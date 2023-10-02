STING activation promotes autologous type I interferon–dependent development of type 1 regulatory T cells during malaria

STING expression by Tr1 cells from volunteers infected with blood-stage P. falciparum. We recently described a transcriptional signature for human Tr1 cells, defined by IL-10 and IFN-γ coproduction, during CHMI studies that distinguished them from IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T (Th1) cells (21). Further interrogation of this data set (Figure 1A) revealed that TMEM173 (ENSG00000184584; encoding STING) was upregulated by Tr1 cells, compared with Th1 cells and other CD4+ T cells (Figure 1B). Pattern-recognition receptors are emerging as important mediators of costimulatory pathways in T cells, and STING was recently shown to drive T cell type I IFN production in these cells (22, 23). Thus, given the key immune regulatory roles for type I IFNs previously reported in malaria and, in particular, their role in promoting the transition of Th1 cells to Tr1 cells (3), we examined the role of CD4+ T cell STING on the development and activation of Tr1 cells. We first confirmed increased TMEM173 expression in Tr1 cells in validation experiments (Figure 1C). Next, we employed pathway analysis of the Tr1 cell transcriptomic data to identify molecules that were predicted to interact with IL-10 either directly (direct physical contact) or indirectly (no physical contact, but causes a change in expression). We observed that IL-10 was predicted to indirectly interact with STING as well as interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3), a transcription factor downstream of STING activation and a key driver of IFNB1 gene transcription (24) (Figure 1D). Thus, STING was more highly expressed in Tr1 cells compared with other CD4+ T cell subsets and predicted to be associated with IL-10 and type I IFN production by these cells.

Figure 1 Higher TMEM173 expression by Tr1 cells compared with Th1 cells during malaria. (A) Schematic showing the experimental design for the RNA-Seq analysis of Tr1 and Th1 cells from volunteers participating in CHMI studies with P. falciparum. (B) List of the top 30 differentially upregulated genes between Tr1 and Tneg cells as well as Th1 and Tneg cells from the CHMI study. (C) Validation of higher TMEM173 mRNA expression by Tr1 cells compared with Th1 cells. Human CD4+ T cells were isolated from 5 healthy volunteers and then cultured with αCD3ε and αCD28 mAbs plus IL-2 for 3 days. Tr1 and Th1 cells were sorted based on IL-10 and IFN-γ expression, as shown in Figure 1A. TMEM173 mRNA was detected by qPCR and normalized to the housekeeping gene 18S rRNA. Data were log2-transformed for statistical analysis. Lines connect paired samples, and box shows extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. n = 5 samples. Repeated measures 1-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparisons test. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (D) IPA prediction of genes directly or indirectly associated with IL-10 as well as the extent of the predicted interaction, as indicated by pink to red coloring.

Modulation of CD4+ T cell STING activation with CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. To investigate the role of STING in human CD4+ T cells, we employed CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing of TMEM173. We used a previously reported protocol (25, 26) to optimize editing STING expression in primary CD4+ T cells isolated from peripheral blood of healthy volunteers (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169417DS1). CD4+ T cells were cultured for 3 days with anti-CD3ε and anti-CD28 mAbs in the presence of recombinant IL-2 (Figure 2A) before being edited with a guide RNA (gRNA) targeting the TMEM173 gene (Figure 2B). Following a further 3 days of cell culture under the same conditions, approximately 73% of cells had excisions in exon 4 of the TMEM173 gene (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) and reduced TMEM173 mRNA accumulation (Figure 2C) and STING protein levels (Figure 2D). We confirmed the loss of STING by showing stimulation with the STING agonist cyclic guanosine monophosphate-adenosine monophosphate (cGAMP), resulting in negligible detection of phosphorylated STING (p-STING) (Figure 2E). Thus, we were able to modify TMEM173 using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, resulting in CD4+ T cells that were unable to respond to stimulation with cGAMP.

Figure 2 Modulation of CD4+ T cell STING expression by CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. (A) CD4+ T cells from 8 healthy volunteers were stimulated with αCD3ε and αCD28 mAbs plus IL-2 for 72 hours before nucleofection and then stimulated for another 72 hours under the same conditions. Cells were treated with or without cGAMP for 18 hours before analysis. (B) A diagram showing the gene structure of human TMEM173 and the CRISPR gRNA–targeting sites within exon 4. Domain structure of the human STING protein showing the 4 transmembrane domains of the N-terminal, responsible for ligand binding and protein dimerization. The C-terminal contains the cyclic dinucleotide domain and binding sites for TBK1 and IRF3. (C) qPCR validation of TMEM173 mRNA expression in control and CRISPR gRNA–treated samples. TMEM173 mRNA was normalized to 18S rRNA in each sample. Data were log2-transformed for statistical analysis. Lines connect paired samples, and box shows the extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. n = 8 samples. Two-tailed paired t test. ***P < 0.001. (D) Representative Western blot showing the effect of CRIPSR gRNA modification of TMEM173 in response to cGAMP stimulation, as indicated. β-Actin was used as a protein-loading control, relative to STING protein levels. (E) Representative FACS plots showing loss of STING phosphorylation in control and CRISPR gRNA samples treated, as indicated.

CD4+ T cell STING is required for Tr1 cell development. To identify Tr1 cells without the need for stimulation with strong mitogens such as phorbol myristate acetate (PMA) to detect IL-10 and IFN-γ, we used LAG3 and CD49b, which have previously been shown to be highly expressed by Tr1 cells (27, 28). Tr1 cells identified by LAG3 and CD49b coexpression peaked at day 4 after stimulation of CD4+ T cells with anti-CD3ε and anti-CD28 mAbs plus IL-2, and consistent with previous studies (27, 29), LAG3 and CD49b coexpressing cells produced the highest amounts of IL-10 and IFN-γ as well as their transcripts, although IL-10 production peaked 24 hours after stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, detection of LAG3 and CD49b coexpression on CD4+ T cells in culture was more reliable than IL-10 production over time (Supplemental Figure 2). However, this latter observation indicates that some caution must be used when assessing Tr1 cells with the former cell-surface markers. Nevertheless, the development of LAG3+CD49b+ Tr1 cells was enhanced by cGAMP (Figure 3A), while there was a decrease in the frequency of other CD4+ T cell subsets, although additional markers for chemokine receptors and transcription factors will be needed to identify these subsets (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Regardless, these results show that cGAMP activation of STING promoted Tr1 cell development and that CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing of TMEM173 in human CD4+ T cells limited this process (Figure 3A). To determine whether Tr1 cells were the main CD4+ T cell subset responding to cGAMP, we examined STING phosphorylation following cGAMP stimulation of activated CD4+ T cells. Indeed, we observed the highest frequency of p-STING+ cells among LAG3+CD49b+CD4+ T cells (Figure 3B). Stimulation of CD4+ T cells with cGAMP also increased STING-dependent transcription of IL10, IFNG, and IFNB1, but following TMEM173 gene editing, this was abrogated (Figure 3, C–E). Notably, cGAMP stimulation resulted in no marked increase to the transcription of other type I IFN family members (Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting selective induction of IFNB1 among the type I IFN family of genes in CD4+ T cells following STING activation. We attempted to measure IL-10 protein in cell-culture supernatants, but levels were around or below levels of detection. Nevertheless, these results show that CD4+ T cell STING promotes Tr1 cell development and that its activation in these cells drives IL10, IFNG, and IFNB1 transcription.

Figure 3 CD4+ T cell STING activation promotes Tr1 cell development. Human CD4+ T cells were cultured and subjected to CRISPR/Cas9 TMEM173 gene editing as shown in Figure 2. (A) Gating strategy used to assess changes in human CD4+ T cells. Cells were gated on single cells, live cells, and conventional CD4+ T cells (FoxP3–) before further analysis. Representative plots and enumeration showing the frequency of LAG3+CD49b+ CD4+ T cells following CRISPR/Cas9-mediated modification of TMEM173 expression. Lines connect paired samples, and box shows extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. (B) Representative histograms and enumeration showing the frequencies of p-STING–positive LAG3+CD49b+, LAG3+CD49b–, LAG3–CD49b+, and LAG3–CD49b– CD4+ T cell subsets. Box shows the extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. (C–E) Expression of IL10, IFNG, and IFNB1 in the control and TMEM173-modified cells with and without cGAMP activation was measured by qPCR. Lines connect paired samples, and box shows the extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. n = 8 (A, C–E); n = 5 (B). Repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

STING-dependent IFN-β1 production by CD4+ T cells drives Tr1 cell development. Type I IFNs not only have potent antiviral activities, but also modulate CD4+ T cell responses during experimental and clinical malaria, including suppressing Th1 and Tfh cell responses (3, 15, 17, 20). Given the strong STING-dependent induction of IFNB1 by Tr1 cells, we next examined the requirement of type I IFN production for Tr1 cell activation or development (Figure 4A). Following CD4+ T cell activation, as above, we found that STING-dependent expansion of Tr1 cells was abrogated by blocking type I IFN signaling with an antibody directed against the type I IFN receptor (IFNR) (Figure 4B). We also observed reduced IL10 and IFNG transcription when type I IFN signaling was blocked (Figure 4B) as well as diminished IFNB1 induction following IFNR blockade (Figure 4B). To directly link CD4+ T cell–autologous STING-dependent IFN-β1 production with Tr1 cell activation and development, we tested to determine whether Tr1 cell development from STING-deficient CD4+ T cells could be rescued by exogenous IFN-β1 (Figure 4C), and indeed this was the case (Figure 4D). We also found that supplementation of CD4+ T cells with IFN-β1 alone induced IL10 and IFNG transcription (Figure 4D). Together, these results show that STING-dependent IFN-β1 production by CD4+ T cells promotes Tr1 cell development and activation.

Figure 4 STING-dependent IFN-β1 production by CD4+ T cells drives Tr1 cell development. (A) CD4+ T cells were stimulated with αCD3ε and αCD28 mAbs plus IL-2, as shown, prior to treating with an antibody against type I IFNR (αIFNR), isotype control mAb, or cGAMP for 18 hours before analysis, as indicated. (B) Cells were gated on conventional CD4+ T cells (FoxP3–), as shown in Figure 3A. The frequency of LAG3+CD49b+ CD4+ T cells as well as IL10, IFNG, and IFNB1 mRNA levels in each treatment group was measured. qPCR data were normalized to the housekeeping gene 18S rRNA. (C) CRISPR/Cas9 modification of TMEM173 in CD4+ T cells stimulated with αCD3ε and αCD28 mAbs plus IL-2, as shown, prior to treating with 100 ng/μl recombinant IFN-β1 and/or 30 μg/ml cGAMP 18 hours before analysis, as indicated. (D) Frequency of LAG3+CD49b+ CD4+ T cells and IL10, IFNG, and IFNB1 mRNA were measured in CD4+ T cells treated as indicated. (B and D) Lines connect paired samples, and box shows extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. n = 5. Repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

CD4+ T cell STING is required for optimal IFN-γ and IL-10 production in experimental malaria. To extend the above studies to an in vivo setting, we used an experimental model of severe malaria caused by infection of C57BL/6 mice with P. berghei ANKA (PbA). We employed PbTII mice (30, 31), a TCR transgenic mouse line that produces CD4+ T cells specific for I-Ab–restricted PbA heat shock protein 90 expressed by all rodent and human Plasmodium species, and crossed these with Tmem173-deficient mice (32, 33) to generate STING-deficient PbTII cells (PbTIIΔSting). WT control PbTII cells were generated by crossing PbTII TCR transgenic mice with congenic (CD45.1) C57BL/6 mice to produce mice expressing both cd45.1 and cd45.2 alleles (PbTIIWT). We then isolated PbTIIΔSting and PbTIIWT cells from these animals to test the need for CD4+ T cell STING for Tr1 cell development in vivo. We transferred these cells at an equal mix (106 total) into congenic (CD45.1) C57BL/6 recipient mice the day before PbA infection (Figure 5A). We then measured cell frequencies and cytokine production at day 4 post infection (p.i.) in the spleen, when Th1 cell responses peak in this tissue in this model (Supplemental Figure 4), and found a decrease in the proportion of splenic PbTIIΔSting cells producing IL-10 and an increase in those producing IFN-γ relative to control PbTIIWT cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Furthermore, there was a decrease in the proportion of IL-10+IFN-γ+PbTIIΔSting Tr1 cells, compared with control PbTIIWT cells (Figure 5C). A decreased frequency of PbTIIΔSting cells producing granzyme B (GzmB) and perforin relative to PbTIIWT cells was also observed (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). The expression of these cytotoxic molecules has previously been associated with both mouse and human Tr1 cells (34, 35). However, differences in Tr1 cells defined by LAG3 and CD49b expression were less consistent between PbTIIΔSting and PbTIIWT cells (Figure 5D). It should be noted that the frequency of Tr1 cells defined by LAG3 and CD49b coexpression was lower than when these cells were identified by IFN-γ and IL-10 coexpression (Figure 5, B and C), indicating that the former marker set may not capture all Tr1 cells. Regardless, this result suggests that alternative type I IFN cellular sources (not adoptively transferred PbTIIΔSting cells) were driving expression of LAG3 and CD49b, but not the changes in cytokine, GzmB, or perforin production by CD4+ T cells in vivo. Hence, these results indicate that CD4+ T cell STING promotes IL-10 production while suppressing IFN-γ production in a cell-intrinsic manner in vivo in experimental malaria.

Figure 5 CD4+ T cell STING is required for Tr1 cell development in experimental malaria. (A) 5 × 105 CD45.2+ PbTIIΔSting and 5 × 105 CD45.1+ CD45.2+ PbTIIWT cells were transferred into the Ptprca (CD45.1+) recipient mice at day –1. The mice were infected with P. berghei ANKA (PbA) on day 0 and were assessed on day 4. (B) Representative histograms and enumeration showing the IL-10– and IFN-γ–producing PbTIIWT and PbTIIΔSting cells. (C and D) Representative plots and enumeration showing the frequencies of IL-10+IFN-γ+ and LAG3+CD49b+ CD4+ T cells, respectively. Data in each plot were pooled from 3 independent experiments. Lines connect paired samples, and box shows extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. n = 24. Two-tailed paired t test. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Type I IFN signaling in CD4+ T cells drives Tr1 cell development in experimental malaria. We showed that STING-dependent IFN-β1 production by CD4+ T cells drives human Tr1 cell development and activation in vitro (Figure 4). To determine whether cell-intrinsic type I IFN signaling was required for Tr1 cell development and activation in vivo, we again employed the above model of experimental malaria. However, instead of using PbTIIΔSting cells, we crossed PbTII mice with Ifnar-deficient mice (36, 37) to generate Ifnar-deficient PbTII cells (PbTIIΔIfnar) that lacked the ability to receive stimulation by type I IFNs. Following transfer of an equal mix (106 total) of PbTIIΔIfnar and PbTIIWT cells into congenic C57BL/6 recipient mice the day before PbA infection, cell frequencies and cytokine production were measured in the spleen at day 4 p.i. (Figure 6A). We found a decreased proportion of splenic PbTIIΔIfnar cells producing IL-10 or IFN-γ and a decrease in cells producing IFN-γ plus IL-10 as well as LAG3+CD49b+ Tr1 cells relative to control PbTIIWT cells (Figure 6, B–D). As previously observed, the decrease in PbTIIΔIfnar Tr1 cell frequency was also associated with a decreased frequency of Tr1 cells producing GzmB and perforin, relative to PbTIIWT Tr1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Hence, these results show that CD4+ T cell–intrinsic type I IFN signaling is required for optimal IL-10 and IFN-γ production as well as Tr1 cell development in vivo in experimental malaria. Furthermore, the results suggest that type I IFN signaling plays distinct roles in CD4+ T cell IFN-γ production, whereby it is needed for induction of IFN-γ production, but also promotes the STING/IL-10 axis, which in turn suppresses IFN-γ production by Th1 cells.

Figure 6 Type I IFN signaling to CD4+ T cells drives Tr1 cell development in experimental malaria. (A) 5 × 105 CD45.2+ PbTIIΔIfnar and 5×105 CD45.1+ CD45.2+ PbTIIWT cells were transferred into the Ptprca (CD45.1+) recipient mice at day –1. The mice were infected with P. berghei ANKA (PbA) on day 0 and were assessed on day 4. (B) Representative histograms and enumeration showing IL-10– and IFN-γ–producing PbTIIWT and PbTIIΔIfnar cells. (C and D) Representative plots and enumeration showing the frequencies of IL-10+IFN-γ+ and LAG3+CD49b+ CD4+ T cells, respectively. Data are pooled from 2 independent experiments. Lines connect paired samples, and box shows extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. n = 10. Two-tailed paired t test. ****P < 0.0001.

Tr1 cells from humans infected with P. falciparum are more sensitive to STING activation. Our results above indicate that STING-dependent IFN-β1 production by human CD4+ T cells drives Tr1 cell development in vitro and a similar STING-dependent pathway promotes Tr1 cell development in vivo in experimental malaria. Therefore, we hypothesized that CD4+ T cell STING would be more readily activated in parasite-specific CD4+ T cells from humans infected with P. falciparum. To test this, we examined peripheral blood CD4+ T cells from volunteers participating in CHMI studies with P. falciparum prior to infection and at day 15 p.i. (7 days after start of drug treatment), as we previously showed this was when Tr1 cell responses peaked (3). We first assessed p-STING in CD4+ T cell subsets following stimulation of PBMCs with cGAMP for 1.5 hours, as previously described (38), to evaluate ex vivo sensitivity to STING activation (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 8A). The frequency of cells containing p-STING was heterogeneous among volunteers, but peaked in Tr1 cells in most volunteers at day 15 p.i. (Supplemental Figure 8B). At this time, the frequency of Tr1 cells expressing p-STING was greater than in other CD4+ T cell subsets examined (Figure 7B). We next determined whether parasite-specific CD4+ T cells were more sensitive to STING-mediated development into Tr1 cells. PBMCs collected from CHMI volunteers 15 days p.i. were cultured for 18 hours with uninfected red blood cells (uRBCs) and P. falciparum–parasitized red blood cells (pRBCs) with or without cGAMP (Figure 7C). PBMCs were used, rather than purified CD4+ T cells, so that APCs were available for parasite antigen presentation. However, the use of PBMCs meant that the contribution of antigen-presenting cell activation in these assays to subsequent IL-10 production by CD4+ T cells could not be discounted. Nevertheless, day 15 p.i. is when antiparasitic CD4+ T cell responses peak in CHMI volunteers (3), and we restricted the cell-culture time to 18 hours to try and capture the ex vivo potential of these cells for Tr1 cell development. cGAMP stimulation increased the frequency of Tr1 cells (LAG3+CD49b+) at this time point in the presence of uRBCs and pRBCs, but this increase was greatest in the presence of pRBCs, suggesting parasite-specific CD4+ T cells were more capable of STING-dependent Tr1 cell development (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Tr1 cells from humans infected with P. falciparum are more sensitive to STING activation. (A) PBMCs were isolated from volunteers participating in a CHMI study with P. falciparum at day 0 and 15 p.i. and stimulated with or without cGAMP for 1.5 hours before analysis. (B) Representative histogram and enumeration showing the expression of p-STING in different Th cell subsets on days 0 and 15 p.i. (C) PBMCs were stimulated with uRBCs or pRBCs for 18 hours with or without cGAMP before analysis of CD4+ T cell subset frequencies. (D) Tr1 (LAG3+CD49b+) cell frequencies as a percentage of CD4+ T cells are shown. (E) PBMCs were stimulated with uRBCs or pRBCs for 72 hours and stimulated with cGAMP 18 hours before analysis. (F) Frequency of p-STING+CD4+ T cells in the presence of pRBCs with or without cGAMP at days 0 and 15 p.i. (G) Expression of p-STING in different CD4+ T cell subsets in the presence of pRBCs and cGAMP at days 0 and 15 p.i. (H) IL-10 and IFN-γ produced in the cell-culture supernatant in the presence of pRBCs with or without cGAMP at days 0 and 15 p.i. Lines connect paired samples, and box shows extent of lower and upper quartiles plus median, while whiskers indicate minimum and maximum data points. (B, D, F, G and H) n = 8. Repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We next examined how different parasite-specific CD4+ T cell subsets differed in their sensitivity to STING activation following stimulation by culturing PBMCs from CHMI volunteers taken prior to infection and at day 15 p.i. for 72 hours with uRBCs or pRBCs with and without cGAMP (Figure 7E). The cGAMP was added 18 hours prior to cell assessment because we know STING is activated over this time period (Figure 2), and we wanted to allow sufficient time for STING activation to influence cytokine production. As anticipated from results above, a greater frequency of CD4+ T cells responded to cGAMP activation following infection with P. falciparum (Figure 7F), supporting increased sensitivity of parasite-specific CD4+ T cells to STING activation. Furthermore, the frequency of Tr1 cells (LAG3+CD49b+) responding to parasite antigen and cGAMP activation following P. falciparum infection was again substantially increased (Figure 7G). However, in this assay involving longer cell exposure to parasite antigen, Tfh cells (CXCR5+ PD1+) also responded to cGAMP activation following P. falciparum infection, but not other CD4+ T cell subsets examined (Figure 7G). The increase in Tr1 cell STING phosphorylation was associated with a marked increase in antigen-stimulated IL-10 and IFN-γ production following activation with cGAMP (Figure 7H). Thus, Tr1 cells from humans infected with P. falciparum have increased sensitivity to STING agonists, and following STING activation, this was associated with increased IL-10 production.