Single-cell transcriptomic analysis of renal allograft rejection reveals insights into intragraft TCR clonality

scRNA-Seq analysis of acutely rejecting human kidney allografts. To understand ACR at the single-cell level, we performed scRNA-Seq with 5′ V(D)J sequencing on index kidney allograft biopsies obtained from 13 individual participants: 10 biopsies from participants undergoing an ACR episode and 3 control biopsies from participants not experiencing rejection. Hypothesizing that IS type may influence rejection phenotype, we used ACR samples that included biopsies from 4 participants on tacrolimus, 3 on iscalimab, and 3 on belatacept maintenance IS (Table 1). Participants varied in terms of age, sex, race, etiology of end-stage renal disease, and donor type (living or deceased), and there were no significant differences in the number of HLA mismatches between IS groups (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170191DS1). Using our approach to collecting and freezing intact biopsies (29, 30) to allow for batch analyses and a cold-digestion protocol (31) to minimize temperature-driven artifacts in gene expression, biopsy-derived cells were subjected to scRNA-Seq. After alignment, quality control, and integration, uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) analysis of all 13 index biopsies showed that cells were distributed across differing clusters with no clusters completely dominated by any particular sample (Figure 1A), indicating successful normalization and integration.

Figure 1 scRNA-Seq analysis of transplanted kidney allografts. Single-cell suspensions from 13 different biopsies (3 without rejection, 10 with rejection) were individually subjected to 5′ scRNA-Seq on the 10× platform with V(D)J sequencing. After alignment using Cell Ranger, cells with more than 25% mitochondrial content and less than 200 genes, including additional low-quality cells, were removed, and samples were integrated using Seurat. (A and B) UMAP plots display cell contribution by sample and cell type. (C) Expression of “signature” genes across cell types. Blue color intensity reflects the expression level of individual genes within given cells. (D) Separation of samples based on rejection status. UMAP plots show cells from no-rejection samples (gray, left plot) versus rejection samples (pink, right plot). (E) Frequency of cell types within each sample displayed in bar graphs. Statistical analyses reveal a significantly increased proportion of immune infiltration in the rejection samples (n = 10) compared with the no-rejection samples (n = 3). Two-tailed t test, ****P < 0.0001.

Table 1 Participant demographics of the 13 samples included in the index biopsy analyses

Initial cluster differentiation revealed 16 clusters of cells, including multiple immune and nonimmune kidney-derived cell populations. Cell types were identified based on differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and expression of canonical markers (32) (Supplemental Table 1). Within the immune cells, we observed γ/δ (clusters 0), CD4+ (cluster 1), and CD8+ (clusters 2–4), including a population of proliferating CD8+ and γ/δ (cluster 3) T cells; B cells (cluster 5); myeloid cells (clusters 6, 7); and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) (cluster 8) (Figure 1B). Of the kidney-derived cells, we identified proximal tubule (clusters 9–11), loop of Henle (cluster 12), distal tubule (clusters 13, 15), and endothelial (cluster 14) cells (Figure 1B). Individual gene expression plots across clusters were consistent with cell cluster definitions. Immune-cell clusters 0–8 expressed PTPRC, confirming that all immune clusters comprised leukocytes as well as other cell type–defining markers, including TRDC (clusters 0), CD4 (cluster 1), CD8A (clusters 2–4), KLRK1 (clusters 0–4), ITGAX (clusters 0, 7, 8), CD19 (cluster 5), and CD14 (clusters 7, 8) (Figure 1C). In humans, CD4 is also expressed by myeloid cells (33), which we also observed (clusters 7, 8) (Figure 1C). As expected, no-rejection biopsies were dominated by kidney-derived cells, while rejection biopsies had prodigious and significantly increased amounts of immune infiltrates compared with the no-rejection samples (Figure 1, D and E), consistent with their rejection pathology score and histology (Supplemental Figure 2).

CD8+ T cells dominate infiltrating immune-cell populations in rejecting kidney allografts. To further characterize immune infiltrates, immune-cell clusters from the 10 index rejection biopsies were subsetted and reanalyzed. Subsequent cellular annotations revealed the following: 3 γ/δ T cell clusters, including effector (cluster 0), chronically stimulated (cluster 1), and resident memory (cluster 2) populations; 4 CD8+ T cell clusters, including effector (cluster 3), resident memory (cluster 4), memory (cluster 5), and exhausted (cluster 6) populations; 3 CD4+ T cell clusters, including follicular helper (cluster 7), memory (cluster 8), and Th17 (cluster 9) cells; 4 myeloid clusters, including macrophages (cluster 11), DCs (cluster 12), extravascular monocytes (cluster 13), and pDCs (cluster 14); and 2 B cell populations, including naive (cluster 15) and class-switched (cluster 16) B cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). Again, both CD8+ and γ/δ T cells were present in a proliferating T cell population (cluster 10).

Figure 2 Diverse immune cells infiltrate during kidney allograft rejection. Index samples from the 10 participants undergoing rejection were integrated, clusters annotated as nonimmune cells were removed, and the data were renormalized and reclustered using Seurat. (A) UMAP plot shows immune-cell clusters and accompanying annotations. (B) Violin plots display the relative gene expression levels of indicated genes across each cluster. (C) Samples were segregated according to maintenance IS type. UMAP plots show immune-cell clustering of samples from participants with rejection under tacrolimus (left plot, shades of mustard), belatacept (middle plot, shades of blue), or iscalimab (right plot, shades of pink) maintenance IS. (D) Frequency of cell types within each sample displayed in bar graphs. Statistical analyses revealed a significantly increased proportion of CD8+ T cells in the immune infiltration as compared with other immune subtypes (n = 10). One-way ANOVA. ***P < 0.0006; **P < 0.007.

To examine the influence of maintenance IS regimens on immune-cell types present within the allograft, cells were colored according to their IS regimens (tacrolimus [mustard], belatacept [blue], or iscalimab [pink]) (Figure 2C). Although one participant on tacrolimus IS had a dominant influx of γ/δ T cells, most immune-cell clusters were present at similar levels for all IS regimens (Figure 2D). Notably, all 10 samples were dominated by T cells, with significantly more CD8+ T cell infiltration compared with the rest of the immune-cell subtypes (Figure 2D). Overall, maintenance IS type did not grossly affect overall immune-cell composition of index biopsies.

Intragraft CD8 EXP are heterogenous, including cells expressing different levels of markers associated with activation, exhaustion, and memory phenotypes. As CD8+ T cells are primary drivers of ACR, analyses were refocused on just CD8+ T cells from index biopsies in the 10 participants with ACR (Figure 3A). To get greater clarity of the cellular phenotypes associated with each cluster, we compared their DEGs (Supplemental Table 3) as well as expression of markers associated with T cell activation and effector function (PRF1, GZMB, IFNG, HLA-DRA, CX3CR1, TBX21, and MKI67); exhaustion (TOX, PDCD1, HAVCR2, LAG3, TIGIT, NR4A1, and NKG7); and memory (ZNF683, PRDM1, CD69, ITGAE, CXCR6, S1PR1, and SELL) (Figure 3B). For example, in addition to their high-level expression of PRF1 and GZMB, circulating memory CD8+ T cells (CD8 CIRCM ), which includes both effector and central memory cells (34), in clusters 1 and 2 expressed high levels of S1PR1 (Figure 3, A and B), which promotes their tissue egress (34, 35). Cells in clusters 2 and 4 were defined as resident memory CD8+ T cells (CD8 RM ) based on their expression of ZNF683, CD69, and CXCR6 (Figure 3, A and B), which are part of a tissue-residency genetic program (36). In the kidney, not all resident memory cells express ITGAE (37, 38). CD8 RM were further subdivided based on their differential expression of activation markers GZMB, IFNG, and HLA-DRA in cluster 4 relative to cluster 2 (Figure 3, A and B). Cells in clusters 3, 5, 6, and 7 were likely existing along a continuum of activation (CD8 ACTIV ) and exhaustion (CD8 EXH ) based on their expression of markers associated with exhaustion (39) (TOX, HAVCR2, PDCD1, TIGIT, LAG3) and varying expression of activation/effector function genes (HLA-DR, GZMB, and IFNG) (Figure 3, A and B). For example, cells in clusters 3, 5, and 7 may have been more exhausted, as they lacked expression of GZMB and had lower levels of IFNG, while cells in cluster 6 were more activated based on their higher expression of GZMB and IFNG (Figure 3, A and B). Finally, cluster 8 represents a population of proliferating CD8+ T cells (CD8 PROLIF ) based on expression of MKI67 and other proliferation-associated genes (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 3). Thus, allograft-infiltrating CD8+ T cells are heterogeneous, with phenotypes consistent with circulating memory, resident memory, and varying states of activation, exhaustion, and proliferation.

Figure 3 Analysis of infiltrating CD8+ T cells in kidney allograft rejection. CD8+ clusters from the immune-cell analysis were identified for further analyses; CD4+ and γ/δ T cells were removed. The samples were then reanalyzed using Seurat. (A) UMAP plot shows cell-type annotations based on DEGs. (B) Violin plots show relative expression levels of indicated genes selected to characterize cell-cluster phenotypes as activated, exhausted, and memory. (C) Pie charts display number and frequency of CD8 EXP found in the biopsy during rejection by participant sample, based on their unique CDR3α/β sequences. Expanded clonotypes are defined as having more than 2 cells with identical CDR3α/β sequences. Different colors represent individual expanded clonotypes (gray area represents unexpanded clonotypes), and the sizes of the colored areas represent the relative sizes of the expanded clonotypes. (D) Percentages (left graph) and total numbers (right graph) of CD8 EXP in each treatment group (tacrolimus, n = 4; belatacept, n = 3; iscalimab, n = 3) are displayed in the bar graphs (±SD). One-way ANOVA; NS, P > 0.05. (E) Full-length TCRs with unique CDR3α/β sequences derived from 5 CD8 EXP from 1 participant experiencing rejection (ISCAL_1) were subcloned into individual Jurkat 76 cells. Individual clones were cultured in triplicate either alone or with donor or third-party T cell–depleted PBMCs for 20 hours and IL-2 levels in the supernatant measured via ELISA. Results show the levels of IL-2 in pg/ml for each condition (±SD) done in triplicate (n = 3). One-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05.

Limited numbers of CD8 EXP are present in rejecting allografts. CD8+ T cell clonality within the rejecting allograft was determined using the 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell 5′ V(D)J platform. Full-length CDR3α/β sequences were obtained from approximately 90% of transcriptionally defined T cells, and expanded clonotypes were defined as a CDR3α/β paired sequence present on more than 2 cells. Strikingly, we found a limited number of CD8 EXP cells across all 3 IS modalities (average of 20 unique CD8 EXP per biopsy), while the majority of CD8+ T cells were unexpanded (CD8 UNEXP ) (Figure 3C). Further, there were no significant differences in the percentages or numbers of CD8 EXP between IS modalities (Figure 3D). Intriguingly, CD4+ clonal expansion was minimal, except for in participants TAC_4 and ISCAL_2, who had slightly higher proportions of CD4 EXP cells (Supplemental Figure 3). Surprisingly, the level of clonal expansion was not correlated with the number of HLA mismatches, rejection grade, or absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) (Supplemental Figure 4). While T cells can express 2 TCR-α chains, there was no significant difference in the percentage of T cells bearing 2 TCR-α chains between the expanded (7.1%) and unexpanded (8.9%) clonotypes, indicating clonal expansion is driven by antigen recognition by cells expressing a single TCR.

To further understand the donor specificities of CD8 EXP , we arbitrarily chose 5 CD8 EXP CDR3α/β sequences from the scTCR-Seq data from one participant experiencing rejection (ISCAL_1) to subclone into Jurkat 76 cells (a thymoma cell line lacking endogenous TCR-α/β expression) (40). Resulting Jurkat 76 transfectants were cultured with T cell–depleted PBMCs from the recipient’s kidney donor or third-party cells and assayed for responses via IL-2 production. Strikingly, all 5 clones responded to donor, but not third-party, cells (Figure 3E) with significantly increased IL-2 production, confirming the alloreactivity of those CD8 EXP identified in the rejecting kidney biopsy.

Maintenance IS type affects CD8 EXP gene expression. Interestingly, cluster distribution of CD8 EXP varied based on maintenance IS. CD8 EXP from tacrolimus-treated participants were distributed across all clusters, but were more frequently represented in the CD8 RM and CD8 EXH populations (clusters 4, 5) than in CD8 EXP from belatacept- or iscalimab-treated participants (Figure 4, A and B). CD8 EXP from iscalimab-treated participants predominantly resided in another CD8 EXH population (cluster 7) and the CD8 PROLIF population (cluster 8), which was distinct from CD8 EXP from belatacept- or tacrolimus-treated participants (Figure 4, A and B). CD8 EXP from belatacept-treated participants clustered predominantly in both the CD8 CIRCM (cluster 1) and CD8 ACTIV (cluster 6) populations, consistent with prior work showing that BRR is associated with increased memory CD8+ T cells (5, 41). CD8 UNEXP were most represented in clusters with the lowest levels of CD8+ T cell activation (CD8 CIRCM , CD8 RM , and CD8 EXH ) (Figure 4, A and B). Further examination of the differential gene expression between CD8 EXP and CD8 UNEXP from all samples revealed that CD8 EXP had higher expression of HLA markers, activation, and effector markers (GZMH, GZMB, GNLY, PRF1, KLRD1, KLRG1, IFNG, and ITGAE), chemokines (CCL3 and CCL4) and chemokine receptors (CCL4L2), and TNF family members (TNFRSF9) (Figure 4C). Thus, CD8 EXP express alloreactive TCRs and have gene expression consistent with cells that have undergone TCR-mediated activation.

Figure 4 Gene expression differences in CD8 EXP among tacrolimus, belatacept, and iscalimab maintenance IS. (A) Clustering of CD8 EXP based on maintenance IS type. UMAP plots show clustering of CD8 EXP (colored dots) versus CD8 UNEXP (gray dots) from participants under either tacrolimus (left plot, shades of mustard); belatacept (right plot, shades of blue); or iscalimab (middle plot, shades of pink) maintenance IS. (B) Bar graphs display the fraction of expanded clonotypes (tacrolimus, belatacept, or iscalimab) and unexpanded clonotypes contributing to each CD8+ T cell cluster. (C) Violin plots show the relative expression of indicated genes in CD8 EXP and CD8 UNEXP . (D) Heatmap displays (average) expression of unsupervised DEGs (P < 0.05) in CD8 EXP under tacrolimus (n = 4), belatacept (n = 3), and iscalimab (n = 3) maintenance IS. Blue text denotes 3 TNF family member genes, and red text denotes FKBP1A, a target of tacrolimus. (E) Heatmap displays a supervised analysis of the average expression of mTOR pathway–related genes in CD8 EXP from participants under tacrolimus, belatacept, and iscalimab maintenance IS.

We next examined the DEGs in CD8 EXP between the various IS modalities. CD8 EXP from participants treated with iscalimab had increased expression of TNF family members, such as CD27, TNFRSF9, and CD70, as well as FKBP1A, an intracellular tacrolimus-binding protein. Interestingly, FKBP1A expression is decreased in CD8 EXP under tacrolimus and belatacept IS (Figure 4D). In contrast, CD8 EXP from participants treated with belatacept showed upregulation of activation markers such as GNLY, GZMH, and GZMB when compared with iscalimab and tacrolimus CD8 EXP (Figure 4D).

Previously, our group demonstrated increased mTOR activity in peripheral blood CD8+ T cells in patients with ACR under belatacept, but not tacrolimus, and treatment of belatacept-refractory ACR with everolimus mitigated their ACR (5). Based on this, we performed a supervised analysis of mTOR pathway–related genes in the CD8 EXP under the 3 maintenance IS regimens (Figure 4E). Notably, CD8 EXP from participants under belatacept IS showed not only a significantly increased expression of mTOR complex genes (mTOR, RPTOR, and RICTOR), but also a decreased expression of 2 negative regulators of mTOR activation (TSC1 and TSC2). This contrasts with CD8 EXP from participants under tacrolimus- or iscalimab-based IS, who showed lower levels of RPTOR and RICTOR and relatively higher levels of TSC1 and TSC2. Combined, these data indicate that rejections arising under differing IS are associated with varying gene expression of potential therapeutic targets.

CD8 EXP clonal populations may expand, contract, or persist in response to antirejection treatment. We next examined the persistence of CD8 EXP clonal populations after antirejection therapy. Participant TAC_3 experienced an index Banff (42) ACR 1B rejection on posttransplant day (PTD) 217, which was treated with rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin (rATG) and prednisolone (Table 2). Two weeks later (PTD 232), a follow-up biopsy revealed histologic improvement to a Banff borderline lesion and a substantial decrease in the total numbers of CD8+ T cells. Intriguingly, scRNA-Seq analysis revealed an increase in the frequency of CD8 EXP , from 7.7% (26 out of 336 total clonotypes) in the index biopsy to 13.2% (24 out of 182) (Figure 5A). Out of the 24 CD8 EXP that were identified at PTD 232, 10 were identical to those present as CD8 EXP in the index biopsy (PTD 217) (Figure 5A). An integrated analysis of all 3 time points revealed 7 CD8+ T cell clusters, including 1 CD8 RM (cluster 0), CD8 CIRCM (clusters 1, 2), CD8 EXH (cluster 3), 2 CD8 ACTIV (clusters 4, 5), and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 6) (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Table 4). On the index biopsy, most CD8 EXP were CD8 ACTIV (clusters 4, 5) and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 6). Rejection treatment with rATG and corticosteroids resulted in marked reduction in CD8 ACTIV (clusters 4, 5) and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 6) (Figure 5D and Supplemental Table 4). Notably, at PTD 232, a dominant CD8 EXP population with a CD8 RM phenotype (cluster 0) appeared. Nine weeks later (PTD 295), another biopsy revealed no histologic rejection and a loss of the CD8 RM phenotype (cluster 0) as well as further reduction in CD8 ACTIV (clusters 4, 5) and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 6), but a small increase in CD8 EXH (cluster 3). scTCR-Seq analysis revealed 5 distinct CD8 EXP , 3 of which were from previous biopsies (Figure 5, A and D). DEG analysis between the CD8 EXP from the 3 time points revealed that CD8 EXP from the index rejection biopsy (PTD 217) expressed effector function genes (GZMB, GZMK, and GNLY), but also exhaustion markers (LAG3, HAVCR2, and TIGIT), while clonotypes 2 weeks later (PTD 232) displayed resident memory genes (ZNF683, CD69, and ITGAE) and clonotypes 2 months later (PTD 295) expressed GZMK and KLRB1 as well as chemokines XCL1 and XCL2 (Figure 5E). Thus, even though histologic rejection resolved, CD8 EXP persisted at 11 weeks after initial rejection despite rATG and corticosteroid antirejection treatment.

Figure 5 Temporal scRNA-Seq analysis of the response to antirejection therapy under tacrolimus maintenance IS. A participant on tacrolimus IS (TAC_3) was diagnosed with ACR 1B on PTD 217, and a biopsy was obtained prior to antirejection treatment with rATG and steroids. A second biopsy was obtained on PTD 232, and the participant was diagnosed with a borderline lesion. A third biopsy was taken at PTD 295, and the participant was diagnosed with no rejection. (A) Pie charts display number and frequency of expanded clonotypes found in the index biopsy (PTD 217) and subsequent follow-up biopsies (PTD 232, PTD 295). Bar graph shows overlapping clonotypes across the 3 time points. (B) UMAP shows CD8+ clusters in an integrated analysis of all time points. (C) Violin plots show relative expression levels of indicated genes selected to characterize cell cluster phenotypes as activated, exhausted, and memory. (D) Temporal analysis of CD8 EXP following antirejection therapy. UMAP plots show clustering of CD8 EXP (colored dots) versus CD8 UNEXP (gray dots) cells from the participant at PTD 217 (left plot), PTD 232 (middle plot), or PTD 295 (right plot). CD8 EXP first expanded on PTD 217 are shown in pink, those first expanding on PTD 232 are shown in green, and those first expanding on PTD 295 are shown in blue. (E) Heatmap shows average expression of unsupervised DEGs (P < 0.05) found between CD8 EXP at each time point.

Table 2 Individual participant information for temporal scRNA-Seq analysis of the response to antirejection therapy

We also followed participant BELA_1, for whom a biopsy on PTD 111 revealed a Banff ACR 2A rejection under belatacept-based IS. This rejection episode was treated with rATG and corticosteroids (Table 2), and 2 weeks later (PTD 125), a follow-up biopsy revealed improvement to a borderline lesion. Interestingly, despite histological improvement and a decrease in the number of CD8 EXP from PTD 111 (8 CD8 EXP ) to PTD 125 (4 CD8 EXP ), the frequency of total clonotypes and number of expanded cells were similar between the 2 time points (Figure 6A). Of the 4 CD8 EXP identified at PTD 125, 1 was previously identified from PTD 111 while 3 were newly expanded at PTD 125 (Figure 6, A and D). An integrated analysis of CD8+ T cells from both time points revealed 5 distinct clusters, including CD8 RM (cluster 0), CD8 ACTIV (clusters 1, 3), CD8 EXH (cluster 2), and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 4) (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Table 5). In-depth analysis of the gene expression of CD8 EXP following antirejection treatment with rATG and corticosteroids revealed surprisingly limited changes in DEGs despite histologic improvement to a borderline lesion (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Temporal scRNA-Seq analysis of the response to antirejection therapy under belatacept maintenance IS. A participant on belatacept IS (BELA_1) was diagnosed with ACR 2A on PTD 111 and a biopsy was obtained prior to antirejection treatment with rATG and steroids. A second biopsy was obtained on PTD 125, and the participant was diagnosed with a borderline lesion. (A) Pie charts display number and frequency of expanded clonotypes found in the index biopsy (PTD 111) and the subsequent follow-up biopsy (PTD 125). Bar graph shows overlapping clonotypes across the 2 time points. (B) UMAP shows CD8+ clusters in an integrated analysis of both time points. (C) Violin plots show relative expression levels of indicated genes selected to characterize cell cluster phenotypes as activated, exhausted, and memory. (D) Temporal analysis of CD8 EXP following antirejection therapy. UMAP plots show clustering of CD8 EXP (colored dots) versus CD8 UNEXP (gray dots) from the participant at PTD 111 (left plot) and PTD 125 (right plot). CD8 EXP first expanded on PTD 111 are shown in pink, and those first expanding on PTD 125 are shown in blue. (E) Heatmap shows average expression of unsupervised DEGs found between CD8 EXP at each time point.

Participant ISCAL_1 presented with a Banff ACR 2A rejection under iscalimab-based IS at 1 month after transplant that was treated with rATG and a corticosteroid taper for persisting Banff 1B rejection. A biopsy obtained on PTD 60 revealed a Banff 1A rejection (Table 2), and scTCR-Seq analysis revealed 35 individual CD8 EXP . Tacrolimus-based antirejection treatment was initiated, and a biopsy obtained 2.5 weeks later (PTD 78) demonstrated no rejection and significantly reduced CD8 EXP . However, there was no change in the frequency of CD8 EXP (6.5% at the first time point and 6.3% at follow-up), and nearly half of the CD8 EXP were identical to those in the first biopsy (Figure 7, A and D). Following rejection resolution, tacrolimus was tapered. A repeat biopsy obtained approximately 1 year later (PTD 336) revealed histologic resolution of rejection, and only 1 CD8 EXP persisted from the initial time point (PTD 60) (Figure 7, A and D). An integrated analysis of CD8+ T cells from all 3 time points identified 6 clusters: CD8 RM (cluster 0), CD8 EXH (clusters 1, 3), CD8 ACTIV (clusters 2, 4), and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 5). Most of the CD8 EXP identified from PTD 60 were present as CD8 ACTIV (cluster 4) and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 5) with a few as CD8 RM (cluster 0) and a few as CD8 EXH (cluster 1) (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Table 6). Strikingly, at PTD 78, nearly all CD8 EXP that were CD8 ACTIV (cluster 4) were decreased and a substantial number of those clones were now present as CD8 EXH (cluster 3) (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Table 6). Notably, despite rejection resolution at PTD 336, the one remaining CD8 EXP first identified from rejection at PTD 60 had a CD8 RM phenotype (evidenced by ZNF683 expression) (cluster 0) (Figure 7E). Notably, the TCR expressed by this clone was one of the TCRs defined as alloreactive (Figure 3D). This demonstrates that, despite resolution of rejection, alloreactive CD8+ T cell clones can persist for at least a year within the histologically normal allograft.

Figure 7 Temporal scRNA-Seq analysis of the response to antirejection therapy under iscalimab maintenance IS. A participant on iscalimab IS (ISCAL_1) was diagnosed with ACR 1A on PTD 60, and a biopsy was obtained prior to antirejection treatment with tacrolimus. A second biopsy was obtained on PTD 78, and the participant was diagnosed with no rejection. A third biopsy was taken at PTD 336, and the participant was again diagnosed with no rejection. (A) Pie charts display number and frequency of expanded clonotypes found in the index biopsy (PTD 60) and subsequent follow-up biopsies (PTD 78, PTD 336). Bar graph shows overlapping clonotypes across the 3 time points. (B) UMAP shows CD8+ clusters in an integrated analysis of all time points. (C) Violin plots show relative expression levels of indicated genes selected to characterize cell cluster phenotypes as activated, exhausted, and memory. (D) Temporal analysis of CD8 EXP following antirejection therapy. UMAP plots show clustering of CD8 EXP (colored dots) versus CD8 UNEXP (gray dots) from the participant at PTD 60 (left plot), PTD 78 (middle plot), or PTD 336 (right plot). CD8 EXP emerging on PTD 60 are shown in pink, those emerging on PTD 78 are shown in green, and those emerging on PTD 336 are shown in blue. (E) Heatmap shows average expression of unsupervised DEGs (P < 0.05) found between CD8 EXP at each time point.

A fourth participant, ISCAL_3, was diagnosed with a Banff 1B rejection at 20 weeks after transplant (PTD 137) (Table 2) while on iscalimab maintenance IS, and scTCR-Seq analysis revealed 7 distinct CD8 EXP (Figure 8A). Interestingly, scTCR-Seq analysis of urine sediment at the same time point contained 11 CD8 EXP , 4 of which were identical to the CD8 EXP in the biopsy (Figure 8, B and C). To treat their rejection, the participant was converted to tacrolimus IS, given a prednisolone pulse, and iscalimab was discontinued. Two weeks later (PTD 151), a repeat biopsy revealed Banff ACR 1B rejection (Table 2) and an increase in CD8 EXP clonal frequency (4.7% to 7.2%). Importantly, each CD8 EXP present in the index biopsy was also observed in the second biopsy, and 16 CD8 EXP were found in both the biopsy and urine samples (Figure 8, A–C). Four weeks later (PTD 179), repeat biopsy revealed a borderline lesion (Table 2), with a continued persistence of CD8 EXP (6.3%) (Figure 8A). Approximately 72% (13 out of 18) of CD8 EXP in the PTD 179 biopsy had been observed in prior biopsies and a similar persistence of CD8 EXP was observed in the urine (Figure 8, A and B). An approximate 50% overlap in CD8 EXP was noted in both biopsy and urine at PTD 179 (Figure 8C). Four months later (PTD 291), the participant was diagnosed with a Banff 1B mixed acute rejection. scTCR-Seq again demonstrated persistence of CD8 EXP at a frequency of 9.5% of all clonotypes (16 out of 168), and roughly half of these were observed in earlier biopsies (Figure 8C). Overall, these data show that in addition to persistent CD8 EXP in the rejecting allograft despite antirejection therapy, persistent CD8 EXP can also be observed in the urine, and urine CD8 EXP reflect those found in the graft.

Figure 8 Comparison of CD8 EXP between the biopsy and paired urine samples in a participant undergoing treatment-refractory rejection. A participant on iscalimab IS (ISCAL_3) was diagnosed with ACR 1B on PTD 137, and a biopsy was obtained prior to antirejection treatment with tacrolimus conversion and steroids. A second biopsy was obtained on PTD 151, and the participant was diagnosed with ACR 1B. MMF was then added to the antirejection regimen. A third biopsy was taken at PTD 179, and the participant was diagnosed as borderline and MMF was tapered off. A final biopsy was taken at PTD 291 and showed mixed 1B rejection. (A and B) Pie charts (top) display number and frequency of expanded clonotypes found at each biopsy (A) and urine (B) sample, and bar graphs (bottom) display clonotypes found at the indicated time points. Different colors represent individual expanded clonotypes (gray area represents unexpanded clonotypes), and the size of the colored area represents the relative size of the expanded clonotypes. (C) Venn diagrams display overlap of individual CD8 EXP clonotypes between biopsies and their paired urine sample at the indicated time points.

An integrated analysis of allograft-resident CD8+ T cells from all 4 time points revealed 7 clusters, including CD8 RM (cluster 0), CD8 CIRC (cluster 1), CD8 EXH (cluster 2), CD8 ACTIV (clusters 3–5), and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 6) (Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Table 7). Most CD8 EXP from the index biopsy (PTD 137) had gene expression consistent with CD8 ACTIV (clusters 4, 5) and CD8 PROLIF (cluster 6) (Figure 9, A–C), and after addition of tacrolimus and corticosteroids for antirejection therapy, most CD8 EXP from the second biopsy (PTD 151) were identified as CD8 CIRCM (cluster 1) and CD8 ACTIV/EFF (clusters 4, 5) (Figure 9, A–C). Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) was added to the maintenance IS regimen and another biopsy taken at PTD 179. The majority of CD8 EXP at this time point appeared to have shifted their gene expression and were identified as CD8 EXH cells (cluster 2), with some cells having a CD8 CIRCM (cluster 1) and a CD8 RM (cluster 0) phenotype (Figure 9, A–C). Finally, at PTD 291 following tapering of MMF, a new clonotype appeared and localized to cluster 0, a cluster populated by only a few cells in the earlier samples and whose gene expression profile was consistent with a pathogenic CD8 RM phenotype (cluster 0), showing high levels of ZNF683 and CD160 (Figure 9, C and D). Taken together, these data show that, during unresolved rejection, treatment with tacrolimus, corticosteroids, and MMF failed to eliminate CD8 EXP and instead was associated with substantial changes in their gene expression.