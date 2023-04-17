Nutrient regulation of the islet epigenome controls adaptive insulin secretion

Nutrient state regulates histone acetylation and transcription in pancreatic islets. To investigate adaptation of pancreatic islets to changes in nutrient state, we employed a time-restricted feeding paradigm (22) to reinforce natural rhythms of food intake in mice. Food availability was restricted to the 12-hour dark phase for 6 days, which did not result in weight loss (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165208DS1) and has previously been shown to not affect glucose tolerance (22). On the final day of entrainment after 12 hours of fasting, food was provided to one group for 4 hours and withheld from the fasted group, which resulted in differences in blood glucose levels (Supplemental Figure 1C). Glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) by isolated islets was higher in the fed than in the fasted state (Supplemental Figure 1D), suggesting that even short-term changes in nutrient state trigger adaptive changes in the insulin-secretory response. To assess transcriptional changes associated with adaptation to feeding, we analyzed islets from fasted and fed mice by mRNA-Seq (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1), revealing 1,186 differentially expressed genes (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 2A). Functional annotation of feeding-responsive genes identified regulation of metabolic (carbohydrate, lipid, and amino acid metabolism), nutrient-sensing (MAPK, mTOR, and FoxO), and other cell signaling (posttranslational protein phosphorylation) pathways (Figure 1, B and C) that could be involved in β cell adaptation to feeding.

Figure 1 Nutrient state regulates histone acetylation and transcription in pancreatic islets. (A) Schematic of experiments performed. (B and C) Networks of genes downregulated (B) or upregulated (C) (P < 0.01 by Cuffdiff) by feeding relative to fasting, shown as clustered functional categories. n = 3. (D) H3K27ac ChIP-Seq signal at sites losing or gaining H3K27ac with feeding (P < 0.01 by DEseq2). n = 3. ***P < 0.001, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. (E and F) Association frequencies between TSSs of genes downregulated (E) or upregulated (F) by feeding with the indicated classes of H3K27ac peaks ± 10 kb. White bars indicate association frequencies expected by chance. ***P < 0.001 for enrichment; ###P < 0.001 for depletion; NS, not significant by permutation test. (G) TF motifs enriched at sites gaining H3K27ac with feeding relative to all other H3K27ac peaks plotted against mRNA levels of cognate TFs in islets from fed mice. (H) GSEA of genes upregulated in db/db compared with control (ctrl, db/+) islets (P < 0.01 by Cuffdiff; n = 3) against mRNA-Seq data from islets after feeding and fasting. (I) K-means clustering of log 2 fold changes in mRNA levels in islets after feeding compared with fasting and in db/db compared with control islets. (J) ChIP-Seq signal for H3K27ac at the indicated classes of H3K27ac peaks in db/db and control islets. n = 2. ***P < 0.001, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. (K) H3K27ac ChIP-Seq genome browser tracks for the indicated genes. Box plot whiskers span data points within the interquartile range × 1.5.

Metabolic cues have been shown to effect transcriptional changes in part by regulating the epigenome (15, 16). In particular, acetylation of histone H3 Lys27 (H3K27ac), a histone modification associated with active promoters and enhancers (23) (“active chromatin” hereafter), is dynamically regulated in response to changes in nutrient state (15–17). To determine whether islet active chromatin is responsive to nutrient cues, we performed ChIP followed by sequencing (ChIP-Seq) for H3K27ac in islets from fasted and fed mice (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1). We found that 44% of H3K27ac peaks exhibited nutrient state–regulated changes in signal (P < 0.01 using DEseq2), of which nearly all (99.9%) gained acetylation with feeding (Figure 1D, Supplemental Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Table 3A). Feeding-induced H3K27ac deposition occurred independently of changes in monomethylation of H3 Lys4 (H3K4me1; Supplemental Figure 1H), a histone modification that cooccurs with H3K27ac in active chromatin (23). Sites gaining H3K27ac with feeding were enriched near both feeding-induced and feeding-repressed genes (Figure 1, E and F), suggesting effects of these chromatin changes on gene transcription. The paradoxical association between gains in H3K27ac with transcriptional downregulation is possibly indicative of a role for more distal regulatory elements or mechanisms independent of H3K27ac in controlling mRNA levels of these genes. Feeding-induced H3K27ac sites were enriched for motifs recognized by signal-dependent ETS and AP-1 family TFs (Figure 1G and Supplemental Table 4A), of which many were expressed in islets, and were also enriched for the motif of Foxo1 (Figure 1G), a fasting-activated TF with established functions in β cells (24). Together, these findings reveal that H3K27ac is dynamically regulated by feeding in islets and suggest signal-dependent regulation of chromatin at these sites.

During chronic overfeeding, augmented insulin secretion counteracts insulin resistance, thereby preventing hyperglycemia. To determine whether similar transcriptional and epigenetic changes occur in response to a sustained increase of nutrient intake, we analyzed islets from leptin receptor–deficient db/db mice at the onset of hyperglycemia, when db/db islets exhibit insulin hypersecretion indicative of an adaptive response (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed significant overlap between genes upregulated in db/db islets and genes induced by feeding, including known regulators of nutrient signaling, such as Irs2 (11), Mapkapk3 (25), and Pak3 (26) (Figure 1H, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Table 2B). K-means clustering of islet gene expression changes during feeding and in db/db mice revealed a large cluster of 1,706 genes upregulated in both conditions (“nutrient-response genes” hereafter; Figure 1I). Supporting robustness of this nutrient-response program, we observed upregulation of this gene set in published islet mRNA-Seq data from mice chronically fed a high-fat diet (Supplemental Figure 1K). Analysis of chromatin state in db/db islets further revealed hyperacetylation of H3K27 and hypermethylation of H3K4 at active chromatin sites, most prominently at feeding-induced H3K27ac sites (Figure 1, J and K, Supplemental Figure 1, L–N, and Supplemental Table 1). Together, these findings indicate that chronic overfeeding augments nutrient-stimulated histone acetylation concomitant with increased histone methylation and recapitulates a disproportionate share of feeding-induced gene expression changes.

The histone demethylase Lsd1 is recruited to feeding-regulated active chromatin during fasting. Based on the known role of Lsd1 in coupling nutrient state to gene expression by regulating histone methylation and acetylation (21), we investigated whether Lsd1 associates with nutrient-regulated chromatin in islets. ChIP-Seq for Lsd1 in islets revealed a positive correlation between Lsd1 and H3K27ac signal intensities (Spearman’s σ = 0.84, P < 2.2 × 10-16; Figure 2A, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Table 3B) and predominant association of Lsd1 with active chromatin (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), as was observed in other cell types (19, 27). Analysis of the extent of overlap between Lsd1-bound sites and feeding-regulated active chromatin revealed enrichment of Lsd1 binding and signal intensity at sites gaining H3K27ac with feeding (Figure 2, B and C, Supplemental Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3C). Supporting the relevance of these binding events for gene regulation, Lsd1 peaks were overrepresented near genes upregulated by feeding (Supplemental Figure 2F). Thus, Lsd1 occupies active chromatin sites that gain acetylation with feeding and associates with feeding-induced genes. Analysis of TF motif and ChIP enrichment of Lsd1-bound sites exhibiting feeding-induced gains in H3K27ac revealed enrichment of several signal-dependent TFs such as Creb (28), Foxo1 (24, 29), Rfx3 (30), and Srf (31) as well as their cognate motifs at these sites (Figure 2, D and E, Supplemental Figure 2G, and Supplemental Table 4, B and C). Enrichment of nutrient-regulated TFs at these sites raises the possibility that these TFs recruit Lsd1 to chromatin in a nutrient-dependent manner. To determine whether Lsd1 is dynamically recruited with changing nutrient states, we performed ChIP-Seq for Lsd1 in islets from fasted and fed mice. Quantification of Lsd1 binding to active chromatin revealed that Lsd1 recruitment is highest in the fasted state and most prominent at sites that gain H3K27ac with feeding (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2, B and H). Therefore, Lsd1 recruitment during fasting is accompanied by deacetylation of feeding-regulated active chromatin. This fasting-stimulated recruitment of Lsd1 was observed for regulatory elements near feeding-induced genes such as Irs2, Mapkapk3, and Pak3 (Figure 2G), suggesting Lsd1 could be involved in regulation of these nutrient signaling genes by feed-fast cycles.

Figure 2 Lsd1 is recruited to feeding-regulated active chromatin at sites bound by nutrient-regulated TFs. (A) Scatterplot of Lsd1 and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq signals at all H3K27ac peaks. Color intensity of each dot corresponds to Lsd1 ChIP-Seq signal intensity. Lsd1 ChIP-Seq data are from n = 1 biological replicate from pooled islets of ad libitum–fed mice. Data were highly correlated with Lsd1 ChIP-Seq data from an independent biological replicate (see Supplemental Table 1). (B) Proportion of Lsd1 peaks associated with the indicated classes of H3K27ac peaks ± 1 kb. Numbers indicate Lsd1 peaks associated with each class of H3K27ac peaks. (C) Enrichment test of association frequencies between Lsd1 peaks and the indicated classes of H3K27ac peaks ± 1 kb. White bars indicate association frequencies expected by chance. ***P < 0.001 for enrichment; ###P < 0.001 for depletion by permutation test. (D) Enrichment of average ChIP-Seq signal for the indicated TFs at H3K27ac peaks gaining acetylation with feeding and associated with an Lsd1 peak ± 1 kb relative to static H3K27ac peaks associated with an Lsd1 peak ± 1 kb plotted against enrichment of average ChIP-Seq signal at the same sites relative to H3K27ac peaks gaining acetylation with feeding and not associated with an Lsd1 peak. (E) Histograms of ChIP-Seq signal for the indicated TFs at the indicated classes of H3K27ac peaks associated or not associated with an Lsd1 peak ± 1 kb. (F) Lsd1 ChIP-Seq signal for islets isolated from fed or fasted mice at the indicated classes of H3K27ac peaks. n = 2. Box plot whiskers span data points within the interquartile range × 1.5. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test corrected for multiple comparisons with the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure. (G) Lsd1 ChIP-Seq genome browser tracks for the indicated genes.

Lsd1 inactivation in β cells causes insulin hypersecretion and hypoglycemia. To investigate the function of Lsd1 in β cells, we deleted Lsd1 in β cells of adult mice using Pdx1-CreER (Lsd1Δβ hereafter; Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A) and monitored glucose homeostasis. Ad libitum–fed male and female Lsd1Δβ mice began to exhibit hypoglycemia 3 weeks after Lsd1 inactivation (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3B). The same phenotype was observed following Lsd1 deletion with the MIP-CreER transgene (Supplemental Figure 3C) or catalytic inactivation of Lsd1 (32) in β cells (Lsd1KI/KIβ hereafter), albeit with some delay (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). Lsd1Δβ and control mice did not differ regarding food consumption or body weight, and insulin sensitivity was modestly reduced (Supplemental Figure 3, G–I), excluding reduced caloric intake or increased insulin sensitivity as the cause of hypoglycemia. Analysis of β cell mass, islet endocrine cell-type composition, and pancreatic insulin content (Supplemental Figure 3, J–L) further ruled out β cell hyperplasia as underlying the hypoglycemia.

Figure 3 Lsd1 inactivation in β cells causes insulin hypersecretion and hypoglycemia. (A) Schematic of alleles and treatments used to inactivate Lsd1. TM, tamoxifen; q2d, every other day. (B) Immunofluorescence staining for insulin (Ins) and Lsd1 on pancreas sections from control (control TM-treated Lsd1fl/+; Pdx1-CreER) and Lsd1Δβ mice 2 days after TM treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Time course of ad libitum–fed blood glucose levels in control (TM-treated Lsd1+/+; Pdx1-CreER) and Lsd1Δβ mice. n = 9–10 mice. Pre-TM, within 3 days prior to initial TM injection. ***P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D and E) Blood glucose (D) and serum insulin (E) levels in ad libitum–fed and 16 hour–fasted mice. n = 5–15 mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (F and G) Insulin secretion by control and Lsd1Δβ islets during perifusion with the indicated glucose (Glc) concentrations (in mM) at 1 week (F) and 3 weeks (G) following TM treatment. n = 4 pools of 130 islets. Right (F), data shown at a reduced scale. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA for genotype for each time block. (H) Insulin secretion by control and Lsd1Δβ islets during perifusion with the indicated glucose concentrations (in mM) from mice that were feeding entrained and then fed or fasted as in Supplemental Figure 1A. n = 3 pools of 130 islets. Right, data shown at a reduced scale for the indicated time points. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA for genotype between fed islets for each time block. #P < 0.05; ###P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA for genotype between fasted islets for each time block. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To investigate the progressive nature and possible nutrient dependency of the hypoglycemic phenotype, we analyzed blood glucose levels in Lsd1Δβ mice in different nutritional states before and at the onset of overt hypoglycemia. One week after Lsd1 deletion, ad libitum–fed mice maintained normal blood glucose levels throughout the day (Supplemental Figure 3M). A glucose tolerance test further indicated that glucose sensing during stimulation is normal 1 week following Lsd1 inactivation (Supplemental Figure 3N). However, after overnight fasting, Lsd1Δβ mice exhibited significantly lower blood glucose levels (Figure 3D). Fasting hypoglycemia was accompanied by inappropriately high plasma insulin levels in the fasted state (Figure 3E), which was also observed in Lsd1KI/KIβ mice (Supplemental Figure 3O). It is unlikely that this phenotype is caused by a defective counterregulatory response because blood glucagon levels were not reduced in fasted Lsd1Δβ mice (Supplemental Figure 3P). These findings suggest that the ability to suppress insulin secretion in the fasted state is eventually disrupted after Lsd1 inactivation.

To determine whether Lsd1Δβ mice exhibit insulin hypersecretion at substimulatory glucose concentrations, we studied Lsd1Δβ islets in perifusion experiments. One week after Lsd1 deletion, Lsd1Δβ islets exhibited increased insulin secretion at intermediate and high glucose concentrations compared with control islets (Figure 3F), and by the 3-week time point, islets secreted insulin even at supraphysiologically low glucose levels (Figure 3G). Similar dysregulation of basal insulin secretion was observed in Lsd1KI/KIβ mice (Supplemental Figure 3Q). Lsd1Δβ islets hypersecrete insulin in response to glucose prior to an overt in vivo phenotype, suggesting transient in vivo compensation. Confirming this, in vitro hypersecretion occurred immediately after in vitro Lsd1 deletion (Supplemental Figure 3, R and S). These results demonstrate that Lsd1 inactivation results in cell-autonomous changes to insulin secretion first involving increased GSIS, followed by failure to suppress insulin secretion in response to hypoglycemia and blunting of additional glucose-induced increases.

The nutrient-dependent recruitment of Lsd1 to feeding-regulated chromatin in islets (Figure 2, F and G. and Supplemental Figure 2, B and H) suggests Lsd1 could have context-dependent functions related to nutrient state. We therefore tested the ability of Lsd1Δβ islets to adapt GSIS to feeding and fasting. Control and Lsd1Δβ mice were feeding entrained then refed or fasted as in Supplemental Figure 1A (Supplemental Figure 3T); then islets were isolated and insulin secretion was assessed. While the insulin-secretory response was similar between control and Lsd1Δβ islets isolated from fasted mice, Lsd1Δβ islets exhibited profound insulin hypersecretion in response to feeding (Figure 3H). This experiment demonstrates that Lsd1 has a context-specific role in dampening insulin secretion during physiological adaptation to feeding.

Insulin secretion is modulated by fatty acids and amino acids as well as hormones (3); therefore, we tested to determine whether islets from Lsd1Δβ mice respond aberrantly to other secretagogues. While Lsd1Δβ islets responded normally to the fatty acid palmitate and to costimulation with leucine and glutamine (Supplemental Figure 4A), they exhibited an exaggerated response to Exendin-4, an analogue of the feeding-induced hormone Glp-1 (Supplemental Figure 4B). The increased sensitivity to Glp-1 or other cAMP-generating pathways (2) could contribute to hypoglycemia in the fed state following Lsd1 inactivation (Figure 3D).

Accelerated glucose metabolism promotes insulin hypersecretion in Lsd1Δβ islets. β Cell glucose sensing relies on glucose metabolism, such that the rate of glycolysis is determined by blood glucose concentration. An increase in the β cell ATP/ADP ratio in response to glucose triggers insulin secretion by inducing closure of an ATP-sensitive potassium (K ATP ) channel, membrane depolarization, and subsequent calcium (Ca2+) influx (4). Having found that insulin secretion becomes progressively uncoupled from glucose levels in Lsd1-deficient β cells, we sought to determine which step or steps of stimulus-secretion coupling are deregulated. As a readout for metabolic activity, we measured respiration under basal and stimulatory glucose conditions (2.8 mM and 16.8 mM glucose, respectively) and found that Lsd1Δβ islets consumed more oxygen in low glucose than control islets (Figure 4A). Reduced respiration following inhibition of ATP synthase by oligomycin indicates that oxygen consumption in Lsd1Δβ islets is coupled to ATP synthesis (Figure 4A). Accordingly, ATP content in low glucose was elevated in Lsd1Δβ islets (Figure 4B). To study stimulus-secretion coupling downstream of ATP production in Lsd1Δβ islets, we measured Ca2+ influx in basal and stimulatory glucose concentrations. Consistent with their higher ATP content, Lsd1-deficient β cells exhibited elevated Ca2+ levels in basal glucose levels akin to those of control β cells under stimulatory glucose concentrations (Figure 4C), suggesting constitutive activation of voltage-gated Ca2+ channels. To determine whether Ca2+ influx in Lsd1Δβ β cells is triggered by tonic inhibition of K ATP channels in basal glucose concentrations, we treated islets with the K ATP channel opener diazoxide. Showing the K ATP channel dependency of Ca2+ influx in Lsd1-deficient β cells, diazoxide inhibited Ca2+ influx (Figure 4D) and reduced basal insulin secretion (Figure 4E). Together, these results suggest that altered metabolism in Lsd1Δβ islets promotes basal insulin hypersecretion via closure of K ATP channels and subsequent activation of voltage-gated Ca2+ channels.

Figure 4 Accelerated glucose metabolism promotes insulin hypersecretion in Lsd1Δβ islets. (A) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of islets treated sequentially with the indicated glucose concentrations (in mM), oligomycin (OM), and antimycin A (AM). n = 8–10 pools of 60 islets. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA for genotype for each time block. (B) ATP content of islets. n = 9–10 pools of 20 islets. *P < 0.05, unpaired 2-tailed t test. (C and D) Intracellular Ca2+ concentration of β cells treated with glucose (in mM) (C) or the K ATP channel opener diazoxide (Dz) (D). n = 32–46 β cells, representative of 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA for genotype for each time block. #P < 0.05; ###P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA for the interaction between genotype and time for each time block. (E) Insulin-secretion by islets with and without Dz. n = 5–6 pools of 10 islets. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, pairwise t test corrected for multiple comparisons with the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure following 2-way ANOVA for genotype and stimulation condition. (F) Schematic of tracing experiment. (G and H) Molar percentage enrichment (MPE) of 13C (G) and relative abundances (H) of indicated metabolites after tracing with 2.8 mM U-13C glucose. n = 3 pools of 220 islets. ***P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed t test. (I and J) Insulin secretion by islets under depolarizing conditions (30 mM KCl and 100 μM Dz) (I) or with and without the glycolysis inhibitor mannoheptulose (Mh) (J). n = 5–6 pools of 10 islets. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, pairwise t test corrected for multiple comparisons with the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure following 2-way ANOVA for genotype and stimulation condition. Islets were isolated from ad libitum–fed animals 3 weeks following tamoxifen treatment. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To directly test whether glucose metabolism fuels ATP production and constitutive insulin secretion in Lsd1Δβ islets, we determined the metabolic fate of glucose in islets using isotopic tracing of uniformly 13C-labeled glucose (hereafter U-13C glucose; Figure 4F). Control and Lsd1Δβ islets were incubated in 2.8 mM of U-13C glucose, reflective of a nonstimulatory glucose concentration, and analyzed by targeted metabolomics to determine abundance and isotopic labeling of glucose-derived metabolites. Lsd1Δβ islets exhibited increased isotopic labeling and accumulation of citrate and malate (Figure 4, G and H), which have been shown to increase during glucose stimulation (33, 34). Lsd1Δβ islets also exhibited increased 13C labeling of glycine, aspartate, and glutamate (Supplemental Figure 4C), reflecting accelerated glucose metabolism via glycolysis and the TCA cycle. Lactate production was not altered (Supplemental Figure 4D), suggesting that Lsd1Δβ islets metabolize much of this glucose in mitochondria. These results indicate that Lsd1 deficiency establishes a basal metabolic state that resembles the glucose-stimulated state of normal islets.

Glucose metabolism stimulates insulin secretion via both “triggering” and “amplifying” pathways (4). The triggering pathway is stimulated when ATP produced from glucose inhibits K ATP channels, resulting in depolarization and opening of voltage-gated Ca2+ channels. The amplifying pathway potentiates the effect of Ca2+ upon insulin exocytosis, which occurs in part via accumulation of intermediary metabolites, including citrate and malate (3, 34). We assessed activity of the amplifying pathway by constitutively activating the triggering pathway with KCl and preventing metabolic effects on the K ATP channel with simultaneous diazoxide treatment. This revealed constitutive activation of the amplifying pathway in Lsd1Δβ islets (Figure 4I). Supporting the important role of accelerated glucose metabolism in basal insulin hypersecretion by Lsd1-deficient β cells, inhibition of glycolysis with mannoheptulose partially rescued basal insulin hypersecretion by Lsd1Δβ islets (Figure 4J). Together, these findings suggest that aberrant glucose metabolism in the unstimulated state activates both triggering and amplifying pathways of insulin secretion in Lsd1Δβ islets.

Lsd1 inactivation in β cells deregulates genes involved in nutrient signaling and cell metabolism. Having observed altered insulin secretion in Lsd1Δβ mice, we sought to determine the underlying molecular mechanisms. To this end, we characterized transcriptomes and epigenomes of Lsd1Δβ islets before and at the onset of hypoglycemia at 1 and 3 weeks after Lsd1 deletion, respectively (Figure 5A). mRNA-Seq analysis revealed that many transcriptional changes observed 3 weeks after Lsd1 inactivation were already present at week 1 (Spearman’s σ = 0.49, P < 2.2 × 10-16 for regulated genes; Figure 5B, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Table 2C). Thus, loss of Lsd1 in β cells has effects on gene transcription prior to manifestation of overt hypoglycemia. These gene expression changes were largely recapitulated by catalytic inactivation of Lsd1 in β cells (Supplemental Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 2C). Concordant with the transcriptomic changes, Lsd1Δβ islets also exhibited early alterations in the islet chromatin state (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 5B, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Table 3D). Catalytic inactivation of Lsd1 resulted in changes to H3K27ac similar to those with Lsd1 deletion in β cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Early H3K27ac changes following Lsd1 deletion comprised almost exclusively a gain in acetylation (717 differential peaks gaining versus 1 peak losing acetylation at week 1). Among all classes of H3K27ac sites, early hyperacetylated sites exhibited the strongest Lsd1-binding signal (Figure 5D), suggesting direct effects of Lsd1. These sites also exhibited H3K4me1 accumulation (Supplemental Figure 5, D–G, and Supplemental Table 3E), consistent with Lsd1’s activity as a H3K4 mono- and didemethylase (35).

Figure 5 Lsd1 inactivation in β cells deregulates genes involved in nutrient-dependent signaling and cell metabolism. (A) Schematic of experiments. wk/s, week/s. (B) Relative mRNA levels for differentially expressed genes (P < 0.01 by Cuffdiff). Gray line indicates slope of 1. n = 3–5. (C) Relative H3K27ac ChIP-Seq signal at H3K27ac peaks. n = 2. (D) Lsd1 ChIP-Seq signal at classes of H3K27ac peaks. Lsd1 ChIP-Seq data are from n = 1 replicate, highly correlated with an independent biological replicate, from islets of ad libitum–fed mice. Box plot whiskers span data points within the interquartile range × 1.5. ***P < 0.001, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test corrected for multiple comparisons with Benjamini-Hochberg procedure. (E) Median log 2 fold expression changes for functional categories. (F) log 2 fold changes for differentially expressed genes (P < 0.01 by Cuffdiff) annotated to nutrient-dependent signaling pathways. n = 3–5. (G) ChIP-Seq genome browser tracks Lsd1Δβ islet data shown at 1 week following TM treatment. (H) GSEA of nutrient-response genes (from Figure 1I) against mRNA-Seq data from Lsd1Δβ islets 1 week following TM treatment. (I and J) Insulin secretion by islets during perifusion with the indicated glucose concentrations (in mM) following 24-hour treatment with SCH772984 (Erki) or vehicle (I) or following transduction with shRNAs (J). Right (I), data shown at a reduced scale. n = 6 pools of 130 islets (I) or n = 3 pools of 220 reaggregated islets (J). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA for genotype in vehicle-treated islets for each time block. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001, Erki-treated relative to vehicle-treated Lsd1Δβ islets by 2-way ANOVA for treatment group for each time block (I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA for shRNA for each time block (J).

To identify gene expression changes that drive insulin hypersecretion following Lsd1 inactivation, we determined functional category enrichment among differentially expressed genes in Lsd1Δβ islets. Enrichments were independently assessed for genes regulated at 1 or 3 weeks after Lsd1 inactivation to account for transient or delayed regulation (Supplemental Table 2, C and E–G). This analysis revealed deregulation of processes involved in the control of insulin secretion, such as nutrient-dependent signaling, cell metabolism, and vesicle transport (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5, H and I). Nutrient-dependent signaling pathway genes were also upregulated by catalytic inactivation of Lsd1 in β cells, indicating that regulation of these genes occurs through Lsd1’s demethylase activity (Supplemental Figure 5J). Among the deregulated genes were ligands that stimulate receptors of nutrient-responsive signaling pathways (Cx3cl1, Egf, and Igf2) as well as downstream signaling intermediates for these pathways (Irs2, Mapkapk3, and Pak3) and nutrient-regulated TFs (Atf3, Fos, and Nr4a1), which all have positive effects on insulin secretion (11, 36–40). Active chromatin proximal to many nutrient-response genes, such as Irs2, Mapkapk3, Nr4a1, and Pak3 (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5K), was Lsd1 bound and exhibited H3K27 hyperacetylation and increased H3K4 monomethylation in Lsd1Δβ islets, indicating direct effects of Lsd1 on the chromatin state at these gene loci. Dysregulation of carbohydrate metabolism genes (e.g., Pfkfb2) and HIF-1 pathway genes (Egfr, Hk1, Igf1, and Pfkfb3) suggests Lsd1 deletion could lead to metabolic remodeling (Supplemental Table 2, F and G). Of note, the low-K m glucose-phosphorylating enzyme hexokinase 1 (Hk1), which is normally repressed in β cells (41), was only upregulated at 3 weeks, but not at 1 week after Lsd1 inactivation (Figure 5F). Ectopic Hk1 expression in β cells accelerates glycolysis in low glucose and causes basal insulin hypersecretion and hypoglycemia (42) similar to that in Lsd1Δβ mice 3 weeks after Lsd1 inactivation (Figure 3, D and G). Examination of other genes selectively repressed in islets or β cells (“disallowed” genes) (43–45) revealed upregulation of a subset of these genes following β cell Lsd1 inactivation (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Notably, disallowed genes involved in lactate production and export (Ldha and Slc16a1) were not upregulated in Lsd1Δβ islets, indicating distinct mechanisms of repression for subsets of disallowed genes (Supplemental Figure 6B). Given the involvement of several disallowed genes in establishing the unique metabolic program of β cells, it is possible that these changes contribute to altered metabolism in Lsd1Δβ islets through as-yet-undefined gene functions. Taken together, these observations support a model whereby Lsd1 inactivation deregulates nutrient-dependent signaling pathways and leads to metabolic reprogramming of β cells, thereby leading to aberrantly high insulin secretion in response to feeding or in basal glucose.

Lsd1 inactivation uncouples histone acetylation and nutrient-response gene expression from feeding state. The similarities between effects of Lsd1 deletion (Figure 5C), short-term feeding (Figure 1D), and chronic overfeeding (Figure 1J) on islet H3K27ac raised the possibility that Lsd1 dampens acetylation at nutrient-regulated H3K27ac sites. Indeed, sites that gained H3K27ac with feeding exhibited excess H3K27ac deposition in both Lsd1Δβ and Lsd1KI/KIβ islets and did so to a greater extent than sites not regulated by feeding (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Uncoupling of histone acetylation from the feeding state in Lsd1Δβ islets indicates that Lsd1 is required for the β cell to interpret nutrient signals at the level of the epigenome. Lsd1Δβ (Supplemental Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 7C) and db/db islets (Supplemental Figure 1M) both exhibited increased H3K4 monomethylation at feeding-induced H3K27ac sites, whereas a gain in H3K4me1 was not observed after short-term feeding (Supplemental Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, Lsd1 deletion or prolonged overfeeding have more pronounced effects on the epigenome relative to short-term feeding.

The overlap in cellular processes affected by Lsd1 deletion (Figure 5E) and induced by feeding (Figure 1C) led us to examine whether Lsd1 inactivation deregulates genes similar to those regulated during adaptation to changing nutrient states. GSEA revealed enrichment of nutrient-response genes among genes overexpressed in Lsd1Δβ islets (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Similar genes were acutely induced in β cells (10) and islets by costimulation with glucose and the Glp-1 effector cAMP (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Target genes regulated by Lsd1 converged with those of several nutrient-regulated TFs that cobind with Lsd1 in the genome, including Foxo1 (46), Creb (28), and Srf (47) (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7H). To directly determine whether Lsd1 is required for feeding-induced gene regulation in β cells, we analyzed islet transcriptomes of control and Lsd1Δβ mice subjected to fasting and refeeding, as in Figure 3H. Lsd1-deficient β cells exhibited a reduced amplitude of feeding-induced transcriptional changes (Supplemental Figure 7, I and J), indicating a requirement for Lsd1 in β cell transcriptional adaptations to feeding. Together, these findings show that Lsd1 mediates coupling of environmental nutrient signals to transcription of genes associated with β cell functional adaptation.

The prevalence of nutrient-response genes with known roles in insulin secretion (e.g., Atf3, Irs2, and Nr4a1) (31, 38, 39) among Lsd1-regulated transcripts (Figure 5, F and H) suggested that Lsd1 could adapt insulin secretion by modulating nutrient-dependent signaling. Notably, both feeding and Lsd1 deletion stimulated expression of MAPK pathway–associated genes (Figure 1C and Figure 5E). To determine the importance of MAPK signaling for insulin hypersecretion in Lsd1Δβ islets, we treated control and Lsd1Δβ islets with an ERK inhibitor for 24 hours. Indeed, ERK inhibitor treatment rendered the insulin-secretory response of Lsd1Δβ islets indistinguishable from that of control islets (Figure 5I). Together, these results demonstrate that inhibition of MAPK signaling reverses insulin hypersecretion induced by Lsd1 inactivation, indicating functional convergence of Lsd1-regulated programs and the MAPK-signaling pathway in β cells.

We then sought to determine direct Lsd1 target genes that mediate the effect of Lsd1 inactivation on GSIS. We focused on Nr4a1 (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5K), which is upregulated in response to feeding or Lsd1 inactivation (Figure 5F) and promotes insulin secretion (39). Indeed, Nr4a1 knockdown by shRNA reduced GSIS by Lsd1Δβ islets (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 7K), suggesting that feeding promotes adaptive insulin secretion in part through Nr4a1 upregulation, which is normally restrained by Lsd1.

LSD1 regulates insulin secretion in human islets. To determine whether LSD1 function is conserved in human β cells, we treated human islets with the LSD1 inhibitor tranylcypromine (LSD1i) or conducted knockdown in human β cells and performed GSIS assays. Similarly to Lsd1Δβ islets (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), LSD1i-treated human islets or β cells transduced with an LSD1 shRNA exhibited increased basal insulin secretion (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Transcriptome analysis of LSD1i-treated human islets revealed that genes induced by LSD1i treatment were also upregulated in Lsd1Δβ mouse islets (Figure 6B), including nutrient-response genes (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2D).

Figure 6 LSD1 regulates insulin secretion in human islets, and its binding sites are enriched for T2D-associated variants. (A) Static insulin-secretion assay in human islets stimulated with the indicated glucose concentrations (in mM) following 24-hour treatment with the LSD1i TCP or vehicle control. n = 8 donors. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, paired, 2-tailed t test. (B) GSEA of mouse orthologs of genes upregulated by LSD1i treatment in human islets (P < 0.01 by Cuffdiff; n = 5 donors) against mRNA-Seq data from Lsd1Δβ and control mouse islets 1 week following TM treatment. (C) GWAS enrichment (%h2/%SNPs) of metabolic traits at LSD1 ChIP-Seq peaks (from n = 2 donors, top) and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq peaks associated with an LSD1 peak ± 1 kb or not associated with an LSD1 peak (bottom) in human islets using LD-score regression. Data shown represent enrichment estimate and SEM, and significant estimates are highlighted in red. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 (Bonferroni-corrected) for enrichment by LD-score regression. ##P < 0.01 for differences in enrichment between LSD1-bound and -unbound active chromatin by 2-tailed Welch’s t test. (D and E) GSEA of genes whose promoters interact with an LSD1-bound (D) or LSD1-unbound (E) site containing a T2D-associated variant from pcHi-C data against mRNA-Seq data from LSD1i-treated and control human islets. (F) LSD1 and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq and pcHi-C (17) genome browser tracks from human islets. (G) Bar graph of IER3 mRNA levels in human islets treated with LSD1i as in A. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by Cuffdiff.

LSD1-binding sites are enriched for type 2 diabetes–associated variants. To further determine whether LSD1 associates with active chromatin in human islets, we conducted ChIP-Seq for LSD1 (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 3F). As in mouse islets (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), LSD1 predominantly occupied active promoters and enhancers in human islets (Supplemental Figure 8E and Supplemental Table 3F), with LSD1 and H3K27ac signal intensities correlating across the genome (Spearman’s σ = 0.79, P < 2.2 × 10-16; Supplemental Figure 8, F–H, and Supplemental Table 3G).

Given the here-demonstrated role for LSD1 in the regulation of insulin secretion, we postulated that genetic variants associated with traits relevant to insulin secretion could exert their function through LSD1-occupied sites. To test this, we calculated enrichment of genetic variants at LSD1-bound sites for association with type 2 diabetes (T2D) (48), diabetes-related quantitative phenotypes (49–52), and other complex traits and diseases for calibration (see Methods). We observed significant enrichment of T2D and BMI-adjusted fasting glucose (FG adj. BMI) association (Figure 6C). As expected, traits associated with insulin resistance (e.g., fasting insulin) as well as most nonmetabolic traits showed no evidence for enrichment (Supplemental Figure 8I). As islet enhancers are enriched for genetic variants associated with T2D and FG adj. BMI (53), we asked whether LSD1-bound islet active chromatin exhibits a stronger enrichment for variants associated with T2D and metabolic traits than islet active chromatin not bound by LSD1. Indeed, T2D-associated variants are enriched at LSD1-bound sites to a greater extent than at LSD1-unbound sites (P = 0.0056 by 2-tailed Welch’s t test; Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 8I), indicating LSD1-bound active chromatin is specifically enriched for T2D-associated variants beyond what is expected for islet active chromatin in general.

To define the LSD1-regulated gene network associated with T2D risk variants, we linked LSD1-bound sites containing T2D variants to their putative target genes in islets using chromatin loops derived from promoter capture Hi-C (pcHi-C) data (17) (Supplemental Table 5, A and B). Genes looped to T2D-associated, LSD1-bound sites were significantly enriched among genes upregulated in LSD1i-treated islets (Figure 6, D and E). For example, T2D-associated variants in LSD1-occupied enhancers exhibited chromatin looping to the IER3 and JUN promoters (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 8J). IER3 and JUN mRNAs were upregulated by LSD1 inactivation in both human and mouse islets (Figure 5F, Figure 6G, and Supplemental Figure 8K). Overall, these observations suggest T2D risk variants can influence the activity of the LSD1-regulated gene network in islets. In sum, our findings identify a key role for LSD1 in preserving glucose homeostasis of mice and humans by ensuring the insulin-secretory response is coupled to nutrient state.