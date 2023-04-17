Peeling the onion: another layer in the regulation of insulin secretion

Glucose is the primary stimulus for insulin secretion. During the initial triggering phase, elevated plasma glucose levels result in rapid release of insulin granule contents (Figure 1). The initial steps of this process involve facilitated glucose transporters and glucokinase (GCK), with GCK as the rate-limiting step in insulin secretion. Subsequently, ATP, generated from glucose metabolism, closes ATP-sensitive potassium (K ATP ) channels, which depolarizes the membrane to activate voltage-gated Ca2+ channels. The consequent rapid rise in intracellular Ca2+ levels activates exocytosis of readily releasable insulin granules. Canonical models of GSIS center on oxidative glucose metabolism as the dominant metabolic driver of insulin secretion. However, these models do not adequately capture the complex interplay among the numerous metabolic cycles, coupling factors, and spatially distinct metabolic compartments, including mitochondrion, cytosol, and the area beneath the plasma membrane, required to achieve, sustain, and terminate GSIS (8). Insulin secretion is further potentiated during the amplifying phase by a variety of mechanisms that promote insulin granule exocytosis but are predominantly K ATP channel independent (2). Several of these potentiating mechanisms include the accumulation of intermediary metabolites, such as citrate and malate. Other potentiating processes are activated by exposure to other nutrients, including amino acids and free fatty acids (FFAs). Several β cell–specific genes and transcription factors that encode and/or regulate components of this insulin secretory pathway have been implicated in monogenic and neonatal forms of diabetes (9).

The pancreatic islet is a mini-organ, and paracrine signaling between β cells and other islet cells plays an important role in modulating GSIS (10). Signals from α cells potentiate insulin secretion through exocytosis of insulin granules. Specifically, glucagon and glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) released from α cells activate cAMP, which mediates exocytosis of insulin granules by direct actions on secretory granule trafficking and exocytosis and by increasing intracellular Ca2+. Acetylcholine is also released from α cells and, upon binding to muscarinic receptors on β cells, leads to increased intracellular Ca2+ and subsequent exocytosis of insulin granules. GLP-1 along with glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and other hormones, sometimes termed incretins, are released from the gastrointestinal tract and also promote cAMP-mediated insulin release (11). Islet δ cells, after integrating multiple inputs and counterbalances, release somatostatin to negatively regulate insulin secretion.

In response to ongoing nutrient exposure during this period of sustained insulin release, β cell secretory capacity begins to adapt to ensure ongoing insulin availability (12). Substantial changes in the β cell transcriptome accompany this response to nutrient exposure. Wortham et al. used a mouse model of time-restricted feeding and demonstrated that histone acetylation changes in islets regulate these β cell adaptations on a much shorter timescale than previously suspected. The authors observed that β cell functional adaptations in these mice were apparent within four hours after feeding. Changes in histone H3 lysine 27 acetylation (H3K27ac) were required for the appropriate expression of nutrient-induced genes in response to both fasting and feeding. Notably, the chromatin-modifying lysine-specific demethylase-1 (Lsd1) regulated these changes. Lsd1 was recruited to sites in the fasted state, and these sites gained H3K27ac with feeding. These results suggest that Lsd1 acts as a dynamic regulator of chromatin accessibility that is responsive to short-term changes in nutrient state during feeding and fasting cycles (7).

β Cell–specific knockout of Lsd1 in mice led to dysregulated expression of these nutrient-responsive genes and most notably caused insulin hypersecretion resulting in hypoglycemia. These mice lost their ability to suppress insulin secretion during fasting and had profound hypersecretion in response to feeding along with an exaggerated response to the GLP-1 analog exendin-4. This dysregulation was due to inappropriate activation of both triggering and amplifying pathways. Similar effects were seen in human islets in which inhibition or knockdown of LSD1 resulted in transcriptional changes in nutrient-responsive gene expression and increased basal insulin secretion (7). These findings suggest that the regulation of chromatin accessibility via histone modifications plays an important role in the process of fine-tuning insulin secretory response in order to maintain glucose homeostasis.