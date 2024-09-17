ADAMTS12 promotes fibrosis by restructuring extracellular matrix to enable activation of injury-responsive fibroblasts

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Mice. Gli1CreERt2 (JAX stock 007913) and Rosa26tdTomato (JAX stock 007909) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Adamts12–/– mice were developed by C. Lopez-Otin (25). Genotyping of mice was performed by PCR. Mice (1–5 mice) were housed together with unlimited access to water and food on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, at 20°C under specific pathogen–free conditions at RWTH Aachen University. As reported by Hour et al. previously (25), Adamts12–/– mice were normally fertile with normal lifespans and no overt phenotype. In addition, 6- to 8-month-old Adamts12–/– mice showed no baseline phenotype compared with WT mice in H&E stainings of major organs (heart, lung, liver, kidney, muscle, spleen), as evaluated by a trained pathologist (Supplemental Figure 10).

UUO. For inducible fate tracking, 8-week-old male Gli1CreER tdTomato mice (n = 3) received tamoxifen 3 times by gavage (10 mg p.o.) followed by a washout period of 21 days. Gli1CreER tdTomato mice as well as Adamts12–/– mice (n = 6; 2 females, 4 males; 20–24 weeks of age) and WT (n = 7; 4 females, 3 males; 18–24 weeks of age) underwent UUO surgery and contralateral sham surgery as previously described (37). In brief, mice were anesthetized with 120 mg/kg BW ketamine and 16 mg/kg BW xylazine. After induction of narcosis, the left flank was incised and the left ureter ligated at the level of the lower pole with two 5.0 sutures (Mersilene). For the sham surgery, an isolated flank incision was placed on the contralateral right flank of the same animal. For analgesia, 200 mg/kg BW in 100 μL NaCl solution was administered subcutaneously 30 minutes prior to surgery. After surgery, metamizole (1.25 mg/mL) was added to the drinking water in combination with 1% sucrose for 72 hours. Mice were subsequently sacrificed via cardiac puncture following ketamine/xylazine narcosis. A small incision was made in the right ventricle, after which the left ventricle was perfused with 20 mL of 4°C PBS to remove residual blood from the vasculature.

MI. To compare cardiac fibrosis between WT and Adamts12–/– mice 56 days after MI, 11- to 17-week-old Adamts12–/– mice underwent left anterior descending coronary artery ligation (n = 11; 6 females, 5 males) or sham surgery (n = 9; 4 females, 5 males). As specifically requested by the regional authorities (LANUV-NRW, Germany), we had to use the same group of WT sham- and MI-operated mice, as in our previous study, in which WT and Cxcl4–/– animals were subjected to sham or MI operation (38). For Picrosirius red stainings, heart sections from WT and Adamts12–/– mice were stained anew as described in the Supplemental Methods. For echocardiography, data on the WT mice was reanalyzed together with echocardiographic data on Adamts12–/– mice by a blinded trained professional, as described below. For Visium spatial transcriptomics experiments, 8-week-old female Adamts12–/– (n = 4) and WT (n = 4) mice were used. MI surgeries were performed as previously described (39). Mice were anesthetized using 2%–2.5% isoflurane. For analgesia, metamizole (200 mg/kg BW in 100 μL NaCl solution) was administered subcutaneously 30 minutes prior to surgery in addition to local analgesia by subcutaneous and intercostal injection of bupivacaine (2.5 mg/kg BW). After induction of narcosis, mice were intubated and ventilated with oxygen by mouse respirator (Harvard Apparatus). A Left thoracotomy was performed, and MI was induced by ligature of the left anterior descending artery using 0/7 silk (Seraflex, IO0517IZ). For the sham surgery, an isolated left thoracotomy without left anterior descending coronary artery ligation was performed. After ligation, the ribs, muscle layer, and skin incision were closed via suture, and Metamizole was administered for 3 days via the drinking water (1.25% mg/mL, 1% sucrose). Mice were sacrificed 7 or 56 days after MI, as described above.

Echocardiography. Echocardiography was performed 2 days before, 28 after, and 56 days after surgery for the initial MI experiment. For spatial transcriptomics, echocardiography was performed 7 days after MI surgery. Imaging was performed by a trained professional on a small animal ultrasound imager (Vevo 2100 and MX550D transducer, FUJIFILM, Visualsonics). Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane during the procedure. To assess the ejection fraction, the Simpson method was used by manual image annotation using VevoLab Software (Fujifilm VisualSonics).

FACS and Affymetrix microarray. Kidneys were minced into small, approximately 1 mm2 slices and transferred to a digestion solution containing 25 μg/mL Liberase TL (Roche) and 50 μg/mL DNase (MilliporeSigma) in RPMI (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in a C-tube (Miltenyi Biotec). Tissue was processed on a gentleMACS (Miltenyi Biotec) using the program Spleen 4 and subsequently digested for 30 minutes at 37°C while shaking at 300 rpm before processing again on the gentleMACS using the Spleen 4 program. The resulting suspension was passed through a 70 μm cell strainer (Falcon), washed with 45 mL cold PBS, and centrifuged for 5 minutes at 500g at 4°C. Cells were counted using a hemocytometer with trypan blue staining. Overall cell viability was greater than 80%. Isolated cells were resuspended in FACS buffer (1% FBS in PBS) on ice at a final concentration of 1 × 107 cells/mL and filtered using a 40 μm cell strainer (Falcon). Live, single cells were isolated by FACS using a FACSAria II instrument (BD) and gated for Gli1-tdTomato+, DAPI– cells. On average, it took 5–6 hours from obtaining the biopsies to preparing the single-cell suspensions. After Gli1 cell isolation, an Affymetrix GeneChip Mouse Genome 430 2.0 Array was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

RNA-ISH staining and image analysis. ISH was performed using the RNAscope Multiplex Detection Kit V2 (RNAscope, 323100) on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue following the manufacturer’s protocol. Target retrieval was performed for 30 minutes. The following probes were used for the RNAscope assay: Mm-Adamts12 400531-C1, Mm-PDGFRβ 411381-C3, Hs-PDGFRβ 548991-C1, Hs-COL1α1 401891-C2, and Hs-ADAMTS12 507691-C3. For the UUO and MI time course, 7 images were acquired (for kidney cortex areas only) in a randomized fashion, using the ×40 objective of a Nikon A1R confocal microscope. Stained spots were counted after splitting images into their original channels and background subtraction (rolling ball radius = 10.0 pixels) using ImageJ (NIH) (37, 40). For analysis of the human tissue microarray, 3 Z-stacks were acquired from the renal cortex in randomly selected areas. Using ImageJ (37, 40), Z-stacks were overlaid as Z-Projects and channels were split. Cells were segmented and classified by a trained algorithm using the object classification workflow of ilastik (41).

RT-qPCR. For tissue samples, snap-frozen tissue was shredded using a Mixer Mill, and RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (74106, QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For cell culture samples, cells were lysed and homogenized using QIAshredder spin columns (79656, QIAGEN), and RNA was isolated as described above. Total RNA (200 ng) was reverse-transcribed with the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (4368813, Applied Biosystems). RT–qPCR was performed in duplicate using SYBR Green Master Mix (Bio-Rad) and the CFX Connect Real-Time System (Bio-Rad). The cycle protocol was 95°C for 2 minutes, 40 cycles of 5 seconds at 95°C, and 30 seconds at 60°C, followed by a final 5 seconds at 95°C. Gapdh served as a housekeeping gene. Data were analyzed using the 2–Ct method. The primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 16.

Immunofluorescence staining and image analysis. Cryosections (5 μm) were blocked for 30 minutes with 10% BSA followed by a 1-hour incubation with the primary antibody. After washing 3 times for 5 minutes in PBS and subsequent incubation with secondary antibodies for 30 minutes, the slides were washed, counterstained with DAPI (Roche, 1:10,000), and mounted with Immu-Mount (9990402, Epredia). For each sample, 4 images of the renal cortex were acquired using the ×40 objective of a Nikon A1R confocal microscope in a randomized fashion. For quantification, images were split into channels, and the positive area was determined by spectral thresholding using ImageJ (37, 40). The following antibodies were used: anti–mouse PDGFRβ (ab32570, 1:100, Abcam), anti–mouse CD31 (553370, 1:200, BD Biosciences), AF488 donkey anti-rabbit (711-545-152, 1:200, Jackson ImmunoResearch), and AF647 donkey anti-rat (712-605-153, 1:200, Jackson ImmunoResearch).

IHC staining. After deparaffinization of 2 μm paraffin sections, antigen unmasking was performed by heating sections 3 times for 5 minutes in citric acid–based antigen unmasking solution (H-3300, Vector Laboratories). Slides were blocked by incubation with 3% hydrogen peroxide for 3 minutes and avidin/biotin (VEC-SP-2001, Vector Laboratories) for 10 minutes each, followed by a 1-hour incubation with the primary antibody, washing 3 times in PBS, and subsequent incubation with the secondary antibody. Detection was carried out using the DAB Substrate Kit (SK-4100, Vector Laboratories). Slides were counterstained for hematoxylin, dehydrated, and mounted. For each sample, 7 representative images of the renal cortex were acquired using the ×40 objective of a bright-field microscope (BZ-9000, Keyence). The following antibodies were used: anti–mouse Col1 (1310-01, 1:100, SouthernBiotech) and biotinylated horse anti-goat (BA-9500, 1:300, Vector Laboratories).

Spatial transcriptomics. Spatial gene expression profiling (Visium, 10X Genomics, PN-1000187), including library construction of 10 μm OCT-embedded murine heart sections, was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions and as described previously (21). The optimal lysis duration was determined to be approximately 18 minutes. Bright-field images were taken using a FRITZ scanner microscope. After library construction, libraries were sequenced on a NovaSeq 6000 System (Illumina) as recommended by 10X Genomics.

Analysis of a reference spatial transcriptomics human MI dataset. Data on ADAMTS12 expression and cell-type annotation were retrieved from a previously published dataset by our group (21) and plotted using Seurat’s SpatialDimPlot and SpatialFeaturePlot function. For ADAMTS12 quantification, ADAMTS12 expression was summed by zone and cell type, as described above.

CRISPR/Cas9 vector construction, virus production, and transduction. CRISPR/Cas9 vector construction, virus production, and transduction were performed as described before (2). In summary, ADAMTS12-specific guide RNA (forward 5′-CACCGAACATCATAGATCACTCCGG-3′; reverse 5′-AAACCCGGAGTGATCTATGATGTTC-3′) and a control nontargeting guide (NTG) RNA were subcloned into pL-CRISPR.EFS.GFP (57818, Addgene) using BsmBI restriction digestion. For lentiviral particle production, HEK293T cells were cotransfected with the generated pL-CRISPR.EFS.GFP NTG or ADAMTS12 plasmids and the packaging plasmids (psPAX2: 12260, Addgene; pMD2.G: 12259, Addgene) using TransIT-LT (Mirus). Forty-eight hours after transfection, viral supernatant was harvested, clarified by centrifugation, and supplemented with 10% FCS and polybrene (H9268-5G, MilliporeSigma; final concentration of 8 μg/mL). PDGFRβ+ cells were subsequently transduced by a 48-hour incubation with the viral supernatant. To generate single clones, eGFP+ cells were single-cell sorted into a 96-well plate. To determine specific mutation events, single-cell colonies were assessed by PCR amplification of the ADAMTS12 CRISPR target site and Sanger sequencing of the PCR product as well as RT-qPCR analysis for ADAMTS12 expression. Predicted potential off-target effects for INTS9, TTC41P, and ARHGAP were excluded by PCR amplification and Sanger sequencing of predicted potential off-target sites.

Bulk RNA library construction. RNA was extracted as described above. For cDNA and library construction of WT versus ADAMTS12-KO libraries, we used the MGIEasy RNA Library Prep Set (MGI, 1000006384) in combination with the MGIEasy rRNA Depletion Kit (MGI, 1000005953) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After library construction and quality control using the AgilentTapeStation System, libraries were sequenced on a DnbSeq-G400 system, targeting a read depth of 25,000,000 reads/library. For cDNA and library construction of ADAMTS12-KO versus active or inactive ADAMTS12-expressing samples, we used the NEBNext Ultra II Directional RNA Library Prep Kit (New England Biolabs [NEB], E7760L) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After quality control on an AgilentTapeStation, samples were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq, targeting a read depth of 25,000,000 reads/library.

Migration tracking. Cells were seeded in a flat, clear-bottomed, 96-well plate (89626, ibidi) covered with Matrigel (11553620, Corning) in DMEM containing 5% FCS, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and 0.2% MycoZap (Lonza, catalog VZA-2022). For the comparison of WT and ADAMTS12-KO cells, after 24 hours of incubation in starvation medium with 0.5% FCS, 50% confluent cells were stimulated with vehicle or 10 ng/mL TGF-β in CO 2 -independent medium (18045054, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). For the analysis of active or inactive ADAMTS12-overexpressing cells and the siRNA knockdown of HMCN1, no TGF-β stimulation was performed. After 24 hours of stimulation, cell autofluorescence was captured every 10 minutes for 18–24 hours in a 37°C incubation chamber with a Nikon A1R confocal microscope. Images that were not focused correctly were excluded. Cell segmentation was performed using the pixel classification workflow of ilastik, and prediction maps were exported for each time point. The resulting time stacks were aligned, and cell coordinates and mean speed were calculated using the ImageJ plugins StackReg (42) and TrackMate (43). Speeds were weighted by the length of each track. Trajectory maps were calculated and plotted using ggplot2 (44) in R (45) (Supplemental Figure 6E). Results were consistent across 3 independent experiments.

Transfection with scrambled and HMCN1 siRNA. Transfection with HMCN1 siRNA (L-013514-00-0010, Horizon Discovery) and nonspecific siRNA (D-001810-10-05, Horizon Discovery) was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions (DharmaFECT Transfection Reagents, siRNA transfection protocol). In short, cells were seeded in a clear-bottomed, 96-well plate (89626, ibidi) at a density of 20,000 cells/well in DMEM containing 5% FCS. The following day, HMCN1 siRNA, nonspecific siRNA, and DharmaFECT transfection reagent were diluted in serum-free media and incubated for 5 minutes at room temperature. Subsequently, the diluted transfection reagent was mixed with siRNA dilutions and incubated for 20 minutes at room temperature. After this, mixed siRNA/transfection reagent was diluted into 5% FCS medium, and after removing the culture medium, 200 μL transfection media were added to each well. After 24 hours of incubation, the media were changed to a CO 2 -independent medium (18045054, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 5% FCS), and migration tracking was performed as described above. For RT-qPCR validation of siRNA knockdown, 60,000 cells were seeded in each well of a 6-well plate, transfected with nonspefific or HMCN1 siRNA as described above, and incubated for 24 hours in culture medium (5% FCS). Subsequently, cDNA was extracted and RT-qPCR was performed as described above.

ECM and kidney sample preparation for MS analysis. To obtain ECM, 4 × 105 WT or ADAMTS12-KO cells were seeded in 10 cm dishes and cultured overnight. Next, cells were serum starved (DMEM, 0.5% FCS) for 24 hours and then stimulated with 10 ng/mL TGF-β (100-21-10UG, Peprotech) to induce ECM production. After 72 hours, ECM was isolated according to an ECM isolation protocol by Hellewell et al. (46). After removing the cell culture medium and washing cells with PBS, cells were removed by incubation with 3 mL 20 mM ammonium hydroxide at room temperature. After 5 minutes, 20 mL deionized H 2 O was added, before removing the diluted ammonium hydroxide and solubilized cell solution. The remaining ECM layer was then washed 4 times with deionized H 2 O. Complete cell removal was confirmed using a microscope, before harvesting and denaturing the ECM by adding 4% SDS in 100 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.5. For each replicate, eight 10 cm dishes were pooled. Proteins were precipitated overnight with ice-cold acetone (80% final concentration). The next day, precipitates were spun down for 30 minutes at full speed and washed twice in 80% acetone. Pellets were resuspended in 2% sodium deoxycholate (SDC) in 100 mM Tris-HCL, pH 8.5. For the proteome analysis of kidney material after UUO, kidney pieces from WT and Adamts12—/— mice were snap-frozen after PBS perfusion and homogenized and lysed in 2% SDC in 100 mM Tris-HCL, pH 8.5, using the BeatBox (Preomics). Protein concentrations of all samples were normalized using the BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and proteins were reduced with 10 mM tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine (TCEP) and alkylated with 40 mM 2-chloroacetamide (CAA). After overnight digestion with LysC and Trypsin (1:100, enzyme/protein, w/w) at 37°C, peptides were cleaned using styrenedivinylbenzene reverse phase sulfonate stage tips (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Chromatography and MS. Samples were loaded onto 50 cm columns packed in-house with C18 1.9 μM ReproSil particles (Dr. Maisch GmbH) using the EASY-nLC 1000 system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled to the mass spectrometer (Exploris 480, Thermo Fisher Scientific). A homemade column oven maintained the column temperature at 60°C. Peptides were eluted with a 120-minute gradient starting at 5% buffer B (80% ACN, 0.1% formic acid) followed by a stepwise increase to 30% over 95 minutes, 60% over 5 minutes, 95% over 10 minutes, and 5% over 10 minutes at a flow rate of 300 nL/min. For the analysis of WT and ADAMTS12-KO PDGFRβ+ cell proteomes, a data-independent acquisition MS method was used in which 1 full scan (300–1,650 m/z, R = 120,000 at 200 m/z) at a target of 3 × 106 ions was first performed, followed by 48 windows with a resolution of 15,000, in which precursor ions were fragmented with higher-energy collisional dissociation (fixed collision energy 27%) and analyzed with a customized AGC target and maximum injection time in profile mode using positive polarity. For the analysis of WT and Adamts12–/– kidney proteomes, samples were measured in data-dependent acquisition with a (TopN) MS method, in which 1 full scan (300–1,650 m/z, R = 60,000 at 200 m/z) at a target of 3 × 106 ions was first performed, followed by 15 data-dependent tandem MS (MS/MS) scans with higher-energy collisional dissociation (target 105 ions, maximum injection time at 28 ms, isolation window 1.4 m/z, normalized collision energy of 30%, and R = 15,000 at 200 m/z). Dynamic exclusion of 30 seconds was enabled.

Cloning of overexpression constructs, virus production, and transduction. The coding sequence (CDS) for a human ADAMTS12-1xHA-fusion protein was ordered as 2-codon optimized gBlocks (N-terminal part and C-terminal part-1xHA, IDT). The 2 fragments were blunt-end cloned into pSC-B-amp/kan (StrataClone Blunt PCR Cloning Kit; 240207) and subsequently transferred into Stbl3 cells (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, C737303). The N-terminal half of ADAMTS12 was then transferred from pSC into pMIG (Addgene plasmid 9044, a gift from William Hahn) via Xho-EcoRI digestion. Afterwards, the C-terminal-part including the HA-Tag was introduced via EcoRI digestion. Sequencing was used to verify the error-free insertion of the CDS encoding the fusion protein of ADAMTS12 coupled to an HA tag. To create a catalytically inactive huADAMTS12 pMIG vector, the Q5 Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (New England Biolabs [NEB], E0554) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions and with the primer combination 5′-CACAATTGCC caagcg CTAGGACACAG-3′ and 5′-AAAGCCAGAGGGAGTCCC-3′ to induce H465Q-E466A mutations as previously described (25). Amphotrophic retroviruses were generated by transfection of HEK293T cells using TransIT-293 transfection reagent (Mirus, no. 2700) and the helper plasmid pUMVC (packaging plasmid) and pMD2.G (pseudotyping plasmid). The transduction of PDGFRβ cells was carried out by incubating them for 48 hours with the virus supernatant from transfected HEK293T cells. Successfully transduced target cells were enriched by FACS of GFP+ cells.

IP of HMCN1 and in vitro digestion assays using recombinant ADAMTS12. Total cell lysates (TCL) from cells grown to 80% confluence were made using lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40, 2 mM TCEP, and 10% glycerol) containing Complete EDTA-Free Protease Inhibitors (Roche, 11836170001) and PhosSTOP Phosphatase Inhibitors (Roche, 4906845001). Seven percent of the TCL was saved as a loading control. The residual lysate was used for IP using 50 μL ProteinG Sepharose 4 Fast Flow suspension (Cytiva, 17-0618-01) and 2 μg anti-HA antibody (BioLegend, 901533) for 1 hour at 4°C. Following this, IP mixtures were split in half again, washed 3 times with lysis buffer, and equilibrated by washing 3 times with ADAMTS12 digestion buffer.

For in vitro digestions, the pellets were dissolved in 30 μL ADAMTS12 buffer supplemented with vehicle or 90 ng recombinant ADAMTS12 (cistim) for digestion of IP lysates and 90 or 180 ng recombinant ADAMTS12 (cistim) for digestion of supernatant from RPE cells (ATCC, CRL-2302), and the mixtures were incubated for 12 hours at 37°C. Recombinant ADAMTS12 activity was verified by parallel digestion of 1,000 ng recombinant COMP (R&D Systems, 3134-CPB-050). The denatured samples were separated by SDS-PAGE and transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane for Western blot analysis. The following primary antibodies were used for detection: anti-ADAMTS12 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PA5-68084, 1:1,000), anti-HMCN1 (MilliporeSigma, HPA051677, 1:2,000) or polyclonal rabbit Anti-HMCN1 (raised against a recombinantly expressed and purified HMCN1 fragment containing the first thrombospondin type I domain including the nidogen G2F domain), and anti-COMP (Abcam, ab231977, 1:1,000). The light chain–specific anti–rabbit IgG from Jackson ImmunoResearch (211-031-171; 1:5,000) was used as a secondary antibody.

Western blot analysis of murine samples. Murine kidney tissue was lysed using RIPA lysis buffer containing complete protease inhibitor cocktail and phosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor (Roche) for 30 minutes at 4°C. After centrifugation at 10,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C, the protein concentration of supernatants was quantified. TCL (30 μg) was separated by SDS-PAGE (the concentration of acrylamid was chosen by the size of the protein to be detected) and transferred to nitrocellulose. The membranes were incubated with specific primary antibodies overnight at 4°C with gentle shaking, followed by HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Vector Laboratories, PI-2000-1 and PI-1000-1) for 1 hour at room temperature. Protein bands were visualized using the Pierce ECL Western Blotting – Substrate and ChemiDoc Touch Imaging System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and quantified with Image Lab Software (Bio-Rad). The primary antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 14.

Statistics and reproducibility. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. For analysis of multiple groups, a 1- or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was applied as indicated. For analysis of 2 groups, an unpaired, 2-tailed t test was used. A paired, 2-tailed t test was only used for the comparison of ADAMTS12 expression in PDGFRβ+/COL1A1+ and PDGFRβ–/COL1A1– cells in the human tissue microarray. Correlations were calculated using Pearson’s correlation coefficient. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9.3.0 (GraphPad Software). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All cell culture experiments, with the exception of bulk RNA-Seq, siRNA, and mass spectrometry, were reproduced in 3 independent experiments.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by regional authorities (Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz Nordrhein-Westfalen, Recklinghausen, Germany). All human tissue protocols were approved by the local ethics committee of the University Hospital RWTH Aachen. All patients provided informed consent, and the study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki.

Code availability. All custom scripts used in this publication are available in the following GitHub repository: https://github.com/lastprog/ADAMTS12

Data availability. Microarray, spatial sequencing, and bulk RNA-Seq datasets are available at zenodo (https://zenodo.org/records/12506371). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.

Mass spectrometry proteomics data are available in the ProteomeXchance Consortium (PXD040152) database: https://www.ebi.ac.uk/pride/archive/projects/PXD040152 DEGs are presented in Supplemental Tables 1, 8, and 11–13.