones (PSMD5Hsm3 and PSMD9Nas2) and PSMD10 proteins, exhibited siWDR70-like resection defects relative to siScramble (Figure 2D). ADRM1Rpn13 depletion stood out, displaying hyperactive ssDNA production relative to control cells. No function for PSMD12Rpn5, PSMC5Rpt6, and PSMC6Rpt4 was observed, despite significant mRNA ablation (Supplemental Figure 2D). Moreover, ChIP assay revealed that all RP and WDR70/DDB1 proteins (FLAG-tagged) were enriched at 2.5 kb distal to DSBs following AsiSI nuclear import (Figure 2, E and F). We conclude that CRL4WDR70 decorates 19S RP in a stable CDW19S complex to stimulate resection.

PSMD4Rpn10 recruits CDW19S in an ATM-MDC1-RNF8–dependent manner. 19S RP is known to be targeted to chromatin and interplay with DSB-associated ubiquitin conjugates (24, 30). We speculated that the ubiquitin binding directs the RP to the DSBs. PSMD4Rpn10, an integral ubiquitin receptor in the RP lid that recruits K63- or K48-linked ubiquitin targets to the proteasome, is a promising candidate (31). Knockdown of PSMD4Rpn10 abolished DSB recruitment of WDR70 and all RP subunits except ADRM1Rpn13 (Figure 2E). In contrast, PSMD4Rpn10 was recruited to DSBs irrespective of siRNA treatment for any of the CDW19S subunits tested (Supplemental Figure 2E). PSMD4Rpn10 recognizes ubiquitin chains via a ubiquitin-interacting motif (UIM), mutation of which abrogates ubiquitin affinity (32). Ectopically expressed UIM-deletion mutant (PSMD4dUIM) dissociated from DSBs (Figure 2G) and suppressed DSB assembly of CDW19S complex (Figure 2H). Consistent with this, PSMD4dUIM expression phenocopied siWDR70, repressing resection as monitored by p-RPA32 and BRCA1 IRIF (Figure 2I).

To establish whether damage signaling was prerequisite for CDW19S DSB association, we evaluated the abundance of PSMD4Rpn10 at break sites when early damage signaling was interfered with. Silencing the damage-responsive E3 enzyme (RNF8) and its partner E2 (UBC13), rather than RNF168 or RNF20, effectively abolished PSMD4Rpn10 loading 0.5 kb from the DSB (Figure 2J). RNF8-UBC13 catalyzes K63-polyubiqutination chains, suggesting that PSMD4Rpn10 is attracted to DSB-associated K63-modified proteins. The RNF8 FHA domain docks to TQxF clusters on MDC1 following their ATM-dependent phosphorylation (33). Consistent with this, both ATM kinase activity (kinase inhibitor KU55933) and MDC1 (siMDC1) were required for the DSB attraction of PSMD4Rpn10 (Figure 2K). We conclude that the assembly of CDW19S is initiated at break proximity by PSMD4Rpn10 recognition of K63 species that is ATM-MDC1-RNF8 dependent.

CDW19S is functionally segregated into MRE11- and EXO1-regulatory modules. Long-range resection is mainly promoted by exonuclease 1 (EXO1) and suppressible by 53BP1. To establish whether CDW19S has a functional domain mediating extensive resection, individual subunits were knocked down, and p-RPA32 recruitment was assayed 0.5 and 2.5 kb from an AsiSI site following 4-OHT induction. As seen with siWDR70, ablation of the majority of 19S components led to p-RPA32 reduction at 2.5 kb. For many components, this was effectively reverted by concomitant si53BP1 treatment (Figure 3A). The effects of siPSMD4Rpn10 and siPSMD5Hsm3 on RPA32 loading were reproduced with a second siRNA, and each of these was complemented by respective siRNA-resistant plasmids (Supplemental Figure 3A). Interestingly, the distal resection defects observed upon PSMD2Rpn1, PSMD4Rpn10, and MPN (POH1Rpn11 and PSMD7Rpn8) depletion were not restored by si53BP1. This correlates to inability of 53BP1 knockdown to rescue p-RPA32 reduction at 0.5 kb of these mutants (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B), documenting the role of these 4 components in initiating proximal resection that does not require CRLWDR70 or RP subunits with WDR70-like phenotypes.

Figure 3 Separate CDW19S modules regulate MRE11 and EXO1 activation. (A and B) ChIP assay showing DSB loading of p-RPA32 at 2.5 kb (A) or 0.5 kb (B) distal to an AsiSI-induced DSB upon silencing of indicated CDW19S subunits. Concomitant 53BP1 knockdown was performed in A. (C) Enumeration of MRE11 foci upon silencing of individual CDW19S subunits in RPE1 cells. Immunofluorescence was carried out 30 minutes after IR. n = 3 biological repeats, 50 cells counted for each repeat. Error bars indicate SD. P values by t test are shown. (D) ChIP assay showing loading of EXO1 at 2.5 kb distal to an AsiSI-induced DSB.

To further explore these distinctions, we analyzed the formation of MRE11 IRIF. CRL4WDR70 depletion or HBx expression does not diminish the proximal nuclease (MRE11) from DNA ends (5). However, the ablation of PSMD2Rpn1, PSMD4Rpn10, PSMD7Rpn8, or POH1Rpn11 prevented the formation of MRE11 IRIF 30 minutes and 2 hours after IR (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). This reflects their requirement for both proximal (0.5 kb) and distal (2.5 kb) processing (Figure 3, A and B). We therefore categorize an MRE11-regulatory module (MRM) within CDW19S that is necessary to initiate end processing.

We next analyzed chromatin association of the long-range exonuclease EXO1. Distal EXO1 association (2.5 kb) was reduced upon silencing of WDR70 and CDW19S subunits that phenocopy WDR70 (Figure 3D). The same impact was not observed upon silencing ADRM1Rpn13 and non-functional components including PSMD12Rpn5, PSMC5Rpt6, or PSMC6Rpt4. Again, that siADRM1Rpn13 promotes distal EXO1 and p-RPA32 recruitment relative to control cells suggests that ADRM1Rpn13 limits, rather than promotes, long-range resection (Figure 2D and Figure 3, A and D). We conclude that CRL4WDR70, together with most RP components, constitutes an EXO1-specific module (ESM) that regulates extensive resection.

PSMD1Rpn2, ADRM1Rpn13, PSMD5Hsm3, and PSMD9Nas2 are required for CRL4WDR70 recruitment. To establish how CRL4WDR70 docks to the RP, WDR70 ChIP was exploited in the DIvA system combined with targeted siRNA. CRL4WDR70 loading at 2.5 kb following AsiSI nuclear import was significantly compromised by PSMD1Rpn2, ADRM1Rpn13, PSMD5Hsm3, and PSMD9Nas2 ablation (Figure 4A), implying that a platform dependent on these 4 ESM subunits tethers CRL4WDR70 to the RP. Ablation of other subunits of MRM (PSMD2Rpn1, POH1Rpn11) and ESM (PSMD3Rpn3, PSMC1Rpt2, POH1Rpn11) did not exhibit dramatic impact. Further, coimmunoprecipitation between WDR70 and FLAG-PSMD4Rpn10 in chromatin fractions was abolished in the absence of PSMD1Rpn2, ADRM1Rpn13, and PSMD9Nas2, but was maintained upon depletion of representative interface (PSMD2Rpn1), PCI (PSMD3Rpn3), MPN (POH1Rpn11), or ATPase (PSMC1Rpt2) subunits (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 The docking platform of CRL4WDR70 on 19S RP. (A) ChIP assay for FLAG-tagged WDR70 at 2.5 kb distal to an AsiSI-induced DSB following siRNA treatment of 19S subunits. Data normalized to siScramble with 4-OHT induction. (B) Coimmunoprecipitation of FLAG-PSMD4Rpn10 and WDR70 from chromatin fractions of CPT-treated HEK293T cells with or without ablation of indicated RP components. (C) Schematic showing the high-salt procedure for screening 19S components mediating direct engagement with WDR70. (D) Pull-down assay using purified WDR70 and PSMD5Hsm3. (E and F) In vitro pull-down assay for purified WDR70 (0.5 μg) and 19S proteasome (2 μg), the latter containing FLAG-UCHL5. Recombinant PSMD5Hsm3 (1 μg, E) or specific antibodies (0.5 μg, F) were added into the reaction. (G and H) ChIP assay for loading of FLAG-tagged PSMD5Hsm3 (G) or DDB1/WDR70 (H) 2.5 kb distal to an AsiSI-induced DSB following siRNA treatments. (I) Immunoprecipitation for endogenous WDR70 and FLAG-tagged 19S subunits with or without PSMD5Hsm3 silencing.

To identify a direct docking site of CRL4WDR70, 19S particles were dissociated in nuclear HEK293T extracts using high-salt buffer (600 mM NaCl) and incubated with His-WDR70 (112–654 aa) purified from Sf9 cells (Figure 4C). The sole putative WDR70 binding partner identified was PSMD5Hsm3, a chaperone that contributes to RP assembly and only loosely associates with mature 19S (34). This interaction was confirmed by coprecipitation of recombinant His-WDR70 and Strep-PSMD5Hsm3 (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4A). Recombinant WDR70 also displayed affinity with purified 19S RP (R&D Systems, E-367) containing FLAG-UCHL5 (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4B). This WDR70-19S interaction is attributable to a low amount of PSMD5Hsm3 that copurified with 19S (Supplemental Figure 4C), since it was boosted by the addition of additional (0.5 μg) recombinant PSMD5Hsm3 and was weakened by pretreatment with specific antibodies against either PSMD5Hsm3 or WDR70 (Figure 4, E and F). As with other CDW19S subunits, PSMD5Hsm3 deposition at DSB sites required PSMD4Rpn10 but not WDR70 or DDB1 (Figure 4G), and siPSMD5Hsm3 impeded the DSB association of both DDB1 and WDR70 (Figure 4H). siPSMD5Hsm3 also attenuated coimmunoprecipitation of endogenous WDR70 with FLAG-PSMD4Rpn10, PSMD12Rpn5, ADRM1Rpn13, and POH1Rpn11 (Figure 4I). PSMC6Rpt4 was mildly affected. Thus, PSMD5Hsm3, together with ADRM1Rpn13, PSMD1Rpn2, and PSMD9Nas2, chaperones CRL4WDR70 to the RP, reminiscent of the chaperone contribution to the stepwise assembly of RP base subcomplexes (34).

Hereby, we posit that PSMD4Rpn10 launches the DSB assembly of CDW19S, triggering proximal and distal resection via separate modular functions of MRM and ESM by regulating nuclease activities of MRE11 and EXO1. Commitment to long-range resection requires the engagement of CRL4WDR70 to ESM via PSMD5Hsm3 (Supplemental Figure 4D).

CRL4WDR70 regulates the ubiquitin-dependent degradation of break-associated ADRM1Rpn13. CRL4WDR70 is a ubiquitin ligase that promotes resection, suggesting that it targets an anti-resection factor for degradation and implicating that such a factor would be more abundant on broken chromatin in the absence of CDW19S. ADRM1Rpn13 is excessively associated with chromatin in the absence of CDW19S (see Figure 2E), and its ablation results in increased resection (see Figure 2D) and RPA/EXO1 loading (see Figure 3, A and D). We therefore tested ADRM1Rpn13 recruitment to an AsiSI-induced DSB by ChIP, with or without siRNA of WDR70. ADRM1Rpn13 was recruited more abundantly upon siWDR70, particularly at the distal (2.5 kb) region (Supplemental Figure 5A). Importantly, co-depletion of ADRM1Rpn13 and WDR70 restored EXO1 recruitment at 2.5 kb when compared with WDR70 depletion alone (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Like PSMD4Rpn10, ADRM1Rpn13 is an RP ubiquitin receptor (35), and its DSB recruitment occurs independently of CDW19S (see Figure 2E). However, ADRM1Rpn13 supports the loading of WDR70 as part of the recruiting platform (see Figure 4A), implying their proximity. ADRM1Rpn13 encodes a C-terminal DEUBAD domain (265–407 aa) and a conserved N-terminal pleckstrin-like receptor for ubiquitin (Pru) (1–150 aa; ref. 35) that preferably binds to K48 polyubiquitin chains via a triple-residue motif. Substitution of I75R, F76R, and D79N (ADRM1mIFD) abolished the ubiquitin affinity (Supplemental Figure 5C), and impaired ADRM1Rpn13 enrichment at AsiSI-dependent DSBs (Supplemental Figure 5D). Two different ADRM1Rpn13 siRNAs restored resection in the absence of WDR70, as measured by p-RPA32 ChIP (Figure 5A, left). Coexpression of siRNA-resistant wild-type ADRM1Rpn13 abolished the rescue, whereas the mIFD version did not (Figure 5A, right), suggesting that ubiquitin association via the Pru domain is required for the anti-resection function. Therefore, CRL4WDR70 counteracts ADRM1Rpn13, and loss of ADRM1Rpn13 function obviates the need for CRL4WDR70 to promote extensive resection.

Figure 5 CRL4WDR70 targets ADRM1Rpn13 for UPS degradation. (A) Left: ChIP assay showing DSB loading of p-RPA32 at 2.5 kb distal to DSB upon silencing of ADRM1Rpn13 (2 different siRNAs) or WDR70. Right: Equivalent assay expressing si001-resistant wild-type (WT) or mIFD mutant ADRM1Rpn13. (B) Protein abundance of ADRM1Rpn13 in chromatin fraction of 293T cells as measured by immunoblotting (see also Supplemental Figure 5E). WDR70 was ablated, followed by CPT insult (2 μM) for 1 hour and release into drug-free medium. (C) Immunoblotting for ADRM1Rpn13 in cells cotreated with CPT and MG132. (D–F) Ubiquitin pull-down assay to identify polyubiquitinated species of FLAG-ADRM1Rpn13 upon treatment with siWDR70 (D), expression of ubiquitin variants (E), or ADRM1Rpn13 K>R mutants (F). Cells were challenged with 2 μM CPT for 2 hours. (G) Immunoblotting for CPT-induced p-RPA32 upon expression of WT, K99R, or K99-only mutant of FLAG-ADRM1Rpn13 that is siADRM1Rpn13 resistant. (H) Reconstitution of FLAG-ADRM1Rpn13 ubiquitination catalyzed by purified proteins. (I) Equivalent reconstitution using WT or K99R versions. GF-ADRM1, GST/FLAG-tagged ADRM1. (J and K) ADRM1Rpn13 ubiquitination reconstituted with addition of purified 19S and/or His-PSMD5HSM3 (J), or in the presence of anti-WDR70 or anti-PSMD5HSM3 (K). (L) ChIP assay for DSB-associated ADRM1Rpn13 (2.5 kb from an AsiSI-induced DSB; top panel) and immunoblotting for chromatin-bound ADRM1Rpn13 following CPT treatment with or without PSMD5HSM3 silencing (bottom panel). (M) Schematic for chromatin regulation of DSB repair by coordinative action of CDW19S modules.

To further test whether ADRM1Rpn13 was being targeted for degradation via CRL4WDR70, stability of chromatin-associated ADRM1Rpn13 was evaluated. ADRM1Rpn13 was depleted from the chromatin fraction in CPT-challenged 293T cells, but remained stable when cotreated with siWDR70 (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5E) or proteasomal inhibitor (MG132; Figure 5C), revealing a WDR70-dependent and ubiquitin-proteasome system–dependent (UPS-dependent) turnover. Furthermore, polyubiquitination of chromatin-associated ADRM1Rpn13 was decreased upon siWDR70 (Figure 5D) and impaired by the expression of a K48R, but not a K63R, ubiquitin mutant (Figure 5E).

Seven lysine residues conserved between human and yeast ADRM1Rpn13 (Schizosaccharomyces pombe has 2 homologs, Rpn13a and Rpn13b) were identified as putative ubiquitination targets (Supplemental Figure 5F). Surveying ubiquitination profiles in cells coexpressing individual FLAG-tagged K>R mutations and HA-tagged ubiquitin identified that mutation of K99 (ADRM1K99R), but not other lysine residues (i.e., K97), abrogated ubiquitin-conjugated ADRM1Rpn13 species in the chromatin fraction (Figure 5F). Strikingly, an ADRM1K99-only mutant was sufficient for ADRM1Rpn13 polyubiquitination, and this remained WDR70 dependent (Supplemental Figure 5G). Consistent with K99 determining ADRM1Rpn13 ubiquitination, CPT-induced p-RPA32 level was reduced when siADRM1Rpn13 was complemented with ADRM1K99R relative to that seen with either wild-type or ADRM1K99-only (Figure 5G). Collectively, these results support the hypothesis that CRL4WDR70 promotes the ubiquitination and degradation of chromatin-bound ADRM1Rpn13.

19S complex boosts ADRM1Rpn13 ubiquitination via CRL4WDR70-PSMD5HSM3 engagement. To corroborate the direct ADRM1Rpn13 ubiquitination by CRL4WDR70, the CRL4WDR70 E3 ligase was reconstituted using purified subunits (His-tagged CULLIN4A, DDB1, ROC1, and truncated WDR70112–654) coexpressed in Sf9 insect cells (Supplemental Figure 5H). The artificial CRL4WDR70 complex was supplemented with a ubiquitin reconstitution system (activating enzyme [E1], conjugation factor [E2, UbcH5b], and biotinylated ubiquitin) and tested for in vitro ubiquitinylation of bacterially expressed FLAG-ADRM1Rpn13 (Supplemental Figure 5I). Ubiquitin conjugates were observed with slow-migrating mono- and polyubiquitination species (Figure 5H), absent in control reaction conducted with ADRM1K99R (Figure 5I). Consistent with the in vivo modification, ADRM1Rpn13 conjugates were K48-linked and were catalyzed by UbcH5b, but not UbcH5a or UbcH6 (Supplemental Figure 5, J and K).

In vivo, the loading platform containing ADRM1Rpn13 and PSMD5Hsm3 potentially juxtaposes the CRL4WDR70 E3 ligase to substrates (i.e., ADRM1Rpn13). We thus examined how purified 19S affected CRL4WDR70-dependent ADRM1Rpn13 ubiquitination. Ubiquitination activity was substantially stimulated by supplementing of RP particles to the CRL4WDR70-ADRM1Rpn13 (GST/FLAG-tagged) reconstitution system. This was further boosted by concomitant addition of recombinant His-PSMD5Hsm3 (Figure 5J) and inhibited by inclusion of anti-PSMD5 or anti-WDR70 antibodies (Figure 5K). Consistent with this, in vivo siPSMD5Hsm3 resulted in accumulation of ADRM1Rpn13 at an AsiSI-induced DSB and stabilization after CPT treatment (Figure 5L). Taking together the results from Figures 2–5, we propose that ADRM1Rpn13 pauses end resection at DSB proximity, a function that relies on PSMD4Rpn10 and MRM. Additionally, we propose that to activate EXO1 and extensive resection, CRL4WDR70 acts as an RP-associated E3 ligase to catalyze UPS-mediated removal of ADRM1Rpn13, a function sustained by the PSMD5Hsm3-containing subdomain within ESM (Figure 5M).

HBx attenuates the ESM to generate a viral HRD. HBx disintegrates the CRL4WDR70 complex by displacing WDR70 from CUL4A-DDB1 via a biomimetic H-box motif (5, 36). In HBV-integrated T43 hepatocytes PSMD2Rpn1 maintained its association with WDR70 while partially dissociating from DDB1, in contrast to its interaction with both proteins in HBV– L02 cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Given that DDB1 association with damaged chromatin is WDR70 dependent (4), we reasoned that HBx detaches the CRL4-DDB1 scaffold from ESM, leaving partially assembled CDW19S (WDR70-19S) at breaks. Indeed, expressing HBx in DIvA cells pronouncedly reduced DDB1 loading at AsiSI-induced DSBs without affecting other CDWS19 components (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Torso CDW19S and ADRM1Rpn13 accumulation marks HBV-induced HRD subtype. (A) ChIP assay (left) for FLAG-tagged CDW19S subunits 2.5 kb from DSB in the presence or absence of HA-tagged HBx expression (right). Quantification was normalized to DDB1 value without HBx expression. (B) Chromatin and soluble nuclear fractionation of indicated proteins upon CPT insult with or without HBx-HA expression. Densitometry for DDB1 from 3 repeats is shown on the right. Results were obtained from identical biological samples immunoblotted from different concentrations of PAGE gels. (C) Enrichment of EXO1 or p-RPA32 loading 2.5 kb distal from DSB with HBx expression or siADRM1Rpn13. (D) HR/SSA repair assay in the presence of HBx or siWDR70 in L02 cells, with or without concomitant siADRM1Rpn13 treatment. (E) Schematic showing the HBx-induced “torso” CDW19S and consequent failure of ADRM1Rpn13 removal. (F) Representative images (left) and counting (right) of 53BP1 IRIF (8 hours after IR) in WDR70-ablated cells. Simultaneous ADRM1Rpn13 silencing was performed as indicated. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) ChIP showing the inability of siADRM1Rpn13 to restore the DSB loading of p-RPA32 and EXO1 in BRCA1-depleted cells. (H) Parallel comparison of HR/SSA improvement by control siRNA (green) or siADRM1Rpn13 (orange) in BRCA1- and WDR70-depleted cells. P values for multiple-group comparison in B–D, F, and G were calculated by 2-way ANOVA test.

As a result, HBx impedes the EXO1-specific function of CDW19S. HBx expression in L02 cells accumulated chromatin-bound ADRM1Rpn13 but decreased DDB1 association upon CPT treatment (Figure 6B), an observation reproducible in another HBV+ HepG2.2.15 cell line relative to its parental line (HepG2; Supplemental Figure 6B). HBx reduced attachment of p-RPA32 and EXO1 distal (2.5 kb) to an AsiSI-induced DSB (Figure 6C), and this was not exacerbated when PSMD4Rpn10 (ubiquitin-dependent DSB anchorage) or PSMD5Hsm3 (ESM subunit) was concomitantly depleted (Supplemental Figure 6C). As with WDR70 deficiency, siADRM1Rpn13 reversed the HBx-induced impediment of p-RPA32/EXO1 loading. As we reported previously, HBx does not affect MRE11 kinetics (5). Thus, HBx leaves “torso” CDW19S complex lacking the CUL4A-DDB1 scaffold at DSBs, and affects extensive resection by disrupting CRL4WDR70-containing ESM.

The impact of ADRM1Rpn13 accumulation and torso CDW19S was further evaluated by analysis of the repair outcomes in I-SceI–induced DSB system. Imbalanced activities of NHEJ/HR in the presence of HBV or HBx were epistatic with siRNA of either PSMD4Rpn10 or PSMD5Hsm3 (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). As expected, the HBx-dependent defect in pathway choice (HR and particularly SSA) was, in part, reversed by siADRM1Rpn13 (Figure 6D). Again, ADRM1Rpn13 inhibition corrected repair bias in HepG2.2.15 cells (Supplemental Figure 6F). Collectively, torso CDW19S resulting from HBx induces HR defects by maintaining DSB-bound ADRM1Rpn13 and impeding EXO1-dependent resection (Figure 6E).

ADRM1Rpn13 accumulation distinguishes viral HRD from BRCAness HRD. We continued to establish the functional link between ADRM1Rpn13 and 53BP1 regarding their roles in resection barrier. Foci analysis revealed that ADRM1Rpn13 depletion reduced 53BP1 IRIF in WDR70-defective cells (Figure 6F), whereas depletion of 53BP1 exerted no effect on DSB-associated ADRM1Rpn13 in siWDR70 or HBx-expressing cells (Supplemental Figure 6G). Apparently, ADRM1Rpn13 acts upstream to erase the 53BP1-mediated resection barrier. Given the rescuing effects of si53BP1 on HRD in the context of torso CDW19S, these results indicate that 53BP1 absence can bypass the demand of ADRM1Rpn13 degradation for the commitment of long-range resection. Unlike the ability of 53BP1 depletion to rescue BRCAness HRD (see Figure 1E), siADRM1Rpn13 failed to restore the distal loading of p-RPA32 and EXO1, and to reverse the HR/SSA defects in BRCA1-depleted cells (Figure 6, G and H). Thus, while viral HRD and BRCA1-defective HRD share the common defect of 53BP1 accumulation, only the viral subtype is driven by excessive ADRM1Rpn13 deposition at DSBs.

Targeting HBV-induced HRD suppresses the disease progression of HBV-associated hepatocellular carcinoma. The overall survival of HBV-associated hepatocellular carcinoma (HBVHCC) patients is low, and few contemporary chemotherapeutic treatments are widely applicable. We exploited the viral HRD–induced SL and tested the potential of PARPi treatment in tumor-burdened immunodeficient mice. In athymic nude mice implanted with T43 xenografts, tumor growth was strongly restricted by 131.5 mg/kg/d olaparib monotreatment (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Notably, low doses of olaparib and cisplatin imposed synergistic effects on both cellular viability and T43 xenografts (Figure 7, B and C). To establish the benefits of PARPi treatment for HBVHCC, patient-derived xenografts were implanted in immunocompromised NOD-Prkdcscid-IL2rg(em1-IDOM) mice that subsequently were subjected to treatment with clinically relevant and mouse-equivalent dosage of olaparib (100 mg/kg/d) (37), in conjunction with a low dose of cisplatin (0.5 mg/kg/2 days). Cisplatin-insensitive hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) xenografts from 4 HBV+ patients (patients 16, 17, 19, and 23) and 1 HBV-free patient (patient 76) were subjected to 1 course of olaparib/cisplatin (O/C) conjunctive treatment. Body weights in both O/C and vehicle groups were monitored throughout the experiment (Supplemental Figure 7B). Compared with the unrestricted tumor growth in the vehicle-only group, all HBVHCC cases treated with O/C displayed tumor growth inhibition (from 95.17% to 51.09%) at terminal therapy (Figure 7D), reflecting significantly delayed tumor progression (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7C). Furthermore, O/C treatment produced a significantly longer median period of progression-free survival compared with that of vehicle groups (P = 0.003; Figure 7F). In contrast, xenografts derived from HBV-free HCC (patient 76) exhibited no therapy response when subjected to the same course of O/C treatment (Figure 7D).