MMR vaccination induces trained immunity via functional and metabolic reprogramming of γδ T cells

Sex as a biological variable

Our study examined male and female volunteers. We did not report sex-stratified analyses, as we did not have sufficient statistical power to do so in this exploratory study.

Study participants

Thirty-nine healthy volunteers (Supplemental Table 1) of Dutch descent between the ages of 18 and 50 years were recruited between June and September 2020. Individuals with a medical history of immunodeficiency or a solid or nonsolid malignancy within the 2 preceding years were excluded. Vaccination 3 months prior to the start of the study or plans to receive other vaccinations during the study period was not allowed. Acute illness within 2 weeks of the study’s initiation or the use of drugs, including NSAIDs, less than 4 weeks before the start of the trial, with the exception of oral contraceptives, also resulted in exclusion. Pregnant individuals were not eligible.

Blood collection and sample processing

EDTA whole blood (8 × 10 mL) was collected via venipuncture. Two of the EDTA tubes were centrifuged immediately after collection at 2,970g for 10 minutes at room temperature (RT), and plasma was stored at –80°C until later analysis. Hematological parameters such as WBC count and differential were measured on a Sysmex XN-450 apparatus. Cell counts were compared between time points using (unadjusted) Wilcoxon signed-rank tests. Additionally, 1 mL whole blood was stored at –80°C for genotype analysis.

PBMCs were isolated by density-gradient centrifugation over Ficoll-Paque (GE Healthcare). Briefly, EDTA blood was diluted in calcium/magnesium-free PBS and layered on Ficoll-Paque solution. After centrifugation for 30 minutes at 615g (no brakes, RT), the PBMC layer was collected and washed at least 3 times with cold calcium/magnesium-free PBS. The cells were resuspended in RPMI-1640, with Dutch modifications (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and supplemented with 50 mg/mL gentamicin (Centrafarm), 2 mM GlutaMAX (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1 mM pyruvate (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and counted by Sysmex.

For cytokine production assessments, PBMCs were seeded in round-bottomed, 96-well plates at 0.5 × 106 cells/well. The cells were stimulated for 24 hours using the stimuli described in Supplemental Table 2 (all in the presence of 10% pooled human serum, at 37°C and 5% CO 2 ). Supernatants were collected and stored at –20°C until further analysis.

PBMC freezing and thawing

Leftover PBMCs were resuspended in ice-cold, heat-inactivated FBS prior to cryopreservation. Ice-cold 20% DMSO in FBS was added dropwise to the cells until a final concentration of 10% DMSO was reached. The cells were stored for up to 24 hours in CoolCell alcohol-free freezing containers (Corning) at –80°C, after which they were transferred to a –150°C freezer for long-term storage. For subsequent experiments, PBMCs were thawed following a protocol modified from Hønge et al. (47). The PBMCs were retrieved from the –150°C storage and kept on dry ice until the moment of thawing. The cells were rapidly warmed in a water bath of 37°C until only a small clump of ice was present in the vial. The contents were immediately transferred into a 10× volume of prewarmed thawing medium (RPMI supplemented as described above and further supplemented with 20% FBS and 12.5 μg/mL DNase-I). The cells were centrifuged at 500g for 10 minutes at RT and resuspended in thawing medium without DNase-I. The cells were again centrifuged, resuspended in cold PBS, and counted with trypan blue to assess recovery and viability.

ELISA cytokine measurements and data analysis

The cytokines TNF (commonly referred to as TNF-α), IL-6, IL-1Ra, and IP-10 were measured using DuoSet ELISA kits from R&D Systems, and IFN-α was measured with a kit from PBL Assay Science, according to the manufacturer’s protocol. To account for plate-to-plate variation, the participants were randomized over different plates (time points were kept together on the same plate). Cytokine concentrations were calculated relative to the standard curve in Gen5 software (BioTek). We calculated log 2 fold changes between T2 and T1 and corrected for sex, age, and BMI using a linear regression approach. The MMR and placebo groups were compared using Mann-Whitney U tests.

Targeted proteomics analysis by proximity extension assay

Plasma samples from 16 MMR-vaccinated individuals were sent to Olink (Sweden) for targeted proteomics analysis using proximity extension assay technology. In total, 1,472 proteins were measured, 183 of which were removed from the analysis because they were poorly detectable in more than 25% of the samples (30 cardiometabolic proteins, 46 inflammatory proteins, 56 neurology proteins, 51 oncology proteins). Unadjusted P values were calculated using the Wilcoxon signed-rank test.

DNA isolation and genotyping

Whole blood samples were shipped on dry ice to the Human Genomics Facility of the Genetic Laboratory of the Department of Internal Medicine at Erasmus MC (Rotterdam, Netherlands). There, DNA isolation was performed and samples were genotyped using the Illumina GSA Arrays Infinium iSelect 24 × 1 HTS Custom Beadchip Kit.

Single-cell library preparation and sequencing

Cryopreserved PBMCs were thawed as described above and washed an additional time with ice-cold PBS. Single-cell gene expression libraries were generated on the 10X Genomics Chromium platform using the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Library and Gel Bead Kit, version 3.1, and the Chromium Next GEM Chip G Single Cell Kit (10X Genomics) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. snATAC-Seq libraries were generated on the 10X Genomics Chromium platform using the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell ATAC Library and the Gel Bead Kit, version 1.1, and the Chromium Next GEM Chip H Single Cell Kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Gene expression and ATAC-Seq libraries were sequenced on a NovaSeq 6000 S4 flow cell using version 1.5 chemistry (Illumina).

Single-cell sequencing data analysis

Preprocessing and demultiplexing scRNA-Seq and snATAC-Seq data. The proprietary 10X Genomics CellRanger pipeline (version 4.0.0) was used with default parameters. CellRanger count or CellRanger-atac count was used to align read data to the reference genome provided by 10X Genomics. refdata-cellranger-arc-GRCh38-2020-A-2.0.0 was used for the snATAC-Seq experiments and refdata-gex-GRCh38-2020-A for the scRNA-Seq. In scRNA-Seq, a digital gene expression matrix was generated to record the number of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) for each gene in each cell. In snATAC-Seq, fragment files were created.

Each library was further demultiplexed by assigning cell barcodes to their donor. Souporcell (version 1.3 gb) (48) was used for genotype-free demultiplexing by calling candidate variants on the premapped bam files. Cells were clustered by their allelic information, and each cluster was matched to a donor with a known genotype.

scRNA-Seq data analysis. The expression matrix from each library was loaded into the R/Seurat package (version 3.2.2) (49) for downstream analysis. To control the data quality, we first excluded cells with ambiguous assignments from the Souporcell demultiplex. Next, we further excluded low-quality cells with more than 25% mitochondrial reads, fewer than 100 or more than 3,000 expressed genes, or more than 5,000 UMI counts.

After QC, we applied logNormalization (Seurat function) and scaled the data, regressing for total UMI counts, the number of features, the percentage of mitochondrial genes, the and percentage of ribosomal genes. We then performed principal component analysis (PCA) based on the 2,000 more highly variable features identified using the vst method implemented in Seurat. As batches showed a good integration of the data, no integration algorithm was applied. Cells were then clustered using the Louvain algorithm with a resolution of 0.75 based on neighbors calculated in the first 30 principal components. For visualization, we applied uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) based on the first 30 principal components. For clarity, 2 samples were excluded from the analysis on the basis of the QC results (see Figure 2B).

Annotation of scRNA-Seq clusters. Clusters were annotated by manually checking the expression of known marker genes. Cluster 5 showed higher expression of γ and δ chain genes (TRGC1, TRDC) along with T cell markers (CD3E). Dimensionality reduction and clustering analysis of this subset revealed 2 mixed cell populations: mucosal-associated invariant T cells (MAIT cells) overexpressing KLRB1 and γδ T cells overexpressing TRDC and TRGC; these cells were then annotated accordingly.

Differential gene expression and gene set enrichment. For paired comparison between time points in both MMR and placebo groups, differential expression (DE) tests were performed using the FindMarkers functions in Seurat with MAST (50). Patient IDs were regressed out in order to perform a paired analysis. Genes with a Bonferroni-corrected P value of less than 0.05 were considered to be differentially expressed.

Gene set enrichment was performed using the enrichGO function in the R package clusterProfiler. Gene sets enriched with a Benjamin-Hochberg–corrected P value below 0.05 and more than 4 genes were considered significant.

snATAC-Seq data analysis. ArchR (51) was used for the downstream analyses of snATAC-Seq data,with reading of the fragment files created in by CellRanger-atac. Cells with fewer than 1,000 unique fragments, a transcription start site (TSS) enrichment below 4, identified as doublets by ArchR, or ambiguously labeled by souporcell were removed. To improve cell-type annotation of the snATAC-Seq data, a cell cluster that contained a significantly lower TSS enrichment and was not closely clustering to the well-separated cell-type clusters in the UMAP was removed.

After QC, the ArchR function “addIterativeLSI” was used to process iterative latent semantic indexing using the top 25,000 variable features and the top 30 dimensions. For visualization, UMAP with nNeighbors = 30 and minDist = 0.5 was applied.

Gene scores were calculated for each cell on the basis of accessibility. In order to aid the analysis of γδ T cells, a modified reference was used. By adding the gtf gene reference used by CellRanger, gene scores could be calculated for TRDC, TRGC1, and TRGC2.

snATAC-Seq annotation and integration with scRNA-Seq data. ArchR function “addGeneIntegrationMatrix” was used to compare the calculated snATAC-Seq gene score matrix and the gene expression levels in scRNA-Seq data. This resulted in a matched scRNA profile and predicted the cell type per sequenced cell in the snATAC-Seq data. Cell types were therefore assigned to the snATAC-Seq data on the basis of the predicted cell type of the integration. UMAPs of the integrated blocks were inspected in order to examine the quality of the integration (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Per-cell-type analysis of snATAC-Seq data. A common approach was followed to inspect the open-chromatin changes in each cell type. The same method as described before for the whole-cell pool was used for visualization and clustering separately in each cell type. After this, open-chromatin peaks were calculated by running “addReproduciblePeakSet” using Macs2 algorithm (52). Transcription factor motif deviations were calculated on the basis of “CIS-BP” database annotation (53) using the “addDeviationsMatrix” function. The effects of MMR vaccination and placebo were assessed by running “getMarkerFeatures,” comparing both time points for all data types: open-chromatin peaks, TF motifs, and gene score. A FDR of less than 0.05 was indicative of significant changes.

Flow cytometric measurements of γδ T cell parameters

Flow cytometric staining was performed as follows: 5 × 105 thawed PBMCs were stained for surface markers using the antibodies described in Supplemental Table 3, for 30 minutes in the dark at 4°C, in FACS buffer (PBS, 5% FBS, 2 mM EDTA Intracellular proteins were analyzed after fixation and permeabilization in Cytofix permeabilization/fixation reagent (BD Biosciences) for 30 minutes. Following 2 washes with Cytofix permeabilization/washing buffer (BD Biosciences), cells were stained with the antibodies against the intracellular markers detailed in Supplemental Table 3, for 30 minutes in the dark at 4°C. After completion of the staining procedure, the cells were washed with PBS and stored in CellFIX reagent (BD Biosciences) until acquisition on a LSR II cytometer (BD Biosciences).

The flow cytometric data were analyzed in FlowJo (version X.07). The gating strategy was as follows: events corresponding to lymphocyte size were selected on the basis of forward scatter area/side scatter area (FSC-A/SSC-A), followed by selection of single-cell events in subsequent forward scatter height/forward scatter area (FSC-H/FSC-A) and forward scatter width/forward scatter area (FSC-W/FSC-A) gate. Viable cells were selected by gating on viability dye–negative cells. The analyses were performed on CD45+CD3+Vδ2+ cells. A visual example of this gating strategy is included in Supplemental Figure 8.

For the measurement of surface markers on unstimulated Vδ2 T cells, thawed PBMCs were stained as described above immediately after thawing. For measurements of cytokine expression or surface markers after stimulation, PBMCs were first treated with soluble anti-CD3/anti-C28 (BD Biosciences) antibodies for 4 hours in the presence of a Golgi plug (brefeldin A, BD Biosciences), under standard cell culture conditions.

Statistical comparisons between time points for all flow cytometric analyses (including SCENITH) were done using (unadjusted) Wilcoxon signed-rank tests.

SCENITH methodology

We modified the original SCENITH technique (https://www.scenith.com) to analyze energy metabolism of γδ T cells. Briefly, PBMCs were plated at 0.3 × 106 cells/well in 96-well plates. The cells were cultured in RPMI alone or stimulated with soluble anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies or IPP for 4 hours under standard cell culture conditions. Next, cells were either left untreated (control) or were treated with 20deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG) (final concentration, 100 mM), oligomycin (O) (final concentration, 10 μM), and a combination of 2-DG and oligomycin (DGO) (final concentration 100 mM and 10 μM) for 30 minutes under standard cell culture conditions. Following the addition of puromycin (final concentration 10 μg/mL), the cells were incubated for an additional 45 minutes, and the cells were subsequently harvested and washed in cold FACS buffer before being stained as described above.

Statistics

All data were analyzed in R as described in each relevant section of the Methods and figure legends. For paired comparisons (before-after vaccination), Wilcoxon signed-rank tests were used. For unpaired comparisons (between MMR and placebo groups), Mann-Whitney U tests were used. Statistical testing for differential gene expression/chromatin accessibility was performed using built-in statistical functions of the software packages as described above. Unless otherwise indicated, 2-tailed P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. If correction for multiple testing was applied, the method is described in the relevant Methods section. In cases where the P value is not provided, an asterisk indicates statistical significance. Box plots were drawn as follows: lower and upper hinges indicate the 25th and 75th percentiles, whiskers indicate the hinge plus 1.5 times the IQR, and the line in the box indicates the median.

The following R packages were used for the present work: the Tidyverse core packages 1.3.2 (54), Seurat 4.1.1, ArchR 1.0.2, SeuratObject 4.1.0, GenomicRanges 1.48.0, data.Table 1.14.2, ggplot2 3.3.6, colortools 0.1.6, clusterProfiler 4.4.4. magrittr 2.0.3, ggprism 1.0.3, ggsci 2.9, rstatix 0.7.0, pzfx 0.3.0, janitor 2.1.0, readr 2.1.3, openxlsx 4.2.5, psych 2.2.9. The figures were compiled using Adobe Illustrator.

Study design, approval, and registration

This randomized, placebo-controlled trial, depicted in Figure 1A, was designed to research the ability of MMR vaccination to establish trained immunity. Therefore, participants were allocated 1:1 to receive either a placebo vaccine (0.1 mL 0.9% saline solution) or an MMR vaccine (SD, 0.5 mL, live-attenuated mumps virus [strain ‘Jeryl Lynn’, at least 12.5 × 103 CCID50]; live-attenuated measles virus [strain ‘Enders’ Edmonston’, at least 1 × 103 CCID50]; live-attenuated rubella virus [strain ‘Wistar RA 27/3’, at least 1 × 103 CCID50]). Vaccination was performed intramuscularly in the right upper arm, and blood was drawn at baseline (T1) and 1 month after vaccination (T2). The trial protocol was approved in 2020 by the competent authority in the Netherlands and the Arnhem-Nijmegen Ethics Committee and was registered before participant recruitment in the following locations: (a) in the registry of the competent authority in the Netherlands (https://www.toetsingonline.nl/to/ccmo_search.nsf/), registration ID NL74082.091.20; (b) in the Dutch national trial registry (https://clinicaltrialregister.nl/), registration ID NL8609; and (c) in the European Union Drug Regulating Authorities Clinical Trials database (EudraCT; https://www.clinicaltrialsregister.eu/), registration ID EUCTR2020-002456-21-NL (the trial protocol can be accessed here).

The last 2 of these registrations are also accessible via the International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (https://trialsearch.who.int/). All experiments were conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, and no adverse events were recorded. All participants provided written informed consent prior to inclusion in the study.

Data and materials availability

The sequencing data used in this manuscript are accessible in the European Genome-Phenome Archive (EGA) (EGAS00001006787). The Olink data have been added as a supplemental file (Supplemental Data Set 1). A Supporting Data Values file containing all values for the data points in graphs and values behind any reported means is available in the supplemental materials. Other data are available upon request to the corresponding author.