Nonviral base editing of KCNJ13 mutation preserves vision in a model of inherited retinal channelopathy

HEK Flp-In 293 stable cells with GFP-tagged WT and W53X Kir7.1 expression. HEK Flp-In 293 host cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific, R75007) were generated using a pFRT/lacZeo target site vector to express GFP-tagged Kir7.1 (WT and W53X). These cells contain a single Flp recombination target (FRT) site at a transcriptionally active genomic locus to allow stable integration of the GFP-tagged human KCNJ13 sequence (WT and W53X). As these cells express the zeocin gene under the SV40 early promoter, complete DMEM high-glucose medium (10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin [Pen-Strep], 2 mM l-glutamine) containing 100 μg/mL zeocin was used for maintenance. The GFP-WT or GFP-W53X hKCNJ13 gene sequence was integrated into the genome of these cells based on the manufacturer’s guidelines. Briefly, the cells were cotransfected with FLP-In expression vector (pcDNA5/FRT) containing the GFP-tagged hKCNJ13 sequence (WT or W53X) created by in-fusion cloning and pOG44 recombinase expression plasmid. The pOG44 plasmid with constitutive expression of the Flp recombinase under the CMV promoter mediates the homologous recombination between the FRT sites of host cells and the expression vector such that the construct from the vector is inserted into the genome at the FRT site. This insertion brings the hygromycin B resistance gene into the frame, inactivates the zeocin fusion gene, and expresses the gene of interest under the CMV promoter. Forty-eight hours after cotransfection, the cells were passaged at 25% confluency to select stable transfectants in 200 μg/mL of hygromycin B. The hygromycin B–resistant cell clones (n = 15–20) were picked, maintained in 100 μg/mL hygromycin B, and further expanded for their characterization by genotyping (Sanger sequencing) and protein expression (immunocytochemistry). The primers used for in-fusion cloning and Sanger sequencing are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Patient-derived fibroblasts and iPSC-RPE cell culture and maintenance. Fibroblasts derived from a skin biopsy of an LCA16 patient (7, 11) with homozygous W53X mutation in KCNJ13 were cultured and maintained in complete DMEM high-glucose medium containing 10% FBS and 1% Pen-Strep at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . iPSCs, reprogrammed from patient-derived fibroblasts, were cultured on Matrigel and differentiated to iPSC-RPE using an approach similar to that previously described (11, 44). Briefly, on day 0 (D0) of differentiation, iPSCs were lifted using ReLeSR (Stem Cell Technologies; catalog 05872) to generate embryoid bodies (EBs). The EBs were maintained overnight in mTeSR+ containing 10 μM ROCK inhibitor (R&D Systems; catalog Y-27632). Then, over the next 3 days, the EBs were gradually transitioned to neural induction medium (NIM) (DMEM: F12 1:1, 1% N2 supplement, 1× MEM nonessential amino acids [MEM NEAA], 1× GlutaMAX, and 2 μg/mL heparin; MilliporeSigma). On D7, EBs were plated on Nunc 6-well plates coated with laminin (Thermo Fisher Scientific; catalog 23017015; diluted 1:20 in DMEM/F12). On D16, neurospheres were mechanically lifted. The remaining adherent cells were transitioned to retinal differentiation medium (RDM) (DMEM/F12 [3:1], 2% B27 without retinoic acid, 1% antibiotic-antimycotic solution) and allowed to differentiate to RPE. RDM was supplemented with 10 μM SU5402 (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog SML0443-5MG) and 3 μM CHIR99021 (BioGems, catalog 2520691) for the first 4 medium changes. After more than 60 days of differentiation, iPSC-RPE cells were purified as described by Sharma et al. and cultured on the desired surface (45). Briefly, cultures with differentiated patches of iPSC-RPE were dissociated using 1X TrypLE Select Enzyme (Thermo Fisher, catalog 12563011) and enriched for iPSC-RPE via magnetically activated cell sorting using anti-CD24 and anti-CD56 antibodies (Miltenyi Biotec). iPSC-RPE cells in the negative cell fraction were seeded on the desired surface precoated with laminin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 23017015; diluted 1:20 in DMEM/F12) and cultured.

SNCs for adenine base editing and CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. We recently reported a safe and efficient nanoplatform, SNC, for delivering CRISPR gene-editing and base-editing components (33). SNCs were synthesized using a water-in-oil microemulsion method. The oil phase (1 mL) was prepared by mixing Triton X-100 (885 μL) with hexanol (0.9 mL) and cyclohexane (3.75 mL). An aliquot of aqueous solution (25 μL) containing the desired payload (ssODN or base editor mRNA+sgRNA, with a total nucleic acid concentration of 2 mg/mL) was mixed with the silica reagents: tetraethyl orthosilicate (TEOS) (4 μL), bis(3-(triethoxysilyl)propyl)-disulfide (BTPD) (6 μL), and N-(3-(triethoxysilyl) propyl)-1H-imidazole-4-carboxamide (TESPIC, 1 mg). The synthesis of TESPIC was reported previously (33). This mixture was homogenized by pipetting and then added to the oil phase (1 mL). The water-in-oil microemulsion was formed by vortexing for 1 minute. Under vigorous stirring (1,500 rpm), an aliquot of 30% aqueous ammonia solution (4 μL) was added, and the water-in-oil microemulsion was stirred at 4°C for 12 hours to obtain unmodified SNCs. Acetone (1.5 mL) was added to the microemulsion to precipitate the SNCs. The precipitate was recovered by centrifugation (15,000g) and washed twice with ethanol and 3 times with ultrapure water. The purified SNCs were collected by centrifugation (15,000g). The as-prepared, unmodified SNC was redispersed in ultrapure water (1 mL). For surface modification, methoxy-poly (ethylene glycol)-silane (mPEG-silane) or a mixture of mPEG-silane and amine-poly (ethylene glycol)-silane (NH2-PEG-silane, Mn = 5000) (molar ratio of mPEG-silane: NH2-PEG-silane = 8:2) was added to the SNC suspension mentioned above for the synthesis of SNC-PEG without ATRA (i.e., SNC-PEG) or SNC-PEG-NH 2 (for ATRA conjugation), respectively. The total amount of PEG was 10 wt% of SNC. The pH of the suspension was adjusted to 8.0 using a 30% aqueous ammonia solution. The mixture was stirred at room temperature for 4 hours. The resulting SNCs were purified by washing with ultrapure water 3 times and concentrated with Amicon Ultra Centrifugal Filters (MilliporeSigma). ATRA was conjugated onto SNC-PEG-NH 2 via 1-ethyl-3-(3-dimethylaminopropyl)carbodiimide (EDC)/N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) catalyzed amidation. Payload-encapsulated SNC-PEG-NH 2 (0.5 mg) was redispersed in 1 mL DI water. EDC (7.5 μg), NHS (4.5 μg), and a DMSO solution of ATRA (6 μg in 5 μL DMSO) were added to the above solution. The solution was stirred at room temperature for 6 hours, and then the resulting ATRA-conjugated SNC (i.e., SNC-PEG-ATRA) was washed with water 3 times. The SNC-PEG-ATRA was concentrated with Amicon Ultra Centrifugal Filters to a payload concentration of 2 mg/mL before use. Materials used were as follows: TEOS, Triton X-100, acetone, ethanol, EDC, NHS, and ammonia (30% water) (purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific). Hexanol and cyclohexane were purchased from the Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. DMSO was purchased from Alfa Aesar. BTPD was purchased from Gelest Inc. mPEG-silane (Mn = 5000) and amine-poly (ethylene glycol)-silane (NH 2 -PEG-silane, Mn = 5000) were purchased from Biochempeg Scientific Inc. ATRA was purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Base-editor mRNAs. Using their mammalian-optimized UTR sequences, base-editor mRNAs were obtained as a custom product from Trilink Biotechnologies. The mRNAs were synthesized with complete substitution of uracil by N1-methylpseudouridine and cotranscriptional 5′ capping with the CleanCap AG analog resulting in a 5′ Cap1 structure and included a 120 nucleotide polyA tail.

sgRNA design. The sgRNAs targeting the W53X location in the human KCNJ13 gene were designed using Benchling (https://www.benchling.com). The design was validated with 2 other online tools, CRISPR-RGEN (46) and PnB Designer (47), to confirm its on-target specificity (Supplemental Table 8). Only 1 sgRNA (Figure 1C) appeared to be very specific for the W53X location, as it would allow the binding of the spCas9 domain to the target locus that positions c.158G>A site within the editing window of ABE (4–8 for ABE8e, counting the PAM as 21–23). This sgRNA also had the highest on-target score (65.7) and lowest off-target score (56.8) among the Benchling-designed sgRNAs. The sgRNA targeting mouse Kcnj13 was also selected based on the above criteria (highest on-target score, 57.1; lowest off-target score, 56.8). The chemically modified forms of these sgRNAs (human, G*C*G*CUAGCGUUGGAUGAUGU; mouse, G*C*G*CUAGCGCUGGAUGAUGC) were ordered from Synthego.

Generation of the lentiviral vector for Cas9-mediated gene editing. Lentivirus was manufactured for Cas9-mediated editing as described in Gándara, Carolina, et al. (48). Briefly, the HEK293 cells were plated and ready for transfection 24 hours after plating. The cells were transfected with the target plasmid when they reached 70% confluence, along with the packaging gene plasmids pMD2.G and psPAX2. The target vector plasmid contains a copy of the LCA guide, Cas9 protein, and mCherry reporter transgene driven by the EF-1α promoter. Cell culture supernatant was collected from HEK293 after transfection and was concentrated at 1,500g for 45 minutes. The concentrated lentivirus titer was between 107 and 1010 particles/mL, estimated via functional testing in HEK293 cells.

Gene editing in iPSC-RPE using lentiviral transduction to deliver Cas9, sgRNA, and SNC to deliver ssODN. For our attempt to edit the KCNJ13 gene carrying a W53X nonsense mutation, we used viral transduction to deliver Cas9 and a sgRNA (TAATGGACATGCGCTAGCGT) to the mature iPSC-RPE cells. We used lentiviral vectors (100 MOI) designed explicitly for this purpose: lentiCRISPR v2-mCherry (Addgene plasmid 99154), a gift from Agata Smogorzewska, with the annealed sgRNA oligonucleotides cloned into it using the BsmB1 enzyme digestion and ligation. Successful integration of the sgRNA sequence was confirmed by DNA sequencing with the primer 5′-GGACTATCATATGCTTACCG-3′ for the U6 promoter, which also drives sgRNA expression. Lentivirus was generated in-house using the method described above. This lentivirus was used to transduce mature iPSC-RPE cells to express Cas9, sgRNA, and the reporter gene mCherry, allowing easy identification of transduced cells. After 6 hours of viral transduction, 3 μg of the HDR repair template for W53X gene correction, ssODN-ATTO488 (GATGCTTGGGGGATCCTAATGGATATGCGCTGGCGTTGGATGATGTTAGTCTTTTCTGCTTCT; bold letters show the wobble changes), was delivered to the cells using SNC and incubated for 48 hours. Papain digestion was used to dissociate cells that expressed both red and green fluorescent markers, indicating that they had received both Cas9+sgRNA and ssODN constructs, into a single cell that was then used for patch-clamp experiments.

Base editing in Kir7.1-HEK293 stable cells by electroporation. HEK293 stable cells expressing KCNJ13W53X-GFP were subcultured 24 hours before nucleofection at 70% confluency. The ABE8e mRNA (spCas9-NG, 3 μg) (49) and sgRNA (100 pmol) or RNP complex formed by incubating the mixture of ABE8e protein (3 μg) and sgRNA (100 pmol) at room temperature for 10 minutes was introduced via electroporation; 1 × 105 cells were electroporated using the FS-100 program in the Lonza 4D nucleofector according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. After electroporation, cells were seeded in a 6-well plate and maintained in complete DMEM medium containing 100 μg/mL hygromycin B for further analysis.

Base editing in LCA16-patient’s specific fibroblasts and iPSC-RPE by SNCs. The W53X-LCA16-patient’s specific fibroblasts (FibroW53X) were subcultured 1 day before treatment. For base editing, ABE8e mRNA (3 μg) and sgRNA (100 pmol) were delivered to fibroblasts using SNCs. Five days after treatment, DNA was isolated for genomic analysis. For base editing in iPSC-RPE, the cells were first seeded in a 96-well plate at a density of 50,000 cells per well in RDM containing 10% FBS and 10 μM ROCK inhibitor (R&D Systems; catalog Y-27632). On D2, the media was switched to RDM containing 2% FBS. On D3 after seeding, ABE8e mRNA (3 μg) and sgRNA (100 pmol) were delivered to the cells using SNCs in RDM. the iPSC-RPE monolayer was dissociated 2 days after treatment with SNC-ABE8e. Cells were seeded on Transwell inserts and also collected for gDNA analysis. iPSC-RPE cells transitioned to Transwell inserts and were cultured for 4 to 6 weeks to obtain a polarized monolayer of RPE and subsequently analyzed for Kir7.1 channel function by the whole-cell patch-clamp approach. Untreated cells were used as references.

Generating the Kcnj13W53X/+ knockin mouse model. The Kcnj13W53X mouse model was generated by Cyagen Biosciences using CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome engineering. Exon 2 was selected as the target site for the intended base change knockin using 2 distinct guides and a donor sequence. For HDR, the donor oligo carried the mutation p.W53* (TGG to TAG) flanked by 120 bp homologous sequences combined on both sides. Microinjections of Cas9 protein, sgRNA mixture, and ssODN were made into the pronucleus of fertilized eggs. The embryos were then transplanted to the pseudopregnant mice, and the resulting progeny were genotyped using PCR and RFLP to validate the desired gene mutation.

OCT. OCT was performed on mice anesthetized with ketamine/xylazine and whose pupils were dilated with 1% tropicamide using the Spectralis HRA+OCT system (Heidelberg Engineering Inc.). The mice were placed on a heating pad that was maintained at 37°C throughout the procedure, and a drop of artificial tear was applied before placing the corneal lens to keep the eyes from drying out. The images were captured and analyzed with Heidelberg Eye Explorer software (version 1.10.0.0).

ERG in mice. ERG was performed in mice using a standard protocol described elsewhere before and after the base editing to evaluate the function of the retina. Briefly, the mice were dark adapted overnight prior to ERG. ERG signals were captured in full darkness using an Espion Ganzfeld full-field system (Diagnosys LLC). When using a contact electrode, a drop of 2% hypromellose solution was applied to the eye in order to keep the cornea wet and make electrical contact. Mice were subjected to mfERG testing with the Celeris system (Diagnosys LLC), in which the retina is divided into 19 hexagonal areas and stimulated by a pseudorandom sequence of black and white hexagons that alternate multiple times per second. Data acquired were analyzed with Espion software (Diagnosys LLC; version V6.0.54) and Origin 2018b (OriginLab Corp.). For a and b waves, the eyes were exposed to a series of flash intensities (0.03 to 30 cd.s/m2) using a ganzfeld dome for 400 ms with a 2-second interval between flashes. For c waves, the eyes were exposed to 25 cd.s/m2 for 4 seconds. Animals were subjected to ERG every 2 weeks.

Base editing in mice. C57BL/6J male and female mice (Kcnj13W53X/+) were housed at the animal facility at University of Wisconsin–Madison under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle at a controlled temperature (25 ± 5°C) and humidity (40%–50%). The mice were genotyped using standard PCR methods with the primers listed in Supplemental Table 3, followed by digestion with restriction enzyme NheI (Anza IVGN0066, Thermo Fisher). The W53X mutation creates a restriction site for NheI, and therefore the W53X allele resulted in 2 (212 bp and 302 bp) fragments compared with only 1 (514 bp) fragment in the WT allele (Supplemental Figure 14). W53X-targeting sgRNA was designed and validated in mouse fibroblasts (50) isolated from Kcnj13W53X/+ mice. A subretinal injection (2 μL) of SNC-PEG-ATRA encapsulating ABE8e mRNA (2 and 3 μg), W53X-targeting sgRNA (Supplemental Table 9) (100 pmol), and GFP mRNA (1 μg, to visualize the site of injection) was performed in mice (n = 4 eyes). PBS or empty SNC-PEG-ATRA (n = 4) injected eyes were used as references. Five days after injection, imaging was carried out to assess the delivery based on GFP reporter mRNA. gDNA was isolated from the optic cup of these mice to determine the on-target and off-target effects of base editing. To determine the editing efficiency in this monogenic W53X mouse model at the cellular level, any increase in the WT reads after base editing of the W53X allele was noted and doubled to get the number of cells edited.

On-target analysis by deep sequencing. Treated and untreated cells were dissociated using enzymatic treatment (Accutase/Papain) according to the manufacturer’s instructions for genomic analysis. From the HEK293 stable cells, total RNA (QIAGEN, 74134) was isolated, reverse transcribed to cDNA (Thermo Fisher, 4368814), and subsequently amplified for on-target analysis using KCNJ13 Illumina-specific primers (Supplemental Table 3). From fibroblasts, iPSC-RPE, and mouse optic cups, gDNA was isolated according to the manufacturer’s guidelines (Quick-DNA Miniprep Plus Kit, D4069) and quantified using Nanodrop 2000 or Qubit (Thermo Fisher). For deep sequencing of the KCNJ13 locus, gDNA was amplified using Illumina-specific primers with adapter sequences (amplicon size, –150 bp) (Supplemental Table 4). Unique indexes (i7 and i5) were ligated to each custom amplicon by PCR (amplicon size, 250 bp), and the indexed amplicons were pooled and purified using AMPure XP beads (Beckman Coulter, A63881). The indexed library was run on an Illumina MiniSeq instrument with a read length of 150 bp. Deep-sequencing data were analyzed using RGEN Cas-analyzer (51) and CRISPResso2 (52) software.

Off-target analysis by deep sequencing. The potential off-target sites for the hW53X-sgRNA were identified by an in silico tool, Cas-OFFinder (36). The parameters used were an NG/NGG/NAG PAM with up to 4 mismatches to the sgRNA sequence (Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 12). We also considered a DNA and RNA bulge of 1 nucleotide, which occurs due to an extra unpaired base in the DNA sequence concerning sgRNA or an extra unpaired base in sgRNA for DNA sequence in the genome, respectively. From the treated and untreated stable cells, fibroblasts, and iPSC-RPE, gDNA was isolated and amplified using primers specific to off-target sites. All the primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 6. Deep-sequencing and data analysis were performed as described above.

rhAmp off-target analysis in W53X mice. As the gDNA yield from the mouse optic cup was too low to amplify all the off-target sites separately, we used a highly efficient RNase H2-dependent (rhAmp) PCR technique that can amplify different targets using a single PCR reaction. Amplification and sequencing were performed according to IDT rhAmp instructions. The rhAmpSeq CRISPR panel was designed using the IDT designing tool (https://www.idtdna.com/pages/tools/rhampseq-design-tool) for the potential off-targets of mW53X-sgRNA identified using Cas-OFFinder (Supplemental Table 7). The amplicon library was prepared using the rhAmpSeq CRISPR Library Kit (IDT, 10007317) and rhAmpSeq i5 and i7 index primers. The purified library was sequenced on the MiniSeq instrument from Illumina. Sequencing analysis was performed using the IDT rhAMP CRISPR analysis tool (https://www.idtdna.com/site/analysislab).

Immunocytochemistry. Kir7.1 protein expression was assessed in the pool of W53X-mutant, WT, and base-edited HEK293 stable cells by immunocytochemistry as described earlier (10). As the protein is GFP tagged, GFP mouse monoclonal primary antibody (Cell Signaling, 2955, 1:250) was used to enhance the Kir7.1 protein expression for its detection in the cells. Sodium potassium ATPase rabbit monoclonal primary antibody (Thermo Fisher, ST0533, 1:500) was used to label the cell membranes. Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated donkey anti-rabbit (Proteintech, SA00006.8, 1:500) and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated donkey anti-mouse (Proteintech, SA00006.5, 1:500) secondary antibodies were used. DAPI was used as a nuclear counterstain. Immunostained cells were imaged on a confocal microscope (Nikon C2 Instruments).

Electrophysiology assay. A high-throughput automated patch clamp (Q Patch II, Sophion) was used to measure the whole-cell current from the HEKWT, HEKW53X, and base-edited HEKW53X stable cells as described earlier (53). Briefly, the cells were grown in a T75 flask for 48 to 72 hours and then detached gently using Detachin. The cells were centrifuged at 90g for 1 minute and resuspended in serum-free medium containing 25 mM HEPES. The cells (3 M/mL) were kept on a shaker for 20 minutes before the experiment. Forty-eight cells were recorded in parallel on single-hole disposable Qplates with individual amplifiers. A pressure protocol was used to achieve cell positioning (–70 mbar), Giga seal (–75 mbar), and whole-cell configuration (5 pulses with –50 mbar increment between the pulses, first pulse of –250 mbar). The current was recorded in response to voltage-clamp steps from the holding potential (–10 mV) to voltages between –140 mV and +40 mV (Δ = 10 mV). More than 70% of the cells completed the experiment or run. The cells in which the stability was compromised during the experiment were judged by the leak current and excluded from the analysis. The extracellular solution contained the following: 135 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 10 mM HEPES, 10 mM glucose, 1.8 mM CaCl 2 , and 1 mM MgCl 2 , pH adjusted to 7.4 and osmolarity 305 mOsm. The intracellular solution contained the following: 30 mM KCl, 83 mM K-gluconate, 10 mM HEPES, 5.5 mM EGTA, 0.5 mM CaCl 2 , 4 mM Mg-ATP, and 0.1 mM GTP, pH adjusted to 7.2 and osmolarity 280 mOsm. In an alternative external solution, NaCl was replaced with RbCl (140 mM) and used as an enhancer of Kir7.1 current. An extracellular solution with 20 mM Cs+ was used to block the Kir7.1 current. The data were analyzed using Sophion Analyzer, version 6.6.44. Whole-cell manual patch-clamp recording of base-edited hiPS-RPE cells was performed according to the standard protocol described elsewhere (7). There was no reporter or selection marker to aid in identifying the recipient or edited cells. Therefore, these cells were picked up randomly for the electrophysiology assay.

Statistics. The data analysis was done using Origin software (Origin 2020, OriginLab Corp.) and expressed as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical differences. One-way ANOVA was used for multiple comparison, followed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference (HSD) method for adjustment of multiple comparisons. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All work with LCA16 patient-derived cells (fibroblasts, iPSCs, and iPSC-RPE) was carried out following institutional, national, and international guidelines and approved by the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Institutional Review Board and Stem Cell Research Oversight Committee. The animal protocols followed the ARVO Statement for use in ophthalmic and vision science research and were approved by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Animal Care and Use Committee.

Data availability. Data are available in the paper’s supplemental material. Values associated with the main manuscript and supplemental material, including the values for all data points shown in graphs and values behind any reported means, are in the Supporting Data Values file. Additional data can be made available from the corresponding author upon request.