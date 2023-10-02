Anticancer pan-ErbB inhibitors reduce inflammation and tissue injury and exert broad-spectrum antiviral effects

Pan-ErbB inhibitors emerge in a high-throughput screening for compounds that counteract SARS-CoV-2–induced lethality. We assembled a collection of 4,413 bioactive investigational and FDA-approved compounds derived from 4 libraries and a self-assembled set of 13 kinase inhibitors (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169510DS1). This collection was screened in 2 independent experiments for inhibition of lethality induced by SARS-CoV-2 (isolate: Belgium-GHB-03021) infection in Vero E6 cells constitutively expressing enhanced green fluorescent protein (eGFP) via a high-throughput assay (8) (Figure 1B) that demonstrated robustness and specificity (Supplemental Text 1 and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). We set a percentage fluorescent area of greater than 15 in at least one of the screens as the cutoff for positive hits (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). Forty-two compounds met this criterion, including nelfinavir and salinomycin, which have previously demonstrated anti–SARS-CoV-2 activity (9), met this criterion. Eighteen of the 42 hits were prioritized based on PubChem data documenting lower promiscuity and toxicity or activity against other viruses (Figure 1A) and then assessed for their effect on SARS-CoV-2 infection and cellular viability in Vero cells infected with a distinct viral isolate (2019-nCoV/USA-WA1/2020) via plaque and alamarBlue assays, respectively. Seventeen hits demonstrated antiviral effect beyond toxicity, of which 7 showed potent dose-dependent antiviral activity with half-maximal effective concentration (EC 50 ) less than 0.7 μM, half-maximal cellular cytotoxicity (CC 50 ) greater than 20 μM, and selectivity index (CC 50 to EC 50 ratio) greater than 20. These compounds target diverse cellular factors and functions (Figure 1, D and E, Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Two of these hits were reported to target ErbBs: lapatinib and tyrphostin AG879 (10). Inhibitors of numb-associated kinases (NAKs), heat shock protein 90 (HSP90), and ion transport were also among the hits.

Figure 1 High-throughput screening for compounds that counteract SARS-CoV-2–induced lethality and validation by plaque assays. (A) Schematic of the composition of the screened libraries and screening and hit selection pipeline. LOPAC, Library of Pharmacologically Active Compounds (Sigma-Aldrich). (B) High-throughput screening (HTS) assay schematic. Compounds were pre-spotted in 384-well plates at a final concentration of 10 μM and incubated with Vero E6 cells constitutively expressing eGFP for 20 hours, followed by SARS-CoV-2 infection (Belgium-GHB-03021, MOI = 0.001). eGFP signal measured at 4 days after infection was used as an indicator for survival from virus-induced lethality. (C) Box plots of the percentage of fluorescence area values combining the entire HTS data set (2 independent experiments) split into the 4 indicated categories. The box horizontal lines indicate the first, second (median), and third quartiles. Outliers above a cutoff of 15% were defined as positive hits. Dots represent individual compounds, and colors denote positive controls (purple), new hits (blue), and ErbB inhibitors (peach). (D) Heatmap of the EC 50 and CC 50 values of hits emerging in the HTS, color-coded based on the antiviral activity measured by plaque assays (green) and toxicity measured by alamarBlue assays (orange), 24 hours after infection of Vero cells with SARS-CoV-2 (USA-WA1/2020 strain, MOI = 0.05). Selectivity indices (SI) greater than 5 are depicted in yellow. “#” indicates compounds from the 13-kinase set. (E) Dose-response curves of representative hits depicting SARS-CoV-2 infection (black) and cell viability (blue). Data are relative to DMSO. Data in E are combined from 2 independent experiments, each with 2–3 biological replicates. Means ± SD are shown. Asterisks in A denote 18 hits screened for SARS-CoV-2, VEEV (TC-83), and DENV2.

Table 1 The 12 most promising hit compounds emerging in the HTS

Lapatinib inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro and ex vivo in human adult lung organoid–derived monolayers and is highly synergistic with nirmatrelvir. Since lapatinib is an approved, oral pan-ErbB inhibitor, we focused on defining its antiviral potential. Similarly to its effect in Vero cells (EC 50 = 0.5 μM, CC 50 > 20 μM) (Figure 1E), in Calu-3 cells (human lung epithelial cells), lapatinib dose-dependently inhibited replication of SARS-CoV-2 (USA-WA1/2020 strain) as measured via plaque assay (EC 50 = 0.7 μM), without apparent effect on cellular viability at the concentrations used (CC 50 > 20 μM) (Figure 1E and Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, lapatinib demonstrated a dose-dependent rescue of Vero-eGFP cells from SARS-CoV-2–induced lethality (Figure 2, C and D). Likewise, lapatinib treatment dose-dependently suppressed infection of Calu-3 and Vero cells with replication-restricted pseudovirus bearing SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein (rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S) as measured by luciferase assays (EC 50 = 2.6–3.2 μM, CC 50 > 20 μM) (Figure 2, E and F), suggesting that lapatinib inhibits viral entry.

Figure 2 Lapatinib inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro and ex vivo and is synergistic with nirmatrelvir. (A) Chemical structure of lapatinib. (B) Dose response to lapatinib of SARS-CoV-2 infection (black, USA-WA1/2020 strain, MOI = 0.05) and cell viability (blue) in Calu-3 cells via plaque and alamarBlue assays at 24 hpi, respectively. (C and D) Dose-dependent graph (C) and corresponding fluorescence images (D) of Vero-eGFP cells rescued from SARS-CoV-2–induced lethality by lapatinib at 96 hpi (Belgium-GHB-03021 strain, MOI = 0.05). Original magnification, ×5. (E) Schematic of the experiment shown in F. (F) Dose response to lapatinib of rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S infection (black) and cell viability (blue) in Calu-3 and Vero cells via luciferase and alamarBlue assays at 24 hpi. (G) Schematic of ALO model and experimental procedures. ALO-derived monolayers were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (USA-WA1/2020 strain, MOI = 1). (H) Dose response to lapatinib of SARS-CoV-2 infection (black) and cell viability (blue) in ALO-derived monolayer supernatants via plaque and alamarBlue assays at 48 hpi. (I) Dose response to lapatinib of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid copy number in ALO-derived monolayer lysates measured by RT-qPCR assays at 48 hpi. (J) Confocal IF microscopy images of F-actin (red), SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (green), and DAPI (blue) in naive and SARS-CoV-2–infected ALO-derived monolayers pretreated with DMSO or 10 μM lapatinib 24 hpi. Representative merged images at ×40 magnification are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. (K and L) Synergy/antagonism of combination treatment with lapatinib and nirmatrelvir (K) or remdesivir (L) on antiviral effect measured in Calu-3 cells infected with rSARS-CoV-2/Nluc (USA-WA1/2020 strain, MOI = 0.05) at 24 hpi via Nluc assays. Data represent differential surface analysis at the 95% confidence interval (MacSynergy II program). Data are representative (C, H, I, K, and L) or a combination (B and F) of 2 independent experiments with 2–3 replicates each. Data in B, F, H, and I are relative to DMSO. Means ± SD are shown. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

To study the effect of lapatinib treatment on SARS-CoV-2 infection in a more biologically relevant model, we used a validated human adult lung organoid–derived (ALO-derived) monolayer model. Generated from adult stem cells isolated from lung tissue, these organoid-derived monolayers contain airway cells, critical for sustained viral infection, and alveolar cells, required for mounting the overzealous immune response in fatal COVID-19 (11) (Figure 2G). Viral replication measured by plaque assays in culture supernatant and nucleocapsid transcript expression measured by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) in ALO-derived monolayer lysates both peaked at 48 hours after SARS-CoV-2 infection (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) and were dose-dependently suppressed by lapatinib, with EC 50 values of 0.4 μM and <0.2 μM, respectively, and CC 50 greater than 20 μM (Figure 2, H and I). Confocal immunofluorescence (IF) analysis revealed a near-complete disappearance of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid staining in ALO-derived monolayers treated with lapatinib relative to DMSO (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 2D).

To determine the utility of lapatinib in combination treatment, we measured the anti–SARS-CoV-2 activity of combinations of lapatinib with clinically used DAAs. Lapatinib-nirmatrelvir combinations exhibited synergistic inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection as measured via luciferase assay with a synergy volume of 91.42 μM2% (within a range of moderate to important in vivo; ref. 12) and antagonism volume of 0 μM2% at the 95% confidence interval (MacSynergy; ref. 12) (Figure 2K). In contrast, lapatinib-remdesivir combinations were additive (Figure 2L). No synergistic toxicity was measured with these combinations (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

These results point to lapatinib as a potent anti–SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor with potential utility in combination drug treatment with Paxlovid.

Lapatinib demonstrates broad-spectrum antiviral activity and high genetic barrier to resistance. We studied the broad-spectrum potential of lapatinib and the other 17 high-throughput screening (HTS) hits (Supplemental Text 2 and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Lapatinib dose-dependently inhibited alphavirus replication of both vaccine (TC-83) and wild-type (WT) (Trinidad donkey [TrD]) VEEV by plaque assays in human astrocyte (U-87 MG) cells (EC 50 = 1.2 μM and 0.9 μM, respectively, and CC 50 > 20 μM) (Figure 3, A and B). Similarly, lapatinib dose-dependently inhibited the replication of the flavivirus DENV2 (EC 50 = 2.0 μM) via plaque assays, and the filoviruses EBOV (EC 50 = 2.5 μM) and MARV (EC 50 = 2.0 μM) via microneutralization assays, in human hepatoma (Huh7) cells, albeit lower CC 50 values were measured in infected Huh7 cells (10–11.5 μM) than in other cell lines. Lapatinib dose-dependently inhibited the replication of 2 strains of monkeypox, a dsDNA virus, in A549 cells (EC 50 = 6.2–7.6 μM) (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 3 Lapatinib is a potent broad-spectrum antiviral with a high genetic barrier to resistance and is protective in human gNVU and murine models of VEEV. (A) Schematic of the experiment shown in B. (B) Dose response to lapatinib of infection with vaccine (TC-83) and WT (TrD) VEEV strains (MOI = 0.1) in U-87 MG cells via plaque and alamarBlue assays at 24 hpi, respectively. (C) VEEV (TC-83) was used to infect U-87 MG cells (MOI = 0.1) and then passaged every 24 hours by inoculation of naive cells with equal volumes of supernatants under DMSO treatment or selection with lapatinib or ML336 increasing from 2.5 to 15 μM over 10 passages. Viral titers were measured by plaque assays. (D and E) Dose response to lapatinib (D) and ML336 (E) of VEEV (TC-83) harvested after 10 passages in the presence of lapatinib (D) and ML336 (E) via luciferase assays. (F) Schematic of gNVU. (G and H) Viral load in longitudinal samples collected from the vascular (G) and brain (H) sides of the gNVU after infection with VEEV (TrD) and treatment with lapatinib or DMSO. (I–L) Weight loss (I and K) and mortality (J and L) of VEEV (TC-83)–infected C3H/HeN mice treated once (I and J) or twice (K and L) daily for 14 (I and J) or 10 (K and L) days with vehicle or lapatinib (200 mg/kg) (n = 2–5 per group). (M and N) Viral titers in brain (M) and serum (N) samples obtained upon euthanasia for morbidity or at the end of the experiment from mice treated twice daily (n = 2–5 per group). In N, day 8 (vehicle) and day 10 (lapatinib) titers were compared. Data in B, D, and E are relative to DMSO. Data are representative (C, D, E, G, and H) or a combination (B) of 2 independent experiments with 2–3 replicates each. See another independent experiment associated with G and H in Supplemental Figure 4E. Means ± SD are shown. QD, once daily; BID, twice daily; UI, uninfected.

To determine whether viruses can escape treatment with lapatinib, VEEV (TC-83) was passaged in U-87 MG cells in the presence of lapatinib or the VEEV nonstructural protein 2 (nsP2) inhibitor ML336 (13) at increasing concentrations corresponding to values between the EC 50 and EC 90 , and viral titers were measured in culture supernatants by plaque assays. By passage 3, VEEV overcame inhibition by ML336. In contrast, VEEV remained suppressed for 10 passages under lapatinib treatment without phenotypic resistance (Figure 3C). Moreover, virus obtained from culture supernatants at passage 10 under lapatinib or DMSO treatment remained susceptible to lapatinib (Figure 3D). Conversely, virus obtained at passage 10 under ML336 treatment lost its susceptibility to ML336, with the emergence of a characterized resistance mutation in nsP2 (Y102C in VEEV TC-83), whereas virus obtained at the same passage under DMSO treatment retained ML336 susceptibility (Figure 3E).

These results support that lapatinib suppresses viral infection by targeting a cellular function and point to lapatinib as a potential broad-spectrum antiviral agent with a higher relative barrier to resistance than a DAA.

Lapatinib suppresses VEEV replication in an organ-on-a-chip human neurovascular unit model and protects mice from VEEV challenge. Since blood-brain barrier (BBB) disruption contributes to encephalitic outcomes in VEEV infection (14), we studied the effect of lapatinib treatment on BBB integrity following VEEV infection in a validated gravity-flow neurovascular unit (gNVU) model (15, 16). The gNVU — composed of human primary brain endothelial cells on one side of a membrane and astrocytes and pericytes on the other so as to establish brain and vascular chambers — recreates the dynamic of multicellular BBB microenvironment (16). Lapatinib- or DMSO-containing culture medium was perfused an hour before introduction of TrD-containing medium into the vascular inlet of the gNVU (Figure 3F). Lapatinib treatment (5 μM) suppressed VEEV (TrD) replication in both the vascular and brain sides of the gNVU, as measured by plaque assays in perfused media at various time points after infection (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4E).

To further address the therapeutic potential of lapatinib as an antiviral agent, we tested its application in a murine model of VEEV (TC-83). C3H/HeN mice were infected intranasally with a lethal infectious dose of VEEV (TC-83) inoculum (5 × 106 PFU). Once-daily treatment with 200 mg/kg lapatinib or vehicle alone via oral gavage was initiated at 12 hours before inoculation. The dose tested was lower than the approved human dose, as calculated based on the body surface area (17), and the maximum tolerated dose in mice (18, 19) and confirmed to be nontoxic in our VEEV model. The animals were monitored twice daily and euthanized when moribund. During a 14-day drug treatment, we observed reduced morbidity and mortality of infected animals relative to vehicle controls (Figure 3, I and J). Whereas 100% of vehicle-treated mice succumbed to infection by day 10 after infection, lapatinib treatment protected 80% of the mice by day 10, and 40% of the mice by day 14.

Since lapatinib’s half-life is shorter in mice than in humans, we administered lapatinib twice daily (200 mg/kg) for 8 days in uninfected C57BL/6 mice, observing good tolerability and plasma concentrations exceeding the EC 50 deduced from our in vitro data by 6- to 43-fold (Supplemental Figure 4F). Despite the earlier mortality of vehicle-treated mice observed in this independent experiment (100% succumbed to infection by day 8 after infection), treatment with 200 mg/kg lapatinib twice daily for 10 days in the VEEV (TC-83) murine model protected 60% of the mice (Figure 3, K and L). Measurement of viral burden in serum and brain by plaque assays revealed a 2.5- to 3-log reduction of the infectious virus load in mice treated twice daily with lapatinib relative to vehicle controls (Figure 3, M and N).

These results demonstrate therapeutic potential of lapatinib in biologically relevant models against infections with at least 2 unrelated emerging RNA viruses.

ErbBs are essential for SARS-CoV-2 and VEEV infections. Three of the 4 ErbB family members — ErbB1, ErbB2, and ErbB4 — are catalytically active (20). Lapatinib’s cancer targets are ErbB1 (EGFR) (IC 50 = 5.3 nM) and ErbB2 (HER2) (IC 50 = 35 nM) (21), yet it was shown to comparably bind the ATP binding site of ErbB4 (22). Indeed, we measured an IC 50 of 28 nM of lapatinib on ErbB4 in a cell-free assay and confirmed its anti-ErbB2 activity (Supplemental Figure 5A). Beyond ErbBs, lapatinib’s kinome (HMS LINCS database ID: 20107; https://lincs.hms.harvard.edu/db/) reveals binding to RAF1, STK10, RIPK2, and MAP2K5, with an overall excellent selectivity for ErbBs by K D measurements (HMS LINCS database ID: 20155). To define the molecular targets mediating the observed antiviral effect of lapatinib, we studied the effects of siRNA-mediated depletion of these 7 kinases in Vero E6 cells infected with WT SARS-CoV-2 via plaque assay (Figure 4, A and B). ErbB depletion suppressed SARS-CoV-2 replication by approximately 50% relative to a non-targeting (siNT) control. A similar phenotype was observed in Vero cells infected with pseudovirus (rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S), revealing a role of ErbBs in viral entry, a stage of the SARS-CoV-2 life cycle that is inhibited by lapatinib (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). In Calu-3 cells, depletion of ErbBs by these siRNA pools suppressed WT SARS-CoV-2 infection by 1.5 to 1.7 logs relative to siNT as measured via plaque assays (Figure 4, A and C). Silencing of ErbB expression in U-87 MG cells by these siRNAs suppressed TrD infection by 1 to 2 logs and VEEV (TC-83) infection by 30%–70% relative to siNT, as measured via plaque assays (Figure 4, A and D, and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). ErbB depletion by the siRNA pools did not impact cell viability (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and E), and its efficiency was confirmed by Western blot and RT-qPCR analysis (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5F). STK10 depletion inhibited both SARS-CoV-2 and TrD infections, whereas RIPK2 and RAF1 depletion suppressed only TrD infection (Figure 4, B and D).

Figure 4 ErbBs are essential for SARS-CoV-2 and VEEV infections. (A) Schematic of the experiment shown in B–D. (B) Percentage of infection by plaque assays (gray) and cell viability by alamarBlue assays (blue) in Vero cells transfected with the indicated siRNA pools measured at 24 hours after infection with WT SARS-CoV-2. (C and D) Viral titers (gray) and cell viability (blue) in Calu-3 (C) and U-87 MG (D) cells transfected with the indicated siRNA pools measured at 24 hours after infection with WT SARS-CoV-2 (C) or VEEV (TrD) (D). (E and F) Confirmation of siRNA-mediated gene expression knockdown in Calu-3 (E) and Vero (F) cells at 48 hours after transfection by Western blot. Notably, 2 anti-ErbB4 antibodies detected no signal of endogenous protein in Vero cells. (G) Chemical structures of ibrutinib and sapitinib. (H–K) Dose response to ibrutinib (H and J) and sapitinib (I and K) of SARS-CoV-2 (black, USA-WA1/2020 strain, MOI = 0.05) (H and I) and VEEV (TC-83) (J and K) infection by plaque assays and cell viability (blue) by alamarBlue assays at 24 hours after infection of Calu-3 (H and I) or U-87 MG (J and K) cells. Data are representative (C) or a combination (B, D, and H–K) of 2 independent experiments with 2–3 replicates each. Means ± SD are shown. Data are relative to DMSO (H–K) or siNT (B–D). **P = 0.003, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

To further probe the requirement for ErbBs in SARS-CoV-2 and VEEV infections, we evaluated the antiviral effect of 2 chemically distinct compounds: ibrutinib, an approved anticancer Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, and sapitinib (investigational), both with potent pan-ErbB activity (21, 23) (Figure 4G, Supplemental Figure 5A, and Table 2). These compounds suppressed SARS-CoV-2 and VEEV (TC-83) infections, with EC 50 values at sub- to low micromolar range and CC 50 greater than 20 μM (Figure 4, H–K).

Table 2 Biochemical parameters of pan-ErbB inhibitors used in this study

These findings provide genetic and pharmacological evidence that ErbBs are required for SARS-CoV-2 and VEEV infections, thereby validating them as druggable antiviral targets.

ErbBs bind the viral spike S1 subunit, and their inhibition suppresses SARS-CoV-2 internalization. To better understand the mechanism of action underlying the anti–SARS-CoV-2 activity of lapatinib, we probed the steps of the viral life cycle inhibited by lapatinib via time-of-addition experiments. Lapatinib was added to Calu-3 cells upon infection or at 2, 5, or 8 hours after infection with WT SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 5A). Cell culture supernatants were harvested at 10 hours post-infection (hpi), which represented a single cycle of viral replication in Calu-3 cells, and infectious viral titers were quantified by plaque assays. Lapatinib treatment initiated upon infection onset and maintained throughout the 10-hour experiment (0 to 10) suppressed viral infection by 98% (Figure 5B). Lapatinib treatment during the first 2 hours of infection only (0 to 2) suppressed viral infection by 75%, confirming an effect on entry of WT SARS-CoV-2 (beyond rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S; Figure 2F). Moreover, after extensive washing at 2 hpi (to remove viral inoculum), the addition of lapatinib at 2, 5, and 8 hpi suppressed viral infection by 99%, 84%, and 57%, respectively, indicating inhibition also at post-entry stages (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 ErbBs bind the viral spike S1 subunit, and their inhibition suppresses SARS-CoV-2 and ACE2 internalization. (A) Schematic of the time-of-addition experiment shown in B. (B) Calu-3 cells were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (MOI = 1). At the indicated times, 10 μM lapatinib or DMSO was added. Supernatants were collected at 10 hpi, and viral titers were measured by plaque assay. Values are shown relative to DMSO control. (C) Schematic of the experiment shown in D. (D) WT SARS-CoV-2 entry at 2 hpi in Calu-3 cells (MOI = 1) depleted of the indicated ErbBs measured by RT-qPCR. (E) Schematic of the experiments shown in F–K. (F–H) Quantitative IF analysis of SARS-CoV-2 internalization. Vero-TMPRSS2 cells were pretreated with lapatinib (10 μM) or DMSO and infected with SARS-CoV-2 (MOI = 1) at 4°C for 1 hour followed by temperature shift to 37°C. At 1 hpi, cells were fixed and labeled with nucleocapsid (green) and Rab7 (red) antibodies. The right panel shows the numbered areas magnified 6-fold. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) Number of nucleocapsid puncta per cell after DMSO and lapatinib treatment. (H) Scatter plots of colocalization of nucleocapsid and Rab7 quantified by Manders’ coefficient. Dots represent individual viral particles; horizontal lines indicate means ± SD (DMSO: n = 71; lapatinib: n = 53). (I–K) Flow cytometry data of cell surface expression levels of ErbB2 (I), ACE2 (J), and NRP1 (K) at 30 and 60 minutes after temperature shift to 37°C in uninfected and SARS-CoV-2–infected Calu-3 cells treated with lapatinib or DMSO. Fold change in MFI is relative to 30-minutes uninfected DMSO-treated cells. (L) Schematic of the experiment shown in M. (M) A549-NRP1KO cells were cotransfected with plasmids expressing S1-FLAG and ErbBs, followed by immunoprecipitation using anti-ErbB or IgG antibodies and protein G Dynabeads. Representative Western blots of eluates and whole-cell lysates (WCL) are shown. Data are representative (D, F–H, and M) or a combination (B and I–K) of 2 independent experiments with 2–5 replicates each. Means ± SD are shown (B, D, and G–K). Data are relative to DMSO (B and G–K) or siNT (D). *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s (B and D) or Tukey’s (I–K) multiple-comparison test or by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (G and H).

To genetically confirm the role of ErbBs in the entry of WT SARS-CoV-2 (beyond rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S; Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), Calu-3 cells depleted for the individual ErbBs by the corresponding siRNAs were infected with high-inoculum virus followed by quantification of intracellular viral RNA at 2 hpi by RT-qPCR. siErbB1, siErbB2, and siErbB4 suppressed SARS-CoV-2 entry by 84%–89% relative to siNT (Figure 5, C and D). The effect of single, double, and triple ErbB depletion on viral entry was comparable (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), suggesting that the heterodimeric ErbB receptors act non-redundantly in mediating SARS-CoV-2 infection.

To distinguish between viral binding and post-binding events, rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S was incubated with Vero cells for 2 hours at 4°C in the presence or absence of lapatinib or DMSO before infection initiation by temperature shift to 37°C (Supplemental Figure 6C). Lapatinib had comparable effects on rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S infection when added upon or after virus binding to cells with no cellular toxicity (Supplemental Figure 6D), providing evidence for suppression at a post-binding step.

We next monitored the effect of lapatinib on single SARS-CoV-2 particle internalization in TMPRSS2-expressing Vero E6 cells fixed at 1 hpi and temperature shift to 37°C, labeled for viral particles and late endosomes with antibodies targeting the nucleocapsid and Rab7, respectively, and imaged by confocal microscopy. Quantitative IF analysis revealed that lapatinib significantly reduced the number of nucleocapsid puncta per cell and the colocalization of over 50 randomly chosen SARS-CoV-2 particles in each category to late endosomes, a cellular compartment into which SARS-CoV-2 internalizes (24), with mean Manders’ coefficients of 0.33 versus 0.71 in DMSO-treated cells (Figure 5, E–H). The majority of viral particles had an equivalent size based on fluorescence emissions, suggesting that single viral particles were imaged.

We tested the hypothesis that lapatinib alters the internalization of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor ACE2 and coreceptor neuropilin-1 (NRP1) (25, 26). The cell surface expression levels of ErbB2 and these receptors were measured by flow cytometry analysis of Calu-3 cells pretreated with lapatinib or DMSO, infected with SARS-CoV-2 (or mock) at 4°C, and extracellularly stained at 30 and 60 minutes after a temperature shift to 37°C (Figure 5, E and I–K, and Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). In uninfected cells, lapatinib caused a more than 2-fold increase in the cell surface level of ErbB2 at both time points (Figure 5I), in agreement with its reported effect on dimerization and internalization of ErbB complexes (beyond phosphorylation) (27). Interestingly, lapatinib had a similar effect, most prominently at 30 minutes after infection, on the surface level of ACE2, but not NRP1 (Figure 5, J and K). SARS-CoV-2 infection decreased ACE2 surface level at 30 minutes after temperature shift, suggesting that ACE2 internalization, previously shown to be caused by S1-ACE2 binding (28, 29), is induced during SARS-CoV-2 entry (Figure 5J). A trend toward reduced ErbB2 levels, albeit statistically nonsignificant, was also measured at the early time point after infection, whereas the level of cell surface NRP1 was increased upon infection (Figure 5, I and K). Lapatinib treatment reversed the effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the surface level of ACE2 (Figure 5J) and increased the surface level of ErB2, but not NRP1, in infected cells relative to DMSO (Figure 5, I and K), suggesting that the internalization of ACE2 but not NRP1 may be regulated by ErbBs.

To determine whether ErbBs interact with the receptor-binding domain of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1, we performed coimmunoprecipitation assays. Since S1 was shown to bind ACE2 and NRP1, we studied potential interactions of S1 with ErbBs in A549-NRP1KO cells with intrinsic ACE2 deficiency and deletion of NRP1 by CRISPR/Cas9. A549-NRP1KO cells were cotransfected with plasmids expressing FLAG-tagged S1 and the individual ErbBs (Figure 5L). Anti-ErbB1, -ErbB2, and -ErbB4 antibodies effectively pulled down the respective ErbB (–180 kDa), with which a –100 kDa protein corresponding to S1 was coimmunoprecipitated (Figure 5M). No background signal was demonstrated with control IgG, indicating specificity of the observed coimmunoprecipitation.

These results provide evidence that ErbBs regulate SARS-CoV-2 internalization and virus-induced ACE2 internalization, and that their direct, ACE2- and NRP1-independent, binding to the viral S1 subunit may be implicated in this process.

ErbBs are the molecular targets mediating the antiviral effect of lapatinib. To determine whether lapatinib exerts its antiviral effect by inhibiting phosphorylation of ErbBs, lysates from SARS-CoV-2–infected Calu-3 cells treated with lapatinib or DMSO were subjected to quantitative Western blot analysis of phospho-ErbB to total ErbB ratios. SARS-CoV-2 infection induced mild ErbB1 and ErbB2 phosphorylation in these cells. Lapatinib treatment dose-dependently suppressed the ratio of phosphorylated to total ErbB1, ErbB2, and ErbB4 at 24 hpi, with EC 50 values lower than 0.1 μM, which correlated with reduced expression of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein (Figure 6, A and B). Analogous suppression of ErbB phosphorylation was measured in Calu-3 cells at 1.5 hpi and in ALO monolayers at 1.5 and 24 hpi (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). These results provide evidence that drug exposure and the antiviral effect of lapatinib are correlated with functional inhibition of ErbBs’ activity.

Figure 6 ErbBs are the molecular targets mediating the antiviral effect of lapatinib, and they regulate virus-induced inflammation and tissue injury. (A and F) ErbB (A), AKT, ERK, and p38 MAPK (F) phosphorylation and nucleocapsid expression (A) in Calu-3 cells that were uninfected (lane 1), infected and DMSO-treated (lane 2), or infected and lapatinib-treated (lanes 3–7) measured via Western blotting at 1.5 (F) and 24 (A and F) hours after infection with SARS-CoV-2 (USA-WA1/2020 strain, MOI = 1). Shown are representative membranes blotted for phospho- and total proteins and quantitative phospho- to total protein ratio data relative to infected cells treated with DMSO (lane 2). (B) Schematic of the experiment shown in A and F. (C) Schematic of the experiments shown in D and E. (D) Level of ErbB4 and actin expression via Western blot after transfection of Vero cells with control or ErbB4-expressing plasmids. (E) Rescue of rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S infection in the presence of lapatinib upon ectopic expression of the indicated plasmids measured by luciferase assays at 24 hpi in Vero cells. (G) Schematic of the experiments shown in H and I. (H) Cytokine concentration (pg/mL) in ALOs’ supernatants at 48 hours after infection with SARS-CoV-2 by LEGENDplex kit. (I) Confocal IF microscopy images of claudin-7 (gray) and DAPI (blue) in naive or SARS-CoV-2–infected ALOs treated with DMSO or lapatinib (10 μM) and imaged at 36 hpi. Representative merged images at ×40 magnification are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Schematic of the experiments shown in K and L. (K) Permeability of the endothelial layer of gNVUs infected with VEEV (TrD) and treated with lapatinib (5 μM) or DMSO assessed by FITC-dextran quantification in samples collected from brain and vascular chambers. (L) Cytokine concentration (pg/mL) in the brain side of gNVUs treated with lapatinib (5 μM) or DMSO at 120 hours after infection with VEEV (TrD) by LEGENDplex kit. Data are a combination (E) or representative (A, D, F, H, I, K, and L) of 2 independent experiments each with 2–4 replicates. Means ± SD are shown (E and K). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 relative to DMSO by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test at each lapatinib concentration (E) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (K).

To confirm that inhibition of ErbBs is a mechanism underlying the antiviral effect of lapatinib, we conducted gain-of-function “rescue” experiments in Vero cells infected with rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S and U-87 MG cells infected with VEEV (TC-83). Ectopic expression of WT ErbB4, whose depletion suppressed both infections most prominently (Supplemental Figure 5, C and E), either completely or partially reversed the antiviral effect of various concentrations of lapatinib on rVSV-SARS-CoV-2-S and VEEV (TC-83) infections (Figure 6, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 7, D–H). In contrast, ectopic expression of a catalytically inactive ErbB4 mutant harboring a lysine to arginine substitution in position 751 (K751R) or control plasmid did not reverse the antiviral effect of lapatinib (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 7F). These findings validate ErbB4 as a mediator of lapatinib’s antiviral effect and indicate that its enzymatic activity is required for viral infection.

ErbB inhibition suppresses virus-induced inflammation and tissue injury ex vivo in human ALO-derived monolayers and gNVUs. Data from animal and human models of non-infectious acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome indicate that ErbB1 and ErbB2 are key regulators of inflammation and tissue injury via activation of the p38 MAPK, AKT/mTOR, and Ras/RAF/MEK/ERK pathways (20, 30–33). To test the hypothesis that these pathways are activated in SARS-CoV-2 infection and suppressed by lapatinib’s pan-ErbB inhibition, we measured their activation in Calu-3 cells upon SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or lapatinib treatment by Western blot analysis. At 1.5 and 24 hpi, SARS-CoV-2 increased the ratio of phosphorylated to total protein level of AKT, ERK, and/or p38 MAPK more than 1.5- to 2.5-fold (Figure 6, B and F), in agreement with reports in other cell lines (34, 35). Lapatinib treatment dramatically inhibited SARS-CoV-2–induced activation of AKT and ERK at both 1.5 and 24 hpi and of p38 MAPK at 24 hpi (Figure 6F). In the more complex ALO-derived monolayer model, lapatinib treatment inhibited SARS-CoV-2–induced phosphorylation of AKT and ERK, albeit not p38 MAPK (Supplemental Figure 7I).

To further test the hypothesis that ErbB-regulated signaling mediates the inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, we measured cytokine levels in ALO-derived monolayer supernatants upon SARS-CoV-2 infection and treatment with lapatinib or DMSO. SARS-CoV-2 infection increased the production of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6, in agreement with former reports (36). Lapatinib treatment dose-dependently reduced the expression level of these proinflammatory cytokines, with levels at or lower than those measured in uninfected ALO-derived monolayers achieved at 0.5 μM (Figure 6, G and H). Concurrently, lapatinib increased the expression level of MCP-1, suggesting that it may augment innate immune responses (37).

To define the role of ErbB signaling in SARS-CoV-2–induced lung injury, we analyzed the effect of lapatinib on the integrity of tight junction formation in ALO-derived monolayers via confocal IF analysis. Claudin-7 staining of uninfected ALO-derived monolayers revealed a continuous membranous pattern (Figure 6, G and I, and Supplemental Figure 7J). Thirty-six hours after SARS-CoV-2 infection and DMSO treatment, claudin-7 stained as speckles or short segments that often appeared in the cytoplasmic region. This finding was accompanied by cell separation and destruction of the alveolar-like architecture. In contrast, ALO-derived monolayers treated with lapatinib (10 μM) exhibited intact claudin-7 morphology and subcellular distribution as well as preserved architecture of the alveolar-like structure, comparable to uninfected controls (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 7J).

To determine whether these observations are generalizable to other viral infections, we monitored the effect of lapatinib on BBB integrity in VEEV (TrD)–infected gNVUs by quantifying the permeability of FITC-dextran every 24 hours for the total 120 hours. In TrD-infected, DMSO-treated gNVUs, the permeability dramatically increased starting at 72 hpi. Contrastingly, infected gNVUs treated with lapatinib (5 μM) maintained barrier integrity (Figure 6, J and K). In parallel, lapatinib treatment reduced the production of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-2, IL-12p70, IL-13, and IL-6, but not IFN-γ (antiviral) and IL-10 (immune suppressant), as measured via multiplexed ELISA in perfusion media from the brain compartment at 120 hpi (Figure 6, J and L).

Based on our data and the cumulative published data, we propose a model wherein ErbBs are required for the life cycle of SARS-CoV-2 and VEEV, while pan-ErbB activation of downstream signaling pathways by these and other viruses mediates inflammation and tissue injury. By suppressing both processes, pan-ErbB inhibitors not only inhibit viral infection, but also protect from the resulting inflammation and the disruption of lung epithelium and BBB integrity (Figure 7). Whereas lapatinib’s antiinflammatory and antiviral effects cannot be decoupled based on our experiments, others have shown that lapatinib reverses increased epithelium permeability in a non-infectious model in vitro (30) and investigational ErbB inhibitors protect from acute and chronic lung injury in non-infectious models in vivo (31, 38–40). We therefore propose that lapatinib’s protective effect from inflammation and tissue injury is only partly driven by its antiviral effect; however, further validation is required.