Initial productive and latent HIV infections originate in vivo by infection of resting T cells

Background on prior studies of HIV RNA+ cells in Fiebig I in RV254 LT samples. Through the RV254 study, peripheral blood and tissue samples from individuals with acute HIV infection have been analyzed at more than 40 collaborating institutions worldwide thus far. The University of Minnesota research team focused first on detecting and quantifying HIV RNA+ cells in fixed lymph node (LN) biopsy samples, in which we showed that paradoxically there was greater persistence of HIV RNA+ cells in LT in the T cell zone when ART was initiated in Fiebig I compared with later Fiebig stages (22) and the persistence of HIV RNA+ cells during ART was correlated by at least one measure with variable antiretroviral drug penetration (23). In the studies reported here, we focused on Fiebig I to determine with the most sensitive methods available the origins of the first productively and latently infected cells in LT.

Study design. We designed our studies to test the hypotheses that the first productively and latently infected cells in Fiebig I would be resting CD4+ T cells, reflecting susceptible target cell availability and spatial proximity before activation of a detectable immune response at the earliest detectable stage of HIV infection and that HIV-producing resting CD4+ T cells would persist during ART. We phenotyped infected and uninfected cells from 8 participants in Fiebig I at the time of diagnosis. Their demographics, plasma viral load (pVL) at diagnosis and LN biopsy, CRF01 AE HIV infection, and criteria for Fiebig staging are described in Tables 1 and 2; the demographics and pVL in 4 participants after 2 or more years of ART are summarized in Table 3. We used DNAscope and RNAscope ISH with AE clade–specific probes to detect HIV DNA+ and RNA+ cells, respectively, and combined ISH with immunohistochemical (IHC) staining with antibodies to characterize cell type and activation status. We used antibodies against CD3 and CD4 for T cells and CD4+ T cells, respectively; CD68 for macrophages; Ki67 as a marker for late-stage activation and proliferation; and CD25 as a marker of early activation, based on the stereotypic program and kinetics following TCR-stimulated T cell activation (24) of rapid expression within a few hours of CD25 in CD4+ T cells that closely parallels CD69 expression and precedes expression of HLA-DR (25). To unequivocally identify and phenotype HIV-producing cells in LN sections, we used ISH and ELF97 to unambiguously identify virus-producing cells as cells with visible HIV virions at the resolution of immunofluorescence microscopy (26). These HIV-producing cells are hereafter referred to as HIV virus+.

Table 1 Fiebig I demographics, CD4+ T cell counts, plasma viral load, and clade at diagnosis and biopsy

Table 2 Fiebig staging systems used to classify study participants with acute HIV infection

Table 3 Fiebig I demographics, CD4+ T cell counts, and plasma viral load after ART

HIV RNA+ cells are CD3+Ki67– T cells in LN in Fiebig I. In the initial assessment of HIV RNA+ cells in Fiebig I LN, the HIV RNA+ cells were all CD3+ T cells in 7 of 8 participants; 98% of HIV RNA+ cells were CD3+ T cells in 1 participant, and 2% were CD68+ macrophages. All HIV RNA+ cells were Ki67– (Table 4). Thus, HIV first infects and replicates almost entirely in T cells that were not activated and proliferating.

Table 4 HIV RNA+ Ki67– T cells in Fiebig IA

HIV first infects and largely replicates in resting memory CD4+ T cells in Fiebig I LNs. The HIV DNA+ cells detected in Fiebig I LN in 8 of 8 participants were uniformly resting memory CD45RO+CD25–CD4+ T cells (Table 5). In 7 of 8 participants, in whom we were able to assess CD4+ T cell staining of cells visibly producing HIV virions (HIV virus+), 91% on average (range, 88%–100%) were CD4+ and 99% were CD25– (Table 5). Because all HIV RNA+ cells were T cells, we interpreted the lower percentage of CD4+ HIV-producing T cells as likely reflecting decreased expression of CD4 in the productively infected cells. We illustrated single HIV-producing and cell-to-cell spread between HIV-producing cells in Figure 1, A and B; the CD4+ phenotype of HIV-producing cells in Figure 1, C and D; and cell-to-cell spread between HIV-producing CD25– cells in Figure 1E. We thus attribute virus production in these LN samples in Fiebig I largely to HIV virus–producing CD4+ T cells with a CD25– resting phenotype.

Figure 1 HIV-producing cells in Fiebig I are CD4+CD25–. ISH with ELF97 substrate identifies HIV-producing cells as cells with green virions visible against diffusely stained HIV intracellular RNA. Nuclei were counterstained blue with DAPI. (A) Example of a single productively infected cell. Arrow points to visible HIV virions. (B) Arrow points to visible virions shared by 2 cells, consistent with cell-to-cell spread. (C and D) HIV-producing cells are CD4+. Virions and intracellular RNA, green; CD4, red. (C) HIV-producing CD4+ cell with red/yellow CD4 staining visible at the cell’s margins. (D) Double-labeled red/yellow HIV-producing cell. (E) HIV-producing cells are CD25–. Virions and intracellular RNA, green; CD25, red; DAPI counterstain. Two HIV-producing (arrows) cell-CD25– conjugates with visible HIV virions shared by the 2 cells (arrows) in a field with a CD25+ HIV– cell. Scale bar: 10 mm. (F) Whisker plot of data in Table 5 from 5 participants, with percentages of HIV virus+ producing CD25– cells (red; average 99.9%, range 99.4%–100%) and virus-uninfected CD25– cells (green; average 98.3%, range 97.5%–100%). Scale bar: 10 µm.

Table 5 Phenotype of HIV DNA+ and HIV virion–producing (virus+) cells or virus– cells in LN in Fiebig I

We further found that the predominance of productive infection in resting CD4+ T cells reflects target cell availability. In Fiebig I as the immune response is just developing, approximately 99% of the CD4+ T cells in these LN samples scored as CD25– (Table 5). This circumscribed target cell availability correlated with the approximately 99% productive HIV infection in resting CD25– T cells (Table 5 and Figure 1F).

pTEFb expression and HIV production in resting T cells in Fiebig I LN. Extensive literature exists on the many blocks to infection of resting CD4+ T cells in vitro that implies that there are critical differences between CD4+CD25– T cells in vitro and resting T cells in LT in vivo that enable the resting cells to support HIV infection. These blocks (27) include coreceptor usage and levels, cortical actin restriction to entry (28), SAMHD1 (29), and pTEFb, the transcriptional elongation factor that plays an essential role in productive versus latent HIV infection (30–33). Given the limited availability of LT samples to identify critical differences in resting CD4+ T cells in vivo that enable the cells to support productive infection, we focused on pTEFb because of pTEFb’s essential role in HIV replication (33) with the prediction that resting CD4+ T cells in vivo in LNs must express pTEFb.

We first confirmed that CD4+CD25– resting T cells in vitro did not express pTEFb until activated by showing that both pTEFb components CDK9 and cyclin T1 (30) were not expressed in unstimulated PBMCs from HIV-uninfected individuals but were detectable after stimulation with CD3/CD28 (Figure 2). By contrast, in vivo in LN mononuclear cells (LNMNCs), pTEFb components cyclin T1 and CDK9 were detected before activation in 64% of the cells and in 94% after activation (Figure 3, A–H). In LN tissue sections, 84% of CD4+ T cells in uninfected LN samples from 2 participants without HIV infection and approximately 77% of CD4+ T cells in LN sections from 5 Fiebig I participants were pTEFb+ (double positive for cyclin T1 and CDK9) (Table 6 and Figure 3I).

Figure 2 In vitro expression of pTEFb components CDK9 and cyclin T in PBMCs before and after stimulation. PBMCs from a person without HIV infection were cultured and (A and B) not stimulated or (C and D) stimulated with CD3/CD28 activator beads and stained with antibodies against CDK9 (left) or cyclin T1 (right). Nuclei were counterstained blue with DAPI. Without stimulation, CDK9 and cyclin T1 were not detectable in the nuclei. Cell stimulation induced expression of both CDK9 and cyclin T1 in a speckled pattern in the nuclei of stimulated cells. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Figure 3 In vivo expression of pTEFb in CD4+ T cells in LNMNCs before and after activation with CD3/CD28 and in LN tissue sections. LNMNCs were either fixed immediately or grown for 2 days with CD3/CD28 beads and then fixed and pelleted. After Histogel added to the fixed cell pellet had solidified, the pellets were embedded in paraffin and sectioned and reacted with antibodies against CD4, CDK9, and cyclin T1. (A and B) CD4, blue; (C and D) CDK9, red; and (E and F) cyclin T1, green. (G and H) In the merged images, both before and after activation, pTEFb components CDK9 and cyclin T1 were detected as yellow- to orange-appearing nuclei in blue CD4+ T cells. Scale bar: 10 mm. (I) Whisker plot of data from Table 6 of pTEFb expression in CD4+ T cells in LN tissue sections from 5 participants in Fiebig I (average percentage, 76.7%; range, 72.1%–81%) and 2 individuals without HIV infection (average percentage, 84%; range, 82.5%–87.4%). Scale bar: 10 µm.

Table 6 pTEFb+CD4+ T cells in Fiebig I and HIV-uninfected LNA

While the mechanism(s) is unknown for this basal state of pTEFb expression in vivo in CD4+ T cells in LNs, these results collectively show that there are large populations of susceptible target cells to support HIV replication in the LT microenvironment. We documented HIV infection of these pTEFb+ resting CD4+ T cells in Fiebig I LN by combining ISH detection of HIV RNA in CD4+ T cells with detection of cyclin T1 and CDK9 together in infected or uninfected cells. In 3 participants in Fiebig I, we tracked and colocalized all HIV RNA to CD4+ cells with pTEFb+ (cyclin T1+CDK9+) nuclei amid large numbers of uninfected CD4+ cells with pTEFb+ nuclei (Figure 4).

Figure 4 HIV infection of resting CD4+pTEFb+ populations in Fiebig I. (A–H) Participant ID (PID) 2563 and 2585. (A and E) White arrows track red HIV RNA+ cells in (B and F) green CD4+ cells with blue cyclin T1+ and (C and G) magenta CDK9+ nuclei. (B and F) Green-outlined blue arrows point to uninfected CD4+ T cells with cyclin T1+ nuclei. (C and G) Outlined magenta arrows point to CDK9+ nuclei in uninfected cells. (D and H) HIV RNA+ cells (white arrows) are green CD4+cyclin T1+ and CDK9+. Green outlined arrows point to uninfected cells with the same phenotype. (I and J) PID 2451. White arrows in the boxed region point to red HIV RNA+ cells in green CD4+ T cells with magenta CDK9+ and blue cyclin T1+ nuclei. Green outlined arrows point to uninfected CD4+CDK9+cyclin 1+ T cells. The outlined white arrow points to an uninfected CD4+ T cell whose nucleus is pTEFb– (CDK9–cyclin T1–). Scale bar: 10 μm.

Infection of resting T cells in Fiebig I and the origin of latently infected cells. In the original model of latent infection of CD4+ T cells, latently infected cells were hypothesized to arise from infected activated cells as the cells returned to an immunologically resting state (4, 5). We show here that in Fiebig I prior to immune activation the only transcriptionally active and productive infections detectable are in resting CD4+ T cells, and, thus, this model cannot account for the origins of a latently infected cell population in the earliest detectable stage of HIV infection. Rather, because we show HIV replicates in Fiebig I in resting CD4+ T cells as essentially the only target population available, we hypothesized that the latently infected cell populations in Fiebig I LNs are also directly established as latent infections in resting CD4+ T cells.

To test this hypothesis, we assumed that latently infected cells might be quite rare in Fiebig I and therefore devoted the whole of approximately 107 cells in the available LN cell suspensions to an improved ultrasensitive immunoassay with a dynamic range of 0.001–3 pg/mL and detection as little as 1 fg p24/mL (34) to maximize the probability of detecting both ongoing productive infections before stimulation and a small reactivatable population after stimulation. We isolated CD4+CD25– cells from 3 Fiebig stage I participants, cultured the cells with and without stimulation with CD3/CD28 activator beads and with an integrase inhibitor, and prepared lysates for the ultrasensitive assay. We detected p24 production from ongoing replication in unstimulated cells at very low levels that after stimulation increased 5- to more than 30-fold, as evidence of a small reactivatable latently infected CD4+CD25– population in 2 of the 3 Fiebig I samples (Table 7). In Fiebig I participant 2540, the high levels of p24 prior to stimulation from ongoing HIV productive infection did not increase after stimulation. This result is consistent with a relatively small latently infected population that even after stimulation would be undetectable against the high background of ongoing replication. Thus, while we were limited in availability of samples, as proof of principle, HIV demonstrably establishes a small reactivatable population of latently infected cells by infection of CD4+CD25– resting T cells in Fiebig I.

Table 7 Reactivation p24 levels in Fiebig I in CD4+CD25– LN cells

HIV-producing cells persist despite ART initiated in Fiebig I. The potential implications of directly establishing HIV-producing and latently infected cells are first to create a mechanism for continuing replenishment from virus produced by resting T cells; and, second, potentially 2 sources of virus to reignite infection with treatment interruption. Participant 2540, described with a relatively larger population of productively infected compared with latently infected cells, is an example of the potential importance of persistent productive infections in viral rebound. We had shown a paradoxical persistence of HIV RNA+ cells despite initiation of ART in Fiebig I (22) and now asked whether the persistent HIV RNA+ cells might be HIV-producing resting CD4+ T cells as a second source of virus for recrudescent infection. We screened LN tissues from 4 participants after 96 to 240 weeks of ART initiated in Fiebig I with undetectable pVL <20 copies/mL (Table 3) and detected HIV-producing cells (Figure 5A) in all 4 participants, with an average frequency of 3.2 × 105/g. The HIV-producing cells were CD4+, and the infected cells and surrounding corona of virions overlaid uninfected CD4+ T cells in regions of high CD4+ T cell density (Figure 5B). While these regions might have a few CD4+CD25+ T cells, these activated CD4+ T cells were not infected (Figure 5B) and 99% of the productively infected cells in the LNs of the 4 participants were CD4+CD25– (Figure 5C and Table 8).

Figure 5 Persistence of HIV-producing resting CD4+ T cells during ART initiated in Fiebig I. (A) Low-magnification (original magnification, ×10) view of green HIV-producing cells in LN tissues after 24 months of ART initiated in Fiebig I. The rectangle encloses 6 HIV+ cells. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) HIV RNA in the cell and cell fragments and in HIV virions is shown in green, and CD4+ cells are red with blue nuclei. The cell within the rectangle shows orange staining areas, indicating CD4+, and is surrounded by virions and clumps of cell-associated virions. Field of CD4+CD25– cells except for 1 clearly CD4+CD25+ cell (white arrow). Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Whisker plot of data from Table 8 showing that an average of 98.8% (range, 98.1%–100%) of the HIV-producing cells in 4 participants who initiated ART in Fiebig I were CD25–.

Table 8 HIV-producing CD4+CD25– cells in LN of participants initiating ART in Fiebig IA

Limitations of the study and impact of the pandemic. The major limitation of our study was availability of LN samples, reflecting the collaborative overall design of the RV254 project, dispersal of samples, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s affect on continued patient accrual. Future availability of samples would enable analysis to strengthen support for the major findings as well as a contemporary transcriptomic analysis of the resting CD4+ T cells in LT and comparison with current measures of the HIV reservoir.