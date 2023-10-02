ER-associated degradation in cystinosis pathogenesis and the prospects of precision medicine

A cycloheximide chase screen to assay the half life of cystinosin disease mutants. To test if any cystinosin mutants could be constitutively degraded, we generated a plasmid library by fusing 37 disease-causing CTNS mutations with a c-terminal GFP tag. We then transiently overexpressed these constructs in HEK293 cells and performed a cycloheximide (CHX) chase assay for up to 24 hours to measure their protein stability (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169551DS1). We identified several slow-degrading mutants. In addition, we also isolated one fast-degrading mutation that contained a truncation of 7 amino acids ( 67 ITILELP 73 ) in the N-terminal lumen loop (Supplemental Figure 1). The loss of these amino acids leads to the absence of the signature motif required for the glycosylation modification in N66. (N-X-I/T, Figure 1A). This mutation has been reported in multiple clinical studies (23-25). Patients who carry a homozygous cystinosin(7Δ) mutation develop juvenile/intermediate cystinosis, while those who have one allele of cystinosin(7Δ) together with one allele of a 57 kb genomic DNA deletion at CTNS locus — the most common cystinosis mutation that leads to a complete loss of the protein — develop infantile/severe cystinosis. Previously, this mutant was reported as a glycosylation-defective variant of cystinosin with a short half life. It was also suggested that 7Δ is degraded at the lysosome, either through ER-phagy or an unknown mechanism that directly transports 7Δ from the ER to the lysosome, bypassing the Golgi (20).

Figure 1 Identification of cystinosin(7Δ) as a rapidly degrading disease variant. (A) Topology map of cystinosin: cystinosin is a 7-transmembrane protein that contains a large lysosomal lumenal loop, 7 putative N-linked glycosylation sites (gold), an N-terminal signal peptide (red) and a C-terminal lysosome targeting motif (blue). The 7 amino acid deletion in Cystinosin(7Δ) is shown in black. (B) CHX chase was performed in cells stably expressing either cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP or WT cystinosin-GFP. Cystinosin-GFP appears predominantly as a band of apprpximately 100 kDa, which remains stable throughout the chase. Meanwhile, cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is present as 4 bands and a free GFP band. Bands 1 and 3 degrade rapidly, whereas bands 2 and 4 are stable. (C) Quantification of the full-length cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP (band 1) and WT cystinosin-GFP in B. (D) Flow cytometry measurement of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP fluorescence signal after 24 hours of CHX treatment. (E) CHX chase experiment in cells stably expressing untagged cystinosin(7Δ), probed with an endogenous cystinosin antibody. The bracket at approximately 75kDa highlights a small population of higher molecular weight species. (F) Quantification of band 1 in E. (G) CHX chase performed in patient fibroblasts homozygous for 7Δ. To ensure antibody specificity, a control fibroblast from a patient with CTNS deletion (57 kb genomic DNA deletion) was included. The bracket at approximately 75kDa highlights a small population of higher molecular weight species. Error bars indicate the SD. All quantifications and data analysis were performed based on 3 independent replicates.

Consistent with the previous study, the full-length 7Δ-GFP mutant runs at a lower molecular weight (approximately 30 kDa smaller) than WT cystinosin-GFP and degrades quickly in a CHX chase (band 1, Figure 1, B and C). Besides the full-length protein, we also observed that cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP has 4 prominent smaller bands, which we termed bands 2 to 5 (Figure 1B). Interestingly, band 3 was also quickly degraded, whereas bands 2, 4, and 5 were relatively stable over time. Bands 2 to 5 were also detected for WT cystinosin-GFP, although their intensities were markedly reduced (Figure 1B).

Besides immunoblotting, we verified the degradation of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP via flow cytometry, where we observed a major reduction in GFP fluorescence after 24 hours of CHX treatment (Figure 1D). Using an endogenous cystinosin antibody, we verified that the untagged cystinosin(7Δ) also has a similar band pattern and is degraded in a CHX chase (Figure 1, E and F). Finally, we repeated the CHX chase experiment using fibroblasts from a patient homozygously encoding cystinosin(7Δ). We observed a similar pattern, with the full-length 7Δ gradually disappearing over time (Figure 1G). Intriguingly, the endogenous antibody also revealed a small population of higher molecular weight species at approximately 75 kDa (Figure 1, E–G), which will be further discussed below.

Cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP localizes to both the ER and lysosomes. To understand the turnover mechanism of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, we first needed to identify its cellular localization. In HeLa cells stably expressing cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, we transiently overexpressed mCherry-Sec61b to label the ER. We also labeled the lysosomes by immunostaining for LAMPp2. Interestingly, cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP had a dual localization to ER and lysosomes (Figure 2, A and B). To understand the localization further, we performed biochemical fractionations. First, we used ultracentrifugation to separate the membrane and the cytosolic components and verified that bands 1 to 4 of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP are predominantly membrane-bound, while band 5 is cytosolic (Figure 2C). This suggests that band 5 is likely a cytoplasmic cleavage product of the GFP fusion. In order to understand which bands localize to the lysosome, we immunoprecipitated intact lysosomes using the well-established Lyso-IP method (26). In our initial attempts, we noticed substantial ER and mitochondrial contamination in the precipitates (Figure 2D, third lane). Therefore, we pretreated cell lysates with 8 mM CaCl 2 (see methods for details) to clear out the ER and mitochondria contaminants and repeated the Lyso-IP experiment (Figure 2D, fourth lane). With the improved Lyso-IP method, we observed the enrichment of bands 2 and 4 and negligible amounts of bands 1 and 3 (Figure 2E). We then performed a converse experiment wherein we used an optiprep density gradient to isolate ER from lysosomal fractions (27). After ultracentrifugation, we observed that fractions 6 and 7 gave lysosome-depleted ER fractions in which bands 1 and 3, but not 2 and 4, were enriched (Figure 2, F and G, boxed area). Taken together, we concluded that bands 1 and 3 are the ER-localized population, and bands 2 and 4 are the lysosome-localized population of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP.

Figure 2 Subcellular localization of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP. (A) Fluorescence microscopy showing the localization of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP in HeLa cells. 7Δ-GFP is shown in green, ER is labeled in red (mCh-Sec61β), and lysosomes are labeled in magenta (immunostained against LAMP2). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Enlargement of boxed region in A. Red and green overlay is shown in yellow, while magenta and green overlay is shown in white. (C) Cytosol and membrane fractions of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP. (D) The ER and mitochondria contamination in a conventional lyso-IP experiment can be cleared out by pretreating cell lysates with 8 mM CaCl 2 . (E) Bands 2 and 4 are enriched in the lysosome fraction. (F) A representative optiprep density gradient fractionation demonstrating bands 1 and 3 are enriched in fractions 6 and 7 that contain ER (labeled with HRD1) but not lysosome (labeled with LAMP2). The experiment was replicated 3 times with consistent results. (G) Quantification of figure (F).

The 30kDa size difference between cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP and cystinosin-GFP is due to post-ER glycosylation. After identifying that the full-length (band 1) cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is retained in the ER, we asked if the large molecular weight difference between band 1 (approximately 70 kDa) and WT cystinosin-GFP((approximately 100 kDa) was due to the lack of Golgi modifications on the N-linked glycans, instead of the mutation that affects the N66 glycosylation. In support of this assumption, the N66A mutant does not migrate at the same size as cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), even though the mutation slightly reduces the protein size (approximately 90 kDa). We also mutated the other 6 putative N-linked glycosylation sites, but none of the N-to-A mutations reduced the protein size to the cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP range (Supplemental Figure 2B).

We then tested the hypothesis that 2 forms of cystinosin might exist during its maturation (i.e., a smaller ER form and a much larger post-Golgi form) by studying the trafficking of WT cystinosin-GFP. Unlike cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, we observed an almost complete lysosomal localization for WT cystinosin-GFP (Figure 3, A and B). Consistent with the imaging results, most WT cystinosin-GFP migrates at 100 kDa (Figure 3C, 0 hr). We then overexpressed the dominant negative form (H79G) of SAR1A, a GTPase important in forming COP II vesicles (28). By expressing the dominant negative version of Sar1, cargoes can be retained in the ER without proceeding further into the secretory pathway. Under this condition, we observed an accumulation of an approximately 75 kDa protein population, similar to the size of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP. In contrast, overexpression of WT SAR1A did not lead to the accumulation of the 75 kDa band (Figure 3C). The approximately 5 kDa difference might be due to the 7 AA deletion in 7Δ.

Figure 3 The ER and lysosome forms of cystinosin-GFP. (A) Fluorescence microscopy showing the localization of WT cystinosin-GFP in HeLa cells. Cystinosin-GFP is shown in green, ER is labeled in red (mCh-Sec61β), and lysosomes are labeled in magenta (immunostained against LAMP2). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Enlargement of boxed region in A. Red and green overlay is shown in yellow, while magenta and green overlay is shown in white. (C) Overexpression of dominant-negative Sar1(H79G)-mCherry leads to the accumulation of an approximately 75 Kda band for WT Cystinosin-GFP, similar to the ER form of 7Δ-GFP. The asterisk highlights a nonspecific band. (D) Newly induced WT Cystinosin-GFP has a prominent 75 kDa ER form before it matures into the 100 kDa lysosome form. (E) Quantification of ER and lysosome forms in D. Error bars: SD calculated from 3 independent replicates. (F) Endo H and PNGase F treatment of Cystinosin-GFP and cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP.

As an alternative method to confirm the existence of ER and lysosome forms, we expressed WT cystinosin-GFP under a TET-ON promoter. Without induction, only a small amount of cystinosin-GFP was produced due to the leaky expression of the TET-ON promoter. Upon doxycycline induction, we observed 2 major bands on the immunoblot, which corresponded to the ER (approximately 75 KDa) and the lysosome form (approximately 100 KDa). After adding CHX for 3 hours, the ER form was largely reduced while the lysosome form continued to increase (Figure 3, D and E), suggesting that the newly synthesized cystinosin-GFP was trafficked from ER to the lysosome.

Finally, to verify that the 70 kDa cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP bands represent the incompletely glycosylated high-mannose ER form, we performed deglycosylation assays using Endo H and PNGase F. Endo H is an enzyme specifically targeting mannose-rich N-linked glycans, while PNGase F is capable of cleaving all forms of N-linked glycans. In the Golgi apparatus, N-linked glycans undergo a series of modifications. Initially, α-mannosidase II removes 2 mannose residues from the N-linked glycans. Subsequently, complex sugar structures, such as sialic acid, galactose, and N-acetylgalactosamine, are added. These modifications lead to the formation of complex glycans, which are resistant to Endo H treatment. As shown in Figure 3F, we observed that WT cystinosin-GFP is only sensitive to PNGase F. At the same time, cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is sensitive to both Endo H and PNGase F, supporting that 7Δ has not obtained the Golgi-based glycosylation modifications.

Importantly, the sizes of bands 2–4 did not change after PNGaseF treatment, indicating that they do not have any N-linked glycosylation. Furthermore, the deglycosylated cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP has a similar size to band 2, suggesting that band 2 might represent a nonglycosylated full-length cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP that somehow reaches the lysosome. This result demonstrates that glycosylation is not necessary for the transport of cystinosin out of the ER. We conducted an experiment where we substituted all 7 asparagine residues in the cystinosin lumen (i.e., the putative N-linked glycosylation sites) with alanine, creating the 7NA mutant. Remarkably, this mutant variant, despite lacking glycosylation, still effectively reached the lysosome, as evidenced by the lyso-IP and colocalization findings depicted in Supplemental Figure 2, C and D. The targeting of cystinosin to the lysosome relies on 2 key elements: the C-terminal GYDQL motif and the second PQ motif (17). Notably, when these motifs were deleted, the 7NA-GFP construct became trapped within the ER, as observed in Supplemental Figure 2D.

Taken together, we concluded that band 1 represents a partially glycosylated form because most of the protein cannot traffic out of the ER. If the protein successfully exits the ER, it will be further modified at the Golgi. The lysosome form should be approximately 100 kDa for cystinosin-GFP and approximately 75 kDa for nontagged cystinosin. Interestingly, with the endogenous antibody, we did observe a small fraction of approximately 70 kDa band in patient fibroblasts (Figure 1G), suggesting some cystinosin(7Δ) can reach the lysosome. This could explain the juvenile/intermediate phenotype observed in homozygous patients. The lysosome form of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is barely detectable with the GFP antibody, probably due to the sensitivity difference between the 2 antibodies. However, after enriching cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP with immunoprecipitation, we did observe a small population of lysosome forms even with the GFP antibody (Supplemental Figure 2E, white box).

Band 3 of cystinosin(7Δ) was due to the internal translation initiated at Met148. Besides band 2, bands 3 and 4 also lack glycosylation modifications but can still be recognized by the antibody that recognizes the C-terminal GFP. These results suggest that bands 3 and 4 are N-terminal truncation products that derive from either an internal translation initiation or breakage during — or after — the protein synthesis. There are 4 internal methionines in the cystinosin coding sequence (148, 252, 287, and 316, Supplemental Figure 3A). To test the possibility of internal translation initiation, we generated N-terminal truncation constructs that start with Met148, Met252, Met287, and Met316. When expressed, M148-GFP generated a band the same size as band 3, while the rest were expressed as truncation products even smaller than band 4 (Supplemental Figure 3B). Furthermore, band 3 was abolished when Met148 was mutated to Ala within cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP(Supplemental Figure 3C). These results suggested that band 3 is created by an internal translation initiation that starts at Met148, whereas band 4 is likely created by a protein breakage between Met148 and Met252.

Cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is degraded at the proteasome, not the lysosome. With the understanding of the localization of the different populations of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, we proceeded to investigate the degradation mechanisms involved. As shown in Figure 2, the two fast-degrading populations, bands 1 and 3, are both localized to the ER. ER-localized proteins are either degraded via the proteasome through the ERAD pathway or degraded at the lysosome through ER-phagy or ER-to-lysosome vesicular trafficking (29).

To determine the site of degradation, we treated cells expressing stable cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP with either Bafilomycin A1 (an inhibitor of lysosome-mediated degradation) or MG132 (an inhibitor of proteasome-mediated degradation). The results of these drug treatments revealed that the degradation of both bands 1 and 3 was partially inhibited by MG132, while BafA1 had a minimal effect on degradation (Figure 4, A–C). Additionally, we were interested in examining the changes in steady-state protein levels. As illustrated in Figures 4, D–F, 6 hours of treatment with MG132 clearly stabilized band 3. Furthermore, we did not observe a distinct increase in band 1; instead, we observed a ladder-like pattern reminiscent of polyubiquitination or membrane protein aggregation (30). Moreover, we detected additional bands between 50 and 75 kDa, as well as a band at approximately 37 kDa, which could represent degradation intermediates of Band 1 and Band 3 that were stabilized by MG132. The intensity of the entire lane increased by about 1.5-fold for MG132-treated samples (Figure 4E). It is worth noting that similar stabilization of other ERAD substrates by MG132 has been reported previously (31, 32). In contrast, BafA1 only induced a minor accumulation of higher molecular weight species compared with the DMSO control, likely due to an indirect effect caused by autophagy inhibition (33, 34).

Figure 4 Cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is degraded by the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. (A) CHX chase assay of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP in cells treated with either DMSO, BafA1 (400 nM) or MG132 (10 μM). (B and C) Quantification of bands 1 and 3 in A. (D) Steady-state protein levels of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP after DMSO, BafA1 (400 nM), MG132 (10 μM), or a combination of both BafA1 and MG132 treatments. (E and F) Quantification of relative protein levels of either the whole lane (E) or band3 (F) in D. The statistical analysis was conducted with the ordinary 1-way ANOVA. (G) Cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, but not WT cystinosin-GFP, is polyubiquitinated. (H) The polyubiquitination of cystinosin(Δ7)-GFP is increased after MG132 but not BafA1 treatment. Error bars: SD. All quantifications and data analysis were performed based on 3 independent replicates. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

To further characterize the higher molecule species formed after MG132 treatment, we immunoprecipitated the protein from cells and probed for ubiquitin. Without any treatment, a fraction of the cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP was already polyubiquitinated, consistent with the hypothesis that the mutant is constantly being ubiquitinated and degraded (Figure 4G). Subsequent treatment with MG132, but not with BafA1, resulted in enhanced polyubiquitination (Figure 4H). Interestingly, when we treated the samples with the deubiquitinase USP7, the higher molecule species were only partially reduced, indicating the presence of a mixture of both polyubiquitinated populations and membrane protein aggregates (Supplemental Figure 3). This observation suggests that cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP has a propensity to aggregate, particularly when it cannot be eliminated through proteasome-mediated degradation under MG132 treatment. Collectively, we concluded that both bands 1 and 3 of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP are degraded in a proteasome-dependent manner. Lysosomes are not involved in their degradation process.

Cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is degraded via the ERAD pathway. After identifying that cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is degraded in the ER using the ubiquitin-proteasome machinery, we next asked if this degradation was through the ERAD pathway. ERAD is a well-characterized mechanism for the removal and degradation of unnecessary or misfolded ER proteins (35, 36). It begins with the recognition of misfolded proteins, often involving N-linked glycans for glycoproteins. Within the ER, the initial high-mannose glycan (Glc3Man9GlcNAc2) undergoes sequential trimming by glucosidase I and II, resulting in the formation of the glycan structure GlcMan9GlcNAc2. This glycan structure is recognized by the chaperones calnexin and calreticulin (CANX/CALR), which assist in the folding of the polypeptide into its native conformation. The folding process facilitated by CANX/CALR concludes when the final Glc residue is removed by glucosidase II, liberating the glycoprotein. Properly folded proteins proceed to exit the ER, while misfolded ones are recognized by UDP glucose:glycosyltransferase (UGGT), leading to their reglucosylation and return to the CANX/CALR cycle. To prevent proteins from entering an infinite loop in the CANX/CALR cycle, terminally misfolded glycoproteins are identified by ER degradation-enhancing α-mannosidase-like lectins (EDEMs) and targeted for degradation (37, 38). To test if EDEMs played a role in the degradation of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, we treated cells with Kifunensine, a mannosidase inhibitor often shown to inhibit EDEM-dependent degradation of proteins (39). Indeed, treating cells with kifunensine stabilized the degradation of full-length cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP (Figure 5, A–C) and increased its steady-state levels. Importantly, the nonglycosylated band 3 was not stabilized by Kifunensine treatment, underscoring the importance of glycosylation in EDEM-dependent ER protein degradation.

Figure 5 Cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is degraded by the ERAD pathway. (A) CHX chase assay of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP in cells pretreated with either vehicle or Kifunensine (1.5 μg/mL). Kifunensine was treated for 16 hours before addition of CHX. (B and C) Quantification of bands 1 and 3 in A. (D) Cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP has a stronger interaction with HRD1 than WT cystinosin-GFP. (E) Relative levels of HRD1 precipitated by either cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP (100%) or WT cystinosin-GFP (1.12%). (F) Knocking out HRD1 stabilizes band 1, but not band 3, of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP. (G) Quantification of relative protein levels of bands 1 and 3 in E. (H) Knockdown stabilizes both bands 1and 3 of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP. (I and J) Quantification of relative protein levels of bands 1and 3 in G. Error bars: SD. All quantifications and data analysis were performed based on 3 independent replicates.

If proteins fail to fold properly at the ER, they are ubiquitinated by E3 ligases. HRD1 is the most prevalent ER-localized E3 ligase involved in ERAD (40). It also contributes to the formation of the retrotranslocation channel to shuttle ERAD substrates out of the ER. To test the role of HRD1 in the degradation of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, we immunoprecipitated the mutant and confirmed that it interacted readily with HRD1. The interaction is much stronger than the WT cystinosin-GFP (Figure 5, D and E). We further knocked out HRD1 using the CRISPR-Cas9 technology, which stabilized the degradation of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, confirming the importance of this E3 ligase in the turnover mechanism. Interestingly, band 3 degradation was not stabilized by HRD1 KO, indicating that a different E3 ligase might be responsible for ubiquitinating band 3 (Figure 5, F and G).

Once ubiquitinated, membrane substrates are extracted by the p97-Ufd1-Npl4 complex (41). The p97-UFD1-NPL4 complex hydrolyzes ATP to pull the ubiquitinated polypeptide out of the ER membrane before delivering it to the proteasome for proteolysis. To confirm the importance of p97, we knocked down its protein level using siRNA. We observed stabilization of both bands 1 and 3 of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP, indicating that p97 was critical for the degradation of both ER forms (Figure 5, H–J).

In summary, we conclude that cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP is recognized by the ER lumenal chaperones, ubiquitinated by the ER membrane E3 ligase HRD1, and extracted by the cytosolic p97 ATPase before its degradation at the proteasome, hence following every step of the well-established ERAD pathway. Interestingly, through IP and mass spectrometry, Nevo et al. demonstrated that cystinosin(7Δ) interacts with several ER quality control machinery, such as calnexin, OS9, and Sel1L, which is consistent with our conclusion that cystinosin(7Δ) is degraded by the ERAD pathway (20).

Live-cell imaging verifies the degradation of 7Δ-GFP at the ER. Next, we performed live-cell imaging to visualize the degradation of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP. At steady state, we observed that WT cystinosin-GFP was entirely lysosomal (puncta) while cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP had both lysosome (puncta) and ER (fiber-like and nuclear envelope) signals (Figure 6A, Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). After adding cycloheximide, most of the ER signal was lost, as demonstrated by the loss of nuclear envelope signals, whereas the lysosome punctae remained constant throughout the time course (Supplemental Video 3 and Figure 6, B and C). In contrast, the vehicle control had a negligible loss of ER signal (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Video 4). Finally, we observed that the addition of Kifunensine stabilized the ER signal in the CHX chase experiment, in correspondence with what we observed in Figure 4A (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Video 5). These imaging results independently confirmed that the degradation of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP occurs in the ER

Figure 6 Live-cell imaging of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP degradation. (A) Steady-state localization of stably expressed WT cystinosin-GFP and cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP in live Hela cells. Arrows highlight the nuclear envelope signal. (B) Live-cell imaging of stably expressed cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP in Hela cells treated with either vehicle, CHX, or CHX with kifunensine (1.5 μg/mL). For each treatment, the same cells were continuously imaged for 6 hours. Note that the ER signal (as indicated by the nuclear envelope signal) only disappeared in CHX-treated cells (middle images). (C) Quantification of fluorescent intensity of nuclear envelope signal (representing ER) in B. Scale bar: 10 μm. Error bars: SD. All quantifications and data analysis were performed based on 3 independent replicates.

Chemical chaperones can assist in the folding and ER-exit of cystinosin(7Δ). After establishing that cystinosin(7Δ) is degraded through the ERAD pathway, we asked if we could use chemical chaperones or inhibitors of ERAD to help with the folding and trafficking of cystinosin(7Δ) and ultimately ameliorate the disease. Previous studies reported that cystine levels in the white blood cells of healthy individuals are under 0.2 nmol cystine/mg of protein. In heterozygous carriers, the cystine levels range from 0.2 to 1 nmol/mg of protein. For cystinosis patients, the accumulation is within a range of 3 to 20 nmol cystine/mg of protein (15). We first quantified the cystine levels in fibroblasts from individuals with WT cystinosin, with cystinosin(7Δ), and those with the 57kb deletion following a protocol (42) depicted in Figure 7A. Both cystinotic fibroblasts accumulated the cystine levels to the pathogenic range (Figure 7B). Furthermore, the cystine level in cystinosin(7Δ) fibroblasts was significantly lower than that of the 57 kb deletion (8.42 versus 15.85 nmol/mg of protein), possibly due to the existence of a small population of the lysosome form in 7Δ cells (Figure 1G).

Figure 7 Chemical chaperones can restore the stability and functionality of cystinosin(7Δ)-GFP. (A) Schematic representation of the protocol employed to analyze lysosomal cystine levels. (B) Lysosomal cystine levels in healthy (WT), 57kb genomic DNA deletion (KO), or 7Δ cystinotic fibroblasts. (C) Treatments with chemical chaperones stabilized both ER and lysosome forms of endogenous cystinosin(7Δ). (D) Lysosomal cystine levels in 7Δ cystinotic fibroblasts when treated with chemical chaperones. (E) A model to depict the pathogenesis of cystinosin(7Δ) and the effects of chemical chaperones. Error bars: SD. The statistical analysis was conducted with the ordinary 1-way ANOVA. All quantifications and data analysis were performed based on 3 independent replicates. **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

As stated above, the most common cystic fibrosis mutant, CFTR ΔF508, is also degraded by the ERAD pathway. Over the years, several chemical chaperones (43) have been developed to prevent the degradation of CFTR ΔF508 and facilitate its exit from the ER (44). Here, we demonstrated that cystinosin(7Δ) is also degraded by the ERAD pathway. We asked if we could employ some of the available CFTR correctors to assist with the folding and ER exit of cystinosin(7Δ). This is an exciting avenue as it not only brings in the concept of precision medicine for treating cystinosis, but also repurposes well-characterized drugs for another disease: cystic fibrosis. We tested 2 prominent CFTR correctors, C3 (VRT-325) and C4(Corr 4a)- (45), and observed that endogenous cystinosin(7Δ) did indeed increase stability of the ER form as well as a portion of the lysosome form (Figure 7C). A similar stabilization has been made for CFTR ΔF508 using these correctors (46). To test if the stabilized lysosome form of cystinosin(7Δ) was functional, we measured lysosomal cystine levels in patient fibroblasts after treating them with the correctors. As shown in Figure 7D, C4 treatment reduced the cystine level by 70% (from 10.06 nmol/mg of protein to 3.06 nmol/mg of protein). Surprisingly, although C3 treatment also stabilized the ER and lysosome forms of cystinosin(7Δ) at the protein level, it did not reduce the cystine level in patient fibroblasts. The reason for this discrepancy remains unclear. Nevertheless, our results demonstrated that cystinosin(7Δ) stability and function could be rescued by repurposing some of the established chemical chaperones to treat CFTR ΔF508.