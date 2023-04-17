Lysosomal lipid peroxidation mediates immunogenic cell death

Bhardwaj and colleagues primarily analyzed the response of tumors cells to DC661, a dimeric form of chloroquine and next-generation lysosomal inhibitor that is more efficient than HCQ in its ability to penetrate cancer cells and localize to the lysosome (5). DC661 potently blocked autophagy and induced multiple cell death pathways, including apoptosis, necroptosis, ferroptosis, and pyroptosis (Figure 1). However, none of these major death pathways were individually required for cytotoxicity. Furthermore, pharmacological inhibitors of cathepsin- and calcium-dependent lysosomal death pathways also did not prevent cell death. Rather, DC661 induced LLP resulting in LMP, which led to lysosomal cell death in tumor cells. Consistent with a role for ROS as the inducing mechanism for lipid damage, DC661 induced lysosomal lipid peroxidation that could be reversed with the ROS scavenger N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which potently attenuated both lysosomal membrane permeabilization and cytotoxicity in multiple cancer cell lines. Importantly, NAC also reversed LMP that was induced by genetic knockdown of PPT1 or treatment with high concentrations of HCQ. Notably, NAC was the only antioxidant able to reverse DC661-induced cell death, which completely depended on the presence of the lysosomal cysteine transporter MFSD12 (Figure 1). Other commonly employed antioxidants, such as Trolox and vitamin C, were unable to prevent LLP or the cytotoxic effects induced by DC661, possibly due to their lack of adequate lysosomal penetration (6).

Bhardwaj and colleagues also uncovered an unexpected role for LLP in the control of tumor immunity (6). Because HCQ cotreatment sensitizes tumors to immune checkpoint blockade therapy in preclinical models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, there is great interest in lysosomal inhibition as a strategy to enhance tumor immunity (7). Importantly, recent studies implicate the autophagy pathway in the selective degradation of both MHC class I and the immunoproteasome; accordingly, in certain tumor cell types, autophagy inhibition has been demonstrated to restore surface MHC class I levels and antigen processing (7, 8). However, the administration of DC661 to B16F10 melanoma or MC38 colon adenocarcinoma models did not result in increased surface expression of MHC class I or upregulate the immunoproteasome (6), hence illuminating the cell-type specificity for these previously described immunomodulatory effects of inhibiting autophagy or the lysosome. Instead, DC661-induced LLP and LMP elicited increased cell surface expression of the immunogenic cell death marker calreticulin (CALR), which resulted in enhanced T cell–mediated cytotoxicity in vitro (9). Importantly, either cotreatment with NAC or RNAi-mediated depletion of CALR was sufficient to attenuate DC661-primed T cell cytotoxicity, corroborating the importance of LLP in mediating immunogenic cell death. Furthermore, in vivo vaccination studies using two distinct syngeneic colon adenocarcinoma tumor models demonstrated that DC661-treated cells could promote the rejection of implanted tumors. However, consistent with previous studies using genetic autophagy inhibition, these vaccine-like effects were not observed with DC661-treated B16F10 melanoma cells, despite the upregulation of CALR surface expression (10). Based on these results, Bhardwaj and colleagues postulated that although LLP-mediated lysosomal cell death could induce tumor cell–intrinsic immunogenicity, these changes by themselves may be insufficient to convert a so-called “immune cold” tumor microenvironment into an “immune hot” tumor microenvironment.