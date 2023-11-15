LAIR-1 agonism as a therapy for acute myeloid leukemia

LAIR-1 is a target for AML therapy. Studies have reported aberrantly elevated LAIR-1 expression on leukemic cells (16, 17). To extend this finding, we assessed the expression of LAIR-1 on human AML cells (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169519DS1). The Cancer Genome Atlas was analyzed for LAIR1 mRNA levels from AML patients representing each disease subtype as described by the French-American-British (FAB) classification system (M0–M7), and likewise for expression of LAIR1 in patients with AML-associated mutations. We observed no difference in LAIR1 expression levels between various subtypes, with each subtype except M7 having higher mean expression than undiagnosed donors (Figure 1A). Similarly, LAIR1 mRNA levels did not correlate with any mutation (Figure 1B). Because leukemic blasts in the peripheral blood arise from a pool of self-renewing LSCs within the BM, we determined cell surface expression of LAIR-1 on different lineage subsets of human AML cells (4, 18) (Figure 1C) using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1). LAIR-1 levels were variable across AML patients, with granulocyte-macrophage progenitor–like (GMP-like) and CD34+CD38+ subsets expressing the highest overall levels of LAIR-1 receptor (Figure 1D). Healthy donor hematopoietic stem progenitor cell (HSPC) subsets (Figure 1E) displayed little variability (Figure 1F). Direct comparisons of similar subsets from AML or healthy donors from Figure 1, D and F, illustrated more broad variability among AML patients (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 LAIR-1 is a target for AML therapy. (A and B) LAIR-1 transcript levels, as measured by RNA sequencing and quantified by RNA Sequencing by Expectation and Maximization (RSEM) software, in AML patient samples clustered by French-American-British (FAB) classification (A) or by molecular mutation (B). UD, undiagnosed (non-AML). n = 1–47 patient samples per group. (C) Illustration of leukemopoiesis from LSC precursors into granulocyte-macrophage progenitor–like (GMP-like) LSCs, lymphoid-primed multipotent progenitor–like (LMPP-like) LSCs, or multipotential progenitor–like (MPP-like) LSCs. (D) Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of LAIR-1 cell surface expression on the indicated LSC subpopulations. Each symbol/line represents a unique patient. n = 25 AML patients. (E) Illustration of normal hematopoiesis from hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) into multipotential progenitors (MPPs), common lymphoid progenitors (CLPs), common myeloid progenitors (CMPs), or granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs). (F) MFI of LAIR-1 cell surface expression on the indicated HSC subpopulations. Each symbol/line represents a unique donor. n = 7 non-AML healthy donors. (G) Comparison of LAIR-1 cell surface expression on cells from comparable compartments from AML patients or healthy donors (H). Each dot represents a unique donor/patient. n = 7 healthy donors or 25 AML patients. P value determined by Student’s t test. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

LAIR-1 agonism inhibits the growth of LSCs but not healthy hematopoietic stem cells. To test the effect of LAIR-1 engagement on LSCs, we used the LAIR-1 agonist mAb NC525. NC525 is a humanized mAb with a functional IgG1 that specifically binds to human LAIR-1 but does not bind to mouse LAIR-1 protein (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). NC525 blocks collagen:LAIR-1 interactions (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). However, NC525 can also induce human LAIR-1 signaling (agonist) upon engagement as indicated by phosphorylation of SHP-1 (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). NC525 also promotes antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity of AML target cells (Supplemental Figure 2G).

To determine whether LAIR-1 engagement by NC525 impacts LSCs, we performed ex vivo colony-forming unit (CFU) assays with AML BM recovered from multiple patients (Supplemental Table 2). Colony formation of AML BM cells identifies leukemic cells that are broadly defined as progenitors of leukemic blasts, and thus colony formation can be used to quantify LSCs (19). Compared with isotype or vehicle controls, LAIR-1 engagement by NC525 significantly decreased CFU formation in LSCs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2, A and B). However, no change in CFU formation was observed with NC525 treatment of BM cells from healthy control donors (Figure 2C), suggesting that LAIR-1 regulates self-renewal more strongly in LSCs.

Figure 2 LAIR-1 agonist mAb NC525 inhibits colony formation in LSCs but not healthy stem cells. (A) Representative images of ex vivo colony formation of LSCs from AML patient 19-0029 when plated at the indicated cell number and treated with 5 μg /mL of NC525 or isotype control. (B) Colony-forming units (CFUs) formed by ex vivo plating of (left to right) 50,000, 20,000, or 12,000 LSCs per well from the indicated AML patient during titrated treatment with anti–LAIR-1 agonist mAb NC525. n = 3 technical replicates per group. P values determined by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (C) CFU formation from healthy donor BM or AML patient BM treated with 5 μg /mL NC525. Values normalized to isotype control. n = 14 AML biological replicates or 5 healthy biological replicates. P value determined by Student’s t test.

LAIR-1 engagement eradicates primary and secondary AML in patient-derived xenograft models. To test the in vivo impact of LAIR-1 engagement on LSCs, we performed AML patient–derived xenograft (PDX) modeling. LSCs from AML patients were engrafted into non-lethally irradiated neonatal mice, and human cell proliferation was subsequently measured by quantification of the percentage of circulating leukemic cells (Figure 3A). PDX mice treated with NC525 did not develop disease, with less than 10% human CD45+CD33+ cells in circulation at any time point, while control mice had up to 70% leukemic cells in circulation by 12 weeks after engraftment (Figure 3B). NC525-mediated AML suppression was observed across multiple donors and AML subtypes, including normal-karyotype AML, monocytic AML, acute myelomonocytic leukemia (AMML), FLT3-ITD+ AML, and uncharacterized AML (Figure 3B). To delineate whether the in vivo suppressive effect was due to removal of circulating blasts or eradication of LSCs in the BM, we performed secondary transplant experiments from PDX donor mice that had been engrafted with AML BM cells (either AMML or normal karyotype). Mouse BM harvested from PDX animals that had been treated for 4 weeks with either NC525 or isotype control was transplanted into tumor-naive mice (secondary transplant) (Figure 3C). No further treatment was given after the secondary transplant. Mice that received BM from isotype control–treated donors developed AML, while those that received BM from NC525-treated animals showed no propagation of leukemia, indicating that LAIR-1 engagement by NC525 eradicated LSCs within the BM of the PDX donor animals (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 LAIR-1 engagement eradicates primary and secondary AML in patient-derived xenograft models. (A) Schematic of the AML patient–derived xenograft (PDX) model and representative scatterplots of human (H) CD33+CD45+ leukemic cells in circulation at the indicated time after engraftment. Subgated population represents percent of parent. (B) Leukemic growth, as measured by the percentage of circulating H CD33+ H CD45+ cells, in PDX mice engrafted with BM from donors with normal-karyotype AML (n = 4–5 mice per group), monocytic AML (n = 4–5 mice per group), acute myelomonocytic leukemia (AMML) (n = 4 mice per group), FLT3-ITD+ AML (n = 8 mice per group), or uncharacterized AML (n = 5 mice per group). Engrafted mice were treated with 5 mg/kg isotype control (gray) or NC525 (red). (C) Schematic of PDX secondary transplant model, where BM from PDX mice engrafted and treated as above was harvested and secondarily transplanted into naive recipient mice. Graphs show leukemic growth in secondary recipient mice after receiving BM from AMML PDX animals or normal-karyotype AML PDX animals that had been treated with 5 mg/kg isotype control (gray) or NC525 (red). n = 3 mice per group. P values calculated by 2-way ANOVA. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

NC525 agonism of LAIR-1 induces AML cell death. To define the mechanism of LAIR-1–mediated leukemic growth arrest and cell death, we quantified the degree of cell death induced through LAIR-1 ligation by performing ex vivo culture of red blood cell–depleted (RBC-depleted) AML patient whole blood in the presence of NC525 or isotype control, followed by measurement of live and dead cell populations by flow cytometry (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Figure 3A). In support of in vivo data, LAIR-1 engagement significantly increased cell death and decreased the CD45lo side scatter–low (SSClo) blast population (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). NC525-mediated cell death was enhanced in the presence of plate-coated collagen (Figure 4, A–C). This intriguing finding suggested that LAIR-1 signaling in coordination with other collagen binding molecules directs leukemic cell fate. Indeed, some studies have suggested that AML cells can undergo collagen-dependent reprogramming within the BM (20). In addition, the ability of NC525 to induce leukemic cell death in the presence of collagen was dependent on the level of LAIR-1 expression (Figure 4D). Notably, LAIR-1 engagement by NC525 did not kill blood leukocytes from healthy (non-AML) donors (Figure 4E). This result was similar to observations of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) CFU formation during NC525 treatment (Figure 2C) and indicates that NC525 induces differential signaling in AML cells versus healthy cells despite potentially similar expression levels.

Figure 4 NC525 agonism of LAIR-1 induces AML cell death. (A–C) Blood leukocytes after ex vivo treatment with 10 μg/mL isotype (gray) or NC525 (red) with (A) or without (B) exogenous collagen or CD45loSSClo blasts with collagen (C). n = 3 technical replicates. (D) Percentage dead leukocytes or blasts treated as in A and B relative to LAIR-1 surface expression. Each dot represents an individual patient. Red or blue shading indicates LAIR-1 greater or less than 20,000 arbitrary units, respectively. Line represents linear regression. (E) Total live cells or blasts from healthy or AML donors after treatment as indicated in A and B. n = 4–7 donors. (F) AlphaLISA of phosphorylated SHP-1 relative to total SHP-1 in AML PBMCs, normalized to isotype treatment. n = 3 technical replicates. (G and H) Duplicate dot blots from phospho-arrays of AML PBMCs quantified for MAPK (G) or mTOR and NF-κB activity (H). (I) Schematic of LAIR-1 (blue) clustering using anti-IgG (green) and NC525 (red). In vitro growth of MV4-11-LAIR-1overexpressing cells treated with isotype (gray) or NC525 (red) in the absence or presence of anti-IgG. (J) Annexin V staining of cells treated as in I, with representative scatterplot of apoptotic annexin V+ Live-Dead Aqua– cells at day 3 of culture. (K and L) 4E-BP1 expression as measured by Lumit assay (K) or cleaved caspase-7 as measured by Western blot (L) of cells treated as shown in I. Mean pixel density normalized to histone-3 for triplicate samples. (M) Percentage TUNEL+ MV4-11-LAIR-1overexpressing cells at day 3 of treatment plus DMSO vehicle, 50 μM 220509-74-0 (caspase-3/7 inhibitor), or 50 μM MHY1485 (mTOR activator). Values normalized to isotype for each respective condition. n = 3–4 technical replicates. P values calculated by Student’s t test. Error bars represent SEM.

Because SHP-1 has been reported as the major adaptor molecule associated with LAIR-1 signal transduction (15), we treated primary patient AML blasts with NC525 in the presence or absence of collagen and measured the phosphorylation status of SHP-1 by AlphaLISA. NC525 increased phosphorylation by approximately 25% compared with collagen, and cotreatment of cells with NC525 and collagen elicited an additive effect, increasing phosphorylation levels by approximately 50% (Figure 4F). To further extrapolate the LAIR-1 signaling axis, we probed phospho-immunoreceptors and downstream kinase molecules on primary AML cells using dot blot arrays. Quantification of downstream intracellular phospho-activity during NC525 and collagen treatment revealed a pattern of decreased phosphorylation in protein species including ERK1/2, GSK-3β, and JNK (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, LAIR-1 agonism by NC525 in the context of collagen decreased the activation of AKT, mTORC, and NF-κB (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4A). These findings suggested that NC525 suppressed survival pathways including the mTOR self-renewal pathway in AML cells (21) to block proliferation and induce cell death. To determine whether this signaling paradigm was specific to leukemic cells, we performed reverse-phase protein microarray analysis on healthy donor or AML donor PBMCs treated with NC525 in the presence of collagen. Data showed that NC525 significantly suppressed mTOR activity and activated caspase-7 in AML donor cells but not healthy cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). These collective data illustrate a differential pattern of signaling specific to AML cells that is induced by NC525, which is enhanced in the presence of collagen.

Our data and previous studies suggested differential LAIR-1 signaling dynamics within AML cells (14, 15). We hypothesized that a major role of collagen in LAIR-1–mediated cell death is to promote the accumulation of localized LAIR-1 receptors capable of overcoming a signaling threshold that dictates leukemic cell fate. As such, strong LAIR-1 clustering, even in the absence of a collagen matrix, would overcome this threshold to inhibit cell growth. To test this, an MV4-11-LAIR-1overexpressing cell line was used. LAIR-1 clustering on the cell surface was induced by culturing of cells with NC525 plus an anti–human IgG antibody that binds to the Fc domain of the NC525 mAb (Figure 4I). Growth of LAIR-1overexpressing cells cultured with NC525 alone was only moderately suppressed compared with isotype control (Figure 4I, left). However, proliferation of cells cultured under clustering conditions was inhibited entirely after 3 days of culture (Figure 4I, right), with a commensurate increase in annexin V+ cells (Figure 4J). To further test induction of cell death by NC525-mediated LAIR-1 signaling, mTOR and caspase-3/7 assays on anti-IgG–clustered cells were performed. We observed significant suppression of the mTORC1 target protein 4E-BP1 (Figure 4K) as well as a substantial increase in activated caspase-7 (Figure 4L) in the respective NC525 treatment groups. Moreover, NC525-induced apoptosis of AML cells could be partially but significantly reversed by addition of a small-molecule activator of mTOR or a small-molecule inhibitor of caspase-3/7 (Figure 4M). Meanwhile, NC525 clustering of LAIR-1 in healthy CD34+ cells induced minimal changes in signaling activity (Supplemental Figure 5C). These data further support that NC525 clustering of LAIR-1 induces signaling pathways specific to leukemic cells that inhibit growth processes and promote cell death.

Collectively, these results define a mechanism of control over AML growth, with the LAIR-1 receptor acting as a central regulator determining AML fate decisions between cancer cell growth tolerance or suppression.

NC525-mediated AML killing in vivo is dependent on LAIR-1 expression level. To evaluate the in vivo dynamics of LAIR-1–mediated suppression of leukemic cell growth, we used a cell-derived xenograft (CDX) model of AML allowing for mechanistic studies that cannot be readily performed in PDX models. We first validated LAIR-1 expression on several AML cell lines (Supplemental Table 4), finding that most AML cell lines express LAIR-1 (Supplemental Figure 6). MV4-11 and THP-1 cells were selected for CDX modeling based on established protocols (22, 23), where naive NSG mice that lack T or B cells were engrafted with human MV4-11 cells or THP-1 cells that had been transduced to constitutively express RedFluc luciferase reporter (PerkinElmer) (Figure 5A). Within these models, NC525 engages human LAIR-1 on engrafted leukemic cells but does not recognize endogenously expressed murine LAIR-1 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). As in the PDX studies, NC525 inhibited leukemic cell growth in both the MV4-11 CDX model (Figure 5B, left) and the THP-1 model (Figure 5B, right).

Figure 5 NC525-mediated AML killing in vivo is dependent on LAIR-1 expression level. (A) Schematic of the MV4-11–luciferase or THP-1–luciferase cell-derived xenograft (CDX) model of AML. (B) In vivo leukemic growth as measured by whole-body luminescence of MV4-11–luciferase cells (left) or THP-1–luciferase cells (right) in CDX mice treated with 10 mg/kg isotype control (gray) or NC525 (red). n = 8 mice per group. P values determined by 2-way ANOVA. (C and D) MV4-11 cell counts (C) or percent dead MV4-11 cells (D) in the blood, spleen, or BM of CDX mice treated with vehicle control (gray) or 10 μg/mL NC525 (red). (E) Total cell counts or mouse (M) CD45+ cell counts in the BM of CDX mice treated with vehicle control (gray) or 10 μg/mL NC525 (red). n = 9–10 mice per group. P values determined by Student’s t test. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (F) Representative histograms of LAIR-1 cell surface expression on the indicated cell lines. (G) Schematic of CDX model systems to test the inhibition of leukemic growth as a function of LAIR-1 expression. (H) Percent inhibition of MV4-11-LAIR-1–knockout (green), MV4-11-LAIR-1–wild-type (purple), or MV4-11-LAIR-1–overexpression cell growth in vivo (normalized to the mean of the respective isotype controls) after treatment with 10 mg/kg NC525 (left) and plotted against LAIR-1 geometric mean fluorescence intensity (gMFI) (right). (I) Percent inhibition of MV4-11 growth fit to a logarithmic regression curve of LAIR-1 expression. n = 9 mice per group.

Further evaluation using the MV4-11 model showed that AML cells were nearly absent in the blood, spleen, and BM of NC525-treated mice (Figure 5C). Concomitantly, the percentage of dead MV4-11 cells was increased in blood, spleen, and BM (Figure 5D), supporting the hypothesis that LAIR-1 engagement by NC525 actively induced cell death of circulating and tissue-resident AML cells in vivo. Notably, the inhibition of AML growth in the BM allowed healthy mouse immune cells to be retained (Figure 5E).

To further evaluate the effect of NC525 treatment, BM from the MV4-11 model was harvested on day 27 to analyze changes in RNA expression using a NanoString metabolic gene expression panel. To do so, human CD45+ cells were isolated ex vivo from BM to remove mouse cells before NanoString nCounter analysis. Twelve genes were significantly upregulated and 28 genes were significantly downregulated in AML cells during NC525 treatment (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 5). Of those downregulated genes, we observed that mTOR, SOS1, and BCL-2 were downregulated 2.3-fold, 2.3-fold, and 1.8-fold, respectively (Supplemental Table 5).

The correlation of LAIR-1 expression level with NC525 activity observed in vitro was also evaluated in vivo using the MV4-11 model. MV4-11 LAIR-1–knockout (KO) cells were compared with LAIR-1–overexpressing (OE) cells and wild-type (WT) cells (Figure 5, F and G). Results showed that NC525 more strongly inhibited LAIR-1–OE MV4-11 growth compared with LAIR-1–WT (Figure 5H). Inhibition of growth fit a logarithmic curve of LAIR-1 expression y = 18.182ln(x) – 77.824, as measured by mean fluorescence intensity (Figure 5I).

The MV4-11 CDX model provides a powerful tool to elucidate cell-intrinsic effects of LAIR-1 signal transduction in leukemic cells, and the activity of NC525 in this model indicates that the mechanism of leukemic cell removal is not dependent on T cells or adaptive immunity given that NSG mice do not have an intact human immune compartment. However, we also evaluated the effect of NC525 in the presence of healthy human immune cell populations in vivo. NSG mice that were reconstituted for 11–16 weeks with healthy human CD34+ stem cells were treated for 5 weeks with NC525 to evaluate changes in human immune cell populations (Supplemental Figure 8A). Results showed that NC525 had minimal effects on healthy human immune cells in the spleen or the BM (Supplemental Figure 8B).

To evaluate the effects of NC525 on healthy human lymphocytes within the context of AML, the same MV4-11 model was used, but with engraftment of healthy human PBMCs. Suppression of leukemic growth by NC525 was similar to, or better than, that in the non-PBMC-engrafted CDX models (Supplemental Figure 8C), indicating that human T cells did not alter NC525 antileukemic activity. Furthermore, we found no discernible change in total human CD3+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, CD20+ B cells, or CD25 expression on T cells recovered from the spleen (Supplemental Figure 8D) or BM (Supplemental Figure 8E) after NC525 treatment.

LAIR-1 signaling restricts AML survival pathways in vivo. While quantification of the phosphorylation status of cell survival molecules is helpful in gaining insight into downstream signaling dynamics, the method is limited to measuring a single posttranslational modification. It does not capture non-phosphate-mediated signal transduction events that may be important in the leukemic cell fate axis centered around LAIR-1 engagement. NanoString digital spatial profiling (DSP) coupled with protein expression panel analysis was performed on mouse BM and splenic tissue from NC525-treated MV4-11 CDX mice to address this. To capture temporally dependent cellular changes, murine tissues were harvested at the initiation of MV4-11 growth divergence between treatment groups (Figure 6A). At this time point, NC525 did not elicit any difference in MV4-11 tissue localization (Figure 6B). However, in support of in vivo CDX disease profiling (Figure 5B), LAIR-1 engagement by NC525 did cause a reduction in AML cells (represented by human CD45+ cells) in the bones of CDX mice (Figure 6C, left). Protein panel expression analysis showed that AML cells displayed decreased levels of anti-apoptotic BCL-XL (Figure 6C, middle) and uncleaved PARP (Figure 6C, right) in bones but not in spleens of mice treated with NC525. No significant changes were observed in other proteins in the tested panels.

Figure 6 LAIR-1 signaling restricts AML survival signaling pathways in vivo. (A) Model schematic (left) and MV4-11-luciferase growth (right) in CDX mice used for digital spatial imaging and target protein quantification. n = 6 mice per group. (B) Representative images of CDX mouse bones stained with DAPI (blue) and anti–human CD45 (red) used to quantify the number of MV4-11 cells in the indicated region of interest (ROI) (highlighted). ROI area is equal between samples. (C) Protein reads of human CD45, BCL-XL, or uncleaved PARP from bone or spleen harvested from CDX mice at day 22 after engraftment. Read counts are normalized to histone H3 and ribosomal protein S6. n = 3–11 quantified tissue regions across 2 isotype-treated or 2 NC525-treated mice. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values determined by Student’s t test.

NC525 synergizes with AML standard-of-care therapy. A combination regimen of VEN/AZA, consisting of venetoclax (VEN), which blocks anti-apoptotic B cell lymphoma-2 (Bcl-2) protein, and azacytidine (AZA), which inhibits DNA methyltransferase, has become a standard of care (SoC) for treatment of elderly patient AML. Two of the AML whole-blood samples that responded to ex vivo NC525 treatment were from patients on VEN therapy, and 3 of the samples were from patients previously treated with hypomethylating agents (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 3), supporting the hypothesis that NC525 induces AML cell apoptosis in SoC-treated patient populations. One reason that AML patients become resistant to VEN/AZA is the upregulation of BCL-XL. Because we observed significant reduction in BCL-XL during NC525 treatment, we tested the activity of NC525 with VEN/AZA using ex vivo assays and CDX and PDX in vivo models.

In fresh BM leukemic cells from a patient treated with VEN/AZA, we observed dose-dependent killing of SoC-resistant AML cells by NC525, with up to 70% killing observed at 5 μg/mL of antibody (Figure 7A). Notably, no impact on healthy T cells or NK cells was observed (Figure 7B), although BM AML cells had 4-fold higher LAIR-1 expression compared with patient-matched T cells or NK cells (Figure 7C). Next, the MV4-11 model was used to evaluate NC525 activity in comparison with, and in combination with, AZA or VEN treatments. NC525 monotherapy had significantly better activity than AZA monotherapy at physiologically relevant doses, and AZA cotreatment with NC525 did not inhibit NC525 activity (Figure 7D). While the physiologically relevant regimen of VEN monotherapy suppressed MV4-11 in vivo growth below the limit of detection within the time frame of the growth curve, survival of mice after challenge was significantly increased in animals treated with the combination of NC525 and VEN over either monotherapy alone (Figure 7E). To further delineate the potential of NC525 against SoC-resistant AML, PDX modeling using engrafted BM from an additional VEN/AZA–resistant patient was performed. NC525 treatment significantly reduced AML disease as measured by circulating blast cell burden (Figure 7F) and AML cells in the spleen and BM (Figure 7G). Combining NC525 with VEN/AZA further reduced AML disease, suggesting synergistic activity (Figure 7, F and G). These results show not only that LAIR-1 is a viable target for therapeutic intervention of AML, but that the NC525 agonist antibody can work in concert with current clinical therapeutics to eradicate disease and improve patient outcomes.

Figure 7 NC525 synergizes with AML standard-of-care therapy. Ex vivo killing of VEN/AZA–treated AML patient leukemic cells (A) or T cells or NK cells (B). Values normalized to vehicle control. Lines represent linear regression of NC525 concentration versus normalized cell killing. (C) LAIR-1 surface expression of VEN/AZA–treated AML patient leukemic cells, T cells, or NK cells. (D and E) In vivo leukemic growth as measured by whole-body luminescence of MV4-11–luciferase cells (D) or survival (E) of CDX mice treated with 10 mg/kg isotype control (gray) or NC525 (red) or 100 mg/kg VEN (pink) or 0.5 mg/kg AZA (blue) or combination therapy (green or yellow, respectively). BLoD, below limit of detection. n = 9 mice per group. P values determined by 2-way ANOVA or log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, respectively. (F and G) Leukemic growth in the blood (F) and in the spleen and BM (G) at week 8 after transplant of AML PDX mice treated with vehicle (gray), VEN/AZA (blue), NC525 (red), or VEN/AZA plus NC525 (green). n = 5–10 mice per group. AML cells in spleen and BM compared from 4–5 mice per group. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. P values determined by 2-way ANOVA or 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons.

Overall, these collective results indicate that heightened LAIR-1 signaling via NC525 disrupts receptor pathways that are critical to leukemia cell survival and triggers suppressive pathways that lead to apoptosis and leukemic cell death (Figure 8). Agonist targeting of LAIR-1 is thus a unique and promising strategy for AML therapeutic intervention.