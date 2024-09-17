Fibrosis uncovered: ADAMTS12 cuts to the core of extracellular matrix drama

Fibrosis is a pathological process characterized by excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix (ECM) components, particularly collagen, in organs, including the heart and kidneys, often as a result of chronic injury or inflammation (1). While fibrosis has a protective role in the acute phase, targeting its chronic progression poses a therapeutic challenge and opportunity, with research focusing on developing treatments that prevent excessive ECM deposition without impairing initial healing responses (2). For example, after a myocardial infarction, the deposition of fibrotic matrix helps replace dead cells (e.g., cardiomyocytes in the heart) and preserve structural integrity, preventing rupturing and maintaining organ function (3). However, when the injury is repetitive or chronic, the continued accumulation of fibrotic tissue disrupts normal tissue architecture, leading to impaired organ function and eventually organ failure (3). In the heart, excessive fibrosis can stiffen the myocardium, impairing its ability to contract and pump blood effectively, leading to heart failure (3). In kidney disease, fibrosis manifests as glomerulosclerosis and tubulointerstitial fibrosis, where glomerulosclerosis involves ECM deposition within the glomeruli, obstructing the glomerular capillary tuft and impairing kidney function (4). Tubulointerstitial fibrosis on the other hand is characterized by the excessive deposition of ECM in the kidney interstitium, immune cell infiltration, and tubular atrophy (5). The decline in renal function seems to be strongly associated with tubulointerstitial fibrosis (6). Regardless of the underlying cause, fibrosis often marks the final stage of many chronic cardiovascular and renal diseases, making it a critical area of study for understanding and treating these conditions.

Recent human genetic studies have provided insights into the pathogenesis of kidney disease and fibrosis (7). The annotation of loci associated with low kidney function has highlighted genes that are predominantly expressed by kidney proximal tubule cells (7). A substantial portion of these newly identified genes are involved in modulating the metabolism of these tubule cells (8). The metabolic dysregulation observed in tubule cells not only causes a functional impairment but probably also contributes to cytokine and chemokine secretion by damaged epithelial cells (9). The severe mitochondrial damage observed in epithelial cells can lead to the cytosolic release of mitochondrial DNA and RNA, which in turn activate the cytosolic nucleotide–sensing mechanisms and the release of a range of cytokines, including TGF-β2, IL-34, CXCL10, CXCL1, and SPP1 among many (10, 11). Genetic variants can predispose proximal tubule cells to inflammatory cell death mechanisms, including pyroptosis and ferroptosis (10). These forms of cell death trigger an influx of immune cells, some of which may aid in the healing process, while others release cytokines that play crucial roles in tissue fibrosis (9). This process also includes activation of stromal cells and further injury of additional tubule and endothelial cells. This complex interaction between epithelial cells, immune cells, and fibroblast stromal cells creates a vicious cycle of progressive tissue damage and fibrosis, leading to a decline in kidney function over time. The interplay between these cell types exacerbates kidney damage and fibrosis, leading to a decline in kidney function over time.