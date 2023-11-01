A partial form of AIRE deficiency underlies a mild form of autoimmune polyendocrine syndrome type 1

Later disease onset and milder phenotype in APS-1 patients with the c.879+1G>A AIRE mutation. Scrutiny of our national registry for organ-specific autoimmune disorders (ROAS) identified 2 female and 2 male patients with APS-1 from 3 different families with late-onset APS-1 (Figure 1A and Table 1). Three of the patients were homozygous for c.879+1G>A (patients 1–3), whereas 1 (patient 4) was compound heterozygous for c.879+1G>A and c.967_979del13, the most common AIRE mutation in Norway (Figure 1A). The median age at onset of the first major disease manifestation was 22.5 years (range, 19–43 years) compared with 8.5 (range 0–43 years) in the Norwegian APS-1 cohort. The median number of disease components was 4 (range, 2–6) compared with 5 (range, 1–8) in the Norwegian APS-1 cohort; only 1 patient (patient 3) presented with the 3 major disease components (Figure 1B). All had autoantibodies against IFN-ω and NACHT leucine-rich repeat protein 5 (NALP5), and the median number of autoantibodies was 6 (range, 4–8) of a panel of 14 APS-1–related autoantibodies (17). We studied the children of patients 1 and 4, all being monoallelic carriers of c.879+1G>A or c.967_979del13 and found no APS-1 manifestations or autoantibodies.

Figure 1 Pedigree of the 3 families studied and schematic representation of the AIRE protein, the AIRE gene, and the splice mutation c.879+1G>A. (A) Overview of the 3 families studied. All index patients have children who are carriers for monoallelic disease-causing AIRE mutations without any clinical disease manifestations or typical APS-1 autoantibodies. Genotypes are shown as the allelic combinations of WT (G), c.879+1G>A (A), and c.967_979del13 (A*). The arrows indicate the patients with APS-1. (B) The patients (red data points) harboring the c.879+1G>A had a later debut age for the 3 main manifestations of hypoparathyroidism (HP), autoimmune Addison’s disease (PAI), and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC) compared with the general Norwegian APS-1 cohort (gray bars indicate the mean ± SD). (C) Illustration of the structure of AIRE. The 4 major subdomains: the homogeneously staining region or caspase recruitment domain/homodimerization domain (CARD/HSR, amino acids 1–105) crucial for the homo- and multimerization of AIRE; the SAND domain (for S p100, A IRE-1, N ucP41/75 or NucP41/75, D EAF-1, amino acids 181–280) needed for protein-protein interaction and DNA-binding; and 2 plant homeodomain (PHD) fingers-type zinc fingers (amino acids 296–343 and 434–475) crucial for proper chromatin binding and DNA interaction. In addition, the AIRE protein contains 4 LXXLL domains that are found on coactivators of nuclear receptors (amino acids 7–11, 63–67, 414–418, and 516–520) and a nuclear localization signal (amino acids 100–189). The gene contains 14 exons represented by rectangles. A schematic representation is given of the splice mutation c.879+1G>A located in the 5′ splice site donor in intron 7. (D) Translating RNA from PBMCs to cDNA yielded 3 different outcomes for patients in the AIRE minigene analysis. Only the transcript of AIRE exons 6 and 8 (lane P1_a); a combination of this variant and the full-length AIRE containing both exons 6, 7, and 8 lacking the first 3 bp (lane P1_b); and in some instances only the full-length transcript (lane P1_c) were observed. Data are shown for 1 representative patient and 1 representative control (Cntr). The experiment was performed for all index patients a minimum of 3 times.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of the patients with APS-1

Splicing patterns in APS-1 patients with the c.879+1G>A AIRE mutation. The splice site mutation c.879+1G>A affects the highly conserved GT dinucleotide motif at the 5′ donor splice site in intron 7 and is thus predicted to affect splicing (Figure 1C). Since AIRE transcripts have previously been detected in different immune cell subsets (18–20), we performed RNA extraction and subsequent cDNA synthesis from cultured PBMCs from all patients and matched healthy individuals. The minigene analyses revealed the expected altered splicing pattern in all patient samples but, surprisingly, also the full-length AIRE cDNA (Figure 1D), suggesting leakiness of c.879+1G>A as an explanation for the late onset and milder phenotypes.

AIRE without exon 7 has the potential to induce the expression of AIRE-dependent genes and localizes to the nucleus in typical nuclear speckles. To investigate the functional capacity of AIRE lacking exon 7 and rule out the occurrence of a dominant-negative effect, we generated a plasmid containing AIRE cDNA without exon 7 (AIREwoEX7). Human thymic 4D6 epithelial cells were transfected with expression vectors containing either WT AIRE and/or mutated AIRE. c.967-979del13 and c.934G>A (p.C311Y) were used as recessive and dominant-negative controls, respectively. As previously described (21), WT AIRE induced high expression of the AIRE-dependent gene KRT14, while AIREwoEX7 induced the expression of KRT14 at approximately 50% of WT expression levels. We observed little or no transcriptional activity with the AIRE mutants c.967-979del13 and c.934G>A. This suggest that the lack of exon 7 led to reduced, although not abolished, transcriptional activity (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169704DS1). The subcellular location of AIREwoEX7 was similar to that of WT AIRE, revealing typical nuclear speckles (Supplemental Figure 1B). Taken together, these results indicate that AIREwoEX7retains substantial functional activity in vitro that could explain the milder phenotype.

The AireEx7–/– mutation affects the thymic medullary compartment and developing T cells to a mild degree. To further characterize the AIRE c.879+1G>A mutation under more physiological conditions, we introduced the c.879+1G>A mutation in mice on the B6 background and analyzed the effect on the cellularity of medullary thymic epithelial cells (mTECs) and their capacity to express tissue-restricted antigens (TRAs). When we compared mTEC compartments in the genetically modified mice with those in WT (Aire+/+) littermates and with those in previously described B6 AireC313X–/– mutants (22), we found that both AireC313X–/– and AireEx7–/– mice had significantly reduced frequencies of MHC-IIlo-mid CD80lo-mid cells (65.75% ± 1.45%, Aire+/+; 58.75% ± 5.75%, AireEx7–/–; 49.08% ± 1.07%, AireC313X–/–; P = 0.0464, Aire+/+ vs. AireEx7–/–; P = 0.0002, Aire+/+ vs. AireC313X–/–), whereas the frequency of MHC-IIhi CD80hi mTECs (mTEChi) was significantly increased (23.00% ± 2.17%, Aire+/+; 30.50% ± 4.71%, AireEx7–/–; 36.03% ± 3.24%, AireC313X–/–; P = 0.0361, Aire+/+ vs. AireEx7–/–; P = 0.0014, Aire+/+ vs. AireC313X–/–) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), although this effect was somewhat smaller than that seen in the AireC313X–/– mutant. The expression of Aire within mTEChi was comparable between Aire+/+ and AireEx7–/– mice (Figure 2B), with slightly quicker migrating bands on the immunoblots, reflecting the reduced molecular weight for Aire without exon 7 (Figure 2C). Aire expression was undetectable in AireC313X–/– mice, as previously reported (22). Hence, AireEx7–/– mice showed adequate expression of Aire, with an increased frequency of mTEChi.

Figure 2 Thymic microenvironment and Aire-regulated gene expression in a mouse model of the AIRE splice mutation. Mice mimicking the human AIRE splice mutation (AireEx7–/–) and a regular Aire-knockout mouse AireC313X–/– were analyzed and compared with WT (Aire+/+) littermates. (A) The frequency of mTEChi (MHCIIhiCD80+) was increased in mice harboring the 2 Aire mutations compared with WT littermates, with a similar reduction of mTEClo (MHC IIloCD80–). (B) Aire expression levels in mTEChi were comparable in both Aire+/+ and AireEx7–/– mice, whereas AireC313X–/– mice had no detectable AIRE expression. (C) The shorter product of Aire with the Ex7 splice mutation was verified by Western blotting using EpCAM-enriched thymic stroma. Error bars in A and B represent the SD in 1 of 4 individual experiments (n = 3–4 mice in each group). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons between AireC313X–/– and AireEx7–/– versus Aire+/+.

Aire deficiency has previously been linked to defects in the development of thymic Tregs (23–26). Here, both AireC313X–/– and AireEx7–/– mice had a significantly reduced frequency of FoxP3+CD25+CD4+ Tregs compared with Aire+/+ mice (1.34% ± 0.26%, Aire+/+; 0.89% ± 0.35%, AireEx7–/–; 0.57% ± 0.17%, AireC313X–/–; P = 0.0249, Aire+/+ vs. AireEx7–/–; P = 0.0005, AireC313X–/–) (Figure 3A). Furthermore, lack of Aire also affected their homing back to the thymus, as discriminated by the presence of CCR6 (27), a phenomenon we only observed in the AireC313X–/– mice (43.9% ± 3.05%, Aire+/+; 40.05% ± 3.23%, AireEx7–/–; 36.1% ± 3.59%, AireC313X–/–; P = 0.0016, AireC313X–/–) (Figure 3B). Late-stage maturation of single-positive CD4 (SPCD4) T cells can be assessed by CD69 and MHC-I expression (28), and maturation stages 1 and 2 (M1 and M2) were also reduced, mostly in AireC313X–/– mice, followed by AireEx7–/– mice (Figure 3C). Again, we observed an intermediate effect of the AireEx7–/– mutation compared with the AireC313X–/– variant. Interestingly, in the medullary compartment, fewer AireEx7–/– CD4+ T cells expressed the apoptosis marker caspase 3, suggesting that they received a stronger survival signal than T cells from WT and AireC313X–/– mice (1.14% ± 0.09%, Aire+/+; 0.87% ± 0.11%, AireEx7–/–; 1.19% ± 0.11%, AireC313X–/–; P = 0.0058, Aire+/+ vs. AireEx7–/–) (Figure 3D). Collectively, AireEx7–/– mice showed a reduced capacity to develop thymic Tregs but were not as severely affected as the AireC313X–/– mice.

Figure 3 The AIRE splice mutation c.879+1G>A has less of an effect on T cells. (A) Thymic Tregs were found to be reduced in AireC313X–/– and AireEx7–/– mice compared with Aire+/+ mice. (B) Recirculating Tregs were reduced in the thymic compartment only in AireC313X–/– mice. (C) For SPCD4 T cell development, the effect of AIRE loss was greater in AireC313X–/– mice than in AireEx7–/– mice, with a decrease in cells destined for apoptosis, (D) as determined by cleaved caspase 3 expression. (E) In the spleen, no differences were found within the Treg (CD4+FoxP3+CD25+) compartment. (F) Anergic T cells in the spleen, as determined by CD73 and FR3 expression in CD4+FoxP3–CD44+ cells, were increased in the AireC313X–/– mice. Error bars in A–F represent SD in 1 of 3 individual experiments (n = 3–6 mice in each group). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons between AireC313X–/– and AireEx7–/– versus Aire+/+.

In the periphery, the levels of mature T cells from the spleen, the frequencies of CD4+, CD8+, or CD4+FoxP3+ T cells, or CD4+ or CD8+ T cells within the memory and naive compartments were equal among the mice (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 2, D–L). Anergic T cells lose the ability to produce autocrine growth factors and to proliferate upon antigen recognition and can be assessed using the markers CD73 and FR4. These markers have previously been found to be upregulated in Aire-knockout mice (29). Here, we found an increased frequency of anergic CD4+ T cells in AireC313X–/– mice compared with Aire+/+ and AireEx7–/– mice (2.85% ± 0.80%, Aire+/+; 5.27% ± 0.78%, AireEx7–/–; 9.25% ± 3.25%, AireC313X–/–; P = 0.0005, AireC313X–/– vs. Aire+/+) (Figure 3F), supporting the previously reported data.

AireEx7–/– mice have reduced expression of thymic self-antigens compared with WT littermates. To investigate the functionality of the AireEx7–/– variant and its effect on the expression of TRAs, we performed bulk RNA-Seq of FACS-sorted mTEChi from AireEx7–/–, AireC313X–/–, and Aire+/+ littermates. Principal component analysis (PCA) plots indicated that the transcriptomes of mTEChi from both AireEx7–/– and AireC313X–/– mice were distinctly different from those of Aire+/+ mice. Principal component 1 (PC1) accounted for 67% of the variance, suggesting that both mutants had a substantial effect on gene expression in mTEChi (Figure 4A). Differential expression analysis revealed that the ability to induce gene expression was severely impaired in both mutants compared with Aire+/+ mice, although fewer genes were significantly different in AireEx7–/– mice than in AireC313X–/– mice compared with Aire+/+ mice: a total of 3,595 genes showed significantly lower expression (FDR ≤ 0.05, log 2 fold change [FC] >1 and <–1) in AireEx7–/– mTEChi and 4,190 genes in AireC313X–/– mTEChi compared with Aire+/+ mTEChi (Figure 4B). We detected a higher fraction of genes with lower expression levels in AireC313X–/– mice versus Aire+/+ mice compared with AireEx7–/– mice versus Aire+/+ mice (Figure 4C), suggesting that AireEx7–/– mice retained some residual ability to induce gene expression. Further analysis of the differential expression between AireEx7–/– and AireC313X–/– mice (FDR ≤ 0.05, log 2 FC >1 and < –1) showed 219 genes with significantly higher expression in AireEx7–/– mice, while only 24 genes were expressed at higher levels in AireC313X–/– mice (Figure 4D). Looking at the overlap of those genes that were expressed at significantly lower levels in only 1 mutant compared with Aire+/+ mice, as well as significantly differentially expressed between mutants, we found that 118 genes were expressed at significantly lower levels in AireC313X–/– mTECs, while 3 genes were expressed at significantly lower levels in AireEx7–/– mTECs (Figure 4D). Hence, some TRA expression was retained despite loss of exon 7.

Figure 4 Differential gene expression in mTEChi populations of Aire mutants versus WT. (A) PCA plots showing transcriptomes of mTEChi from AireEx7–/–, AireC313X–/–, and Aire+/+ mice. (B) Volcano and hexbin plots of the differential expression results using DESeq2, looking at each mutant versus Aire+/+ or AireEx7–/– compared with AireC313X–/–. Significance is shown on the y axis as log 10 (FDR) and relative expression as log 2 FC on the x axis. Hexes are colored according to the number of genes between 1 and 1,000 found within the hex area. Blue lines denote log 2 FC cutoffs at 1 and –1, and red lines denote the FDR cutoff at 0.05. (C) Venn diagram of the overlap of genes expressed at significantly lower levels in AireEx7–/– and AireC313X–/– mice versus Aire+/+ mice. (D) Venn diagram of genes expressed at significantly lower levels in each mutant versus Aire+/+ mice and significantly differentially expressed genes in AireEx7–/– versus AireC313X–/– mice. (E) Combination violin and dot plots of absolute expression in transcripts per million (TPM) of the 6 most significantly expressed genes in AireEx7–/– versus WT mice. (F) TPM of known Aire-regulated genes. (G) TPM of the 6 most significantly expressed genes among the 118 genes with significantly lower expression in AireC313X–/– versus Aire+/+ mice and with significantly differential expression in AireEx7–/– versus AireC313X –/– mice. (H) TPM of the 3 genes with significantly lower expression in AireEx7–/– compared with WT mice and with significantly differential expression in AireEx7–/– compared with AireC313X–/– mice. (I) Expression of Aire in the 3 groups. (E–I) Black bars denote the median TPM in mice in each population for each gene.

To further illustrate the effect of Aire on gene expression at the individual gene level, we plotted the absolute gene expression of (a) the 6 most significant differentially expressed genes in AireEx7–/– compared with Aire+/+ mice (Figure 4E), (b) 6 canonical AIRE-regulated genes (Figure 4F), (c) the 6 most significant differentially expressed genes among the 118 genes uniquely less expressed in AireC313X–/– mice (Figure 4G), and (d) the 3 genes uniquely less expressed by AireEx7–/– mice (Figure 4H). Expanded data sets from Figure 4, E and F, as well as known mTEC-related genes and genes expressed at significantly lower levels between AireC313X and Aire+/+ mice as well as between AireEx7–/– and AireC313X mice can be found in Supplemental Figure 3. Overall, more genes failed to be induced in AireC313X–/– mice than in AireEx7–/– mice, while some genes were found to be expressed at low levels in AireEx7–/– mice. These findings were also confirmed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Supplemental Figure 4A). Aire itself was expressed at similar levels in AireEx7–/– and Aire+/+ mice, whereas AireC313X–/– mice showed significantly (P = 1.17 × 10–17) lower expression (Figure 4I). There was no apparent general pattern regarding the absolute expression of the genes significantly downregulated in either of the mutants (Supplemental Figure 4, B–G) or in the types or categories of genes that were able to be induced in these mice. After BioMart conversion of the genes expressed at significantly lower levels into human orthologs and checking them against the Human Protein Atlas data for tissue specificity, we found the distribution to be similar between the uniquely downregulated genes in AireC313X–/– and AireEx7–/– mTECs, with 28% non-tissue-specific genes in AireC313X–/– mTECs and 27% non-tissue-specific genes in AireEx7–/– mTECs, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). Combined, these data demonstrate that, even if the AireEx7–/– mutant had dramatically impaired transcriptional capacity, it still retained some ability to induce gene expression of TRAs compared with the apparent complete loss-of-function AireC313X–/– mutant.

Leaky effects of the exon 7 splice mutation in AIRE. We next sought to decipher the mechanistic impact of the AIRE exon 7 splice mutation. Most prediction algorithms for splice variants predict a total abolishment of the splice site for this mutation, thus making skipping of exon 7 a highly likely event. The deep neural network–based prediction tool SpliceAI (30) indicates a high probability for loss not only of the donor slice site but also of the acceptor splice site of exon 7, located 81 bp upstream of the mutation. Neither did SpliceAI predict any alternative or cryptic splice sites in the vicinity of the mutation that could lead to frameshifts by retention of the intronic sequence or the introduction of pseudoexons. Skipping of exon 7 is therefore compatible with a retained reading frame of AIRE, leading to a polypeptide without the 27 amino acids comprising exon 7. Surprisingly, we observed both normal splicing and skipping of exon 7, including skipping of exon 7 and the first 3 bp in exon 8, in both cases keeping the reading frame intact. None of these alternative splice patterns were detected in healthy individuals (Figure 5A). The aligned Aire transcripts from RNA isolated from the 3 different mouse strains showed that, although severely reduced, the presence of exon 7 was still detectable in mTECs from the AireEx7–/– mice (Figure 5B), and differential exon analysis estimated approximately 10% retained exon usage (Figure 5C). However, it is unclear if any full-length Aire was translated from these transcripts.

Figure 5 c.879+1G>A leads to incomplete splicing and the production of a small proportion of WT Aire in both mice and humans. (A) In PBMCs from patients, 3 different patterns of AIRE expression were observed: normal splicing, skipping of exon 7, and loss of exon 7 and the first 3 bp of exon 8. (B) RNA-Seq read coverage and sashimi plot of Aire in 3 representative mice, with Aire+/+ mice shown in green, AireEx7–/– mice in purple, and AireC313X–/– mice in orange. (C) Differential exon use analysis using DEXseq of Aire in all AireEx7–/– mice compared AireC313X–/– mice. The location of exon 7 is highlighted in dark red.

AireEx7–/– mice show signs of autoimmunity. To test whether the impaired expression of TRA genes in the thymus of the Ex7 mutants translates into an autoimmune phenotype, mice were aged until week 35 and analyzed for signs of autoimmunity. As expected for Aire deficiency on the B6 background, we observed no wasting disease, and both the AireEx7–/– and AireC313X–/–mice had weight increases similar to the increases observed in Aire+/+ mice (Figure 6A). Since Aire deficiency on the B6 background typically results in autoimmune retinal degradation and high lymphocyte infiltration of the salivary and prostate glands (31), we specifically focused on these 3 tissues. Indeed, we found that both AireC313X–/– and AireEx7–/– mice developed more lymphocyte infiltrations in these organs than did their Aire+/+ age-matched controls, albeit the impact of the Ex7 mutation was milder than that of C313X. As expected, other analyzed tissues (lung, prostate, pancreas) were not affected by either of the mutations (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5B). After breeding homozygous AireEx7–/– males with heterozygous females, 0.25 litters were recorded, compared with 2.6 litters recorded with heterozygous breeding of the strains, suggesting that the AireEx7–/– mice, like the Aire-knockout mice (32), had markedly reduced fertility. Overall, the development of autoimmunity was reflected in the AireEx7–/– mice with lymphocyte infiltration in several tissues.